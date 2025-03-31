Trump hints at third term. Trump 'Very Angry' At Putin. Trump threatens Iran. Carney is conflicted with Trump. Hamas executes protesters. No free speech in UK. Reiner Fuellmich Update

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 31, 2025

US President makes his most explicit remark yet about seeking a third term, stating “I’m not joking” when asked about the possibility.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday made his most explicit remark yet about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility. His comments raise questions about whether he is considering ways to challenge the constitutional limit that prevents US presidents from serving more than two terms. “There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”

Constitutional scholars believe they have identified a loophole in the Constitution that would allow President Trump (or any President) to serve more than two terms. The revelation stems from a 1999 Minnesota Law Review paper by Professor Bruce Peabody.

The move, which some dismiss as improbable, could be facilitated by a new interpretation of the 22nd Amendment. Academic circles, Congress, and staunch Trump supporters have discussed exploiting a potential loophole in the language of the amendment. The 22nd Amendment, ratified to prevent any individual from being elected as President more than twice, holds a phrase that experts argue does not restrict someone from returning to office if they were not re-elected President.

Denmark and Greenland disagreed with the U.S. vice president’s claims that they allowed Chinese and Russian infiltration...

Leadership in Denmark and Greenland are pushing back against the Trump administration’s proposal to take over Greenland following a controversial visit to the territory by Vice President JD Vance. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s new prime minister, said on March 28 that Vance’s visit signaled a “lack of respect,” and called for political unity to combat foreign interference. “At a time when we as a people are under pressure, we must stand together,” Nielsen said during a press conference in Nuuk on March 28.

An investigation is underway following an alleged arson attack on the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, causing substantial damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building. The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to the incident just before 6 a.m., managing to bring the fire under control within five minutes, with no casualties reported. The Republican Party of New Mexico has condemned the attack, which Chairwoman Amy Barela characterized as a “deliberate act of arson,” intensified by messages spray-painted on the premises, including the phrase “ICE=KKK.”

VOA employees secured a court order that prevents the Trump administration from shuttering the outlet, for now.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from dismantling Voice of America (VOA), the government-funded international news service whose 1,200 reporters and employees were placed on paid leave earlier this month. The judge, J. Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York, on Friday issued a temporary restraining order in favor of VOA employees and their unions. The order prevents the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA, from shutting down the broadcasting network and its associated radio programs.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce this week will include all nations, not just a smaller group of 10 to 15 countries with the biggest trade imbalances.

Trump has promised to unveil a massive tariff plan on Wednesday, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day." He has already imposed tariffs on aluminum, steel and autos, along with increased tariffs on all goods from China. "You'd start with all countries," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about." White House economics adviser Kevin Hassett recently told Fox Business that the administration's tariffs focus would be on 10 to 15 countries with the worst trade imbalances, though he did not list them.

The White House has dismissed ‘Signalgate’ as a smear campaign amid media allegations of a push to oust the national security adviser

US Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior officials suggested that President Donald Trump fire National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during a private discussion about an incident in which Waltz accidentally included a reporter in a confidential chat about US military strikes in Yemen, according to anonymous insider sources cited by Politico. Two individuals said to be familiar with the closed-door meeting at the White House on Wednesday night told Politico that Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and personnel chief Sergio Gor advised Trump that it might be time to cut Waltz loose.

Labour leader and Canadian Prime Minister has entered a troubling phase in his new political career.

Since the Former Bank of England head dissolved the Parliament and called snap elections, it’s one scandal after another. Mere days after Carney was accused of plagiarizing his doctoral thesis in Oxford University, he is now getting heckled over his links to Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Economic Times reported: “During a campaign event, Prime Minister Mark Carney was interrupted by a heckler who shouted, ‘How many kids did you molest with Jeffrey Epstein?’ The question left Carney visibly stunned. Security swiftly removed the heckler, but a video of the moment soon went viral.”

Speaking bluntly about the nexus between Chinese Triads and Mexican cartels operating in Canada, Asher said: "Of course, they're in bed..."

In an explosive interview with The Bureau's Sam Cooper, David Asher - a former senior U.S. State Department official with close ties to the Trump administration's financial and national security apparatus—issued a stark warning: Canadian banks could soon face a "new universe" of regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Treasury. This follows the formal designation of Mexican cartels, including the Sinaloa group, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). According to Asher, the command-and-control structure for laundering proceeds from synthetic narcotics—produced using Chinese precursor chemicals—is largely orchestrated by Chinese triads operating out of Canada.

"if Russia & I are unable to make a deal & if I think it was Russia’s fault... I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia."

Why should Russia's refusal to make big concessions come as any surprise to either the White House or mainstream media, given Russian forces are clearly steadily gaining on the battlefield? In a phone interview with NBC on Sunday, President Donald Trump said, "if Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia."

The US president has warned Kiev against “backing out” of the rare earth deal with Washington

US President Donald Trump has warned Vladimir Zelensky to think twice before rejecting the latest version of Washington’s proposed minerals deal – already far harsher than an earlier draft derailed by the Ukrainian leader’s outburst at the White House. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Kiev reimburse what he claims are hundreds of billions of dollars in US aid through Ukraine’s mineral wealth, originally focusing on “rare earths.” A previous version of the deal was supposed to be signed in early March but was abruptly withdrawn after Zelensky clashed publicly with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance during an Oval Office meeting.

The Pentagon was indispensable in helping Kiev hit priority Russian targets, the outlet has claimed

A New York Times investigation has found that the administration of former US President Joe Biden provided Ukraine with support that went far beyond arms shipments – extending to daily battlefield coordination, intelligence sharing, and joint strategy planning that were indispensable in Kiev’s fight against Russia. The report, which was prepared based on more than 300 interviews with Ukrainian and Western government and military officials, takes a deep dive into the cooperation between Washington and Kiev from the early days of the conflict through late 2024.

Preparing for a conflict over Taiwan should be prioritized over any other potential threats, a document signed by Peter Hegseth reportedly says

A newly issued internal Pentagon document setting priorities for the US armed forces reportedly calls for focusing on preparing for a potential conflict with China and leaving all other potential “threats,” such as Russia and Iran to America’s allies, the Washington Post has claimed. The nine-page paper, dubbed the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance, effectively narrowed down the US defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific region to a single scenario that would require the American military to prevent Beijing from establishing full control over Taiwan through military means, according to WaPo.

US President Donald Trump is planning to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May on his first foreign trip of his second term, Axios reported on Sunday citing two US officials and a source with knowledge of Trump's travel.

Axios reported the potential trip was discussed in recent weeks between senior US officials and their Saudi counterparts, including on the sidelines of talks about the war in Ukraine, according to sources.

The US military conducted strikes on Houthi terror facilities north of Sanaa, Walla reported Sunday, citing claims by Houthi-affiliated media.

The Houthi-affiliated media later claimed that the US conducted 13 airstrikes on Bani Husaysh, northeast of Sanaa, and that one person was killed, with five injured, in Bani al-Harith, north of Sanaa.

US president also says he could apply secondary tariffs on Islamic Republic, in first remarks after Tehran rejects his offer for direct talks on nuclear program

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program. In Trump’s first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington last week, he told NBC News that US and Iranian officials were talking, but did not elaborate. “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said in a telephone interview. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Iran would strike a British-American naval base in the Indian Ocean if it is attacked by the US, The Telegraph reported citing an Iranian military official, after Washington deployed long-range bombers at the strategic airbase.

B-2 Spirit bombers have arrived at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia in Chagos Islands, a US Strategic Command spokesperson confirmed to Iran International earlier this week as Washington ramps up rhetoric against Iran. In an apparent response to the deployment, a senior Iranian military official told The Telegraph, "There will be no distinction in targeting British or American forces if Iran is attacked from any base in the region or within the range of Iranian missiles."

Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch," the Tehran Times wrote on X/Twitter on Sunday overnight.

"Opening the Pandora's box will come at a heavy cost for the US government and its allies," the post read.

Iran expert Dr. Sharona Mazalian Levi says prolonged water outages, empty reservoirs, and crop failures may be a recipe for social unrest.

“Iran is drying up,” Dr. Sharona Mazalian Levi from The Alliance Center for Iranian Studies at Tel Aviv University affirmed, painting a grim picture of what she described as one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the Islamic Republic today. “Iran is facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens the nation’s stability,” Mazalian Levi said. She explained that multiple factors have converged to create this critical situation, with several major provinces now reaching what she deemed “a tipping point.”

A 22-year-old Gazan was reportedly abducted, tortured, and murdered by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades for his participation in anti-Hamas protests, according to statements from his family, who condemned the terrorist group as a “sinful, rogue” faction.

The incident, believed to have occurred in recent days in the Gaza Strip, has sparked a wave of public outcry and rare anti-Hamas protests. Graphic video footage circulating online allegedly shows Odai al-Rabei’s mutilated body and thousands of Gazans participating in his funeral, chanting, “Out, out, out! Hamas out!” and “In spirit and blood we’ll redeem you, Odai!” The victim’s family issued a scathing video statement, blaming members of the al-Qassam Brigades — the military wing of Hamas — for torturing Rabei with “hard tools” and dragging his body before returning it to the family home.

Netanyahu insists that increased pressure is the only way to free hostages, says Israel is willing to negotiate ‘final stage’ of deal, would allow Hamas leaders to leave the Strip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said ministers voted overnight to increase military pressure on Hamas, asserting that the methods were “working” to bring about a deal to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip. “It works because it acts simultaneously,” he said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. “On the one hand, it crushes Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities, and on the other hand, it creates the conditions for the release of our hostages.”

Lebanese authorities announce several arrests in connection with the recent rocket fire targeting Israel. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Lebanese authorities announced on Sunday that several suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent rocket fire targeting Israel, AFP reported. Lebanon’s General Security agency confirmed in a statement that it had “arrested a number of suspects, and the relevant authorities have begun investigations with them to determine responsibility and take the appropriate legal measures.” The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror organization has denied any role in the rocket attacks launched on March 22 and 28.

The United States Embassy in Syria has issued an urgent alert, advising American citizens to leave the country immediately due to heightened threats of potential imminent attacks.

This warning has drawn widespread attention amid growing instability in the region. In a security alert posted on its official website and disseminated through various media outlets, the US Embassy in Syria highlighted “increased security risks” and warned American citizens to “depart the country as soon as possible.” While the embassy did not provide specific details about the nature or sources of the threats, it cautioned about possible attacks targeting public spaces, transportation hubs, and other areas frequented by foreign nationals.

The government includes ministers educated in the West, one woman, and members of the Druze, Kurdish, Christian, and Alawite groups.

Syria has put in place a new government that includes 22 ministers from a variety of backgrounds and is supposed to help Damascus address the challenges of running a state in transition. Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power after the fall of the Assad regime in December, and was officially named president of the transition government in late January. He has been moving quickly to try to unify Syria after a decade and a half of civil war, which began in 2011, but Sharaa faces many challenges. He was the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group that was largely confined to Idlib before it launched an offensive in late November 2024.

Hundreds of thousands gather for Ekrem İmamoğlu outside Istanbul centre in move to keep momentum after clashes with police

Turkey’s main opposition has rallied in defence of the jailed Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, in a move to sustain the largest anti-government demonstrations in years. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the protest called by the head of the opposition Republican People’s party (CHP) in a spot far from the Istanbul city centre. The party leader, Özgur Özel, claimed 2.2 million people attended. “They’ve detained hundreds of our children, thousands of our youths … arrested hundreds of them,” he told the crowds. “They only had one goal in mind: to intimidate them, terrify them, make sure they never go out again.”

The South African Constitutional Court has rejected a lawsuit by civil rights org AfriForum against the song “Kill the Boer” as sung by the Marxist “Economic Freedom Fighters”, saying it has “no reasonable prospects of success.” The Trump administration has cut all aid and military assistance to South Africa over its blatantly racist and discriminatory laws.

According to the Sunday Times, the Trump administration has cut military assistance and cooperation with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), expelling its military attache Brigadier Gen. Richard Maponyane. The paper cited a memo dated March 13 from the US State Department to Aaron Harding, the CFO of America’s Defense Security Co-operation Agency (DCSA). Any South African military personnel in the US for training will be sent back to South Africa ASAP, Business Insider reported.

Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a father who complained about his daughter’s primary school teachers in a WhatsApp group. “This couple were held in a cell for 11 hours, arrested in front of their crying children,” Ms Panahi said. “After a five-week investigation, there’s no case to answer. “If you think there’s free speech in the UK, you’re kidding yourself at this point.”

And in return? An Afghan asylum seeker in France threatens to shoot all Europeans. These aren't refugees, they are time bombs.

Updated information about Reiner Fuellmich from Daisy Papp, Robert Scott Bell, Sonya Poulton, Kerstin Heusinger and Djamila Le Pair.

MAR 29

MAR 30

MAR 31

U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night as traders looked ahead to “Liberation Day” for clarity on President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 172 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. A slew of tariffs set to be enacted by the Trump administration will go into effect on Wednesday — what Trump has called “Liberation Day” — including a 25% levy on “all cars that are not made in the United States.” The president is also expected to announce his plan for reciprocal tariffs.

The US Treasury Department has burned through cash at a historic rate in the last month - an alarming signal that may require lawmakers to intervene to prevent the country from defaulting on the national debt.

The agency, now led by former hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, has burned through $286 billion in the month of March alone. This is the largest single-month drawdown in American history, and it's only rivaled by the Treasury spending $279 billion in August 2021 during the height of the pandemic. The Treasury General Account (TGA), essentially the US government's checking account, now has just $280 billion left for disbursing funds for Social Security checks, government salaries and other crucial programs millions of Americans rely on.

President Donald Trump sparked fresh discussion about his economic policies during a phone interview with NBC News.

Addressing his administration’s recently imposed 25% tariffs on foreign-made automobiles, Trump remarked that he “couldn’t care less” if foreign automakers raised prices in response. The statement, reported across multiple outlets, underscores his unwavering commitment to prioritizing American manufacturing, even at the potential cost of higher consumer prices. In the NBC News interview, Trump elaborated on his stance, saying, “I couldn’t care less if they raise prices, because people are going to start buying American-made cars.” He framed the tariffs as a boon for U.S. automakers, suggesting that foreign companies would be incentivized to shift production to the United States to avoid the levies.

What can dubious pricing strategies of airlines in the 1990s teach us about the dynamics of the U.S. government?

The Airline Tariff Publishing Company (ATPCO) allowed airlines to post their prices online long before the airlines actually had to commit to offering those prices to consumers. This was supposed to allow freedom of information on ticket prices, and let airlines act with integrity as their future actions were out in the open. In this particular situation however, the devil was in the details, the footnotes to be more precise. On the information sheet for any given ticket price, there were numerous codes listed along with information like how long the price prediction would be valid for. These codes became the basis for a DOJ investigation into the airlines.

Kicking off what looks like another “Summer of Love,” the fascists, who ironically call themselves anti-fascists because they don’t seem to understand what it means, are taking to the streets targeting over 200 Tesla locations across the US, Canada, and Europe on Saturday in a so-called “Global Day of Action.”

Kicking off what looks like another “Summer of Love,” the fascists, who ironically call themselves anti-fascists because they don’t seem to understand what it means, are taking to the streets targeting over 200 Tesla locations across the US, Canada, and Europe on Saturday in a so-called “Global Day of Action.” That accounts for roughly half of the total showrooms and galleries around the world.

Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping has defiantly declared that technological innovation is the “main battlefield” in China’s quest for global preeminence.

But, Beijing’s bold bid to transform itself into a global science superpower is not merely an economic imperative—it is a means to strengthen China’s military might and cyber capabilities, with grave implications for the United States. At the center of Xi’s vision are what he calls China’s “new productive forces”—breakthroughs in advanced batteries, biotech, LiDAR, drones, and other emerging technologies that promise to redefine the next industrial revolution. By dominating these sectors, Beijing aims to ensure Chinese technology is deeply embedded within critical American supply chains—everything from power grids and ports to communications networks —thereby converting China’s commercial success into a powerful geopolitical tool of leverage.

MIT researchers developed a photon-shuttling “interconnect” that can facilitate remote entanglement, a key step toward a practical quantum computer.

Quantum computers have the potential to solve complex problems that would be impossible for the most powerful classical supercomputer to crack. Just like a classical computer has separate, yet interconnected, components that must work together, such as a memory chip and a CPU on a motherboard, a quantum computer will need to communicate quantum information between multiple processors. Current architectures used to interconnect superconducting quantum processors are “point-to-point” in connectivity, meaning they require a series of transfers between network nodes, with compounding error rates.

A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, sending shockwaves across Southeast Asia and leaving thousands feared dead in its wake.

The powerful tremor, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock just 12 minutes later, has caused widespread destruction in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, toppling buildings, damaging infrastructure, and raising urgent concerns about the potential collapse of major dams, which could lead to catastrophic flooding. As rescue efforts intensify, the full scale of the disaster remains unclear, particularly in Myanmar, where ongoing civil conflict complicates reporting and response efforts.

A powerful earthquake struck near the island nation of Tonga, prompting immediate concern across the Pacific region.

The event, reported widely by various news outlets, has underscored the vulnerability of island nations to seismic activity and the swift response required to mitigate potential disaster. According to AOL News, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, local time, approximately 55 miles southeast of Pangai, Tonga. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the epicenter, noting the quake’s significant strength. This temblor led to the issuance of a tsunami warning for the Pacific island country, raising alarms about potential coastal impacts.

A 'sarcophagus' hidden more than 600 feet below the surface in Egypt is the latest discovery from the team that uncovered a 'vast city' beneath the Giza pyramids.

Italian researchers told DailyMail.com that they identified an unknown chamber under the Tomb of Osiris, which is believed to be a symbolic burial site dedicated to the Egyptian god of the afterlife. Last week, the team announced the discovery of wells and chambers more than 2,000 feet below the Khafre Pyramid. If confirmed, these findings could rewrite human history. Many independent experts have called the claims 'outlandish,' noting that using radar pulses to create images deep below the structure lacks scientific basis.