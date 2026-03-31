Trump threatens obliteration of Iran’s energy grid. Blackout In Iran- IRGC In Chaos. Attacks on Syria’s Christian community. This Is The New New York City. Apple UK Age Verification Chaos

Mar 31, 2026

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump says US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan are “progressing well” and a deal could come quickly. On new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump says he “may be alive” but is “seriously wounded”.

US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night that talks mediated by Pakistan between the United States and Iran were “progressing well,” adding that a deal could be made “fairly quickly.” Trump further told the reporters that Iran had doubled the number of Pakistan-flagged oil tankers it is allowing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, bringing the number to 20. The President asserted that the regime in Iran has been changed because the old leadership was eliminated in the joint US-Israeli strikes.

President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to wipe out Iran’s prized energy infrastructure if it does not agree to Washington’s peace proposal.

The United States has thus far spared military strikes on Kharg Island‘s oil infrastructure, which is the distribution point for 90% of Iran’s oil, and other key energy targets. Trump said that would soon change if a deal is not “shortly reached” and if Iran fails to open up the Strait of Hormuz, as the country continues to publicly downplay peace negotiations. “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a military operation to remove more than 450 kilograms of uranium from Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Officials said Trump has not yet made a final decision, as he weighs the risks to U.S. forces involved in such a mission.

Iran’s military has threatened to strike American and Israeli universities in the Middle East, calling them “legitimate targets.”

“From now on, all universities of the occupying entity [Israel] and American universities in West Asia will be considered legitimate targets,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on Sunday. “We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas to stay at least one kilometer away from the campuses to preserve their safety.”

A report by Iran International reveals a sharp conflict at the top of the regime between President Masoud Pezakhian and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

A report by Iran International reveals a sharp confrontation within Iran’s leadership between President Masoud Pezeshkian and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the report, Pezeshkian criticized the IRGC and warned that without a ceasefire, Iran’s economy could collapse within three to four weeks. Tensions reportedly developed between Pezeshkian and IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi over the conduct of the war and its severe impact on the domestic economy. Sources cited by the outlet said the president criticized the escalation pursued by the IRGC, particularly attacks against neighboring countries, which are causing serious economic consequences.

Iran’s judiciary said on Monday that two men were executed following accusations of carrying out multiple attacks in Tehran.

The judiciary said Akbar Daneshvarkar and Mohammad Taghavi Sangdehi had conducted several attacks in the capital and explosive launchers were found in safe houses used by them. The two political prisoners had been sentenced to death in 2024 by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court. Authorities accused the two of having links with the exiled opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK).

Military pressure, internal erosion and diaspora activism seen converging against Islamic Republic

Targeted assassinations by Israel and the combined U.S.-Israeli military pressure on Iran have set in motion an irreversible erosion of the Islamic Republic, opening the door for regime change, according to the research director of the National Union for Democracy in Iran. “I don’t think we are dealing with an ‘if’ question,” Khosro Isfahani said in an interview. “The Islamic Republic will go regardless of the outcome of this military operation, of this war, regardless of what the United States and Israel decide tomorrow or the day after on how to continue this operation.”

Instead, they made missiles and drones. And they used the funds Obama provided them to finance and arm terrorists like Hamas, Ansar Allah, and Hezbollah.

With these funds, Iran offers safe harbor to the leaders of Al Qaeda, including one of Osama Bin Laden’s sons who was indoctrinated into jihadism.

Obama is by far the worst man to ever set foot in the Oval Office. The neoliberals like Hillary Clinton, Victoria Nuland, Samantha Power, etc. who ran his administration did so deliberately in order to keep the region destabilized and to use Iran as a buffer to prevent the Gulf states and Israel from amassing too much prosperity.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Shibani, has refused to comply with a Lebanese government order to leave the country by March 29.

The defiance follows a formal declaration by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, who designated the ambassador a ‘persona non grata’ and withdrew his credentials as part of a series of moves against Iranian influence, including the prior expulsion of IRGC officers. Diplomatic sources told AFP on Sunday that Shibani would remain in Beirut, reportedly in line with the wishes of Hezbollah and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Barrage from Lebanon reached as far south as Herzliya, included 10 rockets.

Sirens sounded around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning across wide swaths of Israel, from the north to the Sharon region, following combined barrages from Iran and Lebanon. A cluster missile from Iran was fired toward Haifa. In the city and surrounding areas, several impact sites of interceptor debris were reported, and security and rescue forces are scanning them. Fire and Rescue Services reported a direct hit on a residential building in Shfar’am. In Haifa and nearby areas, there were reports of impacts and power outages, including a roof collapse.

Cardinal clarifies: ‘Everything was done in a very polite manner, I do not want to force the issue’

After Israeli police blocked the country’s top Catholic leader from praying at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, sparking global outrage, authorities said Monday that an agreement had been reached to allow limited prayer despite ongoing security measures. The Israel Police announced on Monday morning that two senior police officers met with a representative of the Latin Patriarchate and agreed on a framework to allow all Christian denominations to worship in the church. The details will reportedly be released on Tuesday, following a meeting between leaders of the denominations.

Residents of a Syrian Christian town protested after homes and shops were burned in sectarian violence, calling for investigations and stronger state control.

Protests erupted in the Syrian town of Al-Suqaylabiyah over the weekend after residents said men from the nearby Sunni town of Qalaat al-Madiq attacked the predominantly Christian community following a dispute between two individuals. The disagreement escalated into violence, with homes, shops, and cars set ablaze and shot at. Some residents were reportedly assaulted while attempting to stop the arson, according to the Associated Press. Demonstrators on Saturday called on Syria’s new leadership to impose tighter arms control, compensate victims, and launch investigations to hold those responsible accountable.

Pope Leo XIV spoke out against violence and war during his homily on Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square. He issued a strong condemnation of war and rebuked those who used religion as a rationalization for military conflict.

The pope’s words during his Sunday homily denounced violence and said that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.” He cited the “meekness” of Jesus Christ as an inspiration for world leaders and referenced Christ’s suffering as a parallel to those caught in the crosshairs of war and violence in Europe and the Middle East.

President Donald Trump indicated that he has “no problem” with other countries sending oil to Cuba to help shore up its energy supply, seemingly confirming a report that the United States would allow a Russian oil tanker to circumvent the de facto oil blockade and dock in the Caribbean country.

The New York Times reported that the U.S. Coast Guard would let a sanctioned Russian tanker, dubbed the Anatoly Kolodkin, sail through and reach Cuba. The vessel, which is carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil, could reach the country as soon as Monday night. “We have a tanker out there. We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload because they need, they have to survive,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night. “I told them if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem, whether it’s Russia or not.”

The border clashes reportedly took place on the same day Islamabad hosted officials from regional powers

Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged heavy fire in border areas, days after they agreed to a temporary pause in fighting, Reuters has reported. The clashes took place on Sunday in areas between Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Pakistan’s Bajur district, the news agency said, citing officials from both countries.

Kim Jong Un observed the test.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed a test of an upgraded solid-fuel engine for weapons capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, and called it a significant development boosting his country’s strategic military arsenal, state media reported Sunday. While the test was in line with Kim’s stated goal of acquiring more agile, hard-to-detect missiles targeting the U.S. and its allies, some experts speculate North Korea’s claim may be an exaggeration. Missiles with built-in solid propellants are easier to move and conceal their launches than liquid-fuel weapons, which in general must be fueled before liftoffs and cannot last long.

Just hours after an American Airlines flight was diverted to Detroit with a disruptive passenger prompting an FBI response, a second U.S. commercial flight declared a potential hijacking incident upon landing in Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Frontier Airlines Flight 2539 (flight number F92539), an Airbus A320 flying from Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to Atlanta (ATL), landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 5:09 p.m. Shortly after touchdown, the crew declared a potential hijacking and security concern. The aircraft was immediately directed to isolation away from normal airport traffic and followed by emergency vehicles to an inactive runway. Video and tracking data show the plane remained isolated on the remote runway for nearly two hours as law enforcement and airport personnel responded.

Bank of America is paying $72.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit claiming it enabled sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit claimed Bank of America ignored “obvious red flags” while doing business with Epstein and his associates, according to the New York Post. The bank, so the lawsuit claimed, could have brought law enforcement down upon Epstein sooner if it had adopted a see-no-evil policy. Epstein died in 2019 in a federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Bank of America is the third bank to settle a lawsuit linked to Epstein. JPMorgan Chase ponied up for $290 million. Deutsche Bank settled for $75 million.

The No Kings movement began in June 2025 and has grown through three major mobilization rounds: June 14, 2025, October 18, 2025, and March 28, 2026. Organizers describe it as a coalition of more than 270 partner organizations and a decentralized movement driven by volunteers.

Permit records and financial investigations, however, suggest it is more structured than organizers claim. The No Kings theme originated with 50501, short for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement. The protests were organized by Indivisible and other progressive organizations as part of a coalition of more than 200 groups, including the Third Act Movement, the American Federation of Teachers, Social Security Works, the Communications Workers of America, the ACLU, Public Citizen, and MoveOn.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said Senate lawmakers need to “get back to work” as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues while they break for spring recess.

House Republicans and President Donald Trump have been very critical of Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s (R-SD) proposal to fund DHS, with the former group voting for a short-term funding patch in opposition to the plan. Burchett said Thune made “a huge mistake,” saying “83%” of the population supports Trump and the SAVE America Act, which Thune “ignores.” Burchett added that the Senate passed its DHS funding deal early in the morning as Thune “cuts a deal” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments next week in a constitutional showdown over President Donald Trump’s executive order that would end automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal aliens or parents on temporary visas.

The case, Trump v. Barbara, stems directly from Executive Order 14160, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” which Trump signed on his first day back in office. The order directs all federal agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Social Security Administration, to stop issuing citizenship documents, such as passports and Social Security numbers, to any child born on American soil unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen or a green card holder.

“The Islamic takeover of America”

A now viral video has captured massive crowds spilling onto public sidewalks for weekly Jummah Friday as local mosques reach capacity, with many warning of accelerating Islamic influence in New York City. The footage shows hundreds of Muslim men filling the streets of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, for Friday congregational prayers after area mosques overflowed. The rows of worshippers perform their ritual directly on public sidewalks and roadways in what viewers across X are calling clear evidence of rapid cultural change and an emerging Islamic takeover of American neighborhoods. Bay Ridge has long been a working-class Brooklyn enclave, but its Muslim population has grown dramatically. On Fridays, demand for prayer space now exceeds the capacity of local mosques, forcing large-scale public gatherings that block streets and sidewalks for non-Muslims trying to go about their day.

Many government officials already perceive the horrific implications of Europe’s nation states losing their self-belief and descending into polar factionalism, with the continued existence of Europe or its constituent parts in question, but understand that speaking of it openly remains career suicide, a conference at the European Parliament has heard.

It is “a possibility that is quite close” that the British people will pass into history “like the Canaanites or the Arcadians”, and it is an open question whether there will be a Europe in 50 years’ time, a European Parliament conference heard from a panel of expert speakers. Hosted by French populist-right firebrand Marion Maréchal — the granddaughter of National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen — and Sweden Democrats Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, the Civil War: Europe at Risk?

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Geert Wilders at CPAC Hungary about immigration, border control, and the impact of Islamic immigration in Europe; concerns about integration, national identity, and Western values; his views on radical Islam and threats to freedom and civil society; personal experiences shaping his political stance; calls for stricter policies and defending secular law over Sharia; and his political future, coalition tensions, and potential return to power in European politics, and much more.

A growing sense of unease is spreading among Germany’s youth. A new 2026 study on generational conditions reveals that a significant share of young people are seriously considering leaving the country, driven by economic uncertainty, limited access to housing, and a lack of future prospects.

A Generation Looking Outward. The data paints a concerning picture: around 21% of young people aged 14 to 29 already have concrete plans to emigrate, while up to 41% say they would consider doing so in the future. Taken together, this means that more than six in ten young Germans do not rule out leaving the country—a striking indicator of generational dissatisfaction that is difficult to ignore. This is not an isolated trend. It reflects a combination of structural challenges that are directly affecting younger generations.

Foreigners are responsible for half of gang rapes, 65% of sexual violence in German trains and train stations, and 40% of violent incidents in the school system

The debate over violence in German society and schools has reached a boiling point in the Bundestag, pitting Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his supporters against critics who accuse him of racism, including a Left Party politician who published a photo of herself on Instagram giving him the middle finger. The controversy intensified following a session where Merz addressed the issue of digital and analog violence, particularly against women.

Derbyshire Constabulary issue an update on the ramming incident that left multiple people injured when a car drove into a crowd in the late hours of Saturday 28th March.

The second secretary of the British Embassy has been given two weeks to leave the country, the FSB has said

A British diplomat in Moscow has been stripped of his accreditation and ordered to leave the country after conducting “intelligence and subversive activities” under the cover of his embassy post, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced. The officer, identified as Albertus Gerardus Janse van Rensburg, served as second secretary at the UK Embassy in Moscow. According to an FSB statement released on Monday, the diplomat deliberately provided false information when applying for entry permission, thereby violating Russian law.

Fossil fuels are not eligible for reduced VAT rates, according to an EC spokesperson

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tussk confirmed on Thursday that the government has taken steps to lower fuel prices in Poland, but the European Commission says reducing VAT on motor fuels is inconsistent with EU law — although it offered no comment specific to Tusk’s government’s proposal. “We have no comments on these specific measures,” the European Commission wrote, as quoted by Do Rzeczy.

In a candid one-hour interview with Ezra Levant, U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra responds to tough questions on China, trade, energy and Canada–U.S. tensions.

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Gas lines and quadrupling oil prices freaked out American consumers. But the oil crises also transformed global finance.

In January 1974, my dad lent me his old gas-guzzling Ford LTD to haul my clothing and books to college in Ithaca, N.Y. A couple of weeks later, when I tried to drive back home to Long Island, I realized that I couldn’t buy enough gas for the 250-mile trip. The 1973-74 Arab oil embargo was well underway. The price of oil had nearly quadrupled; there were lines at gas stations, and drivers were allowed to queue up only on alternate days. I had picked the wrong day for my trip. No gas for me. So much for freedom of the road.

Michelle Makori, President & Editor-in-Chief, Miles Franklin Media, interviews Edward Dowd, Founder of Phinance Technologies.

Markets may be watching the wrong risk. While headlines focus on the Iran war and geopolitics, Edward Dowd warns the real breakdown is already underway beneath the surface of the U.S. economy. From a weakening housing market to a bursting AI bubble and a frozen private credit system, Dowd argues that the conditions for a major downturn were already in place – before the war even began.

He explains why any relief rally driven by geopolitical optimism could be a selling opportunity, why a 40-50% market crash remains on the table, and how structural risks in housing, credit, and global growth are converging. Dowd also shares his outlook on China’s slowing economy, the Federal Reserve’s limited options, and why he believes gold remains in a long-term bull market – even after recent volatility.

A 67-year-old retired teacher who’s owned Apple products since 2009 now has her web browsing filtered because she pays for everything with a debit card.

Apple’s iOS 26.4 age verification system is failing UK users who don’t have a credit card or photocard driving license, leaving them with no way to prove they’re adults on devices they’ve owned for years. The system arrived without warning, without explanation, and without any apparent consideration for the people who don’t fit Apple’s narrow assumptions about what a British adult looks like. No Warning, No Communication. Apple sent no email. Included no mention of age verification in the iOS 26.4 release notes it shared publicly.

The FTC just told the four companies that move America’s money to stop picking sides, without actually doing anything about it yet.

Four companies that collectively control how most Americans buy and sell things received warning letters this week from FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, threatening enforcement action if they deny customers access to financial services based on political or religious beliefs. The targets are Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Stripe. As an example, we obtained a copy of the letter sent to Visa for you here. The letters didn’t name a single specific violation, and they didn’t need to. The track record is already public. PayPal has frozen accounts of several political commentators.

A Tennessee grandmother spent more than five months in jail after police used an AI facial recognition tool to link her to crimes committed in North Dakota – a state she says she’d never been to before.

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, have acknowledged “a few errors” in the case and pledged changes in their operations but stopped short of issuing a direct apology. Angela Lipps, 50, was first arrested in Tennessee on July 14, according to a statement from the Fargo Police Department and a verified GoFundMe for Lipps. Unbeknownst to Lipps, a warrant had been issued for her arrest weeks earlier – in Fargo, over 1,000 miles away from her Tennessee home. Months before, several instances of bank fraud had occurred in and around Fargo, according to police.

Democracy hasn’t fallen; it’s been rewired into algorithmic rule, where power flows through data, not votes

Some books explain events, and others explain the world in which events become possible. Jacob Siegel’s The Information State: Politics in the Age of Total Control (Henry Holt, March 2026) belongs firmly to the second category. A former US Army infantry and intelligence officer who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Siegel is not a theorist who stumbled upon power. He watched it operate, up close, against living populations. That experience planted the seed for his landmark 2023 essay in Tablet magazine, “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century,” which was immediately recognized by some of the sharpest minds of our moment — N.S. Lyons, Matthew Crawford, Matt Taibbi, Walter Kirn, among others — as something rare: a genuinely illuminating text. The book that has grown from it is not merely an expansion. It is the definitive account of how liberal democracy, understood as government by consent, was quietly displaced by what Siegel calls the information state.

A former oil company executive says ministers should consider enforcing driving restrictions amid an impending fuel supply crisis.

Nick Butler, former BP head of strategy and a policy advisor to ex-PM Gordon Brown, said limiting drivers to alternate days based on their vehicle’s registration number would be one measure. Another would be for employers to allow an extra day off for staff every week to reduce commuter traffic. He urged the Government to reassure people by telling them ‘what was going to happen’ if the Iran war dragged on. ‘If supplies are cut by 20 per cent, then someone is using 20 per cent less,’ he said.

“That’s not kids being kids; that’s kids hiding from being sexually assaulted”

A disturbing browser game called Five Nights at Epstein’s is spreading in schools, with students playing it during class and sharing videos online, according to Bloomberg. In the game, players take on the role of victims trapped on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, trying to survive five nights by avoiding assault. Its popularity has been fueled by social media, where clips of students playing have drawn large audiences and, in some cases, even demonstrate how to bypass school restrictions. The game’s accessibility through web browsers makes it especially easy for students to access on school-issued devices.

Congress now reveals intel agencies thwarting probes into missing scientists

President Trump’s order to release every UAP and UFO file appears to have triggered a wave of vanishings and deaths among the very insiders who guarded those secrets — and now Congress is being actively blocked from investigating. The general is retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He walked out of his Albuquerque home on February 27 with only hiking boots, a wallet, and a revolver. No phone. No glasses. No trace since.

In this episode, we sit down with an individual who has successfully avoided paying federal income taxes for three decades by challenging the legal foundation of the internal revenue system.

We explore his provocative arguments regarding the legality of the tax code and examine how he has navigated the legal system without facing prosecution. This deep dive offers a compelling look at the controversial theories surrounding financial sovereignty and the limits of government authority.

This investigation examines documented accounts of ancient dimensional access points through historical, archaeological, and textual evidence.

A journalist just claimed he visited a functioning gateway on U.S. soil. I looked into it. The trail led back three thousand years. Mount Graham, Arizona. The Apache call it one of four holiest mountains in the world. The Vatican built a telescope on it anyway. Congress overrode the objections. Tom Horn investigated why.