End Times Headline News. March 3 2025

Waltz: Zelensky may need to go. Starmer announces ‘coalition of the willing’ to deploy troops to Ukraine. Gazans credit Trump, reject Hamas rule. Coming Soon: The European Digital Identity Wallet

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 03, 2025

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz says Washington wants to see a leader in Kiev who can “deal with the Russians and end this war”

Washington is unsure whether Vladimir Zelensky is the right man to lead Ukraine at this juncture, the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has told CNN. The official argued that Friday’s tumultuous spat between the Ukrainian leader, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that Zelensky may not be ready to talk peace. When asked by Dana Bash on Sunday to share his view of Zelensky, Waltz said that “it’s unclear whether President Zelensky, particularly after what we saw on Friday, is ready to transition Ukraine to an end to this war, and to negotiate and have to compromise.” He noted that it is President Trump’s conviction that both Kiev and Moscow would have to make concessions in order to stop the bloodshed.

Mark Rutte’s plea comes after the two leaders had a falling out in Washington that strained ties between Kiev and its biggest donor

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to mend ties with US President Donald Trump following a heated exchange at the White House. The meeting between Trump and Zelensky on Friday, which Rutte described as “unfortunate” in an interview with the BBC on Saturday, was originally set up to finalize a minerals agreement. It escalated into a tense exchange. The Ukrainian leader maintained that Washington should increase its support for Kiev rather than position itself as a neutral mediator with Moscow. Trump criticized Zelensky for what he perceived as a lack of gratitude for American assistance and an unwillingness to make concessions to resolve the conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is "ready to sign" a minerals agreement with the United States, describing it as the "first step toward security guarantees."

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it's not enough, and we need more than just that." "A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We've been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he added. This came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with US President Donald Trump at the White House and cut short a visit to Washington on Friday (local time), world leaders offered a strong show of support to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and promised to do more to help his nation.

France’s Macron seeks a temporary truce to send soldiers in while it’s safe

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK and France are ready to lead a “coalition of the willing” to provide military support to Ukraine, including the deployment of troops and aircraft, aiming to secure Kiev’s positions once a peace deal with Moscow has been reached. During an emergency summit in London on Sunday, following Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s disastrous trip to Washington, Starmer emphasized the necessity for the EU and other sponsors to step up and take a leading role in supporting Kiev. While acknowledging that some nations have little to contribute, he insisted that those willing should act with urgency.

Vladimir Putin unleashed a missile strike to 'sink' a cargo ship amid unconfirmed Russian claims it was carrying British weapons for use by Ukraine.

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit the Panama-flagged container ship MSC LEVANTE F - reportedly Swiss-owned - soon after it arrived in Odesa on March 1, after making a stop in Turkey. Two port workers were believed to have been wounded in the strike, which also damaged infrastructure, Ukrainian reports said. The report of the attack comes as British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer today hosts Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders to discuss the future of the wartorn nation following the Ukrainian president's televised spat with US president Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a halt to offensive cyber operations against Russia in an effort to renew relations and achieve talks with Moscow on Ukraine, The New York Times reports.

The report, which cites a current official and two former officials familiar with the instruction, says this is “part of a larger re-evaluation of all operations against Russia.” The order was given before the extraordinary public shouting match in the Oval Office between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the report adds.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demands $250 Billion from Europe, if The United States stops funding his war

France and Britain are proposing a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine that would not cover ground fighting, French President Emmanuel Macron told the daily newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday.

However, Macron said the truce would cover air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks. "In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify (fighting) along the front was being respected," Macron told Le Figaro, adding that the front line was equivalent to the distance between Paris and Budapest. Macron spoke to Le Figaro as he flew to London for a meeting with European leaders, convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to advance efforts at drawing up a Ukraine peace plan.

So long as the US provides an expensive and robust support for Europe's defense, oligarchs based in Europe can continue business as usual, living their lavish lifestyles and provoking their nuclear neighbor, Wall Streest analyst Charles Ortel says. "Our European 'partners' seem to want 'war at all costs,' believing that America will do the paying and Americans will do the dying," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on Europe's demonstrative support for Volodymyr Zelensky, who rejected a Trump-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine. The UK and EU feel free to provoke Russia - a nuclear power - because they believe their security is guaranteed by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which would obligate the US to come to their defense, according to the analyst.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls Zelenskyy a "traitor to the Jewish people" and accuses him of "nazifying" Kyiv in a fiery media interview.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "traitor to the Jewish people" and continued the Kremlin's claims that he is "nazifying" Kyiv in an interview with Russian media on Monday. "Volodymyr Zelensky made a 180-degree turn from a person who came to power with slogans of peace, with slogans like 'leave the Russian language alone, it is our common language, our common culture' and in six months turned into a pure Nazi and, as Russian President Vladimir Putin correctly said, a traitor to the Jewish people," Lavrov told Russian Defense Ministry media outlet Krasnaya Zvezda. Later in the interview, he said that a long-term European presence in Ukraine after a potential Russo-Ukrainian ceasefire would be unacceptable to the Kremlin.

Several "prominent" Trump administration figures are aware of the initiative and they see it as part of the push to rebuild relations with Moscow.

A close friend of Vladimir Putin - and like the Russian president, also a spy - has been engineering a restart of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe with the backing of US investors, a once unthinkable move which according to the FT, shows the breadth of Donald Trump’s rapprochement with Moscow. According to the Nikkei-owned publication, the efforts on a deal were the brainchild of Matthias Warnig, an ex-Stasi officer in East Germany who until 2023 ran Nord Stream 2’s parent company for the Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

Moscow wonders if Ottawa has enough forces to protect its own borders

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that his country is considering all possible options and is not ruling out sending troops, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new “coalition of the willing” to secure Kiev’s positions should a peace deal with Moscow be reached. Starmer hosted an emergency meeting in London on Sunday, during which he acknowledged that while some nations have little to contribute, those willing should act with urgency. Asked whether Canada would consider deploying its troops, Trudeau said that any scenario was possible.

Families are forced to make tough choices every single day. But not Trudeau. Oh no, his fridge is full, and his bar cart is stocked—all courtesy of you.

Millions gathered across Greece Friday to protest their government amid growing distrust on the second anniversary of a train collision that killed 57 and left dozens injured.

This also comes after a 180-page report on the crash, released Thursday, blamed poor training, staffing shortages, and poor infrastructure for putting a passenger train on the same track as an oncoming freight train. However, locals believe their government covered up the real cause of the crash to protect officials, and the government still has not taken action to address the failures. Hundreds of thousands were seen gathered in Syntagma Square in downtown Athens on Friday.

VATICAN CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Pope Francis remained stable through the day on Sunday and no longer required the use of mechanical ventilation to breathe, the Vatican said, in a sign of progress as the 88-year-old pontiff battles double pneumonia.

Francis has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for more than two weeks. He was admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that triggered other complications. "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable throughout the day," said the latest detailed update about the pontiff's condition on Sunday.

The left-wing managers of the Gaîté Lyrique theatre in Paris abandoned the building on Friday due to the escalating crisis caused by the occupation of hundreds of homeless African migrants, who were initially invited to a free “Refugees Welcome in France” conference in December and refused to leave afterwards.

La Gaîté Lyrique has a rich history, with the original theatre opening on 3 September 1862. The building was refurbished from 2004 to 2011 with the building’s original facade, entrance, and foyer being preserved in the current structure. About 200 mainly young men moved into the Gaîté Lyrique last December when the management gave them free tickets to a ‘Refugees Welcome in France’ conference. But when the conference was finished, the migrants refused to leave the venue. As of 21 February 2025, 446 people were counted as living in the Parisian theatre.

New proposal follows Hamas' rejection Witkoff’s Ramadan ceasefire proposal

Egypt is trying to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas terrorist organization, according to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed. As part of a new Egyptian proposal, phase 1 of the current hostage-ceasefire would be extended by two weeks in exchange for the release of three living hostages and three deceased. The report follows the expiration of the first stage of the ceasefire on Saturday, with no negotiations initiated for the second stage. Late on Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had adopted a framework proposed by U.S. presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

European Union condemns Hamas for rejecting an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but also criticizes Israel’s move to block humanitarian aid.

The European Union (EU) on Sunday strongly condemned Hamas for rejecting an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, warning that the decision, along with Israel’s subsequent move to block humanitarian aid, could have dire consequences for civilians. “The EU condemns the refusal of Hamas to accept the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” the bloc stated, while also cautioning that “Israel's subsequent decision to block the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza could potentially result in humanitarian consequences.”

On the first day of the framework, half of the living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages will be released.

Hamas's continued refusal to release hostages will be met with consequences, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a security cabinet meeting on Sunday. He addressed the terror group's refusal to agree to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal, noting, "There will be no free lunches." He referred to Israel's halting humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip shortly after, "Hamas is currently seizing all supplies and goods sent to the Gaza Strip. It is abusing the Gazan population trying to receive aid, shooting at them, and turning humanitarian assistance into a terror budget directed against us."

Israel is planning to incrementally pile on pressure on Hamas to accept a new proposal extending the ceasefire deal’s first phase and securing the release of all the hostages the terror group is holding, in addition to Sunday’s halt to aid entering the Gaza Strip, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The report says the next stages of Israel’s “maximum pressure” plan, said to have been drafted over the past few weeks, is to again move the Gazan population from northern Gaza to the territory’s south — as had been the case for most of the war — and later, if needed, cutting all electricity to the Strip. The final planned measure is reportedly a full return to the war, this time with the heavy bombs withheld by the previous US administration as well as the billions worth of arms and military equipment the new administration is sending Israel.

70% of Gazans believe that Hamas does not have the power to 'control the situation,' the poll found.

Only 6% of Gazans want Hamas to continue ruling Gaza after the war ends, and 5.3% state that they would vote for Hamas again in a future election, according to a new poll published by the Palestinian Institute for Social and Economic Progress (ISEP). In the poll, which was conducted on January 22, a majority of respondents (67.9%) credited President Trump for the success of the hostage-ceasefire deal. 70% believe that Hamas does not have the power to "control the situation" from now on, although whether "the situation" pertains to the war or Gaza itself is unclear. When comparing voting opinions before and after the ceasefire started, support for Fatah increased by 12 percentage points, while the proportion who would vote for Hamas increased to 5.3%.

Led by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, American victims claim the Qatari media giant aided Hamas and PIJ, inciting violence and abetting terrorism.

A group of American victims from the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel has filed a lawsuit against Al Jazeera Media Network and its US subsidiary, alleging that the Qatar-based news outlet directly supported Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The lawsuit, filed under the US Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), claims that the network knowingly aided these designated terrorist organizations by providing a global platform for propaganda, recruitment, and incitement to violence.The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Al Jazeera employed operatives linked to Hamas and PIJ as journalists, compensated terrorist leaders for interviews, and spread extremist narratives.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which seeks to counter Trump's Gaza plan, will be presented at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Sunday that Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which ensures that Palestinian Arabs remain on their land, is ready and will be presented at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt would seek international support and funding for the reconstruction plan, with Europe playing a pivotal role, particularly in financing the reconstruction of Gaza. "We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab Summit," he said during a press conference with EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, as quoted by Reuters.

Iranian hardliners claim that Friday’s controversial meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents validates Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s opposition to negotiations with the United States.

Referring to Khamenei’s early February speech, where he said negotiations with the Trump administration would not be “wise, expedient, or dignified,” they argue that Trump's confrontational exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office should serve as a warning to those who question Khamenei’s stance. “Can an Iranian even imagine our president in Zelensky’s position?” Abdollah Ganji, a former editor of the IRGC-linked Javan newspaper, wrote in an X post, referencing Trump’s remark during the meeting that Zelensky was in no position to dictate terms because he didn’t have the right cards in hand.

Iran’s parliament impeached Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, bringing his tenure to an end after lawmakers blamed him for the country’s worsening economic crisis.

The vote followed a heated session in which Hemmati defended his record while critics pointed to the surging exchange rate and rising inflation. Parliament voted 182 to 89 in favor of impeachment, with one abstention and one void ballot out of 273 total votes. Under Article 135 of Iran’s Constitution, ministers remain in office unless dismissed by the president or voted out by parliament. The impeachment was initiated by 119 members of parliament, citing currency instability, the devaluation of the rial, and increasing food prices. Following speeches from both supporters and opponents of Hemmati, lawmakers cast their votes in favor of removing him from office.

Syria has formed a seven-member committee to draft a constitutional charter for governing its transition to democracy, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a parade in Franklinton, Louisiana.

Multiple people have reportedly been shot during the Mardi Gras parade in Franklinton, Louisiana, AZ Intel reported. Videos showed the chaos at the parade following the shooting. Police is yet to issue a statement on the incident. According to the X handle Breaking News, it is not an active shooter situation.

A huge Wildfire in Myrtle Beach has burned roughly 1,200 acres as efforts by state agencies and National Guard troops to contain the blaze are underway.

At least 11 neighborhoods in the area are being evacuated, and the Governor has declared a state of emergency. Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on X that he declared a state of emergency on Sunday. “This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said in a press release. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

California is currently a ‘stand your ground’ state, however, a Democrat Assemblyman just introduced a bill that would criminalize self-defense.

California Assemblyman and Democrat Caucus Chair Rich Chavez Zbur introduced AB 1333 which seeks to limit a homeowner’s right to defend their family and home from an intruder. This Democrat lunatic wants to limit a homeowner’s right to defend themselves from a dangerous intruder. More than anything else, this is an attack on the Second Amendment. “This bill would eliminate certain circumstances under which homicide is justifiable, including, among others, in defense of a habitation or property.

In a significant escalation of military presence along the U.S. southern border, the Pentagon has ordered up to 3,000 troops, accompanied by Stryker combat vehicles, to bolster security efforts.

This move, marks a notable shift in the Department of Defense’s role in addressing border security concerns as of early March 2025. According to The Washington Post, the deployment includes a mix of active-duty personnel and possibly National Guard units, with Stryker combat vehicles—lightly armored, highly mobile units designed for rapid response—forming a key component of the operation. The Stryker Brigade Combat Team, known for its versatility in both combat and support roles, is being positioned to assist federal agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, in managing border activities.

MAR 2

MAR 2

Japan’s birth rate crisis has reached a 125-year low as fewer and fewer Japanese are starting families. Japan experienced a decrease in birth rates for the ninth consecutive year, according to a Health Ministry report issued on February 27.

This figure represents the lowest birth rate since records began. In the past year, fewer than 720,000 newborns were recorded in the East Asian nation, which has a population of 124 million. It marks a five percent drop in births since 2023. Meanwhile, mortality rates have outpaced births at a ratio of 2:1, highlighting Japan’s demographic challenges.

Tom Renz, an American lawyer and commentator, has published an article highlighting concerns about the safety of lab-grown meat, or mutated cancer meat, arguing that there is no real science to suggest that it is safe to eat, especially in the long term, and that consumers have the right to know exactly what they are eating.

The issue of lab-grown meat is not just about science, but also about the role of big corporations and government in promoting these products, and the potential for cronyism and profit to trump truth and public safety. The lack of transparency and regulation around lab-grown meat means that consumers are essentially acting as guinea pigs, and it is up to consumers to demand answers and to advocate for clearer labelling and more comprehensive safety testing.

The amount field came pre-populated with 15 zeros, which the person inputting a transaction needed to delete. Needless to say, that did not happen.

Five years after Citi triggered the biggest fat finger of all time when it mistakenly sent $900 million to creditors engaged in a contentious battle over the debt of cosmetics group Revlon, a transaction which resulted in a brutal legal fight and a crushing plunge in its reputation, the bank has done it again. According to the FT, Citigroup credited a client’s account with $81tn when it meant to send only $280, an error that surely hinder the bank’s attempt to persuade regulators that it has fixed long-standing operational issues.

A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration...

Update (1045ET): On the heels of the announcement of a Cyrpto Summit at The White House this week, President Trump took to Truth Social to explain some of the details, specifically mentioning a Strategic Reserve. A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

James Comey, the former FBI director who famously chose not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information and then became involved in the Russian hoax, is now under scrutiny once again.

Reports suggest that his daughter may be a key factor in the decision to withhold certain files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The long-sought files, which could shed light on Epstein's connections and criminal activities, were supposed to be released this week. However, the FBI withheld the majority of them to no avail. Critics argue that Comey’s ties and his daughter's role may have influenced the delay in releasing critical documents, which could impact ongoing investigations.

The elite are already running large-scale pilot schemes for the future they want and we don’t. They are not being subtle about this. They are not hiding it.

The plan is a single government-issued app that holds your medical records, employment records, travel records, education records, vaccination records, tax records, financial records as well as (potentially) copies of your signature, fingerprints, facial scans, voice samples and DNA. All stored handily on your phone…and shared with the governments of nineteen countries (plus Ukraine) and over 140 other public and private partners. Everyone from Deutsche Bank to the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Progress to Samsung Europe.

It’s that time of year.

Godless Hollywood elitists gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 97th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening. Cynthia Erivo, the black lesbian actress cast to play Jesus in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Hollywood Bowl showed up to the Oscars on Sunday evening looking like a demonic vampire. The British actress donned a black dress with a gothic vampire neck collar and long witchy nails. ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo told reporters that she was channeling ‘Glinda’ the good witch from Wizard of Oz.

A 15-year-old female basketball player is under investigation for alleged harassment and bullying in a troubling incident that reignites the never-ending debate over boys masquerading as girls and hijacking women’s sports.

What’s this little girl’s crime? Well, she refused to compete against an 18-year-old male player who’s pretending to be a female on an opposing team. So now, she’s being labeled the “bad guy.” This outrageous situation exposes just how ruthlessly unfair and immoral the left has become. Women and children are always in their crosshairs, right? Now young female athletes are not only risking life and limb but also their freedom—just for wanting to compete in their own sports. This young athlete and her mother recently appeared on Fox News to discuss the incident. They shared their concerns over fairness and safety in women’s sports.

A powerful and potentially hazardous severe weather outbreak is forecast to sweep across nearly two dozen states from Monday night through Wednesday evening, March 3-5, 2025.

Meteorologists are warning of a strengthening storm system that could bring widespread thunderstorms, damaging winds, and significant disruptions to millions of Americans from the southern Plains to the Midwest and East. AccuWeather meteorologists, as reported by Yahoo News on March 1, 2025, warn that this early March storm could impact as many as 170 million people. The storm is expected to intensify over the coming days, with severe thunderstorms posing risks to lives and property. “The outbreak of severe weather will pose some risk to lives and property from Monday night to Wednesday evening,” the Yahoo News article states, highlighting the potential for widespread power outages as one of the most significant threats.