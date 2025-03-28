Trump Unleashes 25% Tariffs On Foreign-Made Cars. Trump: We need Greenland. EU tells citizens to prep survival kits. Protests against Hamas in Gaza continue. "The Country's Largest COVID Fraud"

Update (1600ET): President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the US.

“This will continue to spur growth,” Trump told reporters. Trump confirmed that these new tariffs are in addition to existing tariffs and are expected to result in $100 billion in revenues. To underscore his seriousness, Trump said, “This is permanent.” In addition to the tariffs, Trump discussed his plan to allow Americans to deduct interest payments on cars that are made in America.

US President Donald Trump maintained on Wednesday that the US annexation of Greenland is critical to American national security, as his vice president, JD Vance, prepares to travel there.

"If we don't have Greenland, we can't have good national security," Trump told reporters.

President Trump: «And those are the sanctuary cities. We are going to put an end to sanctuary cities for some of these jurisdictions that are not cooperating with the law.

They are protecting criminals. They are taking away the rights of the citizens in their state and their city. And we are going to end sanctuary cities if necessary in certain key areas. And maybe we'll end all of this completely because it's just a way to protect criminals. And no one else benefits from that.

"I think, frankly, FEMA’s not good,..."

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said during a Cabinet meeting this week that she would eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While providing a report on the border and Coast Guard operations, Noem said, “We’re going to eliminate FEMA.” She didn’t provide more details. “That’s great. Great job,” President Donald Trump said in response to Noem’s remarks during the meeting. Earlier this year, Trump suggested in public remarks that he may dissolve the emergency management agency—or at least overhaul it.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied the Trump DOJ’s request to lift Judge Boasberg’s block on the Alien Enemies Act deportation flights.

The three judge panel on the DC Circuit Court: Henderson (George W. Bush appointee), Millett (Obama appointee), and Walker (Trump appointee) voted 2-1 – with Judge Walker dissenting. Last Friday, Judge Boasberg said Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport criminal aliens is “incredibly troublesome and problematic.” Boasberg has been grilling DOJ lawyers about the Trump Administration’s move to deport dangerous Venezuelan aliens under the Alien Enemies Act.

A new lawsuit aimed at President Donald J. Trump’s administration has landed on the desk of Judge James Boasberg, who previously blocked the America First leader’s efforts to deport Venezuelan gangsters to El Salvador using the Alien Enemies Act.

The case, filed Wednesday by American Oversight, accuses Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials of breaking federal records laws by discussing Houthi attack strategies in a Signal group chat. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) has urged the Barack Obama-appointed Boasberg to step aside, as his past rulings reveal a clear bias against Trump’s team. “It’s no coincidence Boasberg got this case,” Issa said, doubting the judge would recuse himself but arguing it would be the right move for the court’s credibility.

The contact details for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were found online, with some of them still connected to services such as LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

The information was obtained by German-based Spiegel via a public people search and data leaks, showing additional vulnerabilities in the defense community after the Signal group chat leak. The outlet said it was “particularly easy” to find contact information for the high-ranking Hegseth. The newspaper added that it used a commercial provider of contact information to obtain his Gmail and mobile phone number. The Pentagon chief’s email, and, in some cases, password were available in “over 20 publicly accessible leaks,” and it was used just days ago. The number led to a WhatsApp account with a profile picture of Hegseth that the newspaper said has since been deleted.

The following is a joint investigation by the Breitbart News Foundation (BNF) and the Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

On the 1300 block of North Eustis Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, a ten-minute drive from the Governor’s Mansion, sits a brutalist brick building that houses a secret Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front operation that serves several functions for the CCP — none of them good for the United States. Out of this building, CCP operatives curry favor with politicians like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and provide various services for Chinese Americans in Minnesota who are still loyal to Beijing, including hosting meet-and-greets with CCP diplomats and dignitaries. Businesses registered at this address receive six-figure grants from American taxpayers.

Ezra Levant discusses Mark Carney's previous role as co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

A significant force of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers looks to be currently wending its way to the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

Satellite imagery shows at least three C-17 cargo planes and 10 aerial refueling tankers forward-deployed in the last 48 hours to the highly strategic British territory, which has been used as a staging point for U.S. strikes in the Middle East on multiple occasions in the past. The build-up comes amid a new surge in U.S. strikes targeting the Houthis and growing warnings to Iran from the Trump administration over support for the Yemeni militants and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

China poses the biggest military and cyber threat to the U.S. as well as wider global security while it makes “steady” progress towards having the ability to invade Taiwan, a U.S. intelligence report warned Tuesday.

Beijing has the ability to hit the United States with conventional weapons; compromise U.S. infrastructure through cyber attacks; and target its assets in space, the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community said, adding the Communist dictatorship also seeks to displace the United States as the top AI power by 2030. AFP reports Beijing’s “coercive pressure” against Taiwan and “wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets” flag its growing threat to U.S. national security, according to the assessment.

The European Union (EU) is urging residents of its member states to prepare emergency three-day survival kits as part of a preparedness strategy as tensions with Russia teeter on the edge of conflict.

Hadja Lahbib, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, announced the preparedness strategy on March 26, encouraging EU citizens to have at least 72 hours’ worth of self-sufficient items. EU citizens will be told to stock up on around a dozen different items, from water to matches, a flashlight, and other basic survival products. “Knowing what to do in case of danger, gaming out different scenarios, that’s also a way to prevent people from panicking,” Lahbib said.

Aleksandr Darchiev has hailed a “window of opportunity” and outlined Moscow’s priorities in bilateral relations with Washington

Russia-US relations have gained some positive momentum, but further efforts are needed to overcome the “toxic legacy” of the previous American administration, newly appointed Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiev has said. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Washington on Wednesday night, Darchiev emphasized that despite years of strained ties, both countries are now showing signs of constructive engagement. He noted that relations, which had reached a near-breaking point under the previous US administration, are beginning to stabilize.

Ukraine does not need peacekeepers, but soldiers ready to fight, according to Igor Zhovkva

European countries should deploy combat troops to Ukraine ready to fight, rather than to conduct peacekeeping, Vladimir Zelensky’s senior aide told AFP on Wednesday. Igor Zhovkva made the appeal ahead of a Paris summit of the “coalition of the willing” – countries across Europe and beyond that are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. “We need serious, trained troops... who are ready to fight,” he told AFP. The official clarified that Kiev is not seeking European forces to engage directly with Russian troops but rather to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

The search for the “missing” American soldiers is still ongoing after their armored vehicle was found “submerged” in Lithuania, according to the US Army

Four US Army soldiers mysteriously disappeared during a training exercise in Lithuania near the Belarus border on Tuesday. The US military has yet to confirm their fate, after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte triggered confusion by expressing condolences to their families. The soldiers, from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, were conducting a “scheduled tactical training” at the General Silvestras Zukauskas training ground in Lithuania’s Pabrade when they went missing, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The Ukraine conflict is giving Warsaw time to rebuild its military capacity, a top Polish official has said

Poland has ammunition to hold the line for up to two weeks in the event of war, until allied forces arrive, the head of the country’s National Security Bureau has said.Dariusz Lukowski told local broadcaster Polsat News on Wednesday that Poland has been increasing arms production to build sufficient capacity to resist a potential Russian attack. The NATO member shares a 144-mile border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

The Romanian Constitutional Court’s unprecedented decision to annul last year’s first-round presidential election—and, months later, to bar frontrunner Călin Georgescu, who had been polling at 45% of the vote—has sparked a political firestorm both at home and abroad, with many denouncing it as a coup d’état.

Now, three of the court’s nine judges are under scrutiny for their connections to powerful globalist networks. Two of the judges have ties to billionaire George Soros, while a third has links to US President Joe Biden. At the heart of the controversy—the brazenly anti-democratic decision to ban the only candidate critical of US foreign intervention, NATO, and the EU—is Judge Elena Tănăsescu, who sat on the board of the Institute of Public Policy in Bucharest from 2005 to 2019.

The right-wing party is polling just 3.5% beyond Germany’s top conservative CDU/CSU alliance, a new INSA poll shows

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has achieved a record high in public support polls conducted by Germany’s leading Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) pollster. The latest poll, released by INSA on Tuesday, indicated 23.5% support for the party, while the top conservative alliance, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), polled at 27%. The figure constituted a 1.5% drop since the CDU/CSU achieved a victory in Germany’s general election on February 23. “This is the highest value ever measured for the AfD in the INSA opinion trend,” the head of INSA, Hermann Binkert, told Bild daily.

Multiple people were rushed to hospital after a car veered into pedestrians, and then into a brick wall, in the Gesundbrunnen area of Berlin on Wednesday night, according to local media reports.

A police officer is reportedly among the wounded, according to UK newspaper The Mirror. Berlin Fire Department said the car "suddenly lurched from the roadway onto the sidewalk" as police attempted to stop it for an inspection. "A pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Berlin Fire Department has said. The incident is currently under investigation though reports indicate it is not believed to be terror-related.

A gang of up to 17 migrants, most of them supposedly minors, brutally raped a 12-year-old European girl and passed her around as a “trophy,” even filming some of the abuse. The young Austrian girl was repeatedly subjected to sex attacks over a period of several months from February to June of 2023 in Vienna, according to police.

The sex attacks took place in a variety of locations, from apartments to parking garages and other places across the Austrian capital. Police announced they were investigating the group of migrants on March 1 of this year, stating they come from several countries, including Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Italy.

Brazil's Supreme Court justices unanimously rule to put former President Jair Bolsonaro on trial over allegations of an attempted coup following his 2022 election defeat.

Brazil's Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled Wednesday to put former President Jair Bolsonaro on trial over allegations of an attempted coup following his 2022 election defeat, The Associated Press reported. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has accused Bolsonaro and 33 associates of orchestrating a plan to unlawfully retain power, which allegedly included a plot to poison President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and assassinate a Supreme Court justice. The court also determined that seven of Bolsonaro’s close allies must stand trial on five charges, including attempting to stage a coup, participation in an armed criminal organization, violent attempts to abolish democratic rule, destruction of state assets, and damaging heritage sites.

North Korean leader personally oversees tests of suicide drones equipped with artificial intelligence technology.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw tests of suicide drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, emphasizing that unmanned control and AI capabilities must be prioritized in modern weapons development, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing North Korean state media. According to the KCNA state news agency, Kim also inspected newly upgraded reconnaissance drones designed to detect various tactical targets and monitor enemy activities on land and at sea.

South Korea suffered more than a dozen major wildfires over the weekend. The fires killed 24 people, forced 27,000 to evacuate, and burned more than 17,000 hectares of land.

Acting President Han Duck-soo said the fires continued to burn on Wednesday, causing “unprecedented damage.” The weekend’s fires were second only to the massive blazes of April 2000 in their size and intensity, and some observers believe they will be judged even worse after all of the damage is tallied. At least 30 distinct fires were raging after the disaster began on Friday, and eight of them were still going strong on Wednesday.

Turkey’s authoritarian leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Monday that the “show” put on by protesters in support of jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will soon come to an end.

“Those who terrorize our streets and want to turn this country into a place of chaos have nowhere to go. The path they have taken is a dead end,” Erdogan said. Erdogan has dismissed the protests as “street terrorism” and “evil” since they began after Imamoglu was arrested last week. Erdogan’s critics, including members of Imamoglu’s CHP party, accused Erdogan of having the popular mayor arrested on trumped-up charges to knock him out of the next presidential election.

US President says the Houthi rebels in Yemen want peace because "they're getting the hell knocked out of them", but also stresses US strikes on them are going to continue for a long time.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Houthi rebels in Yemen now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful. He also stressed that those strikes will continue for a very long time. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “The Houthis want peace, because they're getting the hell knocked out of them. It's been very, very strong. The Houthis are dying for peace. They don't want this.”

Rallies spread to other areas from Beit Lahiya with rare calls from Palestinians for end to terror group’s rule and war; Katz urges other Gazans to follow their lead

Thousands of Palestinians marched in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the second day of anti-war protests, with many chanting against Hamas in a rare display of public anger against the ruling terror group. As the Palestinians marched, Defense Minister Israel Katz urged others to join the protests while warning that a restarted military campaign against Hamas would only gain intensity if the terror group does not release Israeli hostages. The protests appeared to be aimed generally against the war, with protesters calling for an end to 17 months of deadly fighting with Israel, started by Hamas, that has made life in Gaza insufferable.

In a March 5, 2025 article on the Saudi news portal Elaph, journalist Rashed Al-Qahtani decried the brutal violence employed by Hamas against the people of Gaza since this movement’s takeover of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ “hangmen,” he said, terrorize the Gazans, beat them and shoot them at close range for various transgressions without a trial, even for small offenses like stealing food – which is a crime against humanity that the mind refuses to grasp. He adds that Hamas itself is to blame for the dire situation that forces Gazans to steal food, especially after it dragged Gaza into a war with Israel due to its subordination to Iran. Stating that Hamas’ actions are un-Islamic although it bills itself as an Islamic movement, he stresses that Gaza needs a civil administration that will protect the rights of its people, rebuild the Strip and return it to the Arab fold.

Foreign Minister reiterates that Israel remains committed to negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, but it will not wait forever: “Israel will no longer tolerate the ongoing threat to its security and civilians from Gaza."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reiterated on Wednesday that while Israel remains committed to negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, it will not “wait forever.” “Hamas, which insists on continuing to hold hostages and refuses to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, is pushing for the renewal of war in Gaza,” Sa’ar stated during a press conference in Jerusalem with Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard. The Foreign Minister made clear that Israel will not accept the ongoing threat posed by Hamas. “Israel will no longer tolerate the ongoing threat to its security and civilians from Gaza,” he stated.

Hamas says its spokesperson, Abdul Latif Al-Qanou, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

Hamas announced early Thursday morning that its spokesperson, Abdul Latif Al-Qanou, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel has not yet commented on the report. On Sunday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) conducted a targeted strike in the area of Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorist Ismail Barhoum, head of Hamas' finances and institutions in the terrorist organization's political bureau. Barhoum was a key figure in Hamas' political bureau and was actively involved in the military decision-making process that directly impacted Hamas' operations.

Some opposition MKs join anti-overhaul protesters; rally organizers accuse government of ‘declaring war on the people’; bar association chief: ‘They won’t break democracy’

Thousands of people rallied outside the Knesset on Wednesday to protest against the government, continuing a recent wave of demonstrations, as inside the building lawmakers prepared for final votes on a controversial judicial bill that has further stoked outcry. The bill, which will change the composition of the judicial selection committee, has drawn harsh criticism from opposition lawmakers, who say that it will significantly damage Israel’s democracy. It comes amid an already heated reaction to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to resume fighting in Gaza and his moves to fire the head of the Shin Bet and attorney general.

The leadership in Baghdad is pressuring Tehran-aligned armed groups not to attack Israeli targets to avoid a punishing military response, The New Arab news outlet reported on Wednesday.

The move follows a reported effort by a senior Iranian military commander urging Tehran's armed allies in Iraq and Yemen to stand down attacks on their Mideast nemesis, potentially signaling an Iranian desire for detente in the region. Iran faces an ultimatum by US President Donald Trump to ink a new nuclear deal or face attack after its home front and armed allies in the region have been dealt historic military blows from Israel in over a year of war.

The back-and-forth between Iranian and US leaders over Tehran’s nuclear program and the prospect of negotiations has changed little since at least 2016.

That was when US author and scholar Ray Takeyh published his book Hidden Iran: Paradox and Power in the Islamic Republic. According to Takeyh, since 1979, “getting Iran wrong is the single thread that has linked American administrations of all political persuasions.” On January 31, 2006, “President George W. Bush described Iran as a nation held hostage by a small clerical elite that is isolating and repressing its people,” and warned that, “The nations of the world must not permit the Iranian regime to gain nuclear weapons.” That sounds all too familiar, doesn’t it?

Between March 2020 and January 2022, they allegedly stole funds meant for feeding children, funneled through a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future.

Nearly all of the 70 people charged in a massive $250 million fraud case targeting federal child nutrition programs in Minnesota are Somali immigrants, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Between March 2020 and January 2022, they allegedly stole funds meant for feeding children, funneled through a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future. So far, 37 have pleaded guilty, and 7 have been convicted; the rest await trial. The scam involved fake meal counts, rosters, and invoices submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education. “Feeding Our Future” acted as a sponsor for daycares and other sites, making it easy to file false claims during the COVID-era program expansion.

A federal law does not bar claims brought by the parent, the state’s top court says.

A federal law granting broad immunity to vaccine administrators and others does not preempt charges that a mother’s constitutional rights were violated when her son was given a COVID-19 vaccine without her consent, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Emily Happel and her teenage son can proceed with a lawsuit against their local school board and a medical organization, according to the March 21 ruling. Happel’s son, Tanner Smith, who was 14 at the time, was given a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 even though administrators did not obtain parental consent.

“Payments made to the Federal government, such as fees, fines, loans, and taxes, must also be processed electronically where permissible under existing law,” the executive order says.

In discussions surrounding of the world’s monetary systems today there is usually one thing almost everyone can agree on: that money should be controlled by the organizations we call “states” or “sovereign states.”

Nowadays when we say “the US dollar” we mean the currency issued by the US government. When we say “the British pound” we mean the money issued by the regime of the United Kingdom. This assumed need to have state-issued money has not always been the reality, of course. Indeed, the history of the rise of the state is a history replete with efforts by states to replace private-sector money with state-controlled money.

A ratio of the S&P 500 index in terms of gold has dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic, highlighting a preference for safe-haven assets among investors and providing a warning sign for the U.S., as well as the global economy, according to a strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

“The sharp turn lower in the S&P 500/gold ratio in March is itself not a recession indicator,” Aakash Doshi, global head of gold strategy at State Street Global Advisors, told MarketWatch. It does, however, “reflect increased investor demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, and a potential reassessment of U.S. growth exceptionalism and corporate earnings optimism.”

Is your job in danger?

We live at a time when the development of artificial intelligence is growing at an exponential rate. AI can already perform lots of tasks better and far more efficiently than humans can, and it appears to be just a matter of time before AI can do virtually everything better and far more efficiently than humans can. So once we get to that stage, why will the elite need us? Throughout human history, the wealthy have needed the labor of the poor. But if AI will soon be able to do almost all of the labor that we have been doing, what use will we be? The elite certainly don’t need our money, because they already control almost all of the wealth.

Post-pandemic, China invested heavily in artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure, building hundreds of data centres to capitalise on the AI boom. But many of these facilities now stand unused due to weak demand and a shift in AI trends driven by DeepSeek.

The post-pandemic economic downturn and the slump in the real estate sector led Chinese officials to scramble for alternative growth drivers. AI infrastructure became the new stimulus of choice. But the rush to build AI data centres was driven from the top down, often with little regard for actual demand or technical feasibility and many projects were led by executives and investors with limited expertise in AI infrastructure, resulting in hastily constructed centres that fell short of industry standards.

As the calendar turns to late March 2025, meteorologists are sounding the alarm about what could be another devastating Atlantic hurricane season.

Following the destructive storms of 2024, which left a trail of damage estimated at $500 billion, forecasters are predicting that 2025 could bring even more chaos to the United States. According to multiple news sources, experts are warning of six major storms poised to strike the US, potentially marking yet another “blockbuster” season. The Daily Mail reported on March 26, 2025, that meteorologists are bracing for a season that could outstrip last year’s destructive power.

A massive, mysterious pyramid-like structure is currently being unearthed in Israel. The press release for this discovery said, “What we have here is one of the richest and most intriguing archaeological excavations ever found in the Judean Desert.” So, what is this thing?