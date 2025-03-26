End Times Headline News. March 26 2025

Trump Stands By Waltz, Hegseth After Signal Leak. DOGE access to Social Security systems revoked. Anti-Hamas Uprising in Gaza. Turkey 'Has Been Abused'. The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America

"Nobody was texting war plans," Hegseth said.

Congressional Democrats are trying to turn the Jeffrey Goldberg Signal chat revelations in The Atlantic into a major national scandal, and are gunning for the jobs of Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that," Hegseth told reporters within hours after the controversy was unleashed Monday. This was as the National Security Council issued an initial statement saying the message thread "appears to be authentic." Meanwhile... DEMOCRAT WARNER ASKS INTELLIGENCE AGENCY HEADS TO RELEASE ENTIRE SIGNAL CHAT IF IT IS NOT CLASSIFIED, AS THEY ASSERT

The Atlantic editor who published some of the war texts from Donald Trump's administration is considering releasing more of the group chat.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the magazine's editor-in-chief, told Tim Miller on the Bulwark Podcast his team is mulling over releasing the full trove of Signal app messages. 'My colleagues and I and the people who are giving us advice on this have some interesting conversations to have about this,' Goldberg told the podcast. 'But just because they're irresponsible with material, doesn't mean that I'm going to be irresponsible.'

Leland Dudek, acting commissioner for the Social Security Administration (SSA), said as of Monday the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) no longer has access to the agency’s systems in an effort to comply with court orders.

Dudek submitted a declaration confirming that DOGE employees’ access to systems containing personally identifiable information (PII) or systems of record was revoked. He also claimed Elon Musk and Amy Gleason, who were named as DOGE Defendants, have never had access to SSA systems of record.

It appears that Speaker Mike Johnson has finally woken up to the threats by radical leftist judges who have taken over the White House and US executive branch of government.

Johnson on Tuesday warned that Congress has the authority to defund these radical leftists who are running a legal insurrection against the country today. Since returning to the White House on January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump has been met with an unprecedented onslaught of legal challenges from far-left activist judges and groups determined to sabotage his second term in power.

"To sign this one is a great honor..."

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at election security. The order will cut federal funding for states that refuse to take steps to secure their elections, tasks the Department of Homeland Security with ensuring that illegal immigrants are not voting, adds a citizenship question on the federal voting form for the first time.

The Trump administration on Monday announced that it would be ending taxpayer-funded housing for illegal immigrants.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed a joint partnership to curtail what they describe as an “exploitation” of the country’s housing programs. As Rachel Acenas reports for The Epoch Times, Turner and Noem together signed the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” memorandum of understanding (MOU).

President Donald Trump estimated that his administration has already “identified maybe $4 trillion worth of companies moving back or going to move back” to the United States thanks to his tariff policies.

Trump shared the figure during Monday’s Cabinet meeting at the White House. “First of all, many companies are now moving into the United States. They’re coming back. Some of them left us from many years ago, decades ago, and they’re all – it seems they’re all coming back,” he said.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has announced that multiple state agencies are investigating a project to create a “Muslim city” in the state, with some fearing that Sharia law may be applied within the settlement.

The East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) is behind the project, dubbed “EPIC City,” which plans to create a new city in Collin and Hunt Counties. Governor Abbott stated on social media platform X that the project has “serious legal issues,” announcing: “A dozen state agencies are investigating it, the Attorney General will look into it, and legislators are considering laws to restrict it, as well as laws to prevent foreign adversaries from buying land in Texas.”

"A lot of us who were sort of united in this Cold War, particularly in the early years, it kind of brought the country together.

We realized we were in a Cold War. Indeed, I think we're in a Cold War, a second Cold War now," former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Tucker Carlson on a podcast last week while discussing topics ranging from the current failing trade system to trade deficits and more.

"This is seeming like a much larger buildup than would be needed for strikes just against the Houthis in Yemen."

The U.S. is reportedly deploying stealth bombers to a tiny island—often referred to as Washington's "unsinkable aircraft carrier"—located between Africa and Indonesia, about 1,000 miles south of India. The island offers stealth bombers strategic access to the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Indian Ocean. The move comes as President Trump launches a new campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones in the critical maritime chokepoint known as the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Hundreds of Gazans marched through the northern town of Beit Lahiya carrying white flags and chanting anti-Hamas slogans, according to videos posted from the scene, which showed participants calling for peace, press coverage, and the release of hostages.

In a rare public uprising against Hamas rule in Gaza, demonstrators took to the streets outside the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Footage shared on social media on Tuesday captured a crowd of protesters demanding an end to what they called “tyrant rule,” with chants of “Out, out, out! Hamas out!” and “We want to live!” echoing through the streets. Protesters also waved white flags and held signs reading, “Stop the war” and “We refuse to be the ones who die,” as they marched in what was dubbed the “Intifada of the North.”… Later, video emerged reportedly showing protests breaking out in southern Gaza as well.

They also called for a protest tomorrow at noon. Don’t count on the BBC or on Al Jazeera to cover those protests.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks to Trump, stresses importance of making humanitarian aid available to Gaza’s residents.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, Emirati state news agency WAM reported. During the discussion, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the importance of making humanitarian aid available to Gaza’s residents and reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution, according to the WAM report.

The 'Post' learned that the military has entered a full kilometer into Gaza in areas including Beit Lahia, parts of Khan Yunis, and Jabaliya.

Since fighting in Gaza was renewed at the beginning of last week, the IDF has killed 150 terrorists, including 10 top Hamas officials, the Jerusalem Post learned Tuesday. Additionally, the military has targeted 420 terror infrastructure sites, including buildings, tunnels, and vehicles. In certain areas, the military has entered a full kilometer into Gaza, such as around the Nitzanim Corridor in central Gaza.

Air Force aircraft on Monday carried out targeted strikes against Hamas vehicles in the Gaza Strip.

Over 100 vehicles were attacked throughout the Strip, including pickup trucks and commercial vehicles belonging to terrorists in various areas of the Strip. According to a Kan News report, the operation is a focused IDF attack on Hamas’s vehicle fleet, as confirmed by a security source. The destroyed vehicles were used by Hamas terrorists in the murderous October 7 massacre.

US think tanks weaken the real resistance inside Iran; Pahlavi at Israeli-American Council summit: Iranians seek a strategic partnership, not Western intervention.

For decades, Western policymakers have struggled to engage effectively with Iran’s opposition. The recent attempt to manufacture opposition unity has promoted exile groups that lack legitimacy inside Iran. Iranians risking their lives in the country have already chosen their path – chanting for secular democracy and rejecting groups such as the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) and separatist movements. Yet, some Western think tanks and political operatives continue to elevate factions that lack legitimacy, undermining the very cause they claim to support.

Aprominent political commentator in Tehran has suggested that the best way for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to break the current deadlock is to hold a national referendum on the question of war or peace with the United States.

In two speeches delivered in the opening days of Nowruz, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appeared to indirectly respond to US President Donald Trump's letter proposing a new deal. In his first address, a pre-recorded message aired on state television, Khamenei blamed the United States for instability in the region. In the second, delivered live, he denied commanding Iran’s regional proxy forces but warned Washington of a strong response to its military actions in the region.

Iran’s currency hit a record low of 1,039,000 rials to the US dollar on Tuesday, as the absence of nuclear talks with the US continues to fuel economic uncertainty.

The rial has halved in value since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in August, deepening concerns over Iran’s worsening economic outlook, amid continuing US economic sanctions and negative regional developments for Iran. The steep decline began after Israel launched devastating attacks on Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon in September, undermining Tehran’s regional influence. The election of Donald Trump, who takes a harder line on the Islamic Republic, has added to the uncertainty.

Reuters reports that the US has presented Syria with a set of conditions for partial sanctions relief.

The United States has presented Syria with a set of conditions for partial sanctions relief, including a demand that foreigners not occupy senior governing roles, according to six individuals familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters. US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria, Natasha Franceschi, delivered the list of demands to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani during an in-person meeting on the sidelines of a Syria donor conference in Brussels on March 18, according to the Reuters report on Tuesday. This marks the first high-level direct contact between Damascus and Washington since President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Turkish authorities have detained nearly 1,500 people amid the country’s largest antigovernment protests in more than a decade, the country’s interior minister said on March 25.

The protests erupted on March 19 in response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival who has been hit with corruption charges his supporters call politically motivated. Turkish Interior Minister Alil Yerlikaya said in a March 25 post on X that 1,418 suspects had been detained so far in “illegal demonstrations,” nearly 1,000 of whom are in custody, and condemned those he said had “insulted” Erdogan’s family members.

ISTANBUL (AP) — The head of Turkey's main opposition party visited jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Tuesday after six nights of massive protests calling for his release.

Imamoglu, arrested on March 19 on corruption charges, is seen as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule. His arrest has been widely viewed as politically motivated and sparked demonstrations, some turning violent, across the country. The government insists Turkey’s judiciary is independent and free of political influence. Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Imamoglu's Republican People’s Party, or CHP, held a two-hour meeting with Imamoglu at Silivri prison, west of Istanbul. Ozel told reporters that he was “ashamed on behalf of those who govern Turkey of the atmosphere I am in and the situation that Turkey is being put through.”

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that he thought Russia wanted to end its war with Ukraine but acknowledged that Moscow could be dragging its feet.

"I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet. I've done it over the years," he said.

The negotiations revolved around safe navigation in the Black Sea and Russian access to the world agricultural market

The White House has released a statement on the US-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia, shedding some light on 12-hour talks held on Monday. The “bilateral technical-level talks” focused on the situation in the Black Sea, as well as the agreement to halt strikes on “energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine” proposed by US President Donald Trump, the White House said on Tuesday. “The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea,” the statement reads.

Kiev has accused Washington of “weakening” its position

Moscow and Washington have committed to advancing the Black Sea Initiative as a step toward settling the Ukraine conflict, although according to the Kremlin, the deal will take effect only after the US lifts a number of sanctions hampering Russia’s trade and freedom of navigation. Both the Kremlin and the White House stated on Tuesday that, as part of the agreement, the US “will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.”

“No reason” to withhold information about the protection the country extended to fugitives after WWII, a senior official has said

Argentina plans to declassify government documents concerning Nazi fugitives who found sanctuary in the Latin American nation following Germany’s defeat in World War II. The commitment to transparency was announced on Monday by President Javier Milei’s chief of staff, Guillermo Francos, during an interview with the TV channel DNews. He said the president made the decision after a meeting last month with US Senator Steve Daines, who strongly advocated for the public release of the files.

Amid attempts by left-wing globalists—including the Green Party and socialists—to ban the party, alongside relentless smear campaigns from a politicized domestic intelligence agency and its allies in the mainstream press, public support for Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to grow.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached a record high in public support, climbing to 23.5% in a new INSA poll released on Tuesday, narrowing the gap with the country’s leading ‘conservative’ globalist alliance. “This is the highest value ever measured for the AfD in the INSA opinion trend,” Hermann Binkert, head of the INSA polling institute, told the German newspaper Bild.

As 2025 unfolds, observations from the recently concluded Two Sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC)[1] and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)[2] reveal a grim domestic situation in China. The Chinese government is increasingly concerned about the risk of systemic re-impoverishment within the country.

With the domestic economy struggling to recover effectively, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears ever more enamored with flexing Beijing's military muscle, embarking on a bold display of force globally to assert dominance. In just over two months since the year began, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has made frequent appearances across multiple regions worldwide.

At least 18 people have died as multiple wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, with thousands of firefighters aided by the military deployed in a bid to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.

The deadly wildfires have spread rapidly and forced more than 27,000 residents to flee their homes, the government said. The blazes, fueled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighborhoods, closed schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons. "We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," Acting President Han Duck-soo said, adding that the U.S. military in Korea was also assisting.

Nation First outlines how Labor’s Budget is driving Australia off a cliff.

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joins Ezra Levant for a preview of what ridings, regions and issues will be dominating the headlines as Canadians prepare to vote on April 28.

Dr. Susan Monarez has been tapped as the new nominee to serve as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after the abrupt withdrawal of Dr. Dave Weldon’s nomination earlier this month.

While Weldon—a former Republican Congressman from Florida and medical doctor—was seen as a skeptic of the public health establishment and the pharmaceutical industry’s influence over government, the decision to replace him with Dr. Monarez raises concerns that serious reform of the CDC is being abandoned. Currently the acting director of the CDC, Dr. Susan Monarez does represent a slight departure from traditional director nominees in that she is not a medical doctor. Instead, the federal government scientist holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology.

Investors abroad sold longer term Treasuries for three consecutive months, a sign of central bankers reducing their reliance on the U.S. as a financial buffer.

In January, foreigners sold a net $13.3 billion of U.S. notes and bonds that had more than one year to maturity, the latest Treasury data show. It comes after $49.69 billion was sold in December, following sales of $34.41 billion in the month of U.S. elections, November. Global central banks represent a big chunk of foreign demand. Before the back-to-back net selling of the world’s safest debt, foreigners had kept buying for 15 straight months.

Many economic commentators are of the view that the high level of debt poses a threat to the US economy. The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 345.7 in Q3 2024 against 130.4 in Q1 1952 (see chart).

This way of thinking originates in the writings of Irving Fisher who held that a major risk factor is the debt liquidation. According to Fisher, this can occur on account of a shock such as a decline in the stock market. As a result, this is likely to generate a decline in money supply. The decline in money supply, in turn, is likely to cause a decline in the prices of goods, labeled as “deflation” and this will produce an economic slump. Why, however, should the debt liquidation cause a decline in the money supply?

Meet our newest contributor, American Made Foundation's Maureen Steele

For generations, America produced innovators, inventors, and independent thinkers—people who challenged authority, built industries, and made this country the most powerful force in the world. But today? The average high school graduate can barely read at an eighth-grade level, lacks basic financial literacy, and has no clue how their own government works. This wasn’t an accident. It was designed. Through a series of calculated decisions—removing civics, gutting traditional academics, replacing knowledge with indoctrination—they have deliberately dumbed us down. And the most infuriating part? We paid for our own destruction through taxpayer-funded education, massive teachers’ unions, and globalist influence over curriculum.

The news cycle has become so predictable lately.

Corporate media outlets find something that they think the Trump administration has done wrong, and then they pound on it until they find something else that they think the Trump administration has done wrong. In response, conservative media outlets jump on the stories that the corporate media is reporting and vigorously defend the Trump administration. Meanwhile, there are lots of very important stories that are not getting the attention that they truly deserve.

In recent weeks, a series of mysterious drone incursions over sensitive U.S. military sites has left the Pentagon and national security officials grappling with more questions than answers.

Reports from multiple news outlets, including The New York Times, Associated Press (AP), and Reuters, highlight a growing sense of urgency and frustration as the U.S. government struggles to identify the origins and intentions of these aerial intruders. Described as a significant national security challenge, the phenomenon has sparked debates about the adequacy of current defense systems and the potential threats posed by advanced drone technology. The saga began gaining widespread attention in mid-March 2025, with reports of “drone swarms” buzzing restricted military installations.

On Monday, 23andMe shares crashed after the genetic testing startup filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

While the fate of millions of Americans' DNA data is now subject to a court-supervised sale, a new report suggests much of it may have already been sold—potentially to pharmaceutical firms, including some tied to foreign adversaries. James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group published a video on Monday featuring an undercover journalist speaking with Nathaniel Johnson, a policy advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, who warned her, "Do not give your information to those people [23andMe]... they sell it to other people."

A structure from the time of the Ptolemies and Seleucids containing 2,200-year-old weapons and fabrics has been unearthed north of Nahal Zohar in the Judean Desert.

The excavation, led by the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Ministry of Heritage, found what they described as a “mysterious pyramid-shaped structure” with a way station beneath it. In what appears to be a collection of large stones in a heap, the structure bears little resemblance to the carefully carved constructions in Egypt. However, perhaps even more exciting than the structure itself is the treasure it contains.