Kiev wants Trump envoy sacked. The next emergency. The Golden Dome. Iran Using Drones to Police Women’s Dress. Mark Carney’s China ties exposed. Turkey UPRISING Out Of Control

The two delegations negotiated for over 12 hours on settling the Ukraine conflict

Talks between senior Russian and American officials focused on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict and maritime security in the Black Sea, have concluded in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after more than 12 hours. A joint statement on the talks is expected to be released on Tuesday, Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported, citing sources. The Russian Foreign Ministry released a short video showing the country’s negotiating team leaving the talks. “The Russian-American consultations have concluded,” the ministry said without providing any further details.

Russian “information” may have swayed the White House on Ukraine policy, the Ukrainian leader has told Time magazine

Russia may have influenced members of the US administration “through information,” Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has claimed in an interview with Time magazine. His comments come as US President Donald Trump has acknowledged some of Moscow’s concerns regarding the root causes of the crisis. These include the Kremlin’s repeated criticisms of NATO’s continued expansion towards Russia’s borders and its opposition to having Ukraine become a member of the bloc.

A key Ukrainian foreign affairs official has lashed out at Steve Witkoff for “spreading Russian propaganda”

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who has played a central role in opening negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict, is “spreading Russian propaganda” and should be sacked, according to a senior Ukrainian lawmaker. The head of the Kiev’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Aleksandr Merezhko, made the remark in response to Witkoff’s interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, during which the envoy spoke about the status of former Ukrainian territories that have joined Russia, describing the issue as “an elephant in the room” that “no one wants to talk about.”

Media speculation on the issue is entirely wrong, the Foreign Ministry has said

China has dismissed a media report suggesting that the country could take part in a potential EU deployment of ‘peacekeeping’ forces to Ukraine, reaffirming its stance in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The report by German outlet Welt am Sonntag is “not true at all,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing on Monday when asked to comment on the claims. China’s position “on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear,” the spokesperson said.

The Kremlin previously criticized Kiev’s EU backers for speaking only of war and militarization

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that unnamed foreign governments are obstructing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, crediting President Donald Trump with leading negotiations to mediate peace between Moscow and Kiev. Senior Russian and US officials held marathon 12-hour talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict and ensuring maritime security in the Black Sea. However, the two sides have yet to release details or announce the outcome of the discussions.

“A New World Order With European Values.” Emblazoned across banners and signs, those words met the participants at this week’s meeting of the World Forum in Berlin.

Each year, leaders, executives, journalists and academics gather to address the greatest threats facing humanity. This year, there was little doubt about what they view as the current threat: the resurgence of populism and free speech. In fairness to the Forum, “a New World Order” likely sounds more ominous for some civil libertarians than intended. While the European Union is a transnational government stretching across 27 nations, the organizers were referring to a shift of values away from the United States to Europe.

France ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for ????

A new analysis shows that the highest property taxes of any developed country can be found in the United Kingdom, as it struggles to meet housing demand due to unprecedented levels of mass migration.

Analysis by tax and software firm Ryan indicates that British property taxes, including council tax, business rates, and stamp duty, constitute 3.7 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2023/24 tax year. This surpasses Luxembourg and France, both at 3.5 percent and Canada, at 3.4 percent. Despite a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the previous year, the British property tax burden remains higher than the 2.7 percent average within the G7.

For a distant observer, it was widely expected that the leader of the most voted party in the latest German elections, Friedrich Merz of the mainstream ‘Conservative’ party CDU was going to make sure nothing changed in the floundering former European power.

And, while elected promising reform, Merz immediately courted the current parties, forming the train-wreck administration of Olaf Scholz, the least popular German Chancellor in decades. So, he is negotiating with Scholz SPD to accept half a million migrants a year; he flirts with the Greens that he’ll make sure that their climate lunacy is enshrined into the constitution – and maybe he will support their push to ban right-wing AfD.

In a powerful speech, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reaffirmed Hungary’s role as the last bastion of national sovereignty and Christian identity in Europe, vowing to resist the globalist forces of Brussels, Soros, and the war-driven Western elite.

In a thunderous national address marking the anniversary of Hungary’s historic 1848–49 revolution against the Habsburg Empire, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered a bold and defiant speech that echoed through the streets of Budapest—and across the Western world. Speaking before a massive crowd of patriotic Hungarians, Orbán honored the past while declaring a present-day fight for Hungary’s soul, standing firmly against EU tyranny, globalist subversion, and the weaponization of the war in Ukraine.

The editor added that he received the information on the strikes against the Houthis on Signal, an open-source encrypted messaging service.

The Trump administration accidentally texted their military strikes against the Houthi terrorist organization to The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor wrote on Monday on the magazine platform. Goldberg wrote in his piece that he knew the attacks were coming two hours prior, noting that he received the military plans of Houthi targets, weapons packages, and the timing of the attack straight from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Yemen's Houthi terror organization claimed that they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea in a Tuesday statement.

The United States requires a three-layered defense.

Recently during President Trump’s State of the Union, he declared: “As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future. As a first step, I’m asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland, all made in the USA.” Also referred to as an “Iron Dome,” a Golden Dome is a pretty awesome rebranding of the current Israeli missile defense system and a new initiative to protect the US from missile and hypersonic attack. President Trump is right—we absolutely want one, and it is finally possible. Ballistic missiles are the weapons of choice for our adversaries to strike the U.S. homeland from far away. Our most sophisticated adversaries are also developing the dreaded maneuvering hypersonic weapon which is capable of defeating today’s missile defenses.

A federal judge on Monday reaffirmed a ruling that blocks President Donald Trump from using wartime powers to summarily deport alleged gang members.

The new development from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg came just hours in advance of a critical courtroom showdown before a federal appeals court on Trump’s deportation authority. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear arguments Monday afternoon on the Trump administration’s effort to lift a restraining order that Boasberg imposed on March 15. That order bars deportations under a proclamation Trump issued invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 against members of a Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

"Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals..."

President Donald Trump is imposing a 25% 'Secondary' tariff on Venezuela, and a 25% tariff on "any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela," payable to the United States "on any Trade they do with our Country." The tariffs, which would go into affect April 2 should Trump implement them, would cut a major source of revenue for the Maduro government - while ratcheting up pressure on China, a major purchaser of Venezuelan crude that's already looking at 20% tariffs under Trump.

Insanity continues.

Just one day after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a warning to Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over her support for the so-called "Tesla Takedown" group of rogue NGOs — and days after the FBI flagged a wave of incidents involving arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations across at least nine states, linked to political grievances and viewed as domestic terrorism — another such incident occurred Monday morning at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas.

A former officer in the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the number of illegal aliens fleeing the United States over the northern border into Canada has surged due to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

And an actual Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel smuggler confirmed business is booming in the opposite direction as illegals, through his assistance, are self-deporting to the Great White North. The news comes from a "60 Minutes Overtime" segment airing Sunday night. Kelly Sundberg, who spent 15 years with the CBSA and now researches border security as a professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, spoke to the CBS show. He fretted that Trump's policies have already increased the number of illegals flowing into Canada, and he expects a coming "tsunami."

Democracy is at stake as Canada's election looms with foreign interference not only ignored but left to proliferate.

Canada’s sprint to a snap election on April 28 is suspected to be the most tampered-with election yet after being called by de facto Prime Minister Mark Carney, the freshly elected Liberal leader after a dubious party vote. With Parliament dissolved seven months early, Canadians are racing toward the polls amid U.S. trade tensions and a looming economic crisis forecast by the Bank of Canada, all while the real issue of foreign interference persists, especially from China. And Carney is certainly no stranger to it.

Ottawa residents had a meltdown upon seeing the Rebel News truck in action—this time for displaying Carney with Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficker.

President Donald Trump’s administration has delivered a “final offer” to Egypt to accept up to 700,000 Gazans, according to a new report which says the proposal includes billions of dollars in economic aid and a warning that the same deal will be offered elsewhere if Cairo refuses.

On Monday, the U.K.-based and Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that the U.S. message was relayed through U.A.E. President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to Cairo over the weekend.

The prisoners in question were freed as part of the last hostage exchange and are temporarily residing in Egypt, as no other country has agreed to receive them.

Egypt has threatened to expel recently released Hamas prisoners from its territory if the terrorist organization fails to show flexibility and agree to a revised hostage deal that would extend the current ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said. The prisoners in question were freed as part of the last hostage exchange and are temporarily residing in Egypt, as no other country has agreed to receive them.

Both families clear publication of video showing gaunt captives pleading with freed hostages to speak out about horrible conditions in Gaza

Hamas published a propaganda video Monday evening showing Israeli hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana, who were both kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7 and are still being held in Gaza by the terror group. Hamas has previously issued similar videos of hostages it is holding, in what Israel characterizes as deplorable psychological warfare. The families of both Bohbot and Ohana gave Israeli media the go-ahead to publish the video in its entirety.

Families of hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 file lawsuit against Mahmoud Khalil and several student groups, accuse them of "aiding and abetting Hamas' continuing acts of international terrorism".

The families of hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack have filed a lawsuit against Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of Columbia University protests, and several student groups. The families accuse them of "aiding and abetting Hamas' continuing acts of international terrorism", reports The New York Post. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, names Khalil as a prominent figure in the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University last year. The families argue that these protests helped amplify Hamas’ hostile rhetoric.

A staff member of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), currently hospitalized in Israel after being wounded in Gaza, has been discovered with two prominent Nazi tattoos — raising serious concerns about the ideological affiliations of individuals employed by the U.N.

One tattoo, etched in heavy black German script on one arm, reads Meine Ehre heißt Treue (“My honor is loyalty”) — the official motto of the Waffen SS, which pledged personal allegiance to Adolf Hitler. On the staffer’s other arm is an even more graphic depiction: a large tattoo of an SS officer’s face, complete with a Nazi officer’s peaked cap, dark sunglasses, and a collar emblazoned with recognizable Nazi insignia.

Trump says increasing numbers of countries are looking to join the Abraham Accords. Vance: The Biden administration did absolutely nothing with the Abraham Accords, purely out of political spite.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that increasing numbers of countries are looking to join the Abraham Accords, the groundbreaking agreements that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab states. “You're going to see countries start to fill up the Abraham Accords, more and more countries want to join,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House, as quoted by The National. “So countries are starting to want to get involved very much with the Abraham Accords again.”

Since the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in Syria in December 2024, and the establishment of the new government led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Qatar's involvement in shaping the new Syria has been conspicuous.

Alongside highly publicized state visits by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani and other senior Qatari officials in Syria, meetings between senior officials of the two countries, and Qatari assistance in infrastructure projects and in Syria's reconstruction, Qatar has also been operating in Syria through its media outlets, particularly the Al-Jazeera Network, which is known for supporting and encouraging Islamist terrorism worldwide.[1]

Steve Witkoff’s suggestion that he or another member of President Donald Trump’s team could potentially visit Iran for talks has received widespread coverage in Iranian online media.

At the end of an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday, President Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East expressed hope that he or someone else from the administration might visit Tehran, as Carlson had suggested. Witkoff acknowledged the complexity of the Iran issue due to its nuclear dimension and the need for technical expertise. “I’m going to welcome that opportunity if I’m involved,” he stated.

Iran’s health system faces an uphill battle filling vacancies, the country's medical regulatory body warned on Monday, citing shortages of doctors and nurses as the most pressing challenge in the year ahead.

“The three main challenges in the new year will be staffing, financing, and supplies,” the spokesman for the Iranian Medical Council Reza Laripous said, according to state-affiliated news agency ILNA. Healthcare cannot function without trained workforce, Laripour warned, no matter how many new hospitals are built or expensive equipment brought in. “Personnel—especially physicians and nurses—are the core users of medical resources and thebackbone of effective care,” he said.

Iran is expanding its surveillance state by using drones, facial recognition, and citizen-reporting apps to enforce Islamic dress codes for women, according to a recent United Nations report, as cited by De Telegraaf.

The regime is deploying drones and cameras for so-called “hijab checks” to efficiently track and punish women deemed non-compliant with the state-imposed dress code. Facial recognition, similar to technology used in China, is being tested to quickly identify and sanction offenders. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the repression. A government-backed app promotes “social responsibility” by allowing users to report women who are “improperly dressed” — including by submitting their location, license plate, and identifying details.

Uprising in Turkey escalates as Erdogan threatens the EU.

China’s military, in increasingly complex exercises, have encircled Taiwan and simulated blockades.

China’s armed forces are more ready than ever to surround the self-ruled island of Taiwan, cut it off from the world and try to squeeze it into submission. A Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be an act of war that sparks a global crisis. It would provoke a military response by Taiwan, force President Trump to decide whether the U.S. military should help defend the island, disrupt global trade and impel European nations to impose punishing sanctions on Beijing. The more that China prepares, the greater the risk that Beijing decides to shift without notice from drills to war.

Just stumbled on this incriminatory CDC statement

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Susan Monarez as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the organization she currently leads in an acting capacity, he said on Monday.

Monarez, with 20 years of U.S. government agency experience, was previously deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a research funding agency that describes itself as supporting "transformative biomedical and health breakthroughs."

(NEXSTAR) – New cases of a dangerous, drug-resistant fungus have been identified in at least two states’ hospital systems.

Candida auris, also called C. auris, was first identified in the U.S. in 2016. Since then, the number of cases have increased every year, jumping substantially in 2023 (the last year of data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Recently, cases have proliferated in Georgia, the state’s health department told local news outlet WJCL. A study published this week, which focused on the Jackson Health System in Miami also found cases of the fungus have “rapidly increased.”

In recent days, we have read numerous articles about a possible agreement between the US administration and its main trading partners to devalue the US dollar. It has been named “The Mar-A-Lago Accord”, a concept inspired by the Plaza Accord of 1985, which aimed to devalue the US dollar to address trade imbalances. That plan failed.

The objective, according to the financial media, would be to weaken the US dollar, boost US export competitiveness, and rebalance global trade. Another proposal involves restructuring US debt by swapping existing obligations for longer-term bonds, such as 100-year Treasury bonds, to ease fiscal pressures. However, this would be a dangerous and potentially counterproductive idea.

Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession?

Nobody can deny that consumer confidence is plummeting, home sales are way down, mass layoffs are being conducted all over the nation, thousands of stores are closing, and a global trade war has erupted. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is currently projecting that the U.S. economy will shrink at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent during the first quarter of 2025. Needless to say, none of these are good signs. In recent weeks, the corporate media has been running lots of stories about how the odds of a recession are suddenly surging. Here is one example from NBC News…

A personal genomics pioneer built on trust now faces the irony of selling the very data users thought they controlled.

Amid mounting challenges, 23andMe, a prominent US genetic testing firm, has sought bankruptcy protection to pave the way for a potential sale, a move that champions individual privacy in an era of escalating data concerns. Late Sunday, the company announced it had voluntarily entered Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, aiming to “facilitate a sale process to maximize the value of its business.” This strategic shift coincides with the resignation of its co-founder and CEO, Anne Wojcicki, who stepped down to spearhead an independent bid to acquire the company after facing repeated rejections from its board.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging users to delete their data from the DNA database, 23andMe, amid bankruptcy.

In a controversial narrative that has gripped headlines in recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump is being blamed for what some political figures and media outlets describe as a “rise of Satanism” in American schools.

The accusations stem from the growing presence of the Satanic Temple’s educational programs in elementary schools, a development that has sparked outrage and debate. However, leaders of the Satanic Temple have pushed back, insisting their initiatives are misunderstood and emphasizing, “We’re not devil worshipers.” According to a report by the Daily Star, the Satanic Temple has introduced programs aimed at teaching values like compassion, empathy, and inclusion to young students.

The University of Richmond, a private liberal arts institution in Virginia, has sparked widespread discussion with the announcement of a new course titled “Queer Bible,” which invites students to explore “queer pleasure in the Bible.”

This offering has drawn attention from various news outlets, igniting debates about academic freedom, religious interpretation, and cultural trends in higher education. According to a report from The Washington Post, the course, set to debut in the fall 2025 semester, is part of the university’s Department of Religious Studies. It aims to examine biblical texts through a queer theoretical lens, focusing on themes of gender, sexuality, and pleasure that challenge traditional interpretations.

A primary school in the United Kingdom has ignited a firestorm of controversy after deciding to cancel its annual Easter celebration, citing the need to respect diverse religious beliefs among its student body.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from parents, community members, and commentators, who argue it represents an erosion of cultural traditions in favor of what some call excessive political correctness. Several news outlets have reported on the incident, highlighting the growing tension between inclusivity efforts and the preservation of long-standing customs. According to LBC, the school’s leadership announced the cancellation of the Easter event—which traditionally included activities like egg hunts and bonnet-making—as part of a broader initiative to ensure all students feel included, regardless of their religious background.

In the shadowed depths of Maharashtra's ancient landscape lies a mystery carved in stone - the Kailasa Temple. A monumental enigma, this architectural titan at the Ellora Caves was not built, but actually carved from a single solitary rock. This distinction renders it the world's largest monolithic sculpture hewn from a single piece of rock. Echoing with the mysteries of an advanced ancient civilization, the architectural colossus of the Kailasa Temple showcases a level of advancement and sophistication that challenges the conventional boundaries of time and technology. The temple possesses unique acoustic properties, suggesting an understanding of sound engineering that predates modern knowledge. Furthermore, the temple's complex drainage system, still functional after centuries, showcases an advanced understanding of hydraulics.