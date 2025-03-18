End Times Headline News. March 18 2025

Trump Declares Biden's Pardons "Void". Trump: the JFK Files Will Be Released TOMORROW. Trump and Putin Will Talk Tomorrow. Gaza ceasefire ends. Carbon Credit System is a Dystopian Nightmare

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 18, 2025

"Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation..."

Ten days or so after the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project disclosed that nearly every document bearing former President Biden's signature during his first term had been signed by an autopen—except for one—questions arose over whether executive orders and pardons could be deemed invalid, as we noted that Biden's staff likely leveraged his rapid cognitive deterioration to sign those documents via autopen.

The Trump administration has doubled down on its authority to deport illegal immigrants linked to the notorious Tren de Aragua, a violent transnational criminal organization.

Amid leftist outrage and judicial hand-wringing, the White House firmly denied allegations that it had “refused to comply” with a court order restricting certain deportations. The Trump administration is standing firm in its authority after far-left DC District Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, blocked the deportation of dangerous Venezuelan gang members, handing a lifeline to criminals instead of protecting American citizens.

Venezuela’s socialist regime on Sunday condemned President Donald Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization, comparing it to “slavery” and “Nazi concentration camps.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry levied the protest in a lengthy statement published on Sunday evening shortly after the United States deported 238 Venezuelans suspected of being members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization to El Salvador as per the terms of an agreement with President Nayib Bukele.

As the peace process between the US and Russia proceeds at a miraculously fast pace, it arises now that U.S. President Donald J. Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak tomorrow (18) regarding the complex and difficult subject of ending the Ukraine war.

Trump has told reporters that the conversation will delve into the inevitable territorial concessions by Kiev, as well as the control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Reuters reported: “’We want to see if we can bring that war to an end’, Trump told reporters on Air Force One during a flight to the Washington area from Florida. ‘Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance’.”

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to "many elements of a Final Agreement" regarding the Ukraine-Russia War in a Monday announcement on Truth Social.

The two leaders will be speaking tomorrow over the phone. Trump noted that he is looking "very much forward to the call," with Putin.

The region voted to leave Ukraine following the 2014 Western-baked coup in Kiev

The US is considering recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and may urge the UN to do the same, American news website Semafor reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. According to Semafor, President Donald Trump has not made any decisions. The discussions about the status of Crimea are in line with a “multitude of options being floated as his administration pushes for an end of the war,” the publication said.

US President Donald Trump is determined to negotiate an end the Russia-Ukraine, the White House says

A peace deal to end the Ukraine conflict has “never been closer,” the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Monday ahead of the upcoming phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to reporters, Leavitt compared the negotiations to American football. “We are on the 10th yard line of peace, and we’ve never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment. And the president, as you know, is determined to get one done,” she said.

Russia's demands for "ironclad" guarantees on Ukraine include a firm rejection of NATO "peacekeeping forces" on Ukrainian soil, no matter the "nameplate" the alliance may try to insert them under, Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko has said. What are the uncertainties Russia faces amid peace talks with the US? We asked a top political risk consultant.

“Any so-called 'ironclad' guarantees for Russia will likely come down to one thing: keeping Ukraine out of NATO. That, along with a promise that Western powers will stop meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs, would be the only realistic foundation for any lasting settlement,” foreign affairs analyst, political risk consultant and lawyer Adriel Kasonta explained.

The IDF is launching strikes throughout Gaza after receiving orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to “act forcefully” against Hamas amid the terror group’s refusal to release Israeli hostages, the premier’s office says.

The IDF attacks appear to mark a return to the Israeli military campaign against Hamas that was halted with the start of a ceasefire on January 19, though the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office does not explicitly say this.

In a statement issued shortly after the IDF resumed strikes throughout Gaza after a nearly two-month ceasefire, Defense Minister Israel Katz says “the gates of hell will open in Gaza” and that Hamas will be hit with a force it has “never seen before” if it doesn’t release all 59 remaining hostages.

“Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza in light of Hamas’s refusal to release the hostages and amid its threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities,” Katz says. “We will not stop fighting until all of the hostages return home and all the war’s aims are achieved,” he adds.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlines President Donald Trump's response to foreign conflict on 'Hannity.'

The Houthi movement later announced that it targeted the "USS Harry S. Truman aircraft" carrier in the Red Sea for the third time without providing proof.

The US is currently conducting targeted strikes against the Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, Houthi-owned Al-Masirah reported on Monday night. The strikes have targeted the Al-Habashi Iron Factory, as well as additional areas south of the presidential compound, Al-Masirah added. On Tuesday, the terror organization claimed that it had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea. Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi claimed that this forced US warship to flee to the northern region of the Red Sea.

US president vows Iran will ‘suffer the consequences’ for proxy’s actions; chants of ‘Death to America, death to Israel!’ heard at rallies, as US air strikes kill 53 and wound 98

US President Donald Trump on Monday declared he will hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthi rebels, who recently claimed to have targeted a US aircraft carrier and other foreign ships in the Red Sea. “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Tehran has condemned the US and UK military strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, rejecting US President Donald Trump's warning against its support for the militant group which it continues to say acts independently of Iran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump's message on X, saying, "The United States government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy. That era ended in 1979." Trump had ordered military action against the Houthis and warned the Houthis' main backer, Iran, to "immediately stop their support," adding, "If you do, BEWA

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that US President Donald Trump and other US officials had made "reckless and provocative statements" that leveled "baseless accusations" and threatened the use of force against Tehran.

"Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilizing activities in the region," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.

Iran will respond privately to a letter received from US President Donald Trump and will not make public its contents, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Monday.

"We currently do not intend to release the contents of Trump's message to the media," said Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei during a press conference on Monday. Last week, an Emirati official brought a letter from the US president proposing nuclear talks with Tehran, which Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected, saying such a proposal was deception from Washington amid crippling sanctions on Iran.

Hezbollah targeted by shelling of the Bekaa valley...

Intense clashes erupted on the Syrian–Lebanese border late on Syrian after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led (HTS) Syrian military forces carried out heavy shelling and launched rockets on Lebanese border towns. Lebanese army troops responded to the sources of fire. Al Mayadeen reported early on Sunday that "the Bekaa valley has been under continuous shelling for three hours The HTS-led Syrian army also launched drones into Lebanese territory in recent hours. Several rockets launched from the Qusayr countryside hit the Lebanese border town of Qasr. The shelling is ongoing, and civilian casualties have been reported on the Lebanese side, including at least one child.

Ottawa, Canada – March 14, 2025

A striking protest unfolded in downtown Ottawa as what appeared to be Syrian Orthodox Christians took to the streets, decrying the mass slaughter of ethnic minorities in Syria. The demonstrators, led by a clergyman likely belonging to either the Syriac Orthodox or Syriac Catholic tradition, marched solemnly, bearing witness to the unfolding genocide that Western media and governments have largely ignored. As RAIR has reported extensively, Syria has fallen under the control of a radical jihadi regime following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government. The result has been a horrifying wave of ethnic and religious purges targeting Alawite Muslims and Christians, groups now facing systematic extermination.

The Liberal-Globalist establishment has been doing all it can to keep Romania from electing a right-winger that rejects the EU’s Globalist policies, as well as the pro-war stance by the current government.

In order to do that, Romanian officials and Judges have gone the extra-mile, cancelling the first round of elections won by Calin Georgescu and eventually blocking his candidacy even though he was the clear favorite. After Georgescu left the race, two right-wing candidates, George Simion and Anamaria Gavrila, have confirmed their candidacies, and – to no-one’s surprise, they are both showing up at the lead of opinion polls in the run-up to the May election.

A court in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg has sentenced an illegal Afghan migrant found guilty of raping a six-year-old boy at a refugee center to a mere two years and ten months in prison.

The sentence has left some shocked and bewildered at the astonishingly lenient sentence for such a revolting crime against a child. The unspeakable act, which took place in May 2024, first came to the attention of the victim’s father after he heard an unusual clinking of euro coins in his son’s pocket. Curious, he questioned the boy, who hesitantly admitted that “something bad” had happened to him that Sunday afternoon at the refugee center, before he went on to explain what exactly had taken place, the German regional newspaper Schwarzwälder Bote reported.

Jeremy Kyle: «This week we heard that foreigners are responsible for nearly 25% of sex crimes in the United Kingdom. We also heard another shocking story about an anti-Semitic Palestinian who records himself with an AK-47 and manages to stay here, probably because of human rights law.

And then there's this 'Tories' issue today. They finally announced the deportation of all foreign nationals with criminal records. About time! Why does it take them so long to make a sensible proposal?

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has announced that 29 councilors have defected to his Reform Party ahead of the British local elections. These councilors have come from a range of parties, including the formerly governing Conservatives, the ruling Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, and several independent groups. Farage revealed these changes during a press conference as Reform prepares for the council elections in May.

Zia Yusuf, the party chairman, confirmed that Reform plans to field candidates in all 1,641 seats set to be contested on May 1. Farage reflected on party challenges in recent weeks, indicating they had experienced “a little bit of turbulence.” One of the party’s five Members of Parliament (MPs), Rupert Lowe, had been suspended after being accused of bullying and threats of violence, which Lowe denied, instead claiming he was targeted for challenging Farage.

You send a message, and next thing you know, police and a mental health officer show up.. and they have no clue why they're there!

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss Pierre Poilievre's recent comments on Mark Carney's "fake executive order" on the consumer carbon tax.

Officials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have reportedly told scientists to scrub all references to mRNA vaccine technology from grant applications, sparking fears that the agency could soon scrap research programs into the vaccinations under Health and Human Services Commissioner Robert F Kennedy Jr.

One vaccine scientist based in New York funded by the agency was warned that references to mRNA vaccines should not appear in any future applications after referring to them in previous ones. “There will not be any research funded by NIH on mRNA vaccines,” the scientist added.





In a shocking revelation, pharmaceutical giants Forest Laboratories and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) are facing mounting legal battles over their failure to warn consumers about the severe risks of antidepressants like Lexapro and Paxil during pregnancy.

These drugs, widely prescribed for depression and anxiety, have been linked to a harrowing list of birth defects, including heart defects, neural tube disorders, and even autism. Despite knowing the dangers, both companies allegedly prioritized profits over patient safety, leaving countless families to grapple with the consequences.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make inroads into the healthcare sector, a contentious debate is unfolding in hospitals across the United States.

AI-powered tools, often dubbed “AI nurses,” are being deployed to handle tasks traditionally performed by human nurses, such as monitoring vital signs, scheduling appointments, and even guiding patient care protocols. While hospital administrators tout these technologies as solutions to staffing shortages and nurse burnout, human nurses and their unions are raising alarms about the potential risks to patient care and the erosion of their professional expertise. The integration of AI into hospital workflows has accelerated in recent years, driven by advancements in machine learning and a growing demand for healthcare services.

"We've found now 14 'Magic Money Computers. They just send money out of nothing..."

Elon Musk says that DOGE has discovered the US government has "magic money computers" that make payments "out of thin air." Sitting down with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his podcast that was recorded at the White House, Cruz said: "One of the things you told me about is what you called, 'Magic Money Computers.' So tell us about it, 'cause I never heard of that 'til you brought it up." Musk: "Okay, so, you may think like the government computers all talk to each other, they synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere. And, that they're coherent ... And that the numbers that you're presented as a Senator are actually the real numbers."

The stock market has topped out and is headed down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked at 45,014 on December 4, 2024, and was at 41,911 by March 10, 2025, down 3,101 points or 6.9% in just over three months. The S&P 500 Index peaked at 6,130 on February 18, 2025, and was at 5,614 on March 10, 2025, down 516 points or 8.4% in less than one month. The NASDAQ Composite Index peaked at 20,174 on December 16, 2024, and was at 17,468 on March 7, 2025, down 2,706 points or 13.4% in less than three months and technically a market “correction” (defined as a 10% or more decline from a previous peak). None of those index performances is a full-blown crash nor do they represent a market panic.

A growing chorus of economic indicators and expert analyses suggests that the United States may be on the precipice of a recession.

While the economy has shown resilience in recent years, a disturbing new sign—record-high delinquency rates on subprime auto loans—has emerged as a red flag, echoing patterns seen before the 2008 financial crisis. Coupled with aggressive trade policies, declining consumer confidence, and volatile stock markets, this development paints a troubling picture of an economy at risk. Below, we explore this alarming trend and other contributing factors drawing from recent sources. According to a March 17, 2025, article from the Daily Mail Online, Americans are missing payments on subprime auto loans at the highest rate since Fitch Ratings began tracking the data over two decades ago.

Google’s parent company Alphabet, is spinning off its laser-based internet company, Taara, from its experimental hub, X. Originally part of the Loon project, which was discontinued in 2021, Taara has repurposed its laser technology to transmit data at 20 gigabits per second over distances of up to 20 kilometres using light beams.

Taara’s light-based transmission technology is seen as advantageous due to its efficiency and lack of interference, positioning it well for the future as data demand increases. But at what cAlphabet, Google’s parent company, is spinning off its laser-based internet company, Taara, from its “moonshot” experimental hub, X, to provide high-bandwidth services to hard-to-reach rural areas and compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink network of satellites.ost to life on Earth? No one seems to be concerned enough to ask.

Ten years ago, Professor Norman Fenton co-presented a BBC documentary called ‘Climate Change by Numbers’. During the filming process, he came to realise that it was a propaganda piece for climate change hysteria.

Before the documentary was filmed, Prof Fenton was sceptical of the man-made climate change narrative. But unknown to him until after filming had begun, the BBC had made an internal decision to not allow sceptical views on climate change to be presented and the programme was heavily scripted by outside climate activists. Prof. Fenton was subject to a non-disclosure agreement and feels he may still be bound by it. But he is now speaking out against the programme, 10 years after its release, and apologising for his role in it. His story reveals the extent of the propaganda and corruption in the climate change industry.

Another study suggests that social media use may contribute to mental health issues, particularly for people with conditions affecting their sense of self and reality.

Researchers from Simon Fraser University reviewed multiple studies and found a link between heavy social media use and disorders such as schizophrenia, narcissism, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders. The study titled “I tweet, therefore I am,” published in BMC Psychiatry, explains a concept called Delusion Amplification by Social Media. It suggests that social media platforms, by their nature, can encourage distorted self-perceptions and delusions, particularly in users who are already vulnerable.

Whether artificial intelligence (AI) can truly “think” has long been a topic of fascination and debate.

While AI systems like ChatGPT and Claude have demonstrated remarkable abilities—generating human-like text, solving complex problems, and even engaging in strategic reasoning—many scientists argue these capabilities fall short of genuine thought. However, a growing number of neuroscientists are challenging this view, asserting that AI may indeed possess a form of thinking that mirrors human cognition in meaningful ways. Drawing on recent articles and research, this piece explores the case made by neuroscientists who see AI as more than just a sophisticated tool. Surya Ganguli, a neuroscientist and physicist at Stanford University, has been a prominent voice in bridging AI and neuroscience.

In a case that has sparked debate across the United Kingdom and beyond, a Baptist pastor in Northern Ireland has been prosecuted for preaching an open-air sermon centered on the well-known Bible verse John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The incident, which reportedly took place in recent weeks, has raised questions about religious freedom, public expression, and the boundaries of law in an increasingly secular society. According to reports emerging from various news outlets, the pastor was arrested following his sermon, delivered in a public space in Northern Ireland. The Christian Post, one of the earliest to cover the story on March 16, 2025, noted that the pastor’s arrest stemmed from complaints about the content or manner of his preaching.

Over the weekend of March 15-16, 2025, a devastating series of storms and tornadoes tore through multiple states across the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least 40 lives.

The violent weather event, characterized by dozens of tornadoes, wildfires, and severe storms, has been described as one of the most destructive outbreaks in recent memory. As the nation grapples with the aftermath, stories of loss, survival, and resilience are emerging from the hardest-hit regions. According to ABC News, the tornado death toll reached at least 40 as emergency responders continued to assess the damage on Monday, March 17. The storms struck more than two dozen states, with over 970 severe storm reports logged by meteorologists.