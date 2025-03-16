US launches large-scale strikes on Houthis. Syria: ‘This isn’t war. It’s genocide’. Digital Prison Coming To Europe. Judge Orders Trump to STOP Deporting Violent Gang Members. Welcome to Skynet

MAR 16, 2025

US official to 'Post': Strike on Houthis a message to Iran • US President Donald Trump: Houthis, your time is up, hell will rain down upon you

The United States struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday evening in a message to Iran, at a time when the administration is proposing to open negotiations on its nuclear program, a US official told The Jerusalem Post. The strikes will last "days, possible weeks" an official told Reuters. The Houthi-run health ministry reported that the US strikes have killed over 23 people and wounded more than 20 others in Yemen on Saturday. An Israeli official told Walla that the US informed Israel in advance of the attacks on Yemen.

Houthi official stresses that US strikes on the rebels will not deter them. Meanwhile, US official says the US campaign against the Houthis could “last days and maybe weeks”.

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, stressed on Saturday that US strikes on the Yemen-based Houthi rebels will not deter them. “Sanaa will remain Gaza’s shield and support and will not abandon it no matter the challenges,” he stated in a post on social media. Meanwhile, a US official told the Reuters news agency that the US campaign of strikes against the Houthis could “last days and maybe weeks”. The US earlier on Saturday launched several strikes which targeted Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

The Islamic Republic will give the most severe response should the US president carries out his threat to use the military option against Tehran, the chief-commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned on Saturday.

"We stand firmly against any threat, and if a threat is carried out, we will respond in the most severe manner—decisive, crushing, and devastating," IRGC Chief-Commander Hossein Salami said. Trump has in a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei offered talks toward a deal on its nuclear program and warned that the alternative was a military intervention.

The Trump administration is considering sweeping travel restrictions that could fully suspend visa issuance for citizens of ten countries, including Iran, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Iran is among the countries facing the strictest new US travel restrictions, alongside Afghanistan, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, Reuters reported on Friday. If implemented, the policy would fully suspend visa issuance for Iranians, effectively cutting off legal entry into the United States and further tightening Trump’s already restrictive immigration policies. This move comes as Iranian migrants deported by the US struggle in dire conditions in Panama. Dozens of Iranians were among nearly 100 migrants transferred to a detention camp deep in the Panamanian jungle in February under an agreement between the US and Panama.

“He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters..."

A key leader of the ISIS terror group has been killed in a joint operation in Iraq. Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadija, was deputy caliph for ISIS and “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world,” according to a statement by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. “The Iraqis continue their remarkable victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism,” al-Sudani wrote on social media platform X. Al-Rifai was killed in an airstrike in Anbar Province in western Iraq on March 15, conducted jointly by Iraqi national intelligence and U.S.-led coalition forces.

PM’s office says proposal would see 11 living hostages freed immediately, as well as half the slain captives; Doha talks earlier said to be near collapse

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s hostage negotiating team on Saturday evening to prepare for further talks in Doha based on what it said was a proposal from US special envoy Steve Witkoff under which 11 living hostages would be freed immediately. The directive was issued at the conclusion of a meeting convened by Netanyahu of top aides and security chiefs, who were briefed by the negotiating team on the state of the talks. The team returned from Doha on Friday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the proposal put forward by Witkoff would see 11 living hostages, and half the slain captives, released “immediately.”

Syrian rebel leader Al-Julani has ordered the establishment of an investigation committee following the recent massacres in which over a thousand people were killed in Syria.

Syrian rebel leader Al-Julani has ordered the establishment of a commission of inquiry following the bloody events, in which over a thousand people were killed in Syria, mainly in the Alawite minority area in the west of the country. In the mandate letter, it was noted that the decision to establish an "independent national investigation committee" was made based on the supreme national interest and the commitment to achieve domestic peace and uncover the truth.

Survivors of the violence against the Alawite, Christian, and Druze communities shares their stories with RT

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant militant group in northwestern Syria, once presented itself as a local opposition force. Just over a month ago, the group was formally disbanded and became part of the Syrian Defense Ministry, yet its origins tell a far more sinister story. Born out of the ashes of Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda’s official branch in Syria, HTS carries the same ideological DNA as the world’s most notorious terrorist network. While it has sought to rebrand itself for international legitimacy, its methods remain unchanged: Massacres, ethnic cleansing, and the systematic extermination of those who do not conform to its radical ideology.

Ismail is an Alawite, but he had reservations about Bashar al-Assad's regime even before the revolution. Today he says: "Julani and Bashar - the same thing."

For decades Syria was ruled by the Assad family and the secular Ba'ath party, which generally allowed for a high degree of religious freedom for non-Muslims like Christians, Druze, and dissident Muslim sects such as the Alawites.

But this quasi-secular public order collapsed literally overnight with the December 8 ouster of Bashar al-Assad, which saw him flee the country for safe-haven in Moscow. The hardline Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Syria, with the backing of external powers like NATO-member Turkey, and likely backing of Western countries such as the United States. On Wednesday HTS leader and self-declared President Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly Abu Mohammad al-Jolani: his ISIS/AQ name) signed a new declaration of an interim constitution. A committee of HTS appointees produced it (or at least a partial draft) in a committee, and it clearly makes Islamic or Sharia Law the new law of the land.

A draft constitutional declaration signed by Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Julani) on 13 March has been met with condemnation by minority groups in Syria, including Kurds, Assyrians, Syriacs and women's organisations. These groups have argued that the draft declaration will entrench authoritarianism and exclude significant parts of Syrian society.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) have criticised the draft for failing to reflect Syria's ethnic and cultural diversity. They argue that it centralises power and lacks provisions for minority rights, potentially sidelining communities like the Kurds, Assyrians and others. In a similar vein, the Syrian Women's Council has denounced the draft for its role in perpetuating patriarchal norms and its failure to incorporate women's rights, thereby undermining efforts towards the establishment of an inclusive society. The timing of these statements is congruent with a surge in sectarian violence.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to inform him about US strikes on Yemen's Houthis as well as the next steps following meetings in Saudi Arabia, the US State Department said.

A State department spokesperson said Rubio and Lavrov "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

The heads of European states will “wag their tails” for US President Donald Trump soon enough, the Russian leader predicted last month

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, has echoed the Russian leader’s comparison of European leaders to puppies, commenting on how quickly they shifted to supporting the US push for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Putin predicted that European politicians, who “happily carried out any order from the president in Washington” under President Donald Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, would soon fall in line with changing US policy. Given Trump’s “character and persistence,” all of them would soon “stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails,” the Russian president said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday a so-called "coalition of the willing" group of Western nations would draw up plans to help secure Ukraine "on the land, at sea and in the sky" in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

After holding a virtual meeting of around 25 Western leaders, Starmer said in a statement: "We will build up Ukraine's own defences and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a 'coalition of the willing' in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea and in the sky."

Business leaders are calling for as many as eight million non-Western migrants to be transplanted to Ukraine to mitigate the “demographic crisis” created by its three-year war with Russia. The news vindicates warnings from Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, that the conflict would be used as an excuse to transform the country.

All-Ukrainian Association of Companies for International Employment chief Vasily Voskoboinik appeared on state television in February to push for mass migration, saying, “According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration”—a United Nations agency that preaches about immigration being “inevitable, desirable, and necessary”—” and the International Labour Organization, we will need 8.2 million workers.”

France has floated the idea of sharing its nuclear arms with EU member states

The UK opposes the spread of nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said amid to repeated calls for such weapons to be distributed to other countries in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron recently floated the idea of extending France’s nuclear umbrella to other EU member states in light of fears of a US withdrawal from the continent. In a televised national address, the French leader called Russia a “threat to France and Europe.” In response, Moscow accused him of having aggressive intentions against Russia.

The US vice president has said he wants the “cradle of Christian civilization” to thrive

Many European countries could be on the brink of “civilizational suicide” due to their lax border control policies and restrictions on free speech, US Vice President J.D. Vance has warned, echoing remarks he made at the Munich Security Conference last month. In an interview with Fox News published on Friday, Vance highlighted the deep cultural and religious ties between the US and Europe, referring to the continent as “the cradle of Western civilization,” which he argued is now at great risk. “The entire idea of Christian civilization that led to the founding of the United States of America was formed in Europe. The cultural bonds, the religious bonds – these things are going to last beyond political disagreements,” Vance said.

Italy will hold a referendum on June 8-9 to decide whether to reduce the naturalization period for foreigners from 10 to 5 years, a move opposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but supported by opposition parties and pro-migrant organizations

Italy will hold a referendum on June 8-9 to decide whether to halve the waiting period for foreigners applying for Italian nationality, the government announced on Thursday. If approved, the reform would reduce the required residency period to five years, potentially granting citizenship to around 2.5 million foreign nationals. The referendum was triggered after opposition parties and pro-migrant organizations, including Oxfam Italia, collected more than 500,000 signatures last September, meeting the legal threshold for a public vote.

MAR 14

Viktor Orban has urged Brussels to strongly protect the national interests of member states

Brussels should take decisive steps towards denying EU membership to Ukraine and ending the influence of foreign agents linked to billionaire George Soros on the bloc’s policies, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated. He has called for the absolute national sovereignty of member states over domestic issues. In a post on X on Saturday, Orban urged Brussels to “expel Soros agents” from the European Commission and “remove corrupt lobbyists” from the European Parliament.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, an estimated 100,000 Serbians and others held one of the largest protests in Belgrade in history.

The demonstrators called on the democratically elected government led by President Aleksandar Vucic, to step down. The protesters accused the government of corruption. In truth, Serbia officially aspires to EU membership, but the current leadership is strengthening its ties with Russia and China. This is forbidden for The EU called for the safety of protesters and the avoidance of violence. The opposition is likely to support integration with the EU, but its position on Ukraine remains unclear. President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation at 10 PM.

A sweeping digital identity push could reshape business verification in the UK, with big finance, tech, and government all in on the plan.

A major initiative is underway in the UK to develop a Digital Company ID prototype, with major financial and tech companies, government agencies and regulators, and the likes of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, among the prominent forces behind the push. The prototype, that would be “fully functional” is defined as, “a unique digital representation of a business entity for the purpose of digital verification” – and the launch of personal digital IDs is viewed as a key part of the Digital Company ID. This definition is contained in a document published by the Center for Finance Innovation and Technology (CFIT) – launched as the result of a report commissioned in 2020 by the then chancellor of the exchequer and submitted by Ron Kalifa as an independent review identifying UK fintech sector’s priority areas. It received £5 million from Treasury and half a million from the City of London.

Cuba's ongoing power crisis, plunging more than 10 million people into darkness, serves as a stark reminder of the systemic failures of the repressive communist dictatorship in the Caribbean island struggling with imploding infrastructure, economic turmoil, and natural disasters.

"At around 8:15 p.m. tonight, a failure at the Diezmero substation caused a significant loss of generation in the west of Cuba and with it the failure of the National Electric System," Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines wrote in a post on X late Friday night.

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will make his first foray on the world stage as Canada’s 24th prime minister on a trip to France and the U.K. in coming days.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a release Saturday the aim of the trip is to “strengthen two of our closest and longest-standing economic and security partnerships, and to reaffirm Canada’s Arctic security and sovereignty,” with an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt. Carney will leave Sunday and return Tuesday. He said he was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for visits to reinforce historical relationships and discuss trade and security. The PMO release said Carney and Macron “will focus on their shared commitment to build stronger economic, commercial, and defence ties,” and Carney will talk about Canada’s efforts involving artificial intelligence.

"He doesn't think of the world in terms of Canada. He thinks of the world in terms of a globalist project run by the World Economic Forum," said Ezra.

A review of corporate documents reveals that Brookfield—the influential $900 billion Canadian investment fund from which Liberal Prime Minister-to-be Mark Carney stepped away from in order to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's leader—maintains over $3 billion in politically sensitive investments with Chinese state-linked real estate and energy companies, along with a substantial offshore banking presence.

One of its major real estate ventures, a $750 million entry into high-end Shanghai commercial property in 2013, involved a Hong Kong tycoon affiliated with the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)—which the CIA labels a central "united front" entity of Beijing.

An Obama-era appointee judge for Washington DC has this evening issued a restraining order and demanding that violent Tren de Aragua members subject to President Trump’s deportation plan be returned to the United States.

The order marks a small victory for those defending deportees, including the leftist American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)….“These folks would be deported, they face persecution or worse in Venezuela. I haven’t heard any harm from the US beyond the infringement on the President’s power. I aim to prevent the removal of all non citizens detained subject to the AEA,” said Boasberg on Saturday night during the hearing. The news comes shortly after the President made it clear he was going to use the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to rid America of violent gang members who are in the country illegally.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting specific federal agencies for operational reductions, including the parent organization of U.S. government-funded media outlet Voice of America (VOA). This action marks Trump’s ongoing efforts to streamline government operations. The order mandates these agencies to scale back their activities to the legal minimum.

Among the agencies affected are the U.S. Agency for Global Media, under which Voice of America operates, along with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. Additional targets include the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, and the Minority Business Development Agency.

7:50 AM

MAR 15

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, shows the projected change in population levels for every European country between now and the year 2100.

Ranked: Europe’s Population Change by Country. For the last few decades Europe’s birth rates have fallen below replacement rate (which keeps population levels the same), and this will only accelerate going into the future. As a result, most European countries will see their population fall between now and the year 2100.

The Basel III Countdown Begins

Basel III will be implemented in the U.S. on July 1, 2025. The much needed change strengthens bank capital requirements, limits leverage, and increases liquidity standards to reduce financial risk and enhance banking system stability. A significant part of that involves restoration of Gold to its status as Tier 1 capital reserved for the world’s highest valued collateral. What follows is an analysis and explanation of the scramble to repatriate both Gold and Silver by American banks as that deadline approaches.

Google DeepMind has introduced two new AI models designed to bring artificial intelligence into the physical world by powering robots. Google is not the only company pursuing this goal at top speed — OpenAI and Tesla are also designing robots controlled entirely by AI as well.

CNBC reports that Google’s DeepMind has unveiled two new AI models, Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER (extended reasoning), which are set to revolutionize the way robots interact with the physical world. These models, running on Google’s Gemini 2.0, are designed to adapt to different situations, understand and respond quickly to instructions, and manipulate objects with dexterity. The company’s goal is to have autonomous robots taking orders from AI without human control.

Oklahoma was engulfed by a ferocious wildfire outbreak, prompting Governor Kevin Stitt to declare a state of emergency for 12 counties.

Fueled by extreme winds and dry conditions, more than 130 wildfires ravaged 44 counties across the state, leaving a trail of destruction, injuries, and widespread disruption. As firefighting efforts continue, the scale of the disaster is becoming clearer, with significant impacts on communities, infrastructure, and lives. According to KOCO News, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 112 injuries linked to the wildfires as of March 15.

A massive storm system tearing through the United States has left a trail of destruction, claiming at least 26 lives as of Saturday evening.

The death toll rose after Kansas authorities reported eight fatalities from a highway pileup triggered by a dust storm, adding to the growing list of casualties from violent tornadoes, wildfires, and extreme weather across multiple states. According to the Associated Press (AP News), the storm unleashed a barrage of destructive forces, including tornadoes that demolished schools and overturned semitractor-trailers. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that eight people perished in Sherman County on Friday when powerful winds whipped up a dust storm, reducing visibility and causing a deadly multi-vehicle collision.

The St. Louis region awoke to a scene of destruction this morning after a powerful storm system unleashed what meteorologists suspect were at least six tornadoes on Friday evening.

Reports of crushed mobile homes, uprooted trees, and widespread hail damage have poured in from across the area, with officials scrambling to assess the full extent of the chaos. According to early radar data and eyewitness accounts reported by Yahoo News, the storms tore through multiple communities, with potential tornado touchdowns in Rolla, Union, Villa Ridge, Bridgeton/Florissant, Arnold, and O’Fallon/Lebanon, Illinois. Winds exceeding 70 mph, coupled with large hail, battered the region, leaving a mix of tornado-related wreckage and damage from straight-line winds.