American Airlines flight catches fire. Guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire. Trump Announces 200% Tariffs on European Wine. Trump Pulls Weldon Nomination to Lead CDC. Blood moon 2025

MAR 14, 2025

Passengers on the American Airlines flight appeared to be forced out onto the wing of the aircraft

An American Airlines flight caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday. American flight 1006 departed Colorado Springs and was bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when the plane was diverted to Denver, an airline spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The aircraft was taxiing to the gate after landing and "experienced an engine-related issue." The blaze started around 6 p.m. local time. "The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal," the airline said. "We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority." An airport spokesperson told Fox News Digital that a plane caught fire at Gate C38 and that the smoke was visible to the passengers, who were evacuated.

The Russian president wants assurances that Kiev will halt military mobilization, soldier training, and arms deliveries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a potential 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict but has raised concerns regarding how such a truce be implemented. Speaking on Thursday, Putin warned of potential loopholes and strategic disadvantages. “We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons,” Putin said during a press briefing with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that she thinks the most likely scenario is that Russia will say yes to the US proposal for a ceasefire with Ukraine but with conditions.

Speaking with Reuters on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' summit in Canada, Kallas said the US has told members it understands that Russia may be playing a game to extend the process by blurring the picture, which they do not want.

“It’s not just Trump.”

When U.K. officials signed a 100-year partnership with Ukraine in mid-January, they claimed to be Ukraine’s “preferred partner” in developing the country’s “critical minerals strategy.” Yet within a month, U.S. President Donald Trump had presented a proposal to Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky to access the country’s vast mineral resources as “compensation” for U.S. support to Ukraine in the war against Russia. Whitehall was none too pleased about Washington muscling in.

Kiev’s latest attack comes after a US envoy’s visit to discuss ceasefire talks proposed by Washington

Moscow has repelled another Ukrainian drone attack, just days after the Russian capital was targeted in a major multi-wave raid involving over 90 UAVs that killed three civilians, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. The attack on Friday morning comes just hours after US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, departed from Moscow. Witkoff reportedly met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night to discuss the results of US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia and relay Moscow’s position back to Washington.

The previous version of the weapon proved ineffective against Russian electronic warfare

The US has upgraded the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to counter Russian jamming and is set to reintroduce them to the battlefield in Ukraine within days, according to a Reuters report. The GLSDB, jointly developed by Boeing and SAAB AB, combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb with the M26 rocket motor, creating a weapon with a range of approximately 100 miles (161km). The administration of former President Joe Biden sent an undisclosed number of GLSDBs to Kiev, but it has been months since Ukraine last used them against Russian forces after they proved ineffective last year, sources told Reuters.

The Pentagon was reportedly ordered to provide “credible” plans for securing US access to the key waterway

US President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to develop plans to “secure” the Panama Canal from alleged Chinese influence, following multiple threats to “reclaim” and “take back” the waterway, according to sources cited by Reuters, CNN, and NBC. The Panama Canal, a vital maritime route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, has been under Panamanian control since 1999 following the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which stipulated that it would remain neutral and open to all nations. Trump has repeatedly threatened to take back control of the waterway, citing the “ridiculous fees” and concerns over China’s increasing presence in the region.

The US has “quite a few soldiers” in the Arctic island and “maybe you’ll see more,” the president has said

President Donald Trump has told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that he would like the US-led military bloc to assist Washington in “securing” Greenland following talks in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump initially proposed buying the Danish autonomous territory during his first term in 2019 and has reignited the discussion after returning to office. Speaking at a recent joint session of Congress, he stated that the US will secure the island “one way or the other.” Asked by journalists on Thursday about his “vision on the potential annexation of Greenland,” Trump stated, “I think it will happen.”

...more nuclear escalation nuttiness coming from heads of NATO states...

Thursday saw more nuclear escalation nuttiness coming from heads of NATO states. This time it is NATO 'eastern flank' member Poland calling for more nuclear deterrence with an eye on Russia. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has again called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons to his country, following on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron last week saying he's ready to extend France's nuclear umbrella over all of Europe.

Trump says he intends to reestablish contact with North Korea's leader, notes their "great relationship" from his first term in office.

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, while calling the reclusive state's leader a "nuclear power", Reuters reported. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump was asked whether he intended to reestablish contact with Kim. "I would ... I have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un, and we'll see what happens, but certainly he's a nuclear power," he responded.

Washington is turning away from its European allies. What does this mean for Russia?

The geopolitical unity of the West, often perceived as a monolithic front against Russia, is showing visible fractures. The question now is whether Moscow should actively encourage the widening rift between the United States and Western Europe – or simply sit back and let history take its course. For now, the EU states are desperate to avoid responsibility for the crisis in Ukraine. This was evident in Brussels’ immediate endorsement of the latest US-Ukraine talks, signaling relief that Washington is still managing the situation. European leaders had feared that the new American administration under Donald Trump might offload the burden onto them, forcing them to take direct responsibility for confronting Russia. That nightmare, at least for now, has been postponed.

When US President Donald J. Trump campaigned on putting ‘America First’, that meant many different policies in different areas.

When it comes to foreign trade, Trump promised to tackle the ‘abuse’ imposed by many ‘allies’ who exploit the US consumer market while closing the doors to their own markets. Tariffs were widely announced. Yesterday (12), Trump directed his administration to increase tariffs on all European Union steel and aluminum imports to 25%. This prompted the EU to retaliate against a number of US products, including whisky and bourbon. Tariffs on U.S.-made whiskey to 50%

Both the UK and Canada have now codified Orwellian “equity” policies that dismantle the principle of equal justice under the law. These policies ensure that racial, cultural, and religious minorities receive preferential treatment in sentencing—while White males are explicitly excluded from such leniency.

The UK’s Codified anti-Equality Standard. The British government is enshrining racial and religious bias into law by granting non-White, non-Christian individuals a pre-sentencing hearing that can significantly reduce or even eliminate prison time for crimes that would otherwise warrant incarceration.

Hundreds of Hamas-loving protesters from the pro-Palestinian group Jewish Voice for Peace, which is affiliated with United for Peace and Justice, swarmed Trump Tower on Thursday. They occupied the lobby and a dining area in support of Columbia student and protest ringleader Mahmoud Khalil.

Leftist Jews support terrorists, ignore Israeli victims. The protesters yelled, “Fight Nazis, not students,” and “Free Mahmoud, Free Them All!” This comes after groups calling for Khalil’s freedom swarmed Lower Manhattan earlier this week.

MAR 13

The bereaved tell RT of how the atrocities unfolded and their distrust in the system that investigates them

In the early days of March 2025, Syria’s coastal regions were engulfed in a wave of sectarian violence that have left an indelible mark on the nation’s collective conscience. Predominantly targeting the Alawite minority, the atrocities have reignited fears of deepening sectarian divides and underscored the challenges facing Syria’s path to stability. It all began on March 6, when armed men loyal to ousted President Bashar Al Assad launched an attack on Syrian state security forces in Latakia. The current President – Ahmed Al Sharaa – responded with force.

The United Nations Security Council has agreed to a statement condemning widespread violence in Syria's coastal region and calling on Syria's interim authorities to protect all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion, diplomats said on Thursday.

The presidential statement, which is agreed by consensus, will be formally adopted on Friday, the diplomats said.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, approves temporary constitution that will place the country under Islamist rule for the next five years.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Thursday approved a temporary constitution that will place the country under Islamist rule for the next five years as it undergoes a transitional phase, France24 reported. Al-Sharaa declared that the constitutional document would pave the way for "a new history for Syria, where we replace oppression with justice ... and suffering with mercy." The new leadership has struggled to assert control over large parts of Syria after Sharaa’s Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led a swift offensive that toppled the Assad regime in December.

US and Israeli officials initiated contact with three East African countries seeking to resettle Gazans in their territory, AP reports.

The US and Israel have spoken to officials in three East African countries, seeking potential destinations for emigrating Gazans, the Associated Press reported Friday morning, quoting American and Israeli officials. Contact was made with Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. Officials from Sudan rejected the US proposal, but those from Somalia and Somaliland told AP that they were not aware of any discussions.

Israel said to respond ‘positively’ to plan for Hamas to release 5 living and 10 dead hostages amid further extension of ceasefire; hostage families others would be left behind

After arriving in Doha earlier this week, US special envoy Steve Witkoff presented Israel and Hamas with a new outline to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by several weeks in exchange for Hamas releasing five living and 10 dead hostages, according to reports on Thursday. The reports on the new proposal drew concern from the families of the hostages, who said the deal, if agreed upon, would leave many of their loved ones in captivity for a “long and undetermined length of time.” Fifty-nine hostages are still held in Gaza, with 24 of them believing to be alive. The existence and details of the new US outline were first reported by Axios, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China gathered in Beijing on Friday for talks on Tehran's nuclear issues, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, days after Iran rejected US "orders" to resume dialog over the Iranian nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran reached a deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany and agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. However, in 2018, Donald Trump, a year into his first term at the White House, pulled out of the pact. Last week, Trump said he had sent a letter to the Iranian leadership suggesting talks with the Islamic Republic, which the West fears is rapidly approaching the capability to make atomic weapons. However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he would not negotiate with the US while being "threatened" and that Iran would not bow to US "orders" to talk.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s suggestion on Thursday about pursuing indirect talks with the United States may signal a sudden shift in Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s previously uncompromising stance on negotiations.

This apparent change came shortly after Tehran acknowledged receiving a letter from President Donald Trump, which reportedly outlined the terms of a possible agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and, potentially, other issues, including Tehran’s regional proxies. As these developments gain momentum, many seem to have overlooked Iran’s scheduled participation in trilateral negotiations with Russia and China in Beijing on Friday. Meanwhile, Russia’s offer to mediate between Tehran and Washington remains on the table, with neither side having rejected it thus far.

Dr. David Weldon’s hearing was to take place today before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. However, a White House official last night told Weldon “they didn’t have the votes to confirm” his nomination, according to The New York Times.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions this morning canceled a scheduled hearing on the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Axios was the first to break the news, stating that Weldon’s “views questioning certain vaccines have garnered attention since he was nominated months ago and were sure to play a prominent role in questioning.” The New York Times reached Weldon by phone. The former Florida congressman said he learned of the decision last night when a White House official told him that “they didn’t have the votes to confirm” his nomination.

MAR 14

As gold races to new records, Wall Street analysts have rushed to raise their price targets, with the latest call from Macquarie Group predicting the precious metal will touch $3,500 in the third quarter.

On Thursday, gold futures (GC=F) climbed above $2,990 per ounce as a trade war intensified and the release of modest inflation data raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve may be more inclined to cut rates this year.

America's seventh biggest bank will shut 38 branches as it continues to roil from massive penalties related to failures in its anti-money laundering controls.

TD Bank has filed notice with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to close locations across 10 states on June 5. Closures will include six each in New Jersey and Massachusetts, five in New York, four in New Hampshire and Maine, and three in Pennsylvania and Florida, according to The Philadelphia Business Journal. Of the bank's roughly 1,100 branches across the US, it also plans to shutter two locations each in Connecticut, Virginia and South Carolina, and one in Washington D.C.

Europe's markets have soared over the last month, but if the German debt brake remains in place, markets may reverse sharply lower

The Greens continue to reject a trillion-euro debt package for defense and infrastructure proposed by the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats (SPD), and without the Greens, the deal cannot go through. In negotiations with the CDU and SPD, the Greens co-group leader, Katharina Dröge, told ARD that they have not yet moved forward on a common solution. “It remains the case that we Greens will not support this bill,” she said. She further said there was no “significant rapprochement” so far and her group will introduce its own bill for more defense spending to the German parliament. She says the SPD and CDU proposal lacks “structural reforms” and fears the special funds will be used to plug budget holes.

The Spanish Tax Office also incentivizes snitching on residents and businesses if this rule is broken.

In a significant move to enhance content moderation and user engagement, Meta is preparing to test a “Community Notes” feature in the United States starting next week. The feature reportedly leverages an algorithm inspired by X’s own system.

This development, slated to roll out as early as March 18, 2025, marks Meta’s latest effort to combat misinformation and foster community-driven fact-checking across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The announcement has sparked widespread discussion online, with posts on X highlighting Meta’s adoption of X’s algorithmic approach to Community Notes—a feature X users have long praised for its ability to crowdsource corrections and context for posts. Unlike traditional moderation methods, this system allows users to contribute notes that are then ranked and displayed based on an algorithm’s determination of their perceived helpfulness.

The radical left has once again outdone itself.

Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA), the state agency responsible for shaping mental health policies, has welcomed a new advisory board member who identifies as — a turtle. No, this is not satire. During a recent meeting of the OHA’s Consumer Advisory Council, JD Holt, who also goes by JD Terrapin on Facebook, proudly announced that her preferred pronouns include they, them, and turtle. “Hello everybody, it’s JD. I use they, them, and turtle for my pronouns,” Holt declared during the December virtual meeting, according to Fox News. This proves once again that the woke agenda has completely detached from reality.

A new documentary film called ‘Age of Disclosure’ is getting a lot of notice because it is making the claim that UFOs are real and that aliens are on planet Earth, living among us.

The thing that sets this film apart from others that have made similar claims is that it’s full of former and current DC insiders. In fact, if you watch the trailer below, you’ll see even Marco Rubio is in it at one point. The people in the movie claim that the various super powers of the world are locked in a race to see who can reverse-engineer alien technology first, and that this contest will determine the fate of human beings.

Beginning tonight and into the early hours of Friday, March 14, skywatchers across North and South America will have the chance to witness a breathtaking celestial event: a total lunar eclipse known as a “Blood Moon.”

This marks the first total lunar eclipse visible across the Americas since 2022, captivating stargazers with its striking red hue caused by sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere. According to reports from the Associated Press, the eclipse will begin late Thursday night, with the moon fully immersed in Earth’s shadow—known as totality—lasting for over an hour. The peak of the event is expected around 3 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, when the moon will take on its deepest coppery-red color. The news outlet noted that this “Blood Moon” will be visible across the Western Hemisphere, offering a rare treat for those willing to stay up late or rise early.