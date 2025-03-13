Trump threatens Putin. Lavrov: Russia will never betray China. Torres: ‘Where are the protests against Syria?’. The massacre of the Alawites continues. Nuclear fusion breakthrough. Blood Rain in Iran

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 13, 2025

Washington and Kiev agreed on a 30-day truce in the Ukraine conflict on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will be traveling to Moscow later this week to deliver the US ceasefire proposal for the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met with representatives from Kiev in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss a diplomatic end to the Ukraine conflict. In a joint statement afterward, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, while the US resumed all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has threatened 'devastating' consequences for Russia if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

Trump issued the ultimatum while discussing his team's efforts to bring an end to the brutal conflict, which he said could lead to World War III. When asked what the U.S. could do to pressure Russia into peace, he said: 'There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace.' Trump added: 'In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that.'

Politicians, journalists, and analysts react to the news of a proposed 30-day ceasefire

Following high-level talks between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, two key developments have emerged. First, Russia has been pushed to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. Second, Washington has announced the resumption of military aid and intelligence support for Kiev. The latest round of negotiations has sparked widespread debate among Russian politicians, experts, and journalists. Here we examine the reactions and implications.

Western Europe might be led by ‘pygmies,’ but the Americans are smarter operators, the political scientist believes

As Washington revives talk of nuclear arms reduction, renowned Russian political scientist and former Kremlin advisor Sergey Karaganov dismisses the idea as a strategic deception aimed at weakening Russia while preserving American military dominance. In an interview with Moscow newspaper MK, Karaganov argues that nuclear deterrence remains Russia’s best guarantee against war, warns against repeating ex-Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev’s mistakes, and ridicules French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a Western European “nuclear umbrella.” He also outlines how Russia’s nuclear posture has already forced a shift in US strategy—pushing Washington to quietly retreat from its earlier hardline stance on Ukraine.

Update(1210ET): On Wednesday President Zelensky shut the door on territorial concessions, awkwardly at a moment Ukraine has just agreed to a US plan for a 30-day ceasefire intended to pave the way for extended peace negotiations.

An initial statement from the Kremlin said that Putin likely to eventually agree to truce but with own terms as Moscow "studies" the Trump-sponsored proposal hammered out during the Tuesday Jeddah talks. "We are fighting for our independence. Therefore, we will not recognize any occupied territories as Russia's. This is a fact," Zelensky said in the fresh comments.

Moscow will honor all its commitments to Beijing, unlike the West in its promises to the USSR, the foreign minister has asserted

Russia deeply values its relationship with China and is committed to fulfilling all obligations to its partner, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. In an interview with US podcasters conducted in English released on Wednesday, Russia's top diplomat was asked to comment on claims that former President Joe Biden made a strategic blunder by pushing Russia closer to China, through Washington’s response to the Ukraine conflict.

Comes on heels of joint live-fire exercises in Gulf area...

At a moment that Iran's stocks of uranium are coming very close to nuclear weapons-grade, and as the Trump White House has resumed its 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran, China is set to host a meeting in Beijing with Russia and Iran. Friday's scheduled summit in Beijing will focus on the Iranian "nuclear issue" - according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, involving both nations' deputy foreign ministers. China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting, the statement described. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei confirmed that topping the agenda will be "developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions."

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Wednesday said President Trump's past withdrawal from a nuclear deal renders diplomacy with him pointless now and vowed harsh retaliation to any attack by the United States or its allies.

"The US President saying 'we are ready to negotiate with Iran' and calling for negotiations is meant to deceive global public opinion," Khamenei said in a speech to student supporters who per usual practice repeatedly chanted "death to America!" The remarks by Iran's veteran theocrat were a rare barbed commentary on the policies of an individual US President and again strongly rejected Trump's fresh overtures for a new agreement.

The United States on Wednesday called on the United Nations Security Council to confront Iran over its nuclear program, hours after Britain suggested it could trigger a return of UN sanctions if Tehran does not curb its uranium enrichment.

"Iran continues to flagrantly defy the Security Council, violate its IAEA safeguards obligations, and ignore the clear and consistent concerns of both the Council and the international community," the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement. "The Council must be clear and united in addressing and condemning this brazen behavior," the statement added, recalling the so-called maximum pressure strategy advanced by the administration of President Donald Trump as the most effective way to stop Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Amilitary strike against Iran's nuclear facilities would likely not be a singular event but mark the start of a protracted campaign involving military strikes, covert operations and economic pressure according to the Washington Institute think tank.

Outlining the challenges facing policymakers considering such action, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy argued that such an action would be the opening round of a long campaign built upon decades of covert efforts and will escalate in pace and intensity. "A preventive attack is unlikely to be a solitary event, but rather the opening round of a long campaign employing military strikes, covert action, as well as economic, informational, and other elements of national power," the report said.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem welcomes Trump's statement that no one will be expelled from the Gaza Strip: Force Israel to implement all the terms of the ceasefire.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement that no one will be expelled from the Gaza Strip, "If Trump's statements represent a retreat from any idea of deporting Gazan residents, then these are welcome statements," Qassem said. He added that the terrorist organization calls to continue with this position and to force Israel to implement all the terms of the ceasefire. Qassem’s statement followed comments by Trump, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in which Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip came up.

Israel’s hostage negotiating team will remain in Doha tonight, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

There was a possibility that they would return this evening. Citing a Palestinian source, the Kan public broadcaster reports that the US is pushing a 60-day ceasefire in return for the release of 10 hostages. If that does not work, the US could work to free only the US hostages. One — Edan Alexander — is alive, and another four have been killed. An Israeli official pushes back on the reports on the US ceasefire proposal, saying that the negotiating team “has not received at all any proposal for the return of 10 hostages in exchange for 60 days of ceasefire.”

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres criticized anti-Israel protesters for continuing to focus on Gaza while ignoring the massacre of Alawite minorities by the Syrian government.

“The new regime in Syria is massacring the Alawite minority population, leaving a death toll of more than 1,000. These mass atrocities have been met with deafening silence from all the anti-Israel agitators who spent the last year and a half engaged in human rights theater,” Torres wrote on X. “No Jews, no news,” he added. The Syrian government announced it would open an investigation into the killings of Alawites.

Members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the General Security forces openly admit to burning the bodies of Alawites in the Syrian coast, vowing to continue their campaign of slaughter and incineration until none remain.

Then the jihadist start telling her these are your kids? We’ll kill all the rest of you Alawite dogs. And start tormenting the woman while her dead boys lay beside her. They later on take a picture while stepping on the boys while the mother lays helplessly on the ground. She held herself together and didn’t back down. Guess what? After seeing that her video got viral they returned and murdered her as well.

Humanitarian groups helping persecuted Christians shared reports this week of Islamic extremists attacking and threatening the remaining Christian minority in Syria, warning they were “next” after the elimination of Alawite Shia Muslims.

Syria experienced a sudden eruption of violence against Alawites in its western coastal territories this weekend, attacks described as “revenge” against the minority for perceived support of ousted dictator Bashar Assad. Assad and his family are Alawites, a minority sect within Shia Islam, and Sunni jihadists in the country consider all who share that identity opposed to their goals. Those jihadists have been emboldened by Assad’s ouster in December, which occurred after the Al Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a massively successful conquest campaign in late November 2024.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada announces plans to ease its financial sanctions against Syria and to appoint an ambassador, as the Damascus interim government seeks international support.

Canada’s special envoy for Syria, Omar Alghabra, says: “Canada can play a meaningful role in enabling Syrians to build an inclusive country that respects all of its citizens. We also can help prevent Syria from falling into chaos and instability.”

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to a clip from a Toronto police podcast, which saw two officers claim it was "Islamophobic" to label anti-Israel protests as pro-Hamas rallies.

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imported goods worth C$29.8 billion ($20 billion) effective on Thursday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.

Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday as prior exemptions, duty-free quotas and product exclusions expired, and as his campaign to reorder global trade norms in favor of the U.S. gains momentum.

The bloc will impose countermeasures on $28 billion worth of US goods starting next month

The European Commission has hit back at the latest US tariffs on EU imports, announcing what it called “swift and proportionate” countermeasures in an escalation of trade tensions. US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff hike on steel and aluminum supplies from the bloc took effect on Wednesday as previous exemptions, duty free quotas, and product exclusions expired. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Commission condemned Trump’s “unjustified” and disruptive tariffs, warning of their impact on transatlantic trade. The EU’s executive arm said it would impose counter-tariffs on €26 billion (over $28 billion) worth of US goods starting in April.

Update (2130ET): Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) completely nuked any prospect of passing the House-passed continuing resolution on Wednesday, after he announced that most Democrats in the upper chamber will not support the bill, all but ensuring a government shutdown on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

"Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their [continuing resolution] without any input — any input — from congressional Democrats," Schumer said on the floor of the Senate late Wednesday. "Because of that, Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to invoke cloture on the House CR. Our caucus is unified on a clean [CR through April 11] that will keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass."

The Justice Department on Wednesday responded to an email from a senior USAID official ordering remaining staffers to destroy documents.

The document shredding took place at the Ronald Reagan Building Tuesday. Thousands of USAID workers were placed on administrative leave so the building is being cleared out. “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break,” the email from USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr said. “The only labeling required on the burn bags are the words “SECRET” and “USAID/(B/IO)” in dark sharpie if possible,” the email said.

Shocking audio has emerged revealing how a radical DEI activist allegedly tried to help minority candidates cheat on an entrance exam and put lives in danger in the process.

The Daily Mail on Wednesday reported that Shelton Snow, a key figure in the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), vowing to tell the minorities advance answers to the entry exam. “There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of, and I am going to send that to you via email,” he told the candidates. “I’m gonna send it to each of you, and as you progress through the stages, refer to those images so that you will know which icons you should select, he continues. “Now I have a good mind to send it to one of my HR representatives first and give them the opportunity to sign off on it before you actually click it.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests since President Donald J. Trump took office are already outpacing arrests made in all of 2024, the agency said Wednesday—and the Biden government had been “cooking the books” to produce its numbers.

“We have uncovered that the previous administration… was cooking the books on ICE data,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told reporters. “They were purposely misleading the American people by categorizing individuals processed and released into the interior of the United States as ICE arrests.” Lyons confirmed a “comprehensive review was done internally here with ICE,” finding “tens of thousands of cases that were recorded as arrests when, in fact, these instances were illegal aliens that were simply processed and released into the American communities,” he said.

Former Chicago Mayor and Clinton political machine hatchetman Rahm Emanuel appears to be gearing up for a 2028 presidential run while hitting the media and speaking circuit with the message that Democrats must pivot back to the political middle.

Fresh off a stint as former President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan, Emanuel has increased his public profile through public speaking engagements as well as corporate media and podcast appearances, arguing his party has become too focused on niche cultural and social issues like transgenderism.

Pope Francis is in stable condition, with an X-ray confirming improvements over recent days, the Holy See Press Office announced on Wednesday night.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent his well wishes to Pope Francis on Thursday morning stating "Pope Francis is in the hearts and prayers of my family and of the more than 50 million Catholics in the United States" as the Pope marked the 12th anniversary since his election by the College of Cardinals on March 13, 2013.

A new four-lane highway requiring the decimation of tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built to carry globalist elites to the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém.

The BBC reports the aim is to ease vehicle traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people – including world leaders – at the U.N. sponsored conference in November. COP30 will also see the usual thousands of attendees flying in for the occasion.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

MAR 12

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

MAR 13

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

There is no stopping this train

First the good news: Elon Musk's DOGE is going through government spending with a fine-toothed comb, slashing a million here, a billion there. The bad news: at the rate it is going, DOGE will need a few hundred years to make a tangible impact, because as the Treasury just reported, in February the US government spent a staggering $603 billion, a 6% increase from the $567 billion a year ago...... which resulted in a $307 billion budget deficit for the month, which means that all tax revenues collected by the US government in February were less than the deficit! Said otherwise, the US spent more than twice what it collected in February.

The much-anticipated White House Crypto Summit on Friday ended with a whimper rather than a bang for cryptocurrency traders, sending altcoins like XRP, Cardano’s ADA, and Solana’s SOL into steeper declines than market leader bitcoin (BTC).

Investors had pinned high hopes on President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, expecting bold announcements about a U.S. strategic crypto reserve that would prominently feature major altcoins.

Our situation today is not dissimilar to the 2000 internet bubble...

Headlines blamed yesterday’s crash on Trump. It’s the tariffs! But I have a much simpler explanation: U.S. stocks have never been so overvalued. With stocks trading at nosebleed valuations, almost anything could catalyze a crash. Sure, tariffs played a role, but the underlying problem is the bubble itself. American stocks are priced for perfection, so anything less than that is bound to disappoint. If this is the beginning of a new bear market, gold and silver offer an excellent place to hide out, and even make some gains as the market falls apart.

If we want to rely on nuclear fusion to power the world's homes, the first step is making reactors that can run as hot and as long as possible.

Now, China's 'artificial sun' reactor – officially called 'Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak' (EAST) – has set a new world record, bringing the goal of limitless clean energy ever closer. The reactor, located in Hefei in Anhui province, generated a steady loop of plasma for 1,066 seconds at 180million°F (100million°C) – seven times hotter than the sun's core. It surpasses the previous world record of 403 seconds, also set by EAST in 2023.

As you're walking along the street, China's newest surveillance technology could soon be watching you – from space.

Scientists in Beijing have created 'the world's most powerful spy camera' which can pick out facial details from distances exceeding 63 miles (100km). It means the spy camera could potentially be in space aboard a floating satellite while clearly seeing faces of people on Earth's surface. It could also take high-resolution images of foreign military satellites operated by other nations that are also orbiting Earth, the South China Morning Post reported.

In a groundbreaking advancement that blurs the line between plant and animal kingdoms, Japanese scientists have reportedly developed hybrid cells that combine animal traits with the ability to produce energy from sunlight, much like plants do through photosynthesis.

This innovation, emerging from cutting-edge laboratories in Japan, has sparked excitement and skepticism across the scientific community and beyond. According to Kyoto Science Daily, the breakthrough comes from a team at Kyoto University, where researchers allegedly fused animal cells with chloroplasts—the sunlight-harvesting organelles found in plant cells. The resulting hybrid cells, dubbed “zoophytocells” by the team, can reportedly sustain themselves by converting sunlight into energy, reducing their dependence on external food sources.

On a flight bound for Florida, a bizarre and disturbing incident unfolded when a passenger reportedly swallowed rosary beads and launched a violent attack on the flight crew, prompting widespread media coverage and public intrigue.

The event, which occurred shortly after takeoff, has been described across multiple news outlets as a chaotic outburst with unsettling undertones, leaving authorities and passengers grappling with the aftermath. According to court records cited by WESH, the passenger attacked two flight attendants during the flight, with the aggression escalating to the point of consuming rosary beads mid-incident. The station reported that the individual’s actions were sudden and intense, occurring not long after the plane departed.

A brewing controversy in Kansas captured national attention as Governor Laura Kelly took decisive action to block a group of satanists from conducting a “Black Mass” at the Kansas Statehouse.

The event, scheduled for March 28, has sparked heated debate over religious freedom, public space, and governmental authority. According to Kansas Reflector, Governor Kelly intervened directly, declaring that the satanists would not be permitted to hold their ritual inside the Statehouse. The outlet noted that this decision came after the group announced their intention to proceed with the event, framing it as an exercise of their rights.

And I suppose that it is just a “coincidence” that all of this is happening as the U.S. and Israel threaten to strike Iran’s nuclear program?

Maybe you don’t believe that “signs” exist, and that is okay. But nobody can deny that President Trump has threatened Iran with military action if they do not make a deal, and nobody can deny that President Trump has told the press that something is going to happen with Iran “very, very soon”. Those are facts. It is also a fact that there is going to be a Blood Moon eclipse on Thursday night. Of course the Biblical festival of Purim begins when the Sun goes down on Thursday evening. Nobody out there can dispute any of this. And now we have learned that “blood rain” has just turned a beach in Iran “blood red”…