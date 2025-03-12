Trump Reconsiders Canada Tariffs. The Carney Files. Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire. Goodbye to NATO? ‘Horrific scenes’ in Syria. Pezeshkian bashes Trump threat. It’s Rescission Time

After earlier responding to President Trump's threats with more sound and fury:

“I want to send more electricity” to the US, Ford said during an interview with CNBC, but cutting off power exports remains “a tool in our toolkit.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford just folded like a broken deckchair and agreed to suspend its surcharge of 25% on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says in a post on X. Today, United States Secretary of Commerce and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford had a productive conversation about the economic relationship between the United States and Canada.

The US president has announced he will double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, reiterating his desire to annex the country

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would impose an even higher levy on Canadian imports, doubling steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%. He also reiterated that he wants to annex the world’s second largest country, stating that the only way to resolve the tariffs standoff would be for Canada to become the “cherished” 51st state of the US. Trump announced the move in a post on his platform Truth Social, explaining that the hike in tariffs was in response to the 25% retaliatory surcharge on electricity exports to the US imposed on Monday by Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

From his connections to Ghislaine Maxwell, his role at Brookfield Asset Management, and his previous tenure on the board at the World Economic Forum, Canadians have a lot to learn about the globalists' new golden boy, Mark Carney.

"I’ve never seen something like this..."

A senior USAID official on Tuesday ordered the agency's remaining staff to report to their now-former headquarters in Washington DC for an "all day" group effort to destroy documents, many of which contain sensitive information, Politico reports. The materials marked for destruction include "classified safes and personnel documents" at the Ronald Reagan Building, according to an email sent by USAID's acting executive director, Erica Carr. "Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break," read the email instructing staff to label the burn bags with "SECRET" and "USAID/B/IO" (which stands for "bureau or independent office") in dark sharpie.

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it is reducing its workforce by half in an effort to streamline the department and cut down on unnecessary bureaucracy.

More than 1,300 federal employees received an email at 6:00 p.m. ET letting them know they are apart of the Department of Education’s “reduction in force” (RIF) process, according to senior department officials. The cuts come after 259 workers signed up for a deferred resignation program and 313 accepted a voluntary separation incentive payment, which was $25,000 for those who resigned by last Monday. More than 60 probationary employees were also terminated in February.

The House of Representatives has passed the Trump-backed Continuing Resolution, which is expected to help extend President Trump’s tax cuts.

Thomas Massie was the lone Republican vote, previously calling the CR a “UNIPARTY deal.” He added, “It doesn’t fund the wall. It does fund USAID. The democrats depart for a retreat on Wednesday, so they’ve already agreed to provide enough votes to pass the CR.” Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) joined Republicans in voting for the CR. Eric Burlison (R-MO) was another Republican critic of the bill who ended up voting in favor. “I would never support this language, but I do trust Donald Trump,” he said.

The federal judge blocking the deportation of pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil—a key instigator of alleged anti-semitic unrest and intimidation on the Columbia University campus—is the scion of a powerful and influential liberal family with ties to George Soros, Media Matters for America, and former President Barack Obama, The National Pulse can reveal.

U.S. District Court Judge Jesse M. Furman, who issued a temporary order preventing Khalil’s removal from the United States while he considers a habeas corpus challenge to the arrest filed by Khalil’s attorney, holds a deeply liberal political pedigree and even clashed with President Donald J. Trump during his first term. He was appointed by former President Obama in 2011.

More than 300 pages of redactions shed no light...

The attorney in the freedom of information case against the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking the contents from the computers of a murdered staffer of the Democratic National Committee has criticized the number of redactions in the index that the bureau turned over to the court late Monday night. “Lots of things in the Seth Rich indexes don’t pass the smell test,” wrote Ty Clevenger, the attorney for Brian Huddleson, a Texas businessman, who filed a Freedom of Information Act request in September 2017 seeking to learn whether Rich was the source of WikiLeaks’ 2016 publication of DNC emails that impacted that year’s U.S. presidential election. Huddleson sued the F.B.I. in June 2020 after the bureau turned down his request.

Ukraine has agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the United States if Russia also accepts the plan, officials announced Tuesday.

After Ukrainian representatives met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, they “expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement with the U.S. Department of State

The US president believes a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine can be achieved

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely hold phone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, expressing hope Moscow would agree to a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. Trump made the remarks to reporters shortly after Ukrainian and American delegations met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Kiev agreed to Washington’s proposal for a ceasefire with Moscow. The US president said striking such an agreement would greatly aid in reaching a final deal to end the conflict.

Support was unblocked after Kiev agreed to Washington’s idea for an “immediate” 30-day ceasefire with Russia

The US has unblocked military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, while the latter has agreed to a proposed “immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire” with Russia, the two nations announced on Tuesday after talks in Saudi Arabia. Kiev has also agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement on Ukraine’s critical resources with Washington “as soon as possible.” “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” the joint statement reads. Washington has said it will communicate the proposal to Russia shortly.

Several high profile cases in just the last weeks...

Russia is seeking to clamp down on Western spying on its soil, amid ongoing tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions especially involving Britain, related to alleged espionage. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed Monday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revoked the accreditation of two British diplomats, accusing them of entering Russia based on false information. They are being booted from the country. The counterintelligence agency described it had "identified signs of intelligence and subversive work" that the pair had carried out against Russian national security interests. Countries often issue diplomatic cover for intelligence operatives working out of their foreign embassies.

The Central Electoral Bureau has prohibited the politician from standing for the May presidential vote over his “anti-democratic” views

Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has blocked Calin Georgescu’s bid to participate in the May presidential election. The right-wing, anti-establishment candidate’s surprise victory in the first round of the November vote had triggered a rerun. The electoral authorities in Bucharest cited the outspoken politician’s supposed failure to “comply with the rules of the electoral procedure, violating the very obligation… to defend democracy.” BEC had previously received more than 1,000 complaints against Georgescu regarding his “extremist” views. The ruling can be appealed to the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.

Unchecked mass migration is an obsession for the Eurocrats that rule the European Union, starting with Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

In fact, the EU Commission announced a hardening of its official line regarding Poland, and threatened to launch legal action against the country if it makes good on its promise not to comply with the ‘Pact on Migration and Asylum’. The Migration Pact are five laws that force all 27 member states to ‘collectively manage’ the arrival of new asylum seekers, that is to enter into force in mid-2026.

850 BILLION € DEBT – for weapons, not for the people! Democracy suspended – Brussels backs dictatorship, just like in Romania! Illegal migrants flood Europe – crime skyrockets, citizens pay the price!

Tensions are running high between the US and its NATO allies. What the future of NATO looks like without the US.

The rising tensions between the United States and NATO members—including Turkey, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany—have become increasingly difficult to ignore. NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a defensive alliance formed in the years following World War II as a deterrent to Soviet expansionism. While its founding membership was smaller, NATO expanded over time, particularly after the return to democracy in countries like Spain and Portugal in the 1970s and the collapse of the USSR, growing to include more than 32 nations.

Britain's intelligence establishment reportedly started "rationing" what info to pass on to the US after Trump's election, and his thrashing of Zelensky at the White House last month has sparked talk of a 'breakaway' 'Four Eyes' intel-sharing pact. Sputnik reached out to a leading US military intel specialist for details on what this could entail.

Sources told The Mail on Sunday that while joint work intercepting electronic communications could be ‘hard to disentangle’, human intelligence by agents on the ground could be held back from being shared with the US, especially “raw intelligence, which can be very exposing of sources if it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sky News host Rita Panahi discusses the “horrific scenes” in Syria following the fall of the Assad government.

One of the members of the terrorist Nusra gangs talks about their accomplishments in Syria

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Washington welcomes an agreement between the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s new government.

The SDF, which controls much of Syria’s northeast, signed an agreement to join Syria’s new state institutions, the Syrian presidency said on Monday. “The United States welcomes the recently announced agreement between the Syrian interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate the northeast into a unified Syria,” Rubio says in a statement.

Amid negotiations in Naqoura that establish 3 joint working groups, Israel agrees to hand back reported terrorist and 4 other Lebanese; IDF strikes Hezbollah operatives

Israel, ahead of negotiations between the two countries in the area, October 13, 2020. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP) Israel and Lebanon agreed on Tuesday to open negotiations to delineate the border between the two countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said. After a four-way meeting with the US and France at the United Nations peacekeeping force headquarters in Naqoura, the two sides also announced that three joint working groups would be established. The teams will focus on the five points Israel still occupies inside of Lebanon, the Blue Line that marks the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon, the points that are under dispute, and Lebanese citizens held by Israel.

Mediators said to be pushing Hamas to release 10 hostages in exchange for 60-day truce, providing time to reach wider deal

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff landed in Qatar on Tuesday to join indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at extending the current, fragile ceasefire in Gaza, a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel. Wiktoff will meet Wednesday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said. Witkoff on Monday praised Qatar for its “outstanding” mediation efforts, adding that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have also been helpful.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian lambasted US President Donald Trump's threat of military action if Tehran did not come to a nuclear deal, saying the Islamic Republic would not be forced to negotiate.

"What (Trump) did to that Zelensky is truly shameful," the relative moderate president said, referring to an oval office scrap between Trump and the Ukrainian president - Washington's erstwhile wartime partner. Iranian officials have cited the blowup as a sign of the United States' fickleness and bullying on the world stage. Tehran has resisted Trump's overtures for a new deal over its nuclear program and its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ruled out talks.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced on Tuesday that egg prices nationwide have begun falling following the Trump administration’s efforts to boost domestic supply.

According to Rollins, following measures implemented late last month, the average cost of a dozen eggs has decreased by nearly $2.00. “A good piece of news we just got in the last day or two is that the average cost of a dozen eggs has now gone down $1.85 since we announced our plan about a week and a half ago,” Rollins said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). However, the Agriculture Secretary did warn that prices could creep back up slightly as the country heads into the Easter holiday and demand increases.

Scott's bill aims to curb banks' discretion in denying services, drawing bipartisan attention to financial access concerns.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the US Senate Banking Committee, is spearheading an effort to eliminate regulatory oversight of customer reputational risks in banking. Scott has introduced a bill designed to put an end to debanking, a controversial practice that has been used to deny financial services to certain businesses and individuals based on subjective risk assessments. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

The politicians who run the GOP on Capitol Hill are about ready to rug-pull Elon Musk and his patron in the Oval Office big time.

That is, the so-called “clean CR [continuing resolution]” that Speaker Johnson is apparently cooking up will ratify the entirety of the runaway spending in the last Biden budget, thereby cancelling virtually every single dime that the DOGE operation has purportedly saved. This awful outlook, of course, is a consequence of the stacked institutional mechanics that Elon Musk is just beginning to grasp.

Chase Bank has warned customers that it will block some Zelle payments starting March 23 following a major uptick in fraud and scam reports.

Zelle is a money transfer app in bank accounts and while convenient, the service has become a malicious tool on social media. Chase said nearly half of fraud reports it received between June and December of last year were related to transactions that originated from social media. 'If you are sending a Zelle payment from your Chase account that is identified as originating from contact through social media, we may, in our discretion delay, decline or block that payment,' the bank shared in the announcement. It added that an email, text or phone call will be issued to the customer regarding the purpose of the payment to determine 'whether your payment has elevated fraud or scam risk, or is an illegal, ineligible or improper payment.'

Me: “Hey Siri! Write me an essay on artificial intelligence showing how the USA., China and the European Union interact with AI.” Siri: “Ok! The USA innovates AI, the Chinese replicates AI, and the EU regulates AI.”

Siri was introduced to the Iphone 4 in 2011 as a digital assistant. Long forgotten in today’s high speed AI models and algorithms, Siri was the slower stepping stone of Artificial Intelligence breakthroughs. Artificial Intelligence advances the technological frontier as we journey forward into the twenty-first century. Indeed, the global landscape for artificial intelligence (AI) is being shaped by three dominant forces: the United States, China, and the European Union. Each of these economic powerhouses has taken a distinct approach to AI.

In a groundbreaking move, the Arizona Supreme Court has introduced two AI-generated news reporters, Daniel and Victoria, to deliver court-related news and enhance public engagement.

This initiative, announced on March 11, 2025, marks a significant step in leveraging artificial intelligence to make legal proceedings more accessible to the public. According to coverage from KVOA, a Tucson-based news station, the AI reporters are designed to provide clear, concise updates on court activities. The station noted that Daniel and Victoria will “enhance public engagement by delivering court-related news,” suggesting a shift toward modernizing how judicial information is shared.

In a groundbreaking leap forward for medical technology, clinics across the United States and beyond are beginning to integrate hologram doctors into their practices, offering a futuristic solution to longstanding healthcare challenges.

This innovative approach, once confined to the realm of science fiction, is now making headlines as a practical tool to address physician shortages, improve patient access, and enhance medical consultations. Drawing from reports by multiple news outlets, this article explores how hologram doctors are being deployed in clinical settings and the implications for the future of healthcare.

The largest active volcano in Washington state has been rocked by a series of earthquakes, putting experts on high alert.

Mount Adams is a 12,000-foot-tall stratovolcano located in south-central Washington, about 55 miles southwest of the city of Yakima. This volcano is considered a 'high threat' due to its ability to trigger landslides, debris avalanches and mudflow that can travel up to 50 miles per hour down the slope, which would put thousands of people at risk. Although this volcano hasn't erupted for about 1,000 years, 'it will assuredly erupt again,' US Geological Survey (USGS) experts say. But it's impossible to say exactly when it will blow, which is why scientists have established monitoring stations around Mount Adams to track its seismic activity.