Ex-Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor and king of the globalists, Mark Carney, has tonight won the race to become Canada's next prime minister, replacing globalist Justin Trudeau.

Throughout the leadership race, Carney portrayed himself as an experienced crisis manager who led major central banks at pivotal moments - in Canada, during the global financial crisis, and in the UK, during its tumultuous exit from the European Union. But he is relatively untested as a politician and does not currently hold a seat in Parliament. The first crisis he will face is a trade war.. which until now he has been quiet about. “We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us,” Carney said in a brief speech before the results were announced on Sunday. “No way.”

Canada-U.S. relations continue to deteriorate following another tariff threat from President Donald Trump. This time a 250% upcharge on Canadian dairy entering the U.S.

“Despite China’s repeated opposition and dissuasion, Canada has taken unilateral restrictive measures on products imported from China without investigation, undermining China-Canada economic and trade relations”

In the latest salvo of the second global trade war, on Saturday, China announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products. Additional 100% tariffs will be imposed on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, and additional 25% tariffs will apply to pork and some seafood imports. The new duties become effective March 20, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Is Romania the canary in the 'death of democracy' coalmine?

After today's news, that canary - along with 'democracy' - is well and truly dead. In a stunning turn of events - that we have a feeling could backfire disastrously on the elite establishment - Romania has barred far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu from running in May’s presidential election, in a move that could worsen the country’s political turmoil. The Bucharest-based electoral bureau invalidated Georgescu’s candidacy, a spokesman from the bureau said on Sunday. It received more than 1,000 challenges to Georgescu’s candidacy mostly related to his so-called anti-democratic and extremist stances. The decision can still be appealed at the Constitutional Court.

Romania is now in a state of total dictatorship as Călin Georgescu is officially banned from running, leading to violent clashes between protesters and security forces. The government is invoking emergency laws that could . lead to border closures tonight if unrest continues. With tensions rising rapidly, Romanians are being urged to take to the streets before it’s too late.

The bloc’s out of control elites can’t solve problems, so they keep creating new ones

Western European politicians have long approached governance with a strategy of avoidance – always seeking the easiest way out while postponing real decisions. While this used to be a problem only for the region itself, today, its indecision is threatening global stability. Europe’s current political landscape must be understood in the context of the dramatic shifts taking place in the United States. The continent’s political elites are not striving for strategic autonomy, nor are they preparing for a direct confrontation with its biggest state, Russia. Their primary concern is holding on to power. In pursuit of this goal, history has shown that elites will go to great lengths.

The European Commission chief has hailed the bloc’s “historic” rearmament plan

The EU should work towards establishing its own “defense union” instead of continuing to rely on the US, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said. “We have clearly entered a new era of harsh geostrategic competition,” von der Leyen said during a press conference in Brussels on Sunday marking the first 100 days of her second five-year term. “We see that sovereignty, but also ironclad commitments, are called into question. Everything has become transactional,” she added.

Russia’s top MP has denounced the plan as a violation of international law

France will use the interest accrued on Russia’s frozen central bank assets to procure weapons for the Ukrainian military, the country’s defense minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has announced. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin criticized the decision, stating it contravenes international law. Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western states froze an estimated $300 billion worth of Russian sovereign funds, of which approximately $213 billion is held by the Brussels-based clearing house Euroclear. The assets have already generated billions in interest, of which Euroclear already transferred €1.55 billion ($1.63 billion) directly to Ukraine last July.

France is apparently looking at the possibility of deploying air-launched nuclear weapons to Germany, a consideration that’s being made amid growing concerns that the United States will no longer guarantee European security under NATO.

Broader discussions about nuclear deterrence among European leaders point very clearly to the deepening crisis in the transatlantic alliance under U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized by calls from German leader-in-waiting Friedrich Merz for talks with his British and French colleagues about European “nuclear sharing or at least nuclear security.”

The Ukrainian leader has failed to show sufficient gratitude for what Trump estimated to be $350 billion worth of US aid, the American president has said

US President Donald Trump has likened Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s ability to secure hundreds of billions of dollars from the previous administration to “taking candy from a baby.” The Republican has repeatedly criticized his predecessor for his unbridled generosity toward Kiev, noting that Washington was not getting anything in return. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump stated that Zelensky “took money out of this country under [US President Joe] Biden like candy from a baby. It was so easy.”

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he expects good results out of US talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

He told reporters that the administration has just about lifted an intelligence pause on Ukraine, that they are looking at a lot of things with respect to tariffs on Russia, and that they are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China, and Iran.

Nuclear weapons pose a much more significant danger than climate change, according to the US president

US President Donald Trump has declared nuclear weapons as the foremost threat to humanity. He criticized those focusing on global warming while overlooking the immediate dangers of weapons of mass destruction. The statement comes days after the US president called for nuclear disarmament among world powers. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump stated that “climate lunatics” predict minor sea-level rises over centuries but ignore a threat of a nuclear war that could happen “tomorrow.”

Science fiction has warned us about melding AI and nuclear command and control, but Pentagon leadership sees it as a critical tool for future deterrence.

While it has long been a world-ending threat in science fiction, U.S. Air Force and Space Force officials see artificial intelligence (AI) playing important, if not critical roles in the command and control enterprise at the heart of America’s nuclear deterrent capabilities. AI has the potential to help speed up decision making cycles and ensure that orders get where they need to go as fast and securely as possible. It could also be used to assist personnel charged with other duties from intelligence processing to managing maintenance and logistics. The same officials stress that humans will always need to be in or at least on the loop, and that a machine alone will never be in a position to decide to employ nuclear weapons.

The North Korea foreign ministry said US-South Korea joint military exercises are "a dangerous provocative act," state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Annual South Korean and US military exercises called Freedom Shield are due to begin on Monday and run until March 20.

Police will be out in force, and subway stations and at least one school will be closed over safety concerns when South Korea’s Constitutional Court rules whether to oust or reinstate impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon’s political fate hangs in the balance after his short-lived martial law decree on December 3 led to his impeachment and separate criminal charges of insurrection. The impeachment ruling is expected to come as soon as this week, and both supporters and opponents of Yoon are expected to turn out in large numbers, with recent protests gathering tens of thousands.

Israel’s step-by-step plan to pressure Hamas began with blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza.

Israel will stop supplying electricity to Gaza "immediately," Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday. "We will activate every tool we have to ensure our hostages return home and Hamas is not in Gaza after the war," he said. Cohen signed the order to stop the flow of electricity to Gaza shortly after the announcement. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel’s step-by-step plan to pressure Hamas would begin with blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza, with the next phase being the shutting of electricity and water.

Israel is due to send a delegation to Doha today for a fresh round of talks on extending a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, after cutting off the electricity supply to ramp up pressure on Hamas.

The first phase of the truce ended on March 1 with no agreement on subsequent stages that could secure a permanent end to the war, but both sides have since refrained from resuming full-scale fighting. There are still significant differences over the terms of a potential second phase of the truce, which has largely halted the violence that raged since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Trump’s envoy for hostages, Adam Boehler, issues clarification after coming under fire for justifying his secret talks with Hamas leaders: Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy for hostages, Adam Boehler, issued a clarification on Sunday, after he came under fire for saying in an interview with CNN that the Hamas leaders with whom he held secret talks were “a bunch of nice guys” “I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as President Trump has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY,” Boehler wrote in a post on X.

Secretary of State weighs in on the Trump administration’s crackdown on supporters of Hamas after a Palestinian Arab student was arrested over anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday weighed in on the Trump administration’s crackdown on supporters of Hamas. Rubio shared on X a link to a report on the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Arab graduate student who played a key role in last year’s anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported,” he wrote.

Latest Updates: Much More Than 10.000 Killed!

Syria’s new government launches inquiry after mass executions spark global condemnation.

At least 830 Alawite civilians have been executed in recent days, according to international and Syrian media reports, as the country grapples with a deepening sectarian crisis. Syria's interim president, Ahmas Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, downplayed the massacre, calling it an "expected challenge" in the nation's post-war transition.Clashes erupted last Thursday in Latakia and Tartus, strongholds of the Alawite community, after the new regime launched a military offensive against what it described as "remnants of the al-Assad militia." The targeted regions are home to many supporters of the previous regime, who have been resisting the Islamist government's authority.

The Trump administration on Sunday issued a statement of condemnation in response to the ongoing sectarian killings in Syria under the Jolani regime, which has also included foreign fighters going door to door and killing non-Sunni Muslims and in some instances Christians in and around Latakia on the coast.

The fresh words issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio call out the "radical Islamist terrorists" and "foreign jihadis" for the murderous rampage targeting the Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities.

In comments tonight, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem insisted his organization is alive and well, but admitted taking heavy blows during its fight with Israel, while claiming that the group is choosing to lay low for the time being to let Lebanon’s armed forces confront Israel instead.

Qassem, speaking to Hezbollah mouthpiece al-Manar for the first time since taking over the group in the wake of leader Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination by Israel, said: “The resistance is fine and continuing, but it has been wounded and has made sacrifices. Does anyone expect the resistance to continue without sacrifices? Great sacrifices, yes, but we realize that these sacrifices must be made.”

In an interview with Fox Business conducted on Thursday, Trump said he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Friday that the United States could take military action against the Iranian nuclear program “very soon” if the Islamic Republic does not strike a deal with the United States. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that there would be “interesting days ahead” with respect to Iran. “We’re down to final strokes with Iran,” Trump said, using a golf metaphor. “We’re down to the final moments. We’re at final moments. Can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

The Islamic Republic will never engage in negotiations aimed at dismantling its nuclear program, Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Sunday, a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected nuclear talks with world powers.

"If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration," Iran's UN mission said in a post on its official X account. However, it added, "should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place."

Moscow does not rule out the possibility that its staunch allies in Tehran may consent to restricting their nuclear program and enhancing transparency in return for the lifting of Western sanctions, Haaretz reported citing the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.

In an interview published by the Israeli newspaper on Sunday, Maria Zakharova referred to the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and said, "A similar approach might be useful now in order to stabilize the situation." "We are prepared for the closest cooperation with Tehran and with the other involved parties for the sake of reducing tension and finding sustainable solutions that will enable an effective and long-term accord," she was quoted as saying.

In Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, the conservative party VOX is taking a hard stand against the left-wing, Muslim-led party Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía (MDyC), denouncing its political influence and alleged corruption. MDyC, founded in 2014, is led by Fatima Hamed, the first Muslim woman to head a political party in Ceuta’s regional government.

During a heated debate, VOX Ceuta’s leader, Juan Sergio Redondo, blasted MDyC, reminding the assembly that one of its deputies is currently under investigation and in pretrial detention. “We are not going to turn a blind eye to a group tainted by scandal,” Redondo declared. “We will expose them in every plenary session so that the people of Ceuta know exactly what kind of scum was on MDyC’s electoral lists.”

Over the weekend, pro-Hamas agitators defaced President Trump’s iconic golf course, Trump Turnberry, in Scotland.

The terrorist sympathizers spray-painted slogans on several buildings and one of the greens, other greens were dug up and damaged. One of the greens was painted with the words “Gaza is not for sale.” Palestine Action boasted about the criminal acts on social media, sharing photos of the damage.

“Because of our unity, we have three Muslim councilmembers sitting on the council at the same time. And because of our unity, one of our brothers, who was the councilman of the Sixth Ward, is now representing us in the 35th legislative district.” — Councilman Shahin Khalique

A shocking transformation is unfolding in Paterson, New Jersey, where local officials are rapidly reshaping the city into an Islamic stronghold. Once a beacon of American industry and blue-collar resilience, Paterson has become a case study in how unchecked Islamic immigration, demographic shifts, and political pandering can erode a city’s original identity.

The foreign-born judge behind a ruling forcing President Donald J. Trump to authorize around $2 billion in payments from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is a Canadian-American jurist.

United States District Court Judge Amir Ali, who serves on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, was one of the last appointees named by former President Joe Biden, becoming the first Arab American Muslim on the federal bench. Ali assumed office less than two weeks after Donald J. Trump won the 2024 presidential election and has quickly emerged as one of the more troublesome judges in the early days of the America First leader’s second term.

An adult male brandishing a firearm was shot by U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The agency said the encounter happened near the intersection of 17th and F Streets NW. NPR reports local police had earlier reported a “suicidal individual” possibly traveling to D.C. from Indiana, the agency added. Secret Service personnel located the individual’s vehicle and spotted a person on foot who matched the description.

An audit commissioned by a federal judge found that a Los Angeles agency suffered incomplete documentation and insufficient financial accountability...

Los Angeles City officials have lost track of billions in spending on homelessness services, according to an independent audit released on March 6. The audit was commissioned by federal U.S. District Judge David O. Carter and completed by Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services, LLC. (A&M). The report noted that A&M found it challenging to completely quantify how Los Angeles officials spent approximately $2.3 billion in funding meant to shelter, feed, and serve homeless people due to the incomplete and inaccurate manner the city’s homelessness program recorded and collected data.

There were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the plane crashed in the Brethren Village retirement community, officials said.

Five people on board a small plane that crashed into a residential area in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday survived and were taken to hospitals, authorities said. Conditions for the five were unavailable. Manheim Township Fire Chief Scott Little said at a news conference no one on the ground was injured, but five vehicles were damaged. He would not provide any details about the injuries to those on board. The plane had just taken off from Lancaster Airport when it went down in the Brethren Village retirement community, he said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the United States economy would not experience a recession.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Consumer sentiment is dropping, inflation has ticked up. Major banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs now say a recession in the next 12 months is becoming more likely. Should Americans brace for a recession?” Lutnick said, “Absolutely not. Anybody who bets against Donald Trump, it’s like the same people who thought Donald Trump wasn’t a winner a year ago. Donald Trump is a winner. He’s going to win for the American people. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is wrongly advising this administration by downplaying the role tariffs will have on overall inflation.

Bessent told reporters not to be concerned over tariffs as they will simply be a “one-time price adjustment” when that is far from reality. These tariffs come with massive side effects that will ripple across the global economy. “Look, can tariffs be a one-time price adjustment? Yes… I would hope that the failed team transitory could get back together and think that nothing is more transitory than tariffs if it’s a one-time price adjustment,” Bessent said in reference to Biden administration officials saying that the historic inflation of several years ago was “transitory.” He later added, “The economic program is a whole of government, holistic program, and I think that we could get a one-time price adjustment,” Bessent said, adding that “across the continuum, I’m not worried about inflation.”

Stock prices are falling fast, but valuations remain completely out of control.

This week, the U.S. imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, and the financial markets immediately felt the heat. The markets reacted, and Canada and China quickly retaliated with their own tariffs, while Mexico announced it would take action over the weekend. The resulting volatility caused major stock indices to drop more than 1% this week alone. The S&P 500 sits at a staggering 21.8 times forward earnings, a far cry from the historical average of 15.7 times.

Mastercard users all over the world reported being unable to make online or in-person payments early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people in as many as 65 countries - including the United States, Japan, Italy and Australia - all experienced a loss in services for a brief but troubling period, according to DownDetector, a website that catalogues real-time reports of issues and outages. Mastercard told Fox Business there was a glitch affecting transactions that has since been resolved. 'There was a period of time earlier today in which some Mastercard transactions were declined. The situation has been resolved and all systems are working as normal,' Seth Eisen, senior vice president of communications, said in a statement.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the cancellation of a $600,000 federal grant intended to fund a study on menstrual cycles in transgender men, sparking a mix of reactions across political and social spheres.

The decision, reported by mainstream outlets such as Yahoo News and Fox News, reflects a broader push to reassess federal spending priorities under the new administration. According to Yahoo News, the Department of Agriculture terminated the grant on Friday, and Rollins confirmed the move on the social media platform X. “CANCELLED: $600,000 grant to study ‘menstrual cycles in transgender men,'” she wrote, adding, “The insanity is ending and the restoration of America is underway.”

According to USGS, three relatively weak earthquakes struck eastern Tennessee over the last 24 hours. These earthquakes bring the total number to 9 of earthquakes this part of Tennessee has seen in the last 30 days.

The first earthquake struck last night at 9:06 pm near Sweetwater; the second earthquake struck 1 hour 16 minutes later in the same exact spot. Both earthquakes had an epicenter with a depth of 15.6 km; the first earthquake was a magnitude 1.8 event while the second was only 1.7. The third earthquake of the series hit today at 6:09 am near Vonoroe, not far from the earlier two. This latest earthquake struck from a depth of 16.3 km and had a stronger magnitude at 2.0.

Southern California neighborhoods were struck by four earthquakes on Sunday afternoon.

Residents of Westlake Village and Malibu in Los Angeles county felt the jolt of earthquakes ranging from 2.5 magnitude to 4.1, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) earthquake tracker. The first - and strongest - earthquake rocked Westlake Village from 11 kilometers away just after 1 pm. Shortly after that, earthquakes of 2.5, 2.8 and 3.0 intensities struck within 13 kilometers of Malibu. The most powerful shaking was felt in portions of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Camarillo and Thousand Oaks, according to the USGS

According to Rabbi Ariel, a prominent figure associated with the Temple Institute in Jerusalem, the quest for a ritually pure red heifer, a key element in Jewish tradition tied to the purification rites described in the Book of Numbers, remains unfulfilled.

In a statement that has sparked discussion across religious and cultural spheres, Rabbi Ariel declared, “At this moment, we do not have a red heifer suited for the ceremony,” highlighting the ongoing challenges in meeting the stringent biblical requirements for this rare animal. The red heifer, or para aduma, must be completely red, without blemish, and never yoked, conditions that have proven difficult to satisfy in modern times. The ashes of such a heifer are considered essential for ritual purification, a prerequisite some believe is necessary before the rebuilding of the Third Temple—a topic of significant theological and political sensitivity in Israel and beyond.