Trump bans travel from 12 countries. Trump orders investigation into Biden health cover-up. Trump speaks to Putin. Khamenei dismisses US proposal. Carney supports 'decarbonized' oil.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUN 05, 2025

President Donald Trump banned all travel from a dozen countries to the United States, citing national security concerns.

In a Wednesday night proclamation, Trump banned travel from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The proclamation provided a detailed breakdown of the reasoning for each. Trump said the 12 countries were selected as part of a detailed joint vetting process performed by State Secretary Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Trump from deporting the family of the Egyptian terrorist who firebombed Jews in Boulder, Colorado.

US District Judge, Gordon Gallagher, a Biden appointee temporarily blocked the deportation of Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children. A Colorado federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump admin. from deporting the family of the man charged with fire-bombing 12 people at an event in support of Israeli hostages — wife and children were taken into custody by immigration authorities

President Donald Trump has ordered an unprecedented investigation into former President Joe Biden‘s administration amid concerns his predecessor and his aides covered up his cognitive decline.

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority,” Trump wrote in a presidential memorandum signed on Wednesday. “This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.”

Elon Musk has launched an all-out attack against the Republicans’ reconciliation budget, instructing his followers to lobby their representatives to “KILL the BILL” in a social media post.

In a series of posts on X, which he owns, the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader, who announced the end of his time as a “special government employee” of the Trump administration on May 28, has ramped up his public opposition to the “big beautiful bill” touted by the president: “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” the billionaire tech mogul wrote Wednesday.

Democrat drama queen Chuck Schumer is warning that if the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, we’re all going to die. Why are Democrat leaders such ridiculous and unserious people?

Remember when Net Neutrality was going to kill us all? How about when we were told that we only have a few years left before we all die from climate change? It’s always the same old story. This is why the Democrats are about as popular as pond scum at the moment, even with their own voters.

President Donald J. Trump‘s budget reconciliation bill, which implements and funds a large part of the America First leader’s second-term agenda, is beginning to work its way through the United States Senate. However, the legislation, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” will face its most perilous test from one of the Senate’s non-elected officials—Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

Serving as the Senate Parliamentarian since 2o12, MacDonough will be tasked with evaluating a bevy of points-of-order raised by Senate Democrats and other opponents of the bill, including Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). These points of order will challenge the legislation’s key provisions on several factors that could disqualify their inclusion, including whether the provision reduces non-discretionary (mandatory) spending, increases the deficit after the 10-year budget window, or if a policy provision is nongermine to the budget change.

The Trump administration announced on June 4 that Columbia University’s accreditation status is under review following alleged violations of federal civil rights laws. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the university may no longer meet standards set by its accrediting body due to its handling of harassment claims.

In a press release, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights (HHS OCR) stated that Columbia University “acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students, thereby violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

President Donald J. Trump has confirmed he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a series of high-profile attacks in Russia and Russian-annexed Crimea in recent days, and that, based on their conversation, he does not see peace in Ukraine as imminent.

“I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes,” President Trump announced Wednesday. “We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump cautioned, adding: “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”

Ukraine’s leadership is derailing peace process in order to cling to power, according to the Russian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s leadership of carrying out terrorist attacks on Russian territory in order to derail peace efforts, which he said threaten the Kiev regime’s grip on power. Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Putin said the recent sabotage of railway infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk Regions was a deliberate strike on civilians intended to disrupt the negotiations. Kiev’s backers have become “accomplices to terrorists”

The US Embassy in Kyiv has issued a new Wednesday heightened security alert due to "continued risk of significant air attacks" by Russia on Ukraine.

The Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin himself, has said that major retaliation is coming, after the Sunday massive cross-border Ukrainian operation which destroyed many of Russia's premier military aircraft, including long-range strategic bombers. President Trump has said of an over one-hour phone call he held with Putin Wednesday, that "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides." Trump went on to call it a good conversation, however "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

Another sign US is quietly retreating from European security leadership

The British and French-led effort to establish a 'coalition of the willing' to stand up to Russia and defend Ukraine just hit another major roadblock, as Bloomberg is reporting Wednesday the US has effectively vetoed a plan to provide American air defenses to back a "reassurance force" for postwar Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been insisting that US-backed air defenses are key to any future permanent settlement plans for ending the war. Western proposals for ending the war have all featured foreign-backed and monitored security guarantees for Ukraine.

Bloc members are reportedly reviewing support for Ukrainians amid rising costs and increasing social tensions

EU member states will consider what to do with the millions of Ukrainian immigrants currently in the bloc at an upcoming meeting, as a scheme used to skip normal asylum procedures winds down, Euractiv reported on Wednesday. Discussions on phasing-out the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD), alongside a broader review of the immigrants’ legal status in the EU, are expected to take center stage at the bloc’s upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on June 12–13.

The collaboration between Britain and France doesn’t seem to come naturally, since the countries have fought literally dozens of wars against each other, from 12th-century ‘Hundred-Years War’ up until the Napoleonic Wars of the 19th century.

Recently, besides their joined efforts in Ukraine’s proxy war, the foes-turned-allies are trying to collaborate in the tackling of the mass invasion of the British Isles by illegals crossing the French Channel in small inflatable boats. Trying, and failing. The number of migrant crossing spiked, despite the French receiving almost half a billion Sterling Pounds to keep the boats from departing, causing uproar in Britain.

Germany is bracing for a continued surge in major insolvencies throughout 2025 and even 2026, according to a recent analysis by credit insurer Allianz Trade. This all comes after a disastrous 2024, which saw a record-breaking number of bankruptcies in the country.

Allianz Trade forecasts an overall increase of 11 percent in corporate insolvencies in Germany this year, reaching approximately 24,400 cases. A further 3 percent rise to 25,050 cases is anticipated for 2026. These insolvencies put an estimated 210,000 jobs at risk across Germany. In the first quarter of this year, 16 large German companies—those with revenues of €50 million or more—filed for insolvency. While this is a slight decrease of three cases compared to the same period last year, it’s double the number recorded in the first quarter of 2023

Three dead, eight wounded in Syrian asylum seeker’s stabbing spree at Festival of Diversity; trial reveals chilling details, but still avoids naming Islam as motive.

A German court is under fire for refusing to identify the ideological motive behind a deadly knife rampage last August that left three people dead and eight others wounded at a public festival in the city of Solingen. The attack, carried out by 26-year-old Syrian asylum seeker Issa al-Hade, occurred during the city’s “Festival of Diversity”—a celebration of multiculturalism meant to honor Solingen’s 650th anniversary.

In a searing public address delivered on May 30, 2025, Canadian human rights lawyer Bathsheba Van den Berg pulled back the curtain on Canada’s descent into authoritarianism under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking in Ottawa, Van den Berg exposed the coordinated government and corporate assault on civil liberties during and after the Freedom Convoy protests including TD Bank’s direct, and even seemingly enthusiastic cooperation with the Trudeau regime to freeze citizen bank accounts, and the sham trial of Ottawa Police Detective, Helen Grus, whose only “crime” was investigating a disturbing surge in infant deaths following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Bill C-2 - the Surveillance State

Ezra Levant discusses Mark Carney's bizarre claim during a meeting with premiers on Monday that he supports harnessing 'decarbonized' Canadian oil.

The man now in charge of the republic used to style himself after Bernie Sanders but changed his tune – and has won

On June 3, 2025, a snap presidential election was held in the Republic of Korea in which Democratic candidate Lee Jae-myung won with over 49% of the vote. The election followed an attempt on December 3, 2024 to impose martial law in the country, which led the Constitutional Court to unanimously vote for the impeachment of then-President Yoon Suk-yeol. There were several candidates, but the main contest took place between the ruling conservative People Power Party and the opposition Democratic Party.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, said this week that the United States will scale down its military presence in Syria, going from eight military bases to just one.

The decision, Barrack said, is part of a shift in the United States’ policies on Syria “because none of them worked” over the past 100 years. Barrack spoke on Monday with the Turkish news channel NTN on several topics such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and Turkey-U.S. relations. Asked what kind of policy the United States seeks to implement on Syria, Barrack assured the interviewer, “Our current Syria policy will not be close to our Syria policy of the last 100 years, because none of them worked.”

14 other members back motion demanding release of hostages and unhindered aid; US envoy says will ‘not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas, call for it to disarm’

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the release of all the hostages and unhindered aid access across the enclave. “The United States has been clear we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza,” Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council before the vote.

A senior Israeli defense source confirmed the matter to the 'Post,' adding that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to make more decisions on Thursday.

The IDF decided that the "Madleen," which is sailing to Gaza and carrying 12 pro-Palestinian activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, will not be allowed to approach or dock in the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli defense source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post, adding that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to make more decisions on Thursday. The ship is expected to arrive within a week. According to KAN, Israel initially considered allowing the ship to dock in Gaza after security officials determined it did not pose a threat. However, authorities later reversed this decision.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday reaffirmed that uranium enrichment remains a central and non-negotiable component of Iran’s nuclear program, rejecting a US proposal for a possible nuclear deal and dampening hopes for a quick compromise.

"The rude and arrogant leaders of America repeatedly demand that we should not have a nuclear program. Who are you to decide whether Iran should have an enrichment?," Khamenei said during a televised speech. “The US nuclear proposal contradicts our nation's belief in self-reliance and the principle of 'We Can',” he added, referring to a core slogan of the Islamic Republic's founder Rouhollah Khomeini.

Iran’s ambition to serve as a regional energy hub is faltering, with key neighbors losing confidence in Tehran’s ability to fulfil its commitments and shifting to alternative suppliers.

Turkey, long a major customer, imported over 5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in the first quarter of 2025, according to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA). That’s nearly the same volume as in all of 2024—which itself marked a 38% jump from 2023. The United States is now Turkey’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia, displacing Iran. Meanwhile, Iran is grappling with year-round gas deficits. Last winter, domestic shortages roughly equaled Turkey’s daily seasonal demand.

The Health Ministry issued an unusual warning following the discovery of a sperm donor who carried a rare syndrome that increases the risk of many types of cancer in offspring.

The Health Ministry issued an unusual statement Wednesday regarding a sperm donor who carried a rare genetic mutation that increases the risk of cancer among offspring. The ministry urged offspring in their forties and fifties who were born from sperm donations in private clinics in the central region to go directly to one of the genetic institutes across the country for testing as soon as possible. The case began several months ago when the family of a deceased sperm donor informed the Health Ministry that he had Lynch syndrome, a condition that increases the risk of developing various cancers, including colon, uterus, stomach, ovaries, and other organs.

In recent months, dollar stores across the United States have reported a significant influx of higher-income shoppers, a trend that signals growing economic uncertainty and shifting consumer behavior.

According to a June 4, 2025, article from Yahoo Finance, this surge in wealthier customers at discount retailers like Dollar Tree and Dollar General is a troubling indicator for the broader US economy, as it suggests even affluent households are tightening their budgets in response to financial pressures. Dollar store chains, traditionally known for catering to low-income consumers, are now seeing a notable increase in customers from higher income brackets. Michael Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree, told investors that higher-income customers, particularly those with household incomes exceeding $100,000, have been a “meaningful growth driver” for the company.

Are we rushing to build super-intelligent entities that will eventually become so powerful that they will be able to wipe most of us out?

Some of the top researchers in the field of artificial intelligence are convinced that this is precisely what is happening. We have already reached a point where AI is able to perform almost all intellectual tasks much faster and much more efficiently than humans can. But at least for now we are still maintaining control over our creations. But what is going to happen when we lose control and super-intelligent entities start sending millions of copies of themselves all over the globe through the Internet?

Canada should be held accountable for the smoke-related disruptions it's causing across the U.S.

A plume of wildfire smoke from ongoing blazes in the Canadian prairies is tracking southeastward, already impacting the Dakotas, spreading across the Midwest and Ohio Valley, and is forecast to reach the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later today. The National Weather Service has issued Air Quality Alerts for the Northeast, including for the New York City metro area, due to elevated particulate levels associated with the smoke plume.

The biblical story of Adam and Eve, the first man and woman created by God and placed in the Garden of Eden, has long been a cornerstone of Judeo-Christian belief.

According to the Book of Genesis, they are the original ancestors of all humanity. For centuries, this narrative has been viewed by many as a theological foundation, while others have dismissed it as a myth incompatible with modern science. However, recent claims by scientists, as reported by Express News, suggest that there may be evidence supporting the existence of an Adam and Eve-like couple, reigniting debates about the intersection of faith and science. Express News reports that archaeologists have uncovered indications that the Garden of Eden, described in the Bible as a lush paradise, could have been a real location in Mesopotamia, a region encompassing modern-day Iraq, eastern Syria, and northwestern Turkey.

“The implications are profound,” said Dr. Maruf Dhali, assistant professor of AI at Groningen and co‐author of the study.

An international team led by the University of Groningen has combined radiocarbon dating, paleographic analysis and artificial intelligence to assign more precise dates to individual Dead Sea Scroll manuscripts, showing many are significantly older than previously believed. Using a deep‐learning model called Enoch, researchers input digitized images of 135 scroll fragments and trained the system to recognize microscopic ink‐trace patterns, such as curvature and character shape, alongside new radiocarbon results for 24 samples.

There is now a 'Super Jäb' that can fight against 15 types of cancers & a few words from Yuval Harari reminding us how 'Free will is over'. Trust God alone, not in man. Enjoy the day!