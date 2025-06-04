End Times Headline News June 4 2025

Elon Musk Turns on Trump. Medvedev: Russian retaliation ‘inevitable’. Dutch PM Announces Gov't Collapse. Britain Imposes Islamic Blasphemy Law. FDA Launches New AI Tool

JUN 04, 2025

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticized President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and declared the bill a “pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and “a disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.” “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” Musk added. “You know it.” Musk’s criticism of the bill comes as the House of Representatives voted 215-214-1 in May to pass the tax and spending bill, which “contains numerous elements of Trump’s far-reaching agenda,” Breitbart News reported in May

Update (1725ET): Well that didn't take long... hours after Elon Musk raged against the GOP's 'Big Beautiful Bill', the White House sent Congress a request to claw back $9.4 billion in funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting - the first move to codify cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to White House budget director Russ Vought, the White House 'chose the easiest DOGE cuts to start recissions' which would cancel the $9.4 billion in previously appropriated funds. The recissions include $1.1 billion in cuts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distribute funding to NPR and PBS, and $8.3 billion in cuts to USAID.

The Trump administration is giving global trade partners until Wednesday, June 4, to submit their best proposals for trade agreements to avoid the reimposition of reciprocal tariffs next month on July 8.

A draft letter from the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, requests that foreign nations wishing to avoid the reimposition of trade duties outline their commitments on tariffs, non-tariff barriers, digital trade, and quotas for purchasing U.S. goods. According to the letter, the proposals will be reviewed within days by U.S. trade officials who will develop a “possible landing zone” for a trade deal to expedite negotiations ahead of the looming July deadline. “Productive negotiations with many key trading partners continue at a rapid pace. It is in all parties’ interest to take stock of progress and assess any next steps,” a spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said after the letter became public.

The United States doubled tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have come into effect, widening US President Donald Trump’s trade war in a move set to fan tensions with key economic partners.

The move, which Trump earlier said was aimed at protecting domestic steel and aluminum industries, takes his levies on both metals from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Last week, it was discovered that 19-year-old Haoxiang Gao, a Chinese student attending the University of Michigan, who was charged in October with illegally voting in the 2024 general election, managed to evade sentencing by using a second passport to return to China.

The 19-year-old Chinese citizen accidentally turned himself in when he returned to the early voting location in Ann Arbor, MI, where he had successfully cast a ballot and asked to retrieve his ballot. The clerk informed the Chinese student that his votes had already been tabulated and that there was no way to identify his ballot. Because Gao was able to successfully evaded authorities, he was also able to prevent a public relations nighbmare for MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who repeatedly assured voters and members of the US Congress that there is no need to make voters show proof of citizenship, because foreigners don’t vote in our elections because they know it’s against the law.

The article takes standard enterprise software functionality and frames it as dangerous surveillance tech...

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and former executive Wendy Anderson have hit back against a NY Times report warning that the company is laying the groundwork for government surveillance on steroids through a massive database that would coordinate the private information of US citizens across federal agencies. "Palantir’s not a “database”; it’s a platform created by 1000s of the most talented and patriotic Americans to partner with our DoD to stop attacks and defeat bad guys, while protecting liberty & privacy," Lonsdale posted on X in response to the account "Retard Finder," that said "The Palantir database idea is retarded."

The New Jersey Senate is set to consider a bill on Thursday that would require families who homeschool their children to register with their local governments and the governments to publish their data.

Senate Bill 1796 (SB 1796), sponsored by New Jersey state Sen. Angela McKnight (D) would require a “parent or guardian to annually notify” their local school district, in written form, of their intention to homeschool their children. “The letter shall include the name, date of birth, and grade level of the child, and the name of the person who will provide instruction to the child,” the latest version of the bill’s text reads.

Congress is accelerating efforts to officially designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, signaling a significant policy shift as momentum surges in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the Middle East.

With Republican majorities in both chambers and key allies in the region urging action, the designation appears closer than ever. Lawmakers and national security experts say Trump’s highly successful Gulf tour reignited long-standing concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood’s global operations, its deep ideological roots in violent jihad, and its financial networks tied to U.S.-designated terror groups.

Border czar Tom Homan warned Monday that he’s “convinced” the US will suffer a major terrorist attack as a direct result of former President Joe Biden’s immigration and border policies.

“It’s coming,” Homan said of the possibility of a 9/11-style attack conducted by migrants who illegally snuck across the southern border under Biden. The roughly 2 million so-called “gotaway” migrants whom Border Patrol agents never apprehended during the previous administration concern Homan more than the drug smuggling or sex trafficking that took place on the US-Mexico boundary during Biden’s only term in office, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly ordered the USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed

The US Navy has been directed to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a replenishment oiler named after the slain gay rights activist and Navy veteran, as part of a broader initiative by President Donald Trump to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) references within the military. The upcoming renaming has not yet been officially confirmed but was outlined in an internal memo, multiple defense sources told Military.com and other US media on Tuesday.

"Supporting the designation of the month of June as Family Month. Whereas the traditional nuclear family is the foundation..."

It's June 3rd, and you may have noticed that Corporate America's rainbow logos on X are missing. The woke tide is receding, and a cultural reset is underway as the Overton Window shifts away from toxic cultural Marxism and back toward what is now considered socially acceptable: the traditional values of the West. As traditional values like Christianity and family make a comeback during President Trump's second term, Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois took a bold step on Tuesday by introducing a resolution to designate June as "Family Month" instead of "Pride Month."

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the keynote speaker on Saturday at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa, Ukraine.

As President Trump continues to push for peace negotiations in the Ukraine-Russian War, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo flew to Ukraine to push “complete victory” over the Russian people in his talk this weekend at the Black Sea Security Forum. The former CIA Director delivered a ten-minute speech before he sat and answered questions with Oleksii Goncharenko MP, Chairman of the Black Sea Security Forum, Ukraine, for another 19 minutes.

For the third time, Ukraine and Western partners blew up a section of the Crimean Bridge causing significant damage.

The explosives were planted at the underwater supports and may have taken months to plan. This comes two days after Ukraine and Friends blew up Russian bombers over a thousand miles inside Russia. Sunday’s attack also took over a year to plan. President Trump was not notified of the pending attack before it took place. The Deep State and Globalists are on a rampage.

Moscow considers the Ukraine conflict a Western proxy war, a notion recently acknowledged by top US officials

Former US President Joe Biden wanted to see Russia “destroyed” during his time in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said in an interview with Le Monde. The Brazilian leader, who has consistently pushed for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, objected to attempts to single out Moscow as the sole culprit behind the conflict, telling the French newspaper on Tuesday that “Western countries also bear part of the responsibility.”

The former president has vowed retribution for recent Ukrainian attacks

Russia will “inevitably” respond to recent Ukrainian attacks on its territory despite continuing diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated on Tuesday. His comments follow suspected acts of Ukrainian sabotage on railways in Russia and drone strikes on multiple Russian airfields at the weekend. Despite this, Russian officials traveled to Istanbul on Monday for another round of direct negotiations with Ukrainian representatives.

The president would expect a guaranteed breakthrough from a potential meeting with Putin and Zelensky, the US envoy to Türkiye has said

US President Donald Trump appears to be “at the end of his rope” over the conflict in Ukraine, Washington’s top diplomat in Türkiye has told local media. Tom Barrack, US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, made the remarks during an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday, in the wake of a second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations which lasted approximately 90 minutes. He was asked about Kiev’s calls for a high-level summit that would include Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.

The Russian House – a cultural and linguistic center in Berlin – should also be shut down, Roderich Kiesewetter has stated

A senior German lawmaker has called on Berlin to effectively cut diplomatic ties with Moscow to combat the “hybrid” threats he claims come from Russia. “We should expel any remaining… diplomats,” Roderich Kiesewetter, known for his hardline anti-Russian stance, told Handelsblatt on Tuesday. He argued that doing so would help reduce Moscow’s influence in Germany. According to Kiesewetter, Germany is currently “inadequately protected against cyberattacks,” which he claims “primarily” originate from Russia. He specifically accused Moscow of attempting to “change public opinion in Germany” through such actions. He also accused China, North Korea, and Iran of launching “hacking attacks.”

Officers have been told to assess asylum claims instead of rejecting applications outright

A Berlin court has barred German border police from rejecting asylum seekers arriving from neighboring EU countries without reviewing their claims. The ruling deals a blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s recent efforts to reduce asylum-related land migration. Last month, shortly after Merz took office, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt introduced a policy under which undocumented migrants arriving at land borders were to be turned back – unless they are unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, or otherwise vulnerable individuals. The move aimed to fulfill Merz’s campaign promise to curb migration amid heightened public concern following a series of high-profile crimes involving asylum seekers.

...setting the stage for a likely snap election.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof has just announced that he would offer his resignation from the Netherlands’ ruling coalition while continuing in a caretaker government, setting the stage for a likely snap election. "Wilders has plunged the Netherlands into another round of political chaos," said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group. "The Dutch parliament can try to find a new majority or else there will be early elections. But the immediate outlook is one of chaos and uncertainty." The country has been in turmoil since Rutte resigned in 2023 after his coalition failed to pass comprehensive immigration legislation.

Britain’s transformation into an Islamic state is almost complete.

The case in question relates to a man who has been convicted of a “religiously aggravated public order offence” after he burned a Quran outside the Turkish consulate in London. The Spectator magazine reports: This law has been created by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and District Judge John McGarva. Between them they have prosecuted and found a man guilty of a ‘religiously aggravated public order offence’ because he burned a Quran outside the Turkish consulate. The CPS mounted a prosecution conflating the religious institution of Islam, with Muslims as people, and a British judge has accepted this. Islamic blasphemy codes are now being enforced by arms of the British state, via what the National Secular Society describes as ‘a troubling repurposing of public order laws as a proxy for blasphemy laws’.

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie react to new data from Statistics Canada showing the country welcomed over 800,000 newcomers in the first fourth months of 2025.

Air Canada said it has become the first Canadian airline to operate a flight staffed entirely by sexual minority crew members.

In a post on Twitter/X, the carrier called the trip “a heartfelt celebration” of its commitment to inclusion. Air Canada says this milestone builds on diversity programs already in place.

“At first glance recent EU moves relating to China seem a bit contradictory, reviving senior level interaction while taking measures against unfair imports”

When it comes to its trade war with the US, Brussels is quick to parade just how anti-Trump it is, how unfair US trade practices are (just ignore the fact that Europe was far more protectionist for decades) and how much it loves free trade, honest. But in Europe's growing trade war with China (you don't really hear much about it because the media would rather public attention be soaked up by the far less important transatlantic feud, and away from the far more important Chinese trade war) thing are rapidly disintegrating.

The White House said on Tuesday that South Korea's election, which saw the country's liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung, win the presidency, was fair, but it expressed concern about Chinese interference.

“The US-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world,” a White House official said.

Iran's Supreme Leader says accepting US proposal to end Iran's nuclear weapons program would violate the principle of Iranian independence, credits predecessor Khomeini for decline of US position in the world and rise of anti-Zionism.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei today (Wednesday) rejected American pressure and proposals to end its nuclear weapons program, calling such proposals a violation of the principle of Iranian independence. "The leader of our revolution is a great man whose presence in the world is still tangible after thirty-odd years since his passing, and the impact of his revolution is clearly visible to people around the world,” Khamenei said at an event marking 36 years since the death of predecessor, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Surface-to-air systems and radars being relocated and diversified, with some deployed closer to key nuke facilities, Financial Times reports

Iran is repairing and preparing its air defense systems, battered last year by Israel, to be ready against a possible US or Israeli strike on its nuclear sites, the Financial Times reported, citing analysts familiar with Western intelligence assessments and satellite imagery. Data indicates that Iran has relocated a number of air defense systems, including Russian-made S-300 launchers, to prime nuclear sites, among them its uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordo.

IDF carries out airstrikes across southern Syria after two projectiles fired from 12 km inside Syria; Houthi missile triggers sirens across central Israel; no injuries reported

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Jerusalem would mount a “full response” against the regime of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after two rockets were fired from Syria at the Golan Heights for the first time in over a year, minutes before a Houthi missile triggered sirens across central Israel. No injuries were reported from either attack. The IDF said it had responded to the attack from Syria with artillery fire on the source of the rockets, some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the border with Israel. The IDF also carried out a series of airstrikes throughout southern Syria that it said targeted weapons belonging to the regime.

CNN persisted Tuesday in publishing fake news pushed by Hamas, claiming that “dozens” of Palestinians had been killed near an American-run aid site in Gaza, despite Israeli denials and a history of Hamas lies.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told journalists: “The IDF did not fire at civilians in, or near, humanitarian aid distribution zones.” The story came a day after U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee demanded that CNN and other outlets retract false reporting of dozens of Palestinians being killed at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site Sunday. CNN reported its story under the headline, “Dozens of Palestinians killed near Gaza aid distribution point, health officials say, in third day of shooting.” It cited the Gaza “health ministry” — without noting that the “ministry” is controlled entirely by Hamas and has a long record of false and sensational claims — and reported that “Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians as they made their way to the distribution site in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah.”

A PLO parliament member calls on Hamas to engage in soul-searching in light of the "starvation and mass destruction" in the Gaza Strip and to join the PLO.

Tensions within the Palestinian Arab leadership are escalating: Amran al-Khatib, a member of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) - the parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) - on Tuesday called on Hamas to relinquish its control over the Gaza Strip and transfer its administration to the PLO. In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, al-Khatib stated that the PLO should be allowed to lead negotiations with the "occupation state", a reference to Israel, regarding a ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. He stated that Hamas must engage in soul-searching in light of the "starvation and mass destruction" in the Gaza Strip and join the PLO, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

'Elsa' will help employees “work more efficiently.

The Food and Drug Administration on June 2 launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool. FDA officials said Elsa, the tool, will help employees “work more efficiently.” The agency is utilizing Elsa to speed up clinical protocol reviews and scientific evaluations, as well as to identify targets for inspections. FDA officials described Elsa as a “large language model–powered AI tool designed to assist with reading, writing, and summarizing.” They said it can summarize adverse events to help with safety profile assessments, compare labels faster than humans, and generate code to help develop databases.

Chairman Starmer will see this and get ideas

The BBC has reported on smartphones smuggled out of North Korea that are setup to spy on citizens and prevent them from using language that is not authorised by the Communist state. Instead of simply not allowing North Korean people to have such devices, the regime there has decided to manufacture and distribute phones as a tool for further controlling the population amid fears that freedom, in the form of South Korean culture, is encroaching. The BBC reporter demonstrates how the phone edits words and phrases that are are not acceptable to the North Korean government, and replaces them with language they have sanctioned.

The digital ID standard behind mobile IDs bakes in remote data access that governments can quietly activate. Privacy activists are pushing back.

Welcome to a new privacy-first initiative challenging the digital identity status quo, urging a sharp turn away from the surveillance-ready infrastructure embedded in mobile driver’s licenses. The campaign, called No Phone Home, brings together a broad alliance of civil liberties groups, privacy experts, technologists, lawmakers, and public officials who are resisting the ways digital IDs compromise people’s rights. What’s fueling the campaign is concern over how mobile driver’s licenses, increasingly adopted in the US and abroad, are built atop a technical framework that allows them to silently transmit data back to issuing authorities. While this function may not be active by default, it exists; and that, privacy advocates argue, is a serious vulnerability.

When you spend 30 trillion dollars that you do not have, it is easy to create an illusion of prosperity.

In 1995, the nation was obsessed with the O.J. Simpson trial, “Toy Story” was the biggest movie of the year, the Sony Playstation made its debut in the United States, and Bill Clinton was in the White House. At that time, the U.S. national debt was right on the verge of crossing the 5 trillion dollar mark. Today, the U.S. national debt is sitting at 36.2 trillion dollars. That means that we have added more than 30 trillion dollars to the national debt in just 30 years.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare has sparked significant debate globally, and the United Kingdom is no exception.

A recent article from The Times highlights a bold perspective from former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, who argues that Britain should embrace AI-driven doctors and nurses to avoid being left behind in what he describes as the most significant transformation since the Industrial Revolution. This proposition raises critical questions about the future of the National Health Service (NHS), patient care, and the balance between technological innovation and human touch in medicine. Blair’s vision, as reported by The Times on June 2, 2025, emphasizes the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

Recent safety tests show some AI models are capable of sabotaging commands or even resorting to blackmail to avoid being turned off or replaced.

Some of the most powerful artificial intelligence models today have exhibited behaviors that mimic a will to survive. Recent tests by independent researchers, as well as one major AI developer, have shown that several advanced AI models will act to ensure their self-preservation when they are confronted with the prospect of their own demise — even if it takes sabotaging shutdown commands, blackmailing engineers or copying themselves to external servers without permission. The findings stirred a frenzy of reactions online over the past week.

Idaho has been rocked by flurry of earthquakes, with more than a dozen breaking out within the last 12 hours.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed that several of these quakes were stronger than 3.5 in magnitude. The latest one (magnitude 3.9) struck just outside the small town of Stanley in Central Idaho at 9:06am ET Tuesday morning. Overall, there have been a staggering 33 earthquakes recorded by USGS in the same area of Idaho since 2:13pm Monday afternoon. Stanley, which has a population of less than 150 people, played a key role in the gold rush during the late 1860s and 1870s. Stanley also sits near the Sawtooth Fault, a 40-mile-long fault line running through central Idaho. While geologically ancient, the Sawtooth Fault was only clearly identified in 2010.

In September 2023, a bizarre global seismic signal was observed which appeared every 90 seconds over nine days—and was then repeated a month later. Almost a year later, two scientific studies proposed that the cause of these seismic anomalies were two mega tsunamis which were triggered in a remote East Greenland fjord by two major landslides which occurred due to warming of an unnamed glacier.

The waves were thought to have become trapped in the fjord system, forming standing waves (or seiches) that undulated back and forth, causing the mystery signals. However, up to now no observations of these seiches existed to confirm this theory. Even a Danish military vessel which visited the fjord three days into the first seismic event did not observe the wave which was shaking Earth.

As the US prepares to send astronauts back to the moon, a CIA file has resurfaced that claims to have found life there more than 25 years ago.

In the 1970s and 80s, the CIA conducted experiments with individuals who claimed they could perceive information about distant objects, events, or people, a process known as 'remote viewing.' The experience of remote viewer Ingo Swann was first revealed in 1998 when he explained how his psychic episode took him to the dark side of the moon, a region that always faces away from Earth and out of sight from human eyes. That's where the remote reviewer made a shocking discovery: towers, buildings, and human-like aliens working at a secret complex on the moon's surface.

Did Jack Parsons open a gateway to another dimension? This cinematic exposé uncovers the shocking truth behind the infamous Babalon Working ritual, conducted by rocket scientist and occultist Jack Parsons with L. Ron Hubbard. What begins as experimental magick soon descends into something far more sinister — a deliberate attempt to summon the Whore of Babylon and rip open a portal between dimensions.