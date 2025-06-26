End Times Headline News June 26 2025

JUN 26, 2025

“It’s officially hot commie summer"

On Wednesday morning, ground zero of global capitalism woke in a cold sweat from a nightmare that had previously made its way across the world countless times, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake... only to find out it was all too real: Wall Street will soon have a socialist mayor.... or as Trump put it, a "communist lunatic." Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s stunning win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor shocked Wall Street, and pretty much everyone else including those Gen Zers who voted for him, who were then shocked to learn what socialism means after googling the term.

Reacting to the outcome of the New York City Democratic primary, Raheem Kassam warned WarRoom viewers that the election of Zohran Mamdani represents a radical shift in the city’s politics.

“New York City did not take one small step towards it yesterday, it took one giant leap towards it yesterday,” he said, referencing the rise of Islamist-aligned, hard-left political figures and the subtitle of his book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to A Neighborhood Near You, which predicted much of what is happening with Islam in America today. Mamdani, a self-identified follower of Twelver Shia Islam, is a member of a sect that “believe that to this day there is a 1,200-year-old living prophet on Earth who is in hiding and is going to come out at some point soon, and proselytize Islam the world over.”

Earlier today, the Gateway Pundit reported that some Jewish people are planning to flee New York City after communist Muslim Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat primary race for mayor.

Now it’s being reported that some real estate brokers in New York City were flooded with calls from people looking to flee the city within minutes of Mamdani’s win. People are horrified by the prospect of this man being in charge of America’s most iconic city. From the New York Post: Luxury real-estate brokers say wealthy New Yorkers are already looking to flee after Zohran Mamdani’s primary win. Within minutes of Zohran Mamdani clinching the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, real estate agents like Ryan Serhant were flooded with calls from clients looking to walk away from deals to buy apartments in NYC. High-end buyers are now looking to purchase property outside of the city.

Neera Tanden, a former top aide for President Joe Biden, told Congress that she had authorization to direct autopen signatures for the president but does not know who gave the final order.

Tanden served as the director of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council and she told Congress during a testimony on Tuesday that the president used an automatic signature tool allowing for aides to sign pardons, memos, and other official documents in the White House. Tanden said she did not know who authorized those signatures.

A massive multi-agency federal operation is unfolding right now in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, where agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have surrounded a fire equipment manufacturer, Queen City News reported.

The company at the center of the storm is Buckeye Fire Equipment, a major supplier with past contracts tied to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Small Business Administration (SBA). Authorities confirmed to Queen City News that a criminal search warrant is being executed at the facility on Kings Road in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The Pentagon is designating two new military zones along the southwestern border in Arizona and Texas, intensifying the Trump administration’s efforts to further secure the southern border with Mexico, amid a sharp drop in migrant crossings.

The new zones, officially National Defense Areas, will be patrolled by U.S. troops. One will be added to the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, and the other to Joint Base San Antonio in Texas. Officials say illegal immigrants entering these zones will be treated as trespassers and may be detained by troops until Border Patrol arrives.

The Pentagon has initiated a criminal investigation into a leaked top-secret report from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) stating that U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities only delayed its nuclear ambitions by a few months.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation after CNN published details of the report via Natasha Bertrand, a journalist notorious for laundering stories for partisan actors within the intelligence community. Speaking at a NATO meeting alongside President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other officials, Hegseth criticized the media’s portrayal of the strikes. “We’re doing a leak investigation with the FBI right now, because this information is for internal purposes, battle damage assessments, and CNN and others are trying to spin it to make the President look bad,” Hegseth stated.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday about Operation Midnight Hammer in response to reports questioning the success of the strikes.

President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post that Hegseth and others will partake in the presser at 8:00 a.m. “to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots.” He wrote: These Patriots were very upset! After 36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory, they landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then, two days later, they started reading Fake News by CNN and The Failing New York Times. They felt terribly! Fortunately for them and, as usual, solely for the purpose of demeaning PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, the Fake News (Times and CNN) lied and totally misrepresented the Facts, none of which they had (because it was too soon, there were no Facts out there yet!). The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy!

The Iranian regime has just confirmed what the corporate media desperately tried to hide: President Trump was right — again.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Sunday that the deputy political director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Hassan Abedini, downplayed the devastating U.S. air campaign, claiming the targeted nuclear sites had been “evacuated a while ago.” According to Abedini, Iran “didn’t suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out.” Then, CNN and other far-left outlets reported preliminary assessments from U.S. intelligence suggest Iran’s nuclear program was delayed by a mere few months—not “obliterated” as President Trump and key defense officials claimed.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirms Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent strikes, stating credible intelligence indicates key facilities were destroyed and would take years to rebuild.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday released a statement regarding Iran's nuclear program. "CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from an historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” he said. “CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency," added Ratcliffe.

President Donald Trump calls for CNN's Natasha Bertrand to be fired, accusing her of "Fake News" for reporting a US intelligence assessment suggesting Iran strikes only set back its nuclear program by months.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vehemently called for the termination of CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, accusing her of disseminating "Fake News" regarding the impact of recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Bertrand was the correspondent who authored Tuesday’s CNN report, citing an internal US intelligence assessment suggesting Saturday's strikes would only delay Tehran's nuclear program by a few months. “Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out 'like a dog,'” Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social platform.

The New York Times reports on growing concerns in Iran over the continued absence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has not been seen in public nor heard from in nearly a week and who has not emerged despite the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Khamenei is believed to have been taken into hiding when the open conflict erupted on June 13. The paper says he is likely still in hiding due to fears Jerusalem could try to assassinate him even during the truce, but no updates have been given on his condition, and it is unclear whether he is still overseeing decisions. It notes that when asked about the matter during an interview, Mehdi Fazaeli, an aide who leads Khamenei’s archives office, said: “We should all be praying. The people who are responsible for protecting the supreme leader are doing their job well. God willing, our people can celebrate victory next to their leader, God willing.”

Despite President Donald Trump's most daring and historically unique military operation against Iran's military nuclear facilities – a move for which Western civilization is morally indebted to him for preventing the destruction of an entire country, Israel – the Iranian regime is still not defeated.

Furthermore, in their reactions to the U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, Iranian regime officials are emphasizing that the regime will continue with its uranium enrichment project, and will even from now on adopt a policy of nuclear ambiguity. The following are statements by Iranian regime spokesmen on this topic, both before and after the U.S. strike

Iran's Parliament approves a bill to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, following the war with Israel.

Iran's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, a development reported by the state-affiliated news outlet Nournews. This action, which requires final approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, comes in the wake of recent hostilities with Israel. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted by state media, asserting that Iran would also accelerate its civilian nuclear program. Tehran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.

In unprecedented intervention in Israeli justice system, US president slams criminal case against PM as a ‘ridiculous Witch Hunt,’ declares ‘THIS TRAVESTY CAN NOT BE ALLOWED’

Fresh off striking Iranian nuclear facilities together with Israel, US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing criminal trial. “BREAKING NEWS… I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social. The unprecedented intervention in the Israeli justice system by an American president came as the cross-examination of Netanyahu, which began earlier this month, was due to resume after being halted while courts went on emergency footing amid the war with Iran, with only urgent proceedings taking place.

"One of the President's key objectives is that the Abraham Accords be expanded," Witkoff told CNBC.

The White House thinks there will be "big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," the Trump administration's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday during an interview with CNBC. The Abraham Accords were a development in the Middle East during US President Donald Trump's first term in office in 2020, when the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel. "One of the President's key objectives is that the Abraham Accords be expanded," Witkoff told CNBC.

Watch out for mosquitoes!

China has just unveiled a new “mosquito drone” created for covert military operations. The drone, which is the size and shape of a mosquito, contains cameras, microphones, and electronic signals. The National University of Defense Technology engineered the new drone and released a video of it in action…Per The New York Post: China unveiled a mosquito-sized drone designed for covert military operations and espionage — a development that’s raising alarms over the potential consequence of the tech falling into the wrong hands. The miniature device, featuring two leaf-like wings, a black vertical body, and three hair-thin legs, was engineered to mimic the blood-sucking insect by scientists at the National University of Defense Technology in China’s Hunan province.

Army says it's part of a plan to tap commercial technology resources that will increase 'efficiencies' on the battlefields (i.e. killing fields) of the future.

Secret war plans urged Ukraine to use commercial drones as weapons...

According to leaked documents, British and American academics advised the U.S. National Security Council to encourage Ukraine to adopt ISIS-style drone tactics against Russian railways. In a report published by investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg for The Grayzone on Monday, Project Alchemy, a secret academic-intelligence cell whose mission was “to keep Ukraine fighting” by imposing “strategic dilemmas, costs and frictions upon Russia” was revealed as the network allegedly behind these plans.

Russia's 'Doomsday Radio' began broadcasting a series of cryptic messages as world leaders including Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met at a crucial NATO summit

Vladimir Putin’s bizarre ‘Doomsday Radio’ has started broadcasting dozens of mysterious coded messages today as NATO leaders met in The Hague to discuss the war in Ukraine. World leaders including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and US president Donald Trump gathered for a summit in The Hague today with the European conflict high up on the agenda - and it appears the meeting sparked a reaction from inside the Kremlin. Russia's UVB-76 radio station, also known as 'The Buzzer', was first set up in the Cold War, and is typically activated at moments of high tension on the international stage.

The US president has dodged questions about support for Kiev during a press conference at the NATO summit

US President Donald Trump has denied discussing a Ukraine ceasefire during his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, directly contradicting the Ukrainian leader’s earlier remarks. Zelensky had described the meeting as “long and substantive,” claiming the two leaders had discussed ways to “achieve a real peace.” Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the topic was not part of the conversation. “No, no, I just… wanted to know how he’s doing,” he said.

Patriot missile systems are “very hard to get,” and the US needs them too, the president said

US President Donald Trump says he will think about whether or not to supply more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, as Kiev has been requesting. Speaking at a press conference in The Hague after meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump was asked by a BBC Ukraine journalist whether Washington would be providing the missiles. “The systems are very hard to get,” he replied, adding that the US also needs them. Noting that some Patriots were being sent to Israel, Trump said the administration would “see if we can make some of them available.”

Law enforcement officers will mostly focus on crimes allegedly involving insults against politicians, local media reports

Germany’s law enforcement authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on alleged internet ‘hate speech’, the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) have announced. Two thirds of the cases being investigated are linked to “right-wing” ideologies, the BKA said, with the media reporting they often involve “insults against politicians.” Some “isolated cases” have been tied to “religious… left-wing and foreign” ideologies, according to police. More than 140 criminal investigations have been opened across all German states.

'Britain is broken!' Patrick Christys takes a look at some of the horrific crimes committed by foreign nationals against British people.

The new commitment adopted by all 32 NATO member states on Wednesday is split into 3.5 percent for core military capabilities and 1.5 percent for defense-related investments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will rely heavily on its natural resource industries—including critical mineral development and oil and gas infrastructure—to meet NATO’s new 5% of GDP defense spending target.

The new commitment adopted by all 32 NATO member states on Wednesday is split into 3.5 percent for core military capabilities and 1.5 percent for defense-related investments. He told CNN that these expendatures could reach $150 billion per annum. Carney also told CNN that investments already underway in Canada’s resource sector will account for a huge chunk of that total. “A little less than a third of that overall number is spending on things that quite frankly we’re already doing to build the resilience of the economy,” he said.

Like the Marvel franchise, with its unlimited instalments and spin-offs, a new Covid scare campaign is underway in Australia.

Like the Marvel franchise, the entertainment content exists largely to create demand for merchandise. Unlike most Marvel films, this latest virus fear-mongering drive is turning out to be a massive flop. The hook: There’s a new “highly contagious” Covid Omicron subvariant in town, catchily named NB.1.8.1. Sticking with time-tested tradition, health authorities, experts, and media are playing the ‘cases, cases, cases’ angle, as the latest variant “sweeps the nation” with what I calculate to be Australia’s twelfth Covid wave since the pandemic scare series kicked off in 2020.

JUN 25

JUN 25

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to the Public Health Agency of Canada selecting Nancy Hamzawi as its fifth new president in the last five years.

The U.S. Dollar Index, when measured against a basket of other major currencies, has declined by approximately 10% this year through mid-June and is currently trading at its lowest level in three years.

That’s no small dip, and there may be additional downside risk due to concerns over America’s growing deficit and the ongoing fluctuations in tariffs. In a note to clients last week, UBS says the dollar is now “unattractive,” with further declines expected as the U.S. economy slows. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that foreign vendors—from Latin America to Asia—are asking U.S. importers to settle invoices in euros, pesos and renminbi to avoid the currency swings. This is a far cry from the post-World War II era, when the greenback was the unquestioned default for global transactions.

Nearly 40% of D.C.-area agents surveyed said they worked with clients affected by layoffs last month.

The DOGE effect is finally here. After months of speculation, there are growing signs that the housing market in the Washington, D.C., metro area is starting to shift, and federal workforce layoffs are to blame, according to new data from Bright MLS, the multiple listing service that serves the mid-Atlantic region. For-sale inventory in the region is spiking, driven in part by early retirements and general economic uncertainty. While prices are holding steady for now, some real estate agents are reporting buyer hesitancy that could translate to lower prices down the line.

President Trump's Department of Energy has once again issued an emergency order, the second in a months time, to reduce the risk of blackouts across South Eastern states, as summer heat is straining an already "fragile" power grid.

In late May, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, issued an order to "minimize the risk of blackouts and address critical grid security issues in the Midwestern region of the United States," and now in late June, another emergency order to mitigate blackouts by allowing Duke Energy Carolina to run units at maximum capacity in an attempt to protect residents of Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky, as well as North and South Carolina to keep their lights on.

What begins as a fix for teen privacy risks becoming a blueprint for mass surveillance by design.

A new Senate bill designed to strengthen online privacy protections for minors could bring about major changes in how age is verified across the internet, prompting platforms to implement broader surveillance measures in an attempt to comply with ambiguous legal standards. The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (S.836) (COPPA 2.0), now under review by the Senate Commerce Committee, proposes raising the protected age group from under 13 to under 17. It also introduces a new provision allowing teens aged 13 to 16 to consent to data collection on their own. The bill has drawn praise from lawmakers across party lines and received backing from several major tech companies. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

Work has begun on a controversial project to create the building blocks of human life from scratch, in what is believed to be a world first.

The research has been taboo until now because of concerns it could lead to designer babies or unforeseen changes for future generations. But now the World's largest medical charity, the Wellcome Trust, has given an initial £10m to start the project and says it has the potential to do more good than harm by accelerating treatments for many incurable diseases. Dr Julian Sale, of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, who is part of the project, told BBC News the research was the next giant leap in biology.

Governor Matt Meyer’s executive order shields from other states’ laws those who facilitate mutilating transgender surgeries and dangerous hormone treatments for minors.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Democrat governor of Delaware signed an executive order establishing the state as a refuge for those who undergo and facilitate mutilating transgender surgeries and dangerous hormone treatment, including minors. Governor Matt Meyer on Friday signed Executive Order 11, which makes Delaware a “shield state” for providers of transgender interventions, “prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with investigations, subpoenas, or legal actions initiated in other states against individuals or providers involved” in such so-called “care,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

In a striking moment during a live broadcast, BBC News presenter Martine Croxall made headlines by refusing to use the phrase “pregnant people” as written in her script, instead correcting it on air to say “WOMEN!”

The incident, which occurred during a recent news segment, has sparked widespread discussion about language, inclusivity, and editorial decisions in media. According to reports, Croxall was reading from a teleprompter when she encountered the term “pregnant people.” Visibly reacting to the phrasing, she paused, rolled her eyes, and emphatically replaced the term with “women,” continuing the broadcast with her correction. The moment was captured and shared widely, drawing both praise and criticism from viewers and commentators. The phrase “pregnant people” has been adopted by some organizations to be more inclusive of transgender and non-binary individuals who may carry pregnancies.

Nine years ago, about 100 kilometers from Lima, a photograph was taken that has generated astonishment: it shows the silhouette of a strange being.