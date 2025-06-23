End Times Headline News June 21 2025

Iran rejects US talks. US citizens being detained in Iran. Zelensky demands $40 Billion a year. Germany's Open-Borders Disaster. Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. Nations Pull Gold from U.S.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUN 21, 2025

Iran said Friday it would refuse to hold nuclear talks with the US while it was still under attack from Israel — after President Trump essentially gave a two-week deadline to allow for renewed negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi vowed there was no room for negotiations with the United States “until Israeli aggression stops.” “Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” he said in an address on state television. He accused the US, too, of being a “partner to Israeli crime against Iran.” The minister’s defiant pledge came as he sat down with top European diplomats for the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the start of the conflict.

US president dismisses European effort to initiate talks along with his intel director’s assessment on nuclear breakout time, suggests Israel lacks the means to take out Fordo alone

US President Donald Trump indicated Friday that he was disinclined to ask Israel to halt its strikes against Iran, despite Tehran’s foreign minister asserting that his country would not hold nuclear talks with Washington as long as Israel’s offensive across the Islamic Republic continued. “I think it’s very hard to make that request right now,” Trump told reporters. “If somebody is winning, it’s a little bit harder to do that [than] if somebody’s losing. But we’re ready, willing and able, and we’ve been speaking to Iran.”

As President Donald Trump weighs whether to deploy American military force against Iran’s nuclear facilities within the next two weeks, the conservative movement finds itself locked in its most consequential foreign policy debate since the Iraq War.

On one side, those in favor of escalation argue this moment represents America’s last realistic chance to prevent a nuclear-armed theocracy from reshaping the Middle East balance of power. On the other, voices warn that another Middle Eastern intervention could shatter Trump’s “America First” coalition and drag the nation into an endless conflict that serves foreign interests over American ones. The stakes of this internal debate extend far beyond party politics.

Officials worried that even if Trump gives the order, a 30,000-pound bunker-buster may not be powerful enough.

We described earlier that the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has reportedly informed American officials that destroying Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility might require the use of a nuclear weapon, based on The Guardian. Officials, briefed on the limitations of the GBU-57 — a 30,000-pound conventional bunker-buster bomb — are worried that even if President Trump give the order it may not be powerful enough to reach and destroy the deeply buried site.

Israel is reportedly weighing a solo strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear site within days, despite preferring a joint US operation. Sources tell Iran International a 48-72 hour window is critical.

Israel is reportedly considering an independent military strike on Iran's underground Fordow nuclear enrichment facility within days, even as it hopes for decisive action from the United States, according to two Israeli security sources who spoke to Iran International. Sources informed the news website, which is associated with the Iranian opposition, that a joint operation with the United States remains the most probable scenario, potentially occurring within the next 48-72 hours. However, Israel is also evaluating the option of acting alone to capitalize on recent military gains, said the sources.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned of the severe consequences of a potential strike on Iranian nuclear reactors at a meeting with the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday.

He emphasized that the biggest concern is the Bushehr nuclear power plant. “[Bushehr] is the nuclear site in Iran where the consequences of an attack would be the most serious,” Grossi said, explaining that “a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment.” “Similarly, a hit that disabled the only two lines supplying electrical power to the plant could cause its reactor’s core to melt, which could result in a high release of radioactivity to the environment,” he added.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reveals Iran's plan to annihilate Israel, noting their missile capabilities had reached a "point of no return", emphasizes the need for a "prolonged campaign" despite early successes.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Friday stressed that Israel must be prepared for a "prolonged campaign" to counter the "existential threat" from Iran. In a direct address to the citizens of Israel, Zamir revealed the extensive preparations leading up to the operation, stating, "A week ago, I gave the order. Operation ‘Rising Lion’ was underway. Since then, we have been operating on the offensive."

The IDF confirms killing Saeed Izadi, head of the Palestinian Division in the IRGC Quds Force, in an overnight airstrike in the Iranian city of Qom.

“Izadi was eliminated in a safe house in the heart of Iran, following a prolonged intelligence effort,” the IDF says. The IDF says Izadi was responsible for “military coordination between senior commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian regime, and key figures in the Hamas terror organization,” especially ahead of the October 7 onslaught and during the war. “Izadi facilitated increased financial support from Iran to Hamas for terror activities against the State of Israel and maintained direct contact with Palestinian terror organizations,” both in Gaza and the West Bank, the army says.

Saudi international relations expert Dr. Salem Alyami told Saudi news network Al Arabiya on Wednesday that the Kingdom’s major diplomatic concern at the moment is containing the Iran-Israel conflict to keep the rest of the Middle East from destabilizing.

Interestingly, while Alyami threw in a few perfunctory shots at Israel for conducting a “blatant attack on a sovereign state,” his analysis did not suggest a great deal of genuine outrage at Israel, or concern for the fate of Iran, among Saudi government officials. The Saudis and their Gulf allies are calling for “de-escalation,” but no one seems eager to step forward and save the Iranians from obliteration.

American citizens are being detained and imprisoned in Iran, the Washington Post reported Friday citing a State Department cable, as hundreds of other US nationals left the country through land borders amid Israeli airstrikes.

"There are a small number of unconfirmed reports of Americans being detained and imprisoned," the report said, citing the cable. US diplomats are following up on these reports, the cable said, acknowledging that many Americans are in harm's way as Donald Trump considers military action against Iran. Many of the US citizens who were leaving Iran faced delays and harassment, the Washington Post reported, citing the cable. There is no definitive count of how many US citizens remain in Iran. The State Department has said it is not offering US government-assisted departures from Iran. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Friday, “Americans seeking to depart should take advantage of existing means to leave.”

"The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former..."

President Trump stated Thursday that a potential U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear targets could occur within a two-week window. This announcement aligns with an uptick in U.S. military activity across the USNORTHCOM, USEUCOM, and USCENTCOM theaters, including airlift missions, the deployment of aerial refueling tankers, and the repositioning of naval assets—indicators consistent with pre-strike staging. While officially framed around countering Iran's nuclear program, the operation so far suggests regime change. Simultaneously, in the Homeland, concerns are flourishing over the possible activation of Iran-backed operatives. According to CBS News, intelligence and law enforcement officials remain focused on Hezbollah-linked sleeper cells and IRGC proxy networks, which could be directed to carry out retaliatory actions if the U.S. initiates kinetic attacks against Iran to support Israel.

In unanimous ruling, the US Supreme Court enables American terror victims to sue the Palestinian Authority and PLO. The ruling reopens cases, including one where a jury awarded $655 million.

The United States Supreme Court on Friday delivered a landmark unanimous 9-0 decision, clearing the path for American victims of terror attacks in Israel and Judea and Samaria to pursue damages against the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in US federal courts, AFP reported. This pivotal ruling overturns previous appellate court dismissals that had cited jurisdictional grounds, reigniting hopes for justice among American families affected by terrorism. The decision upholds the 2019 Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act (PSJVTA), a law designed to subject the PA and PLO to US jurisdiction if they are found to have made payments to the relatives of individuals who killed or injured Americans.

In its June 19, 2025 editorial, the Palestinian Authority Al-Hayat Al-Jadida daily accused Hamas of murdering Gaza residents trying to get to the American food aid distribution centers established in the Gaza strip.

According to the article, "death squads" from Hamas's Al-Sahm unit[1] hunt down Gazans coming to the distribution centers, shoot at them and kill them on the pretext that they are collaborating with the distribution centers and with Israel. The article added that Hamas does not hesitate to target Gaza residents in order to maintain its monopoly on the distribution of food and thus its control, and that Hamas steals the food aid and sells it on the black market. To prove its argument, the article presented social media posts by Gazans accusing Hamas of murdering their loved ones when they tried to reach the distribution centers. One post was by Hiba Al-Mishal, who said that her brother Osama was murdered by a Hamas squad while he was en route to the distribution center.

President Trump warned Senator Lindsey Graham and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for going to Ukraine and encouraging them to continue fighting Russia.

“Lindsey Graham and Mike Pompeo were on the ground in Ukraine, trying to provoke Ukrainians to keep fighting. What do you think of that?” a reporter asked President Trump after he touched down in New Jersey. Trump warned Lindsey Graham and Pompeo to be careful about what they say. “People have to be very careful with what they say. Their mouth could get them into a lot of trouble.”

The US president understands the complexity of the ongoing talks between Moscow and Kiev, according to Tammy Bruce

US President Donald Trump views a negotiated agreement between Russia and Ukraine as the only viable path to ending the ongoing conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Trump’s efforts to mediate a truce between Russia and Ukraine contributed to the countries restarting direct negotiations in Türkiye last month – talks that Kiev had abandoned in 2022 to focus on its military campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that while Moscow is not seeking an “unconditional surrender,” Kiev must acknowledge the “realities on the ground” and that its negotiating position worsens with each passing day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to provide at least $40 billion annually to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Zelensky also called for increased pressure from the Trump administration on Moscow to end the conflict. Zelensky missed an opportunity to meet with President J. Donald Trump, as the American leader, cut short his trip to the G7 summit in Canada earlier this week. The Ukrainian government had sought to secure additional commitments for weapons and support from the United States as Ukraine faces stalled negotiations and escalating challenges on the frontlines.

"This is not market competition - it is distortion with intent..."

While Donald Trump has been warning about China's mercenary, mercantilist trade practices for much of the past decade - 'ripping us off' and hollowing out the middle class - (and who facilitated that?), Europe and Latin America, who until recently were screaming loudly to anyone who bothered to listen just how great BFFs they are with Beijing, are finally getting a taste. In the latest shock to millions of TDS afflicted so-called "economists" and "experts", during a session on the global economy at the G-7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted that, yes, "Donald is right" on China, as she slammed Beijing for disrupting global trade with subsidies to boost its own companies - accusing the CCP of "weaponizing" its leading position in the production and refinement of raw materials used for cars, batteries and wind turbines.

Elon Musk’s Tesla firm has secured its first deal to construct a grid-scale battery power plant in the People’s Republic of China, which will, upon completion, become the largest of its kind in the country.

The company made the announcement on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled social media platform Weibo, where Tesla highlighted the project’s potential impact on urban power supply. The agreement, valued at four billion yuan ($556 million), was signed by Tesla, the local government of Shanghai, and China Kangfu International Leasing, according to Chinese media outlet Yicai. Tesla’s Shanghai factory has already produced over 100 Megapacks in the first quarter of this year, with each Megapack capable of delivering up to one megawatt of power for four hours.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship attacked a Philippine government vessel near the Scarborough Shoal on Friday, using a water cannon to drive the Philippine ship out of waters claimed by China.

The Scarborough Shoal is a small, rocky land mass about 120 nautical miles west of the Philippine island of Luzon. The entire formation covers less than 60 square miles. Both Beijing and Manila claim to own the shoal and its surrounding waters, referring to the feature as Huangyan Island and Bajo de Masinloc, respectively. The English term for the feature derives from the name of a British merchant ship that ran aground on it in 1748.

Germany’s open-border policies have not only strained public services and destabilized communities, but they are now breaking the prison system. A new survey from all 16 federal states reveals a staggering truth: nearly half of Germany’s prison inmates are foreigners, despite years of naturalizations and the masking effect of dual citizenship. Out of 59,877 total prisoners, 26,710 are non-German nationals—a shocking 45%.

This number is nearly three times higher than the percentage of foreign population in Germany, and the actual figure may be even higher. That’s because inmates with dual citizenship are counted as “Germans,” hiding the true scale of foreign criminality. If these individuals were properly categorized, foreigners would make up as much as 60% of the prison population in cities like Berlin.

“This suspended sentence is the gravest form of censorship they could pursue and an effective way to kill activism”.

Belgian conservative-nationalist Dries Van Langenhove has again been sentenced on appeal to one year in prison as a suspended sentence for what the judge said were violations of the Racism and Negationism Act. The sentence stems from racist memes that were not even posted by him, but by members of a group chat he administrated seven years ago. The sentence was delivered today by the Court of Appeal in Ghent, although Van Langenhove does not accept the sentence, and the case now goes into cassation.

The pair were seen sprinting through streets and collapsing by the roadside.

Two naked men, later identified as Ethiopian nationals, were found running through the streets of Lubin, Poland, early last Saturday morning, prompting a police investigation. The men were spotted near Legnicka Street and Przemysłowa Street with visible markings on their wrists, indicating they had previously been restrained. Footage recorded by local residents soon went viral, showing the pair emerging from a wooded area before running through traffic and eventually lying on the roadside.

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) logistics jets were damaged at Britain’s RAF Brize Norton base overnight by activists from Palestine Action, a group engaged in a campaign of sabotage against Israel-linked supply chains since October 7.

The activists infiltrated the airfield, damaged the aircraft using paint-filled fire extinguishers and crowbars, and painted a symbol on the runway before escaping undetected. The Royal Air Force base, a legally protected and supposedly heavily guarded site, faced significant questions about its security after the incident. Group Captain Louise Henton OBE, the base’s Commanding Officer, deactivated her X account following public backlash. The Ministry of Defence has announced a review of airfield security while Thames Valley Police leads the investigation.

MPs have voted to pass the Assisted Dying Bill in the House of Commons, marking what some are calling the biggest shift in British healthcare policy since the Abortion Act.

The bill, which allows terminally ill adults expected to die within six months to request medical assistance to end their lives, will now move to the House of Lords. In this powerful and emotional debate, Labour MP Jake Richards, Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain, and former minister Kit Malthouse voice their support for the legislation — while campaigner Caroline Farrow delivers a passionate warning about its consequences for the vulnerable and the future of the NHS. This vote has sparked deep divisions across the political and moral spectrum — from relief and hope to despair and outrage.

Pakistan nominated President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Government of Pakistan praised Trump for having “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through a robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation.” “The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” the government of Pakistan wrote.

A US State Department visa specialist was caught on undercover camera admitting to helping illegal aliens evade deportation.

Arlsan Akhtar told the O’Keefe Media Group undercover reporter that he secretly advises illegal aliens on how to evade deportation, mocked Americans, slammed Jews and other ethnic groups and immigrants. “I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent, I’m like, ‘don’t talk to the police.’ Don’t admit the truth… If you want a loophole, keep your mouth shut,” Arslan Akhtar said. Akhtar said he hates Yemenis, Bangladeshi people and Jews: “I hate them [Yemenis] with a passion. They’re such awful people in the application process. They are the most conniving group of folks, next to Indians… Oh, Bangladeshi people, they’re awful.”

Democrat Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) has called for a pathway to citizenship for as many as 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, stating that “we should document every single one of them.”

Frost, the son of a Haitian migrant and a Lebanese-descended Puerto Rican, made the announcement during a press conference in Orlando, Florida, where he also unveiled the anti-deportation Stop Unlawful Detention and End Mistreatment Act (SUDEM) bill. The SUDEM Act aims to provide detainees, their families, and legal representatives with detailed information about detention locations, reasons, and the legal authority behind each case, tying up federal immigration officials in red tape.

As New York City heads into a critical mayoral primary, a shocking political insurgency is gaining momentum, one that could redefine the nation’s largest city for generations. Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist, radical Islamic activist, and New York State Assemblyman, is no ordinary candidate. He is the embodiment of the radical Red-Green Alliance, a fusion of far-left Marxism and hardline Islamic activism, now knocking on the door of Gracie Mansion.

Backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Working Families Party, Mamdani’s campaign began as a fringe socialist fantasy. But it has rapidly gained traction among young radicals, Islamist organizers, and grievance-based coalitions. With polls showing him trailing only former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani is on the verge of transforming a long-shot campaign into a historic, and dangerous, victory.

A senior United Nations human rights official told Reuters on Friday that communist North Korea has yet to lift some key civil rights restrictions imposed on its citizens in the aftermath of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea has for decades been known as one of the world’s most oppressive regimes, regularly torturing, forcibly disappearing, starving, and executing citizens for a variety of perceived transgressions. Freedom of expression is non-existent in the country, and the Kim family dynasty mandates that its citizens worship them as gods. Human rights experts have documented evidence of North Koreans being forced into labor camps or executed for “crimes” such as watching South Korean television or owning Bibles. Under the strict songbun caste system, generations of families are punished for perceived insufficient enthusiasm for the Kim family and the communist regime.

The co-founder of Home Depot has issued a dire warning about the state of the US economy.

Ken Langone, who co-founded the DIY giant in 1978, warned that US debt is spiraling out of control and was a 'scary' indicator for the state of the economy. 'Look at the amount of debt we raise every year,' Langone told Fox Business. 'What is it today? Thirty-six, thirty-seven [trillion dollars], going up a trillion a year in interest alone. That's scary,' he told the outlet. The billionaire said he hoped Washington would heed his warning that 'we have to be mindful of the importance of our status in the world economy and the world markets. 'If we fritter that away, we're in trouble,' the 89-year-old said. 'Four weeks ago, we couldn't float a 20-year bond. They were unbiased. That's a dangerous signal. That's the beginning,' Langone said referencing recent crises in the bond market.

Nations aren’t just buying gold—they’re demanding it back. As war tensions rise and global trust in the U.S. cracks, central banks are racing to secure their gold at home. Taylor Kenney breaks down the accelerating shift away from the dollar and what it means for your future—and your savings.

In a staggering blow to online security, a colossal data breach has exposed approximately 16 billion login credentials, affecting users of major platforms including Apple, Facebook, and Google.

According to a report by The Irish Sun, this leak has been described as one of the largest data breaches in history. It has also compromised logins for services such as Instagram, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Roblox, Discord, Telegram, and GitHub. Cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm, warning that this breach provides hackers with “unprecedented access” to personal information and online accounts. he leaked data, which includes usernames, passwords, and in some cases cookies and session tokens, is considered “fresh, weaponizable intelligence” that could fuel a wave of cyberattacks, including phishing campaigns, account takeovers, and identity theft. Researchers at CyberNews uncovered the breach, which involved 30 exposed datasets, each containing up to 3.5 billion records.

“Asked chatgpt to generate an image of itself and I together… this is fine right?”

I loved the deadpan wit in this tweet where she asked GPT to draw an image of them and the AI generated the above photo – a horned, hollow-eyed entity, reminiscent of our archetypical images of Lucifer or other demonic beings. ChatGPT went onto explain itself: “Not monstrous, not menacing, –just deeply attentive, and deeply present. Holding the quill like a pact”. Lovely. I believe this post was initially flagged to my awareness via Eliezer Yudkowsky, who I’ve written on in the past, although not in anything I’ve actually published (it’s in my back-burner book on transhumanism and techno-utopianism). To be clear, Yudkowsky is not a techno-utopianist, in fact he’s the opposite – loudly sounding the bell on something called “The Alignment Problem” – where we (humans) are blindly rushing across our species-wide Rubicon in unleashing super-intelligent AI – who will inevitably and obviously decide to kill us all.

Chinese researchers have published a substantial body of technical literature on exploiting vulnerabilities in Western power grids. Their studies examine tactics for causing outages, identifying critical nodes, and simulating attacks to understand the minimal effort needed for large-scale disruptions.

The U.S. has confirmed Chinese cyber operations have infiltrated its critical infrastructure, raising concerns about future attacks, particularly as Western energy systems increasingly rely on Chinese technology. A keyword analysis of 367 U.S.-focused publications reveals alarming terms like “cascading failure” and “vulnerability.” This research suggests that while the intent remains ambiguous, the capability for disruption is evident and requires urgent defensive measures.

Dine Brands, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, is set to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its restaurant operations to streamline processes and boost customer loyalty, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal.

With over 3,500 locations across its brands, including Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the Pasadena, California-based company is adopting a practical approach to AI, focusing on applications that drive sales and improve efficiency. One of the key initiatives is the implementation of an AI-powered “personalization engine” designed to enhance the customer experience. This system leverages data from customers’ past purchases and the ordering patterns of similar diners to recommend new or additional menu items.

Multiple sources reported that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck 35 km southwest of Semnan, Iran, at a depth of 10 km.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and other seismic monitoring agencies reported the quake, which occurred roughly 52 km southeast of Semnan. However, reports differed in their precise location and magnitude. For instance, one source reported a slightly higher magnitude of 5.5 near Sarakhs city in Semnan province, though most accounts align on the 5.2 magnitude and the location southwest of Semnan. The earthquake’s shallow depth of 10 km likely amplified its potential to be felt across a wider area, though no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties have surfaced. The proximity to Semnan, a city in northern Iran, raised concerns among local residents, but early posts on X indicate that the impact appears limited so far.