JUN 19, 2025

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump has approved attack plans on Iran but is delaying a final order as he monitors Israeli strikes and seeks diplomatic resolution. Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official says Iran would accept Trump's offer to meet soon.

US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Iran, sources familiar with White House deliberations confirmed to The Wall Street on Wednesday. Trump indicated to senior aides on Tuesday that he had approved attack plans for Iran, but is delaying a final order, hoping Tehran will abandon its nuclear program, the report stated. A senior White House official confirmed that various options remain under consideration, with the President closely monitoring Israeli operations. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine attended a White House meeting following their testimony on Capitol Hill regarding the situation.

President Donald Trump made clear Wednesday the administration is “not looking for a long-term war” with Iran.

Trump addressed concerns among members of the Make America Great Again base that the United States would be pulled into a long-term war, while fielding a question from Brian Glenn of Real America’s Voice. “We’re not looking for a long-term war. We’re looking– I only want one thing–Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s it,” Trump said. “I’m not looking long-term, short-term, and I’ve been saying that for 20 years. I’ve been saying it as a civilian, who got a lot of publicity, people would cover it.”

Army says it has hit more than 1,100 Iranian assets in hundreds of strikes since Friday; Defense Minister Katz vows to ‘continue to target symbols of Iran’s rule’

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that Israel had destroyed Iran’s police headquarters in Tehran, as the IDF kept up heavy strikes across the Islamic Republic on the sixth day of fighting between the two countries, and as thousands continued to flee the Iranian capital. Israeli Air Force fighter jets “destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian regime’s internal security, the main arm of the Iranian dictator’s oppression,” Katz said. “As we promised, we will continue to target symbols of [Iran’s] rule and strike the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be.”

The Israeli Defense Forces warned Iranians within the area of Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor to evacuate on Wednesday.

The Farsi-language warning included a red circle around the reactor that indicated it would be targeted for a military strike. The reactor is 155 miles southwest of Tehran. It noted that any presence within the area will endanger citizens’ lives and that the move is a part of Israel’s assault on Iran’s military infrastructure. Iran had agreed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to redesign the facility to relieve proliferation concerns. Heavy water cools nuclear reactors but creates as a byproduct plutonium, which can be used in a nuclear weapon and could have given Iran a different path to a nuclear bomb instead of enriched uranium.

IDF identifies between 20 and 30 missiles that were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. This is the largest barrage from Iran in the past 48 hours.

he IDF identified on Thursday morning at 7:03 a.m. that between 20 and 30 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. This is the largest barrage launched from Iran in the past 48 hours. There are reports of at least seven impact sites, including three in Gush Dan and one at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, which sustained a direct hit with concerns over possible injuries.

Samaria Regional Council calls for immediate fortification funding to be allocated to settlements in Samaria, similar to the model used for frontline communities elsewhere in Israel. 'Life of a child in Samaria is not less valuable.'

On Thursday morning, following an Iranian missile barrage, a piece of missile debris the size of a bus fell in a central location in Samaria. Since the start of the war, over 100 missile fragments and intercept debris have fallen in the Samaria area, some of which are the size of a bus. The Samaria Regional Council reports that tens of thousands of people in settlements are without protection, with entire neighborhoods of old and vulnerable buildings lacking both reinforced rooms ("mamad" rooms) and shelters. Despite repeated requests from the council to the relevant authorities in recent years, no response has been received from the government, and there are no protected spaces in these areas.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns Iranian missile attack on Soroka Hospital and civilian areas, pledging to hold Tehran accountable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Thursday morning to the Iranian missile attack that struck several locations in Israel, including Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and various areas in central Israel. During the attack, dozens of people were injured, including six seriously. Netanyahu stated, "Iran's terror tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and at civilian populations in central Israel," and added, "We will make the Tehran dictators pay the full price."

'Nobody knows what I’m going to do', Trump asserts

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the Iranian regime has offered to send representatives to the White House but appeared to dismiss the chances for negotiations. “It’s very late for talking,” he told reporters, repeating his demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” “Then we go blow up all the nuclear stuff [in Iran],” he said. However, the Iranian UN mission responded with a harsh statement denying any offer to negotiate: “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Trump approach on Iran.

After playing video of Trump saying he might hit Iran’s nuclear facilities, but might not, Marlow said that it’s comical that people in the media think Trump would be stupid enough to just say what he’d do with Iran and that keeping what approach the U.S. ultimately takes makes sense.

Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said the Conservative party would support the government in joining the military fight against Iran if it was deemed necessary, reports the PA news agency. Asked whether she would agree if the UK joined the offensive, she told Good Morning Britain: While we want peace in the region, we’re crystal clear that Iran should not be able to obtain nuclear weapons. And if the government judges that such action is necessary to avoid that then we would absolutely support the government if it deemed it necessary to ensure that we can defend our country, our citizens and effectively a lot of our strategic equities in the Middle East region.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced evacuation flights will be taking place for those wishing to flee Israel. He added that cruise ships will also be standing by

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for those wishing to leave Israel after last week's voluntary evacuation notice. "Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel @usembassyjlm is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures," he wrote in an X post on Wednesday. "You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step). You will be alerted w/ updates," he added. STEP is recommended for anyone traveling to foreign countries regardless of the risk level, according to the State Department's website.

The Israeli military is urging members of the Iranian security services to contact Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, claiming they had been receiving messages from officials worried about Iran’s “uncertain future.”

There was no immediate way to independently verify the claim. In a post on the social platform X in Farsi, the Israeli military provided a website and urged users to employ a virtual private network before attempting contact. “Even those who identify themselves as members of the regime’s security institutions express their fear, despair, and anger at what is happening in Iran and ask us to contact Israeli authorities - so that Iran does not suffer the same fate as Lebanon and Gaza,” the message added.

Pahlavi has become increasingly vocal about the possiblity for toppling the regime and restoring ties with Israel

Former Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi addressed his Iranian countrymen in a speech in Farsi posted to social media on Tuesday. In the speech, Pahlavi said, “The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing.” The former crown prince, who is popular among many expatriate Iranians in the West, referred to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “a frightened rat” who is “hiding underground.” “Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation,” Pahlavi said.

Note - he is calling on the army to rise up, not the Revolutionary Guards.

As Israel continues to batter Iranian military and leadership targets, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is reportedly looking for an escape route out of the country.

According to Iran International, the Ayatollah is looking for an off ramp and his sights are on Russia. This is big news if true. What is clear is that so far Iran has not been able to respond to the numerous attacks by the Israeli military. Israel reportedly controls the skies over much of Iran today. Maybe the Ayatollah should run. There are many Iranians who would love to get their hands on that evil tyrant.

President Trump on Wednesday said Tucker Carlson called him to apologize for his Iran comments.

Earlier this week Tucker Carlson appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” to discuss the ongoing Iran-Israel fight. Last Friday Israel bombed nuclear sites in Tehran and wiped out many of Iran’s nuclear scientists and top military brass. Iran responded by launching missile strikes at Tel Aviv. The United States assisted Israel and intercepted Iran’s missiles. On Monday evening, President Trump cut his G7 visit in Canada short and returned to DC to meet with his National Security Council team amid rumors the US would get involved and stop Iran from obtaining nukes. Tucker Carlson told Bannon that if the US gets dragged into a war with Iran it could effectively end Trump’s presidency.

Former Donald Trump White House strategist and media personality Steve Bannon outlined a pathway for the United States to enter into Israel‘s war against Iran without kicking up a full-scale MAGA revolt on Wednesday.

Bannon, who has opposed the U.S. going to war against Iran, said if Trump concludes there is no longer a diplomatic or economic alternative to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon, the president could use his skills as a communicator to convince his non-interventionist base that it’s the right call. “The vast majority of the MAGA movement will go, ‘Look, we trust your judgment,'” Bannon told reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington, D.C. “You’ve walked us through this. We don’t like it. In fact, maybe we hate it, but, you know, we’ll get on board.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tried to blame President Donald Trump for the spread of wildfires across the state on Wednesday, claiming National Guard soldiers had been pulled from firefighting to stop riots.

Newsom made the accusation while still seeking $40 billion in federal relief funds for California in the next congressional spending bill, which Trump would have to sign into law after passage by a Republican majority. There are currently eight wildfires burning in California, with evacuations ordered near Sacramento and San Diego.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has openly praised President Donald J. Trump‘s ambitious $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project, Stargate. The initiative, which was unveiled in January, has already drawn $100 billion in investments from companies such as OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle.

These funds are being directed toward the construction of massive data centers designed to support energy-intensive AI models. Speaking at a tech conference in Manhattan, Altman highlighted the Trump administration’s commitment to expediting the development of such infrastructure. “President Trump has been very good, very clear about the need for policy to let people build data centers and power quickly,” Altman said. He also praised the speed of construction at an Abilene, Texas, data center being built as part of the Stargate project, calling it “extraordinary.”

A bipartisan effort led by Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) aims to strengthen oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland.

The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure (AFIDA) Improvements Act seeks to implement recommendations from a January 2024 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlighting the shortcomings of the current AFIDA framework in combating foreign land acquisitions. “Communist China is our greatest geopolitical threat,” Ricketts said, emphasizing the need for increased disclosure and action to prevent China’s purchase of American agricultural land. The bill’s introduction coincides with the arrest of two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling biological materials, including a dangerous crop-destroying fungus, into the U.S., which authorities described as a potential agroterrorism weapon.

Nationals from 19 countries are already restricted or banned from entry under an earlier presidential proclamation signed by President Trump...

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering substantially expanding travel restrictions to include nationals from 36 countries, adding to existing travel bans on 12 countries. “The [State] Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an internal memo to American diplomats. A source familiar confirmed the memo, and said that discussions were ongoing. Those 36 countries being considered, many of which are located in Africa, have been given until June 18 to respond before facing travel sanctions, the source said.

Several groups in California, including the Local Hearts Foundation and K-Town For All, are paying illegal alien street vendors to temporarily stop working in public areas to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

These efforts involve purchasing inventory from vendors considered at risk of detention during street-level enforcement operations. A flower vendor who reportedly continued working out of financial necessity received $800 from community members to cover her rent and was advised to stay indoors for her safety. K-Town For All has reportedly raised $60,000 to assist 36 illegal alien families in Koreatown with rent, utilities, and food for 30 days.

Oregon House Democrats held a four-minute-long drag show and lip-synching performance on the House Floor on Wednesday after passing a resolution recognizing and honoring “Black drag.”

The drag queens, Isaiah Esquire and Aqua Flora Portland, were invited by leftist State Rep. Travis Nelson. This is the unserious and morally depraved state of the Democratic Party. Democratic lawmakers could be seen clapping like seals during the show.

The survey reflects rising fears amid protests, deportation riots, and political violence

Forty percent of Americans believe a civil war in the US is “somewhat” or “very” likely within the next decade, a new YouGov poll released on Tuesday suggests. The poll, which surveyed 3,375 adults, underscores widespread anxiety over the nation’s deepening divisions. It also follows a wave of unrest in the country, including violent protests against federal deportations and nationwide demonstrations aimed at President Donald Trump. Women were more likely than men to consider civil conflict plausible, with 45% indicating it was likely. Views also varied by political affiliation: 48% of Democrats, 39% of independents, and 32% of Republicans said a civil war was at least somewhat probable.

The Russian president has dismissed Western rhetoric about the threat posed by Moscow to the US-led military bloc as an “inconceivable lie”

Russia does not consider NATO rearmament to be a threat, President Vladimir Putin has told journalists on the sidelines of the 28th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Certain threats could arise from the US-led military bloc’s actions, but Russia is ready to address any challenges to national security, Putin said at a Q&A session early Thursday, adding that any increase in defense spending by NATO would not make a difference.

Washington reportedly rejected a proposed text over concerns it could jeopardize the Ukraine peace process

G7 leaders did not issue a joint statement on the Ukraine conflict following the group’s recent summit in Canada, because the US refused to sign off unless it was “watered down,” Canadian state broadcaster CBC and other media outlets have reported. The summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, ran from Sunday to Tuesday. US President Donald Trump left the gathering early, and did not meet with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, who also attended. On Tuesday, CBC cited an anonymous official from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office admitting that plans for a group statement on Ukraine were dropped.

Chemical weapons are corroding on the seafloor – and Berlin’s plan to remove them without Russia’s help may spark an irreversible environmental crisis

Beneath the waves of the Baltic Sea lies a silent but growing threat – the decaying remains of chemical munitions dumped after World War II. For years, these weapons have sat largely untouched, posing a known danger to marine life and coastal communities.The issue gained serious attention in the 21st century as scientists began to sound the alarm about growing environmental risks. Decades-old shells are corroding, raising the specter of toxic leaks that could trigger a full-blown environmental disaster. Now, Germany is moving to recover and destroy these submerged stockpiles. But framed as an environmental cleanup, Berlin’s project may in fact worsen the environmental balance in the Baltic.

New Delhi has reaffirmed its position of not involving other countries in any bilateral issues with Islamabad

India will never accept mediation to resolve its dispute with Islamabad over Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told US President Donald Trump. New Delhi’s long-stated position on bilateral issues was reaffirmed by Modi in a 35-minute telephone conversation with Trump on Tuesday, following the US president’s unscheduled early exit from the G7 summit in Canada. “PM Modi stressed India has never accepted mediation, does not accept and will never accept it,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “There is complete political unanimity in India on this,” Misri added.

Nigel Farage blasts the Home Office after purpose-built student flats in Huddersfield, leased to house migrants, have sat empty for over a year. The Reform UK Leader also reacts with disbelief as an NHS survey asks hotel-housed asylum seekers what leisure ‘activities’ they’d like.

The pledge includes $2 billion for military equipment and supplies and a $2.3 billion loan for reconstruction efforts.

Canada committed $4.3 billion in new aid to Ukraine during the G7 summit in Alberta this week, even as the United States blocked a unified statement from the group on the ongoing war with Russia.

The pledge, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, includes $2 billion for military equipment and supplies and a $2.3 billion loan for reconstruction efforts, to be funded by interest generated from frozen Russian assets, per the Canadian Press. A senior Canadian official said that Canada had hoped for a stronger group-wide position on Ukraine but would proceed independently.

Nashville has been trying to find a way to repurpose the pods since 2023...

Topline: Nashville spent $1.2 million to buy 108 quarantine housing pods in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the shelters were never used. Now the city plans to give 25 of them away to local nonprofits to be used as homeless shelters while covering the cost of renovating them. Key facts: The combined municipality of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County bought the pods using federal funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of the $1.2 million price tag was for certified nursing assistants and 24-hour security at the pods — which was obviously unnecessary because the pods were never used, Nashville Scene reported.

The US economy is in big trouble, and the import data doesn't lie. Imports are collapsing, trade is grinding to a halt, and GDP growth figures have all turned negative, showing that the economy is struggling. This news is a stark reminder of the challenges we face. Picture this: entire regions of America where the lights are going out, one by one. Where hospitals lock their doors forever, where schools become empty shells, and where hope itself becomes a luxury most can't afford. This isn't some dystopian fantasy—it's happening right now, in real time, across multiple U.S. states.

If you are wondering why the price of gold is remaining so well bid, it appears the eurozone doesn’t have the gold to meet their 100:1 leveraged gold derivatives contracts, and the second problem is they don’t have the money to cover the positions either.

June 16 (King World News) – Matthew Piepenburg, partner at VON GREYERZ: Is gold calling out a broken global financial system? One Big…Lie? Earlier this year, I was asked to give my most “heretic” opinion about the global financial system. This was an unusual yet bold question, and after a brief pause, I answered that the entire system was…, well: “A lie.”…

China’s central bank governor expects a new global currency order to emerge with the renminbi competing in a “multi-polar international monetary system.”

The new multi-polar, also stylised as multipolar, monetary system is controlled by the same interests that controlled the previous international monetary system. The monetary system may change but the power brokers stay the same.

A somber excavation has started at a location in Ireland believed to hold the remains of approximately 800 infants, according to Fox News.

The site, once part of a former mother-and-baby home operated by the Catholic Church, has drawn international attention due to allegations of neglect and high mortality rates among children born to unwed mothers between the 1920s and 1960s. Local historians and activists have long campaigned for an investigation into the site, citing records that suggest many infants were buried in unmarked graves. The excavation aims to uncover evidence and provide closure to families seeking answers about their relatives. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and forensic experts are overseeing the delicate process.

Some believe UFOs are nothing but figments of people’s imaginations, or at best atmospheric ilusions; others think they are earthly secret technology; while some are convinced that these unidentified craft are of alien origin (or at least reverse-engineered alien tech).

But whatever these objects may be, the unidentified aerial phenomenon is a reality, and public interest in the matter does not seem to wane. So, another week, another ‘big reveal’, with alleged US military personnel footage capturing a ‘flying saucer UFO’ being released yesterday (17) to the public.