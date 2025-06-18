End Times Headline News June 17 2025

Trump: Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran! Netanyahu Won’t Rule Out Targeting Khamenei. New Iranian Chief of Staff eliminated. Trump: Russia should be in G8. Maui: wildfire forces evacuations

President Trump calls for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, warning Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. Minutes later, explosions reported in Tehran and other Iranian cities. White House says Trump will leave the G7 summit early due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump issued an unusual warning on his Truth Social platform on Monday, calling for the evacuation of Tehran. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote. In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" A few minutes after Trump's initial warning, there were reports in Iran of explosions and heavy anti-aircraft fire in Tehran. Additional strikes were reported at other locations in Iran, including Natanz.

President Donald Trump rejected the G7’s proposed statement on Iran because it called for monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, rather than an outright halt to Iran’s program of nuclear enrichment.

The Trump administration has been demanding that Iran halt all uranium enrichment, since enrichment past a certain level has no purpose other than developing the unique isotope necessary for nuclear weapons. Iran has refused to agree, leading to the impasse in nuclear talks — and leading Israel to attack Iran last Friday rather than face the prospect of an imminent Iranian nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Vice President JD Vance and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to reach out to Iranian officials for a meeting this week amid escalating fighting between Tehran and Jerusalem.

A US official told The New York Times that Trump is encouraging such a meeting and believes that it will be well received by Iran. Meanwhile US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also heading back to Washington and leaving the G7 Summit early along with Trump, CBS News reports. Trump and the White House said earlier that the US president was going to leave early due to the situation in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said Iran was on the backfoot in its four-day-old war with Israel and that Tehran needed to quickly resort to diplomacy.

“Iran is not winning this war," Trump said at the G7 summit in Alberta on Monday. “They should talk — and they should do it immediately,” he warned. Tehran had fallen afoul of a two-month deadline he had set for them making concessions on their nuclear program in talks, he added. “They had 60 days and on the 61st day we didn’t have a deal.” Iran is now pushing for renewed negotiations, Trump said. Asked what would prompt direct US military involvement, Trump refused to elaborate: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Iran wants return to talks but not ready for concessions over nuclear program

U.S. President Trump on Monday confirmed reports that Iran had reached out to the U.S. to stop Israel’s attacks – however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly rejected any chance for negotiations at the moment. On the fourth day of Israel’s war against the Iranian regime, Trump was asked by reporters whether Iran had indeed reached out through mediators with a request to stop the Israeli strikes. “Yes… They’d like to talk. But they should have done that before. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days. On the 61st day, I said, We don’t have a deal,” Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that eliminating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not escalate tensions, but rather would help “end the conflict” by removing the threat posed by the theocratic regime, likening Iran’s Supreme Leader to “a modern Hitler” while warning that Tehran’s ambitions extend far beyond Israel.

In an interview with ABC News on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressed on whether Israel would target Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to which he replied that Israel was “doing what we need to do” before making a bold declaration: “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”

Less than a week after the elimination of his predecessor, Ali Shadmani, the new commander of Iranian forces in the current war, was bombed in a command center in Tehran earlier today.

Following precise intelligence received by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and an emergent opportunity overnight (Tuesday), the IDF struck a staffed command center in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the War-Time Chief of Staff, the most senior remaining military commander, and the closest remaining figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Shadmani served as War-Time Chief of Staff and Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces. He commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army.

MK Gotliv criticizes calls to halt strikes on Iran: "We're used to defeatism, but I find it appalling."

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about Israel's war against Iran and public sentiment surrounding the conflict. “We are at a critical moment,” Gotliv said. “The magnitude of what is happening must overcome the fear we naturally feel in the face of the missiles Iran is launching at us. Israel is standing alone against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards - and doing so with great sophistication.” She explained that the campaign began with intelligence operations that led to the elimination of senior Revolutionary Guard officials, followed by targeted blows against Iran’s top nuclear scientists.

European foreign ministers press Iran to resume nuclear talks and de-escalate with Israel after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" and Iranian counterstrikes. Iran's FM states Tehran's priority is "to confront aggression."

European foreign ministers on Monday issued a stern call to their Iranian counterpart, urging an immediate return to nuclear negotiations with the United States and a halt to escalating conflict with Israel, Reuters reported. The diplomatic push follows Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" which ignited a swift retaliatory response from Tehran. According to a French diplomatic source, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed the European delegation that while Tehran maintained its seriousness in diplomacy, its current "focus at this stage is, of course, to effectively... confront aggression."

US Defense Secretary Hegseth announces new defensive deployments to the Middle East to protect US forces amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Assets include refueling aircraft and the USS Nimitz. The move coincides with Trump's urgent call for Tehran's evacuation.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. “Protecting US forces is our top priority, and these deployments are intended to strengthen our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth wrote in a post on the social media platform X. While Hegseth did not specify what military assets were being deployed, two U.S. officials told Reuters earlier Monday that the military had moved a significant number of refueling aircraft to Europe to provide President Donald Trump with operational options amid rising Middle East tensions.

Putin, being told by Trump he won't impose restrain on Israel, warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating that his regime is in danger.

At Iran's urging, Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted US President Donald Trump to address the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, delivering a grave warning to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that his regime's survival is at stake, Israel Hayom has learned. Russia has started taking an active role in the diplomatic efforts surrounding the conflict between Iran and Israel. According to information obtained by Israel Hayom, Putin initiated a phone call with his American counterpart, President Trump, at Iran's request.

Fewer than 10 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at Israel overnight, according to IDF assessments.

The missiles came in three overnight attacks targeting central and northern Israel, just after midnight, at 3:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m. There were no reports of impacts in urban areas or injuries. The number of missiles marks a significant dip after three consecutive nights in which scores of missiles were fired.

Israel bombed Iran’s state broadcaster building in Tehran on Monday evening, after issuing a large and unprecedented evacuation warning for one of the capital’s most central districts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) live broadcast was interrupted by the strikes, and Sahar Emami, an anchor at the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, was seen hurrying off-camera as the screen behind her cut out.

Gen. Hussein Yazdanpana is the leader of the Parti Azadi Kurdistan ("Kurdistan Freedom Party," PAK), one of the major militant groups from Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhelat, the Kurdistan region under Iran's rule).[1]

As soon as Israel's pre-emptive strike against Iran started, known as Operation Rising Lion, Gen. Hussein Yazdanpana called on the youth of Kurdistan, both inside and outside Iran, to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Donald Trump‘s evolving position on Iran is fueling a political clash between Republican national security hawks rallying behind Israel and a MAGA-aligned base deeply skeptical of U.S. involvement in another Middle Eastern war.

In recent days, Trump has shifted between calling for diplomacy to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and backing military support for Israel as it defends against a barrage of Iranian missile attacks. From the Group of Seven summit on Monday, he urged the evacuation of Tehran, signaling that more military assaults on Iran could be coming “immediately” and that the window for negotiations has closed. He left the summit in Canada early to address the Iran-Israel war at the White House with his national security team.

President Donald Trump dropped the news and the documents of a trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Monday.

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump presented reporters with a new trade deal with the U.K. that he signed, hailing it as “fair for both countries.” The announcement was interrupted by the deal’s documents falling out of Trump’s folder, leading to chuckles from both heads of state. “Sorry about that,” Trump laughed as Starmer bent over to pick up the papers. “A little windy out here.” “A very important document,” Starmer added with a laugh.

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee released a new version of President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which includes making more cuts to Medicaid and lowering the Child Tax Credit.

Axios reported that the changes the committee made would only increase the Child Tax Credit to $2,200, a decrease from the $2,500 in the version that the House of Representatives had voted on. The committee is also “proposing deeper cuts to Medicaid spending by lowering the provider tax,” according to the outlet. Per the outlet, the “Senate version also softens the phase out of solar energy tax credits that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act, by allowing more projects to access the credits before they end.”

President Donald Trump removed Christopher T. Hanson—a Democrat and former chair—from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the federal watchdog tasked with overseeing nuclear safety.

Hanson’s term was set to run until June 13, 2029. The administration recently issued sweeping executive orders aimed at accelerating nuclear power approval and enhancing “energy dominance,” signaling a broader agenda to streamline government and cut bureaucratic red tape.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will not be bailing out so-called “sanctuary cities” that defy federal immigration laws or allow rioters to torch transportation infrastructure.

“The USDOT will NOT fund rogue state actors who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement,” Duffy stated bluntly on X. “And to cities that stand by while rioters destroy transportation infrastructure — don’t expect a red cent from DOT, either. Follow the law, or forfeit the funding.” Duffy’s statement is a direct response to President Trump’s renewed call to crack down on Democrat-run cities that harbor illegal immigrants and enable chaos.

Following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Glenn Valley Foods, a meatpacking plant in Omaha, Nebraska, Americans and legal immigrants alike are hoping to score newly opened jobs once held by illegal aliens at the facility.

As Breitbart News reported last week, ICE agents raided Glenn Valley Foods and arrested more than 70 illegal aliens who were working at the meatpacking plant. Company president Chad Hartmann has said that he uses E-Verify on every potential new hire and thus was unaware that any illegal aliens were working at the plant. E-Verify, which can be defrauded using a stolen social security number, is meant to verify that a potential employee is legally allowed to work in the United States.

This flip-flop isn't just embarrassing—it's revealing. Carney didn't change his mind on Trump. He changed audiences.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has released a new report outlining how Europe could replace U.S. support for Ukraine both financially and militarily.

The organization has calculated that European governments as a whole will need to nearly double their aid flow from the current €44 billion per year to €82 billion per year, which equates to an increase from roughly 0.1 percent of their combined GDP to 0.21 percent of GDP. Statista's Anna Fleck reports that analysts say this is within Europe’s capacity, highlighting how a handful of countries, including Denmark, the Baltics, Sweden and Norway are all already contributing more than 0.3 percent of their GDP each year to Ukraine’s defense.

Excluding the country from the group of major US-aligned economies was “a big mistake,” the American leader has said

US President Donald Trump has called Russia’s removal from the group of major Western economies (G8) a mistake, arguing that the country’s presence could have helped prevent the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. Russia joined the group originally known as the G7 in 1997. It includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and also the EU as a “non-enumerated member.” Moscow’s membership was suspended in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, upon which the G8 reverted to the G7. Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and become part of Russia via a referendum in the aftermath of a Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev.

The “terrorist tandem” is seeking to derail US-Russia efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, the SVR has warned

Kiev and London have been plotting a series of “bloody provocations” to escalate the Ukraine conflict and disrupt dialogue between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has warned. In a statement issued on Monday, the agency described growing coordination between Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and its military intelligence (GUR) with British intelligence, which it said is due to Kiev’s “mounting battlefield setbacks and deepening moral exhaustion.”

Blaise Metreweli has previously described Russia and China as threats to the UK

The UK has named Blaise Metreweli as the next head of the Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, marking the first time a woman will lead the agency since its establishment in 1909. Metreweli, 47, is set to take the spy agency’s helm in October, succeeding Richard Moore, who has served as its chief since 2020. Metreweli joined MI6 in 1999 and has held various operational roles in the Middle East and Europe. She currently serves as its director of technology and innovation, a role internally referred to as ‘Q’.

A “deeply disturbing” report by Baroness Louise Casey has exposed widespread institutional failings in how authorities handled grooming gang crimes across Britain. The review found that Asian and Pakistani-background men were vastly overrepresented among suspects involved in child sexual grooming gang activity.

The report also found victims—many girls aged just 10 to 15—were wrongly blamed, often dismissed as “wayward teenagers” instead of vulnerable children being raped and exploited. “If we’d got this right years ago—seeing these girls as children raped rather than ‘wayward teenagers’ or collaborators in their abuse, collecting ethnicity data, and acknowledging as a system that we did not do a good enough job—then I doubt we’d be in this place now,” Baroness Casey wrote.

The 13-month-old boy, whom the pair had not finished adopting, died in 2023

British secondary school teacher Jamie Varley has been charged with the murder and sexual assault of a 13-month-old boy that he and his boyfriend John McGowan-Fazakerley were in the process of adopting. The couple appeared in Preston Crown Court on Monday, nearly two years after the baby boy, Preston Davey, was pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2023. Both defendants were initially arrested, but later released on bail. Lancashire Police later re-arrested and charged Varley with a slew of offenses including murder, two counts of assault by penetration of a male child under 13 and five counts of child cruelty. He also stands accused of multiple counts of taking indecent photographs, distributing an image and possession of an extreme pornographic image of the victim, as well as other offenses.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) will introduce legislation on Tuesday that would, if passed and signed into law, provide back pay to the thousands of troops negatively affected by former President Joe Biden’s COVID military vaccine mandate.

The legislation, which Sheehy’s team provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its introduction, is designed to restore pay and benefits to thousands of U.S. service members discharged under Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. “This unacceptable action by the last administration robbed servicemembers of the pay and benefits they rightfully earned in service to our country,” Sheehy said in a statement provided to Breitbart News. “My legislation will right this wrong by building on President Trump’s Executive Order to reinstate those servicemembers, ensuring we fulfill our government’s sacred obligations to the men and women who put their lives on the line in defense of our freedoms.”

A federal judge ordered the National Institutes of Health on Monday to restore hundreds of grants terminated by the agency based on concerns about diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Judge William Young of the District of Massachusetts ruled that the program cuts were discriminatory on racial, gender, and sexual orientation grounds. His ruling requires nearly $3.8 billion across 367 grants to be restored to U.S. institutions, Axios reported. “I’ve never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable,” Young said. “I’ve sat on this bench now for 40 years. I’ve never seen government racial discrimination like this.” Attorneys representing the researcher plaintiffs argued that the selection of grants to be cut was “arbitrary” and disproportionately affected racial minorities, women, and LGBT people.

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday, but weakened against most major currencies, as investors monitored the fighting between Israel and Iran for signs it could escalate into a broader regional conflict and braced for a week packed with central bank meetings.

Tehran, however, has asked Gulf state leaders to press U.S. President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel for a ceasefire in return for Iran's flexibility in nuclear talks. That has partly helped the dollar recoup losses against the yen and Swiss franc.

Imagine a friend of yours who is $456,000 in credit card debt said to you, “I’ve got a plan to make an extra $3,010 per year and get myself back on track.”

You know this person well enough to know that their salary cannot be much more than $62,000. Would you roll your eyes at this person’s claims or would you listen intently and think, “By golly, this person is on the right track!” Unfortunately, this situation is exactly what the White House is peddling to the American people right now. Just last week, the Congressional Budget Office sent a letter to Democrats who had requested an estimate of the revenue generation of the tariffs

What begins as a mental health warning could end as a blueprint for government-authored speech online.

Minnesota has positioned itself at the forefront of a deeply contentious regulatory frontier by enacting the nation’s first law requiring social media platforms to display mental health trigger warning labels to all users. Tied to the 2025 Special Session Health and Human Services bill and awaiting the governor’s signature, the law takes effect July 1, 2026, and imposes unprecedented obligations on digital platforms to act as public health messengers. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

A fast-moving brush fire that erupted at approximately 09:54 local time (19:54 UTC) on June 15, in the Kahikinui area of Maui, Hawaii, has now led to more than 100 home evacuations. Strong winds and steep terrain have caused the fire to expand up to roughly 202 ha (500 acres) by the evening hours. No harm to people or property has been reported so far.

Evacuation orders were issued around 11:00 local time for residents living between mile markers 24 and 25 on Pi‘ilani Highway, affecting 105 homestead lots. The fire is burning in rugged topography, with gusts reportedly reaching up to 80 km/h (50 mph), complicating containment efforts. Six engine companies, three rapid-response minis, two tanker trucks, and four air assets were deployed by the Maui Fire Department. A temporary evacuation point was opened at Grandma’s Coffee House until late afternoon, which later transitioned to a full shelter at King Kekaulike High School gymnasium.

The water beneath our feet that we use to bathe, drink and water crops is vanishing faster than ever in the Colorado River Basin, according to a new study.

From Arizona State University researchers, the study of satellite images has found that an amount of water comparable to Lake Mead has been lost from the ground in the period studied from April 2002 to October 2024. That’s roughly twice as fast as water on the surface. For Jay Famiglietti, a study co-author who pioneered the practice of using satellites to study groundwater at ASU, the loss of 27.8 million acre-feet of groundwater should be a wake-up call for everyone from decision-makers to regular citizens who call the West home.

