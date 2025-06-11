End Times Headline News June 11 2025

LA Mayor Issues A Curfew. How the CIA plans out and set off riots. NY Lawmakers Pass Assisted Suicide Bill. US to cut Ukraine aid. Hamas losing control? Palantir Is Watching You

A curfew will be put into effect for one square mile of downtown Los Angeles following four nights of violent, chaotic protests and looting, during which the LAPD arrested more than 150 people.

In a bizarre twist, after spending much of the past week pleading just how peaceful the LA riots hugfest has been, and slamming Trump for deploying the national guard to the city after the local police was ordered to stand down, moments ago LA mayor Karen Bass announced that a curfew will be put into effect for one square mile of downtown Los Angeles following four nights of violent, chaotic protests and looting, during which the LAPD arrested more than 150 people.

LOS ANGELES - The mood in downtown Los Angeles shifted from tense to surreal Monday evening as FOX 11 cameras captured a masked group handing out riot shields and gas masks just steps from federal buildings—despite official claims that protests remained largely peaceful.

Reporters on the ground described chaotic scenes: protesters doing burnouts, tagging sidewalks, and climbing light poles as riot gear was passed around in full view. No local police were visible at the time, even as National Guard troops stood guard outside nearby federal buildings. The masks being distributed were branded "bionic shield," and the boxes appeared to be left behind in the open. The woman distributing them wasn’t masked herself—but her intent, or affiliation, remains unknown.

A damning classified document has been uncovered that reveals how the CIA plans out and set off riots to destabilize governments.

In a 92-page 'playbook' written in 1983, officials mapped out how they would pay criminals and other 'agitators' to ramp up anger among ethnic minorities and students with the goal of having them riot in the streets. This declassified document was recently brought to light on social media, amid claims that protesters in Los Angeles were being paid thousands of dollars to riot against the Trump Administration. Several people on X have posted images of Craigslist ads promising to pay between $6,500 and $12,500 for 'tough bada--es' to enter the city during the protests.

House Republicans, led by Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), are advancing a new legislative proposal aimed at deporting non-citizens who engage in violent anti-law enforcement riots.

The bill, if enacted, would apply to individuals convicted of assault, battery, or similar acts against law enforcement during periods of declared emergencies, permanently barring them from re-entering the United States.Crenshaw explained, “When you go to prison, you’re losing your liberty… in the case of people here legally but committing acts of violence during a national emergency… that should have an effect and be on the list of things that allows for revocation of your status.”

District Judge Charles Breyer did not grant a request from California officials Tuesday to immediately block President Donald Trump‘s use of troops to quell violence in Los Angeles, but Breyer did set a hearing to consider the motion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked Breyer earlier in the day to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the president’s use of the National Guard and Marines to act as law enforcement in Los Angeles immediately, without a formal response from the Trump administration. The California officials had asked for a response by 4 p.m. Eastern, while the Justice Department asked for 24 hours to issue a response to the motion.

On Monday, Mexican Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña publicly displayed an 1830 map of Mexico during a press conference, emphasizing that Mexico once held sovereignty over California, Texas, and much of the modern-day U.S. Southwest.

Noroña's gesture could be viewed as a nationalist provocation, subtly reinforcing irredentist intentions at a time when foreign nationals and dark-money-funded, Marxist-aligned NGOs are sparking civil unrest in Los Angeles—widespread looting, arson, and violent clashes with both local and federal law enforcement.

BREAKING: Police in Chicago are now deploying B0MB SQUAD to Downtown after an anti-ICE rioter entered the sewer system and planted suspicious items

THIS IS MAYHEM.

New York state Senate Democrats passed a controversial bill on Monday that would legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill people.

The bill is now sitting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) desk — the governor has not indicated whether she will sign the bill, but her office said she will “review the legislation,” according to the New York Post. The bill, called the “Medical Aid in Dying” bill by supporters, would allow physicians to prescribe lethal drugs to people with a prognosis of six months or less to live. The measure passed 35 to 27, with six Democrats — Senators April Baskin, Siela Bynoe, Cordelle Cleare, Monica Martinez, Roxanne Persaud, and Sam Sutton – breaking with their party to vote against it.

A court battle over President Trump’s tariffs is playing out in a district court and the Court of International Trade.

Last month a three-judge panel at the US Court of International Trade ruled President Trump exceeded his authority to unilaterally impose tariffs under IEEPA. The three judge panel included: Gary Katzmann (Obama), Timothy Reif (Trump) and Jane Restani (Reagan). The Trump DOJ immediately appealed the ruling. A federal appeals court late last month temporarily reinstated President Trump’s tariffs after the Court of International Trade in New York said President Trump exceeded his authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA).

Agreement was reached to implement the implementation of an already agreed upon consensus.

After a full second day of discussion on the US-China trade deal, we finally have... something. As Bloomberg reports, just before midnight London time, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang both said they have agreed in principle on "a framework for implementing the Geneva consensus" combined with the outcome of the leaders June 5th call. “Once the presidents approve it, we will then seek to implement it,” Lutnick added. If it sounds confusing, it is: the parties said they will implement a framework which was already agreed upon weeks ago... so what exactly were the talks for? Shouldn't there have been at least some token progress beyond what was already agreed upon, hence "consensus."

If China secures the CopiaPort-E project, it would turbocharge Beijing’s trade in South America—not only enabling CHINAMAX megaships, but allowing all shipping to completely bypass U.S.-controlled chokepoints and dominate hemispheric commerce virtually overnight.

A geopolitical storm is brewing on the western edge of South America—and the United States cannot afford to look away. At the heart of it all lies a deep-water mega-port project in Chile’s Atacama Desert: CopiaPort-E, a port so naturally engineered by geography itself that it could become either America’s greatest commercial and strategic opportunity, or China’s most dangerous economic beachhead south of our border.

Western media & American allies are hyperventilating over Chinese warships being deployed in... regional waters off China.

Western media and American allies in east Asia are hyperventilating over Chinese warships being deployed in... regional waters off China. "In a display of Beijing’s growing military reach, the Chinese Navy sent two aircraft carriers into the Pacific Ocean, far from the country’s coast, for the first time to conduct exercises together, Japan’s defense minister, Gen Nakatani, said," writes the NY Times on Tuesday. Let's compare this 'threat' to the eleven active nuclear-powered aircraft carriers that America currently has in action, with worldwide patrol and reach.

Multiple courts on Monday and Tuesday indefinitely suspended criminal cases against leftist President Lee Jae-myung in South Korea, citing presidential immunity.

The case paused on Tuesday by the Seoul Central District Court involved allegations of corruption regarding zoning for developments; in Monday’s case, at the appellate level, Lee faced charges of falsifying facts during the 2022 presidential election, a potential violation of election laws. Lee faced five cases, all involving various forms of corruption, while running for the presidency in a special election at the beginning of this month. He won the election anyway, soundly defeating his rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) while his own Democratic Party retains control of the National Assembly.

New Delhi has warned that the root causes of the conflict with Islamabad remain unchanged

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has said the root causes of New Delhi’s conflict with Islamabad remain unchanged and that India is ready to strike anywhere in Pakistan if provoked by terrorist attacks. In an interview with Politico in Brussels on Monday, Jaishankar claimed that Pakistan is openly training a large number of terrorists, estimated to be in the thousands, and deploying them to carry out attacks against India. ”We are not going to live with it. So our message to them is that if you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts which they did in April, then there is going to be retribution, and that retribution will be against the terrorist organizations and the terrorist leadership,” he said. “And we don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”

An exiled opposition group on Tuesday accused Tehran of operating a covert nuclear weapons program in the Semnan desert, a claim that has not been independently verified.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said the desert zone, now designated a restricted military area, hosts the core of what it called the Kavir Plan—a successor to the earlier Amad project. The United States accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon as part of the shadowy Amad Project scrapped before 2004, an effort Washington says was overseen by Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). “Development, testing and nuclear weapons activities (are) hidden deep in the desert, under intense security measures,” the group’s spokesperson said at a press conference in Washington DC.

Iran said it will respond firmly to any politically motivated or unlawful action against its nuclear program, as Western powers push for a non-compliance resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna.

The draft resolution, backed by the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, follows a confidential report by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, circulated to member states late last month. The report raised concerns over undeclared nuclear activity at multiple Iranian sites and Iran’s continued accumulation of highly enriched uranium. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei rejected both the IAEA report and the resolution as politically driven. “Any extralegal action against Iran’s national interests will be met with a strong and proportionate response,” he said in a radio interview aired by Iranian state media on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a rare and pointed critique of the Iranian regime’s environmental corruption during a speech in Saudi Arabia on May 13. It was rare not only because this issue is often ignored, but because Trump himself is hardly known as an environmental protection advocate.

“While your skill has turned dry deserts into fertile farmland,” he said, addressing Arab leaders, “Iran’s leaders have managed to turn green farmland into dry deserts, as their corrupt water mafia—let’s call it the water mafia—causes droughts and empty riverbeds. They get rich, but they don’t let the people have any of it.” This wasn’t the first time Trump spotlighted Iran’s environmental mismanagement.

In call on Monday, US president also reportedly told PM that threats to strike Iran ‘aren’t helping’ nuclear talks; CENTCOM chief says White House has ‘wide range of options’ if negotiations fail

In a tense 40-minute phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, US President Donald Trump told the premier he must permanently end the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli television reported Tuesday. Trump reportedly told Netanyahu that the so-called “Witkoff framework,” which would pause the war for some 60 days in exchange for about half of the hostages held by Hamas, will not suffice. Netanyahu has so far refused to negotiate a Gaza truce-hostage deal that would permanently end the fighting in the Strip — a red line for him and his far-right coalition partners.

Popular Forces reportedly seeks to create alternative civic government in Rafah

The Popular Forces militia, led by Yasser Abu Shabab, announced on Monday night that it had killed five Hamas terrorists in an ambush it carried out against a squad from the terror organization. The militia claimed that it acted against members of the Saham Unit of Hamas, responsible for exposing and lynching “collaborators” with the Israeli government, after the Hamas fighters had acted against some of the militia’s members. The battle between the Popular Forces militia and the Hamas Saham unit took place around midnight, and a senior member of the militia claimed on Facebook that the group had killed five Hamas fighters, describing the Hamas Saham unit as "a terrorist gang that oppresses our people.”

Attempts to police internal criticism and public lynchings could indicate the terror group feels threatened

The Hamas terror organization has recently begun to increase its efforts to re-impose its control over the areas of the Gaza Strip where it operates. Through several of its social media accounts, the group has posted threats to anyone looting humanitarian aid delivers in the enclave, and videos showing masked gunmen, apparently members of the terror group, engaging in public lynching of people accused of looting or collaborating with Israel have begun to appear on social media. In fact, the IDF on Sunday showed a video from a Hamas-affiliated channel documenting the execution of one such person in Gaza City.

US Secretary of condemns decision by the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway to impose sanctions on Ben Gvir and Smotrich: The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday condemned the decision by the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway to impose sanctions on Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, urging those countries to reverse course. “The United States condemns the sanctions imposed by the governments of United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia on two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet. These sanctions do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war,” Rubio said.

On Tuesday Israeli Defense minister Israel Katz has warned Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that they could face a complete naval and air blockade if they do not halt attacks on Israel.

This comes after several weeks ago President Trump withdrew American forces from engaging in the Red Sea theatre against the Houthis, having declared a US-Yemen ceasefire. Israel's military has just conducted its eleventh strike on the Houthis, but in a first of the conflict, this came first by sea rather than air. The Israeli Navy conducted its first-ever large-scale ops against the Houthis, targeting the port of Hodeida in western Yemen with long-range guided missiles fired from Sa'ar 6-class corvettes.

Career protester Greta Thunberg was heading for her Swedish homeland Tuesday after she was detained by Israel along with fellow activists aboard their Gaza-bound “selfie yacht.”

The 22-year-old – full name Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg – and her fellow travelers refused to view footage of theAFP reports of the 12 people on board the Madleen bound for Hamas-controlled Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily. Israeli forces intercepted the yacht, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in international waters on Monday, as Breitbart News reported. It was towed it to the port of Ashdod before passengers were transferred to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and prepared for departure flights, the foreign ministry said. Hamas terrorist attack from October 7 before being sent on their way.

A peaceful end to the conflict is in Washington’s interests, Pete Hegseth has said

he White House will be slashing military funding for Ukraine as the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. The Pentagon chief made the statement before the House Appropriations Committee in Congress on Tuesday. “It is a reduction in this budget,” Hegseth said when asked about upcoming military aid funding for Ukraine. “This administration takes a very different view of that conflict,” he added. Trump has worked towards negotiating an end to the Ukraine conflict and has diplomatically re-engaged with Russia. Since he took office in January, Moscow and Kiev have restarted direct talks for the first time since 2022, when Ukraine unilaterally left the first Istanbul negotiations.

Bruno Kahl cited the Ukraine conflict when justifying the increase in military spending

Russia could attack NATO countries after the Ukraine conflict is over, Bruno Kahl, the head of the German foreign intelligence agency (BND), has claimed while defending the drive to boost defense spending. “We are confident, and have the intelligence data that Ukraine is merely one step on [Russia’s] path toward the West,” Kahl stated when asked why Germans should agree to take on “additional debt” to fund the rearmament program and potentially reintroduce conscription abolished in 2011. “There are people in Moscow who no longer believe that NATO’s Article 5 would be upheld — and they would like to put it to the test,” the spy chief said. He argued that Russia is skeptical about the US resolve to defend its allies and send American troops “across the Atlantic to die for Tallinn, Riga, or Vilnius.”

Brussels’ 18th sanctions package also reflects Brussels’ frustration over the Russia-US thaw, Kirill Dmitriev has said

The European Commission’s latest sanctions package, which targets the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), among other entities, is driven by the bloc’s desire to prolong the Ukraine conflict, according to Kirill Dmitriev, the RDIF’s CEO and a presidential investment envoy. The 18th sanctions package, unveiled by EC President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, targets Russia’s energy exports, infrastructure, and financial sector. It includes measures against the RDIF, its subsidiaries, and investment projects in an effort to stop it from funding initiatives to “modernize the Russian economy.”

A 14-year-old student stabbed an educator during a routine bag search in a Haute-Marne middle school, police have said

A French middle school student launched a deadly knife attack on a teaching assistant during a routine bag check on Tuesday, Haute-Marne police have said. The teacher was rushed to hospital but died later from her wounds. An officer involved in apprehending the 14-year old attacker was also injured in the incident, local daily Journal de Haute-Marne (JHM) wrote, citing a correspondent on the scene. The attack comes amid a widespread concern with escalating knife crime in the country. French police have been stepping up random bag searches in schools to battle the increasing number of incidents.

A woman was stabbed to death this morning in the street in Hønefoss, Norway. Taken to hospital but couldn't be saved. The attacker was shot in the foot and arrested. Austria: 11 dead in school shooting. Spain: Street sweeper stabbed by migrant over "noise."

LONDON – Great Britain looks like a nation where life is functioning normally. Below the surface, however, lies a growing sense that the United Kingdom is coming apart at the seams. King's College-London Professor of War Studies Dr. David Betz set off alarm bells this year when he warned Britain is headed toward civil war, and he advised people living in its large cities to move before the violence starts.

'Our political leaders have to take responsibility for the fact that they have pushed a lot of normal people to the brink.' Patrick Christys says illegal immigration has created a 'powder keg' in the UK as protests erupt in Northern Ireland.

On 22 May 2025, Le Figaro published details of a 73-page report from intelligence services that was given to Bruno Retailleau, the French Minister of the Interior, about the Muslim Brotherhood’s plans to subvert and take control of France.

The report described the spread of Islamism “from the bottom up” and at the municipal level and the phenomenon constituted “a threat in the short to medium term.” Retailleau has expressed his concern about what he describes as a “low-noise Islamism” that seeks to infiltrate sports, cultural and social associations, with the ultimate goal of tipping all French society under sharia law. The report itself, according to France 24, states that “no recent document demonstrates the desire of Muslims in France to establish an Islamic state in France or to enforce Sharia law there.” Adding, “We are not dealing with aggressive separatism” but a “subtle […] yet no less subversive aim for the institutions.”

A digital vision cloaked in diplomacy, the EU’s global strategy turns infrastructure into ideology with identity at its core.

As part of a broader campaign to expand its global influence in the digital era, the European Union has introduced a sweeping International Digital Strategy that leans heavily on centralized infrastructure, digital identity systems, and regulatory frameworks that raise significant questions about online freedoms and privacy. The European Commission, in announcing the initiative, stressed its intent to collaborate with foreign governments on a range of areas, prominently featuring digital identity systems and what it calls “Digital Public Infrastructure.” These frameworks, which have garnered widespread support from transnational institutions such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, are being marketed as tools to streamline cross-border commerce and improve mobility.

Sheila Gunn Reid discusses how the federal government's 'WeatherCan' app was actually a trojan horse used for collecting unsuspecting Canadians' data.

Mark Carney raises the Progress Pride flag at a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

There is even better news about National Resilience and some bad news about RSV shots - read the article to find out.

Nation First investigates how a secretive tech giant is becoming the backbone of global surveillance... under Donald Trump!

Breeauna Sagdal, Senior Policy Fellow at The Beef Initiative, sat down with author and journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf, a longtime liberty advocate, and her husband, counterintelligence specialist Brian O'Shea.

Discussing Brian and Naomi's new podcast together "In the Lair," the three launched into a hard-hitting conversation about what may be the most important—yet overlooked—battleground in modern warfare: the nation's food supply chain. The trio exposes how multinational corporations, global health bureaucracies, and hostile foreign interests have plagiarized and hijacked the fight for freedom and food. The result? A rapidly vanishing Frontline. For starters, Wolf explains how a group of volunteer researchers who had spent three years laboriously exposing internal Pfizer documents that the FDA attempted to hide for seventy-five years, were not given proper accreditation for their efforts.

(Bloomberg) — The US government could run out of enough funds to meet its financial obligations in a timely manner between mid-August and the end of September, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday.

The updated estimate from the nonpartisan CBO pushes back the so-called X date by at least two weeks from what it previously projected in March. That potentially gives Congress additional runway to negotiate a deal to increase federal borrowing authority as part of President Donald Trump’s tax-cut package. The debt limit kicked back in at the start of the year, since when the Treasury has been using special accounting maneuvers to keep from breaching the ceiling and still make good on federal obligations on time. Republicans attached a measure that would give the Treasury trillions of dollars more in additional borrowing authority to Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” That legislation is now being hashed over in the Senate.

Americans are accustomed to assets being priced in terms of Federal Reserve note dollars. It makes sense, of course.

The dollar is the currency of the realm. There is, however, a real problem with using it as a benchmark. Government inflation statistics cannot be trusted. It isn’t easy to determine whether price gains represent appreciation of the asset or depreciation of the dollar. Gold is an infinitely better store of value. That makes it a more useful standard against which other assets can be measured. It’s an eye-opener to measure how key assets have performed with gold, rather than the dollar, as the benchmark.

Democracy and capitalism as we know it have long coexisted in a tense but workable marriage. But now there’s a third party in the relationship: AI.

Unlike previous disruptions, this one isn’t going anywhere. AI is not just a disruptive mistress – it’s a permanent, exponential presence. The question is no longer whether democracy and capitalism in their current forms can survive together, but which one will collapse first. The presence of AI creates a zero-sum game between democracy and capitalism. Both won’t survive. AI renders those two concepts mutually exclusive; one is now an existential threat to the other, and one of those pillars is going to fall first. Unless we flip the statistical script and break the algorithm by taking collective action, my money is on democracy.

A recent report by Blaze Media has raised eyebrows about Netflix’s latest data practices. It paints a picture of a streaming giant that’s not just serving content but meticulously analyzing your every click, pause, and binge.

Titled “Netflix’s chilling new surveillance tools are watching YOU,” the article highlights how the company’s partnership with data broker Experian is transforming your living room into a data goldmine. Here’s a closer look at what’s happening, why it matters, and what you can do about it. Netflix has long been a pioneer in personalizing content, using algorithms to recommend your next binge based on viewing history. But the Blaze Media report suggests this has evolved into something far more intrusive. By collaborating with Experian, a global consumer data aggregator known for its role in credit scoring, Netflix is reportedly building detailed psychological profiles of its 90 million U.S. users.

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and self-described Roman Catholic expressed enthusiasm for a female portrayal of Jesus in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, calling it “long overdue.”

The comment, made during a conversation with actress Cynthia Erivo, who will star as Jesus in the musical from August 1–3, 2025, has ignited a range of reactions, from support to criticism, across social and traditional media. Stephen Colbert, known for his sharp wit and satirical commentary, has often spoken openly about his Catholic faith. In the interview, he expressed his love for Jesus Christ Superstar, a rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice that debuted as a concept album in 1970 and later on Broadway in 1971. The musical, which dramatizes the last days of Jesus Christ, has long been a favorite of Colbert’s, as he noted during his conversation with Erivo. “One of my favorite musicals of all time is Jesus Christ Superstar,” he said.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. PDT, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles County, with its epicenter located approximately nine miles southwest of Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach at a depth of about 6.4 miles.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the event, noting that the quake was initially estimated at a magnitude of 3.4 by some sources before being revised. Despite its modest strength, the shaking was felt across a wide area, including Manhattan Beach, Riverside, and as far south as Oceanside, nearly two hours from the epicenter. Social media reports described the earthquake as “really fast, but sharp,” with residents from Santa Monica, Venice, Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Torrance, and downtown Los Angeles noting the tremors.