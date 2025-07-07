End Times Headline News July 7 2025

At least 82 dead 10 girls missing in Texas flooding. FBI: Epstein killed himself, had no client list. Iran at a crossroads. Israel strikes Houthi ports. Al.gov: The Digital Leviathan...

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 07, 2025

The search for those swept into deadly floods in central Texas continued Sunday as the death toll climbed to 82.

At least 68 people, including 28 children, died in Kerr County, Texas, after the area saw nearly a foot of rain Friday. Ten children and a counselor at an all-girls Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic, located along the Guadalupe River, remain missing, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. Additional deaths were also reported in Burnet, Kendall, and Travis counties. “The work continues, and will continue, until everyone is found,” Leitha added.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the number of people who are reported missing as a result of the Independence Day weekend floods is expected to increase in the coming days. The governor explained that many adults and families who camp in tents and RVs along the rivers may not be reported missing by their families until they fail to return home after the extended holiday weekend.

Breitbart Texas toured the flood-torn region near Hunt and Ingram, Texas on Sunday and observed RV camping parks that were wiped off the map. The only thing that remained at many of the riverside RV parks were the concrete slabs where the vehicles park. The Guadalupe River and other rivers in the flood-affected region are home to many state parks and commercial RV campsites. Breitbart Texas flew a drone over the Blue Oak RV park located in Ingram along the Guadalupe River.

There were new warnings issued on Sunday afternoon in South Central Texas following the dangerous flooding on Friday that killed at least 70 individuals.

Flooding swept through Kerrville, Texas, on Friday. On July 4th, the Quadelupe River surged from less than two feet to more than 34 feet in just over an hour. Two little girls were rescued on Sunday after they were seen clinging to a tree 30-feet up. The girls had been in the tree for two days before their rescue…On Sunday the Texas Emergency Management Chief announced that an additional wall of water was heading towards Kerrville, Texas. BREAKING: Reports of additional an additional wall of water heading STRAIGHT towards Kerrville. “If you’re in a low lying area, move out of that low lying area NOW,” Texas Emergency Management Chief says HEED THESE WARNINGS!

President Donald Trump said he signed a major disaster declaration for central Texas following devastating flooding that has killed dozens of people, including children.

“I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, andHe said the administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is working alongside state and local officials. Over 60 people, including more than 20 children, died in Kerr County, Texas, after the area saw nearly a foot of rain Friday. Eleven children at an all-girls Christian summer camp called Camp Mystic, which is located along the Guadalupe River, remain missing. many still missing,” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that counties that do not make deals with the United States by August will see their tariff rates set back to the rates from the April 2 “Liberation Day.”

The Trump administration had set a temporary 90-day freeze to cap most tariffs at 10% a week after announcing them in April, and that three-month freeze is set to expire July 9. “It’s not a new deadline. We are saying, ‘This is when it’s happening. If you want to speed things up, have at it. If you want to go back to the old rate, that’s your choice,'” Bessent said on CNN. “We are close to several deals. As always, there’s a lot of foot-dragging on the other side,” he added. “I would expect to see several big announcements over the next couple of days.”

A new filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) confirms that Elon Musk's America Party (AMEP) is now official, as the billionaire sets out to challenge the entrenched "uniparty" duopoly in Washington.

Musk has voiced deep frustration with GOP lawmakers over their failure to codify DOGE cuts and President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which was signed into law on Independence Day. FEC Filing: Filing #1898441 states that AMEP will be headquartered at 1 Rocket Road, Hawthorne, CA 78725—the same address as Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, according to public records. Leadership: AMEP's Custodian of Records and Treasurer is listed as Vaibhav Taneja, who also currently serves as CFO of Tesla, per publicly available filings.

President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk creating a new political party, saying, “I think it’s ridiculous.”

Trump was asked about Musk’s effort on Sunday, just hours after the X owner formally filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission to launch his “America Party,” as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier in the day. “I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party,” Trump said. “We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds confusion.” Trump noted that third parties have “never worked.” “So, he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous,” Trump concluded.

Former CIA Director John Brennan may be exposed to perjury problems after current CIA Director John Ratcliffe released an internal review of the agency’s Russia hoax materials, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Last week, Ratcliffe declassified and publicly released an internal CIA review of what is known as the “Intelligence Community Assessment,” or simply ICA, of the claims that Russia tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. “[President Donald Trump] has trusted me with helping to end weaponization of US intelligence,” Ratcliffe posted on X when releasing the review. “Today’s report underscores that the 2016 IC Assessment was conducted through an atypical & corrupt process under

A new FBI, DOJ memo obtained by Axios concludes Jeffrey Epstein did not have a client list that he used for blackmail. The FBI also determined that Epstein did commit suicide in August 2019.

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino ignited a firestorm across conservative circles after publicly backing the official narrative that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide. The FBI memo says there is no evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful political figures. Additionally, the memo suggests that no further Epstein records will be released. “The DOJ and FBI say in the memo that no “further disclosure” of Epstein-related material “would be appropriate or warranted,”” Axios reported.

An Alvarado, Texas, police officer was shot in the neck outside the Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility by an armed assailant who was allegedly trying to break into it.

The anti-ICE movement just kicked up a notch on Friday night in a headline that seems to have been lost in most of the news breaking over the holiday weekend. An Alvarado, Texas, police officer was shot in the neck outside the Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility by an armed assailant who was allegedly trying to break into it.

Protests in Portland, Oregon, on Friday opposing President Donald Trump and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency erupted in chaos, according to multiple reports.

Several people involved in the protests reportedly organized a “caravan” that went from an ICE facility located in “South Portland to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington,” according to KOIN 6 News. Earlier in the day demonstrators involved in the “protests outside the Portland ICE facility” reportedly “clashed with federal officers,” according to the outlet.

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani may represent different generations and political climates, but their ideological similarities are striking.

Obama embraced a strategy of stealth socialism, while Mamdani champions open socialism. Understanding their trajectories reveals the transformation of American politics over the past two decades. Those familiar with Barack Obama’s background recognize his ideological roots in radical socialism and Marxist thought. In my 2012 film Dreams from My Real Father, I presented evidence that Obama was radicalized and likely fathered by Frank Marshall Davis, a Communist Party USA member who raised Obama during his formative years in Hawaii.

In a role reversal that underscores a universal resentment of economic and social impacts caused by a major influx of foreigners, demonstrators marched in Mexico City on Friday to protest against the city's status as a hot new residential destination for American ex-pats and remote workers.

Though it started peacefully, many demonstrators turned violent, with some of them accosting Americans and smashing the restaurants, banks and other businesses that cater to them. Angered by soaring rents they rationally blame on foreigners, hundreds of protesters marched through Condesa and Roma -- two neighborhoods that are particularly popular with Americans living in or visiting Mexico City -- and proceeded to the US embassy and to a metro station. Their signs expressed a variety of sentiments…

The IDF struck three ports, a power station, and a ship used for terrorist purposes in the Red Sea, Defense Minister Katz noted.

The IDF struck three Houthi-controlled naval ports, a power station, and a ship used for terror purposes docked in Yemen early Monday morning. The Israel Air Force attacked the Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Al-Salif ports. In a statement, the IDF noted that these three ports were "used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons of the Iranian regime that are used to carry out terrorist plots against the State of Israel and its allies." Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes were part of an IDF operation to eliminate Houthi terror infrastructure in Yemen

As President Trump prepares to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Monday, two American aid workers were injured by an Iranian grenade thrown by Hamas supporters in Gaza. The U.S.-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is distributing 2 million meals a day to Gaza residents, as 170 pro-Hamas “aid groups” protest the population finally receiving aid that bypasses Hamas.

Two highly decorated American veterans serving as humanitarian aid workers in Gaza were injured Thursday morning in an attack at an aid distribution site in Gaza, where civilians were gathered to receive vital food and supplies, Israel National News reported. According to official reports, terrorists threw two grenades into the distribution center.

A senior Hamas official tells the BBC that the terror group has lost control of around 80% of the Gaza Strip and that there is “barely anything left” of its military structure.

The British news outlet says it received a number of voice messages from a “senior officer” in Hamas, identified only as a lieutenant colonel who was wounded in October 2023. “Let’s be realistic here — there’s barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95%, are now dead… The active figures have all been killed,” he said. “So really, what’s stopping Israel from continuing this war?” The official claims that the war “has to continue until the end. All the conditions are aligned: Israel has the upper hand, the world is silent, the Arab regimes are silent, criminal gangs are everywhere, society is collapsing.”

Indirect ceasefire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar end without a breakthrough. Palestinian Arab sources claim the Israeli delegation lacks sufficient authority for an agreement.

The first session of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage deal, taking place in Qatar, ended inconclusively overnight Sunday, Reuters reported, citing two Palestinian Arab sources familiar with the matter. The two sources claimed that the Israeli delegation does not have a sufficient mandate to reach an agreement with Hamas. "After the first session of indirect negotiations in Doha, the Israeli delegation is not sufficiently authorized and is not authorized to reach an agreement with Hamas, as it has no real powers", the sources told Reuters

Joining the Abraham Accords could be a game changer, but it has opposition from both the Israeli and Palestinian sides and may be torpedoed globally.

The South Hebron Hills seem ancient and as unchanging as ever, but massive change may be in the air. In the aftermath of the Wall Street Journal’s blockbuster disclosure early Sunday morning that half a dozen major Palestinian sheikhs from the Hebron area, all led by Sheikh Wadee’ al-Jaabari (also known as Abu Sanad), are ready to break off from the Palestinian Authority and sign a new Abraham Accords-style deal with Israel as the “Emirates of Hebron,” The Jerusalem Post can now disclose having recently met with Jaabari at his ceremonial tent. It was also disclosed that another 13 sheikhs from the Hebron area also plan to leave the PA.

Confronted with this damning reality, the mullahs’ regime has resorted to its most familiar weapon: executions and repression

In an era where wars are fought more with intelligence weapons than with firearms, and in an age governed by the laws of information and technology, the Iranian regime finds itself facing an unprecedented and seemingly insurmountable crisis, unlike anything it has experienced since the establishment of the Islamic Republic. The recent humiliating setback in its conflict with its sworn enemy, Israel, was not merely painful due to the fleeting military strikes themselves, but far worse were the repercussions. These events exposed Iran militarily, intelligence-wise, and socially, revealing a deep-rooted intelligence breach that has shaken the regime to its core. Now, every official in the corridors of power looks at those around him with suspicion and distrust.

Persian Gulf states are quietly relieved that the 12-day war with Israel has weakened the Islamic Republic, security experts told Iran International, though Tehran's Arab rivals prefer a declawed Iran to a regime change that would lead to instability.

The surprise Israeli attacks that started on June 13 were publicly condemned by Persian Gulf states which oppose Iranian hegemony in the region but seek calm to boost domestic growth agendas. “These disruptions are of significant concern to Emirati policymakers who place a premium on regional calm and continuity,” said a senior security expert in the United Arab Emirates. “The UAE remains concerned about the broader implications of regional conflict, economically, socially as well as politically," the expert told Iran International on condition of anonymity due to political sensitivities.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s first public appearance in over three weeks has drawn mixed reactions, with state officials and media hailing his return as a sign of strength while some online reactions from Iranians were dismissive or critical.

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heaped praise on the leader who had not been seen in public since June 10 before his reappearance at a religious ceremony Saturday night. “The fearless presence of Ali Khamenei in a traditional public gathering permanently shattered the delusional lies that paid pundits have been pushing. Time to wake up and admit that Iranians never surrender,” he said.

Naim Qassem, leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, vowed on Sunday that the organization would not disarm under what he labeled Israeli “threats.”

“This threat will not make us accept surrender,” Qassem stated in a video address. He further claimed that Hezbollah needed to resist Israeli “aggression.” “How can you expect us not to stand firm while the Israeli enemy continues its aggression, continues to occupy the five points, and continues to enter our territories and kill?” Qassem argued. “We will not be part of legitimizing the occupation in Lebanon and the region. We will not accept normalization [with Israel],” he added. The Hezbollah leader’s remarks came after both the United States and the Western-backed Lebanese government have demanded that the Jihadist group disarm and retreat.

Allegations of massive politically motivated crackdown led by Erdogan's ruling party (AKP)...

Three opposition mayors have been arrested in Turkey in what the Republican People's Party (CHP) have a branded a "political operation". Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek and Adiyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere were all arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation into corruption allegations that have already seen the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. It follows the arrest of more than 120 people earlier this week as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the opposition stronghold of Izmir, the country's third-largest city.

The UN shuts up anyone who exposes Islam’s heavily documented pattern of violence against non-Muslims, including the murders of over 1000 Christians worshipping in churches. No "Fight Christianophobia Day" is planned.

On June 22, Muslims murdered 25 Christians — mostly women and children — and wounded nearly 100 more inside a church in Syria. According to eyewitnesses, one or two armed men entered the Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus during mass, when it was packed with some 350 worshippers, and indiscriminately opened fire before detonating an explosive belt inside the sanctuary. “When we got to the church, we found the doorway filled with body parts,” said a relief helper who arrived soon after the attack. Photos showed charred and blood-splattered floors, with shrapnel peppering the church walls.

This could stimulate US-Brazilian ties, comparatively reduce China’s role in Brazil’s balancing act if India’s role therein soon becomes more significant, and fuel Western media speculation about China’s commitment to the group...

Chinese President Xi Jinping declined to travel to Rio for the latest BRICS Summit on the reported pretext of scheduling conflicts and having already met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Ignacia Lula da Silva twice this year. The South China Morning Post speculated that the real reason was that Xi didn’t want to be “perceived as a supporting actor” there given the state dinner that Lula will hold for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, who’ll be the first Indian premier to visit Brazil in nearly six decades.

The US president has warned countries against aligning with “anti-American policies”

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on any country doing business with BRICS, with “no exceptions,” accusing the economic bloc of adopting “anti-American policies.” The warning came just hours after BRICS leaders concluded their summit in Rio de Janeiro. In their joint declaration, the bloc criticized unilateral tariff actions and condemned what they described as “indiscriminate” trade measures, without mentioning the US directly. “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has gone full 'Red Dawn' - warning that China and Russia might orchestrate simultaneous invasions of Taiwan and Europe to destabilize the Western alliance. “If Xi Jinping would attack Taiwan, he would first make sure that he makes a call to his very junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, residing in Moscow, and telling him, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this, and I need you to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory,’” Rutte claimed in a recent interview with The New York Times. “That is most likely the way this will progress, and to deter them, we need to do two things.”

The West initially backed Ukraine’s bid when the conflict with Russia escalated but support has since waned

Discussions with the West about NATO membership for Kiev have become increasingly tense and unproductive, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy has said, describing the talks as “toxic.” Western nations initially backed Kiev’s aspirations to join the US-led bloc, but Ukraine’s military struggles and shifting American policies have led to a decline in support. The dialogue with NATO partners has now reached a dead end, Tikhy lamented in an interview on the YouTube channel of journalist Aleksandr Notevsky on Friday.

The right-wing party has reportedly axed talk of ‘remigration’ and ‘German guiding culture’ from its program to woo moderate voters

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has softened its anti-immigration rhetoric in a bid to appeal to moderate voters and prove itself capable of forming a government down the road, the outlet Bild has claimed. Founded back in 2013, the right-wing party has steadily gained in popularity amid the continuing migrant crisis in Germany. It finished second in the federal elections in February, winning 152 seats in the 630-seat Bundestag. In April, a survey by the pollster Forsa indicated that it enjoyed the support of 26% of respondents, ahead of all the other parties in Germany.

In yet another embarrassing showcase of how little the modern left understands supply, demand, and basic economic reality, the Berlin Green Party has proposed a price cap on ice cream.

This time, the target of their virtue-signaling crusade is the average frozen dessert stand, where Berlin’s eco-socialist politicians have decided are charging too much, as noted by Substack publication “Eugyppius.” The plan? They want every ice cream shop in Berlin to offer at least one flavor for a rock-bottom per-scoop price of €0.50 ($0.54) but only for “children and young people from poorer families.” At a time when energy prices in Germany are sky-high thanks to the same Green Party’s reckless push to shut down nuclear power, abandon cheap Russian gas, and throw the economy at the feet of a dysfunctional “energy transition,” ice cream, like nearly everything else, has become more expensive.

“Shoving is not funny!” screams this placard, with an awkward cartoon of a blonde German boy harassing a brown girl...

Migrants will not stop molesting and assaulting children at swimming pools in the best and most democratic Germany of all time...In the last 10 years, we’ve welcomed a lot of ill-behaved and criminal young men into our country for no discernible reason, and along the way we’ve had the dubious privilege of discovering whole new categories of crime. There is the hostile-immigrant-drives-his-car-into-a-crowd-of-unsuspecting-innocents crime, there is the hostile-immigrant-stabs-a-bunch-of-random-people crime, there is the immigrant-gang-collectively-rape-underage-girl-in-park crime, and there is the immigrants-at-swimming-pool-molest-or-assault-various-children crime.

Mark Carney's border bill C-2 will give the federal government unprecedented surveillance measures over Canadians if passed. Constitutional lawyer John Carpay joins me to outline the dark side of Bill C-2 and urges Canadians to speak to their MPs and get them to vote against this bill.

"Healthcare" grift, graft, fraud and financialized skims / scams will bankrupt the nation.

I've been writing about America's healthcare system for 18 years, emphasizing two enduring themes: 1) our lifestyle is unhealthy, with predictable consequences and 2) healthcare as it is currently configured will bankrupt the nation all by itself. This recent article on how having a baby without complications now costs over $44,000 adds a third theme: the tragi-comic insanity and absurdity of the "healthcare" system that has been normalized, as if this is the only possible way to organize healthcare: "And They Wonder Why The Birth Rate Is Declining": A Mother Went Viral For Revealing The Costs Of Being Pregnant In America

The dollar keeps getting deeper into the bear market as the summer travel season is in full swing.

On Monday, the US Dollar Index ended the first half of the year 10.8% lower. That's its worst first-half performance since 1973, when Richard Nixon was president. At the time, the index fell 14.8%. On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index was 0.1% lower at 96.75 at 12:57 a.m. ET . The index measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The sharp decline is a surprising turn for a currency typically seen as a safe haven in uncertain times. Analysts have attributed King Dollar's slump to the "Sell America" trade, as investors dumped US assets, including stocks and Treasurys, in response to President Donald Trump's trade war.

There’s no polite way to say this anymore: America is spiraling into the abyss at a speed so terrifying that even the most hardened patriots can barely comprehend it.

The U.S. economy isn’t just stumbling — it’s unraveling before our eyes like a decaying corpse. Confidence in the dollar has evaporated. Foreign investors are fleeing in droves, dumping U.S. assets as if they were radioactive waste. Meanwhile, the true cost of living has shot into the stratosphere. Wages are frozen in place like a deer caught in headlights, and savings are being incinerated — vanishing faster than morning mist in the desert sun.

Pay up or be tracked.

Meta has announced plans to appeal a major decision by the European Commission, which ruled that the company’s controversial pay-or-consent advertising framework violates the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The pay-or-consent model is a system used by companies like Meta where users are presented with two options: either they agree to the collection and use of their personal data for purposes such as targeted advertising, or they pay a fee to access the service without their data being exploited in this way. Supporters of this approach argue that it gives users a choice between privacy and a free service funded by advertising.

Just when one thought woke academia could not get more insane, it has.

This time, a professor at Texas State University claimed, without any evidence, according to The College Fix, that “First, we assign the sex category,” the professor said. “The sex, male or female, is also assigned at birth. I think that’s a little bit of a hump for some of us to get over, to see that we’re not born with a sex. Sex is also socially constructed.” This claim, which is patently insane and not based on science, was not backed up with any evidence because there is no evidence supporting this. In case things were murky when asked, “So you’re saying biological sex and gender are separate,” the professor responded in the affirmative.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of the Swedish fintech company Klarna, has ignited a heated discussion about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

In a recent interview with The Times Tech podcast, Siemiatkowski made bold claims about AI’s potential to reshape the labor market, particularly for white-collar jobs, while reflecting on his own company’s mixed experience with AI adoption. His remarks come at a time when businesses worldwide are grappling with the balance between automation and human labor, raising concerns about job losses and economic stability. Siemiatkowski warned that AI’s rapid advancement could lead to significant job displacement, stating, “Unfortunately, I don’t see how we could avoid it, with what’s happening from a technology perspective.”

An ancient city has been discovered in Peru that once was a trading hub thousands of years ago.

The 3,500-year-old settlement, named Peñico, is located in the northern Barranca province - close to where the Caral civilisation, the oldest on the America, developed 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists believe Peñico was likely a trading hub linking Pacific coast cultures with those in the Andes mountains and the Amazon basin. Ceremonial temples and residential complexes were uncovered as well as a circular structure on a hillside terrace, with remains of stone and mud buildings constructed some 600m above sea level.