Four people killed in Manhattan shooting. Trump reduces Russia-Ukraine ‘deadline’. Germany Enters The Debt Spiral. PA demands Hamas disarm and cede Gaza control. Who Funds The WHO?

JUL 29, 2025

Police responded to an active shooter situation reported in midtown Manhattan around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

At least four people, including a police officer, were fatally shot, according to developing reports. The gunman, armed with a rifle, walked into a skyscraper that houses the headquarters for Blackstone and the NFL. The suspect was killed, according to police. The New York City Police Department evacuated the building and issued a shelter-in-place order for about 100 people nearby. City and federal officials quickly responded to the news.

The Manhattan mass shooter has been identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas.

At least five people are dead, including a police officer, after Shane Tamura opened fire in a building in Midtown. Tamura reportedly wore a bulletproof vest as he walked into a 44-story building in Midtown Manhattan on 51st and Park Avenue and opened fire on multiple people before turning the gun on himself. The New York Post reports, “A crazed gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire inside a swanky Midtown skyscraper that houses Blackstone and NFL headquarters Monday, injuring three people, including a cop — before turning the gun on himself, sources said.”

Three people died and multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a casino resort in Reno, Nevada.

The gunman, an adult male, was taken into custody and hospitalized in an unknown condition. Three people died and three others were injured, according to authorities. Initial reports cited Northern Nevada District Health Officer Chad Kingsley, who inaccurately said two people died. Two of the three victims remain in critical condition, while the other was released from the nearby hospital, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth revealed on Monday. “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” City Councilman Devon Reese said in a social media post.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, have launched an investigation into a violent attack that occurred late Friday and early Saturday morning following the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium and a Reds baseball game.

Videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media, showing a white man being shoved to the ground and beaten by multiple black attackers, and a white woman receiving a serious concussion. Other white people can be seen being attacked in the background of the footage. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has suggested the attacks may amount to federal hate crimes. The videos depict many in the crowd, including women, joining in the attacks, with one man being stomped on and beaten for nearly a minute before being helped to his feet.

President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for the United States-born children of illegal aliens would be in effect if not for federal judges.

Immediately after taking office, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, often referred to as “anchor babies.” Annually, about 250,000 anchor babies are born in the U.S. every year, anchoring their illegal alien parents in the country. Trump’s order was supposed to take effect at the start of this week and would have if not for the decisions of two federal judges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its demands for detailed data on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

The administration has threatened to withhold SNAP funding from states that fail to comply by the July 30 deadline. James criticized the move as an “illegal data grab” targeting illegal immigrants. “This administration is attempting to use this program as a tool in their cruel and chaotic targeting of immigrants,” she said during a press call. The attorneys general argue that the request violates federal privacy laws and exceeds the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) authority.

Former CIA Director John Brennan made several statements under oath or otherwise before Congress that appear to contradict newly declassified intelligence documents, a Washington Examiner review of hundreds of pages of transcripts and other records found. In addition to his sworn statements, Brennan also made a multitude of claims to the public that clash with the recently released documents.

On July 23, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard declassified a report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that was completed in September 2020. The report analyzed and found significant flaws in the process that ultimately produced the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment titled “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections.” The 2017 assessment famously concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump secure the White House.

Jeffrey Epstein associate and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday to throw out her 2021 federal sex trafficking conviction.

Maxwell's lawyers argue she is covered by the 2007 plea deal Epstein reached with South Florida prosecutors to not charge any of his accomplices. The filing comes after President Donald Trump's Justice Department earlier this month wrote it opposed the Supreme Court taking up the appeal. 'Rather than grapple with the core principles of plea agreements, the government tries to distract by reciting a lurid and irrelevant account of Jeffrey Epstein's misconduct,' Maxwell's legal team wrote in their petition. 'But this case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did,' wrote the husband-and-wife duo, David and Mona Markus.

President Donald J. Trump was again questioned on July 28 about the possibility of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell already received limited immunity in exchange for talking to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s deputy, Todd Blanche, about around a hundred people connected to Epstein. In response to a pardon question, Trump stated, “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it.” He added, “It’s in the news about that—that aspect of it, but right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”

No person or persons can know the “correct” interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s attempts to control interest rates are destructive like other central planning...

President Trump has recently suggested that, unless Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cuts interest rates, the president might revert to his The Apprentice days and tell Powell, “you’re fired.” President Trump backtracked on firing Powell after the president’s comments caused stock markets to fall. However, it is almost certain that President Trump will not reappoint Powell when Powell’s term ends in May. Media reports indicate the leading candidates to replace Powell include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, former Federal Reserve Board Governor Kevin Warsh, and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. A more interesting question than who will replace Powell is why would anyone want to, since the next Fed chairman will likely face another Fed-caused meltdown.

...this isn’t a course correction – it’s escalation. And the consequences are coming fast…

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York State Assembly member and self-described democratic socialist, stunned political insiders by clinching the June primary over establishment figures like Andrew Cuomo. His platform is unapologetically bold: An immediate freeze on rent for nearly two million rent-stabilized units, A jump to a $30 minimum wage by 2030, Publicly owned grocery stores in every borough, Free city buses, Sharply higher taxes on millionaires and corporations. Mamdani has also courted controversy, refusing to denounce the phrase “globalize the Intifada” (he calls it a "human-rights slogan") and later insisting he “oppose[s] any incitement to violence.” He’s promised to use city power to enforce the International Criminal Court warrant and, in a May forum, labeled India’s Prime Minister Modi a “war criminal” over the Gujarat riots.

Brussels has agreed to sweeping trade tariffs on European exports to the US and other concessions to avoid even higher duties

The new trade agreement between the US and the EU is “completely humiliating for the Europeans,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said. The deal, announced on Sunday by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, includes a requirement for EU member states to increase imports of American energy and defense products. It also imposes a blanket 15% tariff on EU exports to the US – terms accepted by Brussels to avoid even steeper trade penalties

The US president previously said he would impose new sanctions against Moscow if no deal was reached before early September

US President Donald Trump has sharply reduced the time frame he set for Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire, warning that Moscow now has just 10 to 12 days to reach a deal or face sweeping new sanctions. “I’m going to set a new deadline... about 10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason to wait. I wanted to be generous, but we’re just not seeing any progress,” Trump told reporters on Monday in Scotland. He was sitting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The US president had originally given the two sides 50 days to negotiate an end to the conflict, threatening to impose 100% tariffs on Russian imports and secondary sanctions on countries and companies that continue to trade with Russia. That initial deadline was due to expire in early September.

NATO has threatened New Delhi with sanctions for its Russia ties, while continuing its own trade with the country, Denis Alipov has said

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has accused NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte of “glaring hypocrisy” for threatening New Delhi with secondary sanctions for its Russia ties, while shielding the bloc’s own economic ties with the sanctioned nation. In an op-ed with the Economic Times on Sunday, Alipov said, “This glaring hypocrisy exposes the West’s fundamental double standards.” “Western powers do not want to deprive themselves of the benefits of trade with Russia, yet insist others do exactly that for NATO’s objective of defeating Russia – whatever the cost, especially if non-NATO countries bear the burden, whether they want to or not.”

Trump gives unpopular Starmer some pointers in front of the world’s media.

It’s kind of odd that when US President Donald J. Trump today (28) welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Trump Turnberry, his luxury golf resort in southwestern Scotland, it was the Premier who seemed the visitor in his own Kingdom. The two leaders discussed the recently signed US-UK trade deal and celebrated a new US-EU agreement. A lot of geopolitical crises around the world were also themes of discussion: the Gaza Conflict, the Ukraine War…But one striking aspect of the meeting was that Trump publicly enumerated the changes in policy that very unpopular PM Starmer needs to implement, should he want to defeat the conservative leader of the polls, Trump’s friend Nigel Farage from Reform UK.

A town councillor who asked questions about 300 Afghans staying in a local hotel has been "reported to police for stirring up hate". John Edwards has been placed under "investigation" at Bracknell Forest Council in Berkshire, following questions he asked in April.

A job advertisement for an administrative position at a Sharia court in Britain has sparked political backlash after being posted on the British government’s official jobs website. Listed on the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Find a Job site, the $31,500-a-year role is based at Manchester Community Centre in Didsbury, England.

The position, advertised by an independent charity, requires applicants to hold a degree in Sharia law and have prior experience working within Islamic courts abroad. Duties include administrative and secretarial responsibilities for the Manchester Sharia Council and coordinating social and religious services. Outrage quickly followed, with Reform Party leader Nigel Farage commenting, “Our country and its values are being destroyed.”

Germany is on a path to losing its reputation as a fiscally responsible state. Through unchecked spending, the federal government is steering the country into stormy waters.

On Thursday, Handelsblatt reported a new budget gap. By 2029, previously unfunded additional debts are expected to grow from €144 billion to €150 billion, according to several government sources. These are not part of the planned federal debt but come on top of it. Most recently, the coalition agreed to bring forward a planned pension supplement for mothers to 2027, adding another €4.5 billion in spending. It must be said clearly: Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has abandoned its last efforts at fiscal seriousness and conservative budgeting. The costs of a shaky coalition’s political consensus, designed to avoid conflict, are being offloaded onto taxpayers.

A German court ruled that the foreign heart specialist had lured a teenager he met online into his clinic during a weekend shift and raped her multiple times

A 56-year-old Syrian-born doctor living in Germany has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in his office at a hospital in Lower Saxony. The verdict was delivered by the Osnabrück Regional Court on Thursday after a trial held largely behind closed doors to protect the underage victim. As reported by NDR, the Court found that the doctor, a heart specialist working at the Schüchtermann Clinic in Bad Rothenfelde, met the teenager through an internet chatroom. In December 2023, he picked her up from Osnabrück Central Station and brought her into the clinic through a side entrance during his weekend shift. He had told colleagues he was stepping away to care for his ill wife.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an unconditional ceasefire to halt the deadliest border clashes in over a decade. The agreement was reached on the fifth day of fighting, or about two days after President Trump threatened to withhold trade deals from both countries unless a swift resolution was reached.

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met earlier in Malaysia, in talks hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar facilitated a breakthrough, unconditional ceasefire deal between the two countries, which have been fighting over their highly disputed 500-mile land border. Anwar serves as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Washington and Beijing both deployed envoys to support talks.

This week, we got a crystal-clear look at who’s really driving the assault on public worship in this country—and surprise, surprise: it’s not fringe activists. It’s Trudeau-appointed senators and elected Liberal MPs.

Nation First explores the VCAT decision against Dr Jereth Kok

Tarrant County GOP Chairman Bo French has been facing a coordinated smear campaign by Hamas-linked CAIR, left-wing media, and compromised Texas officials — not because he lied, but because he told the truth about the militant Islamic networks infiltrating our institutions.

Just a few weeks ago, Tarrant County GOP Chairman Bo French shook the political establishment with his groundbreaking exposé on militant Islamic networks operating in North Texas. The backlash was swift — and telling. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — a Hamas-linked group with a long history of defending terrorists and extremists — immediately launched a smear campaign to discredit Bo French. They weren’t alone. A coordinated alliance of left-wing media outlets and compromised GOP operatives piled on, attacking him relentlessly for daring to speak the truth about the Islamic threat festering in our own backyard.

In the early hours of July 27, 2025, militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an ISIS-affiliated rebel group, stormed a Catholic church in Komanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, during a nighttime prayer vigil.

Armed with guns and machetes, they slaughtered at least 40 worshippers at the Parish of Blessed Anuarite, including women, men, and nine children, while abducting others into the surrounding bush. This savage attack, which also involved burning homes and looting shops, underscores the relentless threat to Christian communities in the region. The church was celebrating its 25th anniversary when the raiders struck around 1 a.m., turning a sacred gathering into a scene of horror. Victims’ bodies were later prepared for burial in a mass grave on church grounds, with some charred remains discovered in nearby torched buildings.

France said on Sunday it will push for sweeping global embargoes on Iran unless a broader deal is reached by the end of August covering not just Tehran’s nuclear program but its missile and regional activities.

“We now want a more comprehensive agreement that would encompass both the nuclear dimension of Iranian destabilization activities, but also it's the ballistic component, as well as the regional destabilization activities,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on CBS News’ Face the Nation. Barrot warned that Iran’s repeated violations of the 2015 nuclear accord had rendered the previous terms obsolete.

Iran's foreign minister on Monday insisted Iran would not give up enrichment and the United States has no way to end it militarily, hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to wipe out Iran's nuclear sites again if it revived its activities.

"All should know that we Iranians have NOT BOUGHT our PEACEFUL nuclear program; we have BUILT IT WITH BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS," Araghchi posted on X on Monday. "Yes, our enrichment facilities are severely damaged, but our DETERMINATION IS NOT." Trump earlier in the day warned that if the Islamic Republic moved toward any form of nuclear weapons capability, he would not hesitate to carry out further strikes.

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed frustration over stalled efforts to reach a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza and accused Iran of obstructing the negotiations.

“I think they (Iran) got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas, giving them signals and orders. And that's not good,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the United Kingdom's prime minister on Monday. His remarks appeared to be the first blaming Iran for the continuing impasse. The latest round of negotiations with the Iranian-backed Palestinian armed group in Qatar ended without results. White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff cut his trip short and left on July 24. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” Witkoff announced on X.

Egyptian journalist Ahmad Abd Al-Wahhab, deputy director of the editorial board at the Egyptian government daily Akhbar Al-Yawm, who also writes for the Saudi news website Elaph, recently published several articles in which he sharply criticized Hamas.

He wrote this movement has brought disaster upon the people of the Gaza Strip by embarking on the "escapade" of October 7 at the expense of the Palestinian national interest, and that it therefore bears responsibility for the war being waged in Gaza today. Hamas, he added, uses the Gazans as human shields and ignores the large number of casualties in its effort to continue fighting and remain in control of Gaza at any price. As the result of this stubbornness, it has lost the trust of both the Gazans and of its former supporters, and thus can no longer present itself as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. Abd Al-Wahhab concluded that Hamas must therefore cede power in Gaza and hand it back to the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa states the PA is the sole legitimate authority for Gaza and urges a complete Israeli withdrawal, while rejecting violence and terrorism.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa on Monday demanded that the Hamas terrorist organization relinquish control of the Gaza Strip and disarm. Speaking at a United Nations conference in New York promoting a two-state solution, Mustafa declared, as quoted by CNN, “Hamas must relinquish its control over the strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority.” He claimed that “the State of Palestine is the only holder of the right to rule the entire Gaza Strip,” and urged Israel to “withdraw completely” from the territory. Mustafa also asserted that the Palestinian Authority “rejects violence and terrorism in all its forms, including targeting and attacking civilians.”

Just ahead of the Israeli cabinet meeting, officials said negotiations over a hostage deal have stalled, and the IDF is responding accordingly.

Just hours before the narrow Diplomatic-Security Cabinet was set to convene, Israeli officials stated on Sunday that negotiations over a potential hostage deal have ground to a halt, prompting the IDF to prepare a detailed military plan for Gaza to present to ministers. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate and said, "We have a job to finish, eliminating Hamas, and we have a job to bring our hostages home. We're not giving up on that for even a minute. These are two intertwined objectives. But the main takeaway from what they saw in Iran: there is no axis. That plan for the destruction of Israel is now off the table."

Here we go again? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Sunday that the Venezuelan government is "illegitimate" in a written statement on X.

"Maduro is NOT the President of Venezuela and his regime is NOT the legitimate government," Rubio wrote on X. "Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States." This hearkens back to the days of trying to force the world to recognize Juan Guaidó as actual president, and the Venezuelan opposition leader has since faded into obscurity. But currently, Rubio and the Trump administration are angry about the alleged shady circumstances surrounding Maduro's reelection win from last where, after which the Biden administration declared it was 'stolen'.

62% comes from shadowy anonymous sources: ‘BMJ Global Health’ study

A new BMJ Global Health study has confirmed that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) private fundraising arm—the WHO Foundation—has received tens of millions of dollars from pharmaceutical giants, Big Tech companies, and anonymous sources, with nearly half the funding now untraceable. The study findings come after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the United States will reject the WHO’s sweeping emergency powers treaty, warning that the same unelected body now seeking “global medical surveillance of every human being.” The BMJ Global Health study, published Wednesday, reads: “From its launch until the end of 2023, the foundation disclosed total donation receipts of US$82 783 930 overall, of which US$39 757 326 (48.0%) was from anonymous donations over US$100 000. In total, US$51 554 203 (62.3%) in anonymous donations were reported.”

Some symptoms could be neurological, the CDC said...

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an update on July 24 urging health care providers and public health officials to raise awareness of the symptoms of “long COVID,” a condition the CDC states can last weeks, months, or even years after an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In the update, the agency said that public health professionals should continue to “promote awareness of Long COVID, help combat the stigma that patients with Long COVID encounter, and emphasize prevention of Long COVID,” while encouraging people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This post is a compilation of recent happenings at HHS and MAHA machinations.

JUL 29

JUL 28

Bill Gates-funded team quietly coordinated with Feds, sought billionaire backing for Puerto Rico–Sized sunlight dimming experiment.

"...we’re on the ragged edge, I still think, of a civil war in the US because the Red and Blue people hate each other..."

Matt Smith: All right, good morning, Doug. I think the biggest thing in the news is that Obama is a traitor. I mean, we know this officially now. Although a lot of this information had been uncovered in years past—about RussiaGate and all of that—the connections weren’t as clear as they are now, based on Tulsi’s release of information and what she’s told Trump. So much so that Trump felt quite confident recently, in an open forum at a press conference, to just outright call him a traitor. He said, “I’d like to say let’s give it time and just see, but we know he was a traitor.” Doug Casey: I can’t wait to find out. Although I never thought of him in such an overt role. I’d only credited the fact that he was a homosexual rental boy in Chicago’s bathhouses. Too bad that’s been pretty well swept under the rug.

Money Supply is a very important indicator. It helps show how tight or loose current monetary conditions are regardless of what the Fed is doing with interest rates. Even if the Fed is tight, if Money Supply is increasing, it has an inflationary effect.

One key metric shown below is the “Wenzel” 13-week annualized money supply figure. It was made popular by the late Robert Wenzel who tracked the metric weekly as an indicator for where the economy might be headed. In 2020, the Fed started reporting the data monthly instead of weekly. It should also be noted that Money Supply data can be heavily revised in future months.

Venture capitalists love the spotlight. They’re on X, they’re in the White House, and they’re constantly chasing press coverage of Series A deals into B2B SaaS companies that might become the next Salesforce, but could just as likely fold in a few years.

Today’s VCs hold an inordinate amount of cultural capital, and for good reason: They fund many of the companies that undergird not only our economy, but our social fabric, and they are often instrumental in shaping tomorrow’s trends. But still, they represent a small fraction of the broader investment landscape, which is why I’m always astounded by the sheer scale of the private equity industry.

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has reached a significant milestone by successfully implanting its brain-computer interface (BCI) chip, known as “the Link,” into a ninth human participant.

This achievement, announced via Musk’s social media platform X, marks a pivotal advancement in the company’s mission to merge human cognition with digital technology. The procedure, notably the first instance of Neuralink performing two surgeries in a single day, underscores the company’s growing efficiency and readiness for broader clinical applications. The Neuralink implant, a coin-sized device embedded in the brain, uses ultra-thin electrodes to record and transmit neural signals, enabling users to control external devices like computers or smartphones through thought alone.

Amazon's latest acquisition puts an always-listening microphone on your wrist and calls it progress.

Amazon is moving to acquire Bee, a startup focused on voice-driven wearable technology, signaling a broader push into AI-powered personal devices. Bee manufactures a lightweight bracelet and an Apple Watch app designed to capture and process audio from the surrounding environment. The device listens continuously unless the user manually mutes it. Its primary function is to help users manage tasks by turning spoken cues into reminders and lists. The company promotes its vision by stating, “We believe everyone should have access to a personal, ambient intelligence that feels less like a tool and more like a trusted companion. One that helps you reflect, remember, and move through the world more freely.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concern that ChatGPT conversations lack legal privilege protection and could be subpoenaed in lawsuits...

OpenAI could be legally required to produce sensitive information and documents shared with its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman highlighted the privacy gap as a “huge issue” during an interview with podcaster Theo Von last week, revealing that, unlike conversations with therapists, lawyers, or doctors with legal privilege protections, conversations with ChatGPT currently have no such protections. “And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s like legal privilege for it... And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

A powerful derecho is expected to strike parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, July 28, 2025, bringing potentially destructive winds, hail, and tornadoes to South Dakota, Minnesota, and northern Iowa.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a moderate threat for severe storms in these regions, warning of wind gusts exceeding 75 mph and significant damage to property, trees, and power lines. What is a Derecho? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is defined as “a long-lived, damaging wind storm” that must extend approximately 250 miles with wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length, including several gusts of 75 mph or greater. These storms, most common during the warm season, can cause destruction comparable to or exceeding that of a tornado.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1 and runs through November 30, is approaching a critical juncture, with meteorologists warning of a potential surge in activity.

According to a recent USA TODAY article, experts are pointing to August and September as pivotal months when conditions could favor increased tropical cyclone development, despite a relatively quiet start to the season. Ryan Maue, a meteorologist with Weather Trader, noted in a Substack post, “The central MDR looks reasonably primed for development,” referring to the Main Development Region of the Atlantic, where many of the season’s strongest storms typically form. This region, stretching from the west coast of Africa to the Caribbean, is showing signs of warming ocean temperatures, a key ingredient for hurricane formation.

A controversial new interpretation of markings etched on the walls of an ancient Egyptian mine could prove the Book of Exodus to be true.

Researcher Michael Bar-Ron claimed that a 3,800-year-old Proto-Sinaitic inscription, found at Serabit el-Khadim in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, may read 'zot m'Moshe,' Hebrew for 'This is from Moses.' The inscription, etched into a rock face near the so-called Sinai 357 in Mine L, is part of a collection of over two dozen Proto-Sinaitic texts first discovered in the early 1900s. These writings, among the earliest known alphabetic scripts, were likely created by Semitic-speaking workers in the late 12th Dynasty, around 1800BC. Bar-Ron, who spent eight years analyzing high-resolution images and 3D scans, suggested the phrase could indicate authorship or dedication linked to a figure named Moses.

A respected Harvard astrophysicist has revealed new evidence suggesting that the mysterious object barreling toward Earth this December is an alien craft.

Professor Avi Loeb and his team found that the supposed comet known as 3I/ATLAS is on an extremely unusual course that will take it close to three different planets: Venus, Mars, and Jupiter. Loeb explained that 3I/ATLAS's course is so rare the chance of a natural space rock randomly flying along that path is less than 0.005 percent. Based on those findings, Loeb, an outspoken believer in UFOs, has concluded that 3I/ATLAS may be an alien probe sent to this solar system by an unknown intelligence. Moreover, Loeb said that such a craft and the beings who control it would have one of two motives, one being harmless and the other being hostile.

Timothy Alberino joins Dave Hodges from the Common Sense Show to discuss recently discovered megaliths in the Amazon jungle of Peru, a potential lost city of giants, and the worldwide cover-up of giants. They ask the questions; who is behind the cover-up of giants and for what purpose?