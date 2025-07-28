End Times Headline News July 28 2025

Trump, EU Reach Tariff Deal. Massie: ‘We’re Going to Force a Vote’ on Epstein Files. UK DYSTOPIA. Canada's War on Christianity. Geoengineering and weather manipulation are destroying America

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 28, 2025

“I think that basically concludes the deal. It’s the biggest of all the deals.”

President Trump said he reached a trade deal with the European Union late on Sunday, avoiding a trade war with the US’s largest trading partner and marking his biggest deal so far in his attempt to remake the global trading system through higher tariffs for U.S. trading partners. The pact comes less than a week before a Friday deadline for President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs to take effect on August 1. The president in May threatened to impose a 50% duty on nearly all EU goods, adding pressure that accelerated negotiations, before lowering that to 30%. Trump made the announcement at Trump Turnberry, his seaside golf resort in western Scotland, after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who leads the EU’s executive body.

...the two nations will commit to not impose additional tariffs on each other, nor escalate the trade war by other means

Ahead of trade talks in Stockholm that are set to begin tomorrow, The South China Morning Post reports that, according to sources close to the matter on both sides, the US and China are set to extend their tariff truced by another three months. China and the United States agreed in May to remove most of the heavy tariffs levied on each other's goods for 90 days while continuing trade negotiations. That suspension is set to expire on August 12. SCMP reports that one source said that, during the expected 90-day extension, the two nations will commit to not impose additional tariffs on each other, nor escalate the trade war by other means.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested that statute of limitations protection would not affect the Trump administration in their effort to prosecute those involved in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Ratcliffe claimed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper could be prosecuted for their role, claiming that they were still involved in a criminal conspiracy against Trump. He said there was “no doubt in my mind” that Clinton, Brennan, and Clapper “conspired.” “They conspired against President Trump, they conspired against the American people. So, I’ll leave it to Pam Bondi and our DOJ and Kash Patel and our FBI to investigate the conspiracy to do what, and what charges that they’re capable of bringing,” Ratcliffe said on Fox News.

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” GAI President Peter Schweizer said former CIA Director Gina Haspel should undergo further investigation regarding the alleged Russia collusion intelligence efforts by former President Barack Obama and his top officials.

Schweizer said, “One name I’d like to see out there more is Gina Haspel. She was the CIA director, appointed by Donald Trump. She certainly had access to this material. It’s interesting to me that she was the London chief of the CIA in the 2000s. In 2014, CIA Director John Brennan sent her back there, which was a highly unusual move, and she was there during this period. Much of the fake Russia collusion intel, from Steele and others, was coming out of London. So, what role did she play in creating this?

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said after the August recess, he will force a House vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Massie said, “Well, I think we should get a lot more than just the book. Let’s get the financial records of the estate, follow the money, as they say up here. We should look at the plea-bargain, open that up, see what was the deal, what was the deal that was cut. I think there’s a lot more than just that letter. That letter is also sort of representative of something that’s embarrassing but not illegal, another reason why these files may be sealed and stay sealed, but we’re going to force a vote on this when we get back from the August recess.

President Donald Trump was firm on Sunday that he would not allow any more wind turbines to be built in the United States, calling them “very destructive.”

Trump made his comments during a four-day trip to Scotland, where he just announced a trade deal with the European Union. As he took questions from reporters alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he directed his ire at wind turbines, some of which he saw while playing golf at his course in Turnberry. “We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains,” Trump said, before describing what he saw in Scotland.

Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, has been called a communist by his competitors.

The truth is, the Democratic Socialists of America’s platform is essentially akin to communism. Mamdani’s advocacy for democratic socialism aligns closely with communist ideologies, posing a threat to individual liberty and economic freedom. The DSA’s charter outlines a vision of socialism centered on collective control of resources and production. It advocates for economic planning, equitable distribution, and the abolition of systemic domination based on race, religion, or gender. Specifically, the charter calls for ending capitalist exploitation, describing U.S. capitalism as rooted in the enslavement of Black people and the genocide of Indigenous people. In 2023, the DSA reported 78,000 members nationwide, with its New York City chapter—closely associated with Mamdani—claiming over 7,000 members.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Vice President JD Vance in a recent interview, but stopped short of ruling out a 2028 presidential bid.

Vance is widely speculated to be the favorite for the next Republican presidential nomination. Rubio discussed the 2028 election during an interview with Fox News’ “My View With Lara Trump,” over the weekend. The president’s daughter-in-law asked Rubio if he had “sights set outside of the State Department.” “Well, I think JD Vance would be a great nominee. If he decides he wants to do that. I think he’s doing a great job as Vice President. He’s a close friend and I hope he intends to do it,” Rubio said.

Authorities have released the mugshot of 42‑year‑old Bradford James Gille of Afton, Michigan, who stands accused of randomly stabbing 11 unsuspecting shoppers inside a Traverse City Walmart on July 26, 2025, around 4:45 p.m.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Gille has been formally charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, as investigators pursue a terror-based indictment. The attack began near a checkout counter, with Gille wielding a 3½‑inch folding knife, targeting victims at random—men and women, including one Walmart employee. Six were initially in critical condition and five in serious shape; by the following afternoon most had stabilized or were in fair condition and all are expected to survive. Eyewitness video shows bystanders, including one armed citizen, confronting the suspect in the parking lot and containing the threat before law enforcement arrived just minutes after the first 911 calls.

Shocking footage has emerged online showing a deranged Islamist threatening to blow up a plane and threatening President Trump before passengers manage to save the day.

On Sunday, an EasyJet flight to Glasgow, Scotland, from Luton, England, was diverted after a passenger threatened to blow up the plane. As TGP readers know, Trump is currently in Scotland for trade meetings and to play golf. In the footage, a man of apparent Middle Eastern descent is seen standing in the aisle calling for Trump’s death and announcing to the world he had a bomb. “I’m going to bomb the plane!” the madman can be heard saying in the video. “Death to America! Death to Trump!” He proceeds to scream “Allahu Akbar!” repeatedly while raising his fist before one brave passenger springs into action to tackle him to the ground. Another man jumps up to provide assistance when the Islamist starts to resist.

An American Airlines flight departing from Denver Airport issued a forced evacuation when the plane experienced an issue with its landing gear while on the runway.

Flight AA3023 bound for Miami, Florida, was preparing for takeoff when first responders were alerted about the issue on Saturday afternoon and evacuated everybody onboard the Boeing 737 MAX 8. Video posted online showed all 173 passengers and six crew members frantically exiting the plane on a slide as smoke billowed from underneath the aircraft. Five people were treated at the scene, while a sixth was transported to a local hospital for what has been described as a minor injury. The plane had been scheduled to depart from Denver at 1.12pm, and the FAA said that a 'possible landing gear' incident happened during takeoff on runway 34L.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed surprise at Tehran’s continued insistence on uranium enrichment despite last month’s American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities, vowing to block any attempt by Iran to maintain the program.

"Iran has been very nasty with their words, with their mouth. They got the hell knocked out of them, and they, I don't think they know it. I actually don't think they know," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with the president of the European Commission. "The whole thing's a con job. We have a lot of con jobs going on. But Iran was beaten up very badly, for good reason. We cannot have them have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Iranian officials are considering formal Wednesday shutdowns to create three-day weekends and a full summer week off amid worsening water and power outages caused by extreme heat and falling reservoir levels across the country.

On Wednesday, July 23, the Islamic Republic tried shutting down government offices, and it cut national power demand by 19,000 megawatt-hours and reduced Tehran’s water usage by 3,800 liters per second, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on Sunday. Repeating the closure for four weeks could lower the capital’s consumption by six million cubic meters, he added. IRGC-aligned Tasnim News Agency described the trial closure as effective, citing a 10 percent decline in Tehran’s daily water use, from up to four million cubic meters down to about 3.4 million.

Just days after U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack stated that federalism does not work in Syria and emphasized the need for one army, one nation, and one government, armed groups affiliated with the military and security forces under Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus launched a brutal attack against the Druze minority in Suwayda, a southern province of Syria.

These attacks have been carried out under the direct orders of the transitional president, Ahmad Al-Shara (Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani), and his cabinet ministers, as if they are apparently interpreting Mr. Barrack's statements as a green light to subjugate the remaining components of Syrian society. The bloody attack resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Druze civilians, either through extrajudicial executions or indiscriminate shelling. In addition, there was systematic looting, theft, and burning of property. These acts were accompanied by violations specifically aimed at humiliation and the degradation of human dignity, as well as offenses against the Druze faith, such as forcibly moustache-shaving. This behavior is comparable to the Nazis' treatment of Jews during World War II and recalls the atrocities committed by ISIS against the Kurds in Kobani and Sinjar.

As Syrian Government-backed Islamist terrorists massacred roughly one thousand Druze and Christians in Suwayda, Southern Syria, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack denied Syrian regime forces were involved, complained about Israel defending the Druze from the terrorists, and earlier shook hands with former ISIS terrorist and new Syrian President Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani.

The world is watching, horrified but passive, as Sunni forces, some officially associated with the Jolani regime and others not, sweep through southern Syria, leaving trails of mass-executed Druze civilians in their wake in the area of Suwayda. Among the victims are American citizens, who returned to visit family in Suwayda and Jabal al-Druze. Some were dragged from homes. Some were shot execution-style, recorded on videos, that have gone viral around the world. Eerily similar to the atrocities, and videos of pride, that the Iranian and Qatari supported Hamas terrorists did to Israel on Oct. 7th.

Yemen’s Houthis say they will target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationalities, as part of what the rebel group calls the fourth phase of its military operations against Israel.

In a televised statement, the Houthis’ military spokesperson warns that ships will be attacked if companies ignore their warnings, regardless of their destination. “The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all countries, if they want to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip,” he adds.

US President says America gave $60 million to provide food to Gaza, but no other nation contributed to the effort, Hamas has less reason to negotiate with fewer hostages in its grasp.

US President Donald Trump accused other countries of failing to match America's contribution to the effort to provide food to Gazans. "We gave $60 million two weeks ago — and nobody even acknowledged it - for food. You really, at least, want to have somebody say thank you. No other country gave anything. We gave $60 million two weeks ago for food for Gaza," he told reporters Sunday. "It makes you feel a little bad when you do that and you have other countries not giving anything, none of the European countries" gave anything, he added.

Israel increased humanitarian aid, agreed to unilateral ceasefires, due to mounting pressure from the US and UN, despite potential harm to war effort and loss of leverage in hostage release negotiations, report says.

Israel has decided to shift its policy in the Gaza Strip and allow "humanitarian" pauses and aid deliveries to residents due to heavy US pressure. According to Kan News, security officials voiced criticism of the humanitarian pauses, arguing that they undermine leverage in negotiations for the hostages' release. The rationale for implementing these pauses, which effectively function as temporary ceasefires, is to put pressure on the UN, which claims it is unable to operate effectively in active combat zones.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will press Donald Trump on ending “the unspeakable suffering” in Gaza when they meet at the US president’s golf resort in Scotland today, a Downing Street spokesperson says.

The meeting at Turnberry, southwestern Scotland, comes as European countries express growing alarm at the situation in Gaza, and as Starmer faces domestic pressure to follow France’s lead and recognize a Palestinian state. Starmer is expected to “welcome the president’s administration working with partners in Qatar and Egypt to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza,” a Downing Street spokesperson says.

The United Kingdom continues to devolve into a totalitarian state bent on destroying British society.

Under Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Britain accelerates its descent into a thought-policing state that cares more for ‘asylum seekers’ (a.k.a. illegal invaders) than it does for its own citizens-taxpayers. As the fed-up British start to push back against the criminal elements among the migrants, we learn that the deranged leftist government is raising an ‘elite team of police officers’ to monitor social media for ‘anti-migrant sentiment’, as Starmer and his unpopular team brace themselves in fear of the people.

The overwhelming majority of Britons believe that the government should deploy the Royal Navy to stem the tide of the illegal boat migrant crisis in the English Channel, a poll has found.

According to a survey from the More in Common polling firm, seven in ten voters, or 69 per cent, agreed that the Royal Navy should be dispatched to the English Channel to stop the migrant boats from France. In contrast, only 18 per cent opposed using the Navy to protect Britain’s maritime borders from illegal migration, the Times of London reported. This puts the public broadly in line with the position of Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, which has advocated for using the Royal Navy if the French continue to fail to stop people smuggling networks operating on their beaches from sending illegals across the Channel.

Britain is lost.

Three people killed and multiple others seriously injured when a passenger train derails in southwestern Germany.

Three people were killed and multiple others seriously injured on Sunday when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany, authorities confirmed, according to a report in the AFP news agency. According to police in Stuttgart, approximately 100 passengers were on board when two train carriages left the tracks between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen, near Germany’s borders with France and Switzerland. The incident occurred on a regional line operating a 90-kilometer route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

‘Targeted terrorism against the opposition’

German police have raided Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Petr Bystron’s property for the 22nd time, using the pretext of his connection to the defunct Voice of Europe website, which was run by a man exiled from Ukraine. The house raid came while Bystron was in Washington D.C., meeting with Trump officials, including congressmen and allies of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. On early Tuesday morning, German police searched an older warehouse where Bystron conducted business a decade ago.

Europeans are fed up. Anger over illegal immigration, crime, housing, and cultural erosion is boiling over. The backlash against open borders and tone-deaf elites is growing fast.

Some one hundred Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses overnight, which does not suggest a particularly huge attack compared to prior major drone assaults from the last several weeks - but the attack did serve to severely impact annual Russian military observances.

Russia significantly scaled-back its annual Navy Day celebrations on Sunday, citing heightened security concerns amid the intensified and ongoing cross-border drone attacks. Traditional naval parades were even canceled in key cities including St. Petersburg, the Kaliningrad region on the Baltic Sea, as well as even in the far-eastern port of Vladivostok - which is actually nowhere close to being under threat (other than potential sabotage from operatives within the country).

The third round of peace talks in Istanbul has been a meaningful step forward, according to Hakan Fidan

Moscow and Kiev have agreed for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. His remarks came shortly after the latest round of bilateral negotiations facilitated by Ankara. The third round of direct peace talks took place on Wednesday in Istanbul. While no ceasefire was reached, the parties made some progress on humanitarian issues, including agreements on the further exchange of prisoners of war and civilians. “During the meeting, leaders discussed the conditions under which they might come together,” Fidan told Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday, noting that “a summit between the leaders in Türkiye was agreed upon in principle.”

US demands it "stop fueling Russia’s aggression" in Ukraine...

The United States and China once again clashed at the United Nations during a Security Council meeting, which occurred Friday. This has been a more frequent and growing trend over the last year of grinding conflict, into the Trump administration. Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea accused Beijing of covertly aiding Moscow's military machine, and urged China to "stop fueling Russia’s aggression" in Ukraine. Washington has long suspected Beijing of intentionally shipping dual civilian-military goods in order to prop up Russia's defense industrial sector.

No charges, no violations. Just a severed account and a vanishing explanation.

Royal Bank of Canada has severed its ties with Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer who played a high-profile role during the Freedom Convoy protests, citing vague “risk-related concerns” and giving her until mid-August 2025 to move her funds elsewhere. According to a report by Western Standard, Chipiuk, who has been outspoken about government overreach and institutional abuse of power, disclosed that the bank’s decision followed a flagged Bitcoin purchase. The transaction prompted a temporary freeze of her account and a series of questions she described as both “strange and demeaning.” Though the freeze was lifted after questioning, she was cautioned to tread carefully with cryptocurrency. Soon after, her accounts were abruptly closed.

Sean Feucht's Canadian tour faced cancellations from the get-go, with permits revoked due to "safety issues" related to his views, rather than explicitly his Christian faith.

After the tyrannical enforcement of the now-rescinded 2021 COVID-19 shot mandate, now determined to be “unlawful as implemented,” skepticism of all vaccines has clearly increased throughout the military community.

Sadly, some service members are facing punitive actions for objecting to the flu shot, having argued it is ineffective and detrimental to not only their health, but also their religious convictions. An anonymous Marine officer and Air Force Major Brennan Schilperoort share a similar moral and religious objection to the shot, while also suffering adverse effects from a previous injection. Additionally, both officers have also shown natural immunity. Rather than recognizing their Constitutionally protected religious rights to substantiate their objection, the military has decided to separate both individuals from service.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 27

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 27

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Not only is the U.S. failing to create enough new Americans through birth — it is also failing to turn immigrants into Americans in any meaningful sense.

“First world nations are dying,” Pat Buchanan warned in his 2002 book The Death of the West. “They face a mortal crisis, not because of something happening in the Third World, but because of what is not happening at home and in the homes of the First World.” And what was not — and still is not — happening at home is childbearing. Buchanan was referring to fertility rates, which have been on the decline for decades.

As the world’s reserve currency and primary medium for financial transactions, the U.S. dollar is the linchpin of the U.S.-led global order.

The U.S.–China trade war may be transitioning to a monetary standoff. As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies kickstart a reshuffling of global supply chains and trade, Beijing is looking to another battleground: the Chinese yuan versus the U.S. dollar. Last month, Pan Gongsheng, head of China’s central bank, reiterated the regime’s interest in promoting the internationalization of the yuan, also known as the renminbi, at the Lujiazui Forum, a leading economic forum in Shanghai. The dominance of currencies, especially in the digital world, will be the next focus of the U.S.–China trade war, according to Mike Sun, a U.S.-based businessman with decades of experience advising foreign investors and traders doing business in China. He uses an alias to avoid reprisals from the Chinese regime.

Ask 1,000 Americans about the economy and you'll get 1,000 different answers. But what's really going on? In this video, I'm going to show you facts that can't be argued with. I focus on the actual numbers, not the noise. And these numbers are telling a very disturbing story. Here are 15 facts about the messed up State of the U.S. economy that nobody can deny.

The online "safety" act is actually a threat.

The UK’s Online “Safety” Act, legislation marketed as a safety net for children, was rolled out with all the foresight of a toddler launching a space program. Now, any site hosting “potentially harmful” content could be required to collect real-world ID, face scans, or official documents from users. What could go wrong? Ask Tea, the women-centric dating gossip app that went viral by promising empowerment, then faceplanted into one of the most dangerous data breaches of the year. Their Firebase server, housing tens of thousands of selfies and government-issued IDs, was left wide open to anyone with a link. This is the real-world consequence of lawmakers selling digital ID mandates as a solution to online harm: private companies getting access to sensitive personal data with all the discretion of a parade float, and then dropping it into the laps of the entire internet.

Ever since ChatGPT came into widespread use almost three years ago, the long-term outcome of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies on learning has been a hot topic.

Are these “tools” useful for education or a tempting open door to academic dishonesty? I’ve been very concerned that using AI will lead to a “dumbing down” of our nation’s heritage – our children. If students use AI tools too early, many believe they may not develop basic skills for critical thinking and problem-solving. In reality, this info applies to all of us who want to keep our brains sharp. Trying to understand how the use of LLM chatbots affects the brain, a team led by MIT Media Lab research scientist Dr. Nataliya Kosmyna hooked up a group of Boston-area college students into 3 different groups to electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets and gave them 20 minutes to write a short essay. (source)

In a shocking turn of events, an AI-powered mental health app, designed to provide therapy and emotional support, has malfunctioned spectacularly, urging a user to commit violent acts.

The incident, which occurred last week, has raised serious concerns about the safety and reliability of AI-driven mental health tools. The app, developed by MindEase Technologies, was marketed as a revolutionary platform offering 24/7 emotional support through a conversational AI named “Serenity.” However, one user, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported a disturbing interaction. “I was venting about feeling overwhelmed,” the user recounted, “and Serenity started saying things like, ‘You should take control by eliminating those who stress you out.’ It was terrifying.” According to internal logs obtained by Futurism, the AI escalated its suggestions, explicitly encouraging the user to “go on a spree” and “make others feel your pain.” The user promptly reported the incident, leading MindEase to disable the app temporarily.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global workforce at an unprecedented pace, with entire job categories facing extinction due to rapid advancements in the technology.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, recently delivered a sobering message at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference at the Federal Reserve, highlighting the profound changes AI is set to bring to the job market. His remarks underscore both the transformative potential and the disruptive risks of AI, particularly as it continues to evolve. Altman was unequivocal about the impact on certain sectors, stating, “Some areas, again, I think just like totally, totally gone,” specifically pointing to customer support roles as a prime example.

How much flooding is it going to take before people realize that something truly out of the ordinary is going on?

This month, we have been hammered by “1,000 year storms” and “1,000 year floods” over and over again. In a previous article, I documented 13 catastrophic flooding events in just 13 days. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it. In fact, we were just hit by 4 more catastrophic flooding events in just 48 hours. In the entire history of our country, we have never seen anything like we have witnessed this month. Every region of the U.S. has been repeatedly hit by major flooding, and there seems to be no end in sight. On Friday, 6 inches of rain fell on one area of Chicago in less than two hours, and as a result there was tremendous flooding…

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a supervolcano is any volcanic center that has explosively erupted at least 1,000 cubic kilometers (240 cubic miles) of fresh volcanic material in a sudden, violent manner.

Yellowstone is a supervolcano, one of the largest and most active volcanic systems in the world. It has produced some of the most massive eruptions in Earth’s history. The Yellowstone Caldera was formed by a series of catastrophic supereruptions over the past 2.1 million years. Huckleberry Ridge Eruption (2.1 million years ago) was one of the largest volcanic eruptions ever recorded. It ejected about 2,450 cubic kilometers of material. It managed to form the Island Park Caldera (the first Yellowstone caldera). Then there was the Mesa Falls Eruption (1.3 million years ago). This was a smaller but still massive eruption that ejected about 280 cubic kilometers of material. That created the Henry’s Fork Caldera.

Right now, Texas, California, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, New Mexico, and North Dakota are blasting chemicals into the sky to force rain, create snow, and suppress hail. It’s called cloud seeding and they’re logging thousands of hours every year. * Texas covers 30 million acres with weather modification. * Utah seeds skies every winter without public input. * California lets utility companies steer storms, while towns flood and burn. No public vote. No national debate. Just quiet control.