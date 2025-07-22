End Times Headline News July 22 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that there will be no vote on some documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case before Congress breaks for the August recess.

Johnson made the announcement after “the House Rules Committee advanced the measure last week, and as the lower chamber prepares to break for the weeks-long August recess on Thursday,” per the Hill. Johnson told reporters that the House will not vote on the resolution before the August recess, adding that he wants to give the Trump administration more time. “Here’s what I would say about the Epstein files: There is no daylight between the House Republicans, the House, and the president on maximum transparency,” Johnson said in the Capitol on Monday. “He has said that he wants all the credible files related to Epstein to be released. He’s asked the attorney general to request the grand jury files of the court. All of that is in process right now.”

The United States Department of Justice has arrested and charged a Florida man with threatening to kill several people on a client list it says does not exist.

Courtwatch reported that Terrell Bailey-Corsey of Manatee, Florida, was arrested Friday for allegedly tweeting at X’s AI agent, Grok, that he would “kill everyone on the (Epstein) list,” including a number of politicians. Police authorities allege that Bailey-Corsey posted multiple messages on X and Facebook in the last week threatening physical harm against those on the Epstein list. “Well grok, you’re wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight. With a machete so everyone can see the blood and gore of the moment. You can’t fear death so you can’t understand. I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST,” Bailey-Corsey allegedly tweeted on July 15 at X’s Grok.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., refers Powell for criminal charges, accusing him of two specific instances of lying under oath...

Last week saw President Trump kinda sorta deny reported plans to fire Fed Chair Jay Powell: “We’re not planning on doing it,” he said Wednesday at the White House. “I don’t rule out anything,” he added, “but I think it’s highly unlikely, unless he has to leave for fraud.” But now, that latter comment is coming into play as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., refers Powell to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges, accusing him of two specific instances of lying under oath.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called out the Federal Reserve on Monday, blasting Chair Jerome Powell’s stewardship and demanding an institution-wide review of the central bank’s performance, bloated bureaucracy, and disturbing deviation from its core mission.

“What we need to do is examine the entire Federal Reserve institution and whether they have been successful,” Bessent said during CNBC interview. “If this were the [Federal Aviation Administration] and we were having this many mistakes, we would go back and look at why has this happened.” Bessent specifically torched the Fed for its elitist groupthink and catastrophic predictions on tariffs and inflation. “They were fear-mongering over tariffs, and thus far we have seen very little, if any, inflation. We’ve had great inflation numbers. So, you know, I think this idea [is] of them not being able to break out of a certain mindset. All these Ph.D.s over there, I don’t know what they do.”

The Trump administration on Monday released over 230,000 pages of previously classified documents regarding the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release coordinated by the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and the National Archives and Records Administration. “The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr. King’s assassination,” Gabbard said in a statement. The release comes months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding full transparency into the assassinations of King, President John F. Kennedy, and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history,” Gabbard added. “I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support.”

In an explosive interview with Benny Johnson, former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn issued a fiery demand for immediate federal action, calling on the FBI to raid Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., mansion as part of a long-overdue investigation into the criminal conspiracy behind the now-exploded Russia collusion hoax.

Flynn, citing the same standard used to justify the unprecedented and disgraceful FBI raid on President Trump’s ..ar-a-Lago residence, demanded that Obama and his deep state cabal be treated the same way—raided, investigated, and prosecuted. Flynn says this should be just the first step: revoke passports for all involved in the Russia-Gate “conspiracy,” establish task forces, secure private airfields—prevent anyone from fleeing the country. He even suggests assembling a dedicated DOJ task force, similar to what Hunter Biden allegedly faced, and appoint a “dedicated prosecutor.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Monday released the newly declassified “Clinton annex”—an appendix to the DOJ Inspector General’s 2018 report—shows that James Comey’s FBI deliberately ignored key evidence in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, stonewalled Congress, and prioritized politics over national security.

Recall that Hillary Clinton used a private server to conduct official government business while she was the head of the Department of State… “I’m making the “Clinton annex” public today so the American people have all the facts. Senator Johnson and I have requested this document’s declassification together since 2020, and President Trump, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and others finally got it done. Thank you for your dedication to transparency,” Grassley wrote on X.

President posts another childish video meant to distract the masses from his dangerous policies leading Americans into WWIII and a technocratic surveillance state.

The Trump administration has tapped Peter Thiel’s Palantir, the notorious data-mining firm, to compile information on people in the United States for a “master database,” creating an easy way to cross-reference sensitive data from tax records, immigration records and more.

Florida’s Republican-led legislature has officially surrendered to the strategic Islamization of the state by endorsing “Muslim-American Heritage Month”—a resolution crafted by far-left radicals that whitewashes Islamic history, glorifies Hamas-linked figures, and hands CAIR and political Islam another significant victory in a red state.

Florida, long considered a stronghold of conservative values and American patriotism, has officially bowed to the strategic Islamization of its institutions. In a disgraceful bipartisan capitulation, both chambers of the Florida Legislature have adopted resolutions declaring May 2025 as “Muslim-American Heritage Month.” What’s being hailed as “historic” by far-left Islamic leaders is, in fact, a glaring symptom of Florida’s ideological collapse—and a warning shot to every red state in America.

US ambassador still has the audacity to defend Jolani & his jihadists...

American diplomat and Trump admin official Richard Grenell has issued the following message on X: "I have just been given horrific news and videos of what is said to be an American citizen from Oklahoma who has been brutally killed in Syria. He is Druse. I have passed it on to a senior State Department official and a Member of Congress to check the facts." Unconfirmed reports have identified the slain American as Hosam Saraya, a member of the Druze community, who was among those killed in the outbreak of sectarian violence earlier this month. Hardline Sunnis of the Jolani/Sharaa regime have been sent to disarm the Druze community of Syria's Sweida region, resulting in ethno-religious cleansing.

The conversation between them: "Are you Druze?" "Yes, just going out to buy bread." He shot him, then laughed and said, "Who told you to go out to buy bread?" His fellow fighter laughed: "You could at least have let him finish his sentence!" He replied: "No - slaughter, slaughter."

Giving Ahmed Al Sharaa a chance to prove himself a civilized leader and not a terrorist was a severe case of political wishful thinking on behalf of Arab and Western leaders alike. Opinion.

The newly formed Islamist regime in Syria, established as former Al-Qaeda commander Ahmed Al Sharaa—also known as Abu Mohamed Al Golani—was named Syria's transitional president on January 31, 2025, following the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, has wasted no time in revealing its true nature. Despite initially pledging to form an inclusive transitional government, the regime has unleashed a brutal campaign of violence that bears all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing, targeting the country's Druze minority.

The United States will strike Iran again if necessary, President Donald Trump said on Monday night, responding to recent remarks by Iran’s foreign minister about the severe damage caused by Washington’s June strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites, ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said — and we will do it again, if necessary!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Trump also attacked CNN for reporting — based on preliminary intelligence — that Iran’s nuclear program had not been fully dismantled by last month’s US strikes. “As interviewed by Bret Baier. Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony ‘reporter’ and apologize to me and the great pilots who ‘OBLITERATED’ Iran’s nuclear sites. CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!” Trump wrote.

Iranian lawmaker warns that the Islamic Republic could end regional security cooperation if European states trigger the UN snapback mechanism to reimpose sanctions.

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Monday that Tehran could withhold its regional security commitments if European powers move to reinstate international sanctions through the UN’s snapback mechanism, Reuters reported. “We have many tools in our disposition. We can withhold our commitment to security in the region, Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait as well as other maritime areas,” said Abbas Moqtadaei, a member of Iran’s parliamentary national security commission, in remarks to the semi-official Borna news agency. The warning comes ahead of a Friday meeting in Istanbul between Iranian deputy foreign ministers and diplomats from Britain, France, and Germany—the E3 states—which have threatened to restore sanctions by the end of August if Tehran refuses to engage in meaningful talks on its nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister says his country refuses to abandon uranium enrichment, calling it a matter of "national pride."

Iran will not cease its uranium enrichment activities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed in an interview set to air Monday evening on Fox News. Speaking to anchor Bret Baier, Araghchi declared the program a point of "national pride," rejecting US demands that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions. "We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists," Araghchi said. "And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us." Araghchi also acknowledged that US airstrikes last month caused “serious” damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, he declined to specify whether any enriched uranium remained intact.

President Trump is working to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while emphasizing Trump's desire to end the violence.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday that President Donald Trump is seeking to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, emphasizing his desire to bring an end to the violence. "The president never likes to see that. He wants the killing to end, and he wants to negotiate a ceasefire in this region," Leavitt told reporters, adding that the war has become "quite brutal," particularly in recent days, with reports of rising casualties. She added that securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza remains a central concern for President Trump. "That has been a top priority for this president," stressed Leavitt.

Hamas terrorists were filmed marching Gazan civilians in nothing but their underwear after the residents sought food at GHF distribution points.

According to reports, Hamas' Internal Security forces detained and abused Palestinians who had approached aid centers operated by the US-affiliated GHF. After returning from the centers, they were stripped, beaten, and accused of theft and "collaboration with Israel." The scenes captured in the video bore resemblance to IDF arrests of Hamas terrorists. The footage showed terrorists armed with clubs, hand saws, and hammers escorting civilians under duress. The abuse appeared aimed at deterring Gazans from seeking aid outside Hamas' control, in an effort to maintain its monopoly on humanitarian distribution in the Gaza Strip.

US Ambassador to Israel comments on Israel Police findings of reported arson at Taybeh’s Church of Saint George: I have not attributed the cause of the fire to any person or group. Glad police continue to search for the truth.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee issued a clarification on Tuesday, after the Israel Police announced that an investigation into reports of arson by alleged Jewish extremists at the archaeological site of the Church of Saint George in the village of Taybeh, found that the reports were false. “Investigation reveals no damage to ancient church in Taybeh and investigation of origin of fire continues. I have NOT attributed the cause of fire to any person or group as we don't know for sure. The press has. I have said that regardless, it was crime and deserves consequences,” said Huckabee in a post on X.

An F-7 military training jet slammed into a Dhaka school shortly after taking off

At least 19 people have been killed and more than 50 injured after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka, media outlets reported on Monday. The F-7 BGI training jet crashed on Monday at around 1:06pm local time, shortly after taking off, according to a report by the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh armed forces. The F-7 is a multirole fighter jet produced by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, with a design based on the Soviet-era MiG-21. It is primarily used by Bangladesh for training fighter pilots.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s center-right Liberal Democratic Party fell short of the 50 seats it required to maintain control of Japan’s 248-seat upper chamber, securing 47 seats in Sunday’s election.

At a news conference, Ishiba affirmed his commitment to stay in office, emphasizing his focus on critical issues like tariff negotiations with the U.S. and rising consumer prices. Ishiba told Japanese media that he “solemnly” accepted the “harsh result,” acknowledging, “It’s a difficult situation, and we have to take it very humbly and seriously.” Notably, the last three Japanese prime ministers who lost an upper house majority resigned within two months.

The third round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev is planned for Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said

The next round of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Türkiye on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky announced in a video statement on Telegram on Monday. Moscow and Kiev have already held two rounds of direct negotiations in Istanbul this year. At a meeting last month, the sides swapped draft memorandums outlining their roadmaps toward ending the conflict and agreed on new prisoner exchanges. TASS had earlier reported, citing an insider source, that a new round of talks would take place on Thursday.

It would be reasonable to discuss potential talks should the US president come to the Chinese capital, Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia is ready to discuss holding talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should the latter attend commemorative events in Beijing in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday. The Chinese capital will host a military parade on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Putin has already accepted an invitation to attend. Speculation has grown over a possible meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the celebrations. Japan’s Kyodo News reported that the Chinese government has decided to invite Trump, while The Times suggested that Beijing is positioning itself to host a trilateral summit. Chinese officials have not confirmed the reports.

Seven railway stations in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and others, will soon be equipped with artificial intelligence-based systems

New Delhi proposes to use artificial intelligence-based facial recognition systems, smart lighting systems, and drones to monitor high-risk areas to curb crime against women in the country, the Home Ministry told the Supreme Court on Monday. The ministry was responding to a public interest litigation filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers' Association over the rise in crimes against women in the country, a Hindustan Times report said. The home ministry said seven railway stations in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and others, will soon be equipped with AI systems, a Times of India report added.

The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) has come under scrutiny following allegations that its leader, Klaus Schwab, manipulated research data to undermine Brexit.

Whistleblowers say that Schwab personally intervened in the organization’s Global Competitiveness Report to prevent the United Kingdom from appearing successful post-Brexit. In 2017, Britain’s ranking in the report was altered from an improvement to a decline, allegedly at Schwab’s direction. He told staffers Britain “must not see any improvement” in its economic position as this would be “exploited by the Brexit camp”—by proving that Brexit supporters were right to argue that voting to Leave the European Union (EU) in 206 would not result in economic disaster.

Philip Kiszely says Brits will turn against Labour if it brings in a 'blasphemy law' that amounts to an 'attack on democracy'.

“A ban procedure that leads to the loss of all votes for the AfD and thus to red-red-green parliamentary majorities across the board would be the sure path to civil war,” said historian Andreas Rödder

New polling shows that Germans are firmly against a ban of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), with one historian even warning in the wake of the results that a ban of the AfD would lead to a civil war. The poll, which was conducted by the prestigious Allensbach Institute for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), is sure to come as a shock for the liberal wing of the German elite promoting a ban of the party. It shows that 52 percent of Germans are against a ban of the AfD, while only 27 percent are in favor. Among East Germans, two-thirds are opposed to a ban, while in the West, 49 percent are opposed to a ban.

An AfD Member of the Bavarian Parliament, Ramona Storm, has been fined €24,000 for posting a video of a leftist protester making a Nazi salute. She wasn’t applauding him; she was attempting to expose and denounce him.

Storm was fined, while the court dismissed all charges against the protestor who was actually making the salute. As Eugyppius explains below, “Fascism turns out to be a very complicated thing.” The woman in the image above is named Ramona Storm. She’s an Alternative für Deutschland (“AfD”) representative in the Bavarian state parliament, and that makes her an extremely evil and dangerous woman. Like everyone else affiliated with the AfD, Storm may at any moment erupt into spontaneous fascism. Too many such spontaneous fascisms will destroy “our democracy” and reconstitute the Third Reich, which is why all spontaneous fascisms must be resisted and suppressed, lest we find ourselves back in 1933 again.

"Late yesterday afternoon I received a copy of the Crown’s materials for our upcoming sentencing hearing and can confirm they are seeking a seven year prison sentence for me and an additional year for Chris."

The Crown is seeking a seven-year prison sentence for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich and an eight-year sentence for her co-accused Chris Barber, citing the severity of their roles in the 2022 convoy protest in downtown Ottawa.

In a tweet posted Monday, Lich confirmed the Crown’s recommendation: "Late yesterday afternoon I received a copy of the Crown’s materials for our upcoming sentencing hearing and can confirm they are seeking a seven year prison sentence for me and an additional year for Chris."

Defying logic, Ontario Health at Home mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all new hires in 2025. The crown agency is tasked with delivering healthcare services across the province.

Japan, a nation with a deep-rooted history of rice cultivation, is grappling with an unprecedented challenge dubbed the “Reiwa rice crisis.”

This shortage of the country’s staple crop has sent shockwaves through its agricultural, economic, and cultural landscapes, raising concerns about the future of rice production. As reported by The Guardian and detailed in a recent Yahoo News article, a combination of environmental, social, and economic factors has created a perfect storm, threatening not only food security but also a cornerstone of Japanese identity. The crisis stems from a confluence of events that have severely disrupted Japan’s rice supply. “Record-breaking temperatures made for a smaller-than-usual 2023 crop, so stockpiles were already lower than usual,” the article notes, highlighting how climate change has directly impacted agricultural yields.

A provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act states all visitors who need nonimmigrant visas to enter the U.S.—tourists, business travelers and international students, to name a few—must pay a “visa integrity fee,” currently priced at $250. Travelers who comply with their visa conditions will be eligible for reimbursement. The provision is estimated to bring in $28.9 billion over the next decade.

Visitors to the United States will need to pay a new fee to enter the country, according to the Trump administration’s recently enacted bill. A provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act states all visitors who need nonimmigrant visas to enter the U.S.—tourists, business travelers and international students, to name a few—must pay a “visa integrity fee,” currently priced at $250. The fee cannot be waived or reduced, but travelers are able to get their fees reimbursed, the provision states.

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest level in more than a month as traders assessed the impact of tariffs on inflation and interest rates in the absence of relevant economic data.

The dollar and bond yields pushed lower on Monday, helping send bullion as much as 1.5% higher. Bullion typically benefits when the greenback weakens and in a lower rate environment. Macro funds have begun buying back their previously built short positions in gold, according to TD Securities. Bullion will see more upside, driven by catalysts including the trade war, resumed interest rate cuts, a stagflationary environment, and challenges to central bank credibility, commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said in a note. Fed Governor Christopher Waller advocated for a rate cut last week and Governor Michelle Bowman also expressed an openness to a reduction. Meanwhile, their colleagues remained more cautious due to the risk of persistent inflation triggered by tariffs.

They're not announcing it on the evening news, but America's corporate giants are teetering on the edge of financial collapse. Stock crashes, debt spirals, bankruptcy filings, and emergency cash burns. While everyone's distracted by political theater, the backbone of American business is quietly crumbling from within.

The French state is turning moderation battles into criminal cases in a dispute over what platforms amplify.

Elon Musk’s platform X is pushing back forcefully against a French criminal investigation, denouncing it as a politically motivated effort to undermine the company’s operations and restrict freedom of speech. The company has rejected demands from French authorities seeking access to its content-recommendation algorithm and data tied to user activity. X argues that the probe, which stems from allegations raised earlier this year by a government official and a parliamentarian, is an abuse of legal process aimed at punishing a platform that refuses to conform to politically approved narratives.

AI giants, including OpenAI, are accused of hiding their environmental footprint.

The growth of artificial intelligence is leading to increased energy consumption; data centres’ power consumption is expected to double by 2030. And by 2027, AI could consume up to 6.6 billion cubic meters of water per year, twice the annual consumption of Switzerland. It has been estimated that generative AI could produce 2.5 million tonnes of electronic waste by 2030. The following is paraphrased from an interview Swiss Info conducted with Sasha Luccioni, a researcher specialising in the ecological footprint of AI, ahead of the AI for Good Summit held from 7 to 11 July in Geneva, Switzerland. The Summit is the UN’s leading event on AI. It was organised by the International Telecommunication Union (“ITU”) in partnership with over 40 other UN agencies and co-convened with the Government of Switzerland.

UNITED KINGDOM — Forget fiber optic cables and radio waves. The future of ultra-fast internet might be hiding in the glow of organic TV screens. Researchers in England and Scotland have achieved a groundbreaking 4 gigabits per second data transmission using modified organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), the same technology that makes smartphone and television displays so vibrant.

While the OLEDs used in this experiment were custom-fabricated lab devices rather than commercial panels, the underlying materials and design principles are closely related. The speeds they achieved are fast enough to download a full-length movie in about two seconds, based on typical HD file sizes and raw bandwidth.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s secretive Kauai estate, known as Koolau Ranch, has sparked widespread attention and controversy. Spanning over 2,300 acres, the $300 million compound is one of the most ambitious personal construction projects in recent history.

A recent WIRED investigation revealed not only the scale of the project but also its impact on the local community, including the discovery of a family burial site on the property. Below, we explore the details of Zuckerberg’s sprawling estate, its cultural implications, and the mixed sentiments it has stirred among Kauai residents. Zuckerberg’s Koolau Ranch, located on the northeast shore of Kauai, is a vast complex that includes two mansions totaling approximately 57,000 square feet, featuring at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms, multiple elevators, offices, conference rooms, and an industrial-sized kitchen.

In Malta, a former LGBT activist, Matthew Grech, is entangled in a prolonged legal struggle that could result in jail time or substantial fines, stemming from his public sharing of his transformation from a gay lifestyle to a life devoted to Christianity.

This case, which has reached its 12th criminal court hearing, highlights a contentious clash between personal testimony, freedom of speech, and Malta’s stringent laws against so-called conversion practices. Grech’s legal troubles began after he appeared on PMnews Malta, where he discussed his personal journey of leaving the LGBTQ lifestyle and embracing his Christian faith. “I was invited to share my story on a program and answer questions about so-called conversion practices,” Grech told CBN News. During the interview, he mentioned an organization that supports individuals with “unwanted same-sex desires” or “unwanted gender confusion,” which led to accusations of violating Malta’s Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender and Gender Expression Act.

A recent journal article published in Gephyra has revealed the location of Tharais in Jordan, an ancient Christian settlement from the Byzantine Empire.

“Our investigations successfully identified Tharais in the northwestern region of the town of El-‘Irāq, located on the Karak plateau, historically known as the land of Moab,” writes Musallam R. Al-Rawahneh, who conducted the study. “Archaeological remnants characteristic of the Byzantine period have been excavated in this area, including pottery shards, stone implements, and architectural remains.” Among the architectural remains was evidence of a Christian church that “reflects Byzantine aesthetics, including a prominent entrance and possible remnants of decorative elements.”

