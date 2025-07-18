End Times Headline News July 18 2025

Trump orders release of Epstein ‘transcripts’. House Passes GENIUS Act. Mamdani Is Willing to Abolish Private Property. Iran: US girding for war. EUROPE IS COLLAPSING.

The US president previously claimed only “stupid people” expect to see the elusive “client list”

US President Donald Trump has promised to release more information after criticism of his administration’s handling of the sex trafficking case involving the late financier Jeffrey Epstein reached a tipping point. After months of pledges to disclose the full case files, the US Department of Justice said in a memo last week that no further documents would be made public – triggering backlash even among some of Trump’s closest supporters. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

The White House has confirmed that no special counsel will be appointed to investigate the handling of deceased pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s case. The announcement was made amidst growing disquiet in President Donald J. Trump’s MAGA base over the handling of the case.

Pressed on the issue directly by the media, President Trump said, “I have nothing to do with it.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed, “The President would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels.” White House representatives stated that they believe the Department of Justice (DOJ), under Attorney General Pam Bondi, is managing the situation appropriately and that a special counsel is unnecessary.

Ghislaine Maxwell prepared a special birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, which included letters from various associates, including Donald Trump. According to the Wall Street Journal, the album was created in 2003, before Epstein’s first arrest in 2006. President Trump staunchly denies writing the letter.

The leather-bound album contained various letters, poems, and greetings from businesspeople and friends, ostensibly including Donald Trump, Leslie Wexner, and Alan Dershowitz. A letter attributed to Trump was described as bawdy, featuring typewritten text framed by a drawing of a naked woman. Trump has denied writing or drawing anything in the album, stating, “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story.”

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after it published a story about an alleged off-color letter written by him to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that featured a drawing of a naked woman.

The Journal story, which quickly reverberated around the US capital, says the note to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. The newspaper says it reviewed the letter but did not print an image.

The Trump White House has launched an investigation into former President Joe Biden and his top aides’ use of an autopen during Biden’s final months in office.

The new investigation, which will be carried out in conjunction with the Justice Department, according to top White House aides, comes as Republicans on the House Oversight Committee pursue their own investigation of Biden’s closest circle of White House advisers. “The White House Counsel’s Office has launched their own investigation into former President Biden’s usage of the autopen,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at Thursday’s press briefing, noting that the office has already requested relevant emails, communications, and other documents from the National Archives.

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition characterized by diminished blood recirculation to the legs, the White House announced on Thursday.

Photos circulating this weekend of the president attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey showed Trump exhibiting noticeable swelling in his lower half. Trump was also photographed earlier this week at the White House with bruising on the back of his right hand. The White House did not publicly respond to internet speculation about Trump’s health until Thursday’s press briefing, when press secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters that Trump had been “thoroughly” screened by the White House medical team and that his test results had been read to provide “transparency” to the nation.

On Thursday, Chairman of the Board of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Bill Pulte, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell may be criminally referred to the Justice Department for alleged perjury about the $2.5 billion building renovation plan.

“I am told by very reliable Congressional sources that there may be a criminal referral coming from one or more Congress members to the DOJ for Jay Powell’s alleged perjury about the $2.5BN building,” Pulte said on X. I am told by very reliable Congressional sources that there may be a criminal referral coming from one or more Congress members to the DOJ for Jay Powell’s alleged perjury about the $2.5BN building. An hour later, GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna criminally referred Jerome Powell over the renovation insanity.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat candidate for New York City mayor, faced a wave of backlash after a video clip of him advocating for “the abolition of private property” gained traction online.

The footage was initially shared by the pro-MAGA Twitter account “End Wokeness” and subsequently amplified by prominent Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY). In the clip, Mamdani, who is currently a New York state assemblyman, stated, “My platform is that every single person should have housing… whether you call it the abolition of private property or… just a statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now.” He added that he prioritizes ensuring people have homes over adhering to the current system.

House Republicans passed three crypto bills, including the Senate-approved Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, which creates regulations on “stablecoins” on Thursday.

Per Forbes: The House passed the stablecoin bill, known as the Guiding And Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, in a 308-222 vote, sending it to Trump’s desk for a signature. The House approved the rules for debate for the three bills late Wednesday, clearing a procedural hurdle to tee them up for final votes Thursday, after the initial rules vote failed amid a conservative revolt. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters “I do,” when asked if he expects all three bills to pass Thursday.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

·

JUL 17

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

The FBI should ‘put an end to its ongoing certification of products from Chinese military-linked and surveillance companies,’ two lawmakers said.

The bipartisan leaders of a House committee are urging the FBI to halt the certification of biometric products manufactured by Chinese tech companies, citing risks to U.S. national security. In a letter dated July 15 to FBI Director Kash Patel, Reps. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chair and ranking member, respectively, of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said that biometric products from 32 Chinese companies are currently on the agency’s Certified Products List.

‘We continue to investigate, and we will continue to make sure that we are enforcing the law,’ Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Tuesday that a Chinese-owned company has been blocked from purchasing state land as a result of legislation that bans land ownership from entities deemed adversarial. Speaking during a press conference in Palmyra, Utah, Cox said Cirrus Aircraft is majority owned by the Avian Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a company identified by the Pentagon as having ties to the Chinese communist regime’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), thereby posing national security risks.

TOKYO: Rice prices in Japan soared 99.2 per cent in June year-on-year, official data showed Friday (Jul 18), piling further pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba ahead of elections this weekend.

Public support for Ishiba's administration has tumbled to its lowest level since he took office in October, partly because of frustration over the cost of living. One of the main sources of anger has been inflation and in particular the surging cost of rice, as well as scandals within the ruling party. The price of the grain already rocketed 101 per cent year-on-year in May, having jumped 98.4 per cent in April and more than 92.5 per cent in March. Overall, Japan's core inflation rate slowed to 3.3 per cent in June from 3.7 per cent in May, the data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

“The Muslim Brotherhood,” the late historian Barry Rubin once remarked, “is by far the most successful Islamist group in the world.”

But nearly a century after its creation, and decades after it spawned dozens of terrorist organizations, the Brotherhood isn’t designated as a terrorist group by the United States. Now, some in Congress are trying to change that. On June 10, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced legislation to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, or FTO. The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization Act calls for the secretary of state to list the group as an FTO under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Mace’s office said the legislation would enable financial sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and targeted law enforcement to “dismantle the group’s operations in the U.S. and abroad.”

France, Britain, and Germany issue a stern warning to Iran, demanding immediate resumption of nuclear diplomacy and threatening to reinstate UN sanctions by summer's end if "concrete progress" towards a nuclear deal isn't made.

France, Britain, and Germany have delivered a direct message to Tehran, demanding an immediate return to diplomatic efforts concerning its nuclear program, Reuters reported on Thursday. The three European nations, known as the E3, warned that a failure to demonstrate "concrete progress" by the close of summer would result in the restoration of United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic, according to the report. The ultimatum was conveyed during the first joint call between the foreign ministers of the E3 and the European Union's foreign policy chief, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Iran has intelligence indicating that the United States is using diplomatic overtures as cover for military preparations, state TV reported citing an unnamed Iranian official who said Tehran should prepare for conflict instead of engaging in talks.

“Our intelligence indicates Washington seeks talks to prepare for war, not peace,” Press TV reported on Thursday citing the senior political official. "If so, we see no reason to waste time and would rather focus on preparing for conflict." The official was quoted as saying that Iran thinks "the purpose of the negotiations is to disarm Iran to make up for Israel’s weakness in the next war." "Any new round of negotiations must include serious and practical guarantees to ensure the process is not a cover for security deception," Press TV added citing the unnamed official.

Iran’s top military commanders warned on Thursday that the armed forces are ready to resume fighting in the wake of the 12-day war with Israel amid a ceasefire brokered by the US.

“Our forces are fully prepared to resume combat from exactly where it stopped,” said Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), during a meeting in Tehran with Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s army. “The aggressors will not be spared,” he added. “The will and resolve of the Iranian people and our armed forces have triumphed. We stand together.” Earlier in the day, a senior Iranian lawmaker also warned that Iran would respond to any future Israeli attack with a blow more severe than last month’s conflict.

Bedouin commander says ceasefire only applies to Damascus government, declares offensive with aim to free Bedouins held by Druze, after regime’s retreat during IDF strikes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel will continue to use military means to enforce its two red lines in Syria — the demilitarization of the area south of Damascus, near Israel’s border, and the protection of the country’s Druze minority there. Netanyahu said the Damascus regime, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, violated both those red lines in recent days. “It sent an army south of Damascus, into the area that should be demilitarized, and it began to massacre the Druze. We could not accept this in any way,” he said in a video statement.

About 500 people killed in clashes, according to UK war monitor; AFP photographer counts 15 bodies strewn in city center amid looted shops and burned cars and houses

SWEIDA, Syria (AFP) — Residents emerged from their homes to scenes of devastation on Thursday after government forces withdrew from the Syrian Druze-majority city of Sweida, leaving behind looted shops, burned houses, and bodies littering the streets after days of violence. “What I saw of the city looked as if it had just emerged from a flood or a natural disaster,” Hanadi Obeid, a 39-year-old doctor, told AFP. What started as deadly clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes on Sunday quickly escalated after government forces were deployed to the province the following day. After reaching an agreement with Sweida’s community leaders, Syrian troops withdrew from the city overnight on Wednesday following what witnesses described as a violent rampage.

"What happened in Syria? They raped a five-year-old girl, they entered a holy place where women were hiding to avoid being harmed, and they burned them alive. They killed, beheaded, it was pure cleansing. This is only because they are Druze and do not believe as they do," he stated.

The Israeli Druze leader added that he believed that thousands of people were injured, and that hundreds are dead. Druze leader Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif said on Thursday that Israeli Druze are distrustful of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. "It was a mistake to lift the sanctions; he hasn’t changed his stripes," Tarif noted. In light of the ceasefire achieved last night between the Druze and the new regime in Syria, Tarif spoke with Nissim Mashal and Geula Even-Saar on 103FM.

On July 15, 20205, the Kurdish media outlet Rojava Network reported a statement by renowned Druze Sheikh Marwan Kiwan. In the statement, Kiwan called the current government in Syria, led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who was known for years by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani, as the "Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) regime,” stressing the fact that a Salafist Islamist group, once an offshoot of Al-Qaeda under the name Jabhat Al-Nusra, is in power in the country.

He further stated that the only national path for Syria is one led by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition. According to Kiwan, only SDF leader Mazloum Abdi can bring peace and order in Syria. Kiwan argues that unlike Al-Sharaa, who is a former member of Al-Qaeda who fought in Iraq, Abdi would know how to manage Syria's diverse society. The Syrian population consists of various ethnicities and sects, and their views on democracy and human rights have been dismissed as blasphemous by Salafist Islamist groups. According to Kiwan, the active role of the SDF in government would reassure other minorities and moderate groups in Syria. Such a government would foster internal harmony and peace with Syria's neighbors.

Adam Boehler, President Trump's Envoy for Hostage Response, expresses optimism at the Aspen Security Forum regarding a Gaza hostage deal, stating it's "closer than it's been."

Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump's Envoy for Hostage Response, offered a cautiously optimistic assessment on Thursday of ongoing efforts to secure a hostage deal in Gaza, telling attendees at the Aspen Security Forum that a resolution is "closer than it's been." However, he pointed squarely to Hamas's intransigence as the main impediment to a breakthrough. Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Boehler highlighted two converging forces that he believes make a deal possible. "One is you have political reality on the ground in Israel, and in that way there's never been a better time," Boehler stated. He attributed this opportune moment to "Bibi's enormous success, and our success in supporting him in Iran, [which] gives enormous strength to him domestically."

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman publishes updated photo of the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published an updated photo on Thursday, found in the European Hospital in Khan Younis, showing Ezz al-Din al-Hadad, the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade. According to Adraee, Hadad drastically changed his appearance, which indicates his desire to hide and his fear of exposure. "The drastic change in his appearance, as shown in the photo, indicates only one thing: deep fear and a desire to disguise and disappear." The spokesman pointed out the irony of his appearance in the photo amid claims of "famine" in the Gaza Strip, being that "it seems that Haddad remained safe from it, far from the hunger and suffering endured by the Strip's residents."

Also says prepare for possibility that Russia & China could launch wars in Europe & Pacific simultaneously...

NATO's top military commander, US Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, announced Thursday that efforts are underway to expedite the delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, amid nightly waves of drone and missile attacks which are regularly in the hundreds. "We’re working closely with the Germans on transferring the Patriots," Grynkewich said during a major defense conference in Wiesbaden, Germany happening this week. "The directive I’ve received is to act as swiftly as possible." Grynkewich emphasized that timing and logistics are key concerns in getting the systems delivered to Ukraine. "As Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out, existing systems in Europe can be deployed faster than those coming off production lines," he explained. "Those new units can then replace the ones sent to Ukraine."

Ukraine risks a major toxic spill by placing military assets at an ammonia pipeline, the Russian Defense Ministry has warned

The Ukrainian military is trying to provoke a major ecological disaster close to the front line and blame it on Russia, the Defense Ministry in Moscow warned on Thursday. The accusation came from Maj. Gen. Aleksey Rtishchev, the commander of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, who briefed the public about alleged Ukrainian violations of an international treaty prohibiting the use of chemical weapons. Rtishchev disclosed a document obtained by the Russian military, in which the deputy director of Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrkhimtransammiak informed a regional official appointed by Kiev that in late June Ukrainian troops had illegally accessed a site operated by the firm.

Former first deputy prime minister and economy minister Yulia Sviridenko has replaced Denis Shmigal

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has confirmed Yulia Sviridenko as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Denis Shmigal. Sviridenko has served as Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and economy minister since November of 2021. Sviridenko has become the second woman in Ukraine’s history to head the government. Prior to the escalation in the Ukraine conflict in 2022, she participated in the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which was formed by Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE to facilitate a diplomatic solution in Donbass. She also headed the country’s working group on sanctions policy. Her appointment follows Ukraine’s biggest government reshuffle in recent years.

The Hungarian PM says “someone is lying” about seeking peace in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for an in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, describing it as the only realistic path to ending the Ukraine conflict. In an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel published on Thursday, Orban called Trump “the man of peace” but voiced skepticism about the sincerity of other Western governments and officials in Kiev. “Everyone says they want peace, but there’s still war. That means someone is lying,” he said, accusing some parties of having a vested interest in prolonging the bloodshed. “They want the war to continue, no matter what they say.”

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a €2 trillion spending plan for the next budget cycle. It’s being marketed as “strategic.” What it really is: debt-fueled bureaucracy on steroids that will tax Europeans even more than they already are.

King Charles III visited the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies on Thursday to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The British monarch has served as its patron since 1993.

During the event, the monarch officially opened the new King Charles III Wing, named in his honour. The newly designated space will be home to the King Charles III Programme, a wide-reaching initiative aimed at fostering Islamic leadership and research on key contemporary issues. The new programme includes a series of academic and leadership initiatives such as fellowships, support for emerging Muslim leaders, and conferences focused on environmental issues and sustainability. Key attendees at the event included Dr Farhan Nizami, the Centre’s Director; Lord Hague, Chancellor of the University of Oxford; Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; and Professor Irene Tracey, Vice Chancellor of Oxford University.

Violence has erupted outside of a migrant hotel in Essex. Protestors have been filmed climbing vehicles and chanting 'protect our kids'.

And most don’t bother working at all

British government figures have revealed that a whopping 1.3 million foreigners are receiving Universal Credit benefits at the taxpayer’s expense. The stats from the Department of Work and Pensions show that in June 1.26 million people, out of a total 7.9 million claimants, received the welfare subsidies. While Conservative MPs attempted to jump on the Labour government over the findings, Reform leader Nigel Farage noted that it was the Conservative government that introduced the Universal Credit system and facilitated mass immigration for years.

Best-selling author predicts 80% of all births will be to non-German mothers by 2070

Ethnic Germans are having fewer and fewer children, with new data showing that predictions of German minority status could become true much sooner than originally predicted. Germany’s birth rate is plummeting, reaching a concerning 1.35 children per woman in 2023; however, the situation is even more critical for women with German citizenship, whose fertility rate has hit a 30-year low. The new data closely aligns with new predictions from Thilo Sarrazin, the former Bundesbank board member who authored the 2010 book “Deutschland schafft sich ab” (“Germany Is Abolishing Itself”). He now predicts that by 2070, 80 percent of births will be to non-German mothers.

Shaheer Cassim, 39, is now facing terrorism-related hijacking charges after allegedly seizing a small plane at Victoria International Airport and flying it to Vancouver on Tuesday.

A man charged with hijacking a light aircraft in British Columbia earlier this week declared himself a "messenger of Allah" sent to warn the world about climate change just one day before the hijacking, according to his social media posts. Shaheer Cassim, 39, is now facing terrorism-related hijacking charges after allegedly seizing a small plane at Victoria International Airport and flying it to Vancouver on Tuesday. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the suspect had an "ideological motive" and threatened a flight instructor before taking control of the aircraft. NORAD scrambled F-15 fighter jets in response to the incident, which ended without injury when the plane landed safely at Vancouver International Airport.

On today’s episode of the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice discusses Prime Minister Mark Carney’s public appearance in Ottawa on Tuesday heading into an emergency cabinet meeting. In English, he told reporters that Canada was in a strong position, but in French, admitted “there’s not a lot of evidence” the U.S. will agree to a tariff-free deal – basically shrugging his shoulders and admitting that Trump had won. Candice discusses the complete reversal in tone from the election, and how Canadians were duped. She discusses the cultural “Elbows Up” movement, which allowed a certain segment of the population to be patriotic again.

1 day left for President Trump to do his duty to formally reject IHR Amendments - Tick tock!

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 17

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JUL 17

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

·

JUL 18

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Verifying your age now means handing over your ID just to scroll.

Reddit users in the UK are now being required to follow the UK’s new digital ID laws and verify their age before accessing content deemed unsafe for minors, following new state-imposed demands under the UK’s new censorship law, the Online Safety Act. This latest step in the government’s push to regulate digital spaces compels websites to install digital ID checks in the name of child protection, at the potential expense of user privacy and the risk of stifling free speech by removing anonymity. Starting 14 July, Reddit introduced a system that forces users to confirm they are over 18 through external verification.

International Man: Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” involves massive government spending—how do you see that impacting the already unsustainable US national debt, and is there any real distinction between that and the kind of spending we saw under Biden?

Doug Casey: It’s ironic that the “Big Beautiful Bill” has the same initials—BBB—as Biden’s “Build Back Better.” I haven’t read all 887 pages of the bill. And I suspect very few Congress critters have either; it’s something only a lawyer or a lobbyist might do. But I have read analyses and summaries. It’s clear that it’s just a hodgepodge, a conglomeration of notions and pork. Nothing new, just like almost every other bill that’s come out of Washington, DC, for many decades.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs’s $4,000 price targets are not only realistic but could even be achieved sooner than they expect.

Despite gold’s strong price gains over the past fifteen months, Goldman Sachs on Monday reaffirmed its forecast for gold to reach $3,700 per ounce by the end of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026. If they’re correct—and I believe this projection is quite realistic—that would represent additional gains of approximately 11% and 20% from the current price of $3,331. This is especially impressive given that gold has historically been a relatively low-volatility, slow-moving asset compared to stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Thanks to a record-breaking $40-billion funding round announced by OpenAI on March 31, VC-backed companies based in the U.S. raised $80 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

That’s the highest total for venture capital investment in the U.S. since Q1 2022 and more than double the amount invested in Q1 2024. While that’s sounds great on paper, VC investment was on track to fall quarter-over-quarter and wouldn’t have looked nearly as impressive without OpenAI’s latest mega round. Over the past few years, AI-related startups have attracted an increasingly large chunk of VC funding in the U.S., as investors were eager to get in on the ground floor and participate in the artificial intelligence gold rush.

“The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (James 5:16).

We used to say, “That will never happen here.” Boys in girls’ restrooms? Impossible. Biological males in girls’ sports? Unthinkable. Churches forced to close? Never. Worshippers told they can’t sing because it might be unsafe? Absurd. Prayer restricted or criminalized? Not in the free world. But those headlines are no longer hypothetical. They have become reality.

Dan Rivera, a 54-year-old paranormal investigator from Southport, Connecticut, and a key figure in the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 13, 2025, while on tour with the infamous Annabelle doll in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The news was confirmed by the NESPR through a heartfelt statement on their Facebook page, leaving the paranormal community and fans of the “Conjuring” franchise in mourning. Rivera was a senior lead investigator for NESPR, an organization founded by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1952. He was best known for his role as the primary caretaker of the Annabelle doll, a Raggedy Ann doll believed to be demonically possessed, which inspired the horror film series “The Conjuring.” The doll, typically housed in the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, was on display as part of the “Devils on the Run Tour,” organized by NESPR and Ghostly Images of Gettysburg.

There has never been a month quite like July 2025.

We are only about halfway through the month, and there has already been more than a dozen catastrophic flooding events around the world. As you will see below, many of those flooding events have occurred in the United States, and now forecasters are warning us that more flooding is on the way. Yesterday, I talked about how one prominent meteorologist has declared 2025 to be “the year of the flood”, and he is not exaggerating one bit.

A powerful tropical storm, currently designated as Invest 93L, is shifting its trajectory, putting over 30 million Americans across 11 states at risk of severe flooding and dangerous weather conditions.

According to the latest spaghetti models, the storm, which has already drenched parts of Florida and Louisiana, is moving away from the East Coast and is now expected to barrel through Louisiana and head north into Arkansas by Saturday, July 19, 2025. Meteorologists are warning of life-threatening flash floods, landslides, and significant strain on infrastructure as the storm progresses. Spaghetti models, which illustrate potential storm paths based on various weather prediction models, indicate a concerning shift in Invest 93L’s trajectory.

All of the other crazy things that have been happening in the world have kind of overshadowed the fact that there has been a lot of very alarming shaking along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” lately.

Dozens of volcanoes have been erupting, hundreds of sizable earthquakes have been occurring, and a lot of people that live in the affected areas are really freaking out. Is all of this shaking leading up to some sort of a historic disaster? Only time will tell, but it is being reported that scientists “are concerned about the increasing activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire”…

The Chinese military conducted tactical exercises integrating robotic wolves and infantry-operated drones, underscoring Beijing’s push to deploy unmanned systems in modern combat operations, according to state-run media.

The 76th Group Army’s drills focused on battlefield coordination between personnel and autonomous technologies for reconnaissance, strategic point clearing, fire support and breaching defensive positions, according to a military statement. The exercises represent China’s latest effort to advance unmanned warfare capabilities amid growing global competition in military robotics.