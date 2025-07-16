End Times Headline News July 16 2025

Trump: Epstein Files ‘Made Up By Comey, Obama, and Biden.’ Ukrainian PM resigns. Iran is throwing out 4m Afghans. Clashes resume in Syria’s Druze city. Palantir: The Tech Company Reshaping Reality

President Donald J. Trump, leaving the White House en route to an artificial intelligence (AI) summit in Pittsburgh, briefly took questions from the press pool, stating that the ‘Epstein Files’ are a hoax made up by Democrats.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has come under public criticism, especially from Trump’s America First base, for its handling of documents related to the deceased pedophile financier’s alleged sexual blackmail ring. “She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things they’ve seen,” President Trump said regarding U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s handling of the situation. He continued: “I would say that, you know, these files were made up by [former FBI Director James] Comey, they were made up by [Barack] Obama, they were made up by [Joe] Biden.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to “explain” her previous comments regarding the investigation into the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, Bondi teased releasing the list of Epstein’s clients. However, neither her office nor the FBI has released it as promised. Johnson took questions on Tuesday during the Benny Show about his next steps on the matter. While ​​President Donald Trump’s most recent comments on Epstein suggested he was moving forward and away from the topic, Johnson called for further explanation. “I’m for transparency. We’re intellectually consistent in this,” Johnson said. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide.”

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) filed a discharge petition to bypass their leadership and force a vote to push the Department of Justice to release the “complete” so-called Epstein files.

The Republican Party has been riled by rare divisions under President Donald Trump after the president’s DOJ published a memo concluding that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself in 2019, and a federal investigation didn’t uncover a “client list.” Massie, who recently earned the ire of Trump over his opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and Khanna co-sponsored a Hail Mary effort to force the DOJ to release anything it has on the list.

Newly revealed metadata shows that almost three minutes were removed from surveillance footage the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had described as “full raw” from outside pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell before he was found dead.

Though the Trump administration released the video to demonstrate transparency, the findings have instead raised renewed concerns about potential omissions in critical evidence. Forensic experts verified that the supposedly “raw” video was edited in Adobe Premiere Pro from two separate files. The first clip was shortened by nearly three minutes, ending precisely at 11:58:58 pm—just ahead of a known one-minute camera lapse attributed by officials to an automatic system reset. The second clip resumes at 12:00:00 am and continues through early morning. While DOJ officials maintain there was no tampering, the specific timing of the edit has drawn scrutiny.

The controversy surrounding Joe Biden’s last-minute “autopen” pardons is heating up fast and furious style.

What began as little whispers here and there about his mental decline and shady late-night decisions has exploded into a full-blown scandal, with evidence now piling up that reveals an autopen was used to issue sweeping pardons for high-profile political figures like Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and the J6 Committee. These “preemptive pardons” raised a lot of eyebrows from the start. They were issued in the dead of night, under a cloud of suspicion, and signed not by Biden himself but by a machine. Now, America is asking: Are these pardons even legal? And even more importantly: Who was actually making these pardons?

Republicans moved one step closer to clawing back billions in foreign aid on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance cast his latest tiebreaking vote to bring the package of DOGE-inspired cuts to the Senate floor.

In a 51-50 vote, the Senate discharged the funding clawback, known as a rescissions request, out of the Appropriations Committee despite the reservations of centrists who fear the cuts will undermine American influence and global public health. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky were the three Republican “no” votes, requiring Vance to revisit the chamber he once served in.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has revealed a significant initiative to cut federal spending, announcing that it has terminated contracts totaling as much as $2.8 billion.

According to DOGE’s latest update, published on July 12, a total of 230 contracts were eliminated just last week, generating $407 million in savings. Among the contracts recently canceled were a U.S. Department of Agriculture project described as a “Mexico sustainable landscapes consultant” and a Treasury Department program involving “mentoring, evaluation, learning specialist services in Haiti.” DOGE posted screenshots of the project descriptions on its official social media platforms to highlight examples of what it deemed unnecessary expenditures.

President Donald Trump holds a roundtable meeting to discuss energy production and innovation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, July 15.

The president will discuss billions of dollars of investments in energy production in the swing state that he carried in the 2024 election. Also attending will be Sen. Dave McCormack, who unseated incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Jr. in the 2024 election.

"You look at the foreign enrollment rates at the top universities..."

In the private group chat with AI scientists and Trump administration officials, Andreessen stated that universities “declared war on 70% of the country and now they’re going to pay the price.” He criticized DEI and immigration policies, describing them as “two forms of discrimination” that are “politically lethal.” Andreessen further claimed that Stanford University and MIT are operating as “mainly political lobbying operations fighting American innovation.” The billionaire tech investor also addressed Stanford’s decision to remove his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, as chair of its Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, noting it was done “without a second thought, a decision that will cost them something like $5 billion in future donations.”

President Donald Trump is withdrawing roughly half of the National Guard force sent to Los Angeles to quell the anti-ICE riots that engulfed the city last month.

Nearly 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines have been guarding federal facilities in Los Angeles for more than a month, their deployment sparking a national conflict over the president’s ability to send the soldiers to a U.S. city. Weeks after the riots had died down, the Trump administration began its phased withdrawal from the city by ordering the withdrawal of roughly 2,000 soldiers.

The remaining funding could be used for "multifamily affordable housing projects," "transit capital projects...

The writing is on the wall — bold and in large font — for private landowners and homeowners in areas governed by socialist-aligned officials who have zero respect for private property. They're coming for your land. Remember Marxist-aligned New York City Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who called for the government to "seize" luxury condos to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. These far-left officials have made their Marxist intentions clear, and they can no longer be ignored. Shift to the West Coast, homeowners in the fire-ravaged Palisades, part of the Los Angeles area governed by Marxist-aligned Mayor Karen Bass, have been left homeless and with more questions than answers—the top questions

A suspect is now in custody more than 24 hours after an American Idol executive and her husband were found brutally murdered in their Los Angeles mansion.

According to The Daily Mail, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. Police believe Boodarian acted alone. “Suspect in custody after “American Idol” executive and husband found brutally murdered in their Los Angeles mansion, source tells Fox News Digital,” Fox News reported.

As China’s trade with United States shrinks and its economic problems deepen, India’s trade and strategic ties with the U.S. are set to expand significantly...

As China’s trade with the United States continues to diminish, Beijing is anxious to stabilize trade relations with Washington—and has done so, at least for a while. But how long will any trade agreement last if the Chinese regime continues to violate it? The harsh reality is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is aware of its precarious position. On the one hand, China desperately needs to stabilize its trading relationship with the United States. On the other hand, it can’t live up to agreements because it has to cheat on trading terms, as structural weaknesses prevail in driving the economy downward. As a result, the trust level between Washington and Beijing is low.

Beijing has slammed Washington’s “long-arm jurisdiction,” calling the proposed 500% tariffs “illegal”

China has blasted US plans to hit Russia’s trade partners with steep secondary tariffs, calling the proposed 500% duties “illegal unilateral sanctions” that undermine efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The rebuke follows legislation floated by hawkish senator Lindsey Graham, which if adopted would grant US President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries that maintain trade with Russia. Graham singled out China, India, and Brazil, emphasizing that Trump would have “maximum flexibility” in applying the sanctions.

The country’s longest-serving prime minister, Denis Shmigal, is set to take charge of the defense ministry

Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has officially submitted his resignation to the Ukrainian parliament, a day after Vladimir Zelensky announced his replacement and named him the country’s next defense chief. Shmigal has held the post since early 2020, serving an extended term after parliamentary and presidential elections were indefinitely postponed due to martial law. He posted a copy of his resignation letter on Telegram on Tuesday, thanking his team for their “tireless work” – and Zelensky personally for his “trust” over the years.

President Donald Trump, fresh off reaching a new agreement with NATO to arm Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion, cautioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against launching direct military strikes against the Russian capital.

On Monday, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the United States would sell new weapons systems to NATO allies, whHowever, while speaking with reporters before departing the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he did not plan to include long-range missiles in that transfer. “We’re not looking to do that,” the president said before adding that Zelensky “shouldn’t target Moscow.”o would then supply them directly to Ukrainian defense forces.

From skepticism to strategic recalculations, Russian analysts interpret Washington’s new pressure campaign – and its limits

On Monday, July 14, US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum: Russia has 50 days to reach a peace agreement, or face “very severe” tariffs on its exports – potentially as high as 100%. The move signals a shift from rhetorical posturing to a time-bound strategy aimed at forcing negotiations. While Trump’s statement made waves in Washington and Europe, it is the reaction from Moscow that may prove most consequential. In this roundup, RT presents a cross-section of views from Russian political analysts, foreign policy scholars, and institutional insiders – voices that provide a window into how the American ultimatum is being interpreted in Russia.

The US president’s tariff threat if no peace deal reached is a “positive” step, Brussels’ top diplomat Kaja Kallas has claimed

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Russia’s trading partners unless a deal with Ukraine is reached within 50 days, calling it a “positive” step. Moscow, however, has warned that Trump's declaration could be seen by Kiev as a signal to continue the war. Trump said on Monday that he was “very, very unhappy” with the protracted negotiation process, warning Moscow of “severe” secondary tariffs of up to 100% unless the sides move towards a settlement

The potential purchase of the Typhon system bears parallels to the European missile crisis during the Cold War

Germany has asked to purchase Typhon medium-range missile launchers from the US amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said. Typhon deployments would have been banned under the now-defunct 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). Pistorius confirmed on Monday that Berlin had sent Washington a formal request to buy the Typhon system, which can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 multi-role missiles. The Typhon has an operational range of around 2,000km and could reach targets far beyond Moscow if fired from German territory.

A massive data leak by the British military forced the government to secretly relocate thousands of ineligible asylum seekers

The British government has reportedly spent at least £850 million (around $1.1 billion) to covertly resettle thousands of Afghan nationals who had collaborated with the UK who were publicly exposed by a Ministry of Defence (MoD) data leak, officials confirmed on Tuesday after years of attempting to conceal the blunder. In February 2022, an unnamed MoD official mistakenly emailed a spreadsheet containing sensitive information on up to 33,000 Afghans. Many had worked alongside British forces during the NATO-led invasion and had applied for asylum after the Taliban seized power.

The untrammelled influence of divisive far-Left politics in our schools and institutions

Another month, another glaring example of toxic activism sweeping through the British workplace, and this time, it’s no less than shocking. On July 11th, 12 year-old Courtney Wright was sent home from Bilton School in Rugby, Warwickshire, simply for wearing a Union Flag dress and hat for the school’s Cultural Diversity Day. She had put effort into her costume, even writing a speech celebrating British culture: Shakespeare, fish and chips, tea, the Royal Family. Yet for what was a harmless celebration of her national culture, she was excluded. The school’s response? A sanctimonious head of year, presumably with the support of management and colleagues, told her: “You get to celebrate your culture every day. This is for everyone else.” Then ordered her to remove her outfit and wear a second-hand uniform or go home. So she, rightly, called her father, who came to collect her.

A recent Sigma Dos poll commissioned by Spanish media reveals that a significant majority of Spanish citizens, 70 percent, support the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The results show strong backing across the political spectrum, with 92 percent of center-right Partido Popular (PP) voters and 89 percent of populist Vox supporters in favor. Notably, even 57 percent of voters aligned with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) expressed support for the measure. Opposition was concentrated within the far-left Sumar party, where 67 percent of respondents rejected the idea. However, Sumar represents a relatively small segment of Spain’s electorate.

Tamara Ugolini discusses how the Liberal government is prioritizing the employment of foreigners over the vast number of young Canadians looking for jobs.

Scapegoated for crime and espionage, more than 1.1 million have been deported this year, including 40,000 dumped at the border in a few hours

In rented rooms in a remote village in eastern Iran, Bamin Bahmani and her husband clutch their two small sons, bags all packed, and wait for a dreaded knock on the door. Every day tens of thousands of Afghans like them are rounded up and sent back to the worst place in the world for a woman. More than 1.1 million Afghans have been deported from Iran this year, half of these in the past five weeks, making it one of the largest forced expulsions in modern history. The Iranian authorities say they will not stop until they have expelled all undocumented Afghans, an estimated four million.

The UN sanctions on Iran will be restored via the so-called "snapback mechanism" if no nuclear deal is reached by end of August, the US, British, French, and German foreign ministers agreed in a Monday call, according to a report by Axios.

The Europeans now plan to engage with Iran in the coming days and weeks with the message that Iran can avoid the snapback sanctions if it takes steps to reassure the world about its nuclear program, the report said citing two informed sources. The snapback mechanism is part of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. It allows any participant in the nuclear agreement to reimpose sanctions if Iran is deemed non-compliant. If no resolution to maintain sanctions relief is passed within 30 days, all previous UN measures return automatically.

Iran could boost its uranium enrichment to 90%, weapons-grade level, and consider exiting the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European powers move to trigger the UN snapback sanctions mechanism, Tasnim News reported on Tuesday.

The report came as France said it would trigger the UN snapback mechanism against Iran by the end of August if no tangible progress is made on a nuclear deal. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday that Iran has violated its commitments under the 2015 agreement and that France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, known as the E3, are justified in reapplying global embargoes on arms, banks, and nuclear equipment. “Without a firm, tangible, and verifiable commitment from Iran, we will do so by the end of August at the latest,” Barrot told reporters in Brussels.

Iran’s parliament said the country should not resume nuclear negotiations with the United States until preconditions are met, in a statement published by the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The report does not say what the preconditions are.

Senior officials claim that the Prime Minister has approved additional flexibility on the issue of IDF withdrawal from Gaza, but won't commit to ending war at end of 60-day ceasefire.

Significant progress was made this evening (Tuesday) towards reaching a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to a report by Channel 13 News. According to the report, based on sources involved in the negotiations in Qatar, "the path to an agreement has been cleared." The indirect talks between the parties have been ongoing for more than a week and a half in Doha, Qatar's capital, and in the last 24 hours, significant progress has been made following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cabinet's decision to approve additional flexibility regarding the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The president will also meet with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss several agreements between the private sectors of the two countries.

US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for an official dinner on Wednesday to discuss negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal. Qatar is a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The two are also expected to discuss efforts to resume talks between the US and Iran to reach a new nuclear agreement, Axios reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X/Twitter.

Syrian regime troops have taken control of most of Suwayda, the capital of the Druze Mountain region, in a brutal assault marked by mass executions, humiliations, and house-to-house killings targeting the Druze minority.

Syrian regime troops have taken control of most of Suwayda, the capital of the Druze Mountain region, in a brutal assault marked by mass executions, humiliations, and house-to-house killings targeting the Druze minority. According to reports emerging Tuesday, at least nine members of the Radwan family, known for its affiliation with one of the Druze militias, were slaughtered in their home by regime forces. Shocking images showing their bodies strewn across the family's living room have spread on social media, sparking outrage across Syria.

Clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida early this morning, just hours after a ceasefire was announced.

Local news outlet Sweida24 says the city and nearby villages were coming under heavy artillery and mortar fire early, while Syria’s defense ministry, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA, blames outlaw groups in Sweida for breaching the truce. Israel carried out strikes against Syrian forces yesterday in a bid to protect the Druze, but reports last night said Israel had agreed to a US request to halt the strikes.

At least 248 people have been killed in southern Syria’s Sweida province following several days of clashes that triggered the deployment of government forces, a war monitor says.

The toll includes 92 members of the Druze minority, 28 of them civilians with 21 “killed in summary executions by government forces,” according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. At least 138 Syrian security personnel were killed, along with 18 allied Bedouin fighters, the monitor said. Israel carried out strikes on Syrian forces yesterday and warned it will strike again unless they withdraw from Sweida.

It was the English writer Oscar Wilde who said that second marriages were like the "triumph of hope over experience." That we hope things work out better "the second time" could apply to the terrible civil war raging in Sudan and the role of the Sudanese Army (SAF), led by General (and interim Head of State) Abdel Fatah Al-Burhan.

In 1989, the Sudanese Army overthrew a civilian government and imposed harsh Islamic rule. What was supposedly a regime run by a clever Islamist civilian, Dr. Hassan Al-Turabi, eventually became a regime run by SAF generals, led by General Omar Al-Bashir, committed to Islamist ideology. The Al-Bashir regime which ruled the country for almost 30 years until 2019 oversaw not one but two genocides – one in South Sudan and the other in Darfur – and promoted terrorism both regionally and internationally.

In January 1950, U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson articulated a controversial geographic line that placed the Korean Peninsula on the communist side of the early Cold War conceptual boundary. With the outcome of the South Korean election on June 3, this line may have reappeared.

After the official results were announced, the White House expressed concern about Chinese interference. “The US-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world,” a White House official said in response to an emailed question from Reuters about the outcome of the South Korean presidential election.

Much has been written on the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), which most countries are making themselves subject to after July 19th (this week). Many raise concerns of loss of sovereignty, censorship, corporate greed and conflict of interest. But most are missing the main point; the sheer and outright stupidity and fallacy on which the whole pandemic agenda is based.

July 19th is the last day that Member States of the World Health Organisation (WHO) can withdraw from the IHR amendments (without entering a multi-year withdrawal process). By failing to withdraw, they will be committing their taxpayers to fund the key surveillance aspects of a rapidly expanding industry that is the pandemic industrial complex. They will be required to set up an extensive network to search for well-established natural phenomena, including the tendency of viruses to mutate into variants. This has been part of the natural world for hundreds of millions of years, but demonstrating it has recently become highly profitable due to a confluence of technological advances and intense marketing.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover video of a lead scientist at pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson admitting the Covid vaccine was not safe and effective.

Joshua Rys, lead regulatory scientist for Johnson & Johnson, told an OMG undercover journalist that the J&J Covid vaccine was rushed to market without much research. “We didn’t do the typical tests,” Joshua Rys said. “This was just, ‘let’s test it on some lab models… and just throw it to the wind and see what happens.’” Joshua Rys admitted there was no proof the Covid vaccine even worked to protect against Covid. “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products [vaccines]?” Joshua Rys said.

As is the case with many new regulations, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had the opposite effect as what was implied by its name. President Trump campaigned on reducing inflation and bringing down prices.

But with major changes to the IRA now sealed into law under the banner of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” (BBB), what Americans are left with is an expansion of the money supply. That’s good news for gold, but terrible for American savers. The updated bill guts some of the green subsidies and introduces new tax incentives, infrastructure spending, and targeted manufacturing credits. It’s been sold to the American people as economic stimulus, but it’s actually just deficit spending dressed up as nationalism.

Treating app design as a product flaw rather than protected speech opens the door to reshaping the internet by lawsuit.

A New Hampshire court’s decision to allow most of the state’s lawsuit against TikTok to proceed is now raising fresh concerns for those who see growing legal pressure on platforms as a gateway to government-driven interference. The case, brought under the pretext of safeguarding children’s mental health, could pave the way for aggressive regulation of platform design and algorithmic structures in the name of safety, with implications for free expression online. Judge John Kissinger of the Merrimack County Superior Court rejected TikTok’s attempt to dismiss the majority of the claims.

Newark Airport's reputation has gone from bad to worse after an extreme storm forced thousands of passengers to sit on its runways for up to eight hours.

Monday's drama at the New Jersey travel hub meant many of those trapped aboard planes had no access to food or water. The issue came as a result of torrential rain that called flash flooding and halted operations. But it could not have come at a worse time for Newark, whose ongoing air traffic control shortages have made it a byword for lengthy delays and terrifying safety lapses. Los Angeles real estate agent Alexa Kort chronicled what she called her 'worst travel experience' via a series of TikToks posted over several hours while she was stranded. 'I just landed off a 10-hour flight and we're at Newark and they will not let us off the plane,' Kort said in her first video filmed from her seat on the airplane.

A developing weather system in the Gulf of Mexico is raising concerns about significant flooding along the Gulf Coast, with the potential to become Tropical Storm Dexter, the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to a CNN report, this system could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to regions from Florida to Louisiana as it tracks across warm Gulf waters. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring the system, which has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm within the next 48 hours.

Several volcanoes in the 'Pacific Ring of Fire' have shown increased activity recently, prompting close monitoring by experts for potential eruptions.

Also called the Circum-Pacific Belt, it is a 25,000-mile chain of volcanoes and earthquake zones from South America to Alaska, across Japan, and down to New Zealand. The US Geological Survey (USGS) has found four volcanoes, all in the US, which are rumbling, including the Great Sitkin Volcano in Alaska that has been steadily erupting lava into its summit crater for nearly four years. Recent satellite imagery confirms the eruption remains slow and non-explosive, with lava continuing to flow southwest. In Hawaii, Kilauea has paused its lava fountains but continues to build pressure.

I have no doubt that God’s Word gives us all the information we need to know, and nothing is hidden from us that we, as Christ followers, must understand. But the Bible is also filled with information that is not YET for us all to understand. This is especially true when it comes to Bible prophecy. There are certain things we can only speculate upon. Even as we see current world events lining up with Scripture references, there are some things we’re not ready to fully understand, and God knows that. Indeed, if we knew with absolute certainty the dates, times and events about to take place, many of our hearts would fail us for fear.

A former Palantir employee is sounding the alarm. The tech company, founded by Peter Thiel, claims they can revolutionize government systems with their AI-powered software. They’ve been hired by the Department of Defense, the FBI, ICE, and even Wendy’s. Now DOGE will likely hire Palantir as well.