End Times Headline News July 14 2025

Trump Calls Epstein List A Democrat Psyop. The Rise of the Prison State. Trump to announce plan to arm Ukraine. Putin Shifts Iran Stance? Israel will withdraw from IHR Amendments. Zelensky Meets Pope

JUL 14, 2025

Less than one year ago, then-candidate Donald Trump vowed to release the Jeffrey Epstein files - aka the 'list' of friends and associates who violated "more than 1,000" sex-trafficked victims.

Now, after his FBI just came out to say 'nothing to see here!' (no list, and Epstein definitely killed himself), Trump just wants the whole thing to go away for some reason we can't quite put our finger on. Last week Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking about Epstein, saying "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years." On Saturday, Trump gave a masterclass in the Streisand effect - writing in a Truth Social post "We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again."

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail.

Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars - serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges - despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls. Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James. Now a source said: 'Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. 'No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.'

As the debate rages over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, Foundation for Freedom Online founder Mike Benz took a close look at Epstein’s history with the intel community talking to host Jesse Kelly. Benz has promised a deep dive on the topic soon.

Mike Benz: Epstein was working with the CIA in the early 1980s at the very start of his career after he left Bear Stearns. In 1981, right after leaving Bear Stearns, Jeffrey Epstein created a one-person for-profit company in his one-bedroom New York apartment. It was called the Intercontinental Assets Group, and it held itself out as an international bounty hunter for high-net-worth individuals to both recover money and shield money internationally. Right away in 1981, he starts this company that basically helped royalty and high-net-worth individuals basically recover loan debts or assets owed to them that were held in cryptic offshore bank accounts, as well as helping them structure their own assets in a way that would make it difficult or impossible for others to collect those assets.

President Donald Trump revealed that he spoke to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Sunday, a call that comes amid infighting in the Trump administration over the handling of the Epstein files.

At the end of last week, tensions emerged after the DOJ and FBI concluded their investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, an investigation that found no “client list” and that Esptein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. Bongino, frustrated with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, of which only a small batch were released, skipped work on Friday and, along with FBI Director Kash Patel, was reportedly considering resigning from his post if Bondi stayed on as attorney general. While Patel later denied the reports of his imminent departure from his FBI post, Bongino has not publicly commented on the rumored infighting and his possible resignation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to discuss topics including the potential for another mega bill in 2025.

“The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ was a landmark achievement. America first is no longer just an agenda, it’s now the law of the land, and to your point, the big investment there was in border security and national defense,” Johnson explained. “These investments are important. It’s in naval vessels and ships in our new kind of warfare, and by the way, there is an investment here in the Golden Dome, which will help us have real security in our homeland,” Johnson said. “Where does the legislative agenda go now, and are you expecting to do a second reconciliation package later on in the year?” Bartiromo asked.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not say which states were discussing these plans with her team...

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on July 12 that five Republican-led states were discussing plans to build detention sites within their borders similar to Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz.” Noem hosted a press conference in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday to discuss some of the illegal immigrants the Department of Homeland Security had recently arrested and deported via the Sunshine State. She took several questions on Florida’s new Alligator Alcatraz and praised the temporary detention facility. “We’ve had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us as well,” Noem said. “I’m having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have.”

America is rapidly becoming a nation of prisons.

Having figured out how to parlay presidential authority in foreign affairs in order to sidestep the Constitution, President Trump is using his immigration enforcement powers to lock up—and lock down—the nation. After all, a police state requires a prison state. And no one is cheering louder than the private prison corporations making money hand over fist from Trump’s expansion of federal detention. Under the guise of national security and public safety, the Trump administration is engineering the largest federal expansion of incarceration and detention powers in U.S. history.

Two people are dead, and a Kentucky State Trooper injured after a traffic stop shooting was followed by a church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

CNN reported that the Trooper was shot “near the Blue Grass Airport” on Terminal Drive around 11:30 a.m. Thereafter, the alleged gunman fled the scene and arrived at Richmond Road Baptist Church, where another shooting occurred. Two women — one aged 32 and one aged 72 — were killed at the church. Two men were also shot and transported to a hospital. WKYT noted that the Trooper is also being treated in a hospital.

ABC 7 studied figures from the Chicago Police Department and found “the number of shooting victims in the past 12 months stands at 2,225.”

Breitbart News reported at least 55 people were shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, and six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. During a discussion on Our Chicago, One Aim Illinois director Yolanda Androzzo said, “We need more investments in community violence intervention programming.”

The search for more than 160 people still missing after last week’s catastrophic floods in Texas has been complicated by more rainfall.

Flash flood warnings were in place in central Texas on Sunday after the rapid rise of the Lampasas River, as first responders searched along the Guadalupe River in the state’s Hill Country for the remaining victims of the 100-year Fourth of July holiday weekend weather event that has killed at least 129 people. Local officials in Kerrville, an area hit hard by last week’s floods, went door to door shortly after midnight on Sunday to warn residents about the risks, in addition to pushing alerts to their phones, amid criticism for the lack of warnings that were delivered last week.

NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani faces scrutiny over his co-founding of Bowdoin's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, which backed PFLP terrorist Rasmieh Yousef Odeh.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani is facing renewed scrutiny over his past associations, particularly his co-founding of the Bowdoin College chapter of the anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which actively supported Rasmieh Yousef Odeh, a convicted terrorist later deported for immigration fraud, The New York Post reported Sunday. Odeh, 70, was convicted in 1970 for her involvement in two bombings in Israel in 1969, carried out under the banner of the US-designated terror group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). One attack, at a Supersol supermarket, tragically killed two college students, while the other targeted the British Consulate.

Vivek Ramaswamy is set to debut a new billboard ad in Times Square, New York, on Monday, urging New Yorkers to flee Socialist Democrat Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani before it’s too late.

Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and former Department of Government Efficiency co-head, is running for Governor of Ohio with President Trump’s backing. Ramaswamy left his role as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shortly after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, reportedly to pursue his gubernatorial campaign. It came shortly after he made controversial comments on X about American culture and his support for H-1B visas for foreign tech workers, which sparked extreme backlash among Trump supporters.

Over 400 protests are scheduled to take place in all 50 states against President Donald Trump and his administration on July 17.

The rallies, being called “Good Trouble Lives On,” will take place on the anniversary of the death of Democrat activist and congressman John Lewis. It is a nod to his famous call to action, “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” which he used to encourage people to participate in protests. As with many other recent nationwide days of protest, including the now-infamous “No Kings” day, it is being organized by the 50501 Movement. The 50501 Movement’s name stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.” It is self-described as being led by people who “have been on the front lines of justice, marching in support of Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and disability rights.”

Taking creative inspiration from Latin American drug traffickers, the United States Marines Corps is testing low-profile "narco subs" intended for potential use in the Indo-Pacific theater.

The Marines have another term and -- of course -- an acronym for the concept: the Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALVP) program. The unmanned vessel being tested by II Marine Expeditionary Force is called the "Sea Specter," and it's produced by Gibbs & Cox, is a subsidiary of Reston, VA-based Leidos. “I think that it's OK to say that those narco subs inspired the concept, but that's where the similarities end,” Gibbs & Cox chief engineering officer Jeff Bowles told Defense One. “Narco subs are dirty. They're dangerous. They're not engineered. But in principle, their mission is the same -- move a large volume of cargo with the minimal chance of being observed by anyone else.”

South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency announced on July 13 that Pyongyang has supplied more than 12 million 152 mm artillery shells to Moscow and deployed thousands of military personnel to support Russia's war against Ukraine, as was reported by Yonhap News Agency on July 13.

South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reports that since October 2024, North Korea has shipped about 28,000 containers filled with conventional weapons and ammunition to Russia. Based on standard load calculations, these shipments amount to more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells, a key caliber for Russian howitzers and gun-howitzers.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new “aggressive” plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Axios reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The White House does not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters can’t immediately verify the report.

The new sanctions bill will empower the US president to impose tariffs on Moscow’s trading partners, the senator has said

A sanctions bill currently in the Senate would give US President Donald Trump a “sledgehammer” to use against Russia and its trading partners, hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham has said. Trump previously said he may impose additional sanctions on Moscow if Russia-Ukraine negotiations fail to produce a ceasefire. He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of stalling the talks. In an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday, Graham, who co-authored the bill with Democrat Richard Blumenthal, said Trump has “left the door open regarding Russia,” despite taking a hard line on other nations. “That door is about to close,” he warned.

The Ukrainian leader has vowed to conduct more attacks far from the front line

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has threatened new strikes deep inside Russia, days after the US pledged to resume military aid to Kiev. Zelensky made the remarks after a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Aleksandr Syrsky, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov on Sunday. “Our units will continue to destroy the occupiers and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The Russian negotiating position has been a rigid ultimatum, a senior Ukrainian diplomat has claimed

The format of direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul has “practically exhausted itself” due to Russia’s “maximalist” demands, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa has claimed. Russia and Ukraine have met for two rounds of direct negotiations in Türkiye this year, restarting talks that Kiev unilaterally abandoned in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal for the ongoing US-backed talks is to demand Kiev’s surrender in the conflict, Kislitsa said in an interview with the 'Kiyv Independent' published on Friday.

Recent developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have raised significant concerns as reports emerge of potential large-scale military involvement by Western nations.

According to Al Mayadeen, France and the United Kingdom are reportedly preparing a combined force of 50,000 troops for possible deployment to Ukraine, marking a substantial escalation in their support for the country amid its conflict with Russia. This reported military buildup comes at a time when tensions in Eastern Europe remain high, with Ukraine facing continued challenges on multiple fronts. The scale of the potential deployment suggests a shift in strategy, as both nations appear to be moving beyond logistical and material support to direct military involvement.

...encouraged Tehran to accept the "zero-enrichment" condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told President Trump that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium, according to US officials who spoke to Axios. However, amid reports saying that the same message has been conveyed to Tehran, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim denied it, quoting an "informed source" as saying Putin had not sent any such messages. Russia has long advocated that Iran should have the right to enrich, so Putin signing off on this 'zero enrichment' US plan marks what could be a significant shift, and much tougher position. Presumably a scheme like this would involve an external power like Russia shipping in the enriched product needed for nuclear energy plants.

Iranian state media have detailed an alleged Israeli strike on a Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) meeting in Tehran on June 16—but Iran International’s investigation reveals contradictions that cast doubt on the official narrative.

IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported on Saturday that a meeting of the SNSC was held on Monday morning, June 16 in one of the underground floors of a building in western Tehran. According to the report, the meeting—attended by the heads of Iran’s three branches of power—was hit by six bombs or missiles, and President Masoud Pezeshkian and some other officials sustained minor leg injuries when trying to flee. In response to Iran International’s inquiry on Sunday, the Israeli military declined to comment on the Fars report. Nevertheless, several aspects of the report can be subjected to fact-checking.

Five drones could strike a European city in the near future, a former senior Iranian official warned on Saturday, saying Western countries should no longer feel secure following Iran’s recent conflict with Israel.

“Europeans can no longer move about comfortably in their own countries,” Mohammad Javad Larijani, a former senior judiciary official who also served as a top adviser to the Supreme Leader, warned in comments broadcast on state television. “It’s entirely possible that in the near future, five drones could strike a European city.” The statement comes as the Islamic Republic faces renewed international pressure over its nuclear program. Britain, France and Germany, three signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, are considering the option of triggering a snapback of United Nations sanctions if Iran is deemed non-compliant.

In first major interview with the Hebrew media, Ambassador Xiao Junzheng rejects claims that Iran is rearming with the help of Beijing, following reports on missile shipments and potential J-10 aircraft deals.

The envoy, who arrived in 2024, did not condemn Israel's Iran strike. "Many of the Chinese people believe that after the war or conflict, Israel will enter into a new period of its peace, stability, and development, which will bring us a huge opportunity for our high level cooperation in different domains, in different fields." Xiao Junzheng became China's ambassador to Israel in November 2024, knowing full well that he had arrived in a warzone. This week, he hosted Israel Hayom for his first major interview with the Hebrew media. The timing was not incidental; the interview was conducted approximately two weeks following the Israel-Iran ceasefire declaration, when Tehran's battlefield setbacks prompted analyst speculation about potential eastward diplomatic pivots toward Beijing for military procurement so that it could shore up its depleted supplies.

US President Trump says he is optimistic about a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal this week, amid reports that talks have stalled.

US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday and once again expressed optimism that an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal could be reached soon. “We are holding talks regarding Gaza, and I am hopeful that we will sort it out in the coming week,” he said. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed criticism regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. In response to claims that the government is refusing a deal, Netanyahu criticized the news channels that have published such claims, saying, "They always echo Hamas propaganda, but they are always wrong. We accepted the deal, the Witkoff deal, and then the version proposed by the mediators. We accepted it, Hamas rejected it."

Sources say Israel exploring changes to ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal, with Hamas expressing willingness to return to the Qatari plan.

Sources involved in the Israel-Hamas negotiations told Al Arabiya that Israel is considering changes to the proposed ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement in response to Hamas's rejection of the US proposal. According to the report, Hamas has expressed willingness to return to the Qatari proposal framework presented last January. The changes under discussion focus on three main issues, central among them the IDF's redeployment in Gaza during the ceasefire period, and the proposed timeline for IDF withdrawal from Gaza.

At least 30 people have been killed and 100 injured in a preliminary count in armed clashes between local military groups and tribes in Syria’s predominantly Druze city of Sweida, Syria’s interior ministry says.

The ministry says that its forces will directly intervene to resolve the conflict and halt the clashes.

BRUSSELS (AP) – The EU will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods scheduled to take effect Monday in hopes of reaching a trade deal with the Trump administration by the end of the month.

“This is now the time for negotiations,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Sunday, after President Donald Trump sent a letter announcing new tariffs of 30% on goods from the EU and Mexico starting Aug. 1. The EU – America’s biggest trading partner and the world’s largest trading bloc – had been scheduled to impose “countermeasures” starting Monday at midnight Brussels time (6 p.m. EDT). The EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of its 27 member countries.

King Charles will host US President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, September 17-19, at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday night that King Charles will host US President Donald Trump for his second state visit to Britain, a diplomatic event scheduled to take place from September 17 to 19, Reuters reported. This marks a historic occasion, as President Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern history to be accorded two state visits by a British monarch. The official statement from the palace specified, "His Majesty the King will host the President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle," with further details expected to be released at a later date.

An airplane has crashed at London’s Southend Airport, reportedly just moments after takeoff.

Witnesses are describing the plane as going up in a “fireball,” and videos and photos of the crash have been posted on social media. The report added that the flight was en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands. Law enforcement said in a statement: “We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4 pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.

A man was spat on, surrounded, and mocked by an organised Roma gang on Westminster Bridge — all for filming their three card monte scam. These groups, described by police as organised criminal gangs operating across Europe, are running scams in broad daylight just yards from Parliament. Ben Leo argues it’s time for mass deportations and a zero-tolerance approach to foreign criminals exploiting UK streets with impunity.

The suicidal EU policy of unchecked mass migration is fraying the social fabric of most European nations, and the tensions are flaring, leading to open confrontations in Northern Ireland, and now, in Spain.

The small town of Torre-Pacheco, near Murcia, has become a war zone as citizens fight back against North African migrants in real street battles, after Moroccan a migrant beat up a Spanish elderly man. Apolo News reported: “After a brutal attack on a pensioner by a Moroccan, riots have broken out in Spain. Angry Spaniards chased North Africans in the streets, Moroccan youth gangs did the same – street battles ensued. In the southern Spanish city of Torre-Pacheco, not far from the metropolis of Murcia, dramatic scenes have been playing out since Friday. After a young Moroccan beat an innocent elderly man for no reason on Wednesday morning, leaving him seriously injured, a group of Spaniards has formed in the Spanish city to hunt down Moroccans out of revenge.”

Bavaria’s interior minister already said last year: “The crime statistics make it clear that uncontrolled immigration also has a negative impact on the security situation”

Foreign nationals are significantly more likely to be identified as suspects in Bavaria than German citizens, according to a report from the Bavarian state government in response to a parliamentary inquiry by AfD member Martin Böhm. The suspect burden number (TVBZ), a key metric, indicates the number of suspects per 100,000 people within a population group aged eight and over. This figure allows for a comparison of crime levels across different demographic segments. Overall, despite making up approximately 18 percent of Bavaria’s population, which amounts to 2.4 million people, foreign nationals accounted for almost half of all suspects in criminal cases in 2024.

In yet another brazen assault on political freedom by Germany’s left-wing globalist establishment, the regional government of Germany’s sixth post populous state, Rhineland-Palatinate, has imposed a sweeping ban on members of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) from holding public-sector positions.

This move, spearheaded by Social Democratic Party (SPD) Interior Minister Michael Ebling, echoes the kind of authoritarian tactics conservatives have long warned against from the globalist progressive ‘elite’. Announced Thursday in Mainz, the new rules require applicants for government roles, including civil servants, police officers, and teachers, to submit a written declaration affirming their loyalty to the constitution and certifying they have not been affiliated with any extremist organization in the past five years.

Rebel News spoke to MP Tamara Jansen and supporters of her Bill C-218, including MP Andrew Lawton, Alicia Duncan, and Graydon Nicholas, about their call for Canada to stop the planned expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for mental illness.

The Clock is ticking.......

Bluesky’s new age checks mark another step in the UK’s quiet construction of a digitally verified citizen.

Bluesky is preparing to introduce age checks for users in the UK, following obligations under the country’s controversial censorship law, the Online Safety Act. The platform revealed that individuals will have several options to verify their age, such as facial scanning, ID upload, or payment card entry. The system will operate through Kid Web Services (KWS), a tool developed by Epic Games to help online platforms manage age verification and implement parental controls. Users who opt out of verification, or who are under 18, won’t be excluded entirely but will encounter stricter limitations. Access to adult-oriented material will be restricted, and features like direct messaging will be disabled.

(Reuters) -Online spending soared $24.1 billion across U.S. retailers during the stretch from July 8 to 11 – dubbed "Black Friday in Summer", outpacing Adobe Analytics' prior forecast, as eager shoppers rushed to snap up deep discounts on back-to-school essentials.

Retailers recorded online sales growth of 30.3% during events that included Amazon Prime Day, Adobe said on Saturday, compared with its projections of 28.4%. Online retail sales in the U.S. rose 11% to $14.2 billion a year ago. The Prime Day event has also been cemented as a "back-to-school" shopping moment, as consumers jumped on early deals to stock up on essentials and get ahead of the back-to-school rush, Adobe said.

The odds of a recession may be falling, but states appear to be betting that corporate leaders are still nervous.

An analysis of all 50 states’ economic development marketing efforts — part of CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study — finds that a strong economy is the most frequently mentioned selling point to attract corporate site selectors these days. That includes factors like job growth, fiscal stability, and a wealth of other corporate headquarters. State web sites mentioned economic factors 222 times in our analysis, well ahead of the next most cited factor, infrastructure, at 203.

On Thursday, shares of MP Materials surged over 50% after news broke that the U.S. Department of Defense would become the company’s largest shareholder. Through a $400 million purchase of special stock, the Pentagon has taken a 15% stake in the rare earth miner, securing long-term access to critical materials used in everything from electric vehicles to fighter jets.

This deal also includes a ten-year commitment from the government to purchase all the magnets produced at MP’s upcoming “10X Facility,” along with a minimum price guarantee for key inputs. Backed by an additional $1 billion in private financing from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, the partnership is a strong signal that America is looking to reduce its dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains—especially those dominated by China.

Concerns are mounting in China as the Communist superpower advances humanoid robot development to replace human soldiers on the battlefield, prompting calls for “ethical and legal research” into this Terminator-like technology to “avoid moral pitfalls.”

An op-ed published by Yuan Yi, Ma Ye and Yue Shiguang in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily warned that faulty robots could lead to "indiscriminate killings and accidental death,” which would "inevitably result in legal charges and moral condemnation."

Neuroscientists and materials scientists have created contact lenses that enable infrared vision in both humans and mice by converting infrared light into visible light.

Unlike infrared night vision goggles, the contact lenses, described in the journal Cell, do not require a power source—and they enable the wearer to perceive multiple infrared wavelengths. Because they're transparent, users can see both infrared and visible light simultaneously, though infrared vision was enhanced when participants had their eyes closed.

'This is the last year that we have before things get really weird.'

On July 9, Elon Musk’s xAI company unveiled Grok 4, an AI assistant touted as a beast capable of superman reasoning and unmatched intelligence across disciplines. Musk himself described the development as “terrifying” and urged the need to keep it channeled toward good. You may yawn because AI development news is commonplace these days. There’s always someone who’s rolling out the next smartest chatbot. But Glenn Beck says this time is different.

An unexplained collision between a U.S. military aircraft and an unidentified flying object, detailed in declassified documents, has sparked renewed questions about whether aliens have entered American airspace.

The incident occurred in January 2023, when an unidentified object struck the left side of an F-16 Viper fighter jet during a training exercise near Gila Bend, Arizona. Fox News reports: The flying object impacted the clear "canopy" at the top of the aircraft and was first seen by an instructor pilot seated in the rear of the plane, officials said. An initial investigation found no damage to the nearly $70 million jet, and officials ruled out a possible bird strike. Authorities ultimately concluded that the aircraft had been hit by a drone. However, the drone’s origin and operator remain unknown, a spokesperson said. According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documents obtained by The War Zone, the crash marked the first of four encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) reported the following day.

Reports of unidentified flying objects have surged in recent months, drawing attention from experts and the public alike. According to data compiled by the National UFO Reporting Center, nearly 3,000 sightings were documented in the United States during the first half of 2025.

This figure marks a significant increase compared to previous years, highlighting a growing interest in aerial phenomena. The center, which has been tracking such reports since 1974, relies on voluntary submissions from witnesses across the country. Many of these accounts describe strange lights, unusual shapes, and unexplained movements in the sky. As reported by NewsNation, the spike in sightings could be attributed to heightened awareness and easier reporting methods.

Alaska’s Iliamna volcano has begun showing signs of increased activity, prompting scientists to monitor the situation closely. According to reports, the volcano, located in the southwestern part of the state, has experienced a series of small earthquakes and other indicators of unrest.

This development has raised concerns among experts who study volcanic behavior in the region. The Alaska Volcano Observatory has elevated the alert level for Iliamna, signaling that it could potentially erupt in the coming weeks or months. The Hill detailed how the rumbling began with a noticeable increase in seismic activity detected by monitoring equipment. Iliamna is one of Alaska’s many active volcanoes, situated near Lake Iliamna, the largest lake in the state. While it has not erupted in recorded history, geological evidence suggests it has been active in the past, with lava flows dating back thousands of years.

What is it going to take for people to finally wake up? I am old enough to remember when “1-in-1,000-year storms” were actually rare. These days, we are constantly being hit by them.

In fact, here in the United States we just witnessed four in a single week. This is not normal. In fact, this is not even close to normal. We just keep getting pummeled by major disaster after major disaster, and yet most people act as if all of this is just temporary and weather patterns will eventually become stable again. I had never heard of four “1-in-1,000-year storms” occurring during a single week. But according to NBC News, that is precisely what just happened… First the river rose in Texas. Then, the rains fell hard over North Carolina, New Mexico and Illinois.