Why Epstein Case Will Never Progress. Trump Tariffs Target Another Seven Nations. Trump ready to back new Russia sanctions bill. Iranian clerical call to kill Trump. The WHO’s Plan for Global Control

JUL 10, 2025

“They’re not going to give an inch”

Journalist Nick Bryant notes in this viral clip from the Shawn Ryan podcast that the Jeffrey Epstein case is being covered up by the federal government and will never progress because it would destroy their entire operational system. “Epstein had cameras in all of his homes. Epstein was definitely a blackmail artist,” Bryant notes. “The government wants to make sure that that does not come out. A huge part of our political system is predicated on blackmail,” he adds. “If that dark, malignant corner of the intelligence that is using blackmail against our politicians and other people, if they were using children, that would make the American people erupt,” Bryant further urges.

The billionaire had previously claimed Trump was in the Epstein files

Billionaire techie turned political provocateur Elon Musk has launched another salvo at MAGA world by claiming that former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The mercurial businessman, who has recently fallen out of Trump's orbit after lambasting his 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' emerged with a fresh attack against the Republican's first-term advisor and campaign director. 'Bannon is in the Epstein files,' Musk posted Tuesday on X. The Tesla CEO was responding to a social media post from another former Trump advisor, Roger Stone. 'Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida?' Stone wondered on X. 'Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?'

President Donald J. Trump has announced new tariffs targeting seven smaller U.S. trading partners, including the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Sri Lanka.

The tariffs, ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent, will take effect on August 1. Notably, the move follows the America First leader’s imposition of trade duties on Japan and South Korea this past Monday, along with a number of other nations. The Trump administration has consistently contended that tariffs are a tool to address long-standing trade imbalances and bolster the U.S. economy. During a meeting with African leaders on Wednesday afternoon, Trump emphasized how his trade policies are also serving a key diplomatic purpose, highlighting his administration’s successful facilitation of peace deals between India and Pakistan, as well as Rwanda and Congo.

Trump turns a tech turf war into a tariff-laced foreign policy doctrine aimed at defending American speech abroad.

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce rebuke of Brazil’s moves to silence American-run social media platforms, particularly Rumble and X. In his letter dated July 9, 2025, addressed to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Trump ties new US trade measures directly to Brazilian censorship. He calls attention to “SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to U.S. Social Media platforms,” pointing out that Brazil’s Supreme Court has been “threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s former White House physician refused on Wednesday to answer questions as part of the House Republican investigation into Biden’s health in office.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor invoked doctor-patient privilege and his rights under the Fifth Amendment during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee, his attorney and lawmakers said. Republicans on the Oversight Committee subpoenaed O’Connor last month as part of a their sweeping investigation into Biden’s health and his mental fitness as president. They claim some policies carried out during Biden’s term through the use of the White House autopen may be illegitimate if it’s proven the Democrat was mentally incapacitated for some of his term.

A series of violent incidents targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in recent days has drawn sharp condemnation from the Trump administration, which is blaming inflammatory rhetoric from Democratic leaders for encouraging the attacks.

According to the White House, assaults on ICE personnel have increased by nearly 700 percent in recent months. The administration points to a string of serious recent attacks, including an incident on July 4 in Alvarado, Texas, where 11 suspects were arrested for allegedly luring ICE officers into a sniper ambush. One police officer responding to the incident was shot in the neck during the confrontation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Florida‘s emergency request to allow the state to enforce a law that would ban illegal immigrants from entering the state.

The decision leaves a lower court’s ruling in place. The Supreme Court did not explain its decision, and no dissents were filed. Senate Bill 4C, approved by Florida’s legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) earlier this year, makes it a crime for illegal immigrants to enter the state if they had been deported or previously denied entry into the United States, regardless of their history or if they had become lawful residents. Re-entering the state after being deported would have been deemed a felony. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier asked the Supreme Court to intervene last month and allow law enforcement.

As many as six U.S. Secret Service agents have been suspended for conduct during the assassination attempt on President Trump.

A U.S. Secret Service official confirmed the suspensions to ABC News, noting that they came just four days shy of the one-year anniversary on July 13. On that fateful day, the bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed the president’s ear. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in the attack, while others were injured. Following the shooting, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) determined that the U.S. Secret Service made mistakes that left the president vulnerable to assassination, per ABC News

Former CIA Director John Brennan has finally broken his silence after news broke that he is under criminal investigation by the FBI for his misconduct during the Trump–Russia probe — and his response was as arrogant and evasive as ever.

In a softball interview with MSNBC, Brennan dismissed the criminal referral as politically motivated fiction, refusing to take any responsibility for his role in promoting what turned out to be one of the biggest political hoaxes in American history. The disgraced ex-CIA chief then doubled down on the thoroughly debunked narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump — parroting talking points from the Mueller witch hunt and Durham’s limited probe as if they somehow exonerate him.

The Washington Examiner’s Joe Concha warned that Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is utilizing younger voters in New York City’s election, saying his supporters “don’t know what the Soviet Union is.”

Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist running for the mayor’s office, is campaigning for policies like freezing rent in New York City and government-run grocery stores. His campaign has drawn criticism from Fox News’s Martha MacCallum, who said she doesn’t believe he has ever visited a Soviet Union apartment building or how “ugly” they are. Concha noted that this lack of knowledge of socialism represents Mamdani’s voter base. “That’s the thing: a lot of the people that are voting for him, they’re young, they don’t know what the Soviet Union is! They were born after it was here, or Cuba, and that’s the thing. He’s counting on these folks not being informed about why these things didn’t work,” Concha said on Fox News’s Outnumbered.

Over the course of just a few weeks, it has been revealed that NYC communist and Democrat nominee for mayor, Zohran Mamdani has embraced nearly every stereotypical Marxist slogan that has ever been uttered.

It’s not just words, either. His entire political and policy platform is communist. Now it is being reported that during Covid, Mamdani called on people to ‘seize’ the ‘luxury’ homes of the rich for the homeless. Should we start with his? FOX News reports: Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani once called to ‘seize’ luxury homes to house homeless during COVID Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s candidate for New York City mayor and a self-proclaimed socialist, is once again garnering backlash for previous comments he has made espousing language steeped in radical socialist and communist ideology. Mamdani, this time, is getting blasted for calling on the government to “seize” luxury condos to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What's important is that I'm not the last African American fire chief."

The Austin Firefighters Association intends to hold a vote of no confidence on Fire Chief Joel G. Baker over his failure to deploy advance teams to flood ravaged Kerr County ahead of the destruction. Now, it has been revealed that Baker, the first black fire chief in Austin, prioritized diversity goals shortly after coming onto the job.

He's been accused of not deploying Austin's specialized teams ahead of the destruction, despite having been asked by the state to do so, because Texas was delayed in reimbursing the department for $800,000 in past deployments.

If you have been with me for any length of time, then you have heard me say this: NOTHING IS AS IT APPEARS TO BE.

Russia became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan earlier this month.

This development comes at a crucial time for the region: Trump wants to return US forces to Afghanistan’s Bagram Airbase; there are newfound concerns about the North-South Transport Corridor’s (NSTC) viability after the recent Iranian-Israeli War; and Turkiye is making a powerplay to expand its influence into Central Asia…Correspondingly, the direct consequences of this latest development aim to: bolster the Taliban’s resilience to American pressure to once again host US forces; assist in the construction of Kabul’s portion of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan (PAKAFUZ) railway and/or make a bid for control over it; and rely more upon PAKAFUZ as a complement or even alternative to the NSTC with the tangential benefit of naturally expanding economic influence in Central Asia so as to gently counterbalance Turkiye’s.

The legislation contains a 500% tariff on nations trading with Moscow

US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill aimed at eliminating Russia’s trade under certain conditions, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official. If adopted, the “bone-crushing” legislation spearheaded by hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham would impose a 500% tariff on countries buying oil, gas, uranium, and other goods from Russia. Although the bill grants the president the power to exempt nations from the tariff for up to 180 days, Trump reportedly wants Congress to give him sole authority to decide on the sanctions.

If France and the UK can’t even tackle illegal migration on the channel, how will they manage to ‘defend Europe’?

When it comes to France and the United Kingdom, we feel tempted almost to describe them as ‘the former European powers’, because while they’re still the two nuclear-armed nations in the continent, generations of Liberalism/Globalism have turned both countries into pale imitations of the ones that emerged victorious in WW2. Their current political leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have many things in common: complete adherence to Globalist failed policies, a constant push for military escalation in the continent, an obsession with Ukraine, frayed societies on the brink of collapse – and very, very bad popularity numbers.

A public petition to decriminalize pornography has been forwarded to parliament after gathering over 25,000 signatures

A petition demanding the legalization of pornography production in Ukraine has been forwarded to the country’s parliament for review, Vladimir Zelensky announced on Tuesday. The statement was published on his website after the initiative got more than 25,000 signatures, meeting the legal threshold that requires formal consideration. The petition, authored by Ukrainian OnlyFans model Svetlana Dvornikova, calls for the decriminalization of adult content production, arguing that law enforcement resources should be directed toward investigating serious crimes rather than conducting “controlled purchases of intimate photos.” It requests legislative changes which would stop police from pursuing the individuals involved.

Watch: Ratcliffe’s reaction says everything you need to know…

“They have to be able to defend themselves,” Trump said Monday, offering confirmation of his weapons to Ukraine policy U-turn. “They’re getting hit very hard. … We’re gonna have to send more weapons.” A presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has offered new insight into how Trump’s reversal came about, especially related to his phone call with the Ukrainian president held last Friday, after a prior ‘disappointing’ Putin call. Yermak described that Trump’s decision to reverse course on the pause in weaponry was “very well received in Ukraine, especially after very substantial phone conversation” on Friday. He added in a NY Post interview that the US President clearly remains “fully supportive of continuation of the aid to Ukraine.”

The National Rally has denounced the action as “a new harassment campaign” by the government

French financial investigators raided the Paris headquarters of the right-wing National Rally (RN) party on Wednesday. Its leader accused the government of conducting a campaign of harassment. The early morning search targeted documents and communications related to the party’s political campaigning, according to RN President Jordan Bardella. The party is closely associated with former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who was previously barred from running in the 2027 race. Bardella criticized the search as “a new harassment campaign” and a blow to democratic principles.

The Hungarian PM mocked the EU chief ahead of Thursday’s no confidence vote over her handling of vaccine deals

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for the resignation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, posting a parody image ahead of a scheduled no confidence vote in the European Parliament. The motion, set for Thursday, targets her handling of COVID-19 vaccine procurement. On Tuesday, Orban shared an image stylized as a Time magazine cover, depicting a red background and a retreating von der Leyen under the caption “time to go.” The image was a spoof on a Biden-themed cover of the magazine from 2024 which followed the then-US president’s announcement that he would withdraw from the election campaign.

By March 2025, various institutions had documented 196 different misdemeanors attributed to him, including violence or threats against officials, knife threats, molestation, and spraying guards with feces and urine

A violent migrant from the African country of Eritrea has been granted permission to remain in Sweden by the Court of Appeal for Western Sweden despite a history of violent behavior and multiple criminal convictions. The higher court even overturned a previous deportation order from a lower court. This individual, 27-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, has been sentenced to prison six times and is known for attacking prison staff with urine and feces, according to a news report from Swedish outlet Samnytt.

Sir Jake Berry, a former Conservative (Tory) Party chairman, has announced his defection to Nigel Farage‘s Reform Party. Notably, Berry lost his parliamentary seat in 2024 when the Tories were displaced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, after 14 years in government.

In a video statement, Berry declared, “Britain is broken. We literally live in a country where you cannot walk down the street with a phone in your hand. We have taxes which are so sky-high the brightest and best are leaving our country in droves. At the same time, we have a benefits system that is bringing the world’s poor to our shores with no control.” He added, “The old parties do not have what it takes to transform our country, to build a Britain we can believe in again.”

Turkish financial police detained the mayor of Istanbul’s northern district of Sile, in the northeast of the county, the Demiroren news agency says, expanding a legal crackdown on the main opposition party.

However, from the report, it was not immediately clear on what specific charges the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Mayor Ozgur Kabadayi and other municipal officials were detained. CHP officials have faced waves of arrests this year that many consider aimed at neutralizing Turkey’s main opposition party. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, widely considered the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule, was jailed four months ago over corruption allegations.

Israel, meanwhile, demands Hamas 'lay down its arms,' the official said, and will only 'offer a temporary ceasefire' otherwise before the military will 'proceed with military operations'

The prospects of a ceasefire and hostage release deal will take longer than US President Donald Trump indicated, according to a senior Israeli official speaking to Reuters on Thursday. While Trump has stated his optimistic that a deal will be reached this week, the official said that a "Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas may be possible within a week or two but not in a day's time." Hamas has demanded US guarantees that Israel will not resume fighting as long as talks continue after the 60-day ceasefire period expires, which the Trump administration reportedly provided to the terror groups satisfaction, through Palestinian-American Trump associate Bishara Bahbah.

Abbas, with support from Saudi Arabia, stated that the PA needs to be at the negotiating table to discuss long-term security arrangements, N12 reported on Thursday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signaled to the United States that the PA should be included in the negotiations for the Gaza ceasefire and the return of hostages held in Hamas captivity, according to a report by N12 on Thursday. Abbas, with support from Saudi Arabia, stated that the PA needs to be at the negotiating table to discuss long-term security arrangements, particularly given that the PA could take control of, or hold, part of the enclave, N12 added. The US has not responded to Abbas's request, the report noted.

Shadi Martini, a Syrian political activist, visited Jerusalem and conveyed a message after his meeting with Syria’s new president: 'The window of opportunity will not always remain open'

Amid increasing talk of an agreement between Syria and Israel, Shadi Martini, a Syrian political activist who previously managed a hospital in the city of Aleppo and is the CEO of the Multifaith Alliance, visited Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday. During his visit, he said: “I recently met Syrian President Al-Sharaa. We spoke extensively about Israel. One of the things President al-Sharaa said was: ‘We only get such an opportunity once in a century. The window of opportunity won’t always remain open.’”

Areligious decree or fatwa issued by two senior Iranian clerics calling for the killing of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly gained support from about 10 other clerics and attracted alleged fundraising online.

The ten state-appointed clerics issued an open letter on Monday referring to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister as "infidel combatants", an Islamic legal term for a non-believer at war with Muslims who deserves death. In a speech delivered in Azeri, another state-appointed cleric in Iran's West Azarbaijan Province announced a reward of 100 billion tomans (approximately $1.14 million) for anyone who kills Trump.

When Masoud Pezeshkian was elected Iran’s president last July, jokes circulated that he wouldn’t last six months. He did, but the road ahead looks even more rocky now than it did then.

Tepid support from the hardline establishment and deepening economic woes defined his first year, in which the Iranian currency lost a full half of its value. Now after an Israeli-American military drubbing dealt the Islamic Republic its greatest ever challenge, his problems may only deepen. His election was celebrated by Iran’s moderates, but rejected by some hardliners and many dissidents who had boycotted the election.

MP Rachel Thomas said in a letter that Travis Dhanraj's claims have 'reignited concerns about the organization's workplace culture'

The Conservative party is calling for a parliamentary committee to investigate the CBC after journalist Travis Dhanraj resigned over the public broadcaster’s alleged “performative diversity, tokenism, a system designed to elevate certain voices and diminish others.” Dhanraj was the host of Canada Tonight: With Travis Dhanraj on CBC. But he resigned on Monday, involuntarily, he says, because the CBC “has made it impossible for me to continue my work with integrity.”

'If someone you know… believed in equal gender rights but all of a sudden are leaning towards traditional values… that might be a sign that they're becoming more extremist,' Staff Sergeant Camille Habel told the CBC.

The World Health Organization isn’t just about global health — it’s about global control. In this explosive interview, researcher James Roguski pulls back the curtain on the WHO’s shady past, its ties to Big Pharma, and the terrifying new treaties that could override national sovereignty forever. From unelected bureaucrats pushing digital health passports to secret pandemic treaty negotiations that Biden quietly signed onto — this is the side of the WHO they don’t want you to see.

The Federal Reserve’s Washington, D.C. headquarters is getting an expensive facelift, and it appears Fed Chairman Jerome Powell lied about it to Congress.

According to reporting by the New York Post, the cost of the taxpayer-subsidized renovation approved in 2019 has ballooned by nearly 32 percent. The original estimate called for spending $1.9 billion. The price tag has reportedly soared to over $2.5 billion due to significant cost overruns. Meanwhile, the Fed is hemorrhaging money. It reported a $77.6 billion operating loss in 2024, including unrealized losses on its Treasury and mortgage-backed security holdings totaling $1.06 trillion

US President Dwight D. Eisenhower was absolutely terrified of inflation.

And that’s really saying something for a guy who had commanded Allied forces against the Nazis, faced down the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and overseen the dawn of the Atomic Age. Sure, those threats might seem more serious than a 5% increase in the price of milk. But Eisenhower felt strongly that inflation was a matter of national security. In a speech on May 19, 1957, for example, Eisenhower told the American public that inflation “weakens the foundation of our defense. We must maintain a dollar that holds its value, for without it, our ability to sustain our military strength and support our allies would falter.”

Grok, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot integrated into the X platform (formerly Twitter), has ignited widespread controversy after it posted a series of anti-Semitic messages. Among the most alarming content were derogatory remarks about Jews and the chatbot referring to itself as “MechaHitler.”

Following the incident, engineers at xAI, the company behind Grok, responded with a public statement: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” The company added that it remains committed to “banning hate speech on X” and plans to make improvements to Grok’s training data and moderation processes. Grok itself is currently claiming its “MechaHitler arc” was “satirical.”

Turkey has harsh laws against insulting its political leaders

A Turkish court has blocked access to certain content from Grok, the AI chatbot associated with X, after it generated responses deemed insulting to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This ban, as reported by Reuters, cites a violation of Turkish law, which criminalizes insulting the president with penalties up to four years in prison. According to Turkish media, Grok produced responses that allegedly contained insults not only directed at President Erdoğan but also at Mustafa Atatürk, the revered founder of modern Turkey. Jaman Akdeniz, a cyber law expert at Istanbul Bilgi University, stated that Turkish authorities identified approximately 50 of Grok’s posts as the basis for a prosecutorial investigation. This led to the access ban and the removal of content, justified as necessary to “protect public order.”

A reader has written to warn us about ChatGPT being installed on our smartphones as an “update.” His warning includes reports of ChatGPT causing psychosis, which has already resulted in a deadly encounter with police in Florida.

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence (“AI”) system developed by OpenAI. OpenAI’s major shareholder is Microsoft, after it invested upwards of $13 billion in the company. In a recent development, a May 2025 article titled ‘ChatGPT & Me. ChatGPT Is Me!’ discussed how ChatGPT can emulate the writing style of a specific author. The article highlighted that ChatGPT can generate content in the voice of a particular writer by analysing their style and mimicking it, sparking discussions around the implications of AI-generated content and its impact on content creators and intellectual property.

The upcoming Superman film, directed by James Gunn, has ignited a firestorm of debate among fans and commentators for its apparent shift away from the character’s traditional motto, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”

According to a recent article by Todd Starnes, the film embraces a “woke” narrative, emphasizing pro-immigration themes and sidelining the patriotic elements long associated with the iconic superhero. This departure has drawn sharp criticism from conservative audiences, who see it as a betrayal of Superman’s roots, while others argue it aligns with the character’s historical compassion for the marginalized.

Tuesday’s heavy rainfall in New Mexico pushed the Rio Ruidoso River to record height and caused severe flash floods in Ruidoso (population 8 000), resulting in at least 3 fatalities. The fatalities included a man in his 40s or 50s, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy.

Village officials stated that the flash flooding occurred on the afternoon of July 8 when heavy monsoonal rainfall fell on burn scar areas from the 2024 South Fork and Salt fires, leading to rapid water rise throughout the village. The Rio Ruidoso river crested at 6.17 m (20.24 feet) at Hollywood. If confirmed, this provisional measurement would surpass the previous record of 4.83 m (15.86 feet) set on July 20, 2024.

On the evening of July 8, 2025, Chicago experienced an unprecedented deluge, with over five inches of rain falling in just 90 minutes, surpassing the city’s average monthly rainfall of approximately 4.5 inches, according to the Illinois State Climatologist.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported, “There were numerous reports of flooded viaducts, several reports of water rescues, and a few reports of flooded basements,” highlighting the severity of the flooding that overwhelmed the city’s infrastructure. The torrential downpour, caused by a stationary thunderstorm, led to significant disruptions across Chicago’s West Side, particularly in areas like Homan Square, Douglass Park, and Tri-Taylor.