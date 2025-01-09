End Times Headline News. January 9 2025

Unprecedented Fires Scorch 3,000 Acres In LA. Fire erupts in Hollywood Hills. Milley Authorized DEW to Be Used on Americans. Starmer’s Censorship Playbook. 3 Blood Moons are coming this year

JAN 09, 2025

Fast-moving, wind-driven fires are sweeping through the Los Angeles area, forcing mandatory evacuations for over 49,000 residents. The fires remain 0% contained.

The Palisades Fire (caused unknown) has burned nearly 11,800 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched 10,600 acres. AccuWeather Estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic losses. Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed 1,400 firefighters & declared a state of emergency. Nearly 300,000 residential and/or commercial customers are without power in the LA region. NWS: Worst fire conditions (high winds) will peak Wednesday morning. Malibu residents warned about potential evacuation. Fires ZERO PERCENT CONTAINED

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A fast-moving wildfire has erupted in the Hollywood Hills, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for a wide area of the historic Hollywood entertainment district.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of the flames at 2350 Solar Drive, near Astral Drive, just after 5:30 p.m. Fire officials estimated the wildfire had charred at least 20 acres in the Runyon Canyon area as of 6:30 p.m. Immediate mandatory evacuation have been issued for residents on “Laurel Canyon Blvd to the west, Hollywood Blvd to the south, Cahuenga Blvd/101 Fwy/Highland Ave. to the east and Muholland Drive to the north,” officials said.

As wildfires ravage Southern California, homeowners in Pacific Palisades find themselves grappling with an unbearable reality: their homes are burning, and their insurance policies—once their safety net—were canceled just months ago by State Farm.

In a move justified by the company as a strategy to avoid “financial failure,” State Farm canceled over 72,000 homeowners’ policies statewide, with Pacific Palisades—a now-charred affluent neighborhood—bearing a significant brunt. James Woods, a renowned actor and Pacific Palisades resident, summed up the community’s frustration on social media. “Actually, one of the major insurance companies canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago,” he wrote.

“There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.”—Montesquieu, Enlightenment philosopher

Wondering what to expect from the government in 2025? So far, it looks like it will be more of the same ill-advised, costly, greedy, taxpayer-funded, dunderheaded power grabs, saber-rattling, graft, corruption, and make-works programming that leaves us no better off than where we started. Indeed, we’ve been down this road so many times before that there should be no surprise when, no matter who occupies the White House, we find ourselves subjected to more of the same when it comes to the erosion of civil liberties and the increasing power of the government and its corporate partners-in-crime.

Does Trump's peaceful promise of a "Golden Age of America" mean invading Greenland and the Panama Canal, annexing Canada and Mexico, and then, on to Britain and Europe?

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) and several other departments across the United States sent supposedly “surplus” equipment, including fire engines and ambulances, to Ukraine over the past several years.

According to critics, this has left the first responders in the U.S. depleted in the face of natural disasters, including the catastrophic floods in North Carolina and Tennessee, as well as the massive wildfires currently engulfing some of Los Angeles’s largest suburbs. In 2022, the LACoFD announced it was sending surplus “hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor, and other associated personal protective equipment” to Ukraine to aid first responders amid the Russian invasion. Additionally, fire engines from Kern County, in central California, were donated to Ukraine—possibly limiting the ability to rush units from other parts of the state to Los Angeles to help combat the current conflagrations, which have seen thousands of acres and homes burned.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden, the alleged president, announced another $500 million in military aid for Ukraine as Los Angeles burns to the ground.

…Joe Biden sent Ukraine a $1.25 billion weapons package late last month while he was on a taxpayer-funded vacation in sunny St. Croix until New Year’s. Biden is sending Ukraine as much money and military aid as possible in his last few weeks in office. n September, the Biden Regime announced an eye-watering $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington. This massive giveaway comes as Americans continue to face economic hardships, skyrocketing inflation, and an unprecedented crisis at the southern border. Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Congress has approved nearly $175 billion in aid and military assistance for Ukraine.

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in France have reportedly deserted. The desertions come as the Ukrainian military is currently struggling to hold back Russian advances.

The French army admitted that dozens of the 2,300 soldiers undergoing training in the country had deserted but claimed the figure was small in comparison to the number of troops that had been trained. As such, desertion is not considered a crime in France; none of the men who fled the Ukrainian army will face any criminal repercussions while in the country.

Alleges another 'plot' foiled just ahead of his inauguration on Friday...

This kind of bizarre headline seems to only keep coming out of Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro says that US nationals are among a group of 'mercenaries' detained by authorities. Maduro claimed in a Tuesday announcement that seven foreign mercenaries, including Ukrainians and Americans, were caught in the act of plotting to attack and destabilize the country's leadership. "Just today we've captured seven foreign mercenaries, including two important mercenaries from the United States," he said. He described that the group also included two Colombian hitmen captured "in different places" as well as "three mercenaries who came from Ukraine, from the war in Ukraine, to bring violence to the country."

KYIV, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Membership in NATO is the only credible long-term security guarantee Ukraine can receive against future Russian aggression, Finland's top diplomat said on Wednesday.

Donald Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price. Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have called for strong security guarantees from partners that would prevent Russia from rearming for a new attack.

Bombastic statement comes amid gas transit row...

The long-running war of words and denunciations exchanged between Kiev and Budapest has shown no signs of abating. This week Ukraine is now saying it can replace Hungary in the European Union and NATO if Viktor Orbán keeps cozying up to Putin. The bombastic statement was issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday, and was also made available on X. The statement was formulated in response to the "latest manipulative statements from the leadership of Hungary regarding Ukraine’s decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state, Russia, from 2025 onwards."

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday he had secured Slovakia's gas supply during a visit to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, just before Ukraine halted the transit of gas from Russia at the start of 2025.

"I needed to secure at a minimum gas for Slovakia's domestic consumption - which we have secure," Fico said in a video on Facebook. Fico did not provide more details and the government office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fico has accused Kyiv of damaging Slovakia by not extending a transit deal for Russian gas that expired at the end of 2024, and has threatened to cut electricity flows to Ukraine and reduce aid for its refugees.

BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling coalition agreed on Wednesday to rerun a two-round presidential election on May 4 and May 18 and stuck to an original plan to endorse a single candidate, the Liberal Party, one of the three coalition parties, said.

Three consecutive ballots to elect a new president and parliament in the European Union and NATO state descended into chaos when Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right, pro-Russian politician, won the first presidential round on Nov. 24. Amid suspicions of Russian interference, the top court annulled the presidential election and ordered the new coalition government to rerun it in its entirety.

After not formally adding any new member nations in 2024, the rapidly growing BRICS bloc officially added the Asia-Pacific nation of Indonesia as its tenth member this week.

Indonesia is the fourth most populated country in the world, and is the seventh largest economy. This alliance represents half of the world’s population under one mutual financial bloc. Brazil, one of the founding members and which holds this year’s presidency (Russia held it last year), announced Indonesia’s inclusion in an official statement on Monday, January 6th.

The British Parliament has shut down efforts to launch an inquiry into predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs preying on predominantly white working-class girls after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party voted against them. The Conservative Party’s reasoned amendment to Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill calling for an inquiry was decisively rejected, 364 votes to 111, with only Conservative and Reform Party lawmakers voting in favor.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued for the inquiry during Prime Minister’s Questions, warning of potential perceptions of a “cover-up” and accusing the government of avoiding scrutiny of Labour figures potentially involved. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded, misleadingly, that multiple inquiries into grooming gangs had already taken place—however, none of these were national in scope, and none have resulted in public officials who enabled or turned a blind eye to the abuse facing criminal sanctions.

Jordan Peterson joined Piers Morgan on Tuesday night to discuss the Muslim grooming and rape scandal in Great Britain that has been ignored for decades until Tommy Robinson started to speak out and more recently when Elon Musk called out the Labour Leader for his role in the coverup of the greatest sexual abuse scandal in history.

For over a decade the UK media and political elites have targeted and attacked Tommy Robinson rather than address the rape pandemic of little girls in their towns and cities. The criminal acts were ‘covered up’ due to fears that it could spark islamophobia. Here is a map of the country that shows the number of communities where this rape pandemic of white girls has allegedly taken place.

British police carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precaution in central London as they investigated a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, the city's police force said on social media.

Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street in central London, police said on X.

UK's getting too used to this. "Diversity is our strength" huh?

Capitol Police officers arrested a man attempting to enter the premises with a machete and three knives concealed in his bag.

The incident took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the north entrance of the Capitol Visitor Center, leading to a temporary suspension of security screening operations in the area. It occurred just ahead of President Trump’s scheduled meeting with lawmakers. The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was immediately arrested for multiple charges. Authorities are currently investigating his motives and any potential threats associated with the incident.

Today on the Rachel Parker show, Rachel is joined by Jarryd Jäger, a reporter who uncovered that an extremist group is set to host its annual Khilafah (Caliphate) Conference in Ontario. The grouo, Hizb ut-Tahrir, said the theme of the conference is “eliminating the obstacles that are delaying [the] return” of an Islamic caliphate.

The collapse of free speech in Canada is a cautionary tale for Americans... using faux rhetoric of tolerance and inclusion to justify intolerance and exclusion.

With Justin Trudeau’s announcement that he will step down as prime minister, Canada is now looking for a new leader after a decade under his policies. The question is whether anyone will look for the remnants In my book “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,” I write about the collapse of free speech in Canada under Trudeau. Canada has long been a country caught between two influences: the United Kingdom and the United States. It has shared DNA with both nations. Unfortunately, it has largely followed the British approach in treating free speech more like a privilege than a right.of Canadian free speech in the wreckage of the Trudeau government.

US officials say the Biden administration is expected to leave the decision on lifting sanctions against Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its leader to the incoming Trump administration.

The Biden administration is expected to leave the decision on lifting sanctions against Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader to the incoming Trump administration, two US officials familiar with the outgoing administration’s position told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the Biden administration has taken a cautious stance on HTS, which has become the new de facto authority in Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar Al-Assad.

Secretary says Biden to hand off near-finished Gaza ‘Day After’ and Saudi normalization plans; US officials warn Trump aide of Gaza ‘catastrophe’ when anti-UNRWA laws implemented

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that mediators were “very close” to securing a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas and that an agreement is all but inevitable, even if it has to wait for the next administration to finalize. “I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have left, but if we don’t, then the plan that President [Joe] Biden put forward for a ceasefire-hostage deal will be handed over to the incoming administration, and I believe that when we get that deal — and we’ll get it — it’ll be based on the plan that President Biden put before the world back in May,” Blinken said during a press conference with his French counterpart in Paris.

Confusion over conflicting statements regarding Hamza's death

Israel Defense Forces and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday evening announced that the bodies of Youssef and Hamza Ziyadne, who were kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, were found in the southern Gaza Strip. Notably, the army’s statement only confirmed the death of Youssef, while adding there were “serious concerns” for the life of his son Hamza (23). Katz’s statement explicitly said that Hamza had also been found dead. According to the IDF, its troops, together with the Shin Bet, “located and recovered the body of the hostage Youssef Ziyadne from an underground tunnel in the area of Rafah in Gaza and returned his body to Israel.”

Terror groups "significantly influence the policies and practices of a U.N. agency with 30,000 employees, and a $1.5 billion annual budget that is funded primarily by Western states," per the report.

Officials of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency meet “routinely” with Lebanese and Gazan terror groups, “mutually praise each other for ‘cooperation’ and describe each other as ‘partners.'” That’s according to the December 2024 report “The Unholy Alliance: UNRWA, Hamas and Islamic Jihad” from UN Watch, based in Geneva. Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, “and his colleagues knowingly allow Hamas and other terrorist groups to infiltrate UNRWA’s employee base, indoctrinate impressionable Palestinian children to pursue a path of terrorism against Israelis and Jews and install military infrastructure underneath or next to UNRWA facilities,” per the report.

The Presidency is reserved for a Maronite Christian in the country's sectarian power-sharing system and has been vacant since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022.

Hezbollah candidate Suleiman Franjieh is expected to withdraw his bid in the Lebanese Presidential elections, Lebanese media site Al Jadeed reported on Wednesday. Lebanon's parliament will try to elect a president on Thursday, with officials seeing better chances of success in a political landscape shaken by Israel's war with Hezbollah and the toppling of the group's ally Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria.

Iran is pivoting toward arming Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank following the downfall of Tehran’s ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Israel’s Defense Minister said on Tuesday.

"Judea and Samaria has become a central arena in the map of threats to Israel and we are preparing to respond accordingly," Katz said, using the Biblical names for lands on the west bank of Jordan River which Israel seized in a 1967 war. "We are seeing increasing efforts to promote Palestinian terrorism in Israel through the smuggling of advanced weapons, funding and guidance both on the part of the Iranian axis and on the part of the radical Sunni Islamic axis that is strengthening its grip on the region after the events in Syria,” he added.

Ali Khamenei rebuked proponents of renewed talks with the United States under President Donald Trump, warning of intractable American hostility.

Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran’s refusal to engage with the US, despite maintaining ties with Europe, showed Washington's broader diplomatic failure. "The United States has failed in Iran and is now seeking to compensate for this defeat," he said in a meeting with a group of his supporters from the city of Qom. The comments come around two weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration and the likely return of his so-called maximum pressure sanctions policy on Iran.

JAN 8

JAN 9

Is it a health crisis, a wealth crisis, or is modern life just not conducive to having babies?

It is always hard to get back into writing in the new year - this year in particular. As a family we stayed in London - and over the last few years, with my oldest doing motorsport and my youngest at a football academy, as family we are rarely together for long periods of time. Hanging out at home has allowed me to try and make a dent in my massive tsundoku that has accumulated on my bed side table. One book I managed to finish is Ultra-Processed People by Chris van Tulleken - a Christmas present from 2023!

The Supreme Court is considering a case to block sex change and hormones for children. Miriam Grossman is a physician who has been speaking out against gender madness for over a decade.

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank expanded its gold reserves for a second month in December, signaling renewed appetite after temporarily pausing purchases last year as prices soared.

Bullion held by the People’s Bank of China rose to 73.29 million fine troy ounces in December, from 72.96 million in the previous month, according to data released Tuesday. The central bank resumed adding to its gold reserves in November after a 6-month pause. The purchase shows the PBOC is still keen to diversify its reserves even with gold at historically expensive levels. The metal’s rally to a record in 2024 was supported by monetary easing in the US, safe-haven demand, and sustained buying by global central banks.

Farmers across the UK are fed up with Labour's inheritance tax on family farms. Protests won’t stop until they axe the tax. No Farmers, No Food!

John Deere has announced plans to introduce a range of self-driving farm and work vehicles, including tractors, dump trucks, and even a robotic lawnmower. The company plans a fully-autonomous corn and soybean farming system by 2030.

Quartz reports that John Deere is doubling down on its commitment to autonomous technology. The company, which first introduced a driverless tractor in 2022, believes that self-driving machines will play a crucial role in the future of farming and help alleviate the industry’s perceived ongoing labor challenges.

The UK Prime Minister is laying all the buzzword groundwork for a speech crackdown.

At a time when public trust already teeters on a knife’s edge, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has decided that what we really need is a lecture on “misinformation.” Yes, the same Starmer who spent years navigating political quagmires with the dexterity of a politician reading polling data, and someone accused of lying to the public in the manifesto that got him elected, now fancies himself the arbiter of “truth” and “decency.” And what better way to assert moral authority than by weaponizing one of Britain’s darkest scandals—the rape gang crises—and reframing criticism of government failures as the “poison of the far-Right”?

NVIDIA unveiled Cosmos, a generative world foundation model platform, at CES 2025, revolutionizing physical AI development for autonomous vehicles and robotics.

At CES 2025, NVIDIA unveiled its groundbreaking Cosmos platform, a suite of generative world foundation models (WFMs) designed to revolutionize the development of physical AI systems like autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robots. The announcement, made by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address, marks a significant leap forward in AI-driven simulation and synthetic data generation. With major players like Uber, Waabi, and Agility already on board, Cosmos is poised to democratize physical AI development, making it accessible to developers of all sizes.

Contestants in the Vesuvius Challenge had to develop their own programs to interpret existing 3D scans of the coiled scroll, with the virtual-unwrapping step being the bottleneck.

In October 2023, an email arrived on papyrologist Federica Nicolardi’s phone with an image that would transform her research forever, according to Nature. The image showed a fragment of a papyrus scroll that had been burnt in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. The latest results revealed a strip of papyrus packed with neat Greek lettering, glowing bright against a darker background. “It was incredible. I thought, ‘So this is really happening’,” said Nicolardi, according to a report by Nature. She knew right then that papyrology would never be the same.

A powerful tornado struck the Rabigh Governorate along Saudi Arabia’s coast on January 6, 2025, marking the strongest ever recorded in the region. The event occurred as severe weather warnings were issued for heavy rains, hail, and high waves across the Makkah region including Jeddah.

The event was accompanied by torrential rains and strong winds and it triggered high waves exceeding 2 m (6.6 feet) impacting coastal areas. The tornado appeared near Jeddah during the ongoing Red-alert warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Visible from coastal areas, the tornado showed a well-defined funnel extending from the storm clouds to the sea’s surface. Tornadoes are exceptionally uncommon in Saudi Arabia in coastal regions like Rabigh.

Throughout history, celestial phenomena have fascinated humanity, often viewed as signs of divine communication. Among these phenomena, the “blood moon,” a total lunar eclipse in which the moon takes on a reddish hue, has captured significant attention.

Within Jewish and Christian traditions, many rabbis and scholars have linked blood moons falling on Jewish feast days to significant events in Jewish history and as harbingers of divine intervention or major shifts in world events. When these blood moons coincide with Jewish feast days, many consider them significant, often pointing to biblical passages such as

Joel 2:31: “The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.” When blood moons fall on these dates, some rabbis and scholars interpret them as divine messages, signaling significant events related to the Jewish people or the world.