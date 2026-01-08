I do not altogether concur with the choice of artcles

End Times Headline News January 8 2026

Walz: Minnesota is at “War with Our Federal Government. Trump Responds to ICE Shooting. US To Withdraw From 66 International Bodies. IRGC Families Fleeing To France NY Mayor Mamdani

Jan 09, 2026

How did the protesters get those nice, fancy signs so quickly?

It didn’t take long. Within hours of an ICE-involved shooting in the Minneapolis area, the Democratic Party’s protest industrial complex moved into action, quickly creating conditions for coordinated demonstrations across multiple cities. The rapid response suggested these nonprofit activist networks were on standby, waiting for a catalytic event, as an army of radicals intensified pressure campaigns against federal agents, blocking streets, harassing officers, and openly doxxing them.

Corrupt Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a press conference after a woman was fatally shot by ICE as she tried to run over an agent in Minneapolis.

The female driver who was fatally shot as she attempted to run over an ICE agent has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good — ‘She/Her’. Video posted to X shows the moment Good was shot dead as she tried to run over federal agents in an attempt to kill them. Additional footage clearly shows that an ICE officer was in danger of being run over as Good accelerated. The Department of Homeland Security said Good’s attempt to run over the agent was an “act of domestic terrorism.”

The woman who was shot and killed after attempting to run over a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Her mother, Donna Granger, confirmed to local media that she was notified of her daughter’s death.

“That’s so stupid,” Granger, who resides in the Twin Cities, said in response to the incident. She went on to describe Good as “extremely compassionate” and “an amazing human being.” Footage from the incident clearly shows Good impeding a federal law enforcement exercise and ignoring a lawful order, before attempting to run over an ICE officer with her car in a failed getaway attempt.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood by the ICE officer who fatally shot a woman during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, adding that he had been previously “dragged” in a vehicle ramming months before.

Speaking at a Wednesday night press conference, Noem provided more details about what happened, along with broader context. The interaction began when a vehicle became stuck in snow, Noem said, allowing a “mob of agitators” to congregate around the ICE officers. The woman in question, identified elsewhere as 37-year-old Renee Good, used her vehicle to block the path of ICE officers, the homeland secretary said.

President Trump commented on the ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis, saying the incident appeared to be “self-defense” and warning that the “radical left” is threatening agents.

Breitbart News reported that the incident occurred after a woman allegedly drove her vehicle into an ICE agent in the street, with the agent shooting to stop her as a result. Homeland Security posted about the incident on X, writing, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

The Somali-dominated Democratic political machine in Minnesota successfully silenced hundreds of government experts who tracked the huge flow of taxpayer funds through Somali-run businesses, a top Minnesota Republican told a House hearing on Wednesday.

Up to 1,000 government auditors, accountants, and program managers were silenced by Democratic threats, Minnesota House Rep. Marion Rarick told a House hearing: The most severe ones was that they would be fired with cause so they couldn’t have unemployment insurance, that they would be blacklisted from all state agencies… [including] Hennepin County, Ramsey County. As you know, those are Democrat-run.

Two people were killed, and six others were injured in a shooting outside a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly happened after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

All the victims were outside of the church and attending a funeral, according to local law enforcement authorities. Currently, investigators do not believe the shooting was a targeted attack “against the faith,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune. Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said he did not believe the shooting was a random act. “We don’t believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that,” Redd said while speaking to local media. “We don’t believe, at this point, that this was random.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is facing mounting criticism following his appointment of far-left activist Cea Weaver as executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, a role central to his aggressive housing agenda.

The backlash stems from resurfaced social media posts in which Weaver previously linked homeownership to racial oppression and expressed support for government seizure of private property. In a 2019 tweet, Weaver described homeownership as “a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building public policy.’” The prior year, she had demanded, “Impoverish the *white* middle class. Homeownership is racist / failed public policy.”

“It is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it.”

The Trump administration withdrew the United States from 66 international organizations, conventions, and treaties that it said go against the country’s interests, the White House announced on Jan. 7. According to the presidential memorandum, 31 entities were tied to the United Nations, while 35 others were not. “The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a statement shortly after the list was revealed.

President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro after their feud escalated drastically since the capture of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Trump’s announcement on Truth Social was of a starkly different tone than in the past week, with the president as recently as Sunday saying a military operation against Colombia “sounds good to me.” The meeting was arranged during a phone call between the heads of state, which appears to have gone well. “It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” Trump said.

“We will rebuild it in a very profitable way,” Trump said of Venezuela, adding, “we’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil.”

US President Donald Trump said that “only time will tell” how long the United States will maintain oversight of Venezuela in an interview published by the New York Times early on Thursday. When asked by the Times if it would be three months, six months, a year, or longer, Trump said, “I would say much longer.” “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way,” Trump said of Venezuela, adding, “we’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday took great umbrage at the U.S. State Department for proclaiming the Western hemisphere is “OUR hemisphere,” and interference from hostile foreign powers like China would no longer be tolerated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the “our hemisphere” kickoff on Sunday, the day after Venezuelan narco-terrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro was taken into custody by U.S. forces in an astonishing early-morning raid. “This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live — and we’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be a base of operation for adversaries, competitors, and rivals of the United States,” Rubio said in a media interview.

Oil industry analysts expect China to replace its oil imports from Venezuela with increased purchases of Iranian crude, following the arrest of China’s ally Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces over the weekend.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Maduro’s successor, interim president Delcy Rodríguez, and other Venezuelan officials have agreed to sell up to $2 billion in crude oil to the United States. The deal would divert oil coveted by China to U.S. refineries. Trump explicitly instructed Rodríguez to evict Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Cuban agents from Venezuela and sever all economic ties with those nations. He also demanded exclusive contracts and favorable prices with American refiners for Venezuelan crude oil.

The head of Iran’s military threatened preemptive strikes after President Donald Trump threatened to defend anti-government protesters taking over the country.

Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, who assumed the position of commander in chief after his predecessor was assassinated by Israel during the“The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response,” Hatami said in remarks reported by the IRNA news agency. “I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war. If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor,” he added. 12 Day War in June, voiced the threatening remarks to military cadets.

Abbas Araghchi, speaking during a press conference in Beirut, added that the purpose of his visit to Lebanon was to discuss Israel’s “challenges and threats” to regional security.

Tehran remains open to negotiations with the United States as long as they are based on “mutual respect and interests,” but it is also ready for war if that is Washington’s intent, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday. Abbas Araghchi, speaking during a press conference in Beirut, added that the purpose of his visit to Lebanon was to discuss Israel’s “challenges and threats” to regional security, as well as expanding bilateral ties. Araghchi told the Mehr News Agency of his trip to Lebanon on Wednesday. The Iranian official noted that he would make the trip along with an economic delegation.

Internet shutdowns by the regime often signal the beginning of harsher crackdowns in Iranian protests.

Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Wednesday night reiterated his call for nationwide protests across Iran, urging demonstrators to maintain their presence in the streets and warning that the regime may attempt to cut internet access to stifle unrest. In a message posted on social media, Pahlavi said that public participation across Iran earlier in the day had been “unprecedented,” describing it as a signal of readiness for the next phase of protests planned for Thursday evening. “My fellow countrymen, today, Wednesday, January 7, your presence across Iran was unprecedented,” Pahlavi wrote. “And this constitutes a declaration of readiness for tomorrow’s plan.”

Iranian protesters are reportedly asking President Donald Trump to make good on his pledge to protect them from the murderous regime in Tehran, even as human rights groups report escalations of force by Iranian security forces and a growing body count.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said there have been at least 29 deaths and 1,200 arrests so far in the protests, which were ignited by deep public outrage at the deteriorating economy, the misplaced priorities of their terrorism-supporting regime, and the rank incompetence of Iranian public officials. Among other disasters, Tehran has been teetering on the brink of evacuation for months due to a severe water shortage.

Protesters chant “Death to Khamenei” and destroy Soleimani statue as anti-regime demonstrations in Iran continue.

Protesters took to the streets in Ilam in western Iran on Wednesday evening, chanting “Death to Khamenei,” according to videos sent to the Iran International website. Other footage posted to social media showed protesters destroying and toppling a statue of Qassem Soleimani, former head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in Fars Province. Protesters in Iran also set fire to a statue of Soleimani last week. The incident took place in the city of Lali in Khuzestan, located in southwestern Iran. The incident took place on the eve of the anniversary of the elimination of Soleimani in a US drone attack in Iraq, on January 3, 2020.

Lebanese Army declares full control of southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issues statement calling for ceasefire agreement to be properly kept.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday morning stressed the importance of hewing to the November 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement, stressing its importance for Israel’s security. “The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed,” the PMO statement read. It emphasized, “This is imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future.” “Efforts made toward this end by the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese Armed Forces are an encouraging beginning, but they are far from sufficient, as evidenced by Hezbollah’s efforts to rearm and rebuild its terror infrastructure with Iranian support.”

Missile launched towards Israel from near Gaza City misfires, IDF strikes back.

A missile launched from Gaza fell near a Gazan hospital, the IDF confirmed Thursday morning. “A short while ago, a projectile was identified from the area of Gaza City toward the State of Israel,” the IDF stated. “The projectile fell within the Gaza Strip territory near a hospital.” “Shortly after, the IDF precisely struck the launch point. “The IDF strongly condemns any attempts by terrorist organizations to execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.” This is not the first time a Hamas missile hit a Gaza hospital.

‘Int’l community in general, and West in particular, owes a debt of honor to the Kurds for fighting ISIS’, says FM

Days after the two countries agreed to establish a joint mechanism for security cooperation, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar slammed the Syrian government for its forces’ attacks against Kurds in the city of Aleppo. Attacks by the Syrian regime’s forces against the Kurdish minority in the city of Aleppo - are grave and dangerous,” said Sa’ar. Tens of thousands of civilians reportedly fled the majority-Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in Aleppo, after the Syrian army declared them as “closed military areas” and shelled them following two days of clashes with Kurdish troops.

The United States is promoting an Israeli-Syrian initiative for a joint ski resort on Mount Hermon, alongside talks on broader civilian cooperation between Jerusalem and Damascus.

The United States is promoting an Israeli-Syrian initiative to establish a joint ski resort on Mount Hermon, two sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post. One source said substantial work on the project had already been completed. The initiative, backed by the Trump administration‘s special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, and other senior administration officials, would be operated largely by Druze communities on both sides of the border. These communities would oversee hospitality and food services at the site.

The Trump administration has threatened to use the US military to seize Greenland in an extraordinary new statement escalating tensions with NATO ally Denmark.

Donald Trump and his top advisers are exploring plans including purchasing the Danish territory or taking charge of its defense, a senior administration official said. The White House added menacingly that ‘utilizing the US military is always an option’ and warned that the issue is ‘not going away’ despite the protests of NATO leaders. The statement will dismay America’s NATO allies who have rallied around Denmark in recent days as Trump has renewed his threats to invade Greenland following the successful capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The United States has seized a tanker linked to Russia off the coast of Europe and a second vessel in the Caribbean in an escalation of the enforcement of the Venezuela oil blockade.

Dramatic footage showed American special forces boarding the M/V Bella 1 in the Northern Atlantic after pursuing it for weeks in an operation inflaming tensions with Moscow. The Coast Guard also captured a second vessel - the Motor Tanker Sophia - off the coast of the Caribbean in the coordinated operation on Wednesday morning. In response to the interceptions, Andrei Klishas, a member of the upper house of Russia’s parliament said the US actions were ‘outright piracy.’ Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put the world on notice by saying that the blockade of Venezuelan oil is in full effect, and said no ship is safe anywhere in the world.

Moscow has long criticized Western restrictions, warning they violate international law and undermine global economic stability

US President Donald Trump has “greenlit” a new Russia sanctions bill that has been in the works for months, Senator Lindsey Graham has claimed. The US Senate could vote on the bill as soon as next week, he added. Trump proposed a roadmap to resolving the Ukraine conflict in November, which Kiev and its European backers rejected as favoring Russia, while accusing Moscow of delaying peace. Graham, a longtime Russia hawk, has echoed that stance, claiming that Moscow has “rebuffed all our efforts” to end the conflict and would not sign a peace deal “until we increase pressure.”

France and the UK have signed a “declaration of intent” to deploy forces to the country after a peace deal

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has condemned Kiev’s Western European backers for planning to deploy troops to Ukraine, warning the move risks a “direct war” with Russia. UK and French leaders said Tuesday they had signed a “declaration of intent” to deploy forces to Ukraine “in the event of a peace deal” with Moscow, despite Russia’s categorical rejection of any Western troop presence. These forces would establish “military hubs” across Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky after a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing,” a group of Kiev’s Western backers pushing for continued aid and effectively stalling peace efforts.

Ramzan Kadyrov shot back, urging the Ukrainian to “man up” and try doing it himself

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has asked the US to kidnap the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, claiming the move would send a strong message to President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky made the remarks on Wednesday, demanding that his Western backers put more “pressure” on Russia and arguing that it would help end the Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian leader suggested that the US could kidnap Kadyrov to supposedly speed up the negotiations process. Zelensky praised Trump’s action against Venezuela and the kidnapping of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

In his international press conference on Monday, the Hungarian PM also praised Trump’s Venezuela operation, and said Hungary will not fund Ukraine or accept migrants.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Hungary would not leave the European Union, which instead would “fall apart on its own” due to “leadership chaos” and said Brussels aimed to cut Hungary off from Russian energy supplies during a press conference on Monday. As EuroNews reports, Orbán rejected the possibility of Hungary leaving the EU, saying the country lacked the size to make such a decision sensible. However, he stressed Hungary’s future lay within the bloc and NATO but with “a sovereign foreign policy and economic policy”. He said: “EU membership is an important opportunity, but if we were to get stuck in this single bloc, we would drink the juice. It makes sense to have the best possible relations with all blocs, including America, Russia, China, the Arab world and the Turkish world.”

The depth of the ongoing recession and the now unmistakable deindustrialization of the country make it increasingly likely, week by week, that a point of no return - an economic tipping point - has already been crossed.

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) sees the German economy in a prolonged phase of deindustrialization. Together with the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the chamber reiterates calls for far-reaching reforms to boost growth and investment. Yet both associations still shy away from touching the golden calf of the green transformation. Germany’s economic crisis continues into the new year without interruption. A survey conducted by the DIHK among 23,000 member companies found that only one in six firms expects an economic upswing in 2026.

The legislation would create the legal basis for a post-Brexit “reset agreement”

The U.K. government is preparing a bill that would provide a legal framework for “re-tuning” relations between London and Brussels and allow for broad alignment of British regulations with those of the European Union, according to Politico, as cited by Mandiner. A British government official has been quoted as saying that the legislation is expected to be introduced in parliament in the spring or summer. The draft bill would give the government and regional governments with partial autonomy broad powers to automatically transpose new EU rules into British law in specific areas.

Do we not have the right to know what was on that ship?!’ Former Labour MP Graham Jones reacts as the UK joins the US in a joint operation against a sanctioned oil tanker headed towards Russia.

Danish prime minister says the government will move ahead with legislation before Summer

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced plans for deportation reform aimed at expelling more foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes, using her New Year’s address to argue that Denmark must put public safety and victims first, even if doing so pushes the boundaries of international conventions. “The government will soon present a comprehensive deportation reform,” Frederiksen said. “This will mean that even more criminal foreigners will have to be sent out of Denmark.” She drew a clear distinction between immigrants who, in her words, had embraced Denmark and those who commit crimes. “You can be Danish even if your favorite dish isn’t meatballs or mackerel sandwiches, for that matter. We Danes, don’t look the same. Nor should we. But we should love each other.”

Unveils science-backed dietary guidelines to dismantle Big Food’s grip...

In response to decades of corporate-poisoned nutrition advice, the Trump administration has unleashed updated federal dietary guidelines that torch added sugars, champion protein and healthy fats, and slam the door on ultra -processed junk fueling America’s chronic disease crisis. The MAHA triumph, spearheaded by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, flips the outdated food pyramid on its head—prioritizing real, nutrient-dense foods over the seed oil slop and pharma-dependent scams pushed at the expense of Americans’ health for far too long.

Jan 7

Jan 8

Jan 7

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government bond market is set for another tough year as investors contend with the largest net increase in supply in well over a decade.

The nation’s sovereign debt - the worst performer among the world’s biggest markets last year - faces an 8% rise in net supply to about ¥65 trillion ($415 billion) in the fiscal year starting in April. This is according to Bloomberg analysis that accounts for the Bank of Japan’s reduced purchases and debt that will mature and be redeemed by the government.

Executive Frame

For nearly two decades, the global payments system has relied almost entirely on debt-backed sovereign money and correspondent banking trust to conduct trade. That architecture is now fracturing under geopolitical strain, sanctions regimes, and capital controls. As settlement rails bifurcate along East-West lines, experiments are emerging to rebuild trust at the asset level rather than the sovereign balance-sheet level. UNIT represents one of the clearest formal attempts to do precisely that: engineer a basket-backed, collateral-anchored settlement instrument intended specifically for wholesale, cross-border trade in a multipolar financial world. “UNIT reflects the rise of collateral-anchored settlement instruments and the geopolitical bifurcation of global payments into bloc-based parallel monetary systems.”

Top on our market radar this morning: a Bloomberg News report says China is preparing to approve limited imports of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips as soon as this quarter, restoring partial access to a massive market after years of restrictions.

If Bloomberg’s report proves accurate, you can imagine how Jensen Huang is feeling right now. Sources told the outlet that H200 approval would be limited to select commercial uses. The chip, which is used to train large AI models, would remain barred from the military, sensitive government agencies, critical infrastructure, and state-owned enterprises, with some limited exceptions. For context, the H200 is an older-generation Hopper chip that the Trump administration has permitted for export to China, unlike the newer Blackwell or future Rubin processors, which remain restricted on national security grounds.

Behind closed doors, officials are discussing baby barcodes.

Congratulations! It’s a boy. Or a girl. Or maybe it’s a biometric data point waiting to happen, ready for tagging and cataloging before it’s even burped. That’s right, folks: the UK Government is now toying with the idea of slapping digital IDs on babies at birth. Not metaphorically. Literally. This is the UK, where your child’s first toy might be a state-linked QR code. Ministers, we are told, have been whispering about extending Keir Starmer’s beloved digital identity scheme to include every single British infant. But yes, this is real. Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons, who seems to be suffering from a severe case of “government by Black Mirror,” has been conducting private meetings on the topic.

The U.S. Department of Justice has acknowledged that, despite a law passed last year requiring the release of all documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, only a tiny fraction of the so-called “Epstein files” has so far been made public.

According to the latest reports, the DOJ has published roughly 12,285 documents — about 125,575 pages — out of an estimated more than two million potentially relevant records. That means less than 1 per cent of the total material has been released even though the legal deadline for full disclosure passed on December 19, 2025. Justice Department officials told a federal judge that the review and redaction process has taken far longer than anticipated because the material includes sensitive information, including victim identities that must be protected.

In 2023, an incident at the Texas State Capitol restroom drew unexpected attention when Williamson County GOP Chairwoman Michelle Evans encountered a biological male inside the women’s bathroom and later shared a photo of the encounter.

At the time, Evans was at the Capitol for a legislative debate on gender-related policy, and her account of the encounter highlighted concerns about privacy and safety in sex-segregated spaces. According to Evans, she and several other women were simply trying to use the restroom when they noticed a man washing his hands in the women’s facility. Rather than creating a confrontation, she says the group quietly allowed him to finish and even held the door open so he would see them as he left, later suggesting he use the men’s restroom across the hall.

A significant breakthrough in artificial intelligence has enabled robots to learn 1,000 distinct physical tasks in a single day using only one demonstration for each.

According to a report by Fox News, this milestone addresses one of the most persistent bottlenecks in robotics: the historically slow and data-heavy process required to teach machines basic physical maneuvers. By utilizing a new technique that mimics the efficiency of human learning, researchers have drastically reduced the time and data needed to make robots functional in real-world environments. Traditional robot training often requires thousands of repetitions or massive datasets for even the simplest actions, which is why most industrial machines remain rigid and incapable of adapting to change.

A centuries-old Bible chronology has captured widespread attention by suggesting that humanity is on the cusp of a profound transition, marking the end of a 6,000-year era and the dawn of a seventh “day” associated with divine judgment, renewal, or a global reset.

This interpretation stems from timelines embedded in historic Bibles, particularly those influenced by 17th-century scholarly calculations. Far from predicting an apocalyptic end to the world, the framework posits a shift away from human-dominated turmoil toward a period of spiritual or messianic rest. This concept has sparked debates among believers, historians, and skeptics, blending elements of faith, numerology, and cultural symbolism. It invites reflection on humanity’s place in time, urging consideration of moral reckonings and potential societal transformations in an age of rapid change.