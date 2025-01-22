Presidential Actions Trump Signed on Day 1. ICE Immigration Raids Are Underway. Trump says he would sanction Russia. IDF chief and head of Southern Command resign. Project 'Stargate' is upon us

JAN 22, 2025

President Donald Trump wasted no time on his first day back in office, signing a series of executive actions aimed at restoring national sovereignty, economic prosperity, and public safety.

These bold initiatives mark a stark departure from the Biden regime’s globalist policies and signal a return to the principles that put the American people first. Here is the list of presidential actions Trump signed on Monday following his inauguration

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon..."

President Trump fired four high-profile presidential appointees just after midnight Tuesday, including Gen. Mark Milley, and Biden's top envoy to Iran, Brian Hook (who also served in the role during Trump's first term). "Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump wrote on Truth social just after midnight Tuesday.

There were reports that the Trump administration was mulling a ‘warrior panel’ to purge the military of the woke brass.

The president signed a slate of executive orders to rid the government of federal DEI programs, secure the border, and get America back on track to greatness. We’re not even two days into the Trump presidency, and he’s already firing people. One of the first officers to go is the commandant for the United States Coast Guard, who was fired for pushing DEI nonsense and failing to help secure the border (via Fox News)

The Trump administration on Tuesday instructed US federal government departments and agencies to dismantle all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, advising employees of such programs that they would be immediately placed on paid leave.

The action outlined in an Office of Personnel Management memorandum came one day after President Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders to end diversity programs, which attempt to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ people, and other traditionally underrepresented groups. The government should, by the end of business on Wednesday, inform employees of any government offices or units focused exclusively on DEI that their programs will be shut down and employees placed on leave, the memorandum said.

US President Donald Trump has warned that additional tariffs could be imposed as early as next week, this time on China, rather than just Mexico and Canada, according to CNN and Associated Press.

Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump explained that the 25% tariffs he plans to impose on Canada and Mexico starting February 1 have nothing to do with renegotiating the existing trade agreement between the three countries. For him, the tariffs are solely aimed at stopping unauthorized immigration and the flow of illegal drugs.

President Donald J. Trump is moving forward with the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, suggesting that these measures could begin as soon as next month.

The announcement, made during the signing of executive orders, signals the potential onset of a trade conflict as the Trump White House looks to end trade imbalances that hurt American workers and ramp up pressure on the two U.S. neighbors to crack down on illegal immigration and the illicit drug trade. Trump asserted in the Oval Office that both Mexico and Canada are allowing large numbers of people and fentanyl into the United States. He indicated that the tariffs are planned to commence on February 1, targeting key economic sectors such as the auto industry, agriculture, and oil production. The announcement arises from a campaign promise made in November to impose tariffs on these countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada can help usher in the “golden age” promised by U.S. President Donald Trump by providing affordable resources, but tit-for-tat retaliation is also on the table if tariffs are imposed on Canadian goods.

Trudeau presented the approach on the margins of the Liberal cabinet retreat on Jan. 21. Ministers are meeting in Montebello, Que., to strategize on the new U.S. administration. Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20 and signed a memorandum for an “America First Trade Policy.” It directs his officials to investigate U.S. trade deficits and propose solutions such as imposing tariffs.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are already underway, according to President Donald J. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

During an interview, news anchor John Roberts put it to Homan that “roundups of criminal illegal aliens” appeared to have been “put on hold for a little while.” Homan responded, “No, it’s started.” “ICE teams are out there as of today,” Homan confirmed. “We gave them a direction to prioritize public safety threats; they’re what we’re looking for. So, we’re working up the target list.”

Well, that didn’t take long.

President Donald Trump’s hardline negotiating tactics have already yielded fruit for the United States — but there’s still lots of work to be done. One of the big campaign promises that helped propel Trump to his second presidential term involved the subject of immigration, namely of the illegal variety. And while much of the focus on such illegal immigration has been on countries that immediately surround the United States, there are also plenty of issues from immigration abroad. One such problematic country: India, which reportedly has thousands of illegal immigrants in the U.S. As reported by Bloomberg, at least 18,000 illegal immigrants from India are currently in America.

A caravan of roughly 2,000 illegal immigrants is moving through Mexico, heading towards the United States border.

The group, comprising individuals from various countries, set off on January 20 from Tapachula, Mexico, coinciding with the date of President Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House. The illegal immigrants are continuing their journey despite President Trump’s moves to close the U.S. southern border and execute mass deportations of illegal immigrants already in the United States. Moments after he was inaugurated on Monday, President Trump suspended the Department of Homeland Security’s CBP One app, which saw hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants paroled into the interior of the country under the Biden government.

"Trump’s executive order directly opposes our Constitution, values, and history, and it would create a permanent, multigenerational subclass..."

Groups sued President Donald Trump and his administration on Jan. 20 over his order ending birthright citizenship for certain individuals born in the United States in the future. The groups say the order violates the U.S. Constitution’s citizenship clause, which states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” Trump’s order, signed within hours of his taking office, states that the clause “has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States” and “has always excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not ’subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'”

On Monday morning, retired Green Beret Master Sergeant Jeremy Brown issued a hopeful statement before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

MSgt Brown broke his silence after 7 years to say that Trump’s inauguration was “the 6th most important day” of his life, only because he has “five amazing daughters.” He said he hadn’t felt this much anticipation, uncertainty and suspense since he returned from his first combat deployment as an Army Ranger. For the first time in 40 months, he felt “HOPE!” All that came crashing down Monday evening when MSgt Brown was not among all of the J6ers that were pardoned by President Trump’s Executive Order.

The "foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests...”

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on Monday suspending all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days while his staff reviews whether they are aligned with his policy goals. According to the EO, the "foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," and "serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries." Trump also declared that "no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States."

The 47th US president wants to end the conflict quickly but not with Ukraine’s complete defeat, Dmitry Suslov told RT

US President Donald Trump will try to make good on his promise to quickly end the conflict in Ukraine, but not at the cost of Kiev’s complete capitulation to Moscow, Dmitry Suslov, a member of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, has told RT. Trump, who was sworn in on Monday, repeatedly pledged to resolve the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, but provided little specifics, apart from wanting to arrange negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Suslov, deputy director for world economy and international politics at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, said that “the support for Ukraine has stopped being a priority for the US.”

President Donald J. Trump delivered a forceful warning to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office. Trump, who was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States earlier in the day, said Putin is “destroying Russia” by continuing to wage war on Ukraine.

“He can’t be thrilled, he’s not doing so well,” President Trump said of Putin’s military campaign against Russia’s western neighbor. He continued: “Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that’s no way to run a country.” While Trump’s Democratic Party opponents have tried to portray him as a Putin ally, the Republican President has a history of being blunt and firm-handed with the Russian leader. Additionally, following Trump’s landslide 2024 election victory, some Russian officials expressed reservations due to what they view as Trump’s unpredictability.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if its president, Vladimir Putin, refuses to negotiate about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump gave no details on possible additional sanctions. The United States has already sanctioned Russia heavily for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump said his administration was also looking at the issue of sending weapons to Ukraine, adding his view that the European Union should be doing more to support Ukraine.

Moscow has not received any formal proposal from Washington for a chat between the two nations’ leaders, according to Yuri Ushakov

Russia has not been contacted by the White House on the issue of scheduling a phone call between the countries’ leaders, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov has revealed. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ushakov addressed recent media reports suggesting that newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump’s administration is exploring the possibility of organizing a face-to-face meeting with Putin to end the Ukraine conflict. “We’ve been following media reports that the US administration is preparing for dialogue, and that Trump allegedly instructed his team to contact Russia,” Ushakov told reporters.

Doing away with cheap fossil fuel deliveries from Moscow has come at a price, Ursula von der Leyen has said

Energy prices have skyrocketed across the EU due to the disruption of cheap supplies from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, von der Leyen said that, before 2022, the EU was receiving 45% of its gas and 50% of coal supplies from Russia, while Moscow was one of the bloc’s largest oil suppliers. “This energy appeared cheap, but it exposed us to blackmail,” she said. Von der Leyen went on to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cut us off his gas supplies” after the conflict in Ukraine erupted in February 2022.

The legislation is expected to target nations that unlawfully confiscate Moscow’s funds and properties, Izvestia newspaper reports

Russian authorities are drafting a new bill allowing for the seizure of assets belonging to Western states that have illegally confiscated Moscow’s property and funds, newspaper Izvestia reported on Tuesday, citing documents prepared by the government legislation commission. The draft bill outlines the legal procedure and emphasizes that targeted foreign assets will be transferred into Russian state ownership after a ruling by a court of arbitration. The list of properties and funds subject to seizure will be compiled by the country’s commission on foreign investments.

MOSCOW/BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed on Tuesday how to build ties with Donald Trump, prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine and Moscow's firm support for Beijing's position on Taiwan.

Xi and Putin, who spoke for an hour and 35 minutes by video call after Trump was sworn in as U.S. president on Monday, proposed a further deepening of the strategic partnership between their countries which worries the West. China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has in recent months described China as an "ally".

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with global finance and business leaders including Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon during a private lunch in Davos on Tuesday.

The lunch, hosted by World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab, was also attended by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters and Visa CEO Ryan Mclnerney. Several Chinese government officials who are part of the country's delegation in Switzerland were also present at the event. U.S. financial firms have been keen to maintain good relations with Beijing, even as Chinese growth has waned.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced cautious optimism on Tuesday on the potential for German-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump, citing good first talks with his administration, but stressed the importance of "cool heads" in the face of uncertainty.

"The United States is our closest ally outside Europe. And I will do everything in my power to ensure that it stays that way," Scholz said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "My first good conversations with President Trump and also the contacts between our advisers point in this direction," he added. Speaking on the first full day of Trump's new term in office, Scholz said cooperation between Europe and the United States was key for peace and security worldwide as well as economic progress.

In the wake of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Sydney, Australia, became the scene of a horrifying anti-Jewish attack.

A Jewish childcare center in Maroubra was firebombed and defaced with vile graffiti proclaiming, “F*CK The Jews.” This wasn’t an isolated event—it’s part of a broader, escalating pattern of hatred emboldened by a government too fearful or complicit to act decisively. This attack serves as a grim reminder of the Left’s alliance with Islam, where deception is the main weapon. Just days ago, the same groups claiming to be victims of genocide were quick to declare victory. While kinetic attacks on Israel may pause momentarily, the real target is clear: Jewish people worldwide. The message is unmistakable—this hatred has been exported and is now thriving on Australian soil.

Two moderately wounded, two others lightly hurt; Shin Bet confirms it’s probing why the assailant was let into Israel after being interrogated at airport

Four people were wounded Tuesday evening by a terrorist who went on a stabbing spree in a trendy Tel Aviv neighborhood, emergency services and Israel Police said, before he was shot dead. The assailant who carried out the stabbing was Moroccan national Abdelaziz Kaddi, a US green card holder, according to an ID found on his body. He was shot dead at the scene. Kaddi was flagged by security when he arrived in the country a few days ago but was nonetheless granted entry, a decision the Shin Bet said late Tuesday it was investigating.

Chief of staff Halevi says he’ll step down on March 6, after first stage of ceasefire with Hamas; Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman doesn’t give exact date, will stay ‘as long as needed’

In bombshell announcements on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and the head of the IDF Southern Command said they would both be resigning from the military over their roles in the failures that led to the Hamas terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught. Halevi, in a letter to Defense Minister Israel Katz, said he would leave the IDF on March 6. IDF Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, in a letter to Halevi, did not specify a date. The announcements come 15 months into the war sparked by Hamas’s attack and two days after a ceasefire and hostage release deal with the terror group in the Gaza Strip went into effect. Halevi’s departure would take place days after the end of the first stage of the ceasefire deal.

Palestinian Authority security forces exited the area following a month-long operation of its own against local Palestinian terror groups.

The IDF began a wide-ranging operation on Palestinian terror in Jenin on Tuesday, killing several terrorists in the mission meant to last a minimum of several days and potentially much longer. The campaign, dubbed “Operation Iron Wall,” includes drones and helicopter air support. There were also reportedly tanks in the vicinity – although not entering Jenin – and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Duvdevan, Egoz, other special forces, and engineering forces from Battalion 90 were all involved.

IDF says displaced Palestinians can return to north Gaza next week if Hamas upholds truce; Mossad, Shin Bet chiefs in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intel chief

A Hamas official confirmed Tuesday that four Israeli female hostages would be freed on Saturday as part of the ceasefire deal that will also see Palestinian security prisoners released. Taher al-Nunu said Hamas would release “four Israeli female detainees in exchange” for a second group of Palestinian inmates. He did not name the four women who will be released after over 470 days in captivity. The hostage and ceasefire deal states that Hamas is required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours ahead of their release, though the terror group failed to meet that condition for the first three women who were freed on Sunday.

Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov stated that Moscow has evidence that Trufanov's condition is not good, adding, "We hope that in the remaining few days, his health condition will not worsen."

Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov, who has been held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists and is due to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is reportedly unwell according to sources in Israeli and Russian media quoting the Russian Ambassador to Israel on Tuesday. Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov stated that Moscow has evidence that Trufanov's condition is not good, adding, "We hope that in the remaining few days, his health condition will not worsen," according to reports in Israeli media.

US President says Biden's "weakness" allowed the October 7 massacre to happen. "Six months ago, you would have had 11 more living hostages. But Biden couldn't get it done."

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is considering a trip to the Middle East but added he is not planning to take one just yet. “We're thinking about going to the Middle East, not yet,” Trump told reporters in the White House. “The hostages are coming back. Some of them have been very, you know, very damaged. You look at the young lady with her hand practically blown off. You know how that happened, right? Did you know that? But when you find out, you're not going to be too happy because it was terrible. But the hostages are starting to come back,” he added, referring to Emily Damari who was returned from Hamas captivity on Sunday, along with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, and who had lost two fingers during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Turkey cut off trade ties with Israel last year in response to its conflict against Hamas in Gaza. Relations between the two countries have been strained as President Erdogan has continued to lash out at Israel.

Turkey may resume trade relations with Israel if lasting peace is achieved, Nail Olpak, head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Turkey cut off trade ties with Israel last year in response to its conflict against Hamas in Gaza. This week, Israel and Hamas began implementing a complex ceasefire agreement. Turkey and Israel were headed towards reconciliation before Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, but Turkish officials, and in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have resumed their attacks on Israel since that time.

KARTALKAYA, Turkey, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains killed 76 people and injured dozens on Tuesday, forcing panicked guests to jump out of windows in the middle of the night.

"It was like the apocalypse. The flames engulfed the hotel immediately, like in half an hour," said Mevlut Ozer, who witnessed the incident at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwest Turkey. The fire began around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, authorities said. Several fire engines and ambulances later surrounded the charred, wood-fronted building, where white bed sheets tied together dangled from at least three upper-floor windows, showing how people tried to flee.

State TV says facility ‘built at depth of 500 meters,’ contains vessels with long-range missiles capable of ‘destroying US warships’; reveal comes 2 days before Trump takes office

Iran unveiled an underground naval missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Saturday, state TV said, two days before the start of US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. It was unveiled at a time when tension with Washington is widely expected to rise. Iranian leaders are concerned that Trump might empower Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike the country’s nuclear sites, while tightening US sanctions on its oil industry. During his first term, Trump pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, abandoning a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposing sweeping sanctions.

Donald Trump can use his so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran to put an end to the Islamic Republic's tyranny, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi said in a letter warning the US president against trusting the ruling clerics.

"No American President has yet had the courage to put an end to this tyranny", Pahlavi said in the letter he published on X as Trump was sworn in at the US Capitol. "You can," he said. "Not through war, but by maintaining maximum pressure on the regime and providing maximum support to the brave Iranian people." Trump has in his previous interviews and speeches appeared to rule out seeking regime change in Iran. In an October interview with Iranian-American podcaster Patrick Bet-David, Trump was asked if he would like to see Iran change its ruling system. He replied, “We can't get totally involved in all that. We can't run ourselves, let's face it.”

Turn it down then

Following a last ditch preemptive pardon by Joe Biden in his final hours as President, Anthony Fauci has claimed that he did nothing wrong, but appears to be accepting the pardon anyway. The pardon, along with ones for all members of the January 6th Select Committee and General Mark Milley, was announced via Biden’s X account. ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent says Fauci told him that the pardon is “appreciated,” but that he still claims complete innocence in regards to his role as head of NIH and the funding of dangerous gain of function ‘research’ from which, it is now generally accepted, came the COVID pandemic.

JAN 21

JAN 21

President Donald Trump pledged during his inaugural address on Monday to reinstate military members who refused the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shots.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced he “will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine.” “With full back pay,” Trump said to applause during his inauguration speech. The promise echoes that of Pete Hegseth, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Defense.

Southern Californians are facing even more wildfire devastation as two more wildfires broke following weeks of destruction in Los Angeles.

The Lilac and Pala Fires broke out early on Tuesday morning within an hour of one another in San Diego County, and they had already ravaged nearly 100 acres. Evacuations for parts of the county have been ordered, while other area residents are urged to pack up their things and leave, according to Cal Fire. Dangerous winds are making conditions worse, with wind gusts up to 70mph along the coast and up to 100mph in the mountains.

Is Trump being used to build out the superstructure of a digital system that could later be weaponized by some future ruler? Just as 5G and Warp Speed were weaponized?

The world has yet to fully recognize the extent of change artificial intelligence will bring to every aspect of human life, the CEO of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“In terms of the risks ... this is a technology that no one today really appreciates, truly the level of disruption that it’s going to create, affecting everything from our lives, our businesses, human capital, employment, every sector is going to be disrupted,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director of the $330 billion fund, told CNBC’s Dan Murphy. “And I think that while there’s a lot of opportunity, it also presents significant amount of risk, which is today unclear, because the technology is moving so fast and we’re all trying to catch up as much as possible.”

The intersection of digital licenses and online age verification could redefine personal freedoms.

The United Kingdom is set to launch digital driving licenses this year, marking a significant step toward integrating technology into public services. Simultaneously, it’s likely no coincidence that the country is preparing to implement stringent online age verification systems under its new censorship law, the Online Safety Act. While these initiatives aim to modernize services and protect users, their convergence raises critical questions about privacy, surveillance, and the future of digital identity in the UK.

Clearview AI faces a major roadblock as a Canadian court upholds a ban on its unauthorized collection of facial data.

Facial recognition company Clearview AI has suffered a legal setback in Canada, where the Supreme Court of British Columbia decided to throw out the company’s petition aimed at cancelling an Information and Privacy Commissioner’s order. The order aims to prevent Clearview AI from collecting facial biometric data for biometric comparison in the province without the targeted individuals’ consent. We obtained a copy of the order for you here. The controversial company markets itself as “an investigative platform” that helps law enforcement identify suspects, witnesses, and victims. Privacy advocates critical of Clearview AI’s activities, however, see it as a major component in the burgeoning facial surveillance industry, stressing in particular the need to obtain consent – via opt-ins – before people’s facial biometrics can be collected.

A significant winter storm is impacting the Gulf Coast states, causing widespread concern as it moves along the northern Gulf of Mexico.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, this storm is expected to bring hazardous snow and ice along 1,000 miles of Interstate 10, stretching from central Texas to northern Florida, as well as affecting coastal areas in Georgia and the Carolinas. The storm poses a threat to travel, with the potential to disrupt transportation for several days and lead to prolonged power outages in certain regions. As of Tuesday morning, a blizzard warning has been issued for areas from the upper Texas coast to parts of the Louisiana coast.

We have an emergency weather alert. There are a lot higher snowfall totals coming than forecasted and we are already seeing blizzards warnings out for Texas and Louisiana. NEW information shows a track shift and could over perform in how much snow you will get. This Winter storm in the South bringing an historic and rare snowstorm & ice storm.