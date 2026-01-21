End Times Headline News January 21 2026

Trump’s Board of Peace might replace UN. Trump threatens Iranian regime. The end of Kurdish autonomy? Carney reinforced his call for a “New World Order”. This Discovery Ended Her Life

Jan 22, 2026

The Justice Department has served grand jury subpoenas to several top Minnesota government officials as part of a federal investigation into whether state and local leaders obstructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) appeared to acknowledge the investigation on Tuesday in a public statement on X, accusing the Trump administration of using the Justice Department to target political opponents. His statement came amid multiple reports that the DOJ delivered grand jury subpoenas to at least five Minnesota entities, including the offices of Walz, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, all Democrats.

‘These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act,’ the president said.

“Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on early Tuesday. The individuals who appeared at the church “are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country.” A livestreamed video posted on the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter Minnesota, one of the protest’s organizers, shows a group of people interrupting services at the Cities Church in St. Paul by chanting “ICE out,” referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and “Justice for Renee Good,” a protester who was shot in Minnesota by an ICE agent as she hit him with her car while trying to escape custody.

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani call for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “In light of recent events, there’s been renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE. I want to know where you come down on abolishing ICE and if you believe that ICE has any legitimate law enforcement role?” Mamdani said, “You know, I am in support of abolishing ICE. And I’ll tell you why because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist. We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law but instead what it’s doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case. And I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home, dragged out of their life.”

The stage is being set for one of the most dramatic years of civil unrest that any of us have ever seen.

In major cities all over the United States, vast numbers of far left activists are being recruited for “rapid response teams” that seek to disrupt ICE operations as much as possible. Of course when members of these “rapid response teams” confront ICE officers, violence often erupts. We have already seen so many examples of this, but there is no way that the left is going to back down now. Instead, they plan to take things to an entirely new level in the months ahead. Of course it is against the law to try to prevent federal law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties, but these far left radicals don’t seem to care. In New York City, an “army” of over 4,000 anti-ICE activists is currently being created…

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed that he had “rejected” a “ridiculous offer” from the Clintons for an unofficial interview regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

In a post on X, Comer stated that the “latest demands” by the Clintons “make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment.” Comer also criticized former President Bill Clinton for having “a documented history of parsing language to evade questions.” “Facing contempt of Congress, the Clintons’ lawyers made an untenable offer: that I travel to New York for a conversation with President Clinton only,” Comer said. “No official transcript would be recorded and other Members of Congress would be barred from participating. I have rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer.”

Air Force One made a sudden U-turn as it passed Long Island less than an hour after President Donald Trump departed for Davos, Switzerland, according to flight trackers.

After minutes of concern among Trump supporters online, the White House told reporters a minor electrical issue prompted the turnback and that Trump would board another plane at Joint Base Andrews for the trip to Davos. Nick Sorter was one of the first to report on the sudden U-turn, adding that aBREAKING UPDATE: U.S. government motorcade seen on interstate racing lights and sirens to Joint Base Andrews near DC after Air Force One turns around over the Atlantic Ocean motorcade was seen speeding through D.C. toward Andrews.

President Donald Trump suggested that his new Board of Peace might replace the United Nations, a major fear many had with the proposal.

Trump sent out invitations to 60 countries for his new Board of Peace, formed around his plan to end the war in Gaza. Reception has been mixed, with one of the main fears voiced by critics being that he was trying to usurp the U.N. Trump added fuel to the fear on Tuesday at a White House press conference, suggesting that “it might,” when asked if he wanted the board to replace the U.N. “Well, I mean, the U.N. just hasn’t been very helpful,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the U.N.’s potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The U.N. should have settled every one of the wars that I settled; I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. They should be able to settle those wars.”

The world may be approaching a turning point not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union...

The world may be approaching a turning point not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union. At least, that’s what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) predicts. Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Cruz said the globe is on the brink of a historic realignment, predicting that three long-standing anti-American regimes could collapse in a matter of months—a shift with worldwide implications. And it could arrive far sooner than many expect. “We are living in extraordinary times,” Cruz said, arguing that the pace of global change “exceeds anything we have seen in decades.” According to Cruz, the unrest now gripping Iran could soon extend far beyond its borders. “There is a very real possibility that in the next six months the regimes in Iran, in Venezuela, and Cuba will all fall,” he said.

Iranian FM Araghchi vows to ‘fire back with everything’ if attacked by US or Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump issued one of his most dramatic threats against the Iranian regime on Wednesday, vowing to destroy it completely in the case it should try to kill him. Meanwhile, media reports suggest the president continues to urge his aides to prepare military strike options that would be able to decisively topple the regime, which appears to have suppressed the protests against it by killing thousands and maintaining a massive military presence on the streets in recent days. Also Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister issued his most direct threat yet, warning that the regime would be “firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack.”

CENTCOM deploys an F‑15 squadron to the Middle East, citing enhanced readiness and regional security as tensions with Iran persist.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that it has strengthened its military posture in the Middle East with the arrival of an F‑15 fighter jet squadron, as tensions with Iran continue to simmer. CENTCOM released a photo showing an F‑15E from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron landing at an undisclosed base in the region earlier this week. Notably, the same squadron was deployed to the Middle East in April 2024 to help counter Iran’s drone and missile barrage on Israel. “The F-15’s presence enhances combat readiness and promotes regional security and stability,” CENTCOM said in a post on social media.

“People are waiting for Trump, and if he does nothing, widespread hatred toward him will emerge among Iranians,” stated the rebel official from Iran’s Interior Ministry.

An official from Iran’s Interior Ministry has defected and joined the ongoing protests, calling on United States President Donald Trump to take action against the Islamic Republic, according to a report by Iran International on Tuesday. The official, whose identity is being withheld by Iran International for security reasons, credited exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi for his decision to defect. He stated that he acted in response to ‘Pahlavi’s call’, encouraging officals to participate in the uprising against the regime. While taking part in the demonstrations, the official reported witnessing the Islamic Republic‘s deliberate use of live ammunition against protesters. “The Islamic Republic is ruthless and will do anything,” he declared. “The people have done everything they can to express their demands clearly,” he told the Farsi-language site.

Exiled Queen Farah Pahlavi condemned the recent bloodshed in Iran as a “crime against humanity” and declared January 23, a National Day of Mourning for protesters killed in what she called a “widespread massacre.”

“You, the great nation of Iran, affectionately call me ‘The Mother of Iran.’ The Mother of Iran joins all mothers in Iran who have been denied the right to mourn the loss of their dearest children during this ruthless massacre,” she said in a message posted on X.

“Imagine if, in your country, thousands of people had been killed. Would you have the heart to go out dancing in a bar?”

The children of Iran’s political and military elite are back in the spotlight for their opulent lifestyles amid reports that they fled the country to party in Turkish nightclubs, even as the regime’s security forces carry out its deadliest crackdown on nationwide protests in years, the New York Post reports. The phenomenon of Iran’s affluent youth first drew international attention more than a decade ago through the Instagram account @richkidsoftehran (now with approximately 477,000 followers), which features eyebrow-raising posts of luxury cars such, watches, and designer gear. Among the most infamous “Rich Kids of Iran” is Sasha Sobhani, the son of a former Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, who relocated to Spain in 2019 and has posted videos of his Lamborghini and other vehicles.

The government of Argentina has taken a historic step by including the Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in its Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Acts of Terrorism and Their Financing.

The decision, announced from the Casa Rosada, imposes financial sanctions and operational restrictions on any entity or individual associated with the group, which does not operate as a conventional military force but is involved in highly complex international operations. Iran reacted immediately, calling the decision “unacceptable” and warning of an “appropriate response,” questioning its political and diplomatic implications in the region.

Israel’s acceptance comes just hours before planned signing ceremony at WEF summit in Davos

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will join the Board of Peace formed as part of the Gaza peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday morning. Hebrew media had announced on Monday evening that Trump had extended an invitation to Netanyahu to join the Board; however, as of Tuesday, Netanyahu’s office had neither confirmed the receipt of an invitation nor the prime minister’s response amid a dispute with the U.S. over the inclusion of Turkey and Qatar.

Move comes after passing of law in 2024 to outlaw the UN organization over support for Hamas

Israeli authorities began the demolition of the former UNRWA compound on Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on Tuesday, after the Knesset voted to ban UNRWA activities within Israeli territory in late 2024. The UN agency in response released a statement, decrying the “unprecedented attack” against the compound. “This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” UNRWA said in a statement.

At least 120 ISIS terrorists escape from prison, thousands could escape amid clashes around al-Hol camp

Forces of the Syrian interim government and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) faced off in intense clashes in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, after a ceasefire deal struck on Sunday collapsed overnight. Kurdish officials have decried the “betrayal” by the U.S. and other allies, appealing to the international community for help as the Syrian government forces advanced on Tuesday on several prison camps holding former ISIS terrorists, which could cause the release of thousands of hardened extremists after a decade in jail. The lightning offensive has severed the SDF-held territory into two surrounded enclaves centered on the cities of Kobane and Hasakah, threatening to destroy the decade-long Kurdish autonomy in Syria’s northeastern corner.

Race is on the build an air force among rival governments competing for post-Gaddafi Libya...

Pakistan has sealed a deal worth over $4 billion to sell military equipment, including warplanes jointly built with China, to General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, according to a report by Reuters. The deal could significantly alter the military balance of power in the oil-rich North African country, where Haftar rules over the eastern half and a UN-recognized government led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli controls the west.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick voiced confidence that the major trade agreement signed with the European Union last year would hold through the current turmoil.

President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs against several EU countries in response to their pushback against handing Greenland over to the United States have triggered outrage among the bloc, with some calling for the massive trade deal struck last year to be put on hold in response. Lutnick signaled he wasn’t concerned about that possibility in a Tuesday interview with CBS News at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

We don’t hear a lot of news about Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and that’s a shame, because he is a very smart man.

This week, he is at the World Economic Forum and in one set of remarks at the event, he explained to the other attendees how globalization has failed the west and America. He also included a pointed warning to other countries that they should be adopting an ‘America First’ type of policy for their own people. This is really outstanding.

Amid sky high tensions with globalist Eurocrats over Greenland, the Trump administration has begun a quiet but consequential rollback of America’s military footprint inside NATO, signaling a broader rethinking of Washington’s long-standing role as Europe’s sole security guarantor.

The move comes amid rapidly escalating tensions with western EU ‘allies’ (i.e. liberal globalists who’ve attempted to sabotage Trump at every step of his presidency) over Greenland, defense spending, and what President Trump increasingly views as a one-sided alliance. According to a report from The Washington Post, which cites multiple officials, the Pentagon is preparing to eliminate roughly 200 American military positions embedded within NATO command and advisory bodies. These personnel cuts will affect several of the alliance’s most influential planning centers, including intelligence, special operations, and maritime command structures.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reinforced his call for a “new world order” amid the elite gatherings of the World Economic Forum, where global leaders convene to shape policies far removed from everyday realities.

Canada’s military has developed a theoretical response model in the unlikely event of a U.S. invasion. Realizing that the country would last a mere two days against American military might, it hopes to adapt to Taliban-like tactics.

Two unnamed senior government officials told Canadian media that the framework focuses on tactics similar to those of insurgencies. The officials conceded that U.S. forces could swiftly overcome Canadian positions on land and at sea, and that any resistance would likely shift to ambushes and “hit-and-run tactics.” “After his 2024 election and in the early months of his new term, Trump repeatedly referred to the United States’ northern neighbor as the 51st state and said a merger would benefit Canada,” the reports said.

Trump may humiliate weak-sauce Starmer further by purchasing Diego Garcia Island.

Of all the horrible policies that the leftist government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has put forward, few have been so criticized as his surrendering of the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, where the United States has a strategic air base. At first, the US Donald J. Trump administration did not openly oppose the move, but today, the president came out guns blazing against this move, in the context of his plans to control the Western Hemisphere.

The Hungarian prime minister has warned against the belligerent course taken by the top three EU officials

The “German war troika” at the top of the EU is shaping the bloc’s bellicose policy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has alleged. Speaking at a political rally in Budapest on Monday, he identified the three “pro-war Germans” as European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the leader of the EU Parliament’s largest party, EPP, Manfred Weber. “The fact is that Europe is controlled by a German war troika… These three people are the ones who shape Europe’s war policy today,” Orban said.

Scandinavians gearing up for military conflict.

While the eyes of the world are fixated on the repercussions of Donald J. Trump’s decision to acquire Greenland – by force if it needs be – in Europe, many are still working diligently to prepare their military and their society for an ‘upcoming war with Russia’. Case in point: Norway. The Kingdom’s government has sent out thousands of letters to citizens warning that the armed forces ‘may have to seize their homes and vehicles if war breaks out with Russia’. I guess we can all agree that once you start sending these warnings to citizens, you are very committed to the war effort – even though there’s no war.

The leader of the Danish overseas territory has said a military conflict with Washington can’t be ruled out

Greenland needs to be prepared for a US attack, the leader of the Danish self-governing Arctic island has said in response to President Donald Trump’s claims on the territory. Speaking to reporters in the island’s capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland plans to create a task force to help residents prepare for disruptions to their daily lives. He said it is “not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out.”

Jan 21

Jan 18

Jan 20

Pointing to India as an example, he says AI healthcare must connect into “different systems”—likely a reference to India’s “digital public infrastructure”, which merges digital health records with biometric digital ID, digital payments and massive data sharing.

Did you know that more stores were closed in the United States last year than ever before? More than 8,000 stores were permanently shuttered in 2025, and it appears that 2026 will be even worse.

U.S. consumers have very little discretionary income to spend these days, and empty stores litter the landscape. If you live in a relatively prosperous area in our “K-shaped economy”, there may be just a few empty stores where you live. But if you live in a depressed area of the country, you may be faced with constant reminders of our retail apocalypse because there are abandoned stores virtually everywhere that you go. The wealthy are still spending lots of money at retailers, but things have gotten very tight for the rest of us. As a result, we are witnessing a tsunami of store closures that is unlike anything that has ever happened in the entire history of our nation.

Only a year ago, the average person was still hanging on to the belief that the world is in a state of recovery, that, however tentative, the economy was on the mend.

And this is understandable. After all, the media have been doing a bang-up job of explaining the situation in a way that treats recovery as a general assumption. The only point of discussion is the method applied to achieve the recovery, but the recovery itself is treated as a given. However, as thorough a distraction as the media (and the governments of the world) have provided, the average person has begun to recognise that something is fundamentally wrong. He now has a gut feeling that, even if he is not well-versed enough to describe in economic terms what is incorrect in the endless chatter he sees on his television, he now senses that the situation will not end well.

The tech press has been lit up like Chernobyl reactor #4 for months about shortages in memory, solid-state drives, and hard drives.

The shortages are driven by explosive AI demand, and the latest report says that up to 70 percent of the memory produced worldwide in 2026 will be consumed by data centers. However, those specific topics have yet to be part of the global zeitgeist. That’s quickly changing, as evidenced by a Wall Street Journal article (WSJ) describing just how dire the situation is, and how the fallout from the RAM shortage is set to irradiate several markets not directly linked to computing.

A bill sold as child protection could quietly usher in a verified internet where anonymity no longer exists.

Congress is once again positioning itself as the protector of children online, reviving the Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) in a new round of hearings on technology and youth. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. Introduced by Senators Ted Cruz and Brian Schatz, the bill surfaced again during a Senate Commerce Committee session examining the effects of screen time and social media on mental health. Cruz warned that a “phone-based childhood” has left many kids “lost in the virtual world,” pointing to studies linking heavy screen use to anxiety, depression, and social isolation.

By redefining hate as a matter of perception, the new law risks making emotional response the measure of criminal guilt.

Australia’s federal Parliament has enacted a broad new legal package targeting hate, antisemitism, and extremism, passing the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Bill 2026 with strong majorities in both chambers. The bill has several implications regarding free speech. The House of Representatives approved it 116 Ayes to 7 Noes, and the Senate passed it 38 Ayes to 22 Noes, sending it into law after an expedited process in response to rising public concern about hate-motivated violence. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

America is rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors, welcoming Turkish government-funded mosques as ‘cultural centers’ while Erdogan openly calls assimilation a crime against humanity and frames the faithful as his soldiers.

Through Turkey’s Diyanet, their powerful state-run religious authority, Turkish President Erdogan continues to fund and build massive mosque complexes — right here on American soil. Erdogan’s Diyanet network is planting barracks disguised as mosques, enforcing Turkish identity over American values, and building unassimilated communities just miles from our capital. Demand accountability — tell your elected officials they must ban foreign state funding of religious institutions and stop rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors!

Ghazala Hashmi was sworn in as Virginia’s lieutenant governor on Tuesday, making history both for the office she now holds and for the moment itself. Hashmi took her oath of office using the Quran, a choice that reflects her faith and marks a first for the Commonwealth.

The ceremony took place at the Virginia State Capitol, where family members, supporters, and fellow elected officials gathered to witness the transition of power. As Hashmi placed her hand on the Quran, she recited the oath pledging to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia. Hashmi, a Democrat, is the first Muslim and the first South Asian American to serve as Virginia’s lieutenant governor. Her election also adds to the growing number of women holding statewide office in the state. Supporters say her victory reflects Virginia’s changing demographics and a broader acceptance of leaders from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

A Christian YouTuber in Egypt has been sentenced to five years of hard labor for defending Christianity online, according to a Washington D.C.-based non-profit.

Aughustinos Samaan will have to complete five years of hard labor after being convicted of “contempt of religion” and “misuse of social media” for content defending Christianity, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) reports. Samaan has a YouTube channel with 100,000 subscribers and focuses on responding to the anti-Christian content that is being widely circulated in Egypt, Coptic Solidarity reports. He is also a researcher who specializes in Christian apologetics and comparative religion.​

A Washington school district is facing a federal lawsuit after a school board member openly admitted to holding “animus” toward a Christian program and officials allegedly forced elementary students to keep Bibles and religious materials “sealed in an envelope” and hidden inside their backpacks.

The complaint, filed Dec. 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, centers on the treatment of LifeWise Academy, a national nonprofit that provides off-campus, parent-led Bible instruction for students during “released time,” such as lunch or recess. The legal action, brought by First Liberty Institute and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, accuses Everett Public Schools in Everett, Washington, of violating the First Amendment by treating LifeWise participants as “second-class citizens” and “subjecting the group to onerous standards simply because it is religious.”

A solar radiation storm stronger than one we’ve seen in over two decades is in progress, the Space Weather Prediction Center announced Monday.

The storm is classified as an “S4” – the second-highest possible level of a solar radiation storm. The last time we observed an S4 storm was in October 2003. “Storms of this strength are very rare,” said the Space Weather Prediction Center. Forecasters expect the storm to continue for days, cutting off high-frequency communications completely in the polar regions and posing some added health risk to passengers and crew in high-flying aircraft. The strong solar flare that triggered the radiation storm has also caused a severe geomagnetic storm, which strengthened to a G4 on Monday afternoon and “came with a punch” at around 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, said Shawn Dahl, a service coordinator with the SWPC.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook parts of Southern California on Jan. 19, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 12 miles northeast of Indio at around 5:56 p.m. PT. It caused serious shaking in many parts of the Coachella Valley, located about 130 miles east of Los Angeles. As of 6:30 p.m., the USGS had identified at least 17 aftershocks related to the initial quake. The initial shock was estimated at a depth beneath the surface of 1.8 miles. Two of the aftershocks were reported at magnitudes of 3.4 and 3.3. There were no immediate reports of damage in Palm Springs, according to Palm Springs Police Department spokesperson Gustavo Araiza.

A mysterious UFO has been allegedly stored at a little-known US Navy base on the East Coast for decades as the military continues to reverse-engineer its secrets.

A new report has claimed that Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, better known as Pax River, has kept an ‘exotic vehicle of unknown origin’ secretly housed there, possibly since the 1950s. According to anonymous sources tied to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), which is headquartered at Pax River, certain military programs at the base have been involved in analyzing and exploiting technology recovered from non-human craft for years. NAVAIR is a major part of the US Navy, which handles everything related to naval aircraft, weapons, and aviation systems. It designs, builds, tests, buys, repairs, and keeps Navy and Marine Corps aircraft ready for use.

10 Facts That Prove The Official UFO Narrative Is Wrong.

This 1996 Lecture Ended Her Life. They silenced her for saying this. In this video, we expose the controversial 1996 lecture by PhD researcher Karla Turner that changed everything. After 10 years of researching “alien abductions,” she uncovered a terrifying truth that the mainstream media refuses to touch: the entities we call “aliens” match the biblical description of demons. In this reaction documentary, we break down the 10 Facts Karla Turner presented that prove the bible was right all along. From their ability to alter our perception to their specific interest in the human soul, the scientific evidence suggests we are not dealing with extraterrestrials from another planet, but interdimensional spiritual entities preparing for the end times.