Washington D.C. on HIGH ALERT. Trump: I will prevent World War 3. US Fed Withdraws From Global Climate Group. First 3 Israeli hostages released. WEF Prioritizes Censorship of "Disinformation"

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JAN 20, 2025

Aides to the president-elect briefed Republican leaders Sunday on dozens of sweeping executive orders he plans to issue after he is sworn in.

President-elect Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Monday declaring an emergency at the southern border and ordering the start of mass deportations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, two people familiar with the matter said. That will be just part of an unprecedented flurry of actions by Trump on his first day in office, ranging from expanding energy production to reining in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. There are plans for Trump to sign executive orders throughout the day, including in the Capitol Rotunda, where he will be sworn in; at a watch party inside Capital One Arena; and eventually at the White House, according to one person familiar with the plans.

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to classify drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in an early executive order, Punchbowl News reported on Sunday.

Trump's top domestic policy adviser, Stephen Miller, briefed Republican leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate of executive orders the incoming administration plans to issue in coming days, Punchbowl said.

It's going to be a fun week...

President-elect Donald Trump will suspend the security clearances of 51 former intelligence officials who were found to have coordinated with the 2020 Biden campaign to discredit credible and serious allegations contained on Hunter Biden's laptop about his family's influence peddling operation. According to the Fox News, citing a senior administration official, Trump will take action against the so-called "Spies Who Lie," as one of at least 100 executive orders he's expected to sign on his first day back in the Oval Office.

"Trump is about to get the biggest bump in popularity we have ever seen."

TikTok users were greeted with an unexpected message from the Chinese video-sharing app on Sunday afternoon, thanking President-elect Donald Trump for allowing the conditions to restore service in the US after it went dark for more than 12 hours. Trump announced earlier that he would extend the divest-or-ban deadline through an executive order on Monday. This action—painting Trump as a savior could potentially trigger a significant surge in his popularity, as more than 170 million Americans use the controversial Chinese app. TikTokers were greeted on their smartphones with a message that praised "Trump's efforts" that led to the app being restored. This should be seen as a solid olive branch by Beijing extended to the incoming Trump administration.

“This is policy masquerading as ‘risk analysis,’”

The U.S. Federal Reserve is exiting a global climate change coalition days before the new Trump administration is set to take power on Jan. 20. The Federal Reserve had joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) in December 2020. NGFS, composed of global central banks and supervisors, aims to integrate climate and environmental risk management into the financial sector and mobilize “finance to support the transition toward a sustainable economy,” according to the group’s website. On Friday, the Federal Reserve announced its withdrawal from the 143-member coalition.

How rising threats from China, Russia and Middle East will test the president-elect's campaign promises...

On Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump will inherit a kaleidoscopic portfolio of disordered foreign policy and national security effects that he and his team must address, redirect, and resolve to achieve an enhanced and revitalized American posture, abroad and at home. The foundations for the current geopolitical disorder – especially the hot wars in Europe and the Middle East and the cold peace with China – are many, rooted in foreign capitals, international markets, and domestic political choices. The second Trump administration is determined to right much of what it understands to be wrong with the Biden Administration’s policies and outcomes.

China's Vice President Han Zheng met on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other members of the US business community in Washington DC, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Han told Musk he "welcomed Tesla TSLA.O and other US companies to seize the opportunities and share in the benefits of China's development, and contribute to the growth of China-US economic and trade relations," the report said. US President-elect Donald Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year's presidential election. Xi has sent Han in his place.

The incoming president wants to improve ties with Xi Jinping after threatening to slap harsh trade tariffs on Beijing, the report says

US President-elect Donald Trump wants to visit China in his first 100 days in office to improve relations with Xi Jinping, as the prospect of a new trade war looms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing sources. The trip would aim to deepen ties with the Chinese leader in the face of geopolitical tensions between the two countries fueled by the stand-off over the self-governed island of Taiwan and Trump’s promise to impose tariffs on Chinese imports. However, while people familiar with the matter told the paper that Trump has expressed a certain interest in going, no final decision has been made.

The three returnees have now landed at the hospital, the IDF confirmed in a statement.

The three arrived at Sheba Medical Center "along with their mothers, where they will meet the rest of their families and receive medical treatment." "The IDF, the Shin Bet, Mossad and the health system are prepared to continue receiving additional hostages and are working to return all hostages," the military's statement read. Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher are being taken by helicopters to Safra Children’s Hospital at the Sheba Medical Center in central Israel, where they will remain the coming days. There, they will meet their extended families, and will be treated and start rehabilitation with the help of specially-trained medical and psychological teams.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Israel on Saturday night in an effort to instill hope by laying out three principles which highlight several basic principles during the negotiations of the hostage release and ceasefire agreement.

Additionally, Netanyahu was clear in his message that this is only a temporary ceasefire, and if necessary, there will be a return to war, with the expressed support of the U.S. and President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20. The prime minister also clarified several misunderstandings in various reports, and said that the IDF will maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor and the security buffer zone, and will not reduce forces there, but in fact will "even increase them slightly."

US President-elect comments on hostage deal at rally in Washington, DC: This agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November.

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke on Sunday at a rally in Washington, DC, ahead of his inauguration on Monday, and commented on the release of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari from Hamas captivity, as part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. "This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East — and this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November," he stated.

Mike Waltz says ceasefire should be ‘celebrated’ but adds ‘if Hamas reneges’ on agreement, US ‘will support Israel in doing what it has to do’

US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said on Sunday that if Hamas reneges on the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, the United States will support Israel “in doing what it has to do.” Waltz, who is currently a congressional representative for Florida, added in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “Hamas will never govern Gaza. That is completely unacceptable.”

Can international plans rebuild a decimated Gaza and ensure lasting stability?

As the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage handover comes into effect, media and public opinion are divided on whether we are witnessing Hamas snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Very early on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that one of his war aims was to destroy Hamas. Wounded, even disabled, Hamas may be, but it is not destroyed. Playing the hostage card to its advantage, it is imposing its demands on the deal. Even so, one thing is reasonably certain – Hamas will never again govern Gaza. The future of post-war Gaza will lie in other hands, but exactly what follows the permanent end of hostilities in Gaza remains to be resolved.

In a pre-recorded speech delivered through Hamas’s outlets, Al-Jazeera, spokesperson Abu Obeida also lauded Iran and its proxies and warned against attempts to integrate Israel in the region.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s Al-Qassam militia, called on the West Bank to escalate confrontations with Israel and lauded Iran, the Houthis, and Hezbollah for their aid. These remarks were delivered during an extensive prerecorded address following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, where the spokesman also stressed that his organization sees itself fully committed to the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Abu Obeida’s speech began with Quranic verses which reprimand the Israelites for their “arrogance” and blame them for causing “corruption in the land” twice.

Can Syria rebuild a united future after the collapse of Assad’s regime?

The toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s government ended five decades of autocratic Ba’athist rule in Syria, opening a new chapter in the country’s history. As Syrians enter a post-Assad era, the pressing question remains: What is the future of Syria? For Syria’s new caretaker government, the risks are significant. It must tackle mounting challenges to establish stability and prevent a return to civil war or risk plunging the nation back into uncertainty.

In an illuminating column in Pakistan's Urdu-language daily Roznama Express, senior Pakistani columnist Tanveer Qaiser Shahid recently examined the fate of people before and after the fall of authoritarian regimes.

The column was published after the Bashar Al-Assad regime fell in Damascus and the opposition led mainly by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani captured power. The column, titled, "From The Fall Of Dhaka To The Fall Of Damascus, Tanveer Qaiser Shahid," published three days before the 53rd anniversary of the December 16, 1971 fall of Dhaka, in which East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, seceded from West Pakistan, examined instances of popular uprisings overthrowing governments – especially in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and now Syria.

The latest US sanctions targeting Russian and Iranian oil could significantly disrupt Russia's oil supply chains, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

The new US sanctions on Iran and Russia announced last Friday, target entities responsible for over one-third of Russian and Iranian crude exports in 2024. "We maintain our supply forecasts for both countries until the full impact of sanctions becomes more apparent, but the new measures could result in a tightening of crude and product balances," the IEA said. Washington's latest sanctions package includes over 160 tankers, which the IEA estimates transported about 22% of Russia's seaborne oil exports in 2024.

Two Supreme Court judges were shot dead in Tehran on Saturday, state media reported, in a rare deadly attack on senior officials which remains largely unexplained.

Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, both clerics, were named as the victims. Initially, reports suggested that a third judge had been targeted, but this was later denied by the Judiciary. State media added that the assailant committed suicide after the shooting. IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported that the attacker was a staff member responsible for refreshments at Iran's judiciary headquarters who used a handgun in the attack.

General Mark Milley reportedly advised Kiev to leverage its 2022 battlefield gains in negotiations with Moscow

Outgoing US State Secretary Antony Blinken urged Ukraine to continue its military efforts against Russia rather than pursue peace negotiations in 2022, the New York Times reported on Saturday. In late 2022, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley advised Kiev to capitalize on its battlefield successes by seeking peace talks with Moscow. However, Blinken insisted that Ukraine should press on with its military campaign, the newspaper wrote. “Less a peacemaker than a war strategist,” the US diplomat frequently argued against more “risk-averse Pentagon officials,” lobbying for advanced American weaponry to be sent to Ukraine, NYT wrote.

Germany's defense minister said he was open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarized zone if a ceasefire was agreed with Russia.

In an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Boris Pistorius also said that Germany should aim to spend around 3% of its GDP on defense. US President-elect Donald Trump wants members of the NATO military alliance to devote 5% of their national output to defense, a demand that has already been rejected as too high by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Asked about a possible deployment of German troops to help secure a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine, should such a zone be decided, Mr. Pistorius said: “We're NATO's biggest partner in Europe. Obviously, we will have a role to play.”

Ukrainian political circles are debating sanctioning Pyotr Poroshenko, who had previously been accused of treason in coal trade case

Kiev is considering imposing sanctions against former President Pyotr Poroshenko, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana has reported. The former leader has been under legal scrutiny ever since he left office. Poroshenko, the current head of the European Solidarity party, led Ukraine from 2014 to 2019 following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich during the Maidan coup. During his presidency, he sought to strengthen ties with the EU and NATO and advocated for strong sanctions against Russia. In a 2022 interview, he admitted that the Minsk peace agreements signed during his tenure to end the fighting in Donbass were a tactical move aimed at buying time for Ukraine to strengthen its military for a conflict with Russia.

The new B61-12 gravity bombs are “fully forward deployed,” according to the US National Nuclear Security Administration

The US has completed the installation of its primary thermonuclear weapon in military bases across Europe, according to National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Director, Jill Hruby. While she did not elaborate on the term “full forward deployment,” previous B61 variants have been stored in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Türkiye under NATO’s nuclear sharing program. Moscow estimates that at least 150 of these bombs are deployed across Europe, lowering the nuclear threshold.

The US president-elect’s inner circle reportedly sees Keir Starmer as “irrelevant” and “not a priority”

Incoming US President Donald Trump may sideline British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, placing him “at the back of the queue” of world leaders invited to Washington, following accusations of Labour Party meddling in US elections. According to Mail on Sunday sources, Starmer will “have to eat humble pie” to secure a meeting at the White House. In an article published on Saturday, the newspaper reported that Trump’s advisers are considering measures to snub Starmer, including rejecting Labour grandee Lord Mandelson’s candidacy for UK ambassador to Washington due to his perceived links to China.

By a margin of more than two to one, the British public believes the legacy media’s muted coverage of the United Kingdom’s grooming gangs scandal was due to political correctness.

Over 43 percent of respondents to a poll by Friderichs Advisory Partners and J.L. Partners agree that “the media did not cover the grooming scandal because of political correctness,” with only 18 percent disagreeing. This consensus extends across all societal groups, including Labour and “BAME” (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) voters. Trust in traditional media to cover the grooming gangs scandal, which involved gangs of mostly Pakistani-heritage Muslim men abusing thousands of mostly white working-class girls, is alarmingly low.

AfD leader and chancellor candidate Alice Weidel denounced the move as a “blatant attack on political freedom, a grave abuse of office, and a politically motivated purge,” vowing the party would fight back “with all legal means.

Germany’s left-wing government has intensified its politically motivated crackdown on opposition voices, expanding its targets to include not only police officers but also civil servants and others associated with the rising Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). In a move that reeks of authoritarian overreach, German police are reportedly considering dismissing officers affiliated with the AfD—a drastic attack on political diversity that raises urgent questions about the state of democracy in Germany.

Meloni: "Rome should be the EU capital because it’s not about comfort – it’s about a place that represents its thousand-year identity."

Premier Danielle Smith fights for all Canadian exports—not just oil and gas. What a difference from the selfish, destructive approach by Justin Trudeau—and other premiers.

Ex-central banker Mark Carney, who has emerged as a favorite to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of Canada's Liberal Party: "We have an enormous opportunity to bring climate change into the heart of every financial decision." "We can deliver the net zero world that you've demanded, and that our future generations deserve."

A case of bird flu has been identified in a commercial poultry operation for the first time since the onset of the current outbreak in 2022.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Elbert County. This marks the fifth incident involving the virus in Georgia’s poultry flocks but is the first occurrence within a commercial setting. Earlier reports from the GDA last week indicated the virus’s presence in a flock of 13 chickens and ducks located in Clayton County. In response to these developments, the state has halted all poultry-related events, including exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets, and sales, until further notice, according to state officials.

In light of the increasing bird flu outbreak in the United States, federal health officials have initiated briefings for members of the incoming Trump administration regarding their ongoing response to this public health crisis.

A health official from the Biden administration, who is knowledgeable about the transition briefings conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated, “We provided them with all relevant information pertaining to our efforts.” This development marks the first indication of potential collaboration between the two administrations in prioritizing the response to the H5N1 virus. Previously, it remained uncertain whether discussions concerning bird flu had taken place during any transition meetings between the Biden White House and the incoming Trump health team.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JAN 19

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JAN 19

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Numerous data sources now corroborate that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JAN 19

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

The world’s debt hit a jaw-dropping $315.1 trillion in early 2024, climbing $1.3 trillion in three months!

Debt now equals 333% of global GDP. The U.S. and Japan led the borrowing frenzy in advanced economies, while China, India, and Mexico carried the torch for emerging markets. Since the pandemic, global debt has ballooned by $54.1 trillion, up 21%. Non-financial companies owe $94.1 trillion, governments $91.4 trillion, financial institutions $70.4 trillion, and households $59.1 trillion. In the U.S., debt servicing costs now outpace defense spending, and guess what, there’s no plan to fix it (Maybe DOGE will step up to the plate?). Meanwhile, emerging markets face rising risks with $105 trillion in debt and sluggish recovery from 2019.

WEF’s Global Risks Report 2025 downplays economic threats while pushing disinformation fears to justify tighter control and global governance.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is gearing up for its Davos meeting, set to take place January 20-24, and the group has now released the Global Risks Report 2025. The report is based on “insights” from the Global Risks Perception Survey that take into account the opinions of 900 “global leaders” across business, government, academia and civil society, the WEF said. The report reflects the unrelenting drive still present in many corners of the world and among political elites to push what they consider “disinformation” to the top of this agenda.

The European Union (EU) has demanded that tech billionaire Elon Musk reveal the secrets of social media platform X’s algorithm amid an investigation into the company. European regulators announced on Friday—following Musk’s endorsement of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party—that they are intensifying an investigation into X over potential violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The pro-censorship law is allegedly designed to combat illegal content and disinformation online. EU officials in Brussels are requiring the company to submit internal documents concerning its recommendation algorithm and provide data for examining its content moderation strategies. Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s executive vice president responsible for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy, claims the bloc wants to ensure compliance with the DSA across all platforms operating within the EU.

Los Angeles is bracing itself for more catastrophic wildfires this week as weather forecasters predict the return of gusting Santa Ana winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

More than 27 people have died and 22,000 buildings have burned in at least six wildfires since the first fire erupted on January 7. Calm skies have allowed fire officers to get several of the infernos, including the most destructive blaze in Pacific Palisades, under control in recent days. Evacuees have been allowed to return home to collect medicines and any possessions which may have survived. But last night the California Met office issued a ‘fire weather watch’ for most of Los Angeles and surrounding counties for Monday through Wednesday.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

JAN 18

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

A frigid and relentless wave of cold air is poised to sweep across a significant portion of the nation this week, bringing with it a biting chill that will be felt from the northern Plains all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Residents can expect to experience a dramatic drop in temperatures from early to midweek, with some areas facing perilously low conditions that could pose serious risks. While the persistent chill may be seen as an inconvenience by many, the implications of this bitter cold extend far beyond mere discomfort. Farmers, certain businesses, and energy suppliers may face more severe challenges, as the frigid temperatures strain resources and disrupt daily life.