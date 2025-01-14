End Times Headline News. January 14 2025

"It's everyone's fault but the democrat leaders and politicians in charge."

Update (1320ET): Energy company Edison International was sued on Monday for its alleged role in igniting at least one of the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Bloomberg reports, "The lawsuit is on behalf of a group of homeowners, renters, business owners and others with properties destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area," adding, "The suit alleges a Southern California Edison pole holding power lines was the cause of the blaze that leveled the town of Altadena." Shares of Edison International plunged 13% on Monday morning, bringing the total decline since the fires started nearly one week ago to 28%. The daily RSI (14D) has fallen to 7.9.

“All these things are connected. This is a challenging time. But we’re up to this challenge...”

That was California Gov. Gavin Newsom back in 2020 when he was busy blaming “climate change” for the wildfires that erupted that year. “I quite literally have no patience for climate change deniers,” he said. Four years later, Newsom is again blaming “climate change” for the fires ravaging Los Angeles. But wait. If climate change really is to blame, why was California so obviously, so woefully, so inexcusably unprepared?

ATF arson investigators descended along a hiking trail at The Summit of the Pacific Palisades on Monday nearly one week after the fires erupted.

“Two prongs, one team will analyze the scene, including damage & burn patterns, while another will gather surveillance video, digital evidence, etc,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said. The Pacific Palisades fire erupted last Tuesday morning. LAX video journalist “Airline Videos” captured the moment the Pacific Palisades fire broke out on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning around 10:30, LAX airport streamer Kevin noticed a plume of smoke shortly before a United Airlines flight landed.

Joe Biden’s administration has offered a mere $770 in “one-time payments” to individuals devastated by the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles.

This paltry sum is a stark contrast to the billions of dollars being funneled overseas. This is a slap in the face to those who have lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. The Los Angeles wildfires have wreaked havoc, resulting in at least 24 deaths and the destruction of thousands of structures. Over 150,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes. In the face of such widespread devastation, the federal government’s response has been alarmingly inadequate.

An in-depth conversation about the fires with the incomparable Rick Munn--more crazy DEI stuff and will LA transform into a smart city.

Donald Trump intends to visit California after he is inaugurated president to survey wildfire damage and assess emergency needs, and the trip could be late next week, a source familiar with the planning said on Monday.

"As for California, President-elect Trump intends on going, timing to be determined," the source said. Trump is to be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20.

"A menu of potential spending reductions..."

In a bold and controversial fiscal gamble, House Republicans are circulating a "menu" of proposed spending cuts totaling almost $6 trillion over the next decade. The plan, designed to bankroll President-elect Donald Trump’s ambitious priorities - including tax cuts and increased border security - details reductions to major federal programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Biden-era climate initiatives. The early list, obtained by POLITICO, reflects the GOP’s long-standing goal of reducing government spending, though the magnitude of the suggested cuts underscores the high-stakes nature of the effort. The menu includes slashing welfare programs, revising Affordable Care Act subsidies, and rolling back green energy tax credits. While the list serves as a set of options rather than a formal proposal, it has already sparked intense internal debate among Republicans.

Almost half of career federal government bureaucrats say they plan to resist directives from President-elect Donald J. Trump‘s incoming administration.

The scale of planned interference by unelected federal government employees against the actions of a duly elected President underscores the urgent need for reforms like the Schedule F employment designation and the swift confirmation of Trump’s cabinet nominees. Polling conducted by RMG Research found that 42 percent of federal government workers intend to actively undermine President-elect Trump’s agenda. Overall, the data found that the political elite—who overwhelmingly backed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election—have the most faith in the federal government and tend to support bureaucratic resistance to Trump.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned law enforcement agencies nationwide about the potential for copycat attacks following the ISIS-inspired incident on New Year’s Day in New Orleans, which resulted in 14 deaths and dozens of injuries.

According to Fox News, The two federal agencies issued a public service announcement to approximately 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, including local police and sheriff’s departments. They urged officers to remain vigilant in light of the possible threat posed by violent extremists following the New Orleans attack. “The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers,” the PSA read.

Potential cyberattacks by China, Russia's war in Ukraine and challenges over trade and tariffs await incoming US president Donald Trump when he takes office next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Sullivan said President Joe Biden's administration has seen Beijing developing the ability to conduct destructive cyberattacks in the future. Biden officials have also briefed Trump's team on Ukraine's battlefield staffing challenges, he added.

China is reportedly constructing “D-Day style” barges that could be used in an invasion of Taiwan.

According to Naval News, at least three of the new craft have been observed at Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China. Experts told The Telegraph that the barges, seemingly drawing inspiration from the “Mulberry Harbours” built for the Normandy landings in 1944, could prove critical in an amphibious invasion of Taiwan. The vessels reportedly feature a bridge that could transport tanks and supplies across unpassable ground onto the island of Taiwan, which China regards as part of its territory.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he is going to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "very quickly" after he takes office next week.

He did not provide a timeline for the meeting, which would be the first between the leaders of the two countries since Russia's war with Ukraine started in February 2022. When asked about his strategy to end the war, Trump told Newsmax: "Well, there's only one strategy and it's up to Putin and I can't imagine he's too thrilled about the way it's gone because it hasn't gone exactly well for him either.

Raise military spending or start the language lessons, Mark Rutte has told the European Parliament

European members of NATO need to drastically increase their military spending or start studying Russian, the US-led bloc’s secretary-general, Mark Rutte, has said. Rutte’s remarks came during a question and answer period at the end of the joint meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE) on Monday. While two thirds of NATO members are now meeting the bloc’s 2014 target of spending 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on the military, that’s not enough to protect them from Moscow, Rutte claimed.

US House Republicans have introduced ‘Make Greenland Great Again Act’

President-elect Donald Trump’s Republican allies in the US House of Representatives have introduced draft legislation aiming to authorize negotiations for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark. The island’s pro-independence leader said he was “ready to talk,” after Trump refused to rule out military takeover. The bill, circulated on Monday by Representative Andy Ogles and backed by ten co-sponsors, would allow Trump to begin talks with Denmark immediately upon his inauguration.

The number of those who reject outright Donald Trump’s idea of acquiring the island from Denmark is around 37%, according to a study

Some 57.3% of Greenland’s population supports US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to make the island an American territory, a new survey has suggested. The number of those rejecting Trump’s proposal stands at 37.4%, with 5.3% undecided, US research firm Patriot Polling said on Monday. “Our survey finds that a substantial majority of Greenlandic residents support joining the US,” the pollster’s statement read.

Social networks pose a growing “challenge to our democracies,” Marine Tondelier has claimed

Marine Tondelier, secretary-general of The Ecologists – Europe Ecology The Greens, has called for the social media platform X to be banned across the European Union, at least during election periods, arguing that it plays a role in shaping public opinion in ways that can threaten democracy. Speaking on RTL’s Le Grand Jury program on Sunday, Tondelier expressed concerns about the influence of social media on democratic processes amid heightened tensions between the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and EU officials who accuse the US-based billionaire of meddling in European politics.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to comments from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who said Canada should cut off its supply of critical minerals to the US should President-elect Donald Trump follow through on his threat to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods.

Public transport is chaos, with 70% of flights canceled & Brussels blocked. The cuts, pushed by PM candidate Bart De Wever, aim to boost military spending. Workers say NO WAY!

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he wanted to make the UK an artificial intelligence "superpower", promising to take a pro-innovation approach to regulation, make public data available to researchers and create zones for data centres.

Starmer, whose Labour government is expected to have little choice but to cut spending after borrowing costs jumped, said he wanted to put AI at the heart of his ambition to grow the economy. The government says the technology could increase productivity by 1.5% a year, worth an extra 47 billion pounds ($57 billion), annually over a decade.

The annual Rosa Luxemburg march in Berlin has once again highlighted the dangerous alliance between communists and Islamic supremacists.

This year, the march became a platform for violence, jew-hatred, and open hostility to Western values, exposing the deeper threat posed by the“Red-Green Alliance” — an unholy collaboration between the left and Islam united by its mission to overthrow those who believe in freedom…On January 14, the march began at Frankfurter Tor in Berlin-Friedrichshain, aiming to reach the socialist memorial in Friedrichsfelde. Thousands o people participated in the Luxemburg-Liebknecht demonstration, according to organizers.

In a December 12, 2025 column titled "Is This A Divine Warning?" in the Qatari daily Al-Arab, journalist Najat Ali referred to the LA fires as "a divine warning to Washington due to the unlimited military aid it extends to Israel," a "divine response" to President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "there will be Hell to pay" if the Israeli hostages held by Hamas are not released soon, and "divine punishment" for the U.S. position on Israel.

She wondered whether the U.S. will recognize the fires as a warning and reassess its relations with and support for Israel. Other journalists in Qatar expressed similar sentiments on social media. Some wrote that the "hell" Trump promised the Middle East has struck the U.S., and one even criticized Arabs for feeling sorry for the fire victims, and expressed hope that Allah will bring death upon all the "infidels."

Both already under far-reaching US sanctions related to Ukraine war...

Russia and Iran have unveiled plans to sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty on Friday when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Moscow. The two nations dubbed 'pariahs' by much of the West have seen their cooperation and relations grow in the context of the Ukraine war. "On January 17, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin announced Monday. The much anticipated treaty has long been in the works, since at least last summer, news of which caused President Zelensky to say there's an axis of rogue states conspiring to defeat Ukraine. This has included North Korea as well, which has lost troops helping Moscow defend Kursk region.

Donald Trump should threaten Iran with military force if it continues to advance its nuclear program, advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said in a report on Monday.

The recommendation by the hawkish privately funded group founded by former diplomats was one of several broad policy proposals for the incoming administration to confront and weaken Washington's main adversary in the Middle East. "President-elect Trump should use (a) policy speech to publicly outline in unambiguous terms that the U.S. will not hesitate to utilize military force to destroy Iran’s nuclear program if it takes steps to further advance its capabilities," UANI said.

Choice of UN court’s Nawaf Salam underlines major power shift among sectarian factions in Beirut since Iran-backed Shiite group was pummeled by Israel, lost sponsor in Syria

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun summoned Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, to designate him prime minister after most lawmakers nominated him on Monday, delivering a blow to Hezbollah, which accused opponents of seeking to exclude it. The choice of Salam underlined the major shift in the power balance among Lebanon’s sectarian factions since the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah was pummelled in its military conflict with Israel last year, and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled.

Raad said his group had "extended its hand" by helping to secure Aoun's election as Lebanon's president last week, only to find the "hand cut off."

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad said on Monday the Iran-backed terrorist group's opponents were seeking its fragmentation and exclusion from power in Lebanon. Speaking at the presidential palace after Hezbollah lawmakers had met with President Joseph Aoun, Raad said his group had "extended its hand" by helping to secure Aoun's election as Lebanon's president last week, only to find the "hand cut off." Raad added: “It is our right to demand a ‘charter-based’ (i.e., inclusive) government. Any government that contradicts coexistence has no legitimacy at all.”

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group postponed an appointment with President Joseph Aoun on Monday at which it was due to communicate its preference for the post of prime minister, political sources said, indicating tensions in the process.

The Shi'ite group and its ally the Shi'ite Amal Movement had been due to tell Aoun they wanted caretaker Prime Minister Nabib Mikati to stay in the post, which is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian political system. But the two Shi'ite groups delayed their meeting as it became clear that another candidate, International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam, looked set to emerge from the process with the most support among lawmakers, the sources said.

US President-elect Donald Trump is asked to update the public on the ongoing hostage talks during an interview with the Newsmax network.

“We are very close to getting it done. They have to get it done. If they don’t get it done, there’s going to be a lot of trouble out there — a lot of trouble like they have never seen before. They will get it done,” Trump says, replacing his previous threat of “hell” in the Middle East with “trouble.” “I understand there’s been a handshake and they’re getting it finished and maybe by the end of the week, but it has to take place,” he says. He again laments that many of the hostages are no longer alive due to the difficult conditions under which they are being held. Israel believes roughly half of the 98 hostages still in Gaza are alive.

No injuries or damage reported after either launch; IDF says it succeeded in intercepting first missile and believes it thwarted second one too, but doesn’t say so with certainty

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles within hours of each other on Monday evening and early morning Tuesday, triggering sirens that forced hundreds of thousands of Israelis to rush into shelters. The IDF said it successfully intercepted the first missile around 6:30 p.m., which triggered sirens in numerous communities in the West Bank, Jordan Valley, Afula area and near Beit Shean due to fears of falling shrapnel. The second missile was launched shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, triggering sirens throughout the entirety of central Israel.

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A risky operation to salvage an oil tanker attacked by Houthi militants in the Red Sea and avert what could have been one of the largest oil spills in recorded history has been completed, British maritime security company Ambrey and Greece have said.

The 900-foot Greek-registered MT Sounion, carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, was struck by several missiles and drones and caught fire on Aug. 21, triggering fears of an oil spill that could cause catastrophic environmental damage in the area. Months later, the vessel has been declared safe and its cargo has been removed, said Ambrey, which led the salvage operation.

Wild, over-the-top celebrations in Iraq, a marriage that leave you questioning common sense

Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N), opens new tab is going "all in" to develop its experimental obesity drug and has been recruiting more experts in that area, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Monday.

Bourla said the experts were helping Pfizer "make better and more sound decisions," and the company could start a late-stage study of its drug, danuglipron, in the second half of this year. Pfizer is testing multiple doses of once-a-day version of its weight-loss pill, after scrapping development of a twice-daily version of the drug in late 2023. "At this point, I'm very cautious with danu," Bourla said at the ongoing industry conference in San Francisco, adding that after a lot of experiments Pfizer expects to have data from dose-testing studies "in a few months."

British Government in the frame for helping Big Pharma execute the SARS-CoV2 injections scam

Despite Congress's efforts to dismantle the GEC, its core operations appear intact under a new name and nearly identical mission.

The way things stand right now, the shutting down of the US State Department’s disgraced Global Engagement Center (GEC) doesn’t appear to equate to the GEC actually being dismantled. Rather, the unit, notorious for its role in flagging social media posts during the outgoing administration, seems to have simply undergone a rebranding. Now, the State Department has the Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI) Hub. Matt Taibbi of the Twitter Files describes what happened here as an “absurd prank” that defies Congress, which moved to force the end of the GEC. One reason for this conclusion is the result of checking the former and the newly founded unit’s mission statements for any differences. And there are virtually none.

The term, ‘conspiracy theory’ became part of common parlance during the ‘Covid era,’ but although all of us know what it refers to – and who are supposed to be the ‘conspiracy theorists’ in question, namely those people who saw through the ‘pandemic’ scam and everything it entailed – the precise nature of the ‘conspiracy’ is probably less clear.

When I ask individuals what they understand by it, they usually answer in more or less vague terms. So what is it? In his book, HAARP: The Ultimate Weapon of the Conspiracy (2003) – followed in 2006 by Weather Warfare – Jerry Smith indicates the importance he attributes to the concept by capitalising it throughout.

The carbon scheme seems to be the last fallback of globalist organizations to create a rationale for wealth redistribution...

The underlying strength of economics is that (when approached honestly and with respect to the data) it can give us a relatively accurate measure of progress versus cost. If the rewards outweigh the costs after careful calculation then that economic endeavor will bear fruit. The ability to gauge production, innovation and prosperity with an unbiased eye is essential to true economics. The problem is that economics is not only a mathematical science, it is also, for lack of a better term, a social science. One has to understand individual psychology and mass psychology. You have to be knowledgeable in the inconsistencies of human emotion and desire as much as you are knowledgeable in the hard realities of supply and demand.

Americans are increasingly turning to a Chinese-owned application known as RedNote as an alternative to TikTok in light of the potential shutdown of the popular platform.

TikTok faces a possible ban in the United States this week unless its parent company arranges a sale within that timeframe or if the Supreme Court steps in. As concerns regarding the impending ban intensify, American users have begun to download the RedNote app in an effort to mitigate the potential loss of TikTok. As of Monday, RedNote ascended to the top position in the U.S. app store, becoming the most downloaded application.

In a world where technology advances at breakneck speed, a new invention has recently captured global attention at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025): the humanoid robot CASBOT 01, affectionately nicknamed “Wednesday.”

Developed by Beijing-based Lingbao CASBOT, this robot promises to transform numerous industrial sectors by handling repetitive or dangerous tasks, freeing humans for more creative endeavors. Its presentation marked a pivotal moment, showcasing the potential of robots in our daily lives.

Cardinal Domenico Battaglia allowed an LGBT activist to promote homosexual and transgender propaganda to the faithful during Mass at the Naples cathedral just weeks after Battaglia was created a cardinal by Pope Francis.

NAPLES, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Domenico Battaglia of Naples, who was recently created a cardinal by Pope Francis, gave a platform to an LGBT activist during a liturgical celebration. On December 31, Battaglia celebrated a “Te Deum Mass” at the Naples cathedral, during which he allowed LGBT activist Cristiano Cimmino from Naples’ LGBT group “i Ken” to address the faithful. During his speech, Cimmino advertised the LGBT group as a “lay pastoral community” born from a “group of [self-professed] homosexual and transgender people.”

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the island of Kyushu, located in southwestern Japan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to NBC, The earthquake occurred at a depth of 37 kilometers (approximately 23 miles) beneath the surface on Monday evening at precisely 9:19 p.m. local time. In the immediate aftermath of the tremor, the Japanese Meteorological Agency swiftly issued tsunami warnings for the Miyazaki Prefecture, which was the epicenter of the earthquake, as well as for the adjacent Kochi Prefecture. The agency indicated that tsunami waves were detected, reaching the coastlines of these regions.

Experts are on red alert after uncovering a ticking time bomb in Antarctica that would reshape the continent and dramatically increase sea levels worldwide.

More than 100 volcanoes lie beneath the surface of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which is 'particularly vulnerable to collapse, yet its position atop an active volcanic rift is seldom considered,' the study noted. Scientists have warned that as climate change causes the ice sheet to melt, this drives increased volcanic activity that speeds up melting at the surface, creating a 'positive feedback loop.' As the ice sheet melts, the amount of mass pushing down on the surface decreases, which creates an uplifting effect in the subsurface.