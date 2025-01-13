End Times Headline News. January 13 2025

Palisades Fire Threatens New Upscale Communities. A Message To All Americans. Trump To Sign 100 Executive Orders. PA accuses Hamas of using human shields. Welcome to the world of weather warfare

"Incompetence in the limit is indistinguishable from sabotage."

The Los Angeles Fire Department continued battling four major blazes that have burned over 38,000 acres and destroyed over 10,000 structures. Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected from Monday through Wednesday, elevating fears that the fires will continue to spread. The Palisades Fire has placed Brentwood, Encino, Bel Air, Sherman Oaks, and West Los Angeles at severe risk. Additionally, Malibu has lost a third of its eastern edge to the Palisades Fire. Here's the latest size and containment of the four major fires:

Palisades Fire: 23,654 acres burned, 11% contained

Eaton Fire: 14,117 acres burned, 15% contained

Kenneth Fire: 1,052 acres burned, 90% contained

Hurst Fire: 799 acres burned, 76% contained

A New Year’s Eve fire, reportedly caused by fireworks, is believed to have started the Palisades fire in the Los Angeles area, according to a report on Sunday.

An investigation into “photos, videos, satellite imagery and radio communications” by the Washington Post revealed that “new evidence” showed that “the Palisades Fire started in the area where firefighters had spent hours using helicopters to knock down a blaze six days earlier.” The earlier fire is reportedly believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) disclosed it was struggling to implement a massive $48.8 million budget cut forced on it by the city’s Democrat mayor, Karen Bass, just days before catastrophic wildfires broke out earlier this week.

A leaked January 6 department memo states the LAFD believed a worst-case budget scenario—meaning no relief from the mayor—would result in the closure of upward of 16 fire stations. On January 8, several major wildfires broke out in the greater Los Angeles metro area and quickly raged out of control. In a matter of days, the fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, and the largest two—in Pacific Palisades and Altadena—remain zero percent contained.

California's self-inflicted wounds continue as the state spends less money on necessities and more on the left's luxury beliefs...

An empty reservoir and dry fire hydrants are now the symbols of California and local officials' response to the horrific Pacific Palisades wildfire—one of six Santa Ana windblown firestorms still burning in Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation to demonstrate that he's doing something, but the damage is being done right now. The 117 million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty and down for maintenance when the devastating fire was sparked, perhaps in the brush, between the homes and the Pacific Coast Highway. You can see a map of the area in my story Good Intentions Might Be the Cause of Devastating Palisades Fire.

Dr. Peter Breggin talks with Brannon Howse on WorldViewTube

"Please don't forget WNC. We aren’t rich and most of us aren’t movie stars- but our people deserve better than this."

Jason Ward, with Valley Strong Relief—a non-profit organization focused on providing aid to thousands of residents displaced in Western North Carolina by Hurricane Helene—released a TikTok video discussing the horrors of the Palisades Fire raging in Los Angeles County. However, he asked one crucial question: "What about Appalachia?" Ward cited President Joe Biden's recent X post: "The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months." Referring to the X post, Ward said, "I hope that happens." Ward then segues to the topic of forgotten and devastated Western North Carolina, asking, "What about Appalachia?"

Steve Bannon is taking on Elon Musk and has vowed to keep him out of the White House when President-elect Donald Trump returns.

Bannon blasted Musk for his pro-H1B visa positions, as well as his post on X calling Trump supporters “racists and retards” in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day,” Bannon said. “He will not have a blue pass to the White House, he will not have full access to the White House, he will be like any other person.” “He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down,” Bannon continued. “Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.”

The orders primarily will focus on immigration and border security as well as energy prices, Sen. Markwayne Mullin says.

President-elect Donald Trump will sign around 100 executive orders as soon as he takes office, according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). Mullin did not go into details, however Trump has previously said he would sign a variety of border and immigration-related EOs following his second inauguration, including a national emergency over illegal immigration - and rolling back 'climate agenda' regulations surrounding drilling for oil and natural gas. "I will sign Day One orders to end all Biden restrictions on energy production, terminate his insane electric vehicle mandate, cancel his natural gas export ban, reopen ANWR in Alaska—the biggest site, potentially anywhere in the world—and declare a national energy emergency," Trump said in December.

Those who “protested peacefully” on Jan. 6 should receive a pardon...

Vice President-elect JD Vance said on Jan. 12 that individuals who were violent during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, “obviously” should not be pardoned. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to use his clemency power for people who have been charged in connection to the incident over the past four years. Those who “protested peacefully” on Jan. 6 should receive a pardon, Vance told Fox News. He added that there is also a “little bit of a gray area” in some of those cases.

A bombshell new report from journalist Steven Baker says that general Mark Milley, during the January 6th protests used directed energy weapons against those protesters.

Pamela Geller reports that the Biden Regime, on its way out the door, “recently announced the launch of what it billed as “the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate.”

As Geller points out, “everyone who knows how important it is for the government to police people’s attitudes and make sure they don’t commit thoughtcrimes, but the initiative, especially coming in these last days of the regime, raises more questions than it answers.” The very concept of thoughtcrimes is un-American. In this country we are allowed to think or even say bad things as long as it is non violent or threatening. We don’t need the government policing people’s attitudes.

Major Lebanese newspaper: villages outside Hama are witnessing liquidation operations based on identity.

Mainstream Western media previously wrote several puff pieces on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its US-designated terror leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani in the wake of Assad's ouster, but now that same media is completely ignoring the atrocities taking place under Jolani's watch. Various armed allied groups of HTS are rampaging through the central and northern countryside, attacking Christians and Alawites, in a developing ethno-religious genocide. It has only been one month since Assad was overthrown.

The UN is currently debating how to provide aid to the Islamic extremist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has seized control of much of Syria.

Last year, U.S. taxpayers contributed over $10 billion to the UN, and now some of those funds risk being diverted to a terrorist organization actively opposing the U.S.-backed Kurds in their fight against ISIS. This not only undermines U.S. foreign policy in the region but also directly benefits HTS in its conflict with Kurdish forces. Moreover, it lends legitimacy to HTS, especially as the Biden administration has removed the bounty on the group’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (aka Ahmed al-Sharaa).

Although Erdogan might deplore the effect on Turkey’s domestic political scene, he may yet see an autonomous Kurdish region recognized within a new Syrian constitution.

What is to become of the Kurds, by far Syria’s largest minority, with some two million people? The Syrian civil war, which started in 2011, brought the Kurds to the forefront of the region’s politics. In the face of the all-conquering military advance of ISIS, Syrian government forces abandoned many Kurdish-occupied areas in the northeast of the country, leaving the Kurds to administer them. A US-led coalition, bent on defeating ISIS, allied itself with the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga militia, which proved remarkably successful. It took less than two years to reconquer ISIS-held territory; in the process, the Kurdish-occupied area of northeast Syria, known as Rojava, gained de facto autonomy.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria after meetings with top diplomats from the Middle East and Europe. This comes just a month after Islamist-led rebels toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad.

"We stressed the importance of lifting unilateral and international sanctions imposed on Syria, as their continuation hinders the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and reconstruction," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after Sunday's talks concluded in Riyadh. The talks included a meeting of Arab officials as well as a broader gathering also including Turkey, France, the European Union and the United Nations. Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the main rebel group in the alliance that overthrew Assad, had been pushing for sanctions relief. His administration was represented at the Riyadh talks by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

A series of meetings took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together foreign ministers and representatives from several Arab and Western nations to discuss developments and strategies for supporting Syria.

The meetings concluded with a statement emphasizing "support for the Syrian people during this critical phase in their history, offering full assistance to help rebuild Syria as a unified, independent Arab state that is secure for all its citizens, free from terrorism, and with its sovereignty and territorial integrity unviolated by any party." The statement further reiterated support for a Syrian political transition process that ensures the representation of all political and social forces in Syria, safeguards the rights of all Syrians, and promotes inclusive dialogue among all components of Syrian society.

Fundamentally, despite Trump becoming the single most powerful individual in the world, he has very little power over Hamas.

There have been countless instances during this war when a hostage deal seemed close. However, no instance was as close – save for the November 2023 deal – as the one involving the talks that are in progress right now.There are many reasons why, this time, this tentatively might stick. Hamas’s 24 organized battalions are long gone; the IDF took the Philadelphi Corridor long ago; the military has begun to cut off half of northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave; Hezbollah and Syria are no longer active participants in the war; Iran has been weakened substantially by Israeli strikes; Once Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is dead.

J.D. Vance reveals the incoming administration's plans to address the Gaza hostage crisis and domestic disaster relief, promising decisive action on both fronts.

Vice president-elect J.D. Vance revealed the true meaning behind President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "all hell will break loose" if the hostages are not released by Inauguration Day on January 20, in an interview with FOX News on Sunday. “It means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership,” Vance told FOX News.

Fatah said it wouldn't allow Hamas "to reproduce its activities in the West Bank" and that the terror group jeopardized the Palestinian people.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) took jabs at each other in official statements on Saturday, with Hamas accusing the PA of trying to kill its members and the PA stressing it would not allow the terror group to "reproduce its activities in the West Bank." Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid condemned the PA for attempting to "assassinate" members of the terror group in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

Preparations for a meeting between the two presidents are underway, the incoming US national security adviser says

Phone talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected within the “coming days and weeks,” incoming US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz believes. The potential call could serve as the foundation for further negotiations and an in-person meeting between Trump and Putin, Waltz told ABC News on Sunday. “We have not set an exact framework for it, yet we’re working on that. But I do expect a call at least in the coming days and weeks. That will be a step and we’ll take it from there,” Waltz said.

Acknowledging that reality is a major step toward bringing the conflict to an end, Michael Waltz has said

It is not possible to “expel every Russian from every inch” of soil claimed by Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, incoming US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz has admitted. Acknowledging “that reality” has become a major step toward resolving the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Waltz told ABC News in an interview on Sunday, adding that this idea is now in the process of being accepted by Ukraine’s backers. “Everybody knows that this [conflict] has to end somehow diplomatically. I just don’t think it’s realistic to say we’re going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil. Even Crimea – President[-elect Donald] Trump has acknowledged that reality, and I think it has been a huge step forward that the entire world is acknowledging that reality,” Waltz stated.

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The German military will establish a new division tasked exclusively with territorial defence, the army said on Saturday, bringing all existing reserve units under direct army command.

The reorganization will take effect in April and raise the number of German divisions - units of some 20,000 troops - to four without increasing the total number of around 180,000 soldiers in the German forces. "The territorial defence will be put under army command from April 1, 2025," an army spokesperson said, confirming a report by German news agency dpa.

Roughly 12,000 far-left ‘Anti’-Fascists attacked the convention of the opposition AfD party in Riesa, East Germany, Saturday, erecting roadblocks, attacking vehicles, and demanding ID while police looked on. The so-called ‘Anti’-Fascists proudly posted about their attacks on German democracy.

The military-trained Black Bloc militia was bussed in from around Germany on over 200 busses by George Soros-funded NGO “Campact”. The AfD is currently the second-most popular party in Germany, gaining another 2% in the two days since Elon Musk’s X Space with party chair Alice Weidel (pron.: “Vydel”) last Thursday, to 22%. Weidel’s armored Mercedes limousine was attacked by about 30 violent ‘Anti“-Fascists on her way to the convention in Riesa, Saxony.

The entire eurozone is in shambles, and Trump’s demands will accelerate the crisis. One seriously must wonder if that is his real goal…

The technocrat French Prime Minister proposes the same budget that collapsed the prior French government. How is that supposed to work? France24 provides this background on Snap Election Turmoil that led to this crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament and called a snap legislative vote in a surprise move after the far right trounced his centrist alliance in the European elections. After two rounds of voting on June 30 and July 7, neither of the country’s three main political blocs managed to secure an outright majority. A coalition of the French left, the New Popular Front, surprised everyone by taking the lead with 182 seats, Macron’s Ensemble presidential camp won 168 seats while the far right National Rally, who polls had tipped to win, languished in third place with 143 seats.

Ivor Caplin, who served as the Member of Parliament for Hove between 1997 and 2005, was taken into custody on Saturday in Brighton, England.

The 66-year-old former Labour Party MP was detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child, Sussex Police confirmed. The arrest followed Caplin’s suspension from the Labour Party just a month earlier over what were described as “serious allegations.” Caplin, 66, was arrested after a sting by pedophile hunters. The incident was captured and shared on social media, with a significant number of users viewing a Facebook livestream that documented the arrest.

The defections are starting to mount in UK’s Labour Party, as leading members start to realize that denying a National Inquiry on the nefarious Islamic Grooming Gangs is not only morally wrong but also political suicide.

After Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman backed calls for a new probe, the first sitting Government MP has broken ranks and called for an investigation into the horrific scandal. Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden has been unequivocal in his backing of the probe, leading to the crusader for the Inquiry, Elon Musk, publicly thanking and praising him. Pressure is mounting on failing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reverse his unacceptable position.

The former UK prime minister has released a memoir, which hints that his career is far from over

Boris Johnson’s political memoir ‘Unleashed’ was published late last year and attracted mostly negative reviews and poor sales in the UK. The review in The Guardian was titled “Memoirs of a Clown,” and another reviewer suggested that the book may have been written by Billy Bunter. These reviews are not only unfair – they miss the point of the book and its obvious purpose. As one would expect from a work penned by Johnson, ‘Unleashed’ is well-written, wittily amusing, utterly self-serving, and replete with historical falsifications.

Romania’s annulled election is a chilling wake-up call to Europe: when the will of the people threatens Brussels’ grip, democracy becomes disposable.

In the heart of Bucharest, tens of thousands of Romanians poured into the streets this past Sunday, waving their national flags and demanding justice. These protests, largely ignored by most EU-controlled media, expose a deep fissure in Europe’s democratic fabric. At the center of the controversy lies the annulment of Romania’s presidential election—a decision that many are calling a blatant coup d’état orchestrated by globalist forces to suppress nationalist voices critical of the EU and NATO.

Denmark’s Arctic island should be an “economic objective” for Washington, James Stavridis said

US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to acquire Greenland from Denmark is not a “crazy idea,” former NATO supreme allied commander in Europe, James Stavridis, has said. He, however, dismissed the possibility of military intervention, instead advocating for economic engagement as a means to strengthen ties with the region. Speaking at ‘The Cats Roundtable’ with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 radio on Sunday, the retired admiral described Greenland as a “strategic goldmine for the United States,” highlighting its geopolitical position and abundant natural resources.

President Trump’s trolling of Canada continues to trigger all of the right people including outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Now, one can add another highly influential leftist and potential Canadian Prime minister to the list. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the radical-left New Democratic Party (NDP) and candidate for Prime Minister, is still hopping mad over Trump’s trolling posted a deranged message to Trump on Sunday afternoon on his X account. “I have a message for Donald Trump,” Singh began. “Our country’s not for sale. “Not now. Not ever.”

I would remind our American friends that they benefit from our affordable, reliable energy...

As President-elect Donald Trump goes full throttle on his proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods until they fix their porous border - which America's northern neighbor has already vowed to address - Conservative leader Pierre Poilievere says that Trump should remember that the US benefits from cheap Canadian oil, which they've been selling at a "massive price discount." According to Poilievre, this has allowed American refineries to have "profited" at Canada's expense, adding that tariffs on Canadian energy would mean many Americans would lose their jobs - and that both countries are better off without them so that the US can continue to get "low-cost, totally reliable 100% ally" energy.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the controversy that arose after pictures of Mark Carney and his wife alongside the infamous predator Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaced online.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity is currently deemed to be ‘very high’ in many parts of the United States, according to CDC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered two respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine manufacturers to include a potentially paralytic side effect warning related to nerve damage on product labels. The manufacturers, GSK and Pfizer, manufacturing Arexvy and Abrysvo vaccines respectively, must now include a warning stating a risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) following vaccination, according to a Jan. 7 statement from the agency. GBS is a rare disorder in which the immune system ends up damaging nerve cells, which leads to weakness in the muscles and potential near-total paralysis, depending on severity.

Now that Elon Musk is getting into the nitty-gritty of how government is funded, it seems his promises to cut the federal budget have to be pared back.

The following report is by Fortune: The richest man on earth proposed a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the run-up to the presidential election in November, and has since been instated as one of the project’s co-leads. Musk initially pledged to cut some $2 trillion from the federal budget, alongside his DOGE partner, politician Vivek Ramaswamy.

U.S. corporate bankruptcies reached their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis as Americans tighten their belts. Companies have increasingly struggled with rising debts, driven by high interest rates that have caused borrowing costs to spike.

In 2024, 686 companies filed for bankruptcy, marking an 8 percent increase from 2023 and surpassing the total filings of 2021 and 2022 combined. This figure represents the highest number of filings since 2010, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, last year, more companies attempted to avoid bankruptcy through out-of-court actions, with these efforts outnumbering actual bankruptcies two to one, as reported by Fitch Ratings.

A gang of thieves broke into a military base in California and stole three Humvees along with a variety of equipment, including machine gun mounts.

The Tustin Police Department reported that the suspects accessed the Army Reserve Center in Orange County on Wednesday evening. Officials stated that the brazen robbers made off with three Humvees, one of which was armored. They also took eight machine gun mounts, tripods, medical equipment, 40 pairs of binoculars, and 18 bayonets. The thieves entered the base’s storage warehouse between 8 PM and 11:30 PM.

Boko Haram militants shot Suzanne in the head as the Christian woman attended a field, murdering her father and robbing her of eyesight in an attack that exemplified the persistent violence impacting Nigerian people of faith in the last several years.

Nearly 10,000 Nigerian Christians (9,814) died at the hands of Boko Haram and other Islamic extremist groups between November 2022 and November 2024, according to the newly released 2025 Global Christian Relief Red List. The data for the Red List comes from the Violent Incidents Database maintained by GCR, a U.S.-based nonprofit monitoring Christian persecution worldwide. Suzanne’s story, featured in the report, included a prayer for Christians in Nigeria, which advocates have warned for years have faced genocidal violence in a country marred by Islamic extremism, ethnic violence and crime.

While Americans are focusing on fires in California, terror attacks like the one in New Orleans, the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, and a the media focuses on trying to derail Trump's cabinet picks, it seems the media in the UK, such as the Daily Mail, and The Telegraph, are back to noticing the threats of EMP's (Electromagnetic Pulse) to the world at large.

Of course to those writing about it, Russia is the boogeyman, but weaponized EMP technology is being explored by almost every powerful nation, including Russia, China, the UK and the U.S., who has been working on a "non-explosive electromagnetic pulse artillery shell, which would be capable of rendering a wide range of electronics, critical infrastructure, and computer-based systems as useless," since at least 2017, when it was reported on, but likely far longer.

New research using AI reveals cats mirror each other's facial expressions during friendly interactions, suggesting they're more social than previously thought.

Cats mimic each other’s facial expressions to communicate and develop deeper bonds with one another, a new study from the University of Haifa published last week found. By using Artificial Intelligence to study cats’ facial mimicry, researchers at the Israeli institution’s Tech4Animals Laboratory in the Department of Information Systems at the university were able to observe the cats learning to empathize and fostering close ties with each other. According to the study published in Nature Scientific Reports, this is the first time scientists have been able to analyze facial mimicry – which humans and other mammals constantly use for socialization – in felines.

"Los Angeles begins to face ‘apocalyptic’ devastation as wildfires continue to burn" (PBS). "It feels apocalyptic: Californians on the loss and devastation from LA wildfires" (Guardian). "Economic loss from L.A. wildfires could top $50 billion, making it one of the costliest U.S. natural disasters" (LA Times). And in the rest of the US, "Biggest snowstorm in years shuts down travel across southern US" (Accuweather), what's wrong with this picture? Welcome to the world of weather warfare. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.