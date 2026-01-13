Trump considering very strong options on Iran. Mass killings reported in Iran. Cuba rejects Trump demand. Truck DRIVEN Into Iranian Protesters In LA. AI Shows Symptoms of Anxiety

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 13, 2026

Trump says Iran is nearing his red line as protests escalate, warning the US is reviewing “very strong options” and monitoring developments “every hour.”

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday night that the US is watching Iran closely and weighing possible responses as unrest in the country grows. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that Iran is starting to cross his red line. “There seems to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we’re looking at some very strong options,” he added, noting that he is receiving reports on the Iranian protests every hour. He also warned Iran against attacking American bases in the region, stating that if they do, “we will hit them harder than they imagined.”

Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “nightmare” may soon end, amid reports of US discussions on possible action in Iran.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that he believed the Iranian people’s nightmare “will soon be coming to an end” amid continued anti-regime protests and a brutal crackdown by the regime. “President Trump is not Obama. Freedom now, freedom forever for the long suffering Iranian people,” Graham wrote in a post on social media. “I believe your nation’s nightmare will soon be coming to an end. Make Iran Great Again,” he added.

The warning came after President Donald Trump expressed support for anti-government protesters in the country

Iran will conduct preemptive strikes on US and Israeli targets if it detects an imminent attack, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said. The warning comes after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the protests in Iranian cities triggered by soaring inflation and an economic downturn. “Let those who threaten Iran be warned. Any attack on Iran will make both the occupied territories, all military centers and bases, and American ships in the region legitimate targets,” Ghalibaf said on Saturday.

Iran’s security forces are using lethal force against protesters nationwide, informed sources told Iran International, with preliminary estimates pointing to mass casualties as a sweeping crackdown unfolds amid a near-total internet shutdown.

Footage sent to Iran International from Kahrizak, south of Tehran, shows several dead bodies in body bags. According to eyewitness accounts accompanying the videos, dozens of bodies are visible at the site, with additional bodies reportedly located in another nearby industrial shed. A series of videos obtained by Vahid from Tehran’s Kahrizak forensic center show rows of bodies reportedly transported by pickup trucks after the January 8 crackdown on Iran protests. In one clip, an on-screen label refers to “photo number … out of 250,” suggesting the scale of fatalities.

“The secretary-general is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters,” Dujarric stated.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “shocked” by reports of the Iranian regime’s violence and extreme use of force against protesters in the country, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a Sunday statement. “The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths and many more injuries in recent days,” Dujarric stated. Dujarric added that every Iranian should be allowed to exercise their right to freedom of expression, as laid out in international law, without being harmed.

“We are deeply concerned for the lives of our fellow citizens, our families, and our colleagues and friends who, under these circumstances, have been left defenseless,” said Iranian filmmakers.

Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi, two leading Iranian filmmakers whose movies are critical of the government, have just issued a statement expressing their concern for the safety of the anti-regime protesters in Iran. Iranian protesters have been taking to the streets to demonstrate against the Islamic Republic government for over two weeks. Recently, the government shut down the Internet, so it is increasingly hard to get information out about what is happening on the ground. Dozens were reported killed before the Internet shutdown, and thousands were detained. Many fear these numbers may have increased dramatically in the past few days.

British author J.K. Rowling accused self-proclaimed human rights defenders of hypocrisy for ignoring Iranian protesters while loudly backing popular activist trends, saying they have “revealed” themselves and “don’t give a damn” about real oppression.

In a viral post Sunday with over 3 million views on X, the Harry Potter author called out activists who have rallied against the West and its allies but remain silent as Iranians rise up against their oppressive regime. “If you claim to support human rights yet can’t bring yourself to show solidarity with those fighting for their liberty in Iran you’ve revealed yourself,” she posted. “You don’t give a damn about people being oppressed and brutalised so long as it’s being done by the enemies of your enemies.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Monday that Iran’s leadership was using force to crush protests, leading to many deaths, and called on Tehran to end the violence, release those wrongly detained and restore internet access.

In a post on X, Schoof said the men and women protesting in Iranian cities deserved international support as they stood up to what he called tyranny and spoke out for freedom. “The Netherlands urgently calls on the Iranian regime to stop this violence, release people who have been unjustly arrested, and restore access to the internet,” he wrote. “We stand firmly for the rights of the Iranian people,” he added.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Australians to leave Iran, as the ongoing protests may make it “impossible to leave later”.

“Commercial options to depart are still available but becoming more limited. Airspace closures and flight cancellations could happen soon, making it impossible to leave later,” the updated advice warned. “If you remain in Iran against our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety. Be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period. Make sure you have supplies of water, food and medication.”

The Iranian crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, called on Iranian protestors to regard “all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime’s propaganda as legitimate targets.”

Reza Pahlavi, the Iranian crown prince and one of the main opposition figures against the Islamic Republic regime, called on Iranians on Sunday to regard all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime’s propaganda and for cutting communications as legitimate targets. “Employees of state institutions, as well as members of the armed and security forces, have a choice: stand with the people and become allies of the nation, or choose complicity with the murderers of the people, and bear the nation’s lasting shame and condemnation,” he said in a video recorded in Farsi and published on X/Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the unrest at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting, saying Israel is “closely following developments in Iran” as freedom protests spread nationwide. He praised the “extraordinary courage” of Iranian citizens and said that once “the Persian nation is freed from tyranny,” Israel and Iran could again become partners in peace and prosperity.

Israeli security officials said the unrest represents the most serious challenge to Iran’s ruling system since 1979, though they cautioned that significant limits remain on the protests’ ability to topple the regime. Israel is assessing that the United States may soon strike Iran, amid expanding anti-regime protests and a rising civilian death toll. The IDF has raised its alert level and reinforced air defense systems in anticipation of a possible Iranian response against Israel.

Government ministers have been instructed not to speak publicly about potential external intervention in the Iranian protests, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Israel is said to be on high alert after Tehran warned it would hit Israel and US military interests in the Middle East if US President Donald Trump were to strike Iran. There are no indications that Israel is considering involvement.

Terror group spokesman says it will ‘hand over all authorities’ in Gaza to an ‘independent Palestinian technocratic committee,’ whose makeup has not yet been announced

Hamas on Sunday said it had instructed its government agencies to prepare to hand over their powers to the independent committee of Palestinian technocrats that is supposed to administer Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan. The statement came as Trump is expected to announce this week the makeup of the Board of Peace that is supposed to oversee the Palestinian committee…For much of the Gaza war, Hamas said it was prepared to give up its political control of the Strip. However, it has resisted calls to disarm, and its weapons are the main tool used to dominate the enclave.

Clashes grew in the first days of January 2026, and now Syrian security forces have taken over most of the Kurdish neighborhoods, causing many Kurds to flee and also leading to abuses against Kurds.

A week of clashes in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo has led to the widespread displacement of Kurdish people from the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah. These are two Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo that have been largely self-governing for a decade and controlled by Kurdish security forces. These forces are linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria, a group that has been backed by the United States to fight ISIS. After the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, there was a year of talks trying to integrate the two Kurdish neighborhoods with the new Syrian governing authorities. Nevertheless, clashes have often resulted.

Ankara’s foreign policy relies on a “double game” that exploits its membership in NATO while subverting the security of its allies. Opinion.

As of January 2026, the geopolitical map of the Middle East is being violently redrawn. While the world’s attention is fixed on the terminal collapse of the Khomeinist regime in Iran-where a nationwide “Subsistence Revolution” has ignited in all 31 provinces and the Tehran Grand Bazaar has shuttered in a strike reminiscent of the 1979 revolution-a more sophisticated and potentially more dangerous successor is emerging to take its place as the region’s primary ideological engine. Under the long-term stewardship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has completed its transition from a secular NATO ally into a “Muslim Tribalist” state.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected any sort of deal from the United States and instead said Cuba is “ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood,” as President Donald Trump threatens to withhold Venezuelan oil from them.

Trump encouraged Cuba to negotiate with him after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. Cuba mostly relies on Venezuelan oil, which is now under the purview of the Trump administration. “Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one dictates what we do,” Diaz-Canel posted on X Sunday in Spanish. “Cuba does not aggress; it is aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) foreshadowed another resolution to curb the war powers of President Donald Trump, this time regarding Greenland.

Kaine is fresh off the victory of his war powers resolution passing in the Senate last week on Venezuela operations. However, Trump is now teasing an invasion of Greenland, suggesting he would take the Danish territory “the hard way” if necessary. “We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. In a Sunday appearance on CBS News’s Face the Nation, Kaine responded to what he referred to as the “disastrous” announcement with a threat of his own.

Canada is on Trump’s list: how high up is anybody’s guess.

Canadians have for months relished the fact that their tensions with Donald J. Trump’s administration had taken a back seat to the flurry of geopolitical activity and military strikes. They dreamed that Trump’s design of turning them into the 51st state has waned. But they were wrong. After the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and the pressure talk of seizing Greenland, fears have gripped Canada again, forcing canucks to take seriously Trump’s designs on Canada. Bloomberg reported: “A blunt column in Canada’s largest national newspaper went viral this week warning of the possibility that Trump may use ‘military coercion’ against the country. The authors’ advice: Learn from Finland’s defenses against Russia. Expand the civil defense force. Build a national drone strategy, inspired by Ukraine’s example. And think about the unthinkable.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claims Prime Minister Mark Carney privately agreed to condemn American “force in Venezuela” during a Friday phone call.

Censorship is barreling ahead in Canada. Once a place, a free speech place where you could share your thoughts online. A place where you can hold court and have great discussions about the future of that country. That’s disappearing quickly under the Carney government.

‘How I wish that somewhere there existed an island for those who are wise and of good will.’ Albert Einstein

After the US military’s jaw-dropping operation in Venezuela that extracted dictator Nicolas Maduro to face justice in Federal Court in New York, heads of state around the world realized Donald J. Trump is not screwing around and means business. At this point, the Western world is in an upheaval, as the US’s ambitions for the Arctic Island of Greenland have taken a front seat in European worries. Trump has made it clear that the US will get Greenland ‘whether they [Denmark and EU] like it or not’, and has threatened the use of military force.

‘The axis of woke censorship… governments really do not like free speech.’

Fraser Myers says Keir Starmer’s war on free speech is about political control, not child safety, and banning X would be censorship dressed up as protection.

State-funded game warns kids they’ll be flagged as terrorists for researching immigration stats or protesting erosion of British values

In a chilling move, the UK government has rolled out a taxpayer-funded video game that paints every curious teenager as a potential far-right extremist. The “Pathways” game, backed by the Home Office’s Prevent counter-terrorism program, threatens young players with referrals to anti-terror experts simply for questioning unchecked mass migration or engaging with online debates about British identity. This indoctrination tool assumes teens are one wrong click away from radicalisation, equating basic concerns over job competition or veteran housing with illegal hate groups. It’s a blatant assault on free thought, designed to stifle dissent and enforce globalist narratives in schools—exposing the state’s tightening grip on the next generation.

“I broke his nose, so awesome”

In a courtroom in Vienna’s”Landl district, a judge presented disturbing video evidence against five young mostly migrant defendants accused of a series of violent crimes and humiliations. The footage, recorded in September 2025 in a Kagran park, captured a 16-year-old victim with fear-filled eyes being forced to take turns kissing the feet and hands of his tormentor right before they severely beat him. The humiliation was followed by an “explosion of violence” in which the perpetrator knocked the victim down and continued a brutal assault. The clip was later uploaded to Snapchat, accompanied by Arabic music, smileys, and the triumphant caption: “I broke his nose…, so awesome.“

White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt amplified claims about American special forces super-soliders deployed advanced weaponry during the extraction phase of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Leavitt reposted an alleged account from a Venezuelan security guard at Maduro’s compound describing what happened when Delta Force operators descended from helicopters in pitch-black conditions. This account was originally posted on X by California-based political activist Mike Netter, who is seeking to recall left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom. “On the day of the operation, we didn’t hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react,” the security guard on Maduro’s compound said. This account was considered credible enough for Leavitt to repost.

A Leftist ‘protester’ in Minnesota is screaming about Renee Good being murdered, and calling for armed resistance. This is the beginning of far worse events to come.

The man in question in the clip below might well be an organizer – useful to the cause. He is encouraging people to get guns and join an armed resistance. This doesn’t just sound like one lunatic. It sounds like someone earning his pay from the radical communists. This is a rough transcript of the tape below. He was a bit hard to understand: “We need to show up with guns to finish you guys off [ICE]. Time for armed resistance against America. We’re done, you’re fucking murderers. You shot a woman…“We’re gonna fucking come back with fucking weapons. Go to the gun store, get a gun, learn how to use it, and fucking face you guys, man and man, by any means necessary. Take your masks off.”

Is the Deep State trying to make the Minnesota ICE incident into George Floyd 2.0?

The Minnesota ICE incident bears eerie similarities to what occurred in Minnesota leading up to the George Floyd riots in 2020. In 2020, after George Floyd died after being arrested, the mainstream media pushed a lie. It was an operation. A criminal is labeled an innocent victim of law enforcement abuse. Riots are created across the country. Buildings are burned. Americans lose their businesses and life savings to rioters’ actions. More deaths, a billion in damages, and another effort to destroy America is pushed on the American people. As we uncovered what really happened leading up to George Floyd’s death, we learned that the media’s claims that Floyd was an innocent man killed by police were simply not true.

Federal investigators have opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell is under fire for the cost of renovating the Fed’s DC headquarters. The cost ballooned from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion. “Powell has asked the central bank’s inspector general to conduct an additional review of the ongoing renovation, CNN previously reported. Last month, some Senate lawmakers grilled Powell over what they depicted as lavish upgrades to its DC headquarters at Powell’s semiannual monetary policy hearing,’ CNN previously reported. “The Fed’s renovation project was approved by its board in 2017 and originally cost $1.9 billion in 2019. Construction began in 2021, but the cost swelled to $2.5 billion because of “unforeseen conditions” requiring more spending to rectify, such as “more asbestos than anticipated, toxic contamination in soil, and a higher-than-expected water table,” according to the Fed’s website,” CNN reported.

In the early morning hours of January 10, 2026, a devastating fire tore through Beth Israel Congregation, the largest synagogue in Mississippi and the only Jewish house of worship in the state capital of Jackson.

The blaze, which began shortly after 3 a.m. during the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbat), left significant portions of the historic building in ruins, destroying sacred texts and forcing the congregation to suspend services indefinitely. Authorities have ruled the incident as arson, and a suspect was arrested the same day. According to Mississippi Today, he fire originated in the synagogue’s library and administrative offices, reducing these areas to charred remains. Congregants and leaders spent the day sifting through ash and debris to salvage what they could, stepping over puddles of water from firefighters’ efforts. Two Torah scrolls were completely destroyed, while five others sustained damage from smoke and heat.

It’s a first step, but now the task is to make sure that the other steps get taken or this step has absolutely no real significance other than window dressing.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to talk about the health of Americans. He also discussed the dietary guidelines for Americans with the new food pyramid.

“I want to get your take on why now you’ve decided to change the guidelines for diet and health. Walk us through those guidelines and what the impact will be?” Bartiromo asked. “We assembled the best food scientists in the world, from the greatest American universities, and they have been quartered, debating these issues, looking at the science. And we’ve come up with guidelines that are actually going to benefit American health,” RFK Jr said.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 11

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 12

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 10

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s demand that credit-card lenders cap interest rates at 10% for a year takes aim at one of the banking industry’s crown jewels — a business line they guard doggedly.

After a week of jarring markets with announcements aimed at making homes more affordable, the president swiveled to another consumer burden: the cost of carrying a credit card balance from one month to the next. This time, his social-media missive pushed a slew of card issuers led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Capital One Financial Corp. and Citigroup Inc. into the crosshairs.

The analysis below covers the Employment picture released on the first Friday of every month. While most of the attention goes to the Headline Report, it can be helpful to look at the details, revisions, and other reports to get a better gauge of what is really going on.

The jobs report showed a very modest increase of 50k jobs in December This followed an estimated loss of 173k jobs in October and only 56k jobs added in November. The Household Survey report was actually much higher at 232k jobs for the month of December.

Much of the world’s data has always passed through Frankfurt; now Germany wants to keep a copy for itself.

Germany’s government is preparing to give its foreign intelligence service, the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), far broader powers over online surveillance and hacking than it has ever had before. A draft amendment to the BND Act, circulating by German media, would transform the agency’s reach by authorizing it to break into foreign digital systems, collect and store large portions of internet traffic, and analyze those communications retroactively. At the core of this plan is Frankfurt’s DE-CIX internet exchange, one of the largest data junctions on the planet.

Grok, Gemini and ChatGPT exhibit symptoms of poor mental health according to a new study that put various AI models through weeks of therapy-style questioning. Some are now curious about “AI mental health”, but the real warning here is about how unstable these systems – which are already being used by one in three UK adults for mental health support – become in emotionally charged conversations.

Millions of people are turning to AI as replacement therapists, and in the last year alone we’ve seen a spike in lawsuits connecting chatbot interactions with self-harm and suicide cases in vulnerable users. The emerging picture is not that machines are suffering or mentally unwell, but that a product being used for mental-health support is fundamentally misleading, escalating, and reinforcing dangerous thoughts.

Chinese authorities have escalated their long-standing campaign against unregistered Christian groups, with prominent house churches once again finding themselves in the crosshairs of state security forces.

According to The Guardian, the latest development involves the detention of key leaders from the Early Rain Covenant Church, one of China’s most well-known and resilient unofficial Protestant congregations. This move appears to mark a deliberate effort to dismantle remaining organized networks of independent believers who refuse to align with government-sanctioned religious structures.

Did Call of Duty: Ghosts Predict Venezuela 13 Years Before It Happened? On January 3rd, 2026, US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a nighttime raid on Caracas. But 13 years earlier, Call of Duty: Ghosts depicted almost the exact same scenario - US special forces raiding Caracas in 2026 to capture enemy leadership.