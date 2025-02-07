End Times Headline News. February 7 2025

Trump’s New Tax Cut Plan Revealed. Trump: Billions Have Been Stolen at USAID. Politico Pleads Innocent. Trump: Israel would hand over Gaza to the US. Biden Admin’s Debanking Scandal

The White House is rolling out an overview of President Donald J. Trump’s new tax cut proposal, which is expected to be soon introduced as legislation in Congress.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined the plan shortly after Trump met privately with Republican lawmakers who have been at an impasse over how to proceed with the legislation. “So these are the tax priorities of the Trump administration that the President has laid out for Members in that meeting today,” Leavitt announced before listing off a series of overhauls to the tax code.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that “billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID and other agencies.”

Trump added, “This could be the biggest scandal of them all, perhaps the biggest in history. Democrats can’t hide from this one. Too big, too dirty.” President Trump is referring to the billions of dollars allocated by USAID that never made it to people in need. other resources from USAID made it to NGOs who were organizing the invasion of America.

The Trump administration’s moves to shutter the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has exposed its long-standing ties to billionaire plutocrat George Soros’s global network.

USAID had been channeling taxpayer money into Soros-affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for years, some of which have received scrutiny for allegedly pushing leftist ideologies under the guise of “democracy promotion.” The East-West Management Institute, a beneficiary of both USAID and Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), was granted over $260 million in taxpayer money, ostensibly to bolster the “rule of law” in countries like Georgia and Serbia—often cover for promoting legal and political opposition to conservative and non-NATO aligned governments.

Would it shock you to learn The United State government has sent $797 million to Guatemala via a laundry list of NGOs and organizations like USAID and turned Guatemala into the Child Kidnapping Capital of the world. Yes your tax dollars funneled through USAID has lead to Over 190,052 Guatemalan children being kidnapped from Guatemala and trafficked into America.

Simply a 'transaction'

Update (1545ET): Politico has responded to the controversy, writing in a Thursday memo that they have "never received any government funding — no subsidies, no grants, no handouts. Not one dime, ever, in 18 years," but that $27 million in government subscriptions to "Politico Pro" is simply "a transaction," akin to the government buying "research, equipment, software and industry reports." Hunter Biden's lucrative art sales were also a transaction, totally not buying influence. Perhaps he should have started a subscription service for monthly art deliveries?

The White House has directed the General Services Administration to terminate "every single media contract" expensed by the agency, according to an email obtained by Axios.

What they're saying: "GSA team, please do two things," a Trump administration official wrote: Pull all contracts for Politico, BBC, E&E (Politico sub) and Bloomberg Pull all media contracts for just GSA - cancel every single media contract today for GSA only. Why it matters: President Trump is targeting the federal government's media contracts after Elon Musk and his allies discovered millions of dollars in agency subscriptions to Politico Pro, a policy tracking service widely used in Washington.

President Donald J. Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, is moving to suspend all federal funding of sanctuary cities.

The DOJ directive could impact upwards of 220 American cities that have some form of sanctuary law on the books preventing local law enforcement and government officials from assisting federal immigration enforcement actions against migrants who entered the United States unlawfully. Several Democrat mayors and governors have already announced they intend to resist President Trump’s nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants, spearheaded by Border Czar Tom Homan. Subsequently, The National Pulse reported on Tuesday that Homan is considering pursuing legal action against New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy after the latter claimed he was actively hiding an illegal immigrant from ICE agents in a room above his garage.

The US Justice Department reportedly demanded the agency hand over the names of the “core team” that handled the investigations

The FBI has complied with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) demand to hand over the details of over 5,000 employees involved in investigations related to the January 6 riots, CNN reported on Tuesday. In response, FBI agents have sued to protect the identities of the agents involved, due to concerns about persecution. The January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots involved thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallying in Washington DC to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people were killed as a result of the unrest, and some 140 police officers were injured.

Democrats say they want to know why he previously invoked the Fifth Amendment.

A Senate Judiciary Committee vote on advancing Kash Patel's nomination to be FBI director was delayed Thursday after Democrats raised objections. The move will require the committee to take a one week hold before voting on Patel's nomination but the delay will likely have no bearing on Patel's ability to ultimately be confirmed.

President Trump hit the International Criminal Court (ICC) with sanctions and in an executive order on Thursday that accused the international tribunal of targeting the U.S. and its ally Israel.

The big picture: The action comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump during a visit to Washington, D.C. Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, which has issued an arrest warrant for a Hamas leader and Israeli officials including Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza.

United States Secretary Marco Rubio sat down with FOX News to discuss the Panama Canal, USAID, and the Trump tariff wars happening between the US, Mexico, China and Canada. This comes after Rubio's trip to Panama.

Rubio accused Johannesburg of ‘anti-Americanism,’ repeating Trump’s claims that South Africa was "doing very bad things"...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend the G20 in protest against the hosting nation South Africa’s policies regarding land expropriation and climate. n a post on social media platform X, Rubio accused South Africa of promoting “DEI and climate change,” which he suggested was a form of “anti-Americanism.” “South Africa is doing very bad things,” Rubio said. “Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, and sustainability.’” Rubio’s absence means that the United States may not be represented when leaders of the G20 meet in Johannesburg later in the year to coordinate on international economic issues.

Beech King Air 350.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) announced on X that a spy plane contracted by the Department of Defense crashed in a rural area of Maguindanao del Sur in the Philippines. "The aircraft was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies. The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of US-Philippine security cooperation activities," USINDOPACOM said. USINDOPACOM continued, "We can confirm no survivors of the crash. There were four personnel on board, including one US military service member and three defense contractors," adding the cause of the "crash is under investigation."

Remember when any talk of peace negotiations was strictly forbidden, and anyone talking about that would be branded a ‘Putin puppet’?

Well, now, hardly a day passes by without some relevant development and statement by the central players about the peace process between the US and Russia that will end the war in Ukraine. Today, a rather sensational report emerged from the Ukrainian press, alleging to be a ‘leak’ of US President Donald J. Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine. According to the unverified ‘plans’, Trump will force Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into a ceasefire with Russia by Easter.

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department under President Donald Trump is disbanding an effort started after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine to enforce sanctions and target oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

A memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi, issued on Wednesday during a wave of orders on her first day in office but not previously reported, said the effort, known as Task Force KleptoCapture, will end as part of a shift in focus and funding to combating drug cartels and international gangs. "This policy requires a fundamental change in mindset and approach," Bondi wrote in the directive, adding that resources now devoted to enforcing sanctions and seizing the assets of oligarchs will be redirected to countering cartels.

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday Israel would hand over Gaza to the United States after fighting was over and the enclave's population was already resettled elsewhere, which he said meant no U.S. troops would be needed on the ground.

A day after worldwide condemnation of Trump's announcement that he aimed to take over and develop the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East", Israel ordered its army to prepare to allow the "voluntary departure" of Gaza Palestinians. Trump, who had previously declined to rule out deploying U.S. troops to the small coastal territory, clarified his idea in comments on his Truth Social web platform.

King Abdullah II has rejected the scheme, is set to meet Trump next week; Jordan, which relies on US aid, has a fraught history with its sizable Palestinian population

AMMAN, Jordan — Donald Trump’s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza poses a major threat to Jordan, with analysts saying the US president’s proposal would upend the balance the kingdom must strike between ensuring its US aid lifeline and safeguarding its security. In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, Trump, to audible gasps from those in attendance, announced a proposal for the United States to take over Gaza and to move its residents out. Trump had previously floated Jordan and Egypt — both US allies, and neighbors of Israel and the Palestinian territories — as possible destinations.

Officials say message has been passed to State Department and members of Congress and also conveyed to Israel and its Western European allies, including Britain, France and Germany

CAIRO — Egypt has launched a behind-the-scenes diplomatic blitz to try to head off US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the mass relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Egypt has warned that such a plan could undermine its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence in the Middle East for decades. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has not publicly responded to Trump’s stunning proposal that most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians be relocated and the United States take charge of rebuilding the territory.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responds to nations criticizing Trump’s plan for Gaza: There are countries in the region who express a lot of concern about the Palestinian people. We encourage them to step forward and find a solution and answer to their problem.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called on nations criticizing President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza to take action and assist the territory, AFP reported. Commenting on Trump’s suggested plan that residents of Gaza should relocate while the US takes over the territory and rehabilitates it, Rubio reiterated that Trump's proposal was tied to reconstruction efforts and stressed that Gaza is currently "uninhabitable." According to Rubio, Trump’s remarks were partly intended to motivate other nations with the necessary "economic and technological capacity" to contribute to rebuilding efforts.

Upon assuming the U.S. presidency in January 2025, Donald Trump unveiled his vision for the Gaza Strip, according to which all its residents will leave and the U.S. will assume control over the enclave and responsibility for its reconstruction.

Palestinians and the entire Arab world hastened to reject the plan and to vehemently criticize it. And yet, the Saudi website Elaph chose to present a different response, from a Palestinian columnist who supports the Trump plan and welcomes it. Majdi Abd Al-Wahhab, a columnist who contributes to the website, claimed that the plan will deliver the Palestinian from the refugee status that has been forced upon them by Palestinian and Arab elements that he says trade in the Palestinian issue and sentence the Palestinian population to a life of poverty and disease in the refugee camps, while they enjoy the good life in Europe.

Hamas supposed to say Friday which captives it will release; Jerusalem reportedly dispatching negotiators to Doha over weekend for talks on rest of 1st phase, but not 2nd stage

Hamas is expected to release a fifth batch of Israeli captives on Saturday as part of the hostage release and ceasefire deal, as US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza fueled further uncertainty on whether the multiphase agreement will hold up. A list of the three hostages to be released is expected in Israel by 4 p.m. on Friday. According to Channel 12 news, Israel is pressuring mediators to secure the release of Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 2. Hamas has violated the deal by releasing captive female troops and male civilians before the children and their mother, and Israel has said it has “grave concern” for their lives. The father, Yarden Bibas, was released last Saturday.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's enemies have launched a multifront attack, all supported by Iranian-backed terror proxies.

And now, a new Iranian threat has emerged – this time from the sea. On Thursday, Iran launched a new drone carrier vessel, which will be integrated into its Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval force. The new carrier is designed to assist Iran in launching drones from a shorter range, making it harder for enemies to detect the launch.

The United States announced sanctions on networks involved in shipping Iranian oil to China on Wednesday, two days after President Trump reinstated the so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran from his first term.

The coordinated actions by the Treasury Department and the State Department span multiple countries, including China, India and the United Arab Emirates and involve several vessels linked to Iran's exports. Trump's directive on Tuesday aims to drive oil sales by its top Middle East adversary down to zero. “The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, to produce its deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to support its regional terrorist proxy groups,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Iran's president on Wednesday played down a memorandum signed by US President Donald Trump aimed at reducing Tehran's oil exports to zero but offered no reaction after Trump said he was willing to speak with his Iranian counterpart.

"The US says it is sanctioning Iran, but if we manage our resources well and maintain good relations with our neighbors, how can a country with such capacity and longstanding ties with its neighbors be easily sanctioned?" President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an event held at the country's energy ministry. His comments came one day after the US president restored his so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran with a presidential memorandum signed ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC.

Trump and officials close to him expressed interest in pulling all U.S. troops out of Syria, prompting the Pentagon to draw up plans for a full withdrawal in 30, 60 or 90 days.

The Defense Department is developing plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria, two U.S. defense officials told NBC News on Tuesday. President Donald Trump and officials close to him recently expressed interest in pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, the officials said, leading Pentagon officials to begin drawing up plans for a full withdrawal in 30, 60 or 90 days. Trump’s new national security adviser, Mike Waltz, spent Friday at the headquarters of U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida, meeting with senior U.S. military leaders and getting briefings on the Middle East, according to U.S. defense officials.

Syrians launch rockets at Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon. In the photo: Sunni Islamists from Syria invaded a Shiite village in Lebanon today, to step on a picture of Nasrallah.

Europe is at a crossroads: either it protects its daughters from Islamic abductions and forced marriages, or it surrenders its civilization to those who seek to erase its values.

A 16-year-old German girl was violently abducted off the streets of Erfurt by a Syrian father and his son in what appears to be an attempted forced removal to Lebanon. Thanks to a swift international police operation, she was found just before she could be flown out of Europe. The incident is yet another alarming case highlighting the growing crisis of Islamic abductions and forced marriages that have plagued Western nations due to mass migration policies.

For years, leftist parties and the mainstream media have aggressively pushed the narrative that political violence in Germany is a right-wing problem. However, year after year, official government data tells a very different story.

The latest statistics from the German Interior Ministry once again confirm that the AfD is, by far, the most frequent target of politically motivated violence in the country. And in the vast majority of cases, the perpetrators are left-wing extremists. According to a response from the federal government to an inquiry by AfD Bundestag member Martin Hess, there were 93 violent attacks against AfD politicians in 2024. This number dwarfs the violence faced by any other party. In comparison, representatives of the Greens suffered 20 attacks, while politicians from Die Linke (10), SPD (8), CDU (7), FDP (4), and CSU (1) were attacked even less frequently.

Tamara Ugolini provides an update on the Trudeau government's appeal of a critical court decision that ruled its use of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.

President Javier Milei said that COVID-19 lockdowns promoted by the agency could be ‘classified as a crime against humanity.’

The Argentine government has announced its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the “catastrophic” economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns. In a statement shared on social media platform X on Feb. 5, the office of Argentine President Javier Milei stated that the COVID-19 lockdowns were one of the greatest economic catastrophes in world history, citing the severe and lasting impact on global economies as Argentina’s primary reason for pulling out. “The WHO was established in 1948 to coordinate global health emergency responses, but it failed its most significant test: it promoted indefinite quarantines without scientific backing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads in English translation

A page that was titled “Safer Food Choices for Pregnant People“ was renamed ”Safer Food Choices for Pregnant Women.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday that multiple webpages have been taken down in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). A review of the websites by The Epoch Times shows that between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, a multitude of CDC webpages were removed and remain down as of Feb. 4.

The CDC has asked doctors to begin evaluating Americans for Ebola out of fear the disease has made its way into the country.

The Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued after an Ebola outbreak was confirmed in Uganda on January 30. On January 29, a 32-year-old nurse working at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital city Kampala died from Ebola. Forty-four people have been identified as close contacts, including 30 healthcare workers and patients at the hospital where he worked. But health officials say they are 'in full control of the situation.'

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan officials are preparing to deploy a trial vaccine as part of efforts to stem an outbreak of Ebola in the capital, Kampala, a top health official said Sunday.

A range of scientists are developing research protocols relating to the planned deployment of more than 2,000 doses of a candidate vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola, said Pontiano Kaleebu, executive director of Uganda Virus Research Institute. “Protocol is being accelerated” to get all the necessary regulatory approvals, he said. “This vaccine is not yet licensed.”

We Want the Gold Too it Seems

"Under the Biden administration, we've seen the rise of what many are calling Operation Choke Point 2.0, where federal regulators exploited their power, pressuring banks to cut off services to individuals and businesses with conservative dispositions, or folks aligned with industries they just didn't like."

During a US Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled “Investigating the Real Impacts of Debanking in America,” senators and witnesses laid out how Joe Biden’s administration, regulators, overbearing rules, big banks, and more had resulted in millions of Americans being blacklisted from the banking industry. The Biden Administration’s Role in Debanking. Throughout the hearing, witnesses and senators noted that Biden regime pressure was a major contributor to this debanking wave, particularly through Operation Choke Point 2.0, a Biden-era push that primarily focused on pressuring banks to refuse to service cryptocurrency companies.

Google has updated its AI ethical guidelines and removed a key pledge not to use the tech in a dangerous way.

The company erased the 2018 pledge on Tuesday which stated the tech giant 'would not use AI for weapons or surveillance'. The revised policy now shows that Google will only develop AI 'responsibly' and in line with 'widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.' Google's change has sparked internal backlash as employees called the move 'deeply concerning' and that the company should not be involved in 'the business of war.' Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty adviser on AI and human rights, shamed Google for the move, saying the tech giant set a 'dangerous precedent.'

In a groundbreaking development for the food industry, laboratory-grown chicken meat has officially made its debut on the shelves in the UK, being celebrated as a “world first” by its creators.

This innovative product, which offers a guilt-free alternative to traditional meat, has been produced without the need for animal farming or sacrifice, promising a taste and nutritional profile comparable to conventional chicken. However, for now, there’s no need to expect lab-grown chicken to be featured on human menus; this futuristic culinary creation is exclusively available for pets. Dubbed “Chick Bites,” these novel snacks have just arrived at Pets at Home stores in London.

In a series of unusual events, an American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner experienced four diversions over 25 days, raising concerns about the aircraft’s reliability and maintenance.

Timeline of Diversions: January 7, 2025: Operating as Flight AA113 from London Heathrow (LHR) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), the aircraft diverted back to LHR due to a flap issue. The subsequent rescheduled flight was canceled because of a hydraulic leak. January 12, 2025: After maintenance, the plane resumed service but diverted again during a flight from DFW to Tokyo Narita (NRT) due to an unspecified technical problem.

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Regional Rail train traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington, Delaware, caught fire around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County. Approximately 350 passengers were evacuated.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the fire originated beneath the train and subsequently engulfed the first car. “Very quick action by our crews helped allow this to be a safe outcome,” Busch stated. He noted that the exact starting point of the fire is still under investigation. Passengers reported noticing smoke several minutes after departing from Philadelphia.

A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini following the most significant earthquake recorded in a series of persistent tremors, which have substantially reduced the number of visitors and residents in this renowned Greek tourist destination.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred on Wednesday evening, marking the first seismic event to exceed a magnitude of 5.0 since the onset of tremors the previous week. On Thursday, the Greek Civil Protection Ministry instituted a state of emergency on the island, effective until March 3, to facilitate a response to the ongoing seismic activity. Approximately 11,000 individuals are believed to have evacuated the island, which attracts over 3.4 million tourists annually and is home to approximately 20,000 permanent residents.

A dangerous ice storm is spreading across the northern US, creating hazardous travel conditions and power outage risks through Thursday.

Winter storm Freya has already hit parts of Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. However, Ohio through Pennsylvania, eastern West Virginia, western Maryland and northwestern Virginia are predicted to see the worst weather with significant ice accumulations of up to half an inch. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that 'travel could be nearly impossible' in those regions and that residents should be prepared for power outages and tree damage from the ice.

