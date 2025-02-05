Trump: US will take over Gaza Strip. Trump reimposes ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran. CTO of Palantir: the US is at war with China. Sweden’s ‘Worst Mass Shooting. EU Legalizes Biometric Mass Surveillance

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 05, 2025

President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday as the first foreign leader to visit in Trump’s second term.

During the joint news conference, Trump said he wants the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. "We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site," Trump said a start of a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump added the U.S. would level destroyed buildings and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area." Netanyahu also praised Trump's leadership in sealing the hostage and ceasefire deal, which went into effect the day before Trump took office.

Senior Hamas officials call Trump's proposal for Gazans to relocate from the Gaza Strip "racist" and "a move that could lead to chaos and tension in the Middle East."

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the leadership of Hamas, on Tuesday blasted statements by US President Donald Trump supporting the migration of residents from the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV, Rishq labeled Trump's call for residents of Gaza to leave their homeland under the pretext of rehabilitating the Strip as "racist" and "an overt attempt to eliminate the Palestinian issue and renounce the national rights of the Palestinian people." "Our people in Gaza have thwarted the plans for migration and expulsion under bombardment for over 15 months, and they are rooted in their land and will never agree to any plan aimed at uprooting them from their roots," claimed Rishq.

Palestinian terror group Hamas is ready to establish contact and hold talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russia’s RIA state news agency cites a senior Hamas official as saying.

“We are ready for contact and talks with the Trump administration,” RIA cites senior Hamas Politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk as saying. “In the past, we did not object to contacts with the administration of [former US president Joe] Biden, Trump or any other US administration, and we are open to talks with all international parties.”

Saudi Arabia will not establish ties with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry said in a statement, reaffirming that the kingdom's stance is firm and unwavering.

Directive instructs US Treasury to apply and enforce sanctions against Tehran, including an effort to ‘drive Iran’s oil exports to zero’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The move brings back the tough US policy on Iran that Trump practiced throughout his first term. Trump has accused his Democratic predecessor, former president Joe Biden, of weakening US resolve toward Iran. Trump signed the presidential memorandum reimposing Washington’s tough policy on Iran ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Aprominent conservative commentator in Iran says that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's implicit remark about "making a deal" with the United States signals a shift in approach as Tehran faces growing challenges.

However, Mohammad Mohajeri, the former editor of the hardline daily Kayhan, also noted that Khamenei's remark is likely to provoke backlash from hardliners and those cautious about a potential rapprochement with Washington. In an interview with the Jamaran News website, which is linked to former President Mohammad Khatami of the reformist faction, Mohajeri noted that Khamenei's use of the term "making a deal" suggests the possibility of an agreement. He argued that this could signal support for President Masoud Pezeshkian's efforts to push for sanctions relief.

Militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took power in Damascus in December, toppling the government of Bashar Assad

The Syrian transitional government consists of jihadists who are moderating their rhetoric while focusing on gaining international legitimacy, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said. Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, took power in Damascus in December 2024 after militants led by his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew former President Bashar Assad. The new government has suspended the constitution and announced a transitional period under HTS rule, promising to hold elections within four to five years.

Ahmed al-Sharaa has said the country needs time to establish a political system and rebuild its infrastructure

Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has announced that elections will not be held for up to five years, citing the need to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and establish a functioning political system. Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, took power in December 2024 after jihadist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew Bashar Assad’s government. Assad, who had ruled Syria since 2000, fled to Russia, where he and his family were granted asylum. The new authorities suspended the constitution and announced a transition period under HTS leadership.

The People’s Republic of China is imposing retaliatory trade measures and restrictions after U.S. President Donald J. Trump imposed a new 10 percent tariff on goods imported from the communist country.

Beijing announced on Tuesday that it has instituted tariffs on the importation of American coal, crude oil, farming equipment, trucks, and sedans. The Chinese tariff on coal is set at 15 percent, and the tariff on crude oil is 10 percent. Initially, Canada and Mexico were also set to have tariffs imposed on their exports to the United States. However, both countries made eleventh-hour overtures to increase their cooperation with American border security and anti-drug trafficking efforts, leading President Trump to pause the imposition of tariffs on both.

The U. S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it has temporarily stopped accepting international packages from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice.

The big picture: It's not immediately clear whether the action was due to counter-tariffs that China's government announced earlier Tuesday in response to 10% tariffs on Chinese products imposed by President Trump's administration. Trump had vowed in his first-term to overhaul America's mail carrier, in a move that could undercut reliable delivery, impact hundreds of thousands of government jobs and influence how e-commerce giants like Temu and Shein operate.

Gwede Mantashe has said the continent should not fear Washington’s threats

South Africa’s minister of mineral and petroleum resources, Gwede Mantashe, has called on African countries to withhold mineral exports to the US. The comments come after US President Donald Trump announced plans to cut aid to South Africa over its land expropriation policies. Speaking on Monday at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, Mantashe stated that African nations should not be afraid of US threats.

but in the same interview he urges the West to give Ukraine nukes.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has told British journalist Piers Morgan that he would would agree to direct talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the countries' nearly three-year long war. Morgan asked him how he would feel if he sat opposite Putin at the negotiating table, to which Zelensky responded: "If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this set-up," but noted that other "participants" would need to be present. So while it was somewhat of an imagined or theoretical scenario, it was the first time Zelensky has ever responded with a positive answer or expressed a willingness to such a proposition. Zelensky has never so much as theoretically acknowledged he's ready to sit at the negotiating table when asked in prior media interviews.

"I want to have security of rare earth," Trump emphasized.

Apparently President Donald Trump's 'Victory Plan' for Ukraine will involve the war-ravaged country agreeing to grant the US unprecedented access to its rare earth elements in a more 'equitable' quid pro quo. He told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that "We’re handing them money hand over fist. We’re giving them equipment" - in reference to the Zelensky government, strongly suggesting they need to give something more in return. "We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump before inauguration: "He wants to meet and we are setting it up."

The Kremlin on Tuesday responded to various international reports saying that progress is being made on preparations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. From the start of Trump's inauguration, admin officials have said the world can expect such a meeting to happen 'soon'. Additionally, on Monday there were widespread reports saying a likely venue would be one of the Gulf countries known for holding a relatively neutral stance on the Ukraine war, such as Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to these reports Tuesday when pressed by reporters. He downplayed the reports and said simply there's no new information regarding such a potential meeting, also as there's yet no agenda.

BAKU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - An Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan was hit by a Russian Pantsir-S air defence system, an Azerbaijani government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight people were killed when the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after re-routing across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia. "The Azerbaijani side possesses a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile which was extracted from the aircraft and identified through international expertise," the source said.

The shooting occurred at a center for adult education in the city of Orebro. The suspect is believed to be among the dead, officials said.

A shooting at an adult education campus in central Sweden on Tuesday left at least 10 people dead and injured an undisclosed number of others, in what the prime minister called the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. The suspect was among the dead, the country’s justice minister, Gunnar Strommer, said. But the authorities released few other details, including the person’s identity and a possible motive. “We do not think there is any terror motive behind this, but it is too early in the investigation to say,” Roberto Eid Forest, the head of the local police, said on Tuesday evening. “We think we have the perpetrator,” he added, “but we are not ruling out anything.”

Sweden didn’t just abandon Salwan Momika to jihadist executioners—it vilified him, denied him protection, let him be murdered on live camera, and then broadcast a government-linked woman justifying his assassination, proving that in Sweden, blasphemy is now a de facto death sentence.

The execution of Salwan Momika was not just an act of violence—it was a state-sanctioned betrayal, where Sweden’s government and media paved the way for his murder and are now helping justify it after the fact. The 38-year-old Iraqi-born activist was shot dead in his own home, live on camera, after months of persecution by the Swedish state. The government had spent over a year vilifying, prosecuting, and actively working to deport him to a country where he would be executed for blasphemy.

The numbers are in, and they are worse than expected—immigration to France in 2024 exceeded all forecasts, once again proving that the French government has lost control of its borders. The latest data from the Ministry of the Interior reveals that while expulsions have increased, they are a mere drop in the ocean compared to the tidal wave of incoming foreigners.

336,700 new first-time residence permits were granted in 2024, bringing the total number of legal immigrants with residence permits in France to 4.3 million. And those are just the legal ones. Meanwhile, a paltry 21,601 expulsions took place despite a supposed 26.7% increase from the previous year. In other words, for every foreigner expelled, 15 new arrivals were granted legal status.

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgium’s new Prime Minister Bart De Wever presented his government’s focus to parliament on Tuesday, highlighting stricter migration policies, reversing the nuclear phase-out law, and increasing defence spending to meet NATO targets.

The right-wing Flemish nationalist, once a harsh critic of Belgium's French-speaking southern region and its socio-economic policies, has recently adopted a more conciliatory tone, even starting his statement in French instead of Dutch. His government wants to curb migration. Belgium received 39,615 asylum applications in 2024, 11.6% more than in 2023, while the country's reception capacity is just over 36,200 places and was nearly full for the entire year.

NUUK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greenland's prime minister announced on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous Danish territory will hold a general election on March 11 amid interest by U.S. President Donald Trump in acquiring the Arctic island.

The top issues in the election campaign are expected to be Greenland's independence aspirations and relations with Denmark and the United States as well as the fragile economy which depends on fishing and Danish grants. Reviving an idea he floated during his first term in 2019, Trump last month expressed a desire to "get" the strategically significant island, leaving open the possibility of using military or economic force to achieve this.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the "desperate" situation Canada finds itself in as President Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Canadian goods over the country's lackadaisical approach to border security.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly extended a buyout offer to its entire workforce.

This follows President Trump’s proposal to encourage millions of federal workers to resign by February 6 in exchange for pay and benefits lasting until September 30. Trump is offering the buyouts to make sure all federal workers are “on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office,” CNBC reported. Only 6% of all federal workers actually work full-time in the office! Trump’s offer does not include postal workers, military, immigration officials or people in national security roles.

Nine anonymous FBI agents filed a lawsuit Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from learning their roles in the bureau’s Jan. 6 cases, as well as their involvement in the August 2022 raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

The FBI agents filed their lawsuit on the heels of Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordering FBI Acting Director Brian Driscoll to review thousands of agents and other bureau employees for potential termination. The nine anonymous FBI agents said they were sent a survey on Sunday, asking them to explain their roles in the Jan. 6 cases and the Mar-a-Lago raid.

President Donald J. Trump’s border czar has threatened to jail the Democrat Governor of New Jersey for claiming he was allowing an illegal alien to live at his home.

Tom Homan indicated interest in seeking legal action against Governor Phil Murphy after Murphy said he had invited an illegal to live above his garage over the weekend, adding, “And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her.” “I think the governor’s pretty– foolish thing what he said because I’ve gotten a hold of it. We won’t let it go. We’ll look into it,” Homan told Fox News. “[I]f you knowingly, knowingly harbor and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324. I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution,” he warned.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday morning that the first alien flights to Guantanamo Bay are now underway.

“President Trump is not messing around, and he’s no longer going to let America be a dumping ground for illegal criminals from all over this world,” she said, adding that El Salvador, Venezuela, and Colombia have agreed to take back their illegal criminals on repatriation flights. It can be recalled that the Colombian President, Marxist Gustavo Petro, has even agreed to send his presidential plane to assist with flying criminal illegal aliens back to his country. This came after President Trump threatened tariffs against the country for refusing to allow flights full of aliens to land in the capital of Colombia.

Here's why -> "Bill Gates' GAVI one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024..."

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates made the rounds on far-left corporate media outlets on Tuesday morning, criticizing Elon Musk's DOGE to fold USAID into the State Department—a move that would place Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the agency's Acting Administrator. Gates has panicked, and making the rounds on MSM shows just that because he knows that USAID's funding days for his nonprofit empire might be numbered, as Rubio will apply maximum oversight into grant distributions. Gates appeared on NBC's Today Show, telling the host that Musk "doesn't appreciate the phenomenal work at USAID." He continued, "It's not partisan work."

Shares of vaccine maker Moderna sold off to the tune of 5.5% on Tuesday after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, cleared a hurdle from the Senate Finance Committee - which voted along party lines to send Kennedy's nomination to the full senate.

Kennedy cleared the committee after Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), voted for him despite raising previous reservations about the selection. "I’ve had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning," Cassidy said in a statement posted to X before the vote. "I want to thank VP JD specifically for his honest counsel. With the serious commitments I’ve received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes."

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 5

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 5

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Canada’s chief public health officer and leader of psychological operations for better health, Dr. Theresa Tam, is set to retire in June, bringing an end to her controversial tenure at the helm of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Pre-Programming on Shakespeare's World Stage: We've been played for fools while our children have been cast by .gov to pharmaceutical wolves who knew from the start exactly what they were doing.

Janet Yellen left Trump a poison pill in the form of a maxed-out debt ceiling and only a couple of months of cash in the kitty. Deep Seek swarmed over NVDA and OpenAI’s moat as if it were a muddy puddle. Trump coyishly hinted at eliminating individual income taxes. Wow! A turbulent table has been set.

The Trump administration has been a constant source of significant actions that have been coming at a pace that is, quite frankly, difficult to absorb. Also, reality has been introducing itself keeping things interesting. The Deep Seek disruption has yet to fully play out, but it’s quite fascinating that it was China, a supposedly Communist country, that made its AI discoveries truly open source while the inappropriately named OpenAI (ChatGPT) was barreling down a path designed to build an impenetrable technological moat while keeping things hidden.

The EU isn't the beacon of privacy it pretends to be.

On February 2, the EU AI Act, which came into force in August, reached the first compliance deadline. These are provisions that contain rules that allow the bloc to legalize biometric mass surveillance. This is happening via Article 5, that on the face of it seeks to introduce protections against using AI systems that represent “unacceptable risk.” But, there are also exceptions to this, defined in the act as the “strictly necessary” cases when those same systems are allowed to be used. It is this that gave rise to the fear that one of the consequences of the AI Act is to in fact legalize some highly contentious deployments of biometric data-fueled mass surveillance.

"This is the largest cleanup in California’s history..."

Anita Ghazarian and Simon Penny live in a house on the westernmost edge of Altadena—missed by the flames from the catastrophic Eaton Fire, but still close enough to be blanketed in ash. Farther east, in the burn zone, they own a house they rent out, which was minimally damaged. As soon as the electricity comes back on, Ghazarian’s insurance adjuster told her, the rental house is considered habitable. “How can I tell my tenants to move back into a house where the entire backyard is filled with ash and broken stuff and the houses around it are all burn zones? Are the kids going to play in that backyard?” Ghazarian asked.

A Florida congresswoman who believes some UFOs are of non-human origin has teased a major announcement in the coming days.

Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R) - who was privy to classified UAP files - posted she has 'an announcement next week that will impact the entire nation.' Americans filled the comments with a single idea that 'UAP disclosure is finally coming.' UAP, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, has replaced UFO to reduce stigma and encourage scientific study. Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D) also commented on the post with a simple. 'I know.'

In a notable sequence of events, three small earthquakes have struck the same location in southeast Missouri within a short span of days.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the first tremor occurring on January 28 at 7:43 a.m., registering a magnitude of 1.9. This quake was situated approximately 2.5 miles west-southwest of Howardville, in the heart of New Madrid County, and was recorded at a depth of slightly over four miles beneath the Earth’s surface. Following this initial quake, the region experienced another seismic event on February 2 at 12:57 p.m., which also measured a magnitude of 1.9.

New Evidence for Sennacherib’s Siege

Archaeologists have uncovered new evidence of the Assyrian military campaign against the Kingdom of Judah, revealing the destruction of a key administrative building in Jerusalem dating back to the 8th century BC. This discovery offers a deeper understanding of the events surrounding the siege of Jerusalem in 701 BC, a well-documented occurrence in Assyrian, Biblical and other ancient historical records. This event was also featured in our recent film release, Patterns of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma. Numerous stamped handles used for tax collection were uncovered at the site. The inscriptions on the handles indicate that taxes once collected for the Judean ruler, King Hezekiah, stopped after the siege, and began to be gathered instead for the Assyrian Empire. This evidence affirms that, although Hezekiah remained in power, Assyria took control of Jerusalem’s economic and administrative functions.