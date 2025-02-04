Trudeau Bends The Knee. China announces counter-tariffs. EU warns against trade war. USAID Funneled MILLIONS to the Clinton Foundation? NATO plans to oust Zelensky. Stargate

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 04, 2025

Update (4:40pm ET): In what is a carbon copy of Trump's tariff-delaying deal with Mexico, moments ago Canada's outgoing PM, Justin Trudeau, said that he too had bent the knee, i.e. had a "good call" with Trump, and that US tariffs on Canada would be paused for 30 days after Canada - just like Mexico - agreed to send 10,000 troops to the border as part of a $1.3 billion border plan which "reinforces the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl".

Trudeau also said that Canada will appoint a Fentanyl Czar, list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, and launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. Finally, the Canadian PM also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. As a result of not only bending the knee but bending over fully for the US president, Trump's proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days

China's finance ministry on Tuesday announced a package of tariffs on a range of US products in an immediate response to a 10% tariff on Chinese imports announced by US President Donald Trump that went into effect at 0501 GMT.

"Trump admin expected to announce the moves in coming days. Discussions..."

"USAID will be merged into the State Department with cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, sources told @saraecook and me. Trump admin expected to announce the moves in coming days. Discussions of reductions in funding were still fluid today," CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on X. Over the last several days, the Trump administration's move to strip USAID of its independence and be rolled into the State Department has been well-telegraphed with leaks and reports via media outlets.

President Donald J. Trump’s Rapid Response team has cataloged some of the wasteful spending disbursed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which looks set to be abolished as an independent entity and absorbed into the U.S. State Department after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) concluded it was beyond saving.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Rapid Response team noted that USAID has spent millions of taxpayer dollars on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and promoting transgenderism. For instance, $1.5 million was spent to promote DEI in Serbian workplaces, and $70,000 was spent on a “DEI musical” in Ireland.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) which is a front for the CIA has been effectively shut down following an announcement by Elon Musk that President Donald Trump agreed to close the agency.

US President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibiting funding for the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a White House official said on Monday.

Trump has already previously ordered US withdrawals from the World Health Organization and from the Paris climate agreement since taking office on Jan. 20.

Two employees at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority have been arrested over leaking video of an American Airlines passenger jet colliding with an Army helicopter to far-left CNN.

Fox 5 DC reported on Monday 21-year-old Mohamed Lamine Mbengue of Rockville, Maryland was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with computer trespass under Virginia law. A MWAA spokesperson said he booked into the Arlington County Adult Detention Center and was later released.

The control tower data for the Black Hawk helicopter have revealed a significant discrepancy in altitude readings, investigators say.

Investigators have found conflicting altimeter readings from the control tower data of the Black Hawk military helicopter and the passenger jet that collided over Washington on Jan. 29. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials told reporters on Feb. 1 that preliminary altimeter data do not match the events on the night of the deadly accident. Officials said the control tower recorded the Black Hawk helicopter flying at an altitude of 200 feet at the time of the collision, in line with its maximum allowed altitude for its flight path.

Ricardo González Sauceda, a leader of the Mexican Cartel del Noreste, was arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Monday after the Mexican President agreed to immediately work with Trump to secure the border.

The cartel boss, who also goes by “El Ricky” and “Mando R,” reportedly has two arrest warrants for attempted homicide and other charges. He is also linked to other incidents of extortion, homicide, and attacks on Mexican federal forces, Laredo Morning Times reports. González Sauceda is also accused of killing two soldiers in an attack he organized against the Mexican military in Nuevo Laredo.

Beijing will be the main beneficiary of a tariff stand-off between Washington and Brussels, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has warned

A trade war between the US and EU would be detrimental to both sides, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned, suggesting that only China would ultimately benefit from such an outcome. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the EU of unfair trade practices. After announcing sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China last week, he indicated on Sunday that the same will “definitely happen with the EU,” claiming that the bloc has “really taken advantage” of the US.

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Monday to do more to bolster their defences against Russia and other threats by hiking spending and filling gaps in their military capabilities.

"A lot has been done already but we need to do more. We need to do it better, stronger, faster - and we need to do it together," Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, said after a summit on defence in Brussels. However, the leaders left largely unanswered the question of how their planned surge in defence spending would be paid for. European countries have already ramped up defence spending in recent years, in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a growing view that they cannot rely so much on the United States to protect the continent in years to come.

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party overtook Britain's governing Labour Party to become the country's most popular political party in a new poll, reflecting public discontent in Prime Minister Keir Starmer less than seven months into his term.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for the Times newspaper and published on Monday, showed that if a general election were held tomorrow 25% of British voters would choose Reform, 24% would pick Labour, and 21% would vote for the Conservatives. Reform's narrow lead over Labour in the poll - which surveyed 2,465 people over Feb. 2-3 - is within the margin of error, YouGov said. Starmer, who led Labour into a landslide win in last year's election and ended 14 years of Conservative rule, has suffered a number of early setbacks, most notably the fallout of a tax-raising budget. A sluggish economy has also plagued the new government.

British journalist Callum Darragh joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he says the jokes about the United Kingdom turning into 'woke North Korea' are becoming more and more of a reality as issues of two-tier policing continue to be an issue.

Tech giants brace for EU’s looming censorship rules with Germany’s election stress test.

The inevitable slide of the EU’s voluntary — at least in name — disinformation code (the 2022 version) into mandatory rules integrated into the Digital Services Act (DSA) censorship law will become enforceable this July. But just in time for Germany’s early elections, scheduled for the last week of February, large platforms – Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, TikTok, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and X – participated in a “stress test” of their readiness to investigate risks to “civic discourse and electoral process” related to that vote.

The US-led military bloc sees the Ukrainian leader as an obstacle to peace talks, the SVR has claimed

NATO is considering trying to facilitate the removal of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky from power by discrediting him ahead of potential elections next fall, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed in a statement on Monday. The agency believes that Western officials see Zelensky as a key obstacle to peace talks with Moscow. Zelensky remains in office despite his term having officially expired last May. He has refused to step down and postponed presidential elections, citing the martial law imposed in 2022 following the escalation of the conflict with Russia.

With US President Donald J. Trump’s administration starting to work at supersonic speed, a multitude of groundbreaking initiatives are on the move simultaneously, including the Peace Process with Russia that goes well beyond the end of the war in Ukraine.

Reuters reported: “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, two Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.”

The United States is convinced that a secret team of scientists in Iran is exploring a faster way to develop a nuclear weapon - within months - should Tehran decide to build one, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Iranian engineers and scientists are seeking to be able to turn nuclear fuel into a weapon within months rather than a year or more, the report said citing intelligence collected in the last months of the Biden administration. The report cited US officials as saying Washington still believes that Iran and its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had not made a decision to develop a weapon.

The Islamic Republic has long ruled out developing nuclear weapons, a top political advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, in dovish remarks pointing to a potential openness to reviving talks with the United States.

"Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and never will," said Ali Shamkhani during a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization in Tehran on Monday. "However, we will fully defend our legal rights in political and technical aspects with all our strength," the former security chief added.

On the schedule: Meetings with President Trump and administration officials, including Ambassador-designate Mike Huckabee

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins a pivotal week in Washington, D.C., filled with diplomatic meetings. Netanyahu landed in the U.S. on Sunday afternoon and is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST – a few hours after the original meeting time, at the request of the White House, per Israeli media reports. This would be Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration. Netanyahu stated that this fact was “very telling,” right before his departure to the United States.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun his meeting with the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

The meeting is being held at the Blair House guest house in Washington, where Netanyahu is staying this week. Witkoff is accompanied by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. The ongoing ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza is at the top of the agenda.

Israel is set to send a negotiating team to Doha by the end of the week ahead of talks regarding the second phase of the hostage deal, the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday morning, according to Israeli media.

The announcement followed the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington.

Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Monday the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had expressed readiness to turn over their arms to central state authorities, but differences over some details persisted.

Al-Sharaa spoke in an interview with privately-owned Syria TV.

4:42 AM

7:11 AM

The surveillance state, combined with AI, is creating a world in which there’s nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. We’re all presumed guilty until proven innocent now.

(The Rutherford Institute) “If one company or small group of people manages to develop godlike digital superintelligence, they could take over the world. At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for an AI, there would be no death. It would live forever. And then you’d have an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.”—Elon Musk (2018). The Deep State is about to go turbocharged.

We are increasingly hurtling toward a reality reminiscent of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, where a dystopian technocracy merges with a plutocracy...

Today, we are witnessing a profound transformation. We are increasingly impacted by algorithmic decision-making, artificial intelligence, data proliferation, data harvesting and sophisticated monitoring of how we think and act. This affects how we work, how we access services and how we relate to and interact with others. While digital innovations and online platforms offer unparalleled ease, they also raise critical concerns about our independence. The constant connectivity and data-driven decision-making that characterise modern life has major implications. Technological advancements are used to shape preferences and behaviour, and predictably, powerholders use the notion of convenience to manipulate and exert control over populations.

An official “mental health” app backed by the state of California is targeting vulnerable children with controversial propaganda involving the occult, the New Age, homosexuality, transgenderism, fornication, and more. The attack on biblical principles and precepts is clear. But critics are sounding the alarm.

Under the guise of helping California teens with self-esteem and emotions, the new program, known as “Soluna,” features blatantly pagan and occult themes. From magicians and Tarot cards to channeling “that high priestess” and touting lesbian characters, the controversial topics are ubiquitous.

The country of Scotland is apparently considering banning the ownership of cats as pets. The people behind this are concerned that housecats kill too many birds.

Hasn’t that been going on for as long as cats have existed? It’s just one of the things that cats do, it’s in their DNA. Would the people of Scotland actually consent to a rule like this? People who love cats tend to be really into owning cats as pets. The UK is known for this kind of Nanny State nonsense, so the rule proposal isn’t much of a surprise. What would be shocking is if it actually passes.