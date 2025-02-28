Epstein Files Clusterf*ck. Biden regime’s diabolical TSA plot. WW III Is Still On The Table. Vance Calls Out UK PM. Authoritarianism rises worldwide. 6G Is Not Just A Tech Upgrade

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 28, 2025

Having spoken with several sources inside the White House meetings today, I can report what I believe to be an accurate version of events regarding the release of the so-called ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1,’ which turned out to be a re-release of information that has mostly been known for several years.

One of the more intriguing details of today is that President Donald J. Trump himself was in a room with these binders containing Epstein’s flight and phone call logs. One of the pages even contained President Trump’s name, having been listed in Epstein’s phone book. Again, that information is not new. But it is embarrassing for the White House, the vast majority of which is unlikely to have had any eyes on the documents handed to social media influencers who believed they were attending a simple series of policy briefings today.

Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters discuss precisely what went wrong for Attorney General Pam Bondi today, in exclusive reporting.

Trans activists stormed the Iowa Capitol building on Thursday in protest of legislation that recognizes that there are only two genders.

The Des Moines Register reports that over 2,500 people filled the Capitol, chanting and holding signs that called for lawmakers to reject a bill they claim will infringe on their civil rights. Protesters chanted slogans including “Trans rights are human rights,” “We’re here, we’re queer, we will not disappear” and “No hate in our state.” The bill would redefine “sex” and “gender” in Iowa law and eliminate the option for transgender individuals to update the sex on their birth certificate.

A new Pentagon memo — dated Wednesday — ordered the removal of all gender dysphoric and self-described transgender servicemembers from the United States military.

The document, entitled “Additional Guidance on Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” said that the “medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service.” The new Defense Department policy described in the memo said that those who “have a current diagnosis of” or exhibit “symptoms consistent with” gender dysphoria are “incompatible with military service.”

One person was critically wounded in a stabbing attack near the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Alumni Hall in Charlottesville on Thursday, 4:50 p.m. local time - forcing students to abide by a shelter-in-place order on campus, according to local media reports.

A suspect was arrested for the stabbing, according to ABC News.

Mass firings could offer a rich recruitment opportunity for foreign intelligence services - like China or Russia...

Apparently one of the 'six ways from Sunday' the intelligence community has to get back at the Trump administration is threatening to leak sensitive information to 'a foreign intelligence service' if they're fired as part of DOGE's efforts to downsize government. In a Feb. 24 CNN article titled "How Trump’s government-cutting moves risk exposing the CIA’s secrets," the outlet warns "As the CIA weighs staff cuts, current and former intelligence officials say that mass firings could offer a rich recruitment opportunity for foreign intelligence services - like China or Russia - who may seek to exploit financially vulnerable or resentful former employees."

The White House reportedly plans to halt $60 billion in foreign assistance

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to cut more than 90% of US Agency for International Development (USAID) contracts and a total of $60 billion in overall foreign aid worldwide, the AP reported on Thursday. The outlet cited an internal White House memo and filings in one of the federal lawsuits challenging the administration's plan. Immediately upon assuming office, Trump suspended most US foreign assistance pending a three-month review to determine whether to continue or cease programs depending on their alignment with the new administration’s “America first” goals. USAID, Washington’s primary mechanism for funding political projects abroad, has found tens of billions dollars’ worth of approved grants frozen as a result.

The Biden regime’s total and shameless disregard for our national security and safety has hit a shocking new low—and investigative journalist Breanna Morello has exposed just how deep their betrayal goes.

The short version is simple: Biden changed TSA guidelines to make it easier for illegals to fly. But it goes much deeper than that. Instead of protecting American citizens, the Biden regime was busy fast-tracking unvetted, no-ID illegals through TSA checkpoints. Why would they do that, you must be wondering?

The overall global democracy score has slipped slightly to 5.17, reflecting growing public disillusionment with the performance of democratic institutions, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2024 Democracy Index revealed.

Despite the presence of formal institutions in many countries, citizens are increasingly frustrated by government gridlock, corruption, and a disconnect between political elites and the public. The report highlights a continuing “democratic recession,” noting that while political participation has seen a modest uptick, fundamental pillars such as civil liberties, electoral process, and functioning of government have weakened. Western Europe stands out as the only region to register a marginal improvement, buoyed by strong performances from Nordic countries, while regions like the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia experience notable declines.

Neither Americans nor Europeans have any interest in fighting and dying over an insignificant patch of land like Ukraine...

In the lead up to the 2024 presidential elections in the US the Biden Administration in collusion with UK, European and Ukrainian partners devised a plan to “Trump Proof” the war in Ukraine. In other words, they openly admitted that they wanted to prevent Trump from taking any actions that might force an end to the war and render a serious peace agreement. Part of that plan included the expanded use of long range guided missiles supplied by western governments. These missiles require flight data from NATO assets along with NATO personnel to launch – Meaning, any strikes involving these weapons require the direct involvement of NATO troops. Biden’s greenlight for long range strikes into Russia using US-made and controlled missiles was an obvious attempt to trigger an escalation.

Moscow should stay vigilant about thwarting attempts to meddle in its relations with Washington, the Russian president has said

Some Western elites are “not happy” about the potential rapprochement between Moscow and Washington and will seek to “compromise” the recently resumed dialogue between the two powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Under US President Donald Trump’s administration, Russia and the US have started to gradually restore contacts that were virtually non-existent for approximately three years under his predecessor, Joe Biden. Earlier this month, high-ranking Russian and American delegations met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the talks, both nations agreed to work toward ending the Ukraine conflict and improving diplomatic and economic relations.

The agreement is final and is only awaiting the Ukrainian leader’s signature, according to Scott Bessent

The United States and Ukraine have finalized their agreement on rare earths and other natural resources, and Vladimir Zelensky is expected to sign the final document without further negotiations during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, according to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Trump has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that the US wants to “get back” the money it has spent on military and financial aid to Kiev through an upcoming mineral deal with Ukraine. However, Zelensky had previously refused to sign the agreement without concrete US security guarantees for Kiev.

The UK is “ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air” in Ukraine, PM Keir Starmer has said

US President Donald Trump has said British troops “can take care of themselves” when asked whether the US military would support them if the UK deploys forces to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Trump at the White House on Thursday, where they discussed a plan to reach what he called a “peace that is tough and fair.” “I’m working closely with other European leaders on this, and I’m clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last,” Starmer told reporters after the meeting.

Vice President J.D. Vance has called out Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for the “infringements on free speech” in the United Kingdom to his face, as he pledged he would do in an exclusive interview with Raheem Kassam, Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, earlier this month.

“[W]e… know that there have been infringements of free speech that actually affect not just the British—of course, what the British do in their own country is up to them—but also affect American technology companies and by extension American citizens, so that is something that we’ll talk about today at lunch,” the Vice President said at a media event alongside Starmer and President Donald J. Trump. “We’ve had free speech for a very, very long time in, in, the United Kingdom, and, uh, uh, it will last for a very, very long time,” Starmer stammers in response. “Certainly, we wouldn’t wanna reach across U.S. citizens, and we don’t, and that’s absolutely right,” he adds.

Public lampposts in London, England, governed by Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan, have been festooned with banners instructing viewers to ‘Trust in Allah’ and ‘Give Zakat’—a form of charitable donation mandated by Islam. The banners were produced by Islamic Relief, an Islamic charity likely hoping to benefit financially from such Zakat donations.

Images of the Islamic Relief banners went viral on social media after being flagged by Shahar Ali of the far-left Green Party, who argued, “These are public lampposts & public sphere must remain secular, without fear or favour to any particular religion or lack of faith.” Social conservatives agreed the banners were inappropriate but for different reasons, with Anglican minister Calvin Robinson arguing, “The United Kingdom is not a secular state. It is a Christian country… I have a problem with this level of religious advertising [because it] should be distinctly Christian in nature.”

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to Chrystia Freeland's comments about Canada creating a “new world order” to counter President Trump.

El Al flight ELY007 from Israel to New York has been diverted to Paris due to an unknown emergency on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says “good talks” are underway regarding Gaza.

Earlier tonight, Egypt announced that indirect talks on the terms of the second phase had commenced in Cairo. Trump makes the comments at a joint press conference at the White House with visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who uses the opportunity to tacitly knock the US president’s call to relocate all Palestinians out of the Strip. Starmer says Palestinians should be allowed to return and rebuild their lives in Gaza, adding that he believes a two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace in the region.

British Prime Minister says he is "concerned" by BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he is "concerned" by a BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official. During a press conference at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Starmer was asked about the documentary and whether he was concerned by the BBC's decision-making. “I've been concerned about the program in question. The Secretary of State had a meeting with the BBC. I think it was yesterday,” replied the British Prime Minister. Starmer’s comments came after the BBC published an official apology in which it admitted that there were "serious flaws" in the making of the controversial documentary.

While claiming to support the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has been preparing to fight in Judea and Samaria, as well as in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning participated in a conference of the heads of the regional councils in Judea and Samaria, where he discussed a variety of security issues facing the nation. At the conference, Katz said that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “advancing a plan of defending the borders and protecting the settlements.” A key part of that plan involves creating buffer zones between Israeli communities and enemies, and preventing “extremist organizations…from being positioned adjacent to Israel's borders.”

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Breitbart News that his conversations with leaders across the Middle East suggest a “strong desire” in the region to see expansion of the historic Abraham Accords, and that worldwide the planet is thrilled President Donald Trump is back in the White House, as the “world has been dying for” Trump’s “kind of leadership” again in Washington.

“I think there is a strong desire,” Rubio said when asked if he thinks a deal can be brokered to expand the Abraham Accords to include nations like Saudi Arabia. “I think what was behind October 7 in some ways was an effort to stop that from happening. I think no nation, no regime on the planet, is more freaked out and anti-Abraham Accords expansion than Iran, which is why they were involved in getting Hamas to do October 7.

Two US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill urging the European Union to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization to present a united Western front against Tehran's military operations in the Middle East.

The Revolutionary Guards are a paramilitary and intelligence organization which helps arms and trains Shi'ite armed groups in the region. US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2019 and ordered the assassination of its commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad the next year. The European Union has so far held off on such a designation for the IRGC as a whole though it has designated individuals in the organization. None of the EU member states list it as a terrorist organization.

Following the overthrow of the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad in a military campaign, Nazir Mohammad Al-Qadri, the Education Minister in the interim government formed by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa (aka Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani),

declared that "the educational curricula will remain unchanged, although we will remove any reference to symbols of the oppressive [Assad] regime."[1] These remarks were apparently intended to allay the fears of many inside and outside Syria who are concerned about the possible Islamization of the country under the new regime – given that its head, Al-Sharaa, was until recently the leader of an organization that is designated by many countries as an Islamist terrorist group, [2] and also given that many principal figures in the new regime, including the Minister of Education, are known to hold extremist views.

North Korean leader personally oversees test-launch of a strategic cruise missile, orders full preparedness for nuclear strikes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-launch of a strategic cruise missile and ordered full preparedness for nuclear strikes, Reuters reported, citing North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA. The move was aimed at ensuring the most effective defense for the country, according to the report. The missile test served as a warning to "enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the (country) and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment," KCNA stated. It also showcased "readiness of its various nuke operation means."

It is being interpreted as doctors having the right to offer or refuse the vaccines, and if there is liability for injuries, it is the doctors themselves that will be liable, not the licensing agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Agriculture Department predicts record egg prices could soar more than 40% in 2025, as the Trump administration offered the first new details Wednesday about its plan to battle bird flu and ease costs.

With an emphasis on farms tightening their measures to prevent bird flu's spread, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the USDA will invest another $1 billion on top of the roughly $2 billion it has already spent since the outbreak began in 2022. The main reason egg prices have climbed — hitting an all-time average high of $4.95 per dozen this month — is that more than 166 million birds have been slaughtered to limit the virus' spread when cases are found. Most were egg-laying chickens. Just since the start of the year, more than 30 million egg layers have been killed.

Questionnaires, Notice of Conditional Acceptance, a notarized affidavit, etc... for anyone wanting to inspect/test your animals for viruses

America's favorite orange juice maker is in big financial trouble - hit by a triple whammy of problems.

Hurricanes destroying fruit trees, insects ravaging orange groves and consumers cutting back on sugar have all affected Tropicana. Best known for its much-loved orange juice, Tropicana has battled falling sales and shrinking profits in recent years at the same time the price of oranges has skyrocketed. The company, which also owns Naked smoothies and Kevita juices, saw its income drop 10 percent and its revenue by four percent last quarter. Despite Tropicana's sales dipping lately, it is still the biggest chilled juice brand in the US, with about a third of the market share - just ahead of Simply.

We haven’t seen an economic shift of this magnitude in a long time. Four years of “Bidenomics” absolutely devastated the U.S. economy, and that is one of the primary reasons why Kamala Harris lost the election.

The American people truly hate what has happened to the economy, and they are desperate for change. Unfortunately, our long economic slide just continues to get even worse. In fact, we just got some new numbers that are simply staggering. Let me start with the housing market. On Thursday, we learned that pending home sales in the United States have dropped to the lowest level ever measured…

In a landmark enforcement of Scotland’s new “buffer zone” legislation, a 74-year-old grandmother was arrested outside Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for allegedly breaching the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act.

The woman, identified as Rose Docherty, was reportedly holding a sign that read, “Coercion is a crime, here to talk if you want,” offering conversation to women considering abortions. The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act, which came into effect in September 2024, establishes a 200-meter exclusion zone around abortion clinics throughout Scotland. The law prohibits any protests, vigils, or activities that might deter individuals from accessing abortion services within these zones.

On Saturday, Dr Jordan Peterson published a monologue dissecting the problems the working class in the UK is experiencing with its political class regarding the sadistic mass rape by gangs of Muslim men. The issue has resurfaced, not just in the UK but internationally.

Rape gangs continue to be an issue for many reasons, but one is fundamental, Dr. Peterson said. Multiculturalism. The following are some highlights from Dr. Peterson’s monologue on Saturday; we have embedded the video at the end. The rape gangs operating in the UK highlight the desperate need for a serious discussion about the perils of unthinking multiculturalism, which is often used as a clichéd advertisement for tolerance by “progressive” hypocrites on both the left and right of politics.

Rochdale, a hotspot for Britain’s predominantly Muslim, Pakistani-heritage “grooming” gangs, comprised of pedophiles drugging, raping, pimping, and—occasionally—killing mostly white working-class victims, has been named Greater Manchester’s ‘Town of Culture’ for 2025 and 2026 by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, of the far-left Labour Party.

The award was announced in the House of Commons by Paul Waugh, the Labour Member of Parliament (MP) for Rochdale, and welcomed by Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell on behalf of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer‘s Labour government. “It’s got a fantastic cultural heritage,” Powell said of Rochdale.

I don’t know how many people remember Operation Mockingbird. This was a covert CIA program launched in the 1950s to manipulate mainstream media.

Journalists on the CIA payroll were given talking points to push specific narratives, influencing what Americans saw and believed. This was exposed in 1976 by The Church Committee Hearings, which the Senate Intelligence Committee conducted. These hearings revealed that terms like “fake news” was a term created by the CIA for the JFK Assassination. In a 1977 Rolling Stones magazine article, Carl Bernstein confirmed that major media outlets—including CBS, NBC, ABC, NY Times, AP, UPI, Reuters, Saturday Evening Post, Newsweek, and Time—had news reporters and journalists on the CIA payroll. George H.W. Bush, the CIA director at the time, said, “The CIA will no longer pay journalists to write stories; it will now be voluntary.”

This week, skywatchers across the globe are gearing up for an extraordinary astronomical event: a rare alignment of all seven planets visible to the naked eye—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—stretching across the night sky in what some are calling a celestial “parade.”

News outlets have been abuzz with coverage of this phenomenon, while many are turning to ancient texts, including the Bible, to ponder whether such signs in the heavens carry deeper meaning. According to reports from major news publications, this week’s alignment is a striking rarity. An article from a prominent science outlet noted that while planetary alignments involving a few planets occur periodically, seeing all seven in a single sweep across the sky is an event that happens only once every few decades.

As we are about to head into March on the calendar, The southern United States is preparing for a potentially dangerous weather event.

Multiple news outlets have reported on an escalating severe weather threat that could bring tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flooding to the region in the first week of March. With forecasts evolving daily, residents from Texas to Mississippi are on high alert as meteorologists warn of a multiday siege that could mark a turbulent start to the spring season. FOX Weather has been at the forefront of this story, noting that the South is gearing up for a “multiday siege of severe weather” beginning as early as Sunday, March 2. The outlet highlights initial risks of damaging winds and large hail in Oklahoma and Texas, with a more substantial threat emerging by Tuesday, March 4.