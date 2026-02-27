End Times Headline News February 27 2026

Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein’s Crimes. US Tariff Rates To Hit 15%. Trump briefed on military options in Iran. Pakistan strikes Afghanistan. Greens Score Coup in UK Election.

Feb 28, 2026

“I do not recall...”

Hillary Clinton told members of Congress on Feb. 26 that she does not have knowledge about crimes carried out by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices,” the former first lady and secretary of state said in her opening statement to the House Oversight Committee. As Zachary Stieber reported for The Epoch Times, Clinton said she was horrified to learn about the crimes and was disappointed that Epstein only received 13 months in prison in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Feb 27

Some members of an elite, super-secretive men’s club based in California wine country have allegedly been leaked — with names ranging from former late-night host Conan O’Brien and billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

The membership list of Bohemian Grove — a private 2,700-acre campground in Sonoma County that hosts an annual two-week retreat and has a clubhouse in San Francisco — was allegedly obtained by an independent journalist and confirmed by a club member, according to the San Francisco Standard. The extensive list of more than 2,000 members in 2023 features the crème de la crème of business, tech, finance — all divided into “camps,” much like fraternities.

New details have emerged regarding one of the passengers aboard a Florida-registered speedboat who was killed by Cuba’s Coast Guard on Wednesday.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Cuban authorities said their border guards killed four passengers and wounded six others aboard a U.S.-registered speedboat after the passengers allegedly opened fire on Cuban soldiers just one nautical mile off Cuba’s coast. The New York Post reported that one of the passengers who was killed was identified as American citizen Michel Ortega Casanova, who has lived in the United States for over 20 years after fleeing Cuba.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed an alleged shootout between Cuba’s border guard and a U.S.-registered fishing boat, calling the situation “highly unusual.” President Donald J. Trump’s Secretary of State emphasized the need for the U.S. to evaluate the facts before issuing a response.

Speaking from Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, Rubio stated, “We’re not going to base our conclusions on what they’ve told us. And I’m very, very confident that we will know the full story of what happened here, and we will know it soon.” “Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in the open sea like that. It’s not something that happens every day,” Rubio added.

The Trump administration is moving to temporarily halt certain Medicaid funding to Minnesota amid ongoing investigations into widespread social services fraud linked to the state’s Somali immigrant community.

Vice President J.D. Vance—along with Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS)—announced the funding suspension on Wednesday after President Donald J. Trump announced that Vance would oversee his administration’s anti-fraud efforts during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening. “We’re announcing today that we have decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that are going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money,” Vance said. During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Trump declared a “war on fraud,” accusing some Minnesota Somalians of having “pillaged” billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars.

A 2025 video of James Carville urging Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to leave the Democratic Party over a years-old comment she made about white men has resurfaced after the congresswoman’s behavior at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“Lady, why don’t you just get out of the Democratic Party,” Carville said of Omar on May 7, 2025, during a Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt session. “Honestly, start your own movement.” Carville was responding to Omar’s February 2018 interview with Al Jazeera, during which the then-congressional candidate argued that “our country should be more fearful of white men because they’re causing most of the deaths within this country.”

President Donald Trump called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) during his State of the Union address to get him to invoke a talking filibuster on the SAVE America Act — but Thune has still not committed to doing so.

Included in his Tuesday night list of tasks for Congress was to get the voter ID bill, also called the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, through the Senate. While the legislation has already passed the House of Representatives, it does not have the support to make the 60-vote threshold to bypass the filibuster in the Senate. Rep. Susan Collins (R-ME), a moderate, became the fiftieth Senate Republican to announce her support for the act, while staunch anti-Trump Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remains the only GOP senator to oppose it.

The Trump administration is launching a new tool to combat global censorship. Administered by the U.S. Department of State, Freedom.gov is an app designed to provide users worldwide with access to content censored in locations like China and Iran, as well as the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

According to the agency, the platform will be available on iOS and Android devices in the coming weeks. “Freedom.gov is the latest in a long line of efforts by the State Department to protect and promote fundamental freedoms, both online and offline,” the department says, adding, “The project will be global in its scope, but distinctly American in its mission: commemorating our commitment to free expression as we approach our 250th birthday.”

A potential executive order would reportedly aim to curb undocumented migration in the US

The White House is weighing an executive order that would force banks to collect citizenship information from customers, the Financial Times has reported. The new order would represent a significant new push in US President Donald Trump’s drive to curb undocumented migration, the outlet wrote on Tuesday, citing sources. The order could be applied to new customers as well as existing account holders, it said, adding that the banks are alarmed by the discussions.

Musk alleged that she was “saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is considering legal action after tech billionaire Elon Musk alleged on social media that she was taking orders from drug cartels. Speaking at a Feb. 24 news conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum said government lawyers were reviewing the matter. “We’re considering whether to take some legal action,” she said. “The lawyers are looking into it, but what matters to me is what the people say, honestly.” Musk’s allegation of Sheinbaum’s cartel subservience followed the capture and killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” by Mexican security forces.

“Not one grain of rice” will be given to prisoners in the Terrorism Confinement Center, vowed El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, if innocent people are killed in the streets.

President Bukele has become a model for the right and a target for liberals and human-rights organizations because of his harsh crackdown on gangs, which is saving lives daily in El Salvador. By locking up 100,000 gang members, he has transformed El Salvador from one of the most dangerous countries in the world into one of the safest in the Americas. In a press conference, Bukele addressed rumors that gangs were considering retaliating against ordinary citizens at random. He issued a direct warning. “There are rumors that they want to start taking revenge on the honest people, at random. Do that, and there won’t be a single meal in prison.”

President Donald Trump delivered the longest-ever State of the Union (SOTU) speech on Tuesday night, but his marathon performance had no room for China, other than a humorous aside he made about unreliable Chinese military hardware during his remarks on Venezuela.

Trump’s dig at China came when he was saluting the astounding competence and valor of the “really great heroes” who executed the raid to capture narco-terrorist dictator Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela. Trump singled out Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, who “planned the mission and was the flight lead in the cockpit of the first helicopter,” for special praise.

The back-and-forth adds a fresh dose of tension to the relationship ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Beijing...

Beijing cautioned Washington that it is prepared to respond forcefully - with “all necessary measures” - if a renewed US review of their 2020 trade pact leads to additional tariffs, after American officials indicated the inquiry would press ahead, according to Bloomberg. In remarks released Wednesday, China’s Commerce Ministry pushed back on comments from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, arguing that China has upheld its commitments under the so-called Phase One agreement despite the economic shock of the pandemic. Officials said the country followed through on promises related to intellectual property protections and broader access to its financial and agricultural sectors.

The Trump administration will shift its tariff strategy toward probing unfair practices...

U.S. Trade Representative Jameson Greer said tariff rates could climb to 15 percent or more for some nations as the Trump administration conducts probes into unfair trade practices after a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated parts of the previous tariff policy. Greer appeared on Fox Business program Mornings With Maria, and spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about a shift to tools such as Section 301 targets unfair trade practices, including forced labor in supply chains and industrial excess capacity, as the Trump administration seeks to continue its sweeping tariff policy.

NYC mayor asks Trump’s chief of staff for assistance with anti-Israel students who have been targeted by feds, as he successfully pushes for release of Columbia student accused of overstaying visa

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented President Donald Trump with a mock newspaper front page during a visit to the White House on Thursday to discuss massive new housing investments in the city. It’s a tactic designed to appeal to Trump, who is keenly aware of his media coverage and, aside from being an avid viewer of cable news, is known to voraciously consume coverage in the local New York City publications. The Republican president and Democratic mayor have maintained a cordial relationship since their first meeting last fall.

The Darul Quran project exemplifies Islam’s subversive dual-front strategy: an internal front quietly constructing insulated Sharia enclaves and indoctrinating children in a “pure Islamic environment” amid a “polluted” American culture of kufr and fisq, while an external front leverages political proxies, community outreach, and constitutional protections to advance Islamic influence without overt confrontation.

In another demonstration of unchecked ideological growth in the American heartland, Madrasah Islamiah, the Houston-area tax-exempt mosque and religious nonprofit, has advanced its ambitious Darul Quran project. The initiative is transforming a former bar into what promoters call Texas’s first full-scale Islamic boarding school and a comprehensive Sharia-centered community hub.

The Treasury Department sanctioned over 30 entities, vessels, and individuals enabling Iranian oil sales and ballistic missile production on Wednesday, ahead of an important meeting over the Islamic regime’s nuclear ambitions.

The new sanctions target Iran’s “shadow fleet” vessels, which are alleged to transport petroleum and petroleum products to foreign nations in order to gain substantial revenue for funding terrorist groups and weapons programs. The Trump administration has previously levied sanctions against Iran’s shadow fleet as part of its pressure campaign. “Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people.”

If foreign policy analysts were hoping the State of the Union address would offer a glimpse into President Donald Trump’s grand plans for Iran, they were sorely disappointed.

The address was the longest in the nation’s history, but only a handful of lines touched on the ongoing negotiations to denuclearize the Islamic Republic — and none of his insights were particularly groundbreaking. Rose Kelanic, director of the Middle East Program at the think tank Defense Priorities, told the Washington Examiner that “Trump likes to keep everyone guessing, so the lack of information is both surprising and not.” “Trump most likely declined to offer details on Iran to avoid boxing himself in, which suggests he is undecided about a U.S. attack and keeping the options open for a diplomatic breakthrough in Geneva — a wise move given the major costs and risks of a war with Iran,” Kelanic said.

US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended on Thursday without any achievements, with Iran rejecting key US demands while Washington maintaining military readiness and top officials signaling a hardline stance, according to Iranian and Western media reports.

Delegations from Tehran and Washington met under Omani mediation for the third round of indirect talks, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief, according to Iran’s foreign ministry. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said technical discussions would resume next week in Vienna. While the Omani top diplomat spoke of “progress” in negotiations, US media said no breakthrough was achieved.

Navy Adm. Brad Cooper briefs President Trump on military options regarding Iran, as US-Iran talks in Geneva show progress, according to ABC News.

Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Central Command and oversees military operations in the Middle East, briefed President Donald Trump on Thursday about potential military options regarding Iran, according to an individual close to the president cited by ABC News. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the president’s top military adviser, also attended the briefing, according to a second source familiar with the discussion who spoke to ABC News. This briefing took place on the same day that US and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Geneva regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. No deal was announced following the discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that “technical talks” would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week.

A powerful Iran-backed Iraqi armed group tells its fighters to prepare for the scenario of a long war in neighboring Iran should the United States launch strikes.

Kataeb Hezbollah warned the US yesterday of “immense losses” were it to start a war in the region, while a commander in an armed faction tells AFP his group is “highly likely” to intervene in case of strikes. “Amid American threats and military build-up indicating a dangerous escalation in the region, it is necessary [for all fighters] to prepare for a potentially long war of attrition,” Kataeb Hezbollah says in a statement.

House Democratic leaders said they will force a vote next week on a resolution requiring President Donald Trump to make the case to Congress before using military force against Iran.

“The Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing, seen most recently in the killing of thousands of protestors. However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress. Next week, every Member will have the opportunity to go on the record as to whether they support military action against Iran absent Congressional approval,” the statement added.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said there is “no chance” that the United States will be drawn into a prolonged war in the Middle East.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Vance said he does not yet know how President Donald Trump will decide to act, but noted that if he chooses to strike Iran, there would be no concern about becoming entangled in a lengthy war as happened in Iraq. “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” told The Washington Post

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold talks Monday in Israel on Iran, the State Department announces, as the United States builds up forces for a potential strike on the Islamic Republic.

Rubio “will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott says. Dylan Johnson, the assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, writes on X that Rubio’s trip will go ahead despite the US authorizing non-emergency personel and family members of those based in Israel to leave the country.

Omani FM reportedly to meet with Vance in effort to avert war; US aircraft carrier expected off Israel’s northern coast, refuelers at Ben Gurion Airport, F-22s seen moving in south

The US State Department on Friday authorized non-emergency personnel and the family members of those stationed in Israel to leave the country due to “safety risks,” with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee reportedly telling embassy staff that if they want to leave Israel, they “should do so TODAY.” The embassy’s call for non-emergency staff to depart, issued in a security alert, “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today,” Huckabee wrote in an email to staffers in Israel, according to The New York Times. “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.”

Hezbollah official tells AFP it will not intervene if the US carries out limited strikes, but draws the line at an attack on the Supreme Leader.

A Hezbollah official told AFP that his terrorist organization will not intervene if the United States carries out “limited” strikes on Iran. This being said, the official stated that any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be a “red line.” Lebanese officials were cited on Tuesday as saying that they had received indirect warnings from Israel that it would respond forcefully, including by targeting civilian infrastructure such as Beirut’s airport, should Hezbollah take part in any war between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Iran has been loading oil onto tankers at a rapid pace in recent days. According to the report, this may be a possible sign that the Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of a US attack.

Lebanese report says Israel is demanding full disarmament, tunnel maps, and exclusion of Hamas from future Gaza security structures.

During a recent meeting, Hamas negotiating team led by Khalil al-Hayya, Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Director Hassan Rashad, and Board of Peace coordinator Nickolay Mladenov, discussed the list of Israel’s demands for the “day after” the war in Gaza. According to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper, Israel is demanding that all “resistance organizations,” that is, the Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations, disarm completely. In addition, Israel is demanding that Hamas hand over maps of the tunnels in the area that will be controlled by the Palestinian Arabs, which are estimated to be 350 kilometers long. Israel also demands that Hamas be prevented from having any authority over Arab security personnel that will operate under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and to include anti-Hamas militia members in the Palestinian police force.

Indian leader visits Israel in demonstration of strength of strategic ties, relationship with Netanyahu; in historic address calls Israel ‘a protective wall against barbarism’

In a clear message to the region emphasizing the strength of their alliance, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to work in lockstep to confront Islamist terrorism, with the Indian leader telling the Knesset in a historic address that his nation stands “firmly” with the Jewish state. “India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” Modi told lawmakers during a special session in the Knesset honoring the Indian premier, the first time an Indian leader has addressed Israel’s parliament.

Dutch aviation giant KLM announced this evening (Wednesday) that it will suspend its flights on the Amsterdam–Tel Aviv route starting this coming Sunday, March 1. According to the company, flights to Tel Aviv are “not commercially and operationally feasible.”

The company stated that passengers affected by the decision will receive personal notifications and will be offered options to reschedule their flights or receive a refund. “KLM will continue to monitor developments and will reassess the decision בהתאם to circumstances,” the statement said. KLM is the first airline to cancel its flights to Israel amid tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over a possible Iranian attack on Israel.

“...as long as nuclear weapons exist on the earth” possessed by “US imperialists & their followers.”

Kim Jong-un just gave a fresh nuclear speech, vowing that North Korea will expand its atomic arsenal in both scale and sophistication, and that this is necessary given pressure from nuclear-armed “imperialist” superpowers like the United States. Kim presented the strategy during a weeklong congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, declaring that his country’s nuclear-armed status is “irreversible and permanent” (though not for the first time). He pledged that Pyongyang will continue to strengthen its arsenal “as long as nuclear weapons exist on the earth” and as long as the country faces threats from “US imperialists and their followers,” according to state media on

North Korean leader threatens to “completely destroy” South Korea if its security is compromised, calls for US policy changes before resuming dialogue.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that his nuclear-armed nation could “completely destroy” South Korea if its security were threatened, reiterating his refusal to engage with Seoul, The Associated Press reported. However, he left open the possibility of dialogue with Washington, as he concluded a ruling party congress in which he outlined his policy goals for the next five years and was, unsurprisingly, re-elected as the general secretary of his party.

Islamabad launched airstrikes on Afghan facilities hours after the Taliban carried out its own “retaliatory” attack

Multiple explosions shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, and several other regions early Friday morning as Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged military strikes across their volatile border, accusing each other of escalating the conflict. Islamabad launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq (“Wrath of Justice”) hours after Afghan forces conducted cross-border attacks against Pakistani military positions. Residents of the Afghan capital reported hearing at least three blasts, but authorities have not confirmed the precise locations of the explosions.

The Russian president has outlined plans to develop the bioeconomy at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed joint bioeconomy projects with other BRICS nations, positioning the economic bloc at the forefront of what he has called a “new phenomenon” of global growth. Putin made the statement on Wednesday on day one of the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, an annual discussion event devoted to technological development in Russia. Bioeconomy is the “new reality,” according to Putin, which encompasses advanced solutions in genetics, biotechnologies, and biomimetics to create materials that replicate the processes of living systems.

...triggering conflict...

The deadly US-registered speedboat shooting incident in Cuba carries the potential to ignite a serious conflict between Cuba and the United States, amid an ongoing investigation into exactly what happened overseen by the White House. Russia has reacted, on Thursday laying quick blame on the US side for a ‘deliberate’ act of ‘provocation’ in order to keep up the pressure on Havana and escalate the situation. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, “It is an aggressive US provocation, aimed at escalating the situation and triggering conflict.” Moscow has always been a close powerful ally of Cuba, and so it’s expected that the Kremlin quickly come to Cuba’s side, also after Russian officials vehemently condemned the US raid on Venezuela and Maduro’s capture.

“For Russia, the war against Ukraine serves to secure its interests in the long term, while generating negative consequences for us for many years, perhaps decades, to come,” President Karol Nawrocki said at an Armed Forces briefing meeting

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke at a briefing at the Polish Army Museum at the Warsaw Citadel, outlining clear goals for the development and mobilization of the Polish Armed Forces. As commander-in-chief of Poland’s military, he emphasized that Poland must modernize to tackle current and future threats, contribute more to NATO (along with all other European Allies), and be ready for Moscow to pursue its ambitions, which do not stop at Ukraine. Nawrocki also furthered the notion that the China-Russia axis is real and growing.

France and the UK are trying to get Berlin involved in the plan, according to Russian intel

German lawmakers should question the leadership in Berlin regarding an alleged plot to provide Ukraine with nuclear materials or a warhead from the UK and France, a senior Russian senator has said. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) earlier reported that London and Paris attempted to get Berlin’s backing, but it “has prudently refused to take part in this dangerous venture.” According to Konstantin Kosachev, vice speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, it is reasonable to assume from the intel that London and Paris had reached out to Berlin to play the role of a “sponsor, organizer, transmission link [or] some sort of a cover” in the alleged plan.

“If I cannot be a candidate, Bardella will determine at what level he needs my presence, my advice and my experience,” Le Pen has stated about her protegé

In March 2025, Le Pen was convicted on charges dating back years ago, in a move that was widely contested and seen as a highly political attempt to keep her from running in next year’s presidential election. Now, she says she has no intention of running if her ban from running is lifted, if it means she must wear an electronic tag, i.e., ankle monitor. She is also ready to place full trust in Jordan Bardella, current leader of the National Rally (RN). Le Pen’s comments came during an interview with French television station BFMTV, her first since French prosecutors asked a court to uphold her five-year ban. A ruling on her case is expected on July 7.

The by-election in the UK parliamentary constituency of Gorton and Denton in NW England has concluded, with early morning results indicating a win for the Green Party.

The election was marred by sectarian campaigning, with the Green Party focusing on issues such as Gaza in a constituency with a significant Muslim population. The results come as a stunning blow to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is currently embroiled in a diplomatic fracas with President Donald J. Trump over the fate of the Chagos Islands and the Diego Garcia military base. While Starmer is unlikely to be deposed within his own party before May’s local elections across the country, he will almost certainly face a leadership challenge this summer.

BREAKING: Hundreds of illegal migrants are currently attempting to cross the Channel in what is being described as the biggest surge of the year.

Afghan rape suspect arrived illegally from Austria

An Afghan man accused of rape in Austria jumped bail and fled to Britain, where he was granted asylum and lived freely for over six years. It is the second such case to be exposed this month after a similar incident involving a Syrian convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in Germany, who failed to attend his probation hearings and illegally entered the U.K. As revealed by The Sun newspaper, Omar Ali Noori, 31, arrived illegally in Britain in 2019 after fleeing Austria. He had been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Linz in 2018, but absconded while on bail before proceedings concluded. Despite this, he was granted indefinite leave to remain for five years by the Home Office in 2023. His 23-year-old wife joined him in Britain last year.

The European Parliament mission highlights age assessment failures, prison overrepresentation, and crime concerns on the Spanish archipelago

A European Parliament fact-finding mission to the Canary Islands has revealed that around half of migrants who claimed to be unaccompanied minors upon arrival were ultimately determined to be adults. The Committee on Petitions conducted the visit in September 2025 to assess the impact of illegal immigration on the Spanish archipelago. According to a draft report from earlier this month, prosecutors informed MEPs that “among approximately 1,500 unaccompanied minors whose age was not clear and who were subjected to age-assessment procedures at their arrival to the adult reception centers, around half of them were ultimately determined to be adults.”

Poilievre says Canada must stop “mistaking engagement for dependence” on Beijing and instead unlock its own energy and mineral wealth to gain “unbreakable leverage abroad.”

CBN’s Tré Goins-Phillips and Raj Nair break down the case of Barry Neufield, an outspoken Christian and former school board trustee fined nearly $1 million after stating on his personal social media there are only two sexes — male and female. Neufield is now appealing the ruling.

The new schedule “will damage public health by decreasing vaccine uptake and increasing rates of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the plaintiffs said...

California and 14 other states on Feb. 24 sued federal health agencies and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the recently revised childhood vaccine schedule. Federal officials violated federal law by not consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel before downgrading recommendations for six vaccines in January, the plaintiffs said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California. The updated CDC vaccine schedule “will damage public health by decreasing vaccine uptake and increasing rates of vaccine-preventable diseases, including by creating confusion, spreading misinformation contrary to established scientific evidence, and increasing vaccine hesitancy,” they said.

Feb 26

Feb 24

What do you do when the financial system is hanging by a thread and about to collapse?

Why, of course, you call on an alien invasion. The Independent recently ran the headline, “Bank of England must plan for a financial crisis triggered by aliens, says former policy expert,” with the subhead, “Financial markets could collapse if the American government confirms the existence of alien life.” Hedge funds — including ours — know what’s coming.

I have argued that the current economic environment has a lot of eerie parallels to 2007. We have extremely high asset valuations, the economy is loaded up with debt, and monetary policy has taken a similar trajectory, with easy money blowing up these bubbles.

We even have characters like Larry Kudlow talking up the economy just like they did in 2007. I’m not the only one who sees these concerning parallels. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently said elevated asset prices and an increasingly competitive banking environment, pushing more credit, remind him of the pre-2008 financial crisis years.

Crypto.com has taken a major step forward in its U.S. regulatory journey after receiving conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank, according to Yahoo Finance.

This conditional green light marks a significant milestone for the digital assets exchange as it moves closer to operating under a federally regulated framework, even though it still must satisfy the OCC’s conditions before full charter approval is granted. The conditional charter will allow Crypto.com’s banking subsidiary — to be known as Crypto.com National Trust Bank — to hold and manage client assets, provide custody services, and handle trade settlement within a federally supervised structure.

The agency charged with enforcing the law that restricts children’s data collection just carved out an exception large enough to swallow the law itself.

The FTC just told companies they can collect children’s personal data without parental consent, as long as it’s for “age verification.” That’s the practical effect of a policy statement the agency issued this week. Under COPPA, websites collecting data on kids under 13 generally need verifiable parental consent first. The FTC’s new statement carves out an exception: gather whatever personal information you need to verify someone’s age, and the Commission won’t come after you for it. The agency calls this child protection. The infrastructure it’s enabling looks different. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said “Age verification technologies are some of the most child-protective technologies to emerge in decades,” and framed the announcement as a tool for parents.

Britain’s demand that Apple build a backdoor for everyone on earth, then quietly reframe it as a domestic matter after Washington pushed back, is the kind of legal gymnastics that makes intelligence lawyers nervous on both sides of the Atlantic.

Two senior Republican lawmakers are demanding answers from the British government about its secret order forcing Apple to break its own encryption. The UK has until March 11 to respond. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast sent a joint letter on Wednesday to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, pressing for a formal briefing on the Technical Capability Notice (TCN) served on Apple under the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here. It’s the latest move in a surveillance fight that began over a year ago and has rattled the US-UK relationship at the highest levels.

The measure, which also limits access to bathrooms, reportedly offers no grace period for ID updates

Kansas has officially invalidated driver’s licenses and birth certificates for transgender residents who changed their sex designation on government documents under a law that took effect Thursday. Roughly 1,700 individuals in Kansas will be required to obtain a new standard driver’s license at a cost of $26, according to the House Substitute for Senate Bill 244. The state’s vehicle division informed residents that no grace period will be offered for those who need to update their IDs, according to The Kansas City Star. “Please note that the Legislature did not include a grace period for updating credentials. That means that once the law is officially enacted, your current credentials will be invalid immediately, and you may be subject to additional penalties if you are operating a vehicle without a valid credential,” the Kansas Department of Revenue’s vehicle division said.

About a third of practicing American Christians now say that spiritual advice from artificial intelligence is as trustworthy as advice from a pastor, according to new research reported by The Christian Post.

The study, conducted by the Barna Group in partnership with the digital faith platform Gloo, found that roughly 30% of U.S. adults “somewhat” or “strongly” agree with that statement, and the number climbs even higher among Gen Z and millennials. In the survey of more than 1,500 U.S. adults, Barna’s data shows that 34% of practicing Christians agreed that AI can be as trustworthy as pastoral counsel, compared with 29% of non-practicing Christians and 27% of non-Christians. “AI is influencing everyday spiritual habits,” the report notes, highlighting a shift in how believers are interacting with technology in their faith lives.

An unusual natural event recently stunned travelers on a major desert route in Western Sahara. According to Yahoo News, “See it: Sahara drivers ambushed by massive locust swarm as FAO warns of growing regional threat,”

drivers on a Sahara Desert highway were unexpectedly overwhelmed by a massive swarm of desert locusts on Feb. 24, highlighting concerns raised by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) about the broader regional threat posed by these pests. The sheer scale of the swarm created an almost surreal scene, with locusts blanketing the highway and momentarily disrupting travel. The article notes that while the insects themselves are “mostly harmless to drivers,” their numbers were enough to make the roadway appear obscured, as if the vehicles were being “ambushed” by a living tide of insects.