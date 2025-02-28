Epstein Files Tomorrow. Russia & US Holding Next Talks In Turkey. US can no longer subsidize NATO. The PREP Act. WHO’s global lab network faces collapse. Microsoft: We're Opening the Gates of Hell

"It's pretty sick, what that man did..."

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday evening that she's going to release DOJ files on dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. You said last week that you had the Epstein files on your desk. When can we see them?" asked Fox News' Jesse Watters. "Jesse, there are well over - this will make you sick, 200 victims. Well over... over 250 actually. So we have to make sure that their identity is protected, and their personal information. But other than that, I think tomorrow Jesse - breaking news right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office."

Former USAID employees will have just 15 minutes to collect their belongings as they are escorted to their desks before leaving the gutted Washington HQ later this week.

A note circled by USAID Tuesday told staffers that 'this Thursday and Friday ONLY' they will 'have the opportunity' to collect their belongings from the office. Employees were warned that if they do not show up during the allocated slots, their possessions will be stored in a federal warehouse and could be damaged or lost. All staff will be scanned and X-rayed before they are allowed in and 'escorted to their workplace, where they will be permitted to collect their personal items'. 'Staff will be given approximately 15 minutes to complete this retrieval and must be finishing removing items within their time slot only.'

Thousands of federal workers have already been fired over the last few weeks.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration directed federal agencies on Wednesday to prepare for mass layoffs, according to the heads of the White House budget and personnel management offices. Budget Director Russell Vought and Charles Ezell, the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, wrote in a memo to the heads of these agencies that the federal government is "costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt." "At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public. Instead, tax dollars are being siphoned off to fund unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups while hurting hardworking American citizens," they said.

President Trump directed federal agencies on Wednesday to implement a 30-day freeze on the use of government-issued credit cards as part of his latest executive order.

The order implements the Department of Government Efficiency’s “Cost Efficiency Initiative,” which aims to ensure that “government spending is transparent and government employees are accountable to the American public.” The pause of credit card usage comes a week after DOGE discovered nearly $40 billion in spending last year linked to government-issued plastic. “To the maximum extent permitted by law, all credit cards held by agency employees shall be treated as frozen for 30 days from the date of this order,” reads the section on credit cards.

The White House kicked HuffPost, Reuters and a representative of the foreign press out of the traditional 'pool' Wednesday, making good on press secretary Karoline Leavitt's pledge to pick which outlets cover the president in confined spaces.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's first Cabinet meeting, the three reporters were told they weren't allowed to join the rest of the pool by press aides. They were banished alongside the Associated Press' reporter and photographer, who were ousted from the pool indefinitely earlier this month over the wire service's refusal to use the term 'Gulf of America' instead of 'Gulf of Mexico'. HuffPost's longtime White House reporter S.V. Date told DailyMail.com that the White House was aware ahead of time that he was scheduled to serve as the representative for print outlets - newspaper and online - for events at the White House Wednesday.

Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) has announced that he’s drafting legislation to create a $250 bill featuring President Trump.

Rep. Wilson wrote in a post on X, “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Biden-flation has destroyed the economy, forcing American families to carry more cash.”Wilson added, “Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” A policy advisor for Rep. Wilson shared the amount of $250 was chosen to commemorate the United State’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

President Donald J. Trump has stated that the purpose of the European Union (EU) is to “screw the United States,” announcing a decision has been made to enact a 25 percent tariff on automobiles and other products imported from the bloc. Speaking to reporters during the first meeting of his new Cabinet, the President said, “They don’t accept our cars, they don’t essentially accept our farm products; they use all sorts of reasons why not.”

Trump explained that he loves the countries of Europe, recognizing his own European ancestry, but that the U.S. has a deficit of around $300 billion with the EU. “It was formed to screw the United States; I mean, let’s be honest,” Trump said. “And they’ve done a good job of it. But now, I’m President.”

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will react "firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade" after US President Donald Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," a commission spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on Trump's remarks. "The European Union is the world’s largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States," the spokesperson added.

EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cancelled a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at the last minute “due to scheduling issues,” Euronews reported on Wednesday. Kallas, who is on an official visit to Washington to discuss the Ukraine conflict and new dynamics in transatlantic relations, intends to meet with representatives from the US Congress and Senate, according to her spokesperson cited by the EU’s news network.

"the best aid from those who sincerely want to help resolve the conflict is to come to realize what caused it."

Last week's Riyadh talks between the United States and Russia have led to another round of face-to-face bilateral negotiations, set for Thursday in Istanbul. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed the meeting while alongside the emir of Qatar in Doha. The oil and gas rick Gulf country remains a close ally of Turkey. The Istanbul meeting is expected to focus on restoring diplomatic staff and full relations at each respective embassy. Both sides went through several rounds of expelling the other's diplomats under the Biden administration, as relations hit a low-point during the Ukraine war, also amid US/EU-led sanctions on Moscow.

The US president is the only Western leader to “publicly and loudly” admit the root cause of the conflict, Moscow has previously said

The military bloc’s European members have underfunded their militaries for decades, the top diplomat has said

Washington can no longer allow its wealthy Western European NATO allies to take advantage of US taxpayers to fund their defense budgets, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News on Wednesday. The top US diplomat was responding to comments by Friedrich Merz, whose Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won last week’s elections in Germany. Merz claimed that the US-led military bloc is in “jeopardy” due to Washington’s “indifference” toward Europe’s security. “NATO is not in jeopardy,” Rubio said. “The only thing that puts NATO in jeopardy is the fact that we have NATO allies who barely have militaries or whose militaries are not very capable because they’ve spent 40 years not spending any money on it.”

“He made clear that support for Ukraine will have to continue, even if a ceasefire deal is reached,” a rep. for the Council on Foreign Relations noted.

Munich has hosted traditional carnival festivals since the medieval period, dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries.

For over 500 years, these celebrations have been a constant feature of German culture. Now, they have been canceled—allegedly due to security concerns following the most recent Islamic terror attack in Munich, which left two dead and 39 injured. According to Brussels Signal: “Officials in the Bavarian capital announced on February 19 that both the ‘Nonsense Thursday’ event on February 27 and the Shrove Tuesday celebration on March 4 will not take place this year. A third carnival event in the city’s central pedestrian zone has also been canceled.

The decision came after an Afghan immigrant allegedly crashed his car into a trade union demonstration in Munich’s center on February 13.”

This morning, French police shot and killed a man armed with two knives in Dugny, on the outskirts of Paris, following a violent confrontation that once again highlights the country's security crisis.

The incident, which took place around 7:00 am, erupted when the suspect, seated at a bus stop, lunged at officers attempting to detain him. Police tried to subdue him with a stun gun, which failed to work on the subject, prompting an officer to shoot the assailant in the chest, resulting in his death at the scene.

CAPE TOWN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday she was confident that U.S.-UK trade and investment would not be derailed as President Donald Trump threatens to retaliate against what he sees as barriers to U.S. exports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is due to meet Trump in Washington on Thursday with the risk of trade tariffs one of the key issues on the table. "The last time President Trump was in the White House, trade and investment flows between our two countries increased, and I've got every confidence that that can happen again," Reeves told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance chiefs' meeting in South Africa.

66-year-old man ARRESTED for expressing his opinion on Keir Starmer online.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spent his entire term pandering to the global elites and is about to reap what he sowed

The first term Labor prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, must go to the polls before the end of May. Astute political commentators predict that Albo – as he likes to be known amongst those working class voters that he so unconvincingly pretends to represent – will select April 12 as the election date. That date would allow Albanese to cynically take advantage of an interest rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank last week – as well as enabling him to avoid handing down a budget before the election.

Calin Georgescu, who is known for his opposition to military aid to Kiev, has already seen his victory in the first round of last year’s election annulled

lon Musk has sharply criticized the Romanian authorities over the arrest of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of last year’s annulled presidential election. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO and close advisor to President Donald Trump denounced the move as “messed up.” Georgescu was arrested earlier on Wednesday, shortly before he was planning to file to run for the presidency again, his team wrote on Facebook. The police also conducted dozens of raids against his supporters and people tied to last year’s presidential campaign, according to the local media.

Bearded belly dancers, a golden statue of himself, money raining down on Elon Musk, I really hope Trump's Truth Social account was hacked because if he actually posted this...

Mother and two young sons, murdered while held hostage by Gaza terrorists, laid to rest; ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you all,’ says Yarden Bibas; family laments their lost future together

Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and baby Kfir, who were abducted by terrorists to the Gaza Strip and then murdered there, were buried together Wednesday in a single casket, mother and children wrapped in an eternal embrace, at their joint funeral. They were buried at Tsoher Cemetery, near the home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, from which they were seized on October 7, 2023. “They will remain together and close, just as Shiri enveloped the children, always, including on that accursed day,” said Carmit Palty Katzir, who acted as MC at the funeral.

After the transfer of four hostages’ bodies to Israel from Gaza, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces that Itzik Elgarat was murdered in captivity, apparently based on information from the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

The kibbutz expresses “deep pain and sorrow.” It says Elgarat, who was abducted at 68, “came to Nir Oz following his brother and became a beloved figure in the community. For years, he served the kibbutz with dedication as a groundskeeper and was responsible for plumbing, gas, and steam maintenance. “He was an integral part of the social fabric, loved spending time at the local pub, hosting friends, and connecting different generations. His great love for soccer and backgammon was well known, and he shone in local games, always with a smile and a warm spirit.”

Kibbutz Nir Oz is now announcing that hostage Ohad Yahalomi was murdered in captivity, after his body was returned from Gaza overnight.

“Ohad, who was 50 at the time of his death, was a devoted and loving family man. He was a passionate sportsman and an avid traveler, intimately familiar with every trail and path in the desert he so dearly loved,” it says. “For years, he worked at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, dedicating his life to the preservation of nature. Out of his deep love for the desert, he co-authored a scorpion field guide with partners and was involved in educational initiatives within the Bedouin community.

Hamas says in a statement that the only way the remaining hostages will be freed is through commitment to the ceasefire deal.

The terror group abides by the Gaza ceasefire agreement and is ready to start talks on a second phase, the statement adds. “We imposed the synchronization of the process of handing over the bodies of the enemy prisoners with the release of our heroic prisoners,” the statement posted to Telegram continues, adding: “It [Israel] has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase.”

Senator Ted Cruz says the Iraqi government is complicit in the kidnapping of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov: This will end under President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday vowed that the Trump administration and Congress would bring an end to the saga of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago. In a post on X, Cruz said that the Iraqi government is complicit in the kidnapping of Tsurkov, who is being held by the Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah. Cruz wrote that Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, “does not understand the severity of the Elizabeth Tsurkov case.”

Egypt again dismisses opposition leader's proposal suggesting that it take control of Gaza: Any proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab stance are rejected and unacceptable.

Egypt on Wednesday once again dismissed a proposal from opposition leader Yair Lapid suggesting that Cairo take control of Gaza, calling the idea "unacceptable" and inconsistent with long-standing Egyptian and Arab policies, AFP reported. "Any notions or proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab stance (on Gaza)... are rejected and unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf stated, as reported by the official MENA news agency. His remarks came a day after Lapid put forward the suggestion.

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% has reached 274.8 kilograms, notes the accumulation "is of serious concern".

Iran has significantly escalated its production of near-weapons-grade uranium, according to a new report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, quoted by The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that as of February 8, Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% had reached 274.8 kilograms, marking an increase of 92.5 kilograms since the agency’s last report in November. This level of enrichment brings the material dangerously close to weapons-grade levels of 90%. In comparison, Iran's stockpile stood at 182.3 kilograms in November 2024 and 164.7 kilograms last August.

Iran will persevere in its defiance of US President Trump's bossy orders, a top foreign policy advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, adding Iran is ready for talks based on mutual respect.

The remarks by former foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi appear to signal some flexibility in Iran's position vis-à-vis talks with the United States that Khamenei this month expressly rejected. "We don’t run away from negotiation; after all, we have negotiated many times before," state media outlet IRNA quoted Kharrazi as saying on Wednesday. "However, it is not compatible with our revolutionary and Iranian spirit to yield to the excessive demands and diktats of others.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva has warned that its largest global laboratory network is on the brink of collapse unless new funding is secured to replace the support lost after US President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw from the United Nations (UN) agency.

The Global Measles and Rubella Laboratory Network – known internally as “Gremlin” – is the backbone of efforts to track and control infectious threats. With 760 labs worldwide, it tests about 500,000 patient samples annually, identifying outbreaks before they cross borders. Its potential collapse threatens the elimination of measles, which is fuelling a growing outbreak in Texas that’s infected at least 124 people and hospitalised 18.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has halted a Biden-era contract to create a new COVID-19 vaccine, Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday.

“While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s,” Kennedy told the outlet in a statement. “I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology,” he added.

In my opinion, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is one of the most dystopian, totalitarian, horrific pieces of legislation in existence. Read the law and share your opinion.

Today Former US Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts takes King World News readers around the world on a trip down the rabbit hole of missing gold, corruption, and a desperate attempt to save the world’s reserve currency.

February 26 (King World News) – Paul Craig Roberts, Former US Treasury Secretary: If there is gold in Ft. Knox, whose is it? Many bullion dealers believe that any gold in Ft. Knox is not ours. Over the decades the gold was “leased” to bullion dealers who sold it into the gold market, thereby protecting the value of the dollar by holding down the gold price. “Leasing” the gold means that the U.S. can still claim to own the gold. A sale has to be recorded or reported, but not a “lease.”

In the past 60 minutes, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant event with $255,000,000 in liquidations, as reported by Crypto Rover on Twitter at 14:30 UTC on February 26, 2025 (Crypto Rover, 2025).

This liquidation event was triggered by a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices, which dropped from $64,500 to $61,200 within the same time frame, as recorded by CoinMarketCap at 14:35 UTC (CoinMarketCap, 2025). The liquidation occurred across multiple trading pairs, with notable impacts on BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, and XRP/USDT, as detailed by Coinglass data at 14:40 UTC (Coinglass, 2025). Specifically, BTC/USDT saw $150 million in liquidations, ETH/USDT $60 million, and XRP/USDT $20 million. On-chain metrics from Glassnode at 14:45 UTC showed an increase in the number of transactions, with the transaction count rising from 240,000 to 265,000 within the hour, indicating heightened market activity (Glassnode, 2025).

The judge's ruling reinforces that foreign censorship demands cannot bypass US legal protections.

A federal judge in Florida has denied a request from Trump Media and video platform Rumble to block enforcement of orders issued by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, ruling that the case is not yet ripe for judicial review. We obtained a copy of the order for you here. However – that’s not because Rumble and Trump Media have no grounds – it’s because both companies “were not served upon Plaintiffs in compliance with the Hague Convention, to which the United States and Brazil are both signatories nor were they served pursuant to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the United States and Brazil.”

Technocracy is inconceivably radical, anti-civilizational, and anti-human: “The technocratic dream is revolutionary in scope, envisioning a total reorganization of industry, government, and law and order.

They readily admit their intent is to socially engineer all of society, seize control of the production and distribution of all goods and services, and rid the world of rule by politicians and (traditional) financial controllers.” America is walking into a nightmare and still does not recognize the threat. Technocracy is making its coup d’état, and if it is not stopped immediately, we will find ourselves trapped in a dystopian Scientific Dictatorship, the likes of which you will beg and cry out for a return to flat-out Communism. I have warned and pleaded with Americans for over 15 years to stop this attack in its tracks. Now, it is upon us. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

Flight tracking data has captured the path of three US Air Force jets, showing they made trips to the highly classified Area 51 in the Nevada desert on Wednesday.

The planes are part of the military's top-secret passenger jet Janet fleet that flies contractor employees, Department of Defense staff and military personnel to secure spaces that house classified information. All three Janet aircraft took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas about 18 miles from the secret base. The first, labeled Janet 33, left the runway at 7:09am ET and landed at 7:24am.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is at it again, with lava from the latest eruptive episode shooting nearly 600 feet into the air.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), episode 11 of the Halema’uma’u eruption within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park got underway just before 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday. Officials said the eruption began with small lava fountains between 20 and 30 feet high that were feeding short lava flows. However, those heights increased to around 100 feet about 20 minutes later and then to approximately 400 feet just about a half-hour after the eruptive episode began.

Discover how Microsoft's new quantum computer is breaking boundaries and opening a portal into the unseen realm.