DOGE Cancels $52M Payment to the WEF. House Passes Trump-Backed Budget Proposal. US Invasion Of Canada? Kiev agrees to Trump's minerals deal. CHEMTRAILS are out of control and they're getting worse

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 26, 2025

The House of Representatives passed the Republican spending bill in a 217-215 vote on Tuesday evening.

Rep. Massie was the only Republican to vote “no” on Trump’s “big beautiful bill” which boasts $2 trillion in cuts. The budget package sets the stage for tax cuts, immigration reform, domestic energy expansion and Pentagon funding…Speaker Johnson was confident ahead of Tuesday night’s vote – ‘There’s no Plan B’ Johnson said. Speaker Pro Tem Michael Simpson presided over the House on Tuesday evening as lawmakers voted on the budget package.

FBI Director Kash Patel has launched an investigation into former Director James Comey’s secret “honeypot” operation involving 2 female undercover agents who targeted President Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to The Washington Times.

Last October it was revealed that according to an FBI whistleblower, former Director James Comey inserted two female agents inside the Trump campaign in 2016. The Washington Times reported that the female agents were directed to act as “honeypots” and travel with Trump and his staff. This was an “off-the-books” operation and was separate from Comey and Obama’s Crossfire Hurricane operation (launched in July 2016) that targeted Trump based on false Russian collusion lies.

A U.S. District Court judge in Seattle, Washington, temporarily blocked President Donald J. Trump’s executive order suspending refugee resettlement in the United States on Tuesday.

The move is part of the latest lawfare efforts by far-left and progressive non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to hamper the Trump administration’s efforts to undo former President Joe Biden’s mass immigration policies. However, the preliminary injunction, issued by District Court Judge Jamal Whitehead, could be the subject of an emergency appeal by the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) to the U.S. Supreme Court as it opens concerning constitutional questions.

An egregious violation of trust.

Update (2210ET): DNI Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that 100 individuals in the intelligence community have been identified as having "contributed to and participated in" the sick internal chat group who will be fired and have their security clearances revoked. "There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this - what is really just an egregious violation of trust. What to speak of, like, basic rules and standards around professionalism. I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked," Gabbard told Fox News' Jesse Watters.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) took to X on Tuesday and claimed Attorney General Pam Bondi is protecting someone since the Jeffrey Epstein Files have yet to be released.

In a post on X, Omar wrote, “The AG still not releasing the EPSTEIN FILES is weird.” She added it “raises the question of who she might be protecting.” Her comments come a day after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called out AG Bondi over the slow roll of the Epstein Files release. Luna stated, “AG Pam Bondi, We saw over the weekend you are reviewing all files from JFK to Epstein! We are ALL anticipating their release! When will they be declassified and available to the public?”

Murder comes amid Trump admin waging war on drug cartels.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Tuesday a rancher near the Mexico border was tragically murdered by an improvised explosive device (IED) this week. A tragic and alarming incident occurred near Brownsville, Texas, where a U.S. citizen and Texas rancher was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED). This shocking act of violence highlights the growing threat posed by cartel activity along our southern border,” Miller wrote in a press statement.

A coalition of seasoned military contractors, spearheaded by former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince and ex-Blackwater COO Bill Mathews, has presented the Trump White House with a plan to deliver mass deportations.

The proposal, outlined in a comprehensive 26-page document delivered to President Donald J. Trump’s team before his inauguration, promises to deport 12 million illegal aliens by the 2026 midterms using “processing camps” on military bases, a fleet of 100 private planes, and a citizen-led “small army” empowered to apprehend violators, at a projected cost of $25 billion. The plan, seen by POLITICO and marked “unsolicited,” says deporting 12 million people within two years “would require the government to eject nearly 500,000 illegal aliens per month,” necessitating a “600 percent increase in activity.”

Canadian citizens have a lot more to fear from Chrystia Freeland as PM than they do from Donald Trump...

The political left, regardless of whatever country they are in, is notorious for creating emotional drama for the purposes of propaganda. They are also notorious for accusing their ideological opponents of committing the exact kind of crimes they are actually guilty of. Their fundamental strategy is to take the words of their opponents and twist them into a fantastical narrative of villainy. Add a professional agitator personality like Donald Trump into the mix and you have a recipe for pearl clutching on an epic scale. Trump's calls for tariffs on Canada and Mexico have elicited a highly dramatic response, with both government's pretending as if the policy is an act of war. Specifically, his prodding assertions that Canada should become the "51st state" have Canadian officials in an uproar.

The multi-billion-dollar project has been repeatedly blocked by the previous Obama and Biden administrations

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline, intended to transport oil sands crude from Canada to the US, vowing swift regulatory approvals for the long-abandoned project. The Keystone XL pipeline, initially proposed in 2008, was designed to carry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada’s tar sands to US refineries. It faced significant opposition from environmentalists and was repeatedly blocked by previous US administrations. In October 2024, TC Energy, the original developer, spun off its oil pipeline business into South Bow Energy, which has since indicated no interest in resuming the project.

Unprecedented: US voted on Russia's side related to a Ukraine war resolution...

There's been 'shock' and disappointment among European as well as former US government officials at how the United Nations General Assembly vote went on Monday. In something unprecedented while the Ukraine war has been on, now having reached the three-year mark, the United States voted alongside Russia to veto European attempts to strengthen language related to a resolution on the conflict's anniversary. In total 18 countries voted against the Ukrainian-drafted resolution at the UN General Assembly that condemned Moscow and called for a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

It reportedly gives the US half the future proceeds from the industry, but says nothing of security guarantees

Kiev has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s minerals deal, Financial Times, Bloomberg and AFP reported on Tuesday. The document could be signed as early as Friday according to AFP, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official. “Now government officials are working on the details. As of now, we are considering a visit to Washington for Friday to sign the agreement,” the official reportedly said. Trump had been demanding the “equivalent of $500 billion” worth of natural resources, as compensation for aid provided to Kiev throughout the conflict with Russia. Initially presented by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on a visit to Kiev earlier this month, Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky rejected the proposal, citing a lack of security guarantees.

Such cooperation would be “great” for both Washington and Moscow, the US president believes

US President Donald Trump has signaled openness to the idea of jointly developing Russia’s mineral deposits, a proposal put forward by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week following a meeting with top officials and rare-earth metal industry experts. Moscow is prepared to collaborate with Washington on developing rare-earth mineral deposits, including those in Russia’s Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin said on Monday. When asked on Tuesday whether he and Putin had discussed the possibility of such a deal, Trump acknowledged his interest.

The US president hopes to reach a deal “satisfactory to everybody”

US President Donald Trump has stated that he wants to find a “form of peacekeeping acceptable to everybody,” after the Kremlin contradicted his claim that Russia would “accept” the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine under a possible peace deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday that Moscow’s position has not changed since Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that the “presence of armed forces from NATO countries, even under the EU flag or as part of national contingents” was “completely unacceptable” to Moscow.

President Macron has previously said that the EU needs to bolster its defenses in the face of changing US priorities

France is prepared to extend its nuclear deterrent to other EU countries and send fighter jets armed with nuclear weapons to be stationed in Germany, The Telegraph reported on Monday citing an unnamed French official. The report comes as Friedrich Merz, whose Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won Germany’s parliamentary election on Sunday, has urged the UK and France to extend their nuclear protection to Germany. France’s nuclear arsenal, estimated to contain around 300 warheads, currently operates independently from NATO, whereas Britain’s nuclear capabilities are integrated into the bloc’s defense strategy.

The AfD has surged to become Germany’s second-strongest political force, yet the CDU would rather subvert democracy, betray the people, and preserve its corrupt grip on power than honor the voters’ mandate.

A political earthquake in Germany! The AfD has nearly doubled its 2021 result, winning over 20 percent of the national vote in Sunday’s federal election. The people of Germany have delivered a historic rejection of the political establishment, making the AfD the second-strongest force in the country. But despite this massive democratic mandate, the CDU is already plotting to subvert the will of the people by refusing to govern with the AfD—proving that they would rather protect the failing status quo than stand with German citizens.

The country’s central bank has announced that its reserves have been completely depleted following a staggering $20 billion loss in 2024

The German central bank has reported the largest financial loss since its establishment in 1957, attributing the record $20 billion deficit to soaring interest rates in the EU. The European Central Bank (ECB) began its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in July 2022, after Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Russia sent gas prices skyrocketing and undermined most of the trade between Moscow and the bloc. The measures were designed to combat soaring inflation driven by runaway energy, fertiliser and grain prices. A Bundesbank statement on Tuesday confirmed that its balance sheet for the past year reflects a deficit of €19.2 billion ($20.10 billion).

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he would increase annual defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and target a 3% level last seen just after the Cold War, a signal to U.S. President Donald Trump that Britain can boost Europe's security.

On the eve of his departure to meet Trump in Washington, Starmer told parliament he was bringing the increase in defence spending forward to offer Europe more support as the U.S. spearheads peace talks with Russia over its war in Ukraine. With public spending already stretched in Britain, Starmer said the increase from its current 2.3% would be fully paid for by a 40% cut to international aid, an announcement he said he was not happy to make but one which was necessary to offer Ukraine and Europe support in a "new era".

We have been writing here on TGP about how, in today’s Europe, any leader who doesn’t engage in the West’s push against Russia has been considered potentially an enemy – just ask much-maligned Hungary’s Viktor Orbán or Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot several times by an angry pro-Ukraine activist back in May 2024, and barely survived the vicious attack.

The same kind of pressure has been felt by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his populist government, who kept a good bilateral relation with Russia and shunned most of the Globalist package of ruinous policies.

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Four Hamas members suspected of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe went on trial in Berlin on Tuesday, in what prosecutors described as the first court case against militants of the Islamist group in Germany.

The Hamas members were detained in late 2023 on suspicion of planning attacks, German prosecutors said at the time. "For the first time in Germany, suspects are facing charges of having participated as members of the foreign terrorist organisation Hamas," prosecutor Jochen Weingarten told Reuters. He added the defendants were accused of seeking to locate a secret weapons depot in Poland for possible attacks, while receiving orders from the deputy commander of the Qassam Brigades in Lebanon.

Agreement confirmed by Israeli official, who says the captives’ remains will be returned on Wednesday; ToI told that if no further hostages released by March 8, ceasefire will end

Hamas and Israel reached an agreement for the release of four Israeli hostages’ bodies and 602 Palestinian security prisoners, the terror group and an Israeli official said late Tuesday, which would an end to an impasse that risked collapsing the multiphase ceasefire agreement before its first stage was even completed. “An agreement was reached to resolve the issue of the delayed release of Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed in the last batch,” Hamas said in a statement. “They will be released simultaneously with the bodies of the Israeli prisoners agreed upon for transfer during the first phase, in addition to an equivalent number of Palestinian women and children.”

Speaking at AJC event, Trump's Middle East Envoy says he might travel to the region on Sunday to finalize the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, indicated on Tuesday that he might travel to the region on Sunday to finalize the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Speaking to an American Jewish Committee event in Washington, Witkoff stated that his decision will depend on the progress made by Israeli negotiators in the upcoming talks, which are set to take place in either Doha or Cairo. His comments come after his originally scheduled departure to the region on Wednesday had been postponed. He explained that this was due to urgent diplomatic efforts related to Ukraine and Russia.

Regarding the release of additional hostages, in recent days, inquiries and ideas have been raised, but there was no real negotiation, two sources involved in the negotiations told the Post.

Hostage deal negotiations are stuck, Israeli officials admitted to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday however, "the issue can be resolved," one official said. Regarding the release of additional hostages, in recent days, inquiries and ideas have been raised, but there was no real negotiation, two sources involved in the negotiations told the Post. "Witkoff did have a conversation with Dermer, and the mediators – there were ideas and inquiries, but no real negotiation with Hamas," said one of the sources.

Egyptian sources on Tuesday rejected a plan for Gaza proposed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, which would see Egypt accepting responsibility for Gaza for 15 years.

The sources, quoted by the Saudi television channel Al-Hadath, said that "Cairo rejects any proposal to manage the Gaza Strip. Gaza will be managed by the Palestinians and in coordination with them. Cairo is committed to rebuilding Gaza without displacement." Lapid presented his plan in public for the first time on Tuesday, at an FDD think tank conference in Washington. He had earlier presented the plan to senior members of the Trump administration and to senior senators during his visit to the US.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s point person on the Middle East, voices optimism at efforts to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states that Trump brokered during his first term.

He also says he sees potential for normalization by Lebanon and Syria, after recent setbacks by forces in the two countries with ties to Iran’s clerical government. “Lebanon, by the way, could actually mobilize and come into the Abraham Peace Accords, as could potentially Syria. So, so many profound changes are happening,” Witkoff tells an event in Washington for the American Jewish Committee.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi rules out the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program: We will not negotiate under pressure, threat or sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program, AFP reported. His statement came a day after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran, targeting over 30 vessels and individuals, including the head of Iran’s national oil company, for allegedly facilitating the sale and transportation of Iranian oil. "There will be no possibility of direct talks between us and the United States on the nuclear issue as long as the maximum pressure is applied in this way," Araqchi stated during a joint press conference alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Tehran has sparked speculation in Iranian media about whether he is carrying a message from Washington or pushing Moscow’s own agenda at Iran’s expense.

Tehran and Moscow say Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, will discuss mutual relations, trade, and economic cooperation, as well as key international issues, including the situation in Syria, during the one-day visit. The visit follows discussions in Ankara on Monday and comes just a week after his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh.

On September 24, 2024, then-U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated Qatar into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The program allows citizens and nationals of Qatar to apply to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a visa.[1] Mayorkas and Blinken stated that because Qatar was able to meet "strict requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management," it was therefore eligible to join the Visa Waiver Program. According to Mayorkas and Blinken, Qatar is an "exceptional partner for the United States," and its joining the program will "significantly enhance the security interests of the United States."

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a truly Orwellian society where there is absolutely no freedom of speech, absolutely no freedom of religion and absolutely no freedom of the press?

You may think that the rules that you are currently living under are bad, but the country that I am about to discuss exercises total control over the population. In this nation, you can only choose a haircut off a pre-approved list, and smiling on the wrong day can literally get you sent to a prison camp. Unfortunately, once you are sent to a prison camp you will be worked day and night until you either starve or drop dead. Of course the country that I am talking about is North Korea. The following are 22 really bizarre facts about the most Orwellian society on Earth…

The big business of stopping the spread of disease.. All this while CDC claims Texas has hugest Measels Outbreak in 3 decades... Here we go again? Um... PANDEMICS ARE NOT EVEN REAL! WAKE UP.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

8:32 AM

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 25

regulator, who is simply leaving FDA now and joining Pfizer as the top position...does this not tell you that a game is being played on all of us by the powers at being the government & PHARMA?

In response to a severe avian influenza outbreak that has significantly disrupted egg production in the United States, Turkey has commenced the export of 15,000 tonnes of eggs to help alleviate the resulting shortages and soaring prices.

This initiative, coordinated by Turkey’s Egg Producers Central Union (YUM-BIR), involves shipping approximately 700 containers of eggs between February and July 2025, generating an estimated $26 million in revenue for Turkish producers. The U.S. has been grappling with an avian influenza outbreak since 2022, leading to the culling of about 160 million birds, including laying hens, which has drastically reduced domestic egg supplies.

In response to the ongoing nationwide egg shortage and escalating costs, Denny’s has announced that some of its locations will implement a temporary surcharge on meals containing eggs.

This decision mirrors similar actions taken by other breakfast chains, such as Waffle House, which recently added a 50-cent surcharge per egg. The primary driver behind these surcharges is the avian influenza outbreak, which has led to the culling of millions of egg-laying hens across the United States. This reduction in supply has caused egg prices to soar, with the average cost of a dozen large Grade A eggs reaching $4.95 in January 2025, a significant increase from previous months.

In a jaw-dropping argument, the Department of Justice claims seizing $50,000 from a small business doesn’t violate property rights because money isn’t property.

As a lawyer who sues the government, you get used to the different kinds of arguments that government lawyers use to justify abuses of individual rights—sweeping claims of government power, bad-faith procedural obstacles, and more. This was a new one: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that confiscating $50,000 from a small business did not infringe the business’ right to private property because money is not property.

The FTC seeks public input as it investigates whether Big Tech’s censorship practices violate consumer protection and competition laws.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the leadership of chairman Andrew Ferguson has launched its own probe into Big Tech’s censorship of Americans. This is the initial step, a Request for Information (RFI), that could lead to a full investigation. The announcement on the FTC website said the goal of the public inquiry is to “better understand” the ways tech companies behind social networks ban users or “degrade” their access based on speech or affiliations. The Commission wants to establish if such practices may be illegal, in addition to being “un-American” – by preventing people from speaking freely and openly.

On Tuesday morning, a Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision with a private jet at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Southwest Flight 2504 was on its final approach when a private jet unexpectedly crossed its designated runway. In response, the Southwest pilots executed a go-around maneuver, ascending back into the air to prevent a potential disaster. The flight subsequently landed safely without any reported injuries. Southwest Airlines confirmed that the crew adhered to standard safety protocols during the incident.

Researchers have developed a method called “hijacking the chain-of-thought” to bypass the so-called guardrails put in place in AI programmes to prevent harmful responses.

“Chain-of-thought” is a process used in AI models that involves breaking the prompts put to AI models into a series of intermediate steps before providing an answer. “When a model openly shares its intermediate step safety reasonings, attackers gain insights into its safety reasonings and can craft adversarial prompts that imitate or override the original checks,” one of the researchers, Jianyi Zhang, said.

The Pentagon has revealed that it is now investigating claims made by a government contractor that he retrieved a crashed 'egg-shaped' UFO.

Jake Barber came out as a whistleblower in January, saying he piloted helicopters during secret missions to collect alien technology. Speaking to NewsNation, Barber said he flew 150 feet above an 'egg-shaped' object with no engine or thermal signatures. 'I saw an egg, a white egg,' the pilot explained. 'It's inconsistent with anything I'd ever seen before,' Barber said in January. Now, the US Department of Defense (DoD) has confirmed it is looking into the case.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the Pacific Coast Tuesday, generating shaking felt as far as Washington state — 375 miles from the epicenter.

The tremblor hit at a depth of roughly six miles, striking 130 miles west of Port McNeill in northwest Vancouver Island around 12:37am ET. Three Washington residents in the towns of Greenbank, Forks and Sequim reported shaking from the quake, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). They categorized the tremors as level two on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale, which measures the intensity of seismic shaking. A score of two indicates 'weak' shaking that is typically 'felt by only a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors or buildings,' the USGS states.