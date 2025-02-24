End Times Headline News. February 24 2025

More USAID Fraud? Zelensky is ready to resign. Conservatives win German elections. US looking to extend hostage deal’s current phase. Trump calls Trudeau ‘a loser’. NEW: RFK Plans at HHS

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 24, 2025

If only 2% of the $4.4 billion allotted for Haitian relief was actually used in Haiti, where did the rest of the money go...?

There are those that say all government aid is a scam in one way or another, and so far the revelations surrounding USAID are proving those people right daily. Democrats and the establishment media, in a bid to muddy the waters and save face, continue to claim that there was never any fraud at USAID and that the Trump Administration is simply labeling projects they "disagree with" as suspect. Of course, spending American tax dollars on projects the public never asked for and were never told about is the epitome of fraud, and waste is never a good thing. Beyond that, the question of billions in missing funds certainly falls into the category of criminality.

$21 million allotted for Indian elections recently cited by Donald Trump was actually meant for Bangladesh, new report claims

The $21 million in American taxpayer money earmarked for “voter turnout in India,” which was recently canceled by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was actually allocated to Bangladesh, according to an investigative report published by The Indian Express on Friday. The media outlet claimed it had gained access to the funding records and learned that the allocation had been made by USAID in 2022, with $13.4 million already disbursed for “political and civic engagement” among students before the January 2024 elections in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign in August following massive student-led protests that left hundreds dead.

A transatlantic American Airlines flight with 199 passengers aboard was forced to divert to Rome on Sunday following a “possible security issue,” leading to a dramatic military escort by fighter jets, as captured in shocking video footage circulating online.

American Airlines Flight 292, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, was originally bound for Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, according to Time of India. However, in mid-flight, the aircraft was suddenly rerouted to Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome. American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News that the flight was diverted due to a “possible security issue.” Multiple news media reported that there was a bomb threat.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Dan Bongino has been tapped as the next Deputy Director of the FBI under Kash Patel, whom Trump has called the “best ever” pick for Director.

Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, holds a master’s degree in psychology from CUNY and an MBA from Penn State. He later became a prominent conservative commentator and one of the country’s most successful podcasters—a role he’s willing to forgo to take on the position. Trump emphasized that Bongino, Patel, and newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will work to restore “Fairness, Justice, Law and Order” in America. The move signals a dramatic shift for the FBI, which has faced mounting criticism for political bias in recent years.

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly been chosen by President Donald Trump to also serve as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Unnamed sources confirmed the pick to both NewsNation and Fox News on Saturday evening. The news that Patel had been chosen to run the ATF came just one day after he had been sworn in to run the FBI. Fox News reports, “Former FBI Director Christopher Wray resigned at the end of former President Biden’s term, and Attorney General Pam Bondi fired the ATF general counsel, Pamela Hicks, on Thursday.”

Update (1647ET): Following Elon Musk's Saturday tweet instructing federal workers to list at least five accomplishments over the past week by Monday at midnight, or face termination - which was followed up by an actual email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), several agencies issued statements telling their employees to pump the brakes.

So far the Pentagon, FBI, State Department, and various parts of the Intelligence Community have told their employees to hold off. "When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week," said DoD Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Darin Selnick in a statement.

"Based on our conversations with cyber specialists, this is a multi-day event. We do not have a timeline..."

Anne Arundel County, Maryland—home to several federal agencies and the US Naval Academy—has been hit with a multi-day cybersecurity attack blamed on "external origin." "The county is taking the most proactive approach to ensure our systems are safe. Precautionary measures include limiting access to the Internet until we are able to return to full operations," the Anne Arundel County Government posted on X. The county said, "Based on our conversations with cyber specialists, this is a multi-day event. We do not have a timeline for full service restoration yet," adding, "We are engaging with each department to identify and discuss their current state of operational needs."

"We're not just going to attack in Mexico, the Jalisco cartel. We're going to attack them in the 43 countries..."

US Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News' Jesse Watters that President Donald Trump intends to dismantle the command and control centers of Mexican drug cartels, vowing to "put them out of business" and "wipe them off the face of the Earth." These are strong words against cartels that have fueled a drug overdose crisis responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Americans each year. Watters asked Homan how cartels have adapted in the last 30 days since Trump's 'America First' border policies of placing the military by the thousands on the southern border...Homan responded: "Look, they're going maritime. We knew they would. That's why Coast Guard patrols increased by three times. So we're going to shut them down maritime too."

The chief complaint is that the US version makes no reference to who started the Ukraine war.

As the war of words between the Trump and Zelensky administrations has grown, so has a diplomatic war and rift at the United Nations in New York. It has resulted in a crisis which may result in deadlock over a planned statement commemorating the Ukraine war's three-year mark. The United States is seeking to stymie a draft resolution Ukraine prepared to bring before the UN Security Council and General Assembly. The Ukraine resolution has support from European nations, which is intended to call out three years since the Russian invasion, and condemn Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader has said he is ready to step down if it means an end of the conflict with Russia

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has expressed his readiness to “exchange” his position for NATO membership and step down if it is necessary to achieve peace in Ukraine. Speaking at the ‘Ukraine. Year 2025’ forum in Kiev on Saturday, Zelensky said he does not intend to remain in power for many years. “If peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, then I’m ready. I can exchange this for NATO, if there are such conditions. I am focusing on the security of Ukraine today, not in 20 years, and I do not intend to be in power for decades,” Zelensky stated.

The US believes that Russia wants to sign an agreement to end the conflict, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said

US President Donald Trump is optimistic that a peace agreement to end the Ukraine conflict could be reached within days, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Leavitt stressed that the Trump administration remains committed to swiftly ending the conflict, which is about to enter its fourth year. “The president and his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the president is very confident [that] we can get it done this week,” Leavitt said, without providing further details.

Russia recognizes the efforts by the United States to move towards a quick ceasefire in Ukraine, but that is unacceptable for Moscow and threatens serious consequences for Russia-US relations, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

"We can recognize with sufficient confidence the desire of the American side to move towards a quick ceasefire," RIA cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying in remarks published on Monday. "But ... a ceasefire without a long-term settlement is the path to a swift resumption of fighting and a resumption of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including consequences for Russian-American relations. We do not want this."

Christian Democratic Union chief Friedrich Merz will likely replace Olaf Scholz as chancellor

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has won the snap elections in the German Bundestag, defeating Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) has shown the second-best result and is projected to have more MPs in the federal parliament than at any time in the party’s history. According to preliminary results released by Germany’s top electoral body on Monday, the CDU and its sister party CSU together received 28.6% of the votes, which means that CDU leader Friedrich Merz will likely become the next chancellor.

'Even if it's just a statement about your Christian faith or your political stance'

There long have been legitimate concerns when Americans travel to restrictive nations – those that don't accept the multitude of rights Americans enjoy – such as North Korea. Or China. Or even Islamic regimes like Iran, or Saudi Arabia. Now, the American Center for Law and Justice is warning about travel to the United Kingdom. The legal organization has posted online an analysis of the threat the UK's ideological leftism now poses. "The UK has declared that it will charge and prosecute Americans for their social media posts, written while still in America, if they travel to its borders. The ACLJ has prepared a legal memo detailing the specific laws at play and the danger for Americans.

A stabbing incident in the eastern French city of Mulhouse resulted in one fatality and left at least two individuals seriously injured on Saturday afternoon. The attack occurred at a local market in this town near the German border.

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene. According to local media reports, the suspect allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incident. The individual is reportedly listed on a terror-prevention watchlist. This watchlist, known as FSPRT, compiles information from various authorities to monitor individuals and prevent potential radicalization linked to terrorism. The Mulhouse prosecutor’s office provided these details, highlighting that the investigation is ongoing. Local authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims or further information regarding their conditions.

Polish lawmakers have taken a bold stand against mass illegal migration, approving a bill that allows the government to suspend the right to asylum at Poland’s border with Belarus whenever national security is threatened.

This move is a direct response to the weaponization of migration by Belarus and Russia, who have been deliberately funneling Middle Eastern and African migrants toward Poland to destabilize Europe. The legislation, which passed with an overwhelming 386-38 vote in the Sejm (Poland’s lower house of parliament), is part of Poland’s new migration strategy, unveiled in October, to tighten immigration controls and reduce the influx of migrants. The bill now moves to the Senate for debate. If passed and signed by the president, it will allow Poland to suspend asylum claims for up to 60 days, with the option for indefinite renewals subject to parliamentary approval.

Japan, under Prime Minister Ishiba, is standing firm against the dangers of unchecked migration, vowing to enforce strict border control, swiftly deport illegal residents, and protect national security—a stark contrast to the West’s suicidal embrace of lawlessness.

The fight against uncontrolled migration is reaching a breaking point, and Japan is leading the way in declaring that enough is enough. In a bold statement before the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made it crystal clear: “Following the rules is a fundamental premise, but we cannot say that everyone will follow them. It is absolutely unacceptable for foreign nationals who do not obey the rules to endanger the lives and property of Japanese people.”

The outgoing prime minister has ruined his country with “Marxist policies,” the US president claimed

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “a loser” who is ruining the country with radical left policies, US President Donald Trump has claimed. Trump previously threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and suggested that its northern neighbor would be better off as “the 51st state” of the US. The war of words between Trump and Trudeau continued after a hockey game between US and Canadian teams in Boston, during which fans of the visiting team booed the US national anthem. Canada won 3-2 in overtime, after which Trudeau took to social media to taunt Trump. “You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game,” he wrote on X.

The Canadian government has allocated more than $250 million in taxpayer dollars to fund population control initiatives abroad, with a significant portion directed toward African nations.

Yemen’s Houthis launched surface-to-air missiles at an American fighter jet and MQ-9 Reaper drone this week, but did not hit either, two US officials tell Reuters.

The officials, who speak on condition of anonymity, do not specify if the attacks occurred over the Red Sea or Yemen itself. One says the incidents can suggest the Houthis were improving their targeting capabilities. Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who leads the Iran-backed rebel group, said in a televised speech on February 13 that the Houthis would intervene with missiles and drones and attack vessels in the Red Sea if the United States and Israel tried to remove Palestinians from Gaza by force, after Trump presented his plan to displace the enclave’s population and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump envoy will head to region this week, as agreement veers off original framework, but he insists it is still possible to get back on track with phase two negotiations

US President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he would depart for the region in the coming days to try and negotiate an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, which is supposed to conclude at the end of the week. “We have to get an extension of phase one, and so I’ll be going into the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that,” Witkoff told CNN, later telling CBS that his trip will include stops in Qatar, Egypt, Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

White House expresses support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of more than 600 terrorist prisoners, says Trump "prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

The White House on Sunday expressed support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of more than 600 terrorist prisoners. "Given Hamas' barbaric treatment of the hostages, including the hideous parade of the Bibas children's coffins through the streets of Gaza, Israel's decision to delay the release of prisoners is an appropriate response,” White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement. Hughes added that President Trump is "prepared to support Israel in whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

Eulogies at ceremony near Kibbutz Nir Oz may be live-streamed; sister says Yarden Bibas struggling to come to terms with horrible news of his wife and young sons’ murder in captivity

Slain hostage Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir will be laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Zohar, near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, the family said Monday, adding that it would publish a funeral procession route to let the public pay its respects ahead of the burial. “The warm embrace, the love and the strength that you have sent us from all over Israel and the world strengthen us and accompany us during these moments of crisis,” the family said in a statement on social media. “We are aware that many of you want to be there, to pay your respects, to express your love and to say your goodbyes together with us.”

The show of force occurred as Israel struck Hezbollah targets and released video of the bunker-buster strike that killed Nasrallah.

Israel performed a very unconventional high-profile trolling today when it executed a gameday-like flyover of Hezbollah’s deceased leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral in Lebanon. The operation, which utilized two F-35Is and two F-15Is, was dramatic and clearly meant to send an intimidating reminder to the Iranian-backed group and its tens of thousands of supporters down below….Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a mass strike executed by the Israeli Air Force on a Hezbollah underground bunker and command center located beneath a residential area in suburban Southern Beirut. The strike happened nearly five months ago, but the war with Israel kept a full public funeral from happening. Israel also released footage of the bombardment of the bunker for the first time today.

Israeli fighter jets on Sunday buzzed over the funeral ceremony in Beirut of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in what the visiting Iranian foreign minister called a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and an attempt to intimidate mourners.

"I witnessed, with my own eyes, the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty by Israeli jets that flew close above our heads, in a pitiful attempt to terrify people who gathered only to mourn," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who was in Beirut to attend Nasrallah's funeral.

Iran is a ‘peace-seeking nation,’ the intelligence minister said, warning of a strong response to any hostile act from the US or Israel as threats against its nuclear facilities increased under the new Trump administration.

“The Iranian nation is peace-seeking and has no enmity with any country,” Esmail Khatib said during a ceremony Saturday marking the 40th anniversary of the Intelligence Ministry’s establishment. “However, in the face of adventurism, malicious actions, and unwarranted interference—particularly from the US and the Zionist regime—we will adhere to the strategy of threat for threat and aggression for aggression.”

The time for Balochistan's freedom has arrived. A moment like that of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh out of Pakistan, is here again. Balochistan is now just two steps away from gaining its independence from Pakistan. However, Pakistan's military and ISI still do not want to admit it openly and are working to keep the U.S. administration unaware of the real situation on the ground.

Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, which has embedded itself in the American system for decades, is now using deception to mislead the U.S. administration. Pakistani military and intelligence operatives control their narrative globally, especially in the U.S. and Europe, through embassies, business networks, and individuals, who have migrated to the West and now serve as unofficial representatives of Pakistan's army in Western institutions.

Syria's newly appointed President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, invited to attend emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4, a significant step in rebuilding Syria's relations with the Arab world following the fall of Assad.

Syria's newly appointed President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to attend an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Syrian presidency. This invitation marks a significant step in rebuilding Syria's relations with the Arab world following the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad.

It comes a day after a similar drill was conducted in the waters between New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was unclear where the Chinese naval vessels were headed and for what purpose. Luxon said New Zealand is monitoring, shadowing, and tracking the fleet. NZ Navy personnel observed the live rounds fired from a Chinese vessel’s main gun, a spokesperson for Defence Minister Judith Collins said on Feb. 22. The spokesperson added that Chinese navy had advised the NZ Defence Force of a second live firing drill through radio channels. The first drill China conducted occurred in the waters between Australia and New Zealand and caused Qantas, Emirates, and Air New Zealand to modify flight paths between the two countries.

The 88-year-old pontiff is still alert, says Vatican in late update, as he continues to battle pneumonia and complex lung infection

Pope Francis remains in critical condition, with blood tests now showing he has early kidney failure, the Vatican has said. In the late update on Sunday, the Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff is in a critical condition for a second day running as he continues to battle double pneumonia and a complex lung infection. However, Francis remains alert, responsive and attended mass, added the Vatican – and he has not had any more respiratory crises since Saturday night, although he was still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen.

If archeologists 2,000 years from now find a jar of U.S. quarters minted in 2025, how excited would they be?

I'm sure they would find it interesting from a historical perspective. But how much would those quarters really be worth? I got to thinking about this after reading about a recent archeological find in the Netherlands. Two people searching a field with metal detectors found hundreds of Roman-era gold and silver coins. According to CBS News, the find included a mix of Roman and British coins. The majority were silver Roman denarii minted between 200 B.C. and 47 A.D. There were also 72 gold aurei dated from 18 B.C. and 47 A.D. These gold coins showed no sign of wear and were likely freshly minted according to archeologists who analyzed the find.

Forget the damage to markets when the passive bid dries up and the Fed is stuck cutting rates into stagflation. The psychological damage will be worse.

Tesla has taken over the auto industry, with its market capitalisation now bigger than that of Toyota and Ferrari combined.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly dominating the roads, with manufacturers vying to make them more affordable and efficient. Once considered a specialty product, EVs are gradually becoming the focal point of the automotive industry, with major brands battling for market dominance. However, one company has significantly outpaced the rest, achieving a valuation that surpasses some of the most prominent names in the auto industry. As of 2025, Tesla is now the world's highest-valued car company, boasting a market capitalization of nearly £1 trillion.

Globalist forces have been corrupting schools, education and the child protective services

In a provocative new claim that’s stirring up debate, a scientist suggests that most humans fall somewhere in the “bisexual range” of sexual behavior, drawing parallels to our primate relatives swinging through the jungle.

Dr. Jason Hodgson, an anthropologist and evolutionary geneticist at Anglia Ruskin University, argues that sexuality isn’t the rigid binary we often imagine—straight or gay—but a fluid spectrum where bisexuality might be more common than we think. This idea, recently spotlighted by mainstream outlets, challenges long-held assumptions about human nature and has everyone from researchers to casual readers buzzing. The Daily Mail broke the story on February 23, 2025, reporting Hodgson’s assertion that “most people should actually be bisexual.”

Farmland in Ukraine, land in US & Europe destroyed by wildfires or floods (nothing to do with climate change)...and now they are coming for UK farmland. When will people wake up.