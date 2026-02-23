Cartel Chaos in Mexico. Islamisation of NYC. Trump mulling targeted Iran strike. Could The War In Ukraine Go Nuclear? Preparation For Martial Law in EU? Blizzard warning for 30 million.

Mexican security forces killed the leader of one of the country’s most powerful cartels in a military operation on Sunday, according to the Mexican government.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the drug lord notoriously known as “El Mencho,” had led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, since the group was created over 15 years ago. The Mexican Embassy in the United States said in a press release after the operation that Oseguera was one of three cartel members who died after being severely wounded. Four other members died at the scene, and two more were arrested, with cartel weapons and armored vehicles also being seized. Three Mexican security officers were wounded, the embassy said.

Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) stormed Guadalajara International Airport on Sunday in apparent retaliation for the death of their notorious leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

The attack has led to widespread panic, with videos showing passengers and airport staff fleeing for cover amid reports of gunfire and armed confrontations. The violence comes just hours after Mexican authorities confirmed El Mencho’s elimination in a targeted operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, reportedly conducted with U.S. intelligence assistance.

All Hell Broke Loose With Terror Attacks At Airports, Hostages Being Abducted, Vehicles and Businesses Set Ablaze Across The Country, And Gunfights Erupting Into Total War

The move comes after the Supreme Court handed the White House a huge setback to one of its signature economic and foreign policy tools.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday he’s planning to hike the new global tariff rate to 15 percent, one day after the Supreme Court struck down his signature tariff policy. “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries … to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A man ostensibly named John Barron, a known alias of President Donald Trump, called into C-SPAN on Friday to criticize the Supreme Court decision that struck down the use of tariffs.

The caller sounded similar to Trump, impersonating the president’s voice in the segment. “Look, this is the worst decision you ever have in your life, practically. … This is a terrible decision,” Barron said before going on a tirade about Democrats opposed to Trump’s tariff agenda. “And you have Hakeem Jeffries, who — he’s a dope. And you have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger,” he added. “Of course, these are people happy, but true Americans will not be happy. And you have the woman earlier — I assume she’s a woman, she’s a Democrat — but she’s … devastated by this.”

On February 22, a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after he entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago without authorization.

U.S. media identified the alleged gunman as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina. Authorities said he was shot dead by Secret Service agents after raising his weapon into a “shooting position.” A photograph circulating online originated from a missing person poster shared days earlier by the family of “Tucker Austin Martin” from Moore County, North Carolina. He was observed near the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals handed the Trump administration a significant win against California‘s anti-mask law targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Late Thursday, the appellate court handed down a ruling staying the anti-ICE law, championed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), from taking effect as litigation moves forward.

“This crucial ruling protects our brave men and women in the field. We will not stop fighting bad laws like these in California and across the country,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated following the ruling, noting the federal appeals court issued “a full stay blocking California’s ban on masks for federal law enforcement agents.” Notably, the stay order upholds a lower court’s earlier ruling. It effectively imposes a temporary administrative injunction that prevents California’s anti-ICE law from being enforced until “the court rules on the government’s motion for an injunction pending appeal.”

....aims to reduce the number of immigrants filing fraudulent asylum claims for work authorizations in order to better focus on security checks.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing an “overhaul” of the asylum process, according to a Friday announcement. The proposed 220-page rule, which is likely to face legal challenges, aims to reduce the number of immigrants filing fraudulent asylum claims for work authorizations in order to better focus on security checks. It also intends to cut back processing times and the massive backlog of pending claims, according to a statement. If finalized, the rule would be among the most sweeping changes to the asylum system and work authorization process in decades. “We are proposing an overhaul of the asylum system to enforce the rules and reduce the backlog we inherited from the prior administration,” a DHS spokesperson said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani received a wave of criticism for the identification requirements for an emergency snow shoveler program he announced ahead of Sunday’s winter storm.

To “register for an appointment” to be hired, prospective shovelers needed multiple forms of identification, a stark contrast to the identification necessary when voting in the city’s election. The shoveler requirements also ran counter to Mamdani’s stated position on voter identification, currently a hotly contested topic in U.S. political discourse. “And for those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an Emergency Snow Shoveler,” Mamdani said during a press conference on Saturday. “Just show up to your local Sanitation Garage between 8am and 1pm tomorrow with your paperwork … and you can get started right away.”

A radical influencer used the so-called “largest Dawah event in the world” to transform Times Square into a high-profile platform for Islamic supremacy messaging—while political leaders and major Muslim organizations remained conspicuously silent.

Once again, we were forced to watch Times Square shut down. Thousands of Muslims packed in for Taraweeh prayers. The Quran booming through the lights. Free Iftar was handed out. They call it the “LARGEST Dawah event in THE WORLD.” What many won’t report? The radical force behind this new annual event. That man is Sohail—known as WAYOFLIFESQ. Over 2.23 million subscribers on YouTube. Nearly 723,000 followers on Instagram. His real game? Spreading raw hostility toward the West. And he uses his young kids as props for his dangerous propaganda.

The backlash against Congressman Randy Fine for boldly choosing dogs—and Western freedoms—over the encroaching demands of sharia exposes the West’s fatal hypocrisy: politicians loudly claim to oppose sharia while viciously condemning anyone who dares to name its actual doctrines and their incompatibility with our values.

The backlash against Congressman Randy Fine for speaking plainly about Islam exposes the West’s central contradiction. Politicians routinely claim they oppose Sharia, yet condemn anyone who actually recognizes what Sharia is. Mr. Fine wrote on X: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” This followed a post by the leader of one of the key Islamic groups that supported the new Mayor of New York City. She wrote: “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.” Forced to choose between sharia and Western values, the representative chose Western values and flatly rejected the United States “coming to Islam.”

Nuclear experts are concerned that Saudi Arabia could gain access to uranium with weapons-grade potential under a multibillion-dollar agreement with the United States.

The agreement reportedly focuses on transferring American civilian nuclear know-how and capabilities to the Saudi Kingdom. A congressional document revealed that the Trump administration has sought to reach some 20 nuclear commercial deals with other nations, including Saudi Arabia. The document states that a potential deal with the Saudi Kingdom “will advance the national security interests of the United States, breaking with the failed policies of inaction and indecision that our competitors have capitalized on to disadvantage American industry and diminish the United States’ standing globally in this critical sector.”

Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy for talks with Iran, said in a Fox News interview that Tehran is likely about a week away from obtaining material needed to produce bombs at an industrial level.

He added that President Donald Trump has questioned why Iran has not yielded yet, given the concentration of U.S. forces in the region.

The New York Times reports that President Trump is considering a larger military strike on Iran if negotiations fail or an initial attack backfires.

US President Donald Trump has signaled to his advisers that if diplomatic negotiations or an initial US attack do not compel Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, he may contemplate a larger military assault aimed at removing the country’s leadership, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing sources briefed on internal administration deliberations. Negotiators from the United States and Iran are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Thursday for what could be their final chance to avert military conflict. However, President Trump has reportedly been weighing potential military options in case the talks fail.

Officers from Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have taken over management of the Tehran-backed terrorist militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, Arab media outlets reported Sunday.

The move comes amid concerns over potential U.S. and Israeli military strikes on the Islamic Republic, with Hezbollah reportedly preparing for the possibility of large-scale targeting. While Hezbollah is the Iranian regime’s strongest terrorist proxy in the Middle East, the militant group until recently retained a degree of independence under its own Lebanon-based leadership. However, it has been severely weakened in the latest war with Israel, during which the Israeli military eliminated most of Hezbollah’s top leadership – including Hassan Nasrallah– killed thousands of operatives, and degraded much of the group’s missile capabilities.

Israel’s security cabinet met Sunday night for a situational assessment on the U.S.–Iran talks, ahead of another expected round of negotiations. The meeting ended shortly before midnight.

Officials in Jerusalem called the coming days a critical window that could determine whether diplomacy advances or tensions escalate.

Oil prices may surge as the United States and Iran appear to be heading toward war, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing energy consultant Fereidun Fesharaki.

“I don’t think the US has a choice but to go to war,” Fesharaki, chairman emeritus of FGE NexantECA, told Bloomberg TV. “It is very hard for me to see a scenario that they would just avoid this, and turn the ships around and go home.” He said prices of $90 to $100 a barrel were “within reach,” depending on the severity of any disruption, pointing to risks to crude flows from the region and the possibility Iran could seek to block the Strait of Hormuz.

The Financial Times reports that Iran has secured a €500 million deal with Russia for advanced Verba missiles to rebuild its air defenses.

Iran has signed a secret €500 million arms deal with Russia, securing thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles as part of a significant effort to rebuild its air defenses, which were severely damaged during the war with Israel last June, The Financial Times reported Sunday. The agreement, signed in Moscow in December, commits Russia to deliver 500 Verba launch units and 2,500 9M336 missiles over three years, the report said. These modern air-defense systems, capable of targeting cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, and drones, are among Russia’s most advanced technologies.

Moscow is not threatening the Baltic state, but will aim its nuclear weapons at it if NATO nukes are deployed there, Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia will aim its nuclear weapons at Estonia if NATO nukes are deployed there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, after the Baltic nation’s foreign minister stated that Tallinn would not be opposed to hosting nuclear weapons. European members of the US-led bloc have discussed expanding their nuclear deterrence as part of a massive military buildup, which has been justified by what Western officials describe as the ‘Russian threat’ – a claim that Moscow has dismissed as “nonsense.”

Too many influential voices are contemplating how to ‘win’ a nuclear war...

With all eyes on the U.S. military buildup around Iran right now, the Russia-Ukraine War has been temporarily upstaged. It will not play second fiddle for long. The recent trilateral talks in Geneva involving the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and the United States have been unable to resolve a principal issue of disagreement: Ukraine’s martial-law-president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to cede any land and Russia’s insistence that the Donbas region — specifically the four eastern territories that have already held a referendum in support of becoming part of the Russian Federation — be acknowledged as sovereign Russian territory.

This is the grand strategic context within which Russia’s talks with the US and Ukraine are taking place...

Casual observers are convinced that Trump is a madman with no method behind his madness, but the reality is that he and his team – collectively known as Trump 2.0 – are slowly but surely implementing their grand strategy against China. Every one of their moves abroad should be seen as a means to this end. They want to comprehensively contain China and then coerce it into a lopsided trade deal that “rebalance[s] China’s economy toward household consumption” per the National Security Strategy.

The Defense Ministry in Kabul says “various civilian areas” were targeted in an attack that left at least 18 dead

Afghanistan has threatened retaliation after Pakistani airstrikes on its territory reportedly killed at least 18 people and left several others injured. The attack was carried out overnight on Saturday in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika. According to Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, “various civilian areas” were hit, including a religious school and residential homes. At least 18 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed, and several others injured. The ministry said the attack constitutes “a breach of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.”

The bloc has asked the US president to honor existing trade agreements

The EU’s top executive body has urged US President Donald Trump not to impose new tariffs on the bloc’s goods and to clarify his position following a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down most of his earlier measures. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had no authority to impose tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump responded by signing an order imposing a 10% global tariff through a different law and later said he would raise it to 15%. He denounced the justices who ruled against him as “a disgrace to the nation.”

What is the real motive behind progressive think-tanks and western governments promoting recruitment of migrants into the military...?

Europe’s lack of military readiness has become painfully obvious in recent years, due largely to the war in Ukraine as well as the Trump Administration’s efforts to force NATO members to fulfill their basic obligations. Specifically, Russia’s successful use of attrition tactics against NATO supported forces in Ukraine has exposed a significant weakness in western military doctrine. New and cheap technologies (including drone technologies) are making large scale maneuver warfare obsolete. The era of super-weapons dominating the battlefield with minimal manpower is over. As was the case in WWI and WWII, troop strength and boots on the ground are once again the key to victory.

“We expect to see the perpetrators of violence brought to justice...”

The U.S. government has weighed in on the killing of French conservative student Quentin Deranque by far-left militant activists, warning that “violent radical leftism is on the rise,” and demanding that those responsible be brought to justice. In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Counterterrorism said, “Reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all. Violent radical leftism is on the rise, and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation and expect to see the perpetrators of violence brought to justice.”

German conservatives insist protection claims ended with the fall of Assad

Syria has formally asked Germany for patience over the deportation of Syrian nationals, warning that the return of thousands could lead to insecurity in the country and worsen the country’s fragile humanitarian situation. As reported by Welt, Mohammed Yaqub al-Omar, director of the consular department at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, urged Germany “to understand the Syrian refugees and give us more time for reconstruction.” He warned that “the return of thousands of Syrians to Syria at this time could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and mean that many people will have to live in refugee camps.”

On Friday afternoon in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, gunfire rang out near the Étangs Noirs metro station.

Police recovered shell casings and launched an investigation after officers confirmed that a firearm had been used, though no injuries were reported. Prosecutors have opened an inquiry to identify suspects and motive, and forensic teams are scouring the scene. This incident adds to a growing pattern of violence in what’s known as the capital of Europe, which officials have repeatedly downplayed even as shootings, gang-related crime, drugs, and unrest escalate in ordinary neighbourhoods. The response from politicians has often been to reassure elites rather than address the reality of crime on the ground, reflecting a broader pattern in Europe where rising violence in urban areas collides with official narratives of stability and integration.

Even mainstream media outlets are piling on as the UK PM’s support craters...

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings have plunged to historic lows, with even CNN calling them “absolutely ATROCIOUS” and noting that President Trump appears “downright like Abraham Lincoln” by comparison. This brutal takedown highlights how Starmer’s globalist policies are alienating Brits across the board. As the Labour leader clings to power, his war on free speech and commitment to protecting illegal immigration is fueling a backlash that could spell the end for his regime. With polls showing just 20% approval, Starmer’s grip on Number 10 looks increasingly tenuous. The Overton News clip, which has gone viral on X, captures CNN’s scathing assessment of Starmer’s popularity nosedive.

Keir Starmer was last night accused of letting child sex offenders off with a warning when he was overseeing Britain’s prosecution service, with critics of the Prime Minister demanding urgent answers. Alex Armstrong is joined by Investigations Editor at the Daily Express, Zak Garner-Purkis, who shares the findings of the investigation that uncovered the links between the Prime Minister and ‘paedophile ASBOs’.

Media coverage, trade disputes and political rhetoric cited as key factors in Canadians’ rising distrust of America.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 21

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 22

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Markets are coming off a volatile session on Friday, when the Supreme Court invalidated a broad swath of Trump’s trade agenda, fueling hopes that trade tensions could ease. Still, stocks ended the day — and week — with sizable gains.

On Saturday, in response to the Supreme Court ruling, Trump said he would lift the baseline tariff rate on imports from 10% to 15%, effective immediately. It remained unclear whether Trump had formally taken steps to enact the higher duties. Trade policy isn’t the only geopolitical concern on Wall Street. Iran remains in focus after Trump urged Iran to reach an agreement with the US on its nuclear program, warning of consequences if talks that resume this week fail. Oil prices (BZ=F, CL=F) fell about 1% on Monday, after ending last week up more than 5%.

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin briefly slid below $65,000 on Monday for the second time this month, roiled by uncertainty over the status of US tariffs.

The original digital asset fell as much as 4.8% to nearly $64,300, its lowest since Feb. 6. Other tokens fared worse, with Ether, the second-largest token, retreating as much as 5.2%. Bitcoin pared some of those losses throughout the day, trading above $65,900 by 8 a.m. in London. Ether was trading at about $1,885. The losses come after US officials on Sunday said trade deals already negotiated with partners remain in place, despite a Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump’s use of emergency authority to impose tariffs.

No outside arbiter, no independent review, no appeal before the fine lands; just the Commission, its definitions, and a $140 million bill. X is pushing back.

X has filed a legal challenge against a $140 million fine the European Commission handed down in December, making it the first large company to contest the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) in court. The appeal, lodged at the EU’s General Court, argues X was denied due process and subjected to a biased enforcement process. This is a direct challenge to the Commission’s authority to define and punish disfavored speech at scale. The DSA is a controversial mechanism. Under it, Brussels can fine tech companies up to 6% of their global annual revenue for failing to remove content the Commission decides is “disinformation,” “illegal,” or otherwise problematic.

The governor who couldn’t bring himself to say “put the phones down” at his own daughter’s party is now asking the state to say it for every family in California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom watched seven teenagers ignore each other at his daughter’s birthday party, all of them staring at their phones, none of them talking. His response to that moment wasn’t to ask the kids to put them down. It was to call for a law that would ban an entire generation from social media and ignore the constitutional rights of all Americans. “I had a birthday party just a few weeks ago, with a lot of my daughter’s friends, and I literally stopped everybody because there were seven of them together — all of them on their cell phone at the birthday party, not one of them talking to each other,” Newsom said Thursday. “We have a generation that’s never been more anxious, less free, more stressed — and we have to address this issue.”

In a country desperate for unifying issues, there is growing consensus on one: surveillance of American citizens.

From progressives who want to hold ICE accountable to conservatives who fear Big Government, an ever-expanding federal government has put many Americans on high alert, and artificial intelligence is only making matters worse. To quote New York Times columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom, “ICE is watching you.” It is true: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement saw its 2025 budget triple to nearly $30 billion, which would rank the agency as the 14th highest-funded military in the world. Much of the money is funding surveillance technology, including tools to crack phones, monitor social media, and track the movements of U.S. citizens and non-citizens alike. The Department of Homeland Security and affiliated agencies are currently piloting and deploying more than 100 AI systems, including some used in law enforcement activities.

Some of the most powerful figures in technology — the very people behind devices, platforms, and apps that dominate daily life — are taking the opposite approach at home when it comes to their children’s use of digital technology.

According to a Fortune report, leaders such as Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs (in the past), and Steve Chen have publicly shared strict limits on screens and social media for their kids, despite their careers being rooted in building and promoting the digital products that shape global behavior. Fortune details how this trend plays out in real families: Thiel, a billionaire investor and co-founder of Palantir, has said he allows his children just about an hour-and-a-half of screen time per week — a revelation that surprised many when shared publicly.

New York City and much of the northeastern United States are on high alert as a powerful winter storm rapidly intensifies into a bomb cyclone off the East Coast, prompting the National Weather Service to issue blizzard warnings from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

The explosive development of this storm — marked by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure typical of bombogenesis — has forecasters warning of major snow totals, fierce winds, and hazardous travel across heavily populated regions. The system is expected to bring blizzard conditions to New York City — including all five boroughs — for the first time in nearly a decade. Blizzard warnings already stretch from New Jersey and coastal Connecticut up through Long Island and parts of southern New England as the nor’easter poised to strike on Sunday and Monday strengthens.

In an unusually strong seismic event for the region, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook parts of Malaysia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The powerful tremor was centered about 55 kilometers north-northwest of Kota Belud in the state of Sabah, at a depth of approximately 620 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, and was recorded shortly before 5 p.m. GMT (early morning local time). Despite the strength of the quake, officials did not issue a tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. Situated well away from the major Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Malaysia rarely experiences quakes of such significant magnitude.

In many instances, the records describe years of contact with Epstein, sometimes extending beyond his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor, intensifying public and political pressure.

We are starting to finally see the beginning of a series of high-profile resignations following the Justice Department’s latest release of millions of pages tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents—emails, financial records, and photographs—name figures from politics, finance, diplomacy, academia, and the arts. Although inclusion in the files is not evidence of wrongdoing, the renewed scrutiny has prompted several prominent leaders to step down, as was documented by Time yesterday.

Brunel contemplated flipping on Epstein.

We often hear analysts, politicians or victims complaining that Ghislaine Maxwell ended up being the only member of the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring to face justice. But this complaint, while it has merit, is not completely accurate, because it ignores the sordid saga of French modeling agent and alleged serial rapist Jean-Luc Brunel. Late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said he ‘raped [her] repeatedly in New York and on Epstein’s island’. From her 2015 testimony: ‘He was another of Epstein’s powerful friends who had many contacts with young girls throughout the world. In fact, his only similarity with Epstein and the only link to their friendship appeared to be that Brunel could get dozens of underage girls and feed Epstein’s (and Maxwell’s) strong appetite for sex with minors’.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 22

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

In this video, we pull back the curtain on the Great Deception. From the recent executive orders to the ancient Hebrew “Nachash” (The Shining Ones), we connect the dots the mainstream media won’t touch. This isn’t just about craft and bodies—it’s about a three-stage partnership that ends with the transfer of human authority.