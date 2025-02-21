Kash Patel Confirmed as FBI Director. US Halted Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine. Massive attack averted in Israel. Ariel and Kfir Bibas brutally murdered by Hamas. 70 Christians Beheaded in Congo

The United States Senate has confirmed Kash Patel, President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in a 51-49 vote.

Patel’s nomination received intense pushback from Senate Democrats, with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) using procedural maneuvers to delay the confirmation vote, which was initially scheduled for last week. As the FBI director, Patel has pledged to end the bureau’s participation in partisan lawfare campaigns, telling members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in January: “There should be no politics at the FBI.” Instead, Patel aims to return the bureau to its intended purpose, investigating crime and bringing dangerous criminals to justice. During his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, Patel emphasized he wants “…to let good cops be cops and put handcuffs on the bad guys.”

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is canceling the 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals residing in the United States granted by former President Joe Biden.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Biden’s extension, meaning the estimated 500,000 Haitians covered by TPS will see the protections expire in August instead of next February. The move clears the way for federal immigration officials to remove the Haitians from the United States once their TPS designation expires. In late January, President Donald J. Trump revoked the TPS designation for over 600,000 Venezuelan nationals and directed DHS officials to begin a review of other immigrant groups that received TPS protections under the Biden government.

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, stated in a briefing that the U.S. will utilize the resources of multiple federal departments to support President Donald J. Trump’s mass deportation program.

“I can promise you that the full might of the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, and every element and instrument of national power will be used to remove with speed all criminal illegals from the soil of the United States of America, to enforce final removal orders, and to ensure that this country is for American citizens and those that legally belong in this country,” he vowed. Miller confirmed the administration is committed to removing all criminal illegal immigrants from the United States, enforcing removal orders, and maintaining the integrity of American citizenship.

The CIA is planning to conduct its largest mass firing since 1977, according to The New York Times.

According to The Times, the CIA is firing officers working on “recruiting and diversity.” And more firings are to come. This comes one day after The New York Times reported that President Trump will fire 6,000 IRS workers. The Times reported that the majority of the terminations are employees hired by the Biden Regime.

President Trump addresses the Republican Governors Association at 6:30 pm EST on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

This is breaking news

Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko, who works as the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, told reporters on Thursday that the US weapon sales and deliveries have been halted. Kostenko made the announcement during a press roundtable on Thursday that was later posted on YouTube. According to Kostenko, “Deliveries of the weapons that were going to be sold have stopped. Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons here are now waiting, because there is no decision.”

The US president has called the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” over his refusal to hold elections

European leaders, including those from the UK, Germany, and the Czech Republic, have rallied behind Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky after US President Donald Trump described him as a “dictator without elections.” In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, the Republican accused the Ukrainian leader of mismanaging the conflict with Russia and misusing American financial aid. Trump went on to claim that Zelensky “refuses to have elections” and “is very low in Ukrainian polls.” Trump’s post was apparently sparked by an accusation from Zelensky that the US president was in a “Russian information bubble.”

Any stationing of militaries from NATO countries would be unacceptable, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Moscow is concerned by reports that NATO member states are considering deploying troops to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, reiterating that such a scenario would be unacceptable to Russia. On Wednesday, The Telegraph and Bloomberg cited anonymous Western officials as saying that the UK and France were preparing to present US President Donald Trump with plans for the establishment of a “reassurance force” for Ukraine, should Kiev and Moscow agree a peace deal. In an interview with Fox News the same day, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz confirmed that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Washington next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had a “productive meeting” with retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was acting as President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

The upbeat meeting seemed to scale back a growing confrontation between Zelensky and Trump over bilateral U.S. peace negotiations with Russia. “I had a productive meeting with Special Envoy Kellogg – a good discussion, many important details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said on social media Thursday afternoon. “It’s important for us – and for the entire free world – that American strength is felt,” the Ukrainian president said.

The effectiveness of a potential truce is uncertain, but peacekeepers are unlikely to guarantee Kiev’s security, Kirill Budanov has said

A ceasefire in Ukraine could be reached this year despite the “diametrically opposed” positions of both sides, the country’s top military spy, Kirill Budanov, has claimed. While hostilities could be halted, peacekeepers are unlikely to serve as a reliable security guarantee, Budanov, the chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), stated. He added that he could not recall a single conflict in which the deployment of peacekeepers has proven effective. Several NATO members have declared their willingness to send troops to a post-wear Ukraine, though Moscow has dismissed the possibility outright.

"The president is committed to ending this conflict very quickly."

Update(15:00ET): The Trump administration has signaled that Russia could win sanctions relief if Ukraine war talks are successful. "Russia could win some relief from U.S. sanctions based on its willingness to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed Thursday in a Bloomberg interview. Per the breaking report: Asked whether the U.S. was prepared to increase sanctions on Russia or reduce them depending on how talks to end the Ukraine war go, Bessent said: "That'd be a very good characterization." The US Treasury chief then emphasized, "The president is committed to ending this conflict very quickly."

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China came out in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to strike a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, at a G20 meeting in South Africa on Thursday, while U.S. allies rallied around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended U.S. policy on the war, scrapping a campaign to isolate Moscow with a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials that have sidelined Ukraine. Trump on Wednesday then denounced Zelenskiy as a "dictator," prompting statements of support for the Ukrainian president from G20 members such as Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom. "China supports all efforts conducive to peace (in Ukraine), including the recent consensus reached between the United States and Russia," Wang Yi told other G20 foreign ministers gathered in Johannesburg, according to a statement from his ministry.

Vice President JD Vance has shown himself to be a most valuable asset for President Donald J. Trump, especially now that the whole liberal media and planetary Globalist establishment are up in arms against the administration for its no-holds-barred approach to Foreign Policy.

Vance caused a sensation (or an outrage if you are leftist-Globalist) with his groundbreaking speech in the Munich Security Conference, where he put European ‘allies’ on notice over the very clear Trump choices for free speech and peace…Today, Vance made an appearance at the CPAC at National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C., and – among many other themes – once again laid the Basics of President Trump’s Foreign policy, alerting the European ‘allies’ over the fundamental nature of free-speech and how that may impact the security of Germany and other countries.

Vice President J.D. Vance drew criticism from European leaders and press following his speech last week at the Munich Security Conference in Germany where he openly chastised European authorities over their suppression of free speech.

Now, just days after Vance’s warning to European official about censorship, a woman has been confronted by police and arrested for holding a sign that read “Coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want” outside of a Scottish abortion clinic. In his remarks in Munich, Vance gave examples of Germany arresting people criticizing feminism, Sweden arresting individuals for criticizing religion and Scottish police arresting a man for silently praying for his aborted son outside of an abortion clinic.

Austria’s ongoing struggle with Islamic terrorism has once again reared its head—this time in the form of a 14-year-old migrant with Turkish roots who had planned to slaughter innocent people at Vienna’s Westbahnhof.

Thanks to the vigilance of Austrian security forces, another jihadist-inspired bloodbath has been averted, but how many more ticking time bombs are lurking under the guise of “integration”? According to the Austrian Interior Ministry, the Muslim youth was arrested on February 10 after an investigation led by the State Office for State Protection and Counterterrorism (LSE) and the elite WEGA forces. Knives, bomb-making materials, and Islamic State (IS) propaganda were seized, confirming his allegiance to violent Islamic jihad.

Three empty buses explode and catch fire in a parking lot. Two additional bombs found on buses in Holon and Bat Yam.

Three empty buses exploded and caught fire on Thursday evening in three parking lots in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Additional explosive devices were found on two buses in the nearby city of Holon. One explosion occurred in a bus lot near the Bat Yam Stadium and the second in a lot 400 meters away. Later a report was received about a bus that exploded in a lot near Wolfson Hospital in Holon, four kilometers away from the other two. The words: "Revenge from Tulkarm" were found written on one of the devices.

On Thursday morning, Hamas terrorists released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including two murdered babies.

The body of Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage taken at just nine months old, was paraded through the streets to celebratory music along with the bodies of his brother, Ariel, only four when he was kidnapped, and their mother, Shiri, 33. The body of Oded Lifshitz, 84, was also released…The New York Post reports, “The four coffins containing the victims were displayed on stage in front of a disturbing mural depicting a bloody Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — with fangs — standing over pictures of the Bibas family and Lifshiftz, alongside a propagandist inscription.” Thousands of cheering Gazans lined the streets with celebratory music to cheer as the coffins were transferred to the Red Cross who will return the murdered hostages to Israel for burial.

The United Nations – whose employees participated in the October 7, 2023, massacre of civilians in Israel – condemned the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas for staging a parade of coffins, including a child and infant, on Thursday prior to handing their bodies over to Israel.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the situation as “abhorrent,” according to Reuters, indicating that parading the bodies of dead civilians before a celebratory crowd was a violation of international law. “Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families”, Turk said in a statement.

IDF representatives inform the Bibas family that Ariel and Kfir Bibas have been identified. They were brutally murdered while in captivity in November of 2023. The additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas. IDF: A violation of utmost severity by Hamas.

Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Bibas family on Thursday night that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified. “According to the assessment of professional officials, based on the intelligence available to us and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. This refutes the claim by terrorist organizations in Gaza that the Bibas family was killed in an Israeli air strike.

A top US official issues a stark warning for Hamas after the Israeli military said the terror group released an anonymous body and not that of an Israeli hostage.

Speaking to CNN, Adam Boehler, who serves as the United States envoy for hostages, calls the Hamas decision to release the unidentified body “horrific” and a “clear violation” of the ceasefire halting fighting in the Gaza Strip. “If I were them, I’d release everybody or they are going to face total annihilation,” he says. Boehler also says that Israel gave advance notice to senior US officials that the remains were not of Shiri Bibas and that forensic evidence determined that her sons Ariel and Kfir were murdered in November 2023 by terrorists.

Writing on X before the news broke that Hamas did not return the body of Shiri Bibas, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for Hamas to be “eradicated.”

“On October 7, 2023, terrorists in Gaza abducted a mother, her child, her infant son, and an 83-year-old man and murdered them,” he writes. “More than 500 days later, Hamas returned them to Israel in coffins. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims’ families who have suffered the unimaginable.” “Hamas is evil – pure evil – and must be eradicated. ALL hostages must come home NOW.”

Argentinian President Javier Milei condemns Hamas after confirmation by Israel that Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered in November of 2023: Their deaths stem from a single motivation - being Jewish.

Argentinian President Javier Milei on Thursday night officially declared two days of national mourning in the country in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who held Argentine citizenship. The declaration came after Israel confirmed that Ariel and Kfir were brutally murdered by terrorists in November of 2023 while in captivity, and also determined that another body provided by Hamas was not the body of Ariel and Kfir’s mother, Shiri, but rather of an anonymous woman. In a statement, Milei said he strongly condemned Hamas over the murders of Ariel and Kfir.

70 Christians have been found beheaded in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Why is no one reporting this? Why does no one seem to care? CBN's Raj Nair is joined by Dexter Van Zile, an expert on anti-Christian violence, to find out.

The conservative Tehran newspaper Jomhouri Eslami has warned Iranian authorities that Moscow may sacrifice Iranian interests in exchange for concessions from Washington over the Ukraine conflict.

Referring to US-Russia negotiations over Ukraine that began earlier this week in Riyadh—talks that notably excluded Kyiv—the newspaper speculated on Wednesday that these discussions could lead to a Moscow-Washington agreement. Such a deal, it argued, might see Russia securing territorial gains in Ukraine in return for granting Washington more leverage to protect Israel’s interests in the Middle East.

With Iran maintaining its stance against talks with the United States, it is pressing ahead with plans to triple its military budget for the new Iranian year in March, signaling preparations for potential military scenarios.

While officials deny that war is imminent, they acknowledge that diplomacy is no longer on the table. Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, addressed the military budget increase which was announced in October when President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted the budget plan to the parliament for approval.

The 88-year old Pontiff has pneumonia in both lungs but has "improved slightly"...

Pope Francis has at this point spent over a week in the hospital in Rome, battling pneumonia in both lungs, and in the last 24-hours there have been reports that his condition is stable and has seen slight improvement. The 88-year old Pontiff entered the hospital on Feb. 14 with worsening bronchitis, leading doctors to eventually diagnose pneumonia, and reports in the initial days were dire. Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano of Bari gave an update on Francis' condition Thursday, saying "He's a fighter, and I believe he'll win this battle." Satriano described that he is awake, eating, and doing some work from his hospital bed, and that blood tests show slight improvements in his inflammation levels. The official Vatican assessment as of Thursday night is that Francis' condition is "slightly improving" that he's free of fever.

Here's the latest liberal strategy to hold onto power in Canada.... cancel the elections? Keep Canadians from going to the polls altogether. Take a page out of Zelensky's handbook in Ukraine? Listen to Karina Gould, Trudeau's House Leader and Liberal leadership candidate who says Liberals may not allow Canadians to vote in an election this year because of a tariff war with Trump.

The Secretary for Health and Human Services heads up a new commission formed to tackle the "childhood chronic disease crisis"...

Immediately after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Feb. 13, he was tasked with heading up a commission primarily focused on childhood health. Kennedy is the chairman of the new President’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, created by President Donald Trump via executive order. The commission directs executive departments and federal agencies to primarily advise the president on how to “address the childhood chronic disease crisis.”

Retractions are driven by pressure to produce studies quickly, watchdog co-founder says

More than 500 studies on COVID-19 have been withdrawn due to “bias,” “unreliable” information, or unspecified reasons, a blog that tracks retracted documents, found. Retraction Watch co-founder Ivan Oransky told The College Fix via phone interview one reason for the high number of retractions is the academic system’s incentive structure which pressures researchers to rapidly produce studies and get them peer reviewed as quickly as possible. “Why do they feel the need to rush papers through? Well, it’s because that’s how they get or keep their jobs, that’s how they get grants, everything is based on that,” he said.

A pre-packaged breakfast snack pack has been recalled in 13 states, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

Naturipe Value Added Fresh voluntarily recalled its 2.1 ounce or 60 gram packages of 'Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes' because they contain wheat and eggs that were not mentioned on the label. The FDA said the recall was initiated after the incorrect label was placed on the packages. People with celiac disease or who have allergies to wheat or eggs, could experience life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. In all, 694 cases of the faulty bento box snack packs were distributed to Kroger and Meijer grocery stores in Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

What in the hell are these GOP fiscal frauds thinking?

The whole point of the 1974 budget act and its mechanism of budget resolutions and reconciliation instructions was to enable elected politician to curb their propensity to spend and borrow, and to thereby put an effective lid on the public debt. A half century latter, however, the House Republicans are making a sheer mockery of the act with a resolution which actually instructs four leading House Committees to do the opposite. That is, to RAISE the deficit by $6 trillion over the next decade! You can’t make this up! Here are the GOP’s budget resolution “instructions” for massive amounts of more red ink.

…Can the US government keep kicking the can down the road? Or will Trump have to reset the system? '

Doug Casey: Starting in the 1960s, a growing number of people noticed the size of the debt and annual deficits. Even back then—when numbers were trivial compared to current levels—it was said this can only end up one of two ways: Either runaway inflation, where the dollar loses all value, or catastrophic deflation caused by massive defaults in debt. It occurred to me, in the 1980s, that it could wind up with both happening, either in sequence or simultaneously in different sectors of the economy. While you couldn’t rule out a soft landing, the most likely eventual result would be financial and economic chaos.

"How dare they tell us we can’t look at the gold? Why is Fort Knox off-limits, and what are they hiding?" - Celente

For decades, speculation has swirled around whether the U.S. still holds its massive gold reserves—or if they were quietly sold off. Now, with gold rallying and central banks hoarding it in record amounts, calls for an audit are growing. But as Gerald Celente puts it: “Maybe they won’t do it because they don’t want to show that there’s nothing there.” With the U.S. sitting on $36 trillion in debt and talk of gold revaluation gaining traction, what happens if the truth about Fort Knox is revealed? Is this why the elites are scrambling to accumulate gold while the public is left in the dark?

FEMA’s $2.6M contract adds another layer to the government’s covert efforts to monitor and suppress online speech.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – an incorporated agency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – earmarked $2.6 million to fund a “war on misinformation” contract in 2023, according to data on the usaspending.gov website. The blanket purchase agreement note lists “misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation analysis” as the subjects of the order, with $1.2 million spent, and as much currently listed as the obligated amount.

The original mission of USAID was to provide support to developing countries in their efforts to acquire knowledge and resources essential to development.

However, over time, the agency’s mission became corrupted and it was used as a tool for domestic political agendas and foreign covert operations by the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”). The United States Agency for International Development (“USAID”) was established by President John F. Kennedy on 3 November 1961. Kennedy created USAID to implement the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and consolidate several existing foreign assistance organisations and programmes into a single agency under the US State Department. In 1998, USAID split off from the State Department and became a stand-alone agency, which led to a lack of transparency and accountability, resulting in widespread waste, fraud and abuse.

Microsoft has announced a breakthrough that could lead to the most powerful quantum computers of all time.

They created a new chip, called 'Majorana 1,' which is powered by a new state of matter called a topological state. This phase of matter is not characterized by the traditional physical properties that define a solid, liquid or gas. Instead, it's defined by its topological properties — how the material's wavefunctions behave and connect across space. This topological state is created by the chip's topoconductor, a first-of-its-kind material that produces fundamental units of information that serve as the building blocks for quantum computers.

In a recent event that has sparked significant controversy, the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, Texas, hosted a drag show featuring performances with themes that many found deeply unsettling.

The event, titled “Celebrating the Art of Drag,” was intended as “an act of defiance” against recent Texas legislation targeting drag performers and transgender individuals. During the event, a drag performer, not officially affiliated with the church, made several provocative remarks. In a jesting manner, the performer suggested “sacrificing” individuals who voted for former President Donald Trump and quipped, “I will kill [him],” referring to an audience member who denied voting for Trump.

The puzzled voice of a US Air Force pilot reporting his terrifyingly close call with a UFO has been heard for the first time.

Traveling at supersonic speed, the unknown craft came within a 10 feet of the pilot's wing, who was conducting a secret mission over California. The pilot, who identified as 'Troy 21,' told local air traffic control (ATC) in Los Angeles: 'This is going to sound weird, but I just had something pass underneath my wing, maybe a football-sized object right underneath my wing.' During the September 17, 2024 incident, ATC is heard asking Troy 21 if he thought the object might have been a drone, but the stunned pilot couldn't tell. Troy 21 replied that his sensor operator was looking for the UFO on the plane's cameras, adding that it was a 'dark gray cylindrical object' no bigger than a football. The pilot quickly informed ATC that they had spotted the UFO again about 60 miles from where it first buzzed Troy 21's plane.