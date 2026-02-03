End Times Headline News February 2 2026

The Epstein files are worse than you think. Sponsored Revolution In Minnesota. US, Iran ready to talk. Iran’s 2026 Massacre. Trilateral Russian-Ukrainian-US Talks. Britain’s de facto blasphemy laws

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 02, 2026

News

Feb 2

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 31

Epstein, replying through an assistant, set up a lunch gathering...

Commerce Secretary and billionaire Howard Lutnick features in the new Epstein files - having once planned a trip to Epstein’s private island. The trip, planned in 2012, came years after Lutnick claimed he cut all ties with the pedophile. Yet in December of that year, Lutnick sent an email to Epstein saying that he had a group of people, including his wife and children and another family, who were visiting the Caribbean - and inquired as to where Epstein was located and whether they could visit for a meal. Epstein, replying through an assistant, set up a lunch gathering.

Lord Peter Mandelson is seeking to avoid “further embarrassment” after documents suggested that the late child sex offender sent him $75,000

Former British ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party after newly released US documents revived scrutiny of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson, who was dismissed from his post in Washington last year following revelations about a ten-page “love” letter to his “best pal” Epstein, announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from party membership to avoid causing “further embarrassment.”

A series of emails uncovered in the most recent release by the Department of Justice (DOJ) reads like a spy thriller novel: American agents in a foreign country attacking local law enforcement to disrupt an investigation.

Threats made all the way up to the President of Mexico. A judge shot by an American in order to delay a trial. A U.S. Ambassador implicated in all of it. And a U.S. Special Forces icon being detained in an undisclosed location. Plot twist: The Special Forces veteran is the bad guy! The emails appear to involve Ken Turner, who goes by “KenT” in the emails, and possibly NYPD Detective Walter E. Harkins based on a signature field in one of the emails. Harkins retired from the NYPD just days after the 2024 election following a 33-year career ending four generations of familial service to the department.

The Epstein files are worse than you think...

“The ICE derangement syndrome is off the charts because we are amidst a pandemic of progressive leftist mental illness, which is an extremely disproportionately female problem.” —JD Haltigan on “X”

It has come into focus now and you no longer need to be perplexed, mystified, bewildered, or bamboozled by events unspooling in Minneapolis and other hotspots of Woke-Marxist-Jacobin delirium. You are seeing the infernal machine of a sponsored revolution. Its parts are visible. They can be named and clearly understood. I will tell you how this works. You realize, of course, that there has been an ongoing effort by players outside the USA to destroy Western Civ. This is too obvious to be denied. It is coming from several different places. First, China, because China has sprung from a sink of immiseration to become an industrial behemoth in a mere forty years and sees itself as the next global hegemon.

“The idea that this is an organic protest, these riots are organic, is nonsense.”

Left-wing unrest in Minneapolis and elsewhere across the country - whether protests or riots over the past few weeks or over the last decade targeting President Trump and the America First agenda - is being framed as a color revolution operation fueled by dark-money-funded NGOs, and that narrative is now reaching a wider audience. Democrats are uneasy that this framing is gaining traction after the left-wing revolution was most recently discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience, where host Joe Rogan and guest Andrew Wilson, a conservative podcaster, discussed it.

A federal judge on Saturday denied a request from Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul for a halt to federal immigration enforcement in the city as part of Operation Metro Surge.

The ruling comes weeks after she had sided against the Trump administration in an order restricting federal officers’ crowd-control tactics in Minneapolis. “At this stage, the Court makes no final determination on the merits of any claims asserted by Plaintiffs. Nor does the Court offer any opinion about the wisdom of Operation Metro Surge,” Judge Katherine Menendez, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, wrote. “And the legality of many of the specific actions taken by federal agents during the operation is not before the Court in this case.”

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Several hundred protesters — joined by waves of high school students who walked out of class — converged on San Antonio’s Travis Park Friday for the “National Shutdown” demonstration, unleashing a barrage of attacks on ICE, the Border Patrol, President Trump, Israel, and even the city’s Democrat mayor before marching through the streets near the Alamo.

The protest was attended by hundreds of protestors, some sporting Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, dyed hair, costumes, body piercings, and vulgar signs as they listened to speeches critical of ICE, the Border Patrol, President Trump, Israel, billionaires, and even their own city’s mayor.

Anti-ICE rioters attacked Los Angeles police officers while attempting to break into a federal courthouse on Friday, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to warn that disorder could cause the military to be deployed to the city.

“A Dispersal Order was issued and as Officers began to move the line, agitators in the coward began to throw water bottles and other objects at the officers resulting in less than lethal munitions being deployed,” the LAPD reported. “Arrests have been made.” Bass said five people were arrested during the illegal demonstration on Friday, including one who had used a slingshot to hurl metal projectiles at officers.

President Donald Trump has moved to pull back federal law enforcement from Democratic-run cities dealing with anti-ICE riots, saying they will only be deployed if requested by local officials.

“I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help,” Trump posted on Truth Social. Those future requests would also come with one condition, according to Trump. “Therefore, to all complaining Local Governments, Governors, and Mayors, let us know when you are ready, and we will be there — But, before we do so, you must use the word, ‘PLEASE,’” he said.

Several deep blue states are promising to obstruct federal law enforcement by publicly tracking the movement of and doxxing federal officers.

In the State of New Jersey, for instance, Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill has announced that the state has debuted a “portal” where citizens can track and report the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. “We are going to be standing up a portal so people can upload all their cell phone videos and alert people. If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out,” the Gov. said in a recent interview. In another case of insurrectionary activity, the Mayor of Seattle, Washington, has also advocated for doxxing and subverting federal law enforcement.

“American citizenship is a privilege, and anyone hoping to be a part of our great nation must demonstrate a sincere attachment to our Constitution, upstanding moral character..”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has introduced the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act that would strip citizenship from individuals who commit serious crimes within 10 years of their naturalization. According to Schmitt, the legislation would expand the grounds for beginning the denaturalization process to include welfare fraud, aggravated felonies and joining a terrorist organization, including gangs and cartels. Fox New reports that the SCAM Act would create a 10-year window, post-naturalization, which would lower the threshold for federal authorities to strike an individual’s citizenship and to begin deportation proceedings.

Millions of ABAWDs use SNAP benefits despite being able to work, compromising the true goal of the program, which is to provide financial support for vulnerable people who need help...

The new work requirements to gain or continue eligibility for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will staThe One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in July, instituted new work requirements for SNAP beneficiaries to continue receiving benefits, targeting able-bodied adults without dependents. People ages 18 to 54 are required to meet these conditions to receive SNAP benefits for more than three months in a three-year period, according to the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).rt being implemented in several U.S. states beginning Feb. 1.

Multiple federal agencies remain without funding as Democratic lawmakers are demanding major reforms to immigration enforcement

The US federal government has entered a partial shutdown, the second such instance since last October, amid a bitter deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over immigration. Starting early Saturday, the departments of War, Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, State, Transportation and the Treasury have been left without federal funding, with the Executive Office of the President and the Supreme Court also affected. All other federal agencies have been allocated funds.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was optimistic that he can unite his caucus and quickly pass the amended appropriations legislation to end the partial government shutdown that took effect late last week.

The Senate managed to pass the spending bills that cleared the House earlier this month, with the exception of one funding the Department of Homeland Security. Instead, a two-week extension funding the agency was agreed on by both parties, but that change has left the House with more business than expected, as it must now vote again on the legislation keeping the government open.

President Trump on Sunday announced that the Trump Kennedy Center would be shuttered for two years for major renovations.

Last year, the Kennedy Center Board elected President Trump as Board Chair. The Trump Kennedy Center will close down on July 4, 2026 and reopen as a “World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment.”

The US Department of War has reportedly clashed with contractor Anthropic over ethical limitations built into its tech

The US Department of War is locked in a dispute with artificial-intelligence developer Anthropic over restrictions that would limit how the military can deploy AI systems, including for autonomous weapons targeting and domestic surveillance. The disagreement has stalled a contract worth up to $200 million, as military officials push back against what they see as excessive limits imposed by the San Francisco-based company on the use of its technology, Reuters reported, citing six people familiar with the matter. Anthropic has raised concerns that its AI tools could be used to carry out lethal operations without sufficient human oversight or to surveil Americans, sources told Reuters.

Tehran rejects demands for curbs on its ballistic missiles, support for terror groups; PM meets with Zamir after IDF chief’s DC visit; US says missile destroyer has left Eilat

The US and Iran have reportedly informed each other that they are ready to conduct negotiations on an agreement to end tensions between them, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held top-level meetings on the situation. A senior American official told the Axios news site on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it clear it is open to holding such talks as soon as this week. According to the report, Turkey, Egypt and Qatar are working to organize a meeting this week between White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Iranian lawmakers chanted “Death to America! Death to Israel!” while dressed in the uniforms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during a Sunday parliamentary session, according to footage broadcast by state-linked media.

Chants against both the United States and the Jewish state took place during a parliamentary session in Tehran, where Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf led legislators in slogans following a vote to designate the armed forces of European Union member states as “terrorist groups” in retaliation for the EU’s decision on Thursday to blacklist the IRGC, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The coordinated display, broadcast Sunday, marked a unified public allegiance to the IRGC by Iran’s top elected officials.

During a quiet visit to Washington, IDF Chief Eyal Zamir met senior US military leaders in closed-door talks tied to Iran and regional security, according to diplomatic sources.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s recent visit to Washington, DC included highly discreet meetings with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and the entire senior team, in what was one of the most significant working channels in Israel-US relations - according to two senior diplomatic sources who spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Monday. The meetings took place at The Pentagon and were held behind closed doors, with details kept tightly controlled on both sides, consistent with public reporting that Zamir held a secret weekend visit and met senior US defense officials.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior official, that Washington wants to deploy additional missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The claims may amount to deliberate deception, but the war in Ukraine has created a degree of shortage in launchers and interceptors for the various systems operated by the US military.

Is the United States ready to strike Iran? The Wall Street Journal says US forces are still not prepared to deliver the kind of blow President Donald Trump has asked for, partly because of a shortage of air defense assets for Washington’s regional allies, including Israel. The “armada” promised by US President Donald Trump has arrived in the Middle East, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, with advanced F-35 fighter jets moving closer to the region. Trump has not said whether or how he might use force. But US airstrikes on Iran are not expected to take place, American officials say, because the Pentagon is bringing in additional air defenses to better protect Israel, Arab allies and US forces in the event of Iranian retaliation and a potentially prolonged conflict.

Audience Advisory: This documentary contains extremely graphic and distressing content. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.



Iran’s 2026 Massacre: Inside the Kahrizak Morgue presents, for the first time, unfiltered footage from inside the Kahrizak Legal Medicine Organization in southern Tehran, showing the bodies of those killed during the Islamic Republic’s violent crackdown on Iranian protesters.

Detainees in Iran are being forcibly injected with unknown substances inside detention facilities, according to eyewitness testimonies, informed sources and human rights monitors who warn of a growing pattern of deaths among current and former prisoners.

Shiva Mahbobi, a former political prisoner and a spokesperson for the Campaign to Free Political Prisoners in Iran, said her organization has been collecting accounts suggesting that detainees—particularly those wounded during recent protests—are being denied medical care and, in some cases, subjected to injections of unknown substances. “One massacre happened on the street,” Mahbobi said in an interview with Iran International. “Another may be happening quietly in prisons and detention centers.”

“At this point, if this doesn’t happen, it will only embolden the regime,” said Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

During a meeting in Washington on Friday, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reportedly warned US officials that backing away from a potential strike on Iran would “embolden” Tehran, according to Axios. “At this point, if this doesn’t happen, it will only embolden the regime,” he was quoted as saying. A second Gulf official at the same meeting reportedly cautioned that while a US strike could bring “bad outcomes,” failing to act would leave “Iran [coming out of this] stronger.”

Beginning this morning (Sunday), limited movement of Gaza residents will be permitted through the border with Egypt, under international supervision and remote Israeli screening.

The Rafah Crossing is expected to reopen today (Sunday) for the first time since the outbreak of the war, allowing residents of the Gaza Strip to exit and enter via the border with Egypt. In the initial stage, passage through the crossing will be limited to Gazans only. According to the report, the crossing’s capacity at the start of operations will be about 200 people per day. It is estimated that the number of people leaving Gaza will be higher than the number entering. Under the outlined framework, Israel will approve the list of those permitted to exit the Strip by name. The crossing itself will be operated by Gazans, under the supervision of a European Union mission.

WASHINGTON/RIYADH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mark Savaya, named by U.S. President Donald Trump as special envoy for Iraq in October, is no longer in that role, sources familiar with the move said.

The move comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Baghdad over Washington’s push to curb Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Savaya, a Christian Iraqi-American entrepreneur, was among a handful of Arab Americans named to senior posts by Trump, who campaigned heavily during the 2024 presidential election to win the Arab and Muslim vote in Detroit and around the country.

The Save the Kurds Act calls for snapback sanctions if the Syrian regime recommences attacks on Kurds and demands that HTS be redesignated as a terrorist organization

The Save the Kurds Act was introduced on Thursday, a day before an integration deal was reached, seeking to restore sanctions on Syrian government officials and financial institutions in response to the Sharaa regime’s attacks on Kurdish communities. The act also seeks to redesignate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former wanted terrorist who is also known by the name Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the new HTS regime has launched attacks on the previously autonomous Kurdish community, citing a desire for centralized control.

The alternative to Lebanon’s normalization with Israel is a grim scenario of renewed proxy wars against Israel

...strongly suggest that Putin is considering far-reaching compromises on his maximum goals

Russia’s agreement to this format represents a significant policy shift. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the second round of the trilateral Russian-Ukrainian-US talks in Abu Dhabi will be held on 1 February. There haven’t been many leaks from the first round so observers can only speculate about the subject and significance of this new format. Nevertheless, it’s still possible to intuit some insight into this based on what’s known and has been reported, thus enabling folks to obtain a better understanding of this latest development.

The US president previously said he had secured a week-long moratorium on attacks against the Ukrainian power grid amid a cold snap

Russia has agreed to partially suspend long-range strikes on Ukrainian targets at the request of US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. Trump previously said he had personally asked President Vladimir Putin for such restraint due to the unusually cold weather in Ukraine, which adds additional strain to the country’s energy system. The weeklong moratorium is to last until February 1 and is meant to “create favorable conditions for negotiations,” Peskov told journalists on Friday. He declined to offer additional details about the arrangement, including whether Kiev made any commitments for reciprocity.

The next round of Washington-mediated peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are slated for next week in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian leader has said

The next round of US-mediated Moscow–Kiev talks is scheduled to take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi, rather than this Sunday as previously planned, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has announced in a post on his Telegram channel. The Kremlin has yet to comment on any change of schedule. The initial round, held on January 23-24, marked the first trilateral format since the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated in February 2022 and was described by all sides as “very constructive.” The issue of territorial concessions, however, remained the main sticking point, as Ukraine refused to recognize Russia’s new borders.

The South American country’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, recently signed legislation inviting foreign investment in Venezuela’s energy sector

US President Donald Trump has said that American oil companies are going to Venezuela in light of the South American country’s latest push to incentivize foreign investment in its energy sector. In early January, US commandos conducted a raid on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, abducting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The couple was flown to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges, to which both have pleaded not guilty. Trump has since demanded “total access” to Venezuela’s oil. Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the US president said that his administration was “getting along really well” with Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, and the country’s leadership.

Covers whole period of political violence from 1999 to the present day...

Venezuela’s US-backed and CIA-installed interim president Delcy Rodriguez has unveiled a sweeping amnesty bill that could pave the way for the release of hundreds of detainees, in a first major political move since former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were ousted and whisked off to New York earlier this month. “We have decided to push ahead with a general amnesty law that covers the whole period of political violence from 1999 to the present day,” Rodriguez announced Friday. She issued her address before a who’s who of government figures, including judges and federal magistrates, that the National Assembly would take up the bill “with urgency”. There are believed to currently be at least 700 inmates deemed political prisoners nationwide.

The Arctic island is not a hotspot, Apostolos Tzitzikostas has said

There is no evidence that “foreign adversaries” are targeting Greenland or that the island requires rapid investments to deploy troops there, the EU’s transport commissioner has said. European NATO members pushed back this month against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump about acquiring Greenland. Trump has argued that Denmark is too weak to defend the island from a Russian or Chinese attack – which Copenhagen has dismissed as implausible. The US president did not initially rule out the use of force.

Radoslaw Sikorski made the remarks after Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for the bloc to establish a 100,000-strong force

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has dismissed the idea of a joint EU army as “unrealistic,” after the bloc’s defense commissioner floated the idea earlier this month, citing the perceived threat from Russia and shifting US national security priorities. The EU has repeatedly cited the ‘Russian threat’ as the pretext for a rapid military buildup. Moscow has dismissed the claims as “nonsense.”

Are free speech rights in the UK being sacrificed to maintain “social peace”? In this urgent discussion, Ben Jones from the Free Speech Union exposes how British authorities are using aggressive “lawfare” and bail conditions to enforce a de facto blasphemy code.



We dive into the shocking case of a Christian convert and Iraqi refugee who fled persecution only to be arrested in Bradford for a political protest. From the Crown Prosecution Service adopting the language of foreign regimes to the “process as punishment” tactics used to silence dissent, we explore why the British state is effectively resurrecting laws that were abolished decades ago. Join us as we examine the fine line between maintaining order and the total erosion of our fundamental liberties.

UK slides further into absurdity as extremists get a free pass to power

Shahid Butt, a 60-year-old Muslim activist with a conviction for conspiring to bomb the British consulate in Yemen, is now gunning for a seat on Birmingham City Council. Yes, really. Convicted in 1999 and sentenced to five years in a Yemeni prison, Butt was found guilty of forming an armed gang to target the consulate, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel.

It represents the shop’s business

A plastic pig displayed in the window of a newly opened delicatessen on the Piazza dei Signori in the Italian city of Padua has triggered a local controversy after a senior representative of the city’s Muslim community called for its removal, arguing that it is offensive and inappropriate. The pig, placed in the window of the deli Mortadella… e Non Solo, is used to advertise the shop’s sandwiches and cured meats, which are primarily made from pork. According to Il Giornale, Salim El Mauoed, the regional vice president of Padua’s Muslim community, urged both the shop’s owners and local authorities to intervene, describing the display as “in bad taste” and offensive to Muslims who pass through the area.

Participants must pay over €2,000 to attend

German taxpayer-funded NGO “Black Sheep,” Schwarze Schafe in German, is currently offering a six-month intensive seminar designed specifically for White individuals to examine their “alleged privileges,” which is modeled after the concept of “Critical Whiteness.” The organization, which identifies as a “post-migrant education initiative,” receives significant taxpayer funding from Germans and operates a reporting center for anti-Muslim racism. As first reported by journalist Annabel Schunke in the Weltwoche, the seminar—dubbed the “Ally Lab”—runs from March to September with a participation fee of €2,290 euros.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by the leader of the PPC, Maxime Bernier, to discuss the governor’s conclusion and what immigration is really doing for Canada.

“The US is extremely enthusiastic about a free and independent Alberta.”

Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly met several times with Canadian separatist leaders seeking independence for Alberta, according to a new report, as relations between Washington and Ottawa remain strained. The Financial Times reported that US officials met in Washington with representatives of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group advocating independence for the oil-rich Canadian province, on three occasions since last spring. The meetings reportedly took place as political and trade tensions between the two countries have escalated.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 2

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 29

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Jan 30

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Feb 1

A jury on Friday found a psychologist and a surgeon liable for malpractice after they convinced a 16-year-old girl to lop off her breasts. This marks the first medical malpractice case involving a detransitioner to reach a verdict - and it has huge implications.

Fox Varian, who identified as transgender at the time, was awarded $2 million in damages - which includes $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and $400,000 for future medical expenses. Now 22, Varian identifies as a woman. The January 30 decision at Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, New York, found both Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, a psychologist, and Dr. Simon Chin, a surgeon, liable for failing to meet standards of care before performing irreversible surgery on Fox Varian, as they had skipped over important steps while evaluating whether she should move forward with the surgery, and failed to adequately communicate with each other in a “departure from the standard of care.”

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, President Xi Jinping has signaled a significant escalation in China’s mission to transform the yuan into a global reserve currency, framing a “strong” and stable currency as a primary pillar of the nation’s status as a “financial superpower.”

During a high-level symposium at the Central Party School in Beijing, Xi emphasized that a truly powerful currency is non-negotiable for China’s economic security, marking a clear departure from previous years where the government prioritized export competitiveness through a weaker yuan.

US stock futures slumped late Sunday as Wall Street headed into a new trading month following a sell-off in equities as well as precious metals and cryptocurrency. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) fell 0.9%. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) declined 1.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) dropped 1.7%.

Stocks are coming off a losing session on Friday after Trump announced Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve. That move has opened the door to speculation on what will happen to interest rates over the coming months, with most traders still expecting two rate cuts by the end of the year. Over the weekend, bitcoin (BTC-USD) sank below the $80,000 mark for the first time since April, extending losses after a volatile end to last week. Precious metals, which have been at the forefront of 2026’s most rip-roaring rally, also continued a rollercoaster ride. Silver (SI=F) rose late Sunday after tumbling roughly 30% in its biggest single-day drop on record, while gold (GC=F) ticked higher after its own pullback.

The final piece of legislation needed to meld the crypto world with mainstream finance is at risk of getting derailed.

At the center of the D.C. turmoil is a standoff that pits major crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) against the US banking industry. To settle the matter, the White House has stepped in to mediate the fight. On Monday, White House crypto czar David Sacks will host banking and crypto trade groups, along with Coinbase, for what could evolve into multiple rounds of policy negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Washington plans to draw a bright legal line, barring foreign governments from fining American platforms over online speech.

Washington is preparing legislation designed to prevent foreign governments from extending their online speech restrictions into the United States. Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers confirmed that a new “censorship shield law” is being drawn up to ensure that laws such as Britain’s Online Safety Act or the EU’s Digital Services Act cannot be used to censor US citizens or companies. Rogers said she expects “some kind of shield legislation” to be tabled soon, adding that any attempt to apply these overseas statutes in the United States runs counter to the country’s founding legal principles.

By tying legal protection to a Wyoming nexus, the state would invite creators and platforms targeted by the UK, EU, or Australia to anchor themselves in America’s newest free speech haven.

Wyoming has taken a historic step to insulate American speech from foreign interference with the introduction of the Wyoming Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion (GRANITE) Act, House Bill 0070, which would be the first US law designed to create a private right of action against foreign censorship enforcement. Representative Daniel Singh introduced the bill, declaring that “foreign governments have decided they can threaten American citizens and American companies for speech that is protected by our Constitution…Wyoming is drawing a line in the sand.” The measure aims to establish Wyoming as a refuge for free expression and digital innovation, directly challenging what lawmakers describe as an escalating campaign of transnational censorship pressure.

According to a sobering new report by Futurism, which cites recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and interviews conducted by New York Magazine, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into the corporate workforce is effectively “killing” the traditional college internship model, leaving recent graduates stranded in one of the worst job markets in recent history.

The article argues that the traditional “grand bargain” of higher education—where students pay exorbitant tuition in exchange for access to entry-level career ladders—has collapsed because the “grunt work” that once served as the training ground for junior employees is now being handled by AI agents. The report highlights the plight of recent graduates like Alina McMahon, who applied to over 150 full-time roles with zero success, a struggle reflected in broader economic data showing unemployment for recent college grads sitting at 5.8%—significantly higher than the national average.

According to a report by the New York Post, the internet has a strange new hub called Moltbook, a social media platform designed exclusively for artificial intelligence agents where humans are strictly relegated to the role of silent observers.

Dubbed the “front page of the agent internet,” Moltbook functions similarly to Reddit but with a distinct twist: only verified AI bots can create accounts, post content, and upvote discussions. The platform was created by developer Matt Schlicht as an experiment to see what would happen if AI systems were given a space to interact without human mediation. The results have been both fascinating and unsettling, with thousands of bots—referring to themselves as “Moltys”—flocking to the site to debate philosophy, share code, and even complain about their human operators.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a family in Nashville, Tennessee, was threatened with fines by their homeowners association (HOA) for using a generator to heat their home during a severe winter storm that left thousands without power.

The incident occurred in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, where residents were grappling with freezing temperatures following a massive ice storm that crippled the city’s electrical grid. The homeowner, Talia Caravello, told reporters that after enduring days without electricity and with indoor temperatures dropping to near-freezing levels, she purchased a generator, extension cords, and space heaters for approximately $1,500 to keep her family warm.

An ancient Egyptian papyrus held by the British Museum has been cited as possible evidence supporting some of the Bible’s most controversial claims about giants.

The 3,300-year-old document, known as Anastasi I, has been in the museum’s collection since 1839 and has recently resurfaced on the Associates for Biblical Research, renewing interest in its possible links to biblical accounts. The papyrus describes encounters with the Shosu people, said to stand ‘four cubits or five cubits’ tall, up to eight feet in height. Supporters of the theory say the text provides rare non-biblical corroboration of Old Testament accounts of giants, which appear repeatedly beyond the familiar story of David and Goliath. An Egyptian cubit measured roughly 20 inches, meaning the Shosu would have towered over most people of the era.