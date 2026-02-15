End Times Headline News February 14 2026

DHS shuts down. Trump Vows Voter ID for Midterms. US military preps for weeks-long Iran ops. Tommy Robinson FLEES Britain. WhatsApp & YouTube Blocked In Russia. Pizzagate is Confirmed!

Feb 14, 2026

The White House and Senate Democrats have been trading offers on changes to DHS and ICE after two Americans were killed in Minneapolis.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security shut down this weekend as the White House and Democratic leaders continued to discuss changes to U.S. immigration enforcement after federal agents killed two American citizens in Minnesota last month. The two sides have continued to trade offers, signaling some hope for an agreement. But it remains unclear which Democratic demands the White House will agree to and Congress left Washington on Thursday without a deal.

Travel groups and airlines are warning of potential disruption as the US federal government partially shut down after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) .

Several groups, including Airlines for America, said in a joint statement on Friday that without a deal, the risk of unscheduled absences by Transportation Security Administration workers increased, causing flight delays and longer wait times. “Travellers and the US economy cannot afford to have essential TSA personnel working without pay,” they said.

President Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social posts that there will be voter identification requirements for the 2026 midterm elections whether Congress approves them or not, explaining that he intends to present legal arguments in the form of an Executive Order.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump stated: “The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections. This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future. There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not! Also, the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship, and No Mail-In Ballots, with exceptions for Military, Disability, Illness, or Travel. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

President Donald Trump’s return to the White House is proving to be a double-edged sword for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), whose fight for a sixth term in the Senate will hinge on how well she manages her reputation of independence in Maine.

Democrats have spent months tying Collins, who announced her reelection campaign this week, to the White House, accusing her of enabling Trump’s agenda and not forcefully confronting the perceived abuses of his administration. Collins, meanwhile, has faced withering criticism from Trump for breaking with him on tariffs, Medicaid, and more. Most recently, he called her a “disaster” who should be thrown out of office after she voted to rebuke his war powers in Venezuela.

Two federal officers have been put on administrative leave after they were alleged to have made “untruthful statements” around a shooting of an illegal immigrant in Minnesota.

The two officers were put under investigation by the Department of Justice, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said on Friday. The investigation concerns the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Julio Sosa Celis on Jan. 14, who was accused of attacking the federal agents with a shovel, alongside his partner Alfredo Aljorna. After initially defending them, investigators now say the pair’s testimony was inconsistent with the material evidence. “A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements,” Lyons said in a statement, obtained by Politico.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived at the Munich Security Conference on Friday to deliver a “working-class perspective” on foreign policy.

But on the world stage, the New York Democrat offered a message far more familiar to global elites: expand social welfare programs and rely on global alliances to combat authoritarianism. Ocasio-Cortez, a 2028 contender, is often described at home as an insurgent critic of elite power. In Munich, however, her foreign-policy pitch placed her squarely in the mainstream of attendees — from name-dropping Prime Minister Mark Carney to questioning whether “we were in pre–rules-based order” or a “post-rules based order.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom was at the Munich Security conference this week, along with other Democrat hopefuls like AOC.

During his remarks, he stressed to European leaders that Trump is temporary and will leave office in three years, which is interesting because Democrats are constantly claiming that Trump is a dictator who will never leave office. He seems to be telling these people that they can just wait out Trump’s presidency. Newsom doesn’t seem to understand that he is also in office temporarily.

Mamdani’s campaign website read during his run for mayor, “Zohran will drop lawsuits against CityFHEPs and ensure expansion proceeds as scheduled and per city law.”

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has reversed on one of his campaign promises to expand a rental assistance program in the Big Apple. The expansion has turned out to be too costly.

As the mayor is confronting a steep fiscal situation in managing the city during his second month in office, Mamdani does not intend to back the growth of a $1 billion-plus initiative known as CityFHEPS, per the New York Times. The plan to initiate the expansion of the program was previously upheld in court after being proposed by the city council.

Two people were detained at a home in the Catalina Foothills on Friday night in connection to the Nancy Guthrie abduction case.

Reporters on the scene said that a man and woman were compelled the leave the home about 1.9 miles from the Guthrie home in Tucson, Ariz. A SWAT team from the Pima County Sheriff’s office was also at the scene. This comes hours after it was revealed that DNA collected from the Guthrie home was able to be identified as belonging neither to Guthrie or those close to her.

A grand jury has indicted an Oregon man on new terrorism charges stemming from an intricate plot to kill ICE agents in Portland. Rayden Tanner Coleman, 18, of St. Helens, faces new charges of first-degree attempted domestic terrorism and second-degree domestic terrorism.



The charges, handed down by a Columbia County grand jury on Thursday, are in addition to the 13 original charges that include six counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, six counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device, and attempted second-degree assault. Prosecutors said that Coleman did unlawfully and with intent attempt to cause widespread serious physical injury or death and attempt to destroy or substantially damage critical infrastructure. Coleman, who was arrested on February 4, will be arraigned on Friday afternoon, and Deputy District Attorney Joshua Pond filed a notice seeking a harsher sentence, per court records.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has just declared open season on government waste, fraud, and abuse.

The message to the swamp is clear: We are coming for you, and we are paying your colleagues to help us do it. On Friday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the launch of a new whistleblower initiative aimed at rooting out fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations, and abuse of government benefits. As part of the program, Treasury will establish a dedicated website where whistleblowers can confidentially submit information about financial misconduct and taxpayer-funded fraud operations.

House Democrats demanded a meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday over the Justice Department’s alleged “spying” on members of Congress accessing the Epstein files.

Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Robert Garcia (D-CA) wrote a combative letter to Bondi, just two days after her equally bellicose hearing. In it, the Democrats demanded the DOJ stop “spying” on members of Congress, and immediately give them “meaningful access to the fully unredacted Epstein files.” On Wednesday, a photograph of a page in the ‘burn book’ binder you brought to a House Committee on the Judiciary hearing revealed to Congress and the world that your DOJ has been secretly tracking Members of Congress as they review the slightly-less-redacted Epstein files,” they wrote.

Dubai-based global supply chain and port manager DP World’s Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem stepped down from his role as group Chairman and CEO following the release of his name in the Epstein Files, which had previously been redacted by the Department of Justice.

DP World announced the Sultan’s resignation from the board on Friday, “effective immediately.” The company further announced the appointment of a new chairman and CEO. After the DOJ gave members of Congress access to view unredacted Epstein Files, Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) discovered that the DOJ had improperly redacted the names of Epstein’s affiliates, potentially in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed the House and Senate almost unanimously and was approved by Trump in November.

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Lord Peter Mandelson has received a summons to appear before the U.S. Congress amid the continuing probe into deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

House lawmakers issued the request after the most recent Epstein-related documents were made public, suggesting that Mandelson—Epstein’s “best pal”—had been leaking confidential information to the sex trafficker when he was a British government minister under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The House Oversight Committee stressed the need to identify Epstein’s accomplices and grasp the complete extent of his illegal activities. In the correspondence to Mandelson, it pointed out the Briton’s “extensive social and business ties” to Epstein, indicating that he possesses vital details for the inquiry.

Feb 12

Kathy Ruemmler has cited media attention as a “distraction” after unsealed files showed her close ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Kathy Ruemmler, the top lawyer at Goldman Sachs and former White House counsel under Barack Obama, has announced her resignation from the bank, after newly unsealed files revealed her close personal relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Following the revelations of her affinity for ‘Uncle Jeffrey’, Ruemmler told the Financial Times on Thursday that she would step down as chief legal officer and general counsel at the Wall Street investment bank as of June 30, 2026, because “the media attention... was becoming a distraction.”

Expecting parents across America are removing Frida Baby products from their registries and mothers and fathers are vowing a full boycott after resurfaced promotional materials and product packaging revealed a pattern of crude, sexual jokes about products designed for newborns and infants.

The popular brand, founded by Chelsea Hirschhorn in 2014, is known for products such as the NoseFrida snot-sucker, thermometers, and ear cleaners. The firestorm of backlash erupted this week after TikTok videos, Reddit threads, and X posts began circulating screenshots of old ads and packaging.

“Sometimes you have to have fear. That’s the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of,” Trump said.

The US military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters, in what could become a far more serious conflict than previously seen between the countries. The disclosure by officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the planning, raises the stakes for the ongoing diplomacy between the United States and Iran.

US president confirms sending second aircraft carrier to Middle East in case ‘difficult’ Islamic Republic doesn’t make a deal, says ‘fear’ is only thing that will get Tehran to sign agreement

Asked Friday about potential regime change in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, “it seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” as he confirmed sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East “in case we don’t make a deal” with the Islamic Republic. “For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking,” Trump told reporters after visiting with troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, referring to Iran’s clerical rulers. “In the meantime, we’ve lost a lot of lives while they talk. Legs blown off, arms blown off, faces blown off. We’ve been going on for a long time.”

PALM BEACH, Florida — Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter tells Reuters.

A US delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source says. Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source adds.

The Israeli Navy has completed a large-scale exercise involving hundreds of personnel, aimed at strengthening defenses around Israel’s strategic maritime assets, including offshore natural gas platforms in the Mediterranean Sea and major ports.

The drill also simulated a range of infiltration scenarios and potential clashes with Iranian-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened to target Israel’s offshore gas infrastructure, which plays a vital role in the country’s energy supply. The navy’s missile boat flotilla led the exercise in coordination with submarine forces, the elite Shayetet 13 naval commandos, and maritime security patrol units, as well as the Israeli Air Force, and included both offensive and defensive live-fire missions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed at Ben Gurion Airport after a two-day visit to Washington, D.C., where he met with US President Donald Trump.

According to Israeli media outlets, Netanyahu has decided not to fly to Washington again next week, where he was scheduled to attend the AIPAC conference and potentially the Board of Peace meeting. Instead, he will participate in both events virtually, his office announced.

In rare public comments since taking on role, Mladenov says Palestinian committee being set up for ’embarrassment’ if proper conditions aren’t in place before it begins operating

The Board of Peace’s High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday that the Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with governing Gaza in place of Hamas cannot enter the Strip if violations of the ceasefire continue. “We need to make sure that what is happening now with the violations of the ceasefire stops,” said Mladenov, without placing blame on either Israel or Hamas. “If you put the committee tomorrow in Gaza and the violations of the ceasefire continue the way they are now. We’re only embarrassing the committee and ultimately making it ineffective.”

Free expression group ARTICLE 19 said China has spent more than a decade helping Iran build one of the world’s most restrictive internet control systems, supplying technology and a governance model used for censorship, surveillance and shutdowns.

The report released on Monday, titled “Tightening the Net: China’s Infrastructure of Oppression in Iran,” traces cooperation dating back to at least 2010 and says Chinese firms supplied or supported equipment and know-how used for internet filtering, deep packet inspection, centralized traffic management, and mass surveillance. It named companies including ZTE, Huawei, Tiandy, and Hikvision, and describes how Iran built out a tightly controlled “National Information Network” designed to function as a domestic intranet while progressively limiting access to the open, global internet.

Taiwan still trying to present it as but “harmless assistance in coordination & supervision”...

Mere days after the US-backed government in Taipei launched the so-called Joint Firepower Coordination Center (JFCC), defined as “an enhanced firepower coordination effort in close cooperation with the United States”, multirole sources have confirmed that the Chinese breakaway island province of Taiwan is deploying the overhyped and exorbitantly overpriced M142 HIMARS MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) to the islands of Penghu and Dongyin. The US-made system is also equipped with ATACMS missiles, extending its reach to 300 km. Taipei insists that this will “strengthen the effectiveness of the kill chain”, while its Ministry of Defense (MoD) stressed that the increase in HIMARS orders to 111 units was undertaken specifically to forward-deploy them to the islands closest to China’s mainland.

“Our past videos reached millions of people & inspired new sources”... (and how many double agents?)

The CIA rolled out a new recruitment video Thursday aimed squarely at prying open cracks inside China’s military establishment - already as a Xi CCP purge of top military officials has been underway, according to Reuters. This latest video features a “disillusioned mid-level Chinese military officer” pitching other officers in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the idea of quietly switching sides and feeding US intelligence - which seems a bit on the nose. Reuters described the release as the “latest U.S. step in a campaign to ramp up human intelligence gathering on Washington’s strategic rival” - though clearly there’s a psychological operations element to it, given the obviously ‘public’ nature of a video pushed directly by the CIA.

Japan resumed operations at the world’s largest nuclear power plant this week, marking a key development in the country’s return to nuclear energy almost 15 years after the Fukushima disaster.

The reactor is located at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture. It is the world’s first nuclear power plant to use an advanced boiling water reactor. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa’s total capacity is 8.2 GW, which is enough to power a few million homes. The site is operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which also ran the Fukushima plant. While the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility was not damaged by the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, all seven of its reactors have remained offline since the accident amid tightened safety requirements and public scrutiny.

aggressive campaign to funnel users onto state-built Max platform, which critics warn doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption...

The West has been calling Russia’s ever-tightening internet regulations on its citizenry a “digital Iron Curtain”. Already over a period of months and years of the Ukraine war, various popular US-based social media apps have been throttled and even banned, but this week things have escalated with YouTube and WhatsApp being blocked in Russia…But perhaps even more impactful - in terms of Russians quickly getting news, information, and public statements (even from their own government channels) - is the new move to throttle and block Telegram. An interesting theory, especially in the wake of the shocking Wagner mutiny of 2023...

Merz: “The leadership claim of the US is being challenged, perhaps already lost.”

Has Europe really embarked on a nuclear reset, rethinking its US-led deterrent architecture? For the first time since the Cold War, major European capitals are openly debating the need for an independent nuclear deterrent - an emerging theme on clear display this week at the Munich Security Conference. We’ve reported before that the turning point came in March, when Washington temporarily halted battlefield intelligence sharing with Ukraine - a move that forced allies to confront the prospect that Washington may no longer serve as a dependable security guarantor, also as ratcheting Trump rhetoric increasingly highlights Europe needing to shoulder its own defense burden.

Magyar’s lifestyle is coming back to haunt him.

The upcoming elections in Hungary are on fire, as the Globalist candidate Peter Magyar finds himself again the focus of a sex and drug scandal targeting his lifestyle choices. Yesterday (12), Magyar admitted that, back in August 2024, after he was elected to the European Parliament, he attended a ‘drug-fueled party’ in Budapest where he was filmed having sex. The incident occurred less than two months after the ‘Tisza leader’s disco scandal’, when an intoxicated Magyar hit a man at a nightclub, taking his phone and throwing it into the Danube.

GB News Presenter Alex Armstrong blasts Green Party Councillor Anne Cross’ decision to have her grandchildren paint Valentine’s Day cards for migrants at the Crowborough camp.

There’s been a mass stabbing of police officers at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the rekindling of the Flame of the Unknown Soldier by an Islamist assailant who previously stabbed police officers in 2012 and was later freed.

Court sentences Mohamed Kargbo to 30 years after shocking killing of vulnerable woman

A Belgian court has sentenced Mohamed Kargbo to 30 years in prison for the brutal killing and dismemberment of a 50-year-old sex worker, Lichun “Linda” Sun — a crime that stunned Belgium for its extreme violence and calculated concealment. The killing, which occurred after a meeting between Kargbo and the victim, involved severe mutilation and an attempt to hide the body. Prosecutors described the crime as exceptionally disturbing, emphasizing the deliberate and prolonged nature of the violence.

Even when the person in question has butchered multiple people and wounded more, it is a Canadian priority to avoid misgendering at all costs.

That much was clear when Dwayne McDonald, deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, updated the media on the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where nine people, including the gunman, were killed and about 25 wounded, according to the BBC. Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, killed a female teacher, two male students, three female students, his mother, and his stepbrother. Van Rootselaar then killed himself.

CBC Kids programming presents puberty blockers and medical transition as “lifesaving” — while critics warn vulnerable kids are being steered toward irreversible decisions.

Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González, a Republican and a Trump supporter, has officially signed legislation recognizing unborn babies as human beings under the law.

On Thursday, Governor González signed Senate Bill 923, amending Puerto Rico’s Penal Code to explicitly recognize a fetus, at any stage of gestation, as a human being under criminal law. The governor stated that the legislation: “aims to maintain consistency between civil and criminal provisions by recognizing the unborn child as a human being.” The newly signed measure alters the legal definition of murder in Puerto Rico’s Penal Code to include the death of an unborn child — meaning that the killing of a fetus during a violent crime against a pregnant woman can now be prosecuted accordingly.

Feb 14

Feb 12

The animal testing machine didn’t stop with Fauci. It expanded. Meanwhile, gain-of-function biolabs are still operating in the U.S.—with no national ban in place.

Silver’s explosive January rally, which briefly pushed futures prices above $120 per ounce, has since fizzled, with futures trading around $82 as of Thursday morning.

Even so, the frenzy has sparked a sharp increase in scrap silver volumes flowing to refiners, as people rush to sell silver coins, sterling dinner sets, candlesticks, and other heirlooms inherited from grandparents or Boomer parents. Bloomberg reports coin and jewelry shops have seen what they describe as a “rush of customers” seeking to dispose of collectibles, silverware, and family treasures during the historic surge in silver prices last month.

The bill’s supporters call it child protection; its architecture looks more like a national ID system for the internet.

A bloc of 40 state and territorial attorneys general is urging Congress to adopt the Senate’s version of the controversial Kids Online Safety Act, positioning it as the stronger regulatory instrument and rejecting the House companion as insufficient. The Act would kill online anonymity and tie online activity and speech to a real-world identity. Acting through the National Association of Attorneys General, the coalition sent a letter to congressional leadership endorsing S. 1748 and opposing H.R. 6484. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

The framing obscures the architecture underneath: a permanent biometric database that expands with every new service it touches.

Australian state governments are enrolling residents into facial recognition systems, framing the rollout as a convenience upgrade. The mechanics are worth examining closely, especially as other countries are looking to Australia’s model as one to inflict on their own citizens. New South Wales is furthest along. Through Service NSW, the state now offers a Digital ID that works like this: you hand over a driver’s license or passport, the system authenticates the document, then captures a live selfie and compares your face against the document photo. Once the match clears, you get a reusable credential for accessing state services online.

That the U.S. Surveillance State is rapidly growing to the point of ubiquity has been demonstrated over the past week by seemingly benign events.

While the picture that emerges is grim, to put it mildly, at least Americans are again confronted with crystal clarity over how severe this has become. The latest round of valid panic over privacy began during the Super Bowl held on Sunday. During the game, Amazon ran a commercial for its Ring camera security system. The ad manipulatively exploited people’s love of dogs to induce them to ignore the consequences of what Amazon was touting. It seems that trick did not work. The ad highlighted what the company calls its “Search Party” feature, whereby one can upload a picture, for example, of a lost dog. Doing so will activate multiple other Amazon Ring cameras in the neighborhood, which will, in turn, use AI programs to scan all dogs, it seems, and identify the one that is lost. The 30-second commercial was full of heart-tugging scenes of young children and elderly people being reunited with their lost dogs.

A company that makes toys powered by artificial intelligence exposed snippets of thousands of conversations its toys had with children, according to Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The claim was made in a new round of letters sent Wednesday to manufacturers of AI-powered children’s toys. The senators, who expressed their concern in another set of letters in December, said that through their offices’ own research they had been able to identify a significant new data exposure. As part of their research over the past month, staff members from the senators’ offices said that one manufacturer, Miko, had exposed “what appears to be all of the audio responses of the toy,” in an unsecured, publicly accessible database, according to the letter sent to Miko on Wednesday.

According to a New York Post report, New York City has just opened what it calls the world’s first AI companion café, designed specifically for people to take their AI chatbots on real-world “dates.”

The concept launched at the Same Same Wine Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, where patrons are encouraged to bring their phones or tablets, prop them up at a table, and interact with AI companions through the EvaAI app in a social, public setting. On opening night, the wine bar was filled with patrons sitting at tables for “one-ish” — each person facing a sleek phone stand, headphones on, and deep in conversation with their virtual partners via video or text.

Beyond the Plus advocates for “beings who are romantically or sexually attracted to beings who are below the age of 18.”

A controversial activist group, Beyond the Plus, has been campaigning in Seattle to promote the acceptance of pedophiles, referring to adults who are sexually attracted to children as “minor-attracted persons” (MAPS). The group’s goal is to persuade individuals that pedophilia is a sexual orientation and that it is normal for adults to be sexually attracted to kids. Beyond the Plus (BTP), led by trans-identifying male Ally Kotetsu, has been setting up bi-monthly informational booths at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Reduxx first reported. The organization advocates for “beings who are romantically or sexually attracted to beings who are below the age of 18.”

When world leaders arrive at this year’s Group of 20 summit hosted by the United States in Miami later this year, they’ll be greeted by a massive golden statue depicting the owner of the summit venue — a man who also happens to be the President of the United States.

A new statue of Trump has been funded by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who have named the project “Don Colossus” and commissioned the likeness of the president as a way of drumming up publicity for their memecoin, $PATRIOT. According to the New York Times, a steel and concrete pedestal has been built for the statue, which is being sculpted by Alan Cottrill, at Trump National Doral outside Miami.

Claims that US airspace was shut down because of a party balloon have been popped by new video appearing to show a large, hovering UFO over El Paso, Texas.

An eyewitness driving near El Paso International Airport on Tuesday pulled over to record what they described as a mothership floating above the ground in the distance, which was releasing smaller objects from its underside. The sighting, shared with crowdsourced UFO-reporting platform Enigma, occurred just hours before a large swath of US airspace was abruptly closed for ‘special security reasons’ at 11.30pm MT on February 10. The mysterious shut down was originally announced to last for ten days and included all commercial, cargo, and general flights within a ten-mile-wide area roughly five miles southwest of El Paso, from the ground up to 18,000 feet.

When you hear the word ‘Pizzagate,’ most people instantly think of the 2016 internet frenzy, hacked emails from John Podesta... the mainstream media tried to spin it as if it was focused around a DC pizza shop which ended in violence.

One journalist 10 years ago who was fearlessly reporting on Pizza Gate was journalist Ben Swann. He was one of only a few mainstream TV people at the time who was willing to ask questions on-air about pizza gate... and he paid a real professional price for it.