Trump Fires USAID Inspector General. Trump Calls For FEMA to Be ‘TERMINATED’. USAID funded terror states which killed US soldiers. Trump: US will 'take Gaza'. 'Mind-Controlling' Fungus. UFO FUND?

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 12, 2025

Paul Martin, the inspector general at the USAID was fired on Tuesday just one day after his office released a report blasting the Trump Administration for working to gut the agency, according to CNN.

Martin, a Biden holdover, was terminated effective immediately. NBC News also confirmed the firing. “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Inspector General of the United States Agency for International Development is terminated, effective immediately,” Trent Morse, deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, said to Paul Martin in an email obtained by NBC News. “Thank you for your service.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump is set to sign an order Tuesday instructing the Department of Government Efficiency to potentially toss entire federal agencies — and hire only one federal worker to replace every four who leave.

DOGE will ask agency heads to coordinate with the team being lead by Elon Musk and “shrink the size of the federal workforce and limit hiring to essential positions,” according to a fact sheet on the executive order obtained by The Post. Entire agencies and part of agencies may be eliminated because their functions aren’t required by law, says the readout, first obtained by Semafor. Personnel relating to national security, public safety, law enforcement and immigration enforcement are exempt from the order.

DOGE head Elon Musk said on Tuesday that DOGE is going to investigate federal employees whose net worths have exploded despite their comparatively low pay.

The announcement - which came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on federal agencies to work with DOGE, follows a bombshell report that Samantha Power, former head of USAID, saw her net worth explode to $30 million despite an annual salary under $250,000. "We don't know why. Where did it come from? I think the reality is that they're getting wealthy at the taxpayer expense," Musk said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump called for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be “terminated” on Tuesday after a top FEMA official was fired for sending $59 million to luxury hotels in New York to house illegal aliens.

“FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “THE BIDEN RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!”

An EPA advisor was exposed in a Project Veritas undercover video admitting that the agency rushed to allocate billions of taxpayer dollars to climate change initiatives just before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Brent Efron, a special advisor at the EPA and instrumental in implementing Biden’s climate agenda, spoke to a Project Veritas operative about the rush to disburse funds two months before Trump’s inauguration. “Now it’s how to get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump Administration] come in … It truly feels like we’re on the Titanic or throwing gold bar off the top edge.,” Efron said. Under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which Efron referred to as “Biden’s climate law,” over $100 billion was allocated for various environmental projects.

President Donald J. Trump’s border czar shot back at recent statements from Pope Francis, calling the Pope to fix the Catholic Church before criticizing U.S. immigration policies.

“He ought to fix the Catholic Church and concentrate on his work and leave border enforcement to us,” Tom Homan said, noting that he is Catholic himself. “He wants to attack us securing our border? He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States,” he observed.

"The Parties have agreed that they have a common interest in developing potential litigation to challenge executive action..."

Attorneys general from 22 blue states along with Washington DC and San Francisco signed a secret agreement just 3 days after President Trump won the 2024 election for a coordinated response to resist Trump's anticipated actions to end birthright citizenship. According to an investigation by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, the 22 AGs agreed to legal collaboration and communication to defy Trump's immigration enforcement initiatives, including any deemed confidential or privileged. All shared information would be used to coordinate various legal schemes, as well as pre-lawsuit investigations, litigation strategies, complaints, dispositive motions, merits briefs, and amicus briefs.

'We don't want their cars. We want to make the cars in Detroit,' Trump told FOX News

OTTAWA — After slapping 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, U.S. President Donald Trump is now threatening to cripple Canada’s auto industry with tariffs of up to 100 per cent. In an interview with FOX News that aired on Monday, Trump said Canada has a “very big car industry” and falsely accused the country of having stolen it from the United States. “They stole it because our people were asleep at the wheel,” he said. “If we don’t make a deal with Canada, we’re going to put a big tariff on cars. Could be 50 or 100 per cent because we don’t want their cars. We want to make the cars in Detroit.”

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has named Kevin Brosseau, a former senior Mountie, to be the federal point person on fighting the spread of deadly fentanyl.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brosseau’s role as fentanyl czar will involve working closely with U.S. counterparts to accelerate Canada’s efforts to detect, disrupt and dismantle the illicit trade in the drug. During his more than 20 years in the RCMP, Brosseau served as a deputy commissioner and the senior Mountie in Manitoba. More recently, he was deputy national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister. U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose steep tariffs on all goods from Canada, citing the southbound flow of migrants and drugs, including fentanyl.

Bloc’s leaders also pledge to protect EU interests after US president announces escalation in aggressive trade policy

Europe will not hesitate to retaliate if Donald Trump imposes any new tariffs, the European Commission and EU national leaders have said, after the US president announced another escalation of his aggressive trade policy at the weekend. Trump said he would announce on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports that would affect “everybody”, adding that reciprocal tariffs on all countries that tax imports from the US would follow on Tuesday or Wednesday.

USAID sent $9.3B to Islamic terror states that killed 3,000 American soldiers. And over $18 billion to Islamic terrorist states. Op-ed.

“It is really, really a sad day in America,” Rep. Ilhan Omar declared at a rally protesting the reconstruction of USAID. It wasn’t a sad day for America, but it was so for Somalia. Over the last two years, USAID doled out $2.3 billion in “humanitarian assistance” to Omar’s native Somalia. Last year it reported a request for $1.6 billion in aid and even in December 2024, with the Biden administration on the way out the door, it sent an additional $29 million.

He also said that he did not think Hamas would make the Saturday deadline for hostage release, and if they fail to do so, “all bets are off.”

President Donald Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah that the US is going "to take Gaza" in a meeting between the two on Tuesday. "Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said, adding that the US wasn't going to buy Gaza but rather "run it very properly." Trump asked under what authority the US would take Gaza, and he said under US authority. However, he said that the US would not personally develop Gaza. He also said that he did not think Hamas would make the Saturday deadline for hostage release, and if they fail to do so, “all bets are off.”

After meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House, Jordan’s King Abdullah says that he “reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“This is the unified Arab position,” he writes on X. “Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all.” Trump continues to call for Gazans to be relocated and for the US to assume control of the Strip.

Egypt's statement comes as Trump continues to press for his plan to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt plans to offer a "comprehensive proposal" to rebuild Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday. It said it is looking forward to cooperating with US President Donald Trump to reach comprehensive and just peace in the region. However, Egypt rejected any proposal to allocate land to Gaza residents, the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported, citing Egyptian sources.

Signs indicate Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner could be taking on a more prominent role in Middle East relations in the second administration.

Kushner initially said last February that he would not have a White House role in a second term after serving as a senior adviser to Trump the last time around. But when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, D.C., last week for meetings with Trump, he also privately huddled with Kushner, according to Axios. Bibi and Kushner discussed the U.S. president's recently proposed plans to rebuild Gaza, detailed two sources with knowledge of the meeting. They also discussed other matters related to Israeli and Middle East relations.

While PM’s statement does not explicitly call for all captives to be returned by week’s end, as Trump has demanded, an unnamed senior official later says Israel wants ‘all of them’

The ceasefire will be over and Israel will resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t release “our hostages” by midday Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement Wednesday evening, after a four-hour security cabinet meeting. “If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated,” he declared. The premier said that the security cabinet “welcomed [US President Donald] Trump’s demand for the release of our hostages by Saturday noon, and we all also welcomed the president’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza.”

Iran's envoy to the United Nations has condemned Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that any act of aggression will have severe consequences for which the US will bear full responsibility.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns this reckless threat," Iran's permanent ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said in a Tuesday letter to the UN Security Council. In his letter, he cited Trump's interviews with The New York Post, in which he said he would prefer a deal with Iran to "bombing the hell out of it." Trump also told Fox News "there are two ways to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon: ‘With bombs or with a written piece of paper’."

Iran's Supreme Leader is unwise to dismiss nuclear talks with the United States and President Donald Trump will bring a muscular approach to confronting its Mideast foe, two US senators told Iran International on Tuesday.

Asked about Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's characterization of any negotiations with Washington over Tehran's disputed nuclear program as unwise, Republican Senator Rick Scott said, "I think he's foolish." "If you look at everything he's been trying to do, it's failed," the Florida Senator said at the sidelines of a bipartisan luncheon, citing setbacks to Iran's network of militant allies in the region at the hands of Israel's US-armed military.

Ukraine holds parts of Kursk, but the Kremlin is already shrugging off proposal...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his strategic plan for ordering the risky Kursk offensive which began last August, and has resulted in Ukraine forces holding hundreds of square kilometers of Russian territory for the past six months. Zelensky said in comments published Tuesday that he's ready to swap territory with Russia as part of a deal to end the war. He described that if President Trump gets the warring sides to the negotiating table, "We will swap one territory for another." The Ukrainian leader when asked in The Guardian interview precisely which territories Kiev would demand back, he responded: "I don’t know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority." Obviously he has the four annexed eastern territories in mind.

The US president hopes the release of an American national will mark the “beginning of a relationship” to end the Ukraine conflict

President Donald Trump has said that Moscow agreed to release Marc Fogel, a former US embassy employee sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug trafficking charges, as part of a “very fair and reasonable deal” without asking “much” in return. The Kremlin has not yet commented on the development, but the White House praised the move as a “show of good faith” after US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff brought Fogel back to the United States on Tuesday.

Washington looks to shift Kiev burden onto EU and NATO allies

The administration of US President Donald Trump has no plans to send American soldiers into the Ukraine conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said, as Washington seeks to shift the burden of supporting Kiev onto its European allies. Hegseth’s statement on Tuesday comes as Keith Kellogg, the US presidential envoy tasked with ending the Ukraine conflict, is set to meet with European officials at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday to promote Trump’s plan. “At the Ukraine contact group and the NATO ministerial, we’re going to have straight talk with our friends,” Hegseth told reporters at a press conference in Germany.

Scott Bessent could visit Ukraine as soon as this week, reportedly for talks on a potential deal for rare-earth minerals

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will be sending Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine. The trip, which could take place as soon as this week, will include discussions of a potential deal for rare-earth minerals in exchange for aid to Kiev, according to various media reports. Trump recently demanded that Kiev must ensure a return on “America’s $300 billion” in aid by providing the US with critical minerals. He told Fox News on Monday that it would be “stupid” to keep funding Ukraine without tangible benefits.

The scandals in UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government just keep coming hard and fast.

Just a few days ago, Starmer had to sack Andrew Gwynne, a junior health minister, for messages sent in a group chat called ‘Trigger Me Timbers’. The absurd and unacceptable messages included expressing hope for the death of a 72-year-old woman who complained about trash bin collections, as well as racist, sexist, and antisemitic comments targeting Labour MP Diane Abbott and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

The Health Department has launched an urgent review of all of the cases these two nurses have been involved in.

The private startup Enigma Labs said that more than 2,500 users of its alert sightings app filed reports in December.

SEDONA, Ariz.—Mike O’Sedona stood out as a dark silhouette in a snap-brim hat against the purple twilight sky, staring at the stunning conjunction of the crescent moon and Venus. “There’s the Dog Star, Sirius. There’s Rigel, and there’s Orion—along with the belt,” O’Sedona said as his finger moved among the stars and constellations. On the eve of Jan. 31, he led a small group of curious visitors on a 90-minute crash course in astronomy while searching for satellites, drones, spacecraft, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

3:32 PM

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Read full story

“This opinion has documented the harm DFA members have suffered and will continue to suffer absent intervention, but the harm extends beyond them,”

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to restore data and webpages that were taken down in recent days to comply with a Trump administration order on gender ideology and diversity rules.

Tamara Ugolini looks at how bureaucrats at Ontario Public Health are deploying coercive tactics when it comes to vaccination, threatening children's rights to privacy and education.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

8:53 AM

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

7:34 AM

Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read full story

Price inflation is rising, but it has nothing to do with tariffs. It has everything to do with the Fed’s policy and the Treasury’s uncontrolled spending.

The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.2 percent this month and remains stubbornly high at 2.8 percent annualized. The headline PCE Price Index increased by 0.3 percent, the first 0.3 percent monthly increase in eight months. This has pushed the annualized increase to 2.55 percent, the highest in seven months. Obviously, this price inflation trend has nothing to do with tariffs but with the fact that government spending soared 10 percent in 2024, and money supply growth is at a two-year-high.

Vance rejects global AI regulations at Paris summit, warning they threaten US innovation, free speech, and tech leadership.

US Vice President JD Vance strongly opposed global efforts to impose stricter regulations on artificial intelligence and speech during the Paris AI summit on Tuesday, warning that excessive oversight could stifle innovation and free speech in the fast-growing sector. Addressing an audience of international leaders and tech executives, Vance criticized foreign governments for “tightening the screws” on US technology firms and platforms, signaling the Trump administration’s commitment to safeguarding free speech and preventing ideological bias in AI.

In a recent sermon that raised eyebrows and sparked controversy, Dr. Steve Caudle, a Baptist pastor, appeared to endorse the use of violence as a means to counteract what he perceives as harmful actions by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, particularly in relation to the Department of Government Efficiency.

This alarming statement was made during a sermon at the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last Sunday. While standing before a modest congregation, Dr. Caudle urged his audience to confront the challenges facing the nation with an alarming perspective. He proclaimed, “Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight.”

Scientists have discovered a fungal species that infects spiders and appears to control their behavior, compelling them to leave their usual hiding places before succumbing to the deadly infection.

Found in caves across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Gibellula attenboroughii—named after naturalist Sir David Attenborough—adds to the growing list of fungi capable of manipulating their hosts. The discovery raises questions about how fungi can alter animal behavior and what implications such mind-controlling mechanisms may have for science.

Will alien technology be a manufacturing differential in the near future? Should you be investing in it?

While many people are skeptical about the very existence of alien life – let alone the viability of utilizing alien tech – the folks at Tuttle Capital are making a big bet on it being a game-changer in the economy and in the markets. Tuttle has filed with the SEC to invest in ‘reverse-engineered alien technology’ with the ‘Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered exchange traded fund’, which is one of eight new products the manager has registered, regulatory filings show.