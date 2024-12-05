World War III Is Heating Up. Coup attempt in S.Korea. French government collapses. Trump has three plans for Ukraine. Assassination Of UnitedHealthcare CEO. Preemptive Pardon for Fauci

DEC 05, 2024

DEC 05, 2024

Sadly, the great struggle between east and west that we are witnessing is just going to continue to intensify, and at this stage it should be obvious to everyone that it is not going to have a happy ending

In recent months, quite a few pundits have been openly warning us that World War III has begun. Sadly, those pundits are quite correct. Right now, a historic global struggle is being waged by two very powerful alliances. The “western alliance” made up of the United States, Europe, Israel and their allies is engaged in a battle for supremacy with the “eastern alliance” made up of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Syria and their allies. Over the past week, this battle for supremacy has erupted on a couple of new fronts, but most Americans have no idea what is really going on.

The head of state, Yoon Suk Yeol, also faces impeachment after parliament blocked his attempt to impose martial law

South Korean police have launched a probe targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol, after he briefly imposed martial law, a senior officer has announced. The head of the National Police Agency’s investigation headquarters, Woo Jong-soo, told South Korean lawmakers that “the case has been assigned” against Yoon, AFP news agency reported on Thursday. According to Woo, the president is suspected of “insurrection.”

The short-lived period of martial law was the result of a complex internal power struggle and will likely lead to the president’s downfall

The political crisis that culminated in South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived attempt to establish martial law, which was lifted just five and a half hours after he declared it, did not come out of the blue. While the opposition has been quick to spread its own narrative, there is no doubt that the situation is more complex and requires closer analysis. The situation in context. The issue goes back to the 2022 South Korea presidential elections. At that time, Yoon Suk Yeol – a former prosecutor general who, following a conflict with then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in had switched to the conservative camp (despite the fact that earlier, Yoon had prosecuted two conservative presidents) – and won the presidential elections by 0.73%, an unprecedentedly thin margin in Korean history.

Populist Marine Le Pen and her National Rally (RN) have successfully brought down President Emmanuel Macron’s government in a decisive confidence vote that could spark snap elections and a political crisis in the European Union (EU).

Le Pen, along with elements of the left, including the far-left France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, voted to bring down the government of globalist Prime Minister Michel Barnier just months after he assumed the role. A total of 331 French MPs voted against the government in favor of a censure motion, far beyond the 289 votes required. Prime Minister Barnier will be forced to step down as head of the government, while President Emmanuel Macron will have to decide if a new government can be formed or if the country can hold its second snap election in less than a year.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will resign on Thursday after far-right and leftist lawmakers voted to topple his government, plunging the euro zone's second-largest economy deeper into a political crisis.

Barnier was seen heading to the Elysee Palace on Thursday morning, where he was expected to hand in his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. BFM TV and French TV stations broadcast images of Barnier's car heading over to the Elysee on the rainy morning in the French capital. Barnier, a veteran politician who was formerly the European Union's Brexit negotiator, will be the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history after he hands in his resignation at around 10 am (0900 GMT). No French government had lost a confidence vote since Georges Pompidou's in 1962.

BUCHAREST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Romanians vote in a presidential election runoff on Sunday that could see Calin Georgescu, a far-right critic of NATO, defeat pro-European centrist Elena Lasconi, an outcome that might isolate Romania in the West and erode its support for Ukraine.

The vote is the last of three consecutive ballots for both a new parliament and president in the European Union and NATO member state in which the far right has surged amid deepening distrust in state institutions after multiple economic crises and Russia's full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Polling stations will open at 0500 GMT and close at 1900 GMT, with exit polls on the result to follow

Yerevan has passed the point of no return in its relations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Nikol Pashinyan has said

Armenia will not participate in the affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and essentially considers itself out of the alliance, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said. The CSTO, established in 1992 following the break-up of the USSR, comprises several former Soviet republics, with Armenia as one of its founding members. Under Pashinyan’s leadership, Armenia has distanced itself from the CSTO, having frozen its participation earlier this year. The prime minister emphasized that differing perspectives between Armenia and Russia regarding the alliance are making it “increasingly difficult, if not impossible” for Armenia to consider returning to the CSTO.

TBILISI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The leader of Georgia's main opposition party has been detained by police in the capital Tbilisi after being knocked to the ground and falling unconscious, his party said, the most high-profile in a sweeping wave of arrests of senior opposition figures.

Georgia on Wednesday saw a seventh consecutive night of protests against a government decision to suspend talks on the country joining the European Union, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal and prompting a police crackdown. The opposition Coalition for Change party published a video on X showing Nika Gvaramia, the party's leader, being carried by the arms and legs by several men down some steps. The party said that Gvaramia, a 48-year-old media manager-turned politician, had been "thrown into a detention car as he was physically assaulted and unconscious".

All proposals include Kiev ceding land and giving up its NATO aspirations, the media outlet has claimed

Donald Trump’s advisers have presented him with three plans for resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters has reported, citing several sources close to the US president-elect. Despite certain differences, all of the proposals include Kiev ceding territory to Moscow and giving up on its aspiration to join NATO, the agency said in an article on Wednesday. A former Trump national security official, involved in the ongoing government transition in the US, has told Reuters that one of the plans came from the president-elect’s incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Army Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg.

It would be “inappropriate” to speculate on the idea before the hostilities end, the German Chancellor has said

Deployment of German troops to Ukraine is “out of the question” and it would be “inappropriate” to speculate about the proposition without peace talks starting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said. Scholz made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the German parliament about remarks made earlier this week by the country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO’s top diplomats on Tuesday, Baerbock signaled that Berlin was open to the idea of sending a peacekeeping force into Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson has announced the upcoming release of an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, claiming all communication between Russia and the U.S. has been severed.

Carlson says he and Lavrov spoke on the prevention of nuclear disaster, Russia’s informal ties with China, and the potential escalation to an “unprecedented conflict” between Russia and the United States. He also asks the Russian Foreign Minister about the impact of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s potential election on ending the war. In a video from Moscow’s Red Square, Carlson criticized the Biden-Harris regime’s role in Ukraine, claiming it has escalated the U.S. towards a nuclear confrontation with Russia.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK, Kim Jong Gyu, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, signed the protocol on the exchange of ratification instruments.

The treaty takes effect from December 4, 2024, when the ratification instruments were exchanged according to Article 22 of the treaty, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. “The strong DPRK-Russia relations, based on the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, will be a powerful security mechanism that promotes the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, eases the regional situation, guarantees international strategic stability, and will serve as a strong driving force accelerating the establishment of an independent and just multipolar world order without domination, subjugation, and hegemony,” KCNA said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces are reportedly engaged in fierce battles with rebels on the outskirts of the major city of Hama.

A monitoring group said on Tuesday evening that the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies were “at the gates of Hama”, but on Wednesday it said the military had retaken several villages in a counter-attack backed by intense air strikes. Syrian state media also said troops had pushed back the rebels north of the city, but the rebels denied losing any ground there. Hama is 110km (70 miles) south of Aleppo, which the rebels captured last week after launching a surprise offensive from their stronghold in the north-west.

An Israeli official noted, "The Egyptian and Qatari mediators believe Hamas might now agree to a hostage-release and ceasefire deal."

Israel has given to Hamas, through Egyptian mediators, an updated version of a ceasefire deal proposal that involves the release of the remaining 100 hostages, two Israeli officials said. Attempting to leverage regional and international shifts—including the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in mid-October, the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in late January—the updated version of the proposal mirrors previous similar efforts while emphasizing the implementation of the first phase of the deal from August.

Egypt has tabled a new proposal for a phased cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, involving an Israeli military withdrawal from Rafah and a temporary ceasefire lasting 60 days.

Egypt has laid out a new proposal on the table that includes a phased cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip. According to the proposal, the Israeli military will withdraw from the Rafah crossing alongside a declaration for a temporary ceasefire lasting 60 days. About a week after the temporary ceasefire takes effect, a process to return Israeli hostages who are still alive will begin. Concurrently, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be released from prisons in Israel. Nonetheless, during the 60-day ceasefire, Israel will maintain a military presence in Gaza. According to the plan, the Rafah crossing is expected to be handed over to the management and supervision of the Palestinian Authority.

Alongside the relief felt in Lebanon over the ceasefire agreement signed after more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hizbullah, there is also growing concern that, based on past experience, Hizbullah is unlikely to honor the agreement, which requires it to disarm and to dismantle its military infrastructure.

Several columnists, primarily opponents of Hizbullah, said that the organization, which is not a signatory to the agreement, has not declared its willingness to give up its weapons and will not take any action to implement the agreement. They argued further that the agreement ignores the root of the problem, which is Iran's influence and Hizbullah's weapons north of the Litani River, which may now be turned against Hizbullah's opponents in the country, as has happened in the past. They also asserted that Hizbullah will not conceivably accept the role of the U.S. and France in ensuring compliance with the agreement, since it was behind the October 1983 Beirut barracks bombings, in which targeted American and French members of a multinational peacekeeping force.

US president-elect Donald Trump will revive his maximum pressure strategy in dealing with Iran, his freshly appointed senior adviser on the Middle East Massad Boulos said, in the clearest indication yet the incoming administration would enforce Iran's isolation.

“Of course, he will once again pursue his maximum pressure [campaign] against Iran,” Boulos told the French outlet Le Point, adding that Trump will be open to diplomacy alongside his firm approach. “[He] is very clear that he absolutely does not want Iran to have a nuclear program,” he said, and would be “ready to run serious negotiations” with Tehran to achieve that goal.

A top Iranian diplomat warned Tehran would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if a so-called snapback mechanism renews the UN sanctions lifted by a 2015 nuclear deal, underscoring Iran's determination to avoid being pressured into ditching its nuclear ambitions.

"In case of a snapback reinstatement, one of the options we proposed was withdrawing from the NPT ... we could leave the treaty," deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi was quoted as saying by a parliamentary spokesman on Tuesday. The remarks followed Takht-Ravanchi's discussions in Geneva with representatives from the UK, France, and Germany — the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Liberals say they're still committed to bringing in the worst parts of the 'online harms bill', but now they've split the legislation in two parts. It's a win for freedom of speech and the over 75,000 Canadians who have signed our Stop The Censorship petition. But the fight isn't over yet!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s happening. Illegal migrants are being housed in 16th-century castles while locals suffer.

RAIR Foundation frequently reports on stories from various European cities where, for years, locals have been deprioritized for social housing or even expelled from their homes to make way for migrants.

This disturbing trend has now reached America, as seen in a particularly cruel example from New York, where a 94-year-old U.S. Army veteran has been forced to find a new place to live. According to the New York Post, the “94-year-old [was] kicked out of NYC nursing home to make room for migrants.” A 94-year-old U.S. Army veteran is blasting his Staten Island assisted living home for kicking him out and then cutting a deal to welcome migrants — saying it’s ‘not fair’ he was sent packing.

Several top Veterans Affairs officials in Tennessee resigned as an internal investigation and a broader congressional probe into alleged sexual misconduct intensified, Breitbart News has learned.

Congressional investigators discovered that one man who resigned, whose name they would not tell Breitbart News but sources familiar say was a bargaining unit biomedical employee, had dozens of sexual relationships with women who worked at the Mountain Home VA medical center in Tennessee. In fact, the congressional investigators told Breitbart News this one man slept with no fewer than 32 different women who worked there—and the man and several of the women bragged about their exploits on an online group forum on a government communication portal that VA officials use to communicate about veteran healthcare and facility operations.

"Video footage shows a man in the grey backpack pulling out a pistol with a silencer on it before opening fire."

X user Collin Rugg posted a horrific surveillance video of what appears to be the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier today. Rugg said: "Video footage shows a man in the grey backpack pulling out a pistol with a silencer on it before opening fire. The man was seen firing multiple shots at Thompson who stumbled to the ground. According to The New York Post, the weapon jammed at one point, prompting the gunman to fix it so he could keep firing. He then fled down an alley and was last seen in Central Park." JUST IN: Video footage released of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson being executed by a masked gunman. Video footage shows a man in the grey backpack pulling out a pistol with a silencer on it before opening fire.

Why, if they did nothing wrong?

Days after President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter for a 10-year period dating back to his involvement with Burisma, senior White House aides are reportedly locked in a contentious debate over a potential unprecedented move: issuing preemptive pardons to a wide range of current and former public officials who could find themselves under intense scrutiny, and prosecution, after Donald Trump takes office, Politico reports. Among those discussed for potential pardons are high-profile figures like Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA), former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Their justification is that Trump will seek retribution, with their concerns growing more urgent following Trump’s announcement last weekend appointing Kash Patel as FBI director.

The night was November 5th, 2024. Political prisoner Enrique Tarrio lay flat on the floor of a solitary jail cell in Mississippi with his ear pressed to the bottom of the door.

The night turned into the early morning hours of November 6th. Tarrio waited breathlessly, listening to the noises of faint radio broadcasts. Around 1:00 AM, the news projected Donald Trump won Pennsylvania. Tarrio took a full breath of the air coming under the door of his tiny cell. Oxygen. Hope. In the rural Mississippi prison, surrounded by Trump-supporting guards and inmates, Tarrio heard chants of “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!” begin to echo through the halls of the facility.

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec 3 (Reuters) - An unknown disease killed 143 people in Democratic Republic of the Congo's southwestern province in November, local authorities told Reuters.

Infected people had flu-like symptoms, including high fever and severe headaches, Remy Saki, deputy governor of Kwango province, and Apollinaire Yumba, provincial minister of health, said on Monday. A medical team has been sent to the Panzi health zone to collect samples and carry out an analysis in order to identify the disease. The situation is extremely worrying as the number of infected people continues to rise, civil society leader Cephorien Manzanza told Reuters.

Following a two-year investigation, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released findings criticizing the extended closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that these measures lacked scientific justification.

The subcommittee’s exhaustive 520-page report outlines failures relating to mask and vaccine mandates, as well as the suppression of certain narratives by public health officials, like natural immunity, which did not align with their policies. The report underscores the controversial nature of extended school closures, which it claims were not backed by scientific evidence. It states that children were unlikely to significantly contribute to virus transmission, nor were they prone to severe illness. The report highlights the consequences of these closures, including historical learning loss, increased psychological stress, and reduced physical well-being for children.

US entrepreneur, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, will head the newly created "Department of Government Efficiency" in Donald Trump’s administration

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk warned of his country’s impending de-facto bankruptcy in a post on the X social network. "America is headed for de facto bankruptcy very fast," he wrote. Musk, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, will head the newly created "Department of Government Efficiency" in Donald Trump’s administration. The US national debt exceeded $36 trillion for the first time ever on November 15. According to forecasts, the figure is expected to grow to $50 trillion, or 122% GDP, by 2034. The average US GDP growth is forecasted at 1.8% in 2029-2034.

Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg has admitted that the tech giant “still has too high” content moderation error rates.

This is another way of conceding that censorship is alive and well on Meta’s massive platforms, Facebook and Instagram, but also, Threads. That’s despite there being something of a shift in the way this issue is treated by Meta, including by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Now Clegg, in a blog post dedicated to 2024 “global elections,” touches on free expression allowed on these social platforms, to state that Meta’s choice is to find a “balance” between free speech and “keeping people safe.”

You’d better watch out—you’d better not pout—you’d better not cry—‘cos I’m telling you why: this Christmas, it’s the Surveillance State that’s making a list and checking it twice, and it won’t matter whether you’ve been bad or good.

You’ll be on this list whether you like it or not. Mass surveillance is the Deep State’s version of a “gift” that keeps on giving…back to the Deep State. Geofencing dragnets. Fusion centers. Smart devices. Behavioral threat assessments. Terror watch lists. Facial recognition. Snitch tip lines. Biometric scanners. Pre-crime. DNA databases. Data mining. Precognitive technology. Drones. Contact tracing apps. License plate readers. Social media vetting. Surveillance towers.

Conservative nonprofit organization Consumers’ Research on Friday accused Yeti, a premium outdoor gear brand, of going “full woke” by promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including sponsoring transgender ideology for children.

While the push for DEI initiatives appeared to slow in 2023 as American companies tightened budgets amid economic uncertainty, Yeti continued to promote these efforts. According to an alert sent out by Consumers’ Research, first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, the U.S.-based company has maintained its DEI focus, supported organizations promoting inclusion between girls and biological boys identifying as transgender girls, and extensively tracked its race and gender diversity quotas.

The life of a human being begins at fertilization (or conception), when a sperm cell fuses with an oocyte (egg) to produce a new human organism.

This individual is called a zygote at the one-cell stage of development, an embryo through the first eight weeks, and a fetus from eight weeks until birth. Each of us was once a zygote, embryo, and fetus, just as we were once infants, toddlers, and adolescents. All of these terms refer to stages in the life of a member of the species Homo sapiens. Here are some of the milestones of human prenatal development. These dates are measured from the time of fertilization rather than from the last menstrual period (the dating method typically used during pregnancy), which occurs about two weeks earlier.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.7 struck Western Iran on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

The quake struck Iran's Khuzestan Province injuring at least 15 people but did not damage oil infrastructure in the province, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Rescue teams were mobilised in the oil-rich province and surrounding ones and several aftershocks registered, IRNA said. It hit at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

FBI is now investigating UFO's over multiple military bases and in fact these same UFO's are now being spotted over FBI agents homes and it's happening all over the united states.

