A passenger jet carrying 181 people belly-landed and exploded in Muan Airport

A plane flown by Jeju Air belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing 179. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 181 people, and two of them have been rescued, Yonhap Agency wrote, citing authorities. The disaster occurred shortly after 9 am local time, when the Boeing 737-800 was landing following a flight from Bangkok. A video posted on social media shows the large aircraft skidding off the runway and bursting into flames. According to local media, the authorities believe that the airliner was hit by a flock of birds, which caused its landing gear to malfunction.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to South Korea after a deadly plane crash in Muan.

"As close allies, the American people share deep bonds of friendship with the South Korean people and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy," Biden said in a statement. "The United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance."

A Jeju Air passenger jet that departed Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on Monday experienced an unidentified landing-gear issue after takeoff and returned to Gimpo where it landed safely, Yonhap news reported, citing an unnamed source.

An Air Canada plane caught fire during a crash landing in Nova Scotia on Saturday night.

Videos shared on social media showed passengers aboard the plane as it skidded down a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport while a wing was on fire. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told Newsweek that there was a "suspected landing gear issue" when the flight, which was carrying 73 passengers, arrived in Halifax on Saturday night. "As a result, the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and customers were offloaded using a bus," Fitzpatrick said. "There were no injuries reported, however we appreciate this incident was unsettling for customers and we remain available to assist them."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Russia of shooting down an Azerbaijani passenger plane, killing 38 of 67 passengers.

Aliyev demanded an apology, acknowledgment of guilt, and compensation. Survivors reported loud noises, and the Kremlin admitted active air defence systems. Investigations are ongoing with a joint probe at the crash site. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused Russia of sho oting down an Azerbaijani passenger plane last week. He put He put forth his three demands and called for Moscow to apol ogise, admit guilt, and compensate victims. Speaking to Azerbaijani state television, Aliyev said the crash, which killed ..

The conflict must be settled through legally binding agreements that eliminate its root causes, the foreign minister has said

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Russia will not agree to a mere postponement of Kiev’s NATO membership, or to the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine – two ideas reportedly proposed by advisers of US President-elect Donald Trump, as part of a potential peace deal. In an interview with TASS news agency published on Monday, Lavrov said Russia has not received any signals from Trump’s team regarding talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“We have always been and remain ready for negotiations. But it is important to understand with whom and about what to conduct them,” he stressed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to update the country’s nuclear doctrine can be considered as a clear signal to the West.

Russia took two critical steps to bolster its defense capability in 2024, which included the update of its nuclear doctrine and the test-firing of the advanced Oreshnik missile. Why do these steps matter? Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine aims to "put the West on notice", Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.

Kiev’s UN ambassador Andrey Melnik has said that securing commitments from Western backers is the nation’s top priority now

Kiev’s main goal at present is to obtain meaningful security guarantees, which are not necessarily tied to the country’s NATO membership, Ukraine’s newly-appointed ambassador to the UN Andrey Melnik has said. The diplomat made the remarks in an interview published by Germany’s Berliner Morgenpost on Friday. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the leadership in Kiev has consistently named accession to the US-led military bloc as one of its top priorities. Russia has, in turn, singled out the threat of NATO military infrastructure appearing on its Western border as one of the reasons it initiated its special operation against the neighboring nation.

Fico explodes: "But who cares about Slovakia, right, Mr. Zelenskyy? But when you need something to keep you from freezing in the winter, you scream in frustration."

Slovakia has threatened to cut off electricity to Ukraine if the Russian gas transit route halts at the end of the year, as we detailed earlier. Slovakia is greatly dependent on Russian gas, and Ukraine is not expected to renew a major energy transit contract with Russian state suppliers. With just a few days away from the start of the new year, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico escalated the standoff by saying he can leverage electricity supplies to Ukraine. "After Jan. 1, we will consider the situation and the possibility of reciprocal measures against Ukraine," Fico said in a video released Friday.

Reports of suicides on the battlefield

The White House has said Moscow is treating its North Korean partner forces as "expendable" in its war against Ukraine, and following South Korean and Pentagon intelligence assessments which say North Korea has suffered at least 1,100 casualties so far. National Security communications adviser John Kirby said in a Friday press briefing, "It is clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defenses."

Two African nations allied with Vladimir Putin have refused to allow Russian troops to station on their territory, further complicating the Russian president's geopolitical standing after losing a key ally in Syria with Bashar al-Assad’s ousting.

As the Ukraine gas transit contract with Russia is set to end, Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK received its first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US on December 27.

Winners. US LNG producers: The halting of Russia's gas deliveries through Ukraine will increase the US share and reduce competition in the EU market. The latest US LNG delivery amounts to 100 million cubic meters of gas (1 TWh of energy, or 3,530,000 MMBtu), bought by D.Trading, DTEK’s pan-European trading subsidiary. The shipment arrived at Greek LNG terminals such as Revithoussa, where it will be "re-gasified" and distributed "through EU and Ukrainian gas networks," according to DTEK. One network, the Vertical Corridor, will transmit US LNG deliveries between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine…

Global tensions continue to escalate as North Korea sharpens its rhetoric against the United States.

The announcement of an aggressive strategy follows the growing alliance between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, which North Korea has criticized as a “nuclear military bloc.” With geopolitical stakes rising, the regime’s latest move underscores its determination to resist Western influence while strengthening ties with key allies like Russia. North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party held a five-day meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, concluding just before the New Year. During the session, Kim detailed plans for what state media described as the “toughest-ever countermeasure” against the U.S, according to Digi24.

The new guidelines signal a united front aimed at countering growing regional threats from China, North Korea, and Russia in the Indo-Pacific

The United States and Japan have unveiled new guidelines for “extended” deterrence, citing an “increasingly severe strategic and nuclear threat environment” that reflects heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where China, Russia, and North Korea have taken steps to modernize their arsenals and project power. The guidelines, unveiled on Dec. 27 through coordinated statements from the U.S. State Department and Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscore the two nations’ commitment to reinforcing their alliance to maintain regional stability and deter conflict.

China is conducting the largest military build-up seen since that of Nazi Germany during the 1930s, one expert warns, after a new Department of Defense report detailed Beijing’s operations including bolstering weapons and psychological warfare.

In a piece for The Federalist, Chuck DeVore, chief national initiatives officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, referenced the Pentagon’s annual report to Congress and warned that the United States has spent $5.4 trillion on its war on terror and futile nation building while the Chinese threat has grown. He urged that Congress get on board with the incoming Trump administration to reallocate resources within the Pentagon to prioritize better naval strength, nuclear deterrence, missile defense, and logistics.

The incoming President's threats of an economic assault have made Iran rush to sell its Chinese oil reserve while it still can.

Iran International reports that Iran is trying to liquidate millions of barrels of oil stored in Chinese ports to prevent economic damage from anticipated sanctions under the incoming Trump administration. Sanctions have already significantly impacted Iran's ability to sell oil, as the USA has begun sanctioning a fleet of 'dark tankers' that formed a significant link in the Iranian supply chain. These vessels would engage in various illegitimate practices, including falsifying documents, changing their own identification beacons, and exchanging cargos on the high seas to conceal the Iranian origin of the oil.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on the anniversary of the December 30th pro-government protests, urging citizens to unite in the face of foreign threats while the country edges towards further unrest.

Referring to Iran's foreign archenemies, the US and Israel, the statement specifically laid the blame of the unrest at their door. “The epic of December 30th was a monumental, faithful, and national movement that stunned the malicious network of American and Zionist conspirators, proving the deep insight and resilience of the Iranian people," it said.

Business owners and employees in Tehran’s historic bazaar staged a rare strike on Sunday against runaway inflation and soaring foreign currency rates, spurring protests in other commercial hubs in the capital.

Unrest in Iran's historic heart of commerce reflects the bleak outlook of the country as it faces dire economic straits. In 1979, protests in the bazaar heralded the onset of the Islamic Revolution which toppled Iran's monarch. The strike, which began with shoe sellers in the 15th Khordad area, quickly spread to other sectors. Videos shared with Iran International show merchants in the bazaar chanting “Don’t be afraid, close up,” and “Brave merchants, support, support".

Hardline AQ-linked ministers have been appointed & will be in power for years...

Western mainstream has been celebrating the overthrow of Assad at the hands of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani (who has reverted to his given name of Ahmed al-Sharaa). Mainstream media has also been busy reporting every statement of his supposed 'moderate' and reform agenda. Generally these reports haven't been critical of his words, or cared to delve into the long history of killings, kidnappings, and human rights abuses of HTS (previously known as Nusrah Front, or al-Qaeda in Syria). But Jolani has given a fresh interview interview with Al-Arabiya on Sunday in which he made clear that he doesn't expect elections to be held for up to four years. He also stated that writing a constitution for the new Syria will take three years.

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

Also on Saturday, Lebanese authorities handed over dozens of Syrians — including former officers in the Syrian army under Assad — to the new Syrian authorities after they were caught illegally entering Lebanon, a war monitor and Lebanese officials said. The embassy announced on its Facebook page that consular work was suspended “until further notice” at the order of the Syrian foreign ministry. The announcement did not give a reason for the suspension.

Alawites have become worth less than dogs. Where is Biden?

Israel raided an Iranian missile facility in Syria in September, targeting sites run by the Syrian defense ministry and Iranian forces to prevent weapons production for Hezbollah.

Israel conducted a commando raid on an underground Iranian missile production facility near the city of Maysaf in Syria in September, an exclusive KAN News report revealed on Sunday. The report said that the raid targeted two significant sites, which were the Syrian defense industry's Scientific Studies and Research Center and the underground missile production facility run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Israel had informed the United States about the operation in advance, the report also said.

Prime Minister awakens from the anesthesia after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate gland. He is expected to remain in hospital for observation in the coming days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening underwent a planned operation at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, to remove his prostate gland. The surgery took about two hours and Netanyahu was transferred to the recovery room upon its completion. The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surgery has concluded successfully and without complications.”

Government ministers were told that Hamas has returned to demanding an end to the war as a condition for the deal.

A ceasefire and hostage deal had not been reached yet because Hamas “does not want there to be a deal,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the weekly government meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, the ministers attending were given a very limited briefing on the hostage deal talks.“The situation is less optimistic,” ministers told The Jerusalem Post. The message conveyed to ministers was that “the negotiations for the hostage deal were stuck,” with Hamas “constantly trying to change direction in the talks.”

The report documented widespread abuse of returned hostages, including sexual abuse, beatings, starvation, and isolation.

This article contains descriptions of torture pertaining to the Gaza hostages, which may not be suitable for some readers.

Hostages who returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza suffered from a myriad of medical and psychological conditions as a result of their imprisonment, with many enduring starvation, sexual abuse, beatings, and more, a Saturday Health Ministry report revealed. The report is set to be submitted to the United Nations this week. The report detailed the abuse suffered by the hostages and its impact on their physical and mental health, as described by the personnel who treated them after their return to Israel.

IDF and Defense Ministry recommend gov't not to send weapons to PA

Despite heavy pressure from the United States, Israel refuses to allow the transfer of weapons to the security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which continue to battle terror groups across Judea and Samaria in a bid to re-establish control over the territory. According to a report from Army Radio, the U.S. requested that Israel approve the transfer of AK-47 Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition and armored vehicles. After discussions among security officials, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi decided to recommend the political leadership not approve the transfers. Under the Oslo Accords from 1993, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has full security control over Area A and joint security control with Israel over Area B.

Islamabad | Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces have agreed on ceasing hostilities along the border following deadly clashes over the weekend, sources in the Pakistani government have claimed.

The sources added that the request for a ceasefire was initiated by the Afghan side following clashes that caused casualties on both sides. The sources further said that the Afghan Taliban government has “communicated their resolve to not ‘allow any group to use Afghan soil against any country to cause harm’”.

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's joint investigation unit has requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

Yoon has failed to respond to multiple summons for questioning by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials who are jointly investigating whether his Dec. 3 martial-law declaration amounted to insurrection. It is the first time that an arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting president in South Korea. A Seoul court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant following the request.

TBILISI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, was sworn in as president of Georgia on Sunday amid a political crisis after the government froze European Union application talks in a move that sparked major protests.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU opponent of the ruling party, said in a defiant speech to supporters outside the presidential palace that she was leaving the residence, but that Kavelashvili had no legitimacy as president, which is a mostly ceremonial position. She said: "I will come out of here and be with you." "I am taking legitimacy with me, I am taking the flag with me, I am taking your trust with me," she added, before walking out of the palace to mingle with her supporters.

Germany’s security and democracy are under siege by unchecked Islam, emboldened by failed migration policies that prioritize protecting violent criminals over safeguarding citizens

Over the course of multiple speeches in the Bundestag, Martin Hess, a prominent politician from Alternative for Germany (AfD), has solidified his reputation as one of the most outspoken critics of Islam and Germany’s current migration policies. Highlighting the dangers posed by unchecked political Islam, Hess consistently focuses on citizen safety, preserving democracy, and the state’s duty to combat extremism.

According to Robert Spencer, an expert on Islamist conquest, as well as another news website, “The Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood has been expanding its influence in France, acting behind the scenes to make the country a caliphate governed by Sharia law, according to the country’s top intelligence official.”

Bertrand Chamoulaud, head of the National Directorate for Territorial Intelligence at the French Ministry of the Interior said, “More than 100,000 worshippers attend mosques run by the Muslim Brotherhood”. The Muslim Brotherhood is a radical Islamic group that was a forerunner to Al Qaeda.

It’s been reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending the Holidays weighing his options and deciding what to do with his political future.

If it was up to Trudeau’s Labour MP colleagues, he would come back in the New Year and resign from the party leadership, allowing some other politician to lead the party into the new election they are poised to be crushed on. Most likely, the PM will come back and fight it to the end, even if he has become a political joke and there’s even talk of turning Canada into America’s 51st state.

"Together with federal law enforcement, we'll ensure that our section of the American border is well-protected," Smith said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump after being invited to attend an historic event that Trump has opened up to selected world leaders. Alberta is the most conservative province in Canada and is rich in oil. Smith is in good graces with Trump after she said earlier this month that Alberta will not stop sending oil and gas to the US, regardless of whether Trump’s threat of slapping 25 percent on all Canadian products comes to pass. She made the announcement just after declaring that her government would spend $29 million to enhance border security.

"This inevitably would lead to the shrinking of production in Europe and mass layoffs..."

Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese, Canadian, and Mexican goods could trigger trade wars and severely impact European automakers. Central and Eastern European countries that rely heavily on caThe German auto industry, Europe's largest exporter of passenger cars to the United States, is also highly vulnerable to Trump's tariff threats.r manufacturing would be particularly hard hit by these tariffs.

James Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th President of the United States, has died at the age of 100. Carter, a Georgia Democrat, rose to political prominence in the wake of Watergate and the resignation of the late former President Richard Nixon.

From 1971 to 1975, Carter served as the Governor of Georgia before riding a wave of government skepticism, populism, and anti-war fervor into office, defeating Nixon’s vice president, Gerald Ford, in the 1976 presidential election. As a primary candidate for governor in 1970, Carter ran as a conservative-leaning populist Democrat, positioning himself well against Georgia’s incumbent liberal Democrat governor, Carl Sanders. Carter hammered Sanders for his lavish lifestyle, personal wealth, and deep ties to the national Democratic Party.

Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, tells “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” that amid the concerns over the bird flu, the Biden administration should be making rapid tests available and ask the FDA to authorize the already-existing H5N1 vaccine. “I feel like we should have learned our lesson from COVID that just because we aren’t testing, it doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t there,” she said. Watch the segment below:

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's diseases control authority said on Friday that it was piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, with cases of some respiratory diseases expected to rise through the winter.

The move to establish a dedicated system is aimed at helping authorities set up protocols to handle unknown pathogens, in contrast to the lower level of preparedness five years ago when the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first emerged. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration will establish a procedure for laboratories to report and for disease control and prevention agencies to verify and handle cases, state broadcaster CCTV reported, quoting an administration official at a news conference.

“Extraordinary measures” will be needed to keep the US from defaulting on its obligations if the nation’s debt ceiling isn’t raised or suspended by mid-January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress Friday.

Yellen, in a letter to House and Senate leaders, noted that the nation’s debt ceiling — the total amount of money the federal government is authorized to borrow to pay for obligations such as Social Security and Medicare benefits — was suspended in June 2023 but will once again be in effect on Jan. 1. The 78-year-old Treasury secretary notified congressional leaders that a projected $54 billion drop in the national debt on Jan. 2 will potentially give lawmakers a few extra weeks to pursue legislative action before the government can no longer pay its bills under the new debt limit.

Fears are growing over the spread of a violent Venezuelan gang across the US, with experts warning the mobsters could have a foothold in more than half the country by February next year.

It emerged earlier this month that Tren de Aragua, which has been dubbed the 'epitome of evil' and 'MS-13 on steroids', is already operating in 18 states. This includes some of the most remote corners of the America in Colorado, North Dakota, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. The bloodthirsty criminals also maintain strongholds in major cities across Texas as well as New York and Chicago.

Many of us are terrified AI will put us out of a job – and it seems not even the oldest profession is immune from the threat.

Because, in the next frontier of sex work, prostitutes are being replaced by ‘intergalactic pleasure dolls’ that have a heart of gold, super-flexible limbs, and a willingness to try anything. They don’t even insist you wear a condom. Sex robots used to be the stuff of science fiction – featuring in movies like Blade Runner, Ex Machina and the Megan Fox vehicle Subservience.

Bright orange 'UFO orbs' were allegedly caught flying over New York City,' raising concern among residents of the Big Apple over the holiday week.

On Friday, Reddit user @YogurtclosetFlat5701 posted the video to the 'The UFOs Subreddit' - a forum for UFO discussions where people can talk about sightings, experiences, news and investigations. The local recorded the video above Brookville Blvd in Queens, New York, right next to JFK airport. 'We looked up and there were 4 orange orbs in formation in what is suppose to be a no fly zone they then started to disappear,' the user wrote.